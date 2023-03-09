The year 2012 saw the release of several groundbreaking albums across a wide range of genres, from hip-hop to indie rock, electronic music to folk. These albums spoke to the cultural and political climate of the time, capturing the essence of the year through their unique soundscapes and thoughtful lyrics. As such, it’s no surprise that 2012 was a banner year for the music industry, with numerous releases breaking through the noise and capturing the attention of listeners worldwide.

In this article, we present a definitive list of the 100 greatest albums from 2012, celebrating the artistic achievements of the year and highlighting the albums that continue to resonate with audiences today. Our list includes classic albums from established artists like Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as breakthrough releases from up-and-coming acts such as Alabama Shakes, Purity Ring, and Grimes. Join us as we explore the rich tapestry of music from 2012 and revisit the albums that defined a generation.

1. Babel – Mumford & Sons

Babel is the second studio album from British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons. Released in 2012, it features 12 tracks that continue the band’s blend of acoustic instrumentation, soulful harmonies, and anthemic songwriting. The album showcases the group’s ability to deliver emotionally charged ballads and rousing uptempo tracks that address themes of love, loss, and redemption. The standout single “I Will Wait” became a commercial success and solidified the band’s international popularity. Babel was critically acclaimed and won Album of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards, cementing Mumford & Sons’ place as one of the leading bands of their generation.

2. The 2nd Law – Muse

The 2nd Law is the sixth studio album from the British rock band Muse, released in 2012. The album takes its name from the second law of thermodynamics and explores themes of chaos, order, and energy. Musically, the album incorporates elements of rock, electronic, and orchestral music, creating a diverse and dynamic sound. Standout tracks like “Madness” and “Panic Station” showcase the band’s ability to blend genres while maintaining their signature sound. The album was well-received critically and commercially, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and charting in the top ten in several other countries.

3. Some Nights – fun.

Some Nights is the second studio album by American indie pop band fun., released in 2012. The album features 11 tracks that fuse the band’s pop sensibilities with rock and hip-hop influences. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, self-doubt, and the search for identity, with standout tracks like “We Are Young” and “Some Nights” becoming commercial successes. The album received critical acclaim for its catchy hooks, anthemic choruses, and poignant lyrics. Some Nights won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2013, cementing the band’s status as one of the most popular and innovative acts in contemporary pop music.

4. R.E.D. – Ne-Yo

R.E.D. is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, released in 2012. The album features 17 tracks that showcase Ne-Yo’s versatility as a performer, incorporating elements of R&B, pop, and electronic music. The album’s title stands for “Realizing Every Dream,” and explores themes of love, relationships, and personal growth. Standout tracks like “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)” and “Miss Independent” became commercial hits and solidified Ne-Yo’s status as one of the most successful contemporary R&B artists. The album received positive reviews from critics and reached the top ten on several international charts.

5. The Heist – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

The Heist is the debut studio album from American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2012. The album features 15 tracks that explore themes of social justice, addiction, and personal identity, with standout singles like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” becoming commercial hits. The album incorporates a range of musical styles, from funk and soul to electronic and orchestral music, showcasing the duo’s eclectic and innovative approach to hip-hop. The Heist received critical acclaim for its socially conscious lyrics, catchy hooks, and inventive production, cementing Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as one of the most exciting and important acts in contemporary rap music.

6. Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel

Kaleidoscope Dream is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Miguel, released in 2012. The album features 11 tracks that showcase Miguel’s unique blend of R&B, funk, and rock music, with standout singles like “Adorn” and “Do You…” becoming commercial hits. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, sexuality, and personal growth, with Miguel’s soulful vocals and innovative production creating a vibrant and dynamic sound. Kaleidoscope Dream was critically acclaimed for its catchy hooks, lush instrumentation, and poignant lyrics, cementing Miguel’s status as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in contemporary R&B.

7. Unapologetic – Rihanna

Unapologetic is the seventh studio album by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2012. The album features 14 tracks that showcase Rihanna’s versatility as a performer, incorporating elements of pop, R&B, and electronic music. Standout singles like “Diamonds” and “Stay” became commercial hits, while collaborations with artists like Future and Eminem added a unique edge to the album’s sound. Lyrically, Unapologetic explores themes of love, heartbreak, and female empowerment, with Rihanna’s dynamic vocals and bold lyrics creating a provocative and empowering atmosphere. The album received positive reviews from critics and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, cementing Rihanna’s status as one of the most successful and influential pop stars of her generation.

8. Night Visions – Imagine Dragons

Night Visions is the debut studio album by American rock band Imagine Dragons, released in 2012. The album features 11 tracks that blend elements of rock, pop, and electronic music, with standout singles like “Radioactive” and “Demons” becoming commercial hits. Lyrically, the album explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and the human condition, with lead vocalist Dan Reynolds’ powerful vocals and the band’s anthemic choruses creating a dynamic and uplifting sound. Night Visions received positive reviews from critics and debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart, cementing Imagine Dragons’ status as one of the most exciting and innovative rock bands of their generation.

9. The Idler Wheel – Fiona Apple

The Idler Wheel is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, released in 2012. The album features 10 tracks that showcase Apple’s unique blend of jazz, pop, and avant-garde music, with standout tracks like “Every Single Night” and “Werewolf” showcasing her powerful vocals and intricate songwriting. Lyrically, The Idler Wheel explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth, with Apple’s candid and confessional lyrics creating an intimate and introspective atmosphere. The album received critical acclaim for its raw emotion and experimental sound, cementing Apple’s status as one of the most innovative and influential singer-songwriters of her generation.

10. Tempest – Bob Dylan

Tempest is the 35th studio album by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, released in 2012. The album features 10 tracks that showcase Dylan’s unique blend of folk, rock, and blues music, with standout tracks like “Duquesne Whistle” and “Pay in Blood” showcasing his distinctive vocals and evocative storytelling. Lyrically, Tempest explores themes of love, death, and the human experience, with Dylan’s trademark wit and poetic lyricism creating a rich and vivid tapestry of images and ideas. The album received critical acclaim for its powerful songwriting and musical artistry, cementing Dylan’s status as one of the most influential and enduring figures in contemporary music history.

11. An Awesome Wave – Alt-J

An Awesome Wave is the debut studio album by British indie rock band Alt-J, released in 2012. The album features 13 tracks that showcase the band’s experimental sound, incorporating elements of folk, rock, and electronic music. Standout tracks like “Tessellate” and “Breezeblocks” became commercial hits, with the band’s intricate instrumentation and haunting vocals creating a unique and immersive listening experience. Lyrically, An Awesome Wave explores themes of love, loss, and the mysteries of the universe, with the band’s enigmatic and poetic lyrics creating a dreamlike and otherworldly atmosphere. The album received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and artistic vision, cementing Alt-J’s status as one of the most exciting and inventive bands of their generation.

12. Channel Orange – Frank Ocean

Channel Orange is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean, released in 2012. The album features 17 tracks that showcase Ocean’s soulful vocals and innovative songwriting, blending elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop music. Standout tracks like “Thinkin Bout You” and “Pyramids” became commercial hits, with Ocean’s honest and vulnerable lyrics exploring themes of love, sexuality, and personal identity. The album received critical acclaim for its creative vision and emotional depth, cementing Ocean’s status as one of the most important and influential artists of his generation.

13. Blunderbuss – Jack White

Blunderbuss is the debut solo album by American musician Jack White, released in 2012. The album features 13 tracks that showcase White’s distinctive blend of blues, rock, and country music, with standout tracks like “Love Interruption” and “Sixteen Saltines” showcasing his dynamic vocals and powerful guitar work. Lyrically, Blunderbuss explores themes of love, heartbreak, and the complexities of human relationships, with White’s poetic and introspective lyrics creating a rich and emotional listening experience. The album received critical acclaim for its musical artistry and White’s singular vision, cementing his status as one of the most important and innovative figures in contemporary music history.

14. Life is Good – Nas

Life is Good is the tenth studio album by American rapper Nas, released in 2012. The album features 14 tracks that showcase Nas’s lyrical prowess and storytelling abilities, with standout tracks like “Daughters” and “Accident Murderers” exploring themes of fatherhood, mortality, and the realities of inner-city life. The album also features collaborations with artists like Mary J. Blige and Rick Ross, showcasing Nas’s ability to blend classic hip-hop with contemporary sounds. Life is Good received critical acclaim for its powerful lyrics and musical artistry, cementing Nas’s status as one of the most important and influential rappers of all time.

15. Wrecking Ball – Bruce Springsteen

Wrecking Ball is the seventeenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released in 2012. The album features 11 tracks that showcase Springsteen’s distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana music, with standout tracks like “We Take Care of Our Own” and the title track exploring themes of social justice, economic inequality, and the resilience of the human spirit. The album also features collaborations with artists like Tom Morello and Patti Scialfa, showcasing Springsteen’s ability to work with a diverse range of musicians. Wrecking Ball received critical acclaim for its political relevance and musical artistry, cementing Springsteen’s status as one of the most important and enduring artists in American popular music.

16. Red – Taylor Swift

Red is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, released in 2012. The album features 16 tracks that showcase Swift’s versatile musical style, blending elements of country, pop, and rock music. Standout tracks like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” became commercial hits, showcasing Swift’s ability to write catchy, hook-filled songs that resonate with a broad audience. Lyrically, Red explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, with Swift’s honest and vulnerable lyrics creating a relatable and emotional listening experience. The album received critical acclaim for its musical experimentation and artistic growth, cementing Swift’s status as one of the most important and influential pop stars of her generation.

17. R.A.P. Music – Killer Mike

R.A.P. Music is the sixth studio album by American rapper Killer Mike, released in 2012. Produced entirely by El-P, the album explores themes of politics, race, and social justice, with Killer Mike’s powerful delivery and sharp lyrics creating an intense listening experience. Standout tracks like “Reagan” and “Don’t Die” address issues of government corruption and systemic oppression, while “Anywhere But Here” and “Willie Burke Sherwood” offer more personal reflections on life and loss. R.A.P. Music received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its musical innovation and political relevance, and it helped establish Killer Mike as one of hip-hop’s most important voices.

18. Unorthodox Jukebox – Bruno Mars

Unorthodox Jukebox is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, released in 2012. The album features a blend of various musical styles, including R&B, funk, soul, and reggae, showcasing Mars’ versatility as a songwriter and performer. Hit singles from the album include “Locked Out of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man,” and “Treasure.” The album also features collaborations with artists like Mark Ronson and Jeff Bhasker. Unorthodox Jukebox was a commercial and critical success, earning Mars numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and further cementing his status as a major force in contemporary pop music.

19. Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City – Kendrick Lamar

Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City is the second studio album by American rapper Kendrick Lamar, released in 2012. The album is a concept album that tells the story of Lamar’s adolescence in Compton, California, and explores themes of gang violence, poverty, and self-discovery. The album features collaborations with artists like Drake, Dr. Dre, and Jay Rock, and includes hit singles like “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.” Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, solidifying Lamar’s position as one of the most important and innovative voices in contemporary hip-hop.

20. The Truth About Love – Pink

The Truth About Love is the sixth studio album by American singer-songwriter Pink, released in 2012. The album features a blend of pop, rock, and R&B, and includes hit singles like “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” “Try,” and “Just Give Me a Reason.” The album showcases Pink’s powerful and emotive vocals, as well as her skill as a songwriter and performer. The album features collaborations with artists like Nate Ruess of Fun., Lily Allen, and Eminem. The Truth About Love was a commercial and critical success, earning Pink numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

21. Bloom – Beach House

Bloom is the fourth studio album by American dream-pop duo Beach House, released in 2012. The album features a more elaborate production, with dense layers of synthesizers and guitar melodies complemented by Victoria Legrand’s distinctive voice. Bloom is a collection of 10 songs that offer dreamy soundscapes and ethereal vocals that flow seamlessly into each other. The album captures the essence of dream-pop and shoegaze with its immersive and atmospheric sound. Bloom has been critically acclaimed for its mesmerizing sound and is considered a seminal album in the genre, establishing Beach House as one of the most important dream-pop acts of the 2010s.

22. The Lumineers – The Lumineers

The Lumineers is the self-titled debut album by American folk-rock band The Lumineers, released in 2012. The album is characterized by its stripped-down and intimate sound, featuring acoustic guitar, piano, and stomping percussion that create a rustic and organic atmosphere. The Lumineers’ distinct vocals and evocative lyrics are also a hallmark of the album, which tells stories of love, loss, and resilience. The album includes the hit singles “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love,” which helped the band achieve mainstream success and become one of the most popular folk acts of the decade. The Lumineers is a charming and heartfelt album that showcases the band’s talent and authenticity.

23. Shields – Grizzly Bear

“Shields” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band Grizzly Bear. It was released in 2012 and features a more complex sound compared to their previous work. The album is characterized by its intricate arrangements and layering of instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, pianos, and horns. The lyrics often deal with themes of vulnerability, fear, and uncertainty, and are delivered with haunting vocal harmonies. Standout tracks include “Yet Again,” with its driving rhythm and soaring chorus, and “Sleeping Ute,” which features intricate guitar work and unpredictable shifts in tempo and mood. Overall, “Shields” showcases Grizzly Bear’s musical versatility and artistic growth.

24. That’s Why God Made the Radio – The Beach Boys

“That’s Why God Made the Radio” is the twenty-ninth and final studio album by the legendary American rock band The Beach Boys. The album was released in 2012, and marked the band’s first album of new material in over two decades. The album showcases the band’s signature vocal harmonies and pop sensibilities, with nostalgic tracks that harken back to their classic sound. The album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its nostalgic appeal and others finding it lacking in creativity. Nonetheless, it was a commercial success, debuting at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and marking a successful end to the band’s storied career.

25. Love This Giant – David Byrne & St. Vincent

“Love This Giant” is a collaborative album by American musicians David Byrne and St. Vincent, released in 2012. The album features a unique blend of art pop, indie rock, and brass band music. The duo’s signature sounds are complemented by a horn section and electronic beats, creating an innovative and exciting musical landscape. The lyrics touch on themes of love, life, and relationships, while the music is infused with complex rhythms and melodies. With catchy hooks and inventive arrangements, “Love This Giant” is a dynamic and thought-provoking album that showcases the impressive talents of these two musicians.

26. Gossamer – Passion Pit

“Gossamer” is the second studio album by American indietronica band Passion Pit, released in 2012. The album features upbeat, danceable tracks that explore themes of love, loss, and self-doubt. The production is polished and layered, with frontman Michael Angelakos’s falsetto vocals soaring over the instrumentation. The opening track, “Take a Walk,” was a commercial success and became the band’s highest-charting single to date. Other notable tracks include “Carried Away,” “Constant Conversations,” and “Cry Like a Ghost.” Overall, “Gossamer” showcases Passion Pit’s signature sound of infectious pop melodies paired with introspective and emotionally charged lyrics.

27. Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! is the fourth studio album by the Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The album was released in 2012, following a hiatus of nearly a decade. It features four tracks, two of which are drone pieces, while the other two are more traditional post-rock tracks with a focus on intricate guitar and string arrangements. The album has been critically acclaimed, with particular praise for its experimentalism and the band’s ability to create a soundscape that is both chaotic and harmonious. The album has been described as a return to form for the band, showcasing their signature blend of post-rock, drone, and noise.

28. Sunken Condos – Donald Fagen

“Sunken Condos” is the fourth solo album by the American musician Donald Fagen, released in 2012. Fagen, best known as one of the founding members of the rock band Steely Dan, incorporates a variety of genres on this album, including jazz, soul, and funk. The lyrics deal with themes of modern life, relationships, and politics. The album features prominent guest musicians such as guitarist Wayne Krantz and saxophonist Walt Weiskopf. Fans of Steely Dan will appreciate Fagen’s signature jazz-infused sound, while newcomers will enjoy the catchy melodies and intricate instrumentation. “Sunken Condos” is a solid addition to Fagen’s impressive catalog of music.

29. Tramp – Sharon Van Etten

“Tramp” is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten, released in 2012. The album explores themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and healing, with Van Etten’s signature haunting vocals and intimate lyrics. Produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, the album features a more expansive sound than her previous work, incorporating elements of folk, rock, and electronica. Standout tracks include “Serpents,” a powerful anthem of empowerment and resilience, and “Give Out,” a poignant reflection on the complexities of love and vulnerability. “Tramp” cemented Van Etten’s reputation as a rising indie star and remains a fan favorite in her discography.

30. Boys & Girls – Alabama Shakes

“Boys & Girls” is the debut album by American rock band Alabama Shakes, released in 2012. The album showcases the band’s raw and soulful sound, blending elements of rock, blues, and R&B with frontwoman Brittany Howard’s powerful vocals. The album’s standout tracks include the hit singles “Hold On” and “Always Alright,” as well as the emotional ballad “You Ain’t Alone.” “Boys & Girls” received critical acclaim and helped the Alabama Shakes gain widespread recognition, earning them three Grammy nominations. The album is a testament to the band’s ability to bring a fresh and vibrant energy to classic genres while also exploring new sounds.

31. Lonerism – Tame Impala

“Lonerism” is the second studio album by Australian psychedelic music project Tame Impala, released in 2012. The album is characterized by its swirling, layered production, and Kevin Parker’s distinct vocal delivery. It blends elements of 60s psychedelia, pop, and rock to create a unique sound that has been widely praised by critics. The album features hits like “Elephant” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” and was nominated for several awards, including the prestigious Mercury Prize. “Lonerism” is considered one of the best albums of the decade and has cemented Tame Impala’s place as one of the most innovative acts in modern music.

32. Two Eleven – Brandy/h2>

Two Eleven – Brandy: Released in 2012, Two Eleven is Brandy’s sixth studio album. Named after the singer’s birthday, the album features collaborations with Frank Ocean, Chris Brown, and Drake. The album showcases Brandy’s vocal range and versatility as she seamlessly transitions between R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences. Two Eleven debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart, and its lead single “Put It Down” featuring Chris Brown reached the top ten of the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

33. Attack on Memory – Cloud Nothings

Attack on Memory – Cloud Nothings: Attack on Memory is the third studio album by American indie rock band Cloud Nothings, released in 2012. Produced by Steve Albini, the album represents a departure from the band’s lo-fi sound, with a heavier and more aggressive approach. The album received critical acclaim and is regarded as a landmark in the band’s career. Its lead single “Stay Useless” was a college radio hit, and the album reached number 43 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album is characterized by its raw, intense energy, and its themes of alienation, anxiety, and uncertainty.

34. Coexist – The xx

Coexist – The xx: The xx’s second album explores the same sonic territory as their debut, with sparse instrumentation and whispered vocals, but with a slightly more polished production. The album continues to delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and longing, and features the band’s signature blend of indie pop and electronic influences. Coexist is a cohesive, atmospheric album that showcases the band’s musical prowess and artistic vision.

35. Old Ideas – Leonard Cohen

Old Ideas – Leonard Cohen: Leonard Cohen’s twelfth studio album, Old Ideas, is a reflective and introspective exploration of love, loss, and mortality. The album features Cohen’s signature deep vocals, poetic lyrics, and sparse instrumentation, including bluesy guitar and haunting backing vocals. The album received critical acclaim for its mature and profound themes, and for its successful melding of Cohen’s iconic sound with contemporary production. Old Ideas is a fitting tribute to Cohen’s legacy and a testament to his continued relevance as a songwriter and artist.

36. Koi No Yokan – Deftones

Koi No Yokan – Deftones: Koi No Yokan is the seventh studio album by the American alternative metal band Deftones, released in 2012. The title translates to “Premonition of Love,” and the album showcases the band’s signature sound of combining heavy metal, post-hardcore, and alternative rock. The tracks feature a balance of atmospheric soundscapes, dynamic rhythms, and powerful vocals by Chino Moreno. This album is known for its intricate guitar work, textured layers, and haunting melodies. The band’s experimentation with different genres and sounds makes Koi No Yokan a unique and captivating listen.

37. Sun – Cat Power

Sun – Cat Power: Sun is the ninth studio album by the American singer-songwriter Cat Power, released in 2012. It features a departure from the artist’s earlier work, which relied heavily on acoustic guitar and piano, and instead incorporates electronic and dance elements. The album was self-produced by Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power) and is lyrically introspective, reflecting on her personal life and experiences. The tracks on Sun showcase Marshall’s soulful vocals and range from introspective ballads to upbeat pop-infused tracks. Sun is a powerful and innovative album that highlights the growth and evolution of Cat Power’s artistry.

38. Looking 4 Myself – Usher

Looking 4 Myself – Usher: Usher’s seventh studio album is an exploration of genres that range from R&B to pop to EDM. The album features collaborations with artists such as Diplo and Max Martin and includes the hit singles “Scream” and “Climax.” Looking 4 Myself showcases Usher’s versatile voice and his ability to create catchy, danceable tracks that are both fun and introspective.

39. Born to Die – Lana Del Rey

Born to Die – Lana Del Rey: Lana Del Rey’s major label debut is a lush and dreamy album that combines elements of pop, rock, and trip-hop. The album features Del Rey’s signature melancholic vocals and lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and nostalgia. The title track and “Video Games” became breakout hits and established Del Rey as a unique and captivating voice in the music industry. Born to Die has since become a cult classic and a defining album of the early 2010s.

40. Handwritten – The Gaslight Anthem

Handwritten is the fourth studio album by American rock band The Gaslight Anthem. The album was released in 2012, and it showcases the band’s gritty and melodic sound that they are known for. Handwritten features lyrics that are emotionally charged and personal, with themes such as love, loss, and growing up. The album was produced by Brendan O’Brien, known for his work with Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen. The Gaslight Anthem has cited Springsteen as a major influence, and Handwritten draws inspiration from the classic rock and punk rock sound of the 1970s and 1980s. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish The Gaslight Anthem as one of the leading rock bands of their time.

41. Port of Morrow – The Shins

“Port of Morrow” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band, The Shins, released in 2012. It was the band’s first album in five years and marked a departure from their signature sound. The album features a blend of different styles, including indie rock, pop, and electronic music. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. James Mercer’s distinctive vocals, along with the band’s lush instrumentation and catchy hooks, make for a highly enjoyable listening experience. “Port of Morrow” received critical acclaim and is considered one of The Shins’ best works.

42. Something – Chairlift

Something – Chairlift: “Something” is the sophomore album by Chairlift, an indie pop duo from Brooklyn, NY. It features 10 tracks of bright, synth-heavy pop with catchy hooks and memorable melodies. The album showcases the duo’s ability to blend retro influences with modern production techniques to create a unique and infectious sound. “Something” received critical acclaim upon its release in 2012 and helped establish Chairlift as a rising force in indie music.

43. The Money Store – Death Grips

The Money Store – Death Grips: “The Money Store” is the debut album by experimental hip-hop group Death Grips. The album features aggressive and abrasive production that is heavily influenced by industrial and punk rock music. The group’s provocative lyrics and unpredictable sound have earned them a dedicated following and critical acclaim. “The Money Store” was released in 2012 and is considered by many to be a seminal work in experimental hip-hop. The album’s confrontational style and unconventional approach to hip-hop continue to inspire and influence artists in the genre today.

44. 18 Months – Calvin Harris

18 Months – Calvin Harris: This album is a celebration of EDM and pop music with a star-studded lineup of collaborations, including Rihanna, Florence Welch, and Ellie Goulding. The album’s high-energy tracks, with their catchy hooks and pulsating beats, make it a favorite for dance floors and workouts alike. 18 Months is a testament to Harris’ ability to craft infectious hits that are both fun and emotional.

45. Psychedelic Pill – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Psychedelic Pill – Neil Young & Crazy Horse: With its classic rock influences and sprawling soundscapes, Psychedelic Pill is a testament to Neil Young’s continued relevance in the world of music. The album features lengthy tracks that meander through different moods and styles, with Neil Young’s trademark guitar work at the forefront. Psychedelic Pill is a masterclass in musicianship and songwriting, and a must-listen for fans of classic rock and folk.

46. Celebration Rock – Japandroids

Celebration Rock – Japandroids: This album is an ode to youth, freedom, and the power of rock music. Celebration Rock features anthemic tracks that brim with energy and optimism, and capture the essence of the human spirit. The album’s raw production and driving rhythms make it a standout in the world of indie rock, and a favorite among fans of garage and punk music. Celebration Rock is a celebration of life, and a reminder that sometimes, all we need is a guitar, a drum kit, and a dream.

47. Kill for Love – Chromatics

Kill for Love – Chromatics: This album is a perfect blend of post-punk, dream pop, and ambient music. The tracks are nostalgic and mesmerizing, taking the listener on a journey through time. The haunting vocals of Ruth Radelet, coupled with the moody synths and distorted guitars, make for a beautiful soundscape that will leave you feeling both melancholic and uplifted. This album is a true masterpiece that showcases Chromatics’ unique style and sonic experimentation.

48. Our Version of Events – Emeli Sandé

Our Version of Events – Emeli Sandé: This debut album from Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé is a beautiful mix of soul, R&B, and pop. Her powerful voice and emotive lyrics tackle themes of love, heartbreak, and hope, drawing the listener in with each track. From the upbeat and catchy “Heaven” to the heartbreaking ballad “Read All About It, Pt. III,” Sandé’s talent shines throughout the album. The production is slick and polished, showcasing her vocals and songwriting in the best possible light. This album is a must-listen for fans of soulful pop music.

49. Clockwork Angels – Rush

Clockwork Angels is the 20th studio album by Canadian rock band Rush. The album was released in 2012 and tells the story of a young man’s journey to follow his dreams in a dystopian world controlled by a Watchmaker. Clockwork Angels features a heavier, more progressive sound than Rush’s previous album and has been praised for its complex arrangements and storytelling. The album includes the singles “Caravan,” “BU2B,” and “The Wreckers.” Clockwork Angels received positive reviews from critics and was nominated for a Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2013.

50. Cancer for Cure – El-P

Cancer for Cure – El-P: El-P’s “Cancer for Cure” is a dense and abrasive masterpiece of hip-hop. The album’s production is often frenzied, and its lyrics are sharp and dense. El-P delivers a searing commentary on society and politics with his unique flow and dystopian imagery. The album is sonically challenging but ultimately rewarding for those who appreciate experimental hip-hop.

51. Visions – Grimes

Visions – Grimes: “Visions” is the fourth studio album by Canadian musician Grimes. This album is a work of art that blends electronic and pop music into a unique sound. The album features dreamy synths, glitchy beats, and Grimes’ ethereal vocals. Each song is crafted with care, with lyrics that explore themes of identity and emotional turmoil. “Visions” is a captivating album that showcases Grimes’ ability to create experimental yet accessible pop music. The album was critically acclaimed and helped establish Grimes as one of the most exciting artists in modern music.

52. Silver Age – Bob Mould

Silver Age – Bob Mould: The alt-rock icon Bob Mould came back to his peak form with the release of “Silver Age.” The album features a collection of intense and catchy rock anthems, showcasing Mould’s signature sound with distorted guitars and powerful vocals. The lyrics are personal and introspective, reflecting on Mould’s life and career. Produced by Mould himself, “Silver Age” received critical acclaim and was hailed as one of the best albums of 2012.

53. MDNA – Madonna

MDNA – Madonna: The queen of pop returned with “MDNA,” her twelfth studio album. The album is a mix of dance-pop and electronic music, featuring collaborations with Martin Solveig, Benny Benassi, and William Orbit. Madonna’s lyrics are provocative and controversial, exploring themes of love, loss, and sexuality. The album was promoted through a highly publicized world tour, which showcased Madonna’s unmatched ability to put on a spectacular live show. While “MDNA” received mixed reviews from critics, it remains a fan favorite and a testament to Madonna’s enduring popularity.

54. Skelethon – Aesop Rock

Skelethon – Aesop Rock: This album is a testament to Aesop Rock’s lyrical prowess and unique sound, with beats that match his intricate rhymes. The tracks on this album delve into themes of introspection, personal growth, and the complexities of the modern world. Aesop Rock’s rapping is a breath of fresh air in the rap genre, with wordplay that’s both intelligent and accessible. The beats and instrumentation complement the rapping perfectly, creating a cohesive and captivating listening experience.

55. Yellow & Green – Baroness

Yellow & Green – Baroness: This double album showcases Baroness’s range and versatility as a band, with a mix of heavy metal, progressive rock, and psychedelic influences. The tracks are well-crafted and display the band’s ability to create intricate and memorable melodies. The lyrics deal with themes of loss, grief, and self-discovery, adding emotional depth to the music. The production quality is top-notch, with a clean and polished sound that enhances the band’s sonic landscape.

56. Overexposed – Maroon 5

Overexposed – Maroon 5: This album showcases Maroon 5’s signature pop-rock sound with a polished and upbeat production. The tracks are catchy and energetic, with Adam Levine’s distinct vocal style at the forefront. The lyrics deal with themes of love, relationships, and self-reflection, and the music features collaborations with various producers and artists. The album is a testament to Maroon 5’s ability to consistently produce radio-friendly hits while maintaining their unique style. Overall, Overexposed is a fun and enjoyable album that’s sure to get you moving.

57. Oceania – The Smashing Pumpkins

Oceania – The Smashing Pumpkins: The 8th studio album by The Smashing Pumpkins, released in 2012, is a concept album centered around the theme of a mystical sea journey. This album sees the band returning to their roots and features intricate guitar work, dreamy soundscapes, and Billy Corgan’s signature haunting vocals. Corgan’s lyrics explore spiritual themes and the search for truth and meaning in life. The album received critical acclaim for its complex musical arrangements and thematic cohesion, cementing The Smashing Pumpkins’ place in the alternative rock canon.

58. Sweet Heart Sweet Light – Spiritualized

Sweet Heart Sweet Light – Spiritualized: Released in 2012, this is the seventh studio album by British space rock band Spiritualized. The album blends elements of rock, gospel, and orchestral music to create a sound that is both ethereal and visceral. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, loss, and transcendence. Standout tracks include the epic opener “Hey Jane” and the emotional ballad “So Long You Pretty Thing.” Sweet Heart Sweet Light is widely regarded as one of Spiritualized’s best works, and a testament to the band’s unique approach to blending genres and pushing the boundaries of what rock music can be.

59. Les Voyages de l’âme – Alcest

Les Voyages de l’âme – Alcest: This album from the French band Alcest is a mesmerizing blend of shoegaze, post-metal, and black metal. The album takes the listener on a journey through dreamy soundscapes, ethereal melodies, and heavy riffs, all seamlessly woven together. The mix of harsh and clean vocals adds to the otherworldly atmosphere of the album. With its introspective and emotional themes, Les Voyages de l’âme is a beautiful and haunting sonic experience.

60. III – Crystal Castles

III – Crystal Castles: The third studio album by Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles is an intense and experimental ride. The album features distorted beats, glitchy synths, and ethereal vocals that create a haunting and hypnotic atmosphere. The tracks vary from aggressive and abrasive to delicate and dreamy, showcasing the duo’s range of sound. III is a visceral and captivating album that is not afraid to push boundaries and take risks in its production and songwriting.

61. Bish Bosch – Scott Walker

Bish Bosch – Scott Walker: Bish Bosch is the final album in a trilogy of avant-garde works from American musician Scott Walker. The album features unconventional song structures, dissonant sounds, and cryptic lyrics, all delivered in Walker’s distinctive baritone voice. The album’s themes range from historical figures and events to abstract concepts such as death and rebirth. Bish Bosch is a challenging and rewarding listen, full of surprises and unexpected turns. The album showcases Walker’s ability to innovate and push boundaries in his music, cementing his legacy as

62. The Seer – Swans

The Seer is the twelfth studio album by American experimental rock band Swans, released in 2012. The album features an extensive list of collaborators and features songs that range from beautiful ballads to intense noise rock epics. The album is known for its extremely long tracks, with some songs clocking in at over 30 minutes. The music is often described as dark, intense, and uncompromising, with themes of spirituality and existentialism explored throughout. The Seer is considered to be one of Swans’ most challenging and ambitious works, and has received widespread critical acclaim for its experimentation and sonic complexity.

63. Synthetica – Metric

Synthetica is the fifth studio album by Canadian indie rock band, Metric. Released in 2012, it features a blend of electronic and alternative rock sounds with introspective lyrics that explore themes of identity, technology, and the human condition. The album showcases the band’s musical experimentation with synthesizers and drum machines, creating a futuristic and edgy soundscape. Lead singer Emily Haines’ vocals are emotive and powerful, delivering poignant messages with every verse. Synthetica is a bold and daring album that solidifies Metric’s place in the indie rock genre, and is a must-listen for fans of electronic-infused rock music.

64. Neck Of The Woods – Silversun Pickups

Neck of the Woods is the third studio album by American indie rock band, Silversun Pickups. Released in 2012, the album features a dark and moody sound with heavy basslines and intricate guitar work. The album explores themes of isolation, loss, and personal struggle, with lead singer Brian Aubert’s haunting vocals driving the emotional intensity. The album represents a departure from the band’s earlier, more upbeat sound, showcasing their musical evolution and growth. Neck of the Woods is a raw and powerful album that solidifies Silversun Pickups’ place in the alternative rock scene.

65. The Only Place – Best Coast

The Only Place is the second studio album by American indie pop band, Best Coast. Released in 2012, the album features a sunny and upbeat sound with catchy hooks and dreamy guitar riffs. Lead singer Bethany Cosentino’s vocals are whimsical and charming, delivering relatable lyrics about love, friendship, and California living. The album represents a departure from the band’s lo-fi sound on their debut album, showcasing a more polished and refined production. The Only Place is a fun and nostalgic album that captures the essence of California beach culture and is perfect for a summer day.

66. A Thing Called Divine Fits – Divine Fits

A Thing Called Divine Fits is the debut album by the indie rock supergroup of the same name, consisting of Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner, and drummer Sam Brown of New Bomb Turks. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of rock, punk, and new wave sounds with catchy hooks and driving rhythms. The album explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth, with each member contributing their unique musical style and perspective. A Thing Called Divine Fits is a strong and cohesive album that showcases the musical talents of its members and is a must-listen for fans of indie rock music.

67. Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg is the eponymous debut album by English singer-songwriter Jake Bugg. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of folk, rock, and blues sounds with raw and honest lyrics that showcase Bugg’s storytelling abilities. The album explores themes of love, heartbreak, and social commentary, with Bugg’s distinctive vocals and acoustic guitar skills taking center stage. The album’s stripped-down production highlights Bugg’s raw talent and authenticity, making it a standout in the indie folk scene. Jake Bugg is a promising debut that sets the stage for Bugg’s successful career as a singer-songwriter.

68. Reign of Terror – Sleigh Bells

Reign of Terror is the second studio album by American noise pop duo, Sleigh Bells. Released in 2012, the album features a high-energy and abrasive sound with distorted guitars, electronic beats, and lead singer Alexis Krauss’ powerful vocals. The album explores themes of love, loss, and personal struggle, with Krauss’ lyrics taking on a more introspective tone compared to the band’s earlier work. Reign of Terror represents a sonic evolution for Sleigh Bells, showcasing a more mature and refined production that still packs a punch. The album is a must-listen for fans of noisy, experimental pop music.

69. Halcyon – Ellie Goulding

Halcyon is the second studio album by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of pop, electronic, and indie sounds with ethereal vocals and introspective lyrics. The album explores themes of heartbreak, personal growth, and emotional healing, with Goulding’s distinctive voice conveying a sense of vulnerability and strength. Halcyon represents a sonic departure from Goulding’s earlier work, showcasing a more experimental and moody production. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Anything Could Happen” and “Figure 8,” solidify Goulding’s place in the pop music scene and make Halcyon a must-listen for fans of electronic-infused pop music.

70. Shrines – Purity Ring

Shrines is the debut album by Canadian electronic duo, Purity Ring. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of electronic, pop, and experimental sounds with dreamy vocals and abstract lyrics. The album explores themes of love, death, and human nature, with vocalist Megan James’ lyrics painting vivid and imaginative imagery. The album’s production, by Corin Roddick, combines futuristic beats with organic sounds, creating a distinctive and otherworldly soundscape. Shrines represents a unique and innovative addition to the electronic music genre, with standout tracks such as “Fineshrine” and “Belispeak” showcasing Purity Ring’s musical experimentation and creativity.

71. Take Me Home – One Direction

Take Me Home is the second studio album by British-Irish boy band, One Direction. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of upbeat pop, rock, and dance sounds with catchy hooks and infectious melodies. The album explores themes of love, friendship, and youth, with the band’s signature harmonies and vocal performances shining through. Take Me Home represents a continuation of One Direction’s successful formula of catchy pop hits and teen idol appeal, with standout tracks such as “Live While We’re Young” and “Kiss You” cementing the band’s place in the pop music scene.

72. Total Loss – How to Dress Well

Total Loss is the second studio album by American musician How to Dress Well, the stage name of Tom Krell. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of electronic, R&B, and ambient sounds with emotionally raw and introspective lyrics. The album explores themes of grief, loss, and personal growth, with Krell’s haunting falsetto vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and introspection. Total Loss represents a sonic evolution for How to Dress Well, with its intricate production and atmospheric soundscapes showcasing Krell’s musical experimentation and maturity. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Cold Nites” and “Say My Name or Say Whatever,” solidify How to Dress Well’s place as an innovative and introspective voice in the indie music scene.

73. 2 – Mac DeMarco

2 is the second studio album by Canadian musician Mac DeMarco. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of indie rock, jangle pop, and lo-fi sounds with DeMarco’s slacker vocals and catchy songwriting. The album explores themes of love, loneliness, and personal growth, with DeMarco’s unique brand of humor and introspection shining through. 2 represents a breakthrough for DeMarco, showcasing his musical talent and unique perspective, with standout tracks such as “Ode to Viceroy” and “My Kind of Woman” solidifying his place as a beloved figure in the indie music scene.

74. Swing Lo Magellan – Dirty Projectors

Swing Lo Magellan is the sixth studio album by American indie rock band Dirty Projectors. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of experimental rock, R&B, and folk sounds with intricate vocal harmonies and abstract lyrics. The album explores themes of isolation, creativity, and self-discovery, with lead singer and songwriter David Longstreth’s introspective and poetic lyrics conveying a sense of emotional depth and complexity. Swing Lo Magellan represents a sonic evolution for Dirty Projectors, showcasing the band’s unique blend of musical experimentation and songwriting prowess. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Gun Has No Trigger” and “About to Die,” solidify Dirty Projectors’ place as one of the most innovative and boundary-pushing bands in the indie music scene.

75. Warrior – Ke$ha

Warrior is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Ke$ha. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of electropop, rock, and dance sounds with Ke$ha’s signature irreverent lyrics and party-ready anthems. The album explores themes of self-empowerment, love, and hedonism, with Ke$ha’s brash and unapologetic persona shining through. Warrior represents a creative evolution for Ke$ha, showcasing her musical range and versatility, with standout tracks such as “Die Young” and “C’mon” becoming mainstream hits and solidifying Ke$ha’s status as a pop culture icon.

76. The Haunted Man – Bat for Lashes

The Haunted Man is the third studio album by English singer-songwriter Bat for Lashes, the stage name of Natasha Khan. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of ethereal pop, folk, and art rock sounds with Khan’s haunting vocals and poetic lyrics. The album explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth, with Khan’s introspective and introspective songwriting conveying a sense of emotional depth and vulnerability. The Haunted Man represents a sonic evolution for Bat for Lashes, with its stripped-down instrumentation and minimalist production showcasing Khan’s artistic experimentation and maturity. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Laura” and “All Your Gold,” solidify Bat for Lashes’ place as one of the most innovative and distinctive voices in the indie music scene.

77. Centipede Hz – Animal Collective

Centipede Hz is the tenth studio album by experimental indie rock band Animal Collective. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of psychedelic, electronic, and noise rock sounds with the band’s trademark vocal harmonies and abstract song structures. The album explores themes of communication, identity, and human connection, with the band’s playful and experimental approach to music shining through. Centipede Hz represents a creative peak for Animal Collective, showcasing their ability to push the boundaries of contemporary music and create a truly unique sonic experience. Standout tracks such as “Today’s Supernatural” and “Applesauce” demonstrate Animal Collective’s innovative and distinctive sound.

78. Valtari – Sigur Ros

Valtari is the sixth studio album by Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of ethereal and atmospheric sounds with the band’s signature use of bowed guitar and frontman Jónsi’s soaring falsetto vocals. The album explores themes of introspection, spirituality, and emotional healing, with the band’s ambient and introspective soundscapes conveying a sense of transcendence and beauty. Valtari represents a return to form for Sigur Rós, with its stripped-down instrumentation and focus on texture and atmosphere showcasing the band’s musical experimentation and creativity. Standout tracks such as “Varúð” and “Fjögur píanó” demonstrate Sigur Rós’ ability to create powerful and emotive music.

79. Oshin – DIIV

Oshin is the debut studio album by American indie rock band DIIV. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of dreamy, shoegaze-inspired sounds with catchy melodies and jangly guitar riffs. The album’s hazy and ethereal soundscapes convey a sense of nostalgia and longing, with themes of love, loss, and isolation woven throughout. Oshin represents a creative peak for DIIV, showcasing their ability to create intricate and atmospheric music that is both introspective and accessible. Standout tracks such as “How Long Have You Known?” and “Doused” demonstrate DIIV’s ability to craft lush and captivating soundscapes, making Oshin a standout release in the shoegaze and indie rock genres.

80. Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – Nicki Minaj

Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded is the second studio album by Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of hip-hop, pop, and electronic sounds with Minaj’s signature fast-paced flow and bold lyricism. The album’s themes range from empowerment and self-confidence to heartbreak and vulnerability, with Minaj showcasing her versatility as a rapper and performer. Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded represents a creative and commercial peak for Minaj, with standout tracks such as “Starships” and “Pound the Alarm” becoming major hits and solidifying her status as one of the most dynamic and influential rappers of her generation.

81. Among the Leaves – Sun Kil Moon

Among the Leaves is the fifth studio album by American indie folk project Sun Kil Moon. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of introspective and melancholic acoustic ballads with frontman Mark Kozelek’s poignant and confessional lyrics. The album’s themes of love, loss, and regret are conveyed through Kozelek’s intricate and evocative songwriting, with his gentle guitar melodies and mournful vocals creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Among the Leaves represents a creative high point for Sun Kil Moon, showcasing Kozelek’s ability to create emotive and deeply personal music that resonates with listeners. Standout tracks such as “Black Kite” and “That Bird Has a Broken Wing” demonstrate the album’s haunting and introspective sound.

82. Fear Fun – Father John Misty

Fear Fun is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Father John Misty. Released in 2012, the album features a blend of indie folk and psychedelic rock, with frontman Josh Tillman’s introspective lyrics and soaring vocal performances at the forefront. The album’s themes of disillusionment, self-discovery, and spiritual awakening are conveyed through Tillman’s poetic and often surreal songwriting, with his wry wit and biting humor providing a counterpoint to the album’s more somber moments. Fear Fun represents a creative and critical breakthrough for Father John Misty, with standout tracks such as “Nancy From Now On” and “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” showcasing Tillman’s unique voice and songcraft.

83. In Our Heads – Hot Chip

In Our Heads is the fifth studio album by British electronic band Hot Chip, released in 2012. The album features the band’s signature blend of danceable rhythms, catchy hooks, and clever lyrics, with a more pronounced emphasis on live instrumentation and collaborative songwriting than on their previous efforts. The album explores themes of love, connection, and community, with standout tracks such as “Night and Day” and “Let Me Be Him” showcasing the band’s knack for crafting emotionally resonant and intellectually engaging pop music.

84. Local Business – Titus Andronicus

Local Business is the third studio album by American punk rock band Titus Andronicus, released in 2012. The album marks a departure from the sprawling, historical epics of the band’s previous efforts, instead offering a more introspective and personal exploration of frontman Patrick Stickles’ struggles with depression, addiction, and the challenges of being an artist in the modern world. The album’s sound is raw and visceral, with a stripped-down production that emphasizes the band’s live energy and dynamic performances. Local Business represents a creative and emotional breakthrough for Titus Andronicus, with standout tracks such as “In a Big City” and “Still Life With Hot Deuce on Silver Platter” showcasing the band’s unique blend of punk rock intensity and literary ambition.

85. What We Saw From The Cheap Seats – Regina Spektor

What We Saw From The Cheap Seats – Regina Spektor: This album showcases Regina Spektor’s distinctive voice and quirky style. It features a mix of upbeat pop songs and introspective ballads, with her piano playing at the forefront. The songs are introspective and personal, tackling themes of love, loss, and hope. Spektor’s lyricism is clever and playful, with unexpected turns of phrase and clever wordplay. This album is a continuation of the artist’s evolution and experimentation with sound and style, and is a treat for fans of her unique brand of indie-pop.

86. Mature Themes – Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti

Mature Themes – Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti: This album is a psychedelic trip through a kaleidoscope of sounds and styles, blending elements of punk, funk, and lo-fi indie rock. Ariel Pink’s distinctive voice leads the way through a series of strange and surreal songs, with haunting melodies and off-kilter arrangements. The lyrics are often cryptic and surreal, touching on themes of love, desire, and existential dread. The album is a continuation of Pink’s signature sound, but with a more polished and refined production. This is an album for fans of experimental music and those who enjoy a journey into the unexpected.

87. All the Little Lights – Passenger

All the Little Lights – Passenger: British singer-songwriter Passenger’s fourth studio album, “All the Little Lights,” is a heartfelt collection of folk-pop songs with poetic lyrics and catchy melodies. With influences ranging from Bob Dylan to Elliott Smith, the album features acoustic guitar and harmonica-driven tracks that showcase Passenger’s raw and emotional songwriting style. The album’s breakout hit, “Let Her Go,” is a poignant ballad that tells a story of lost love with a hauntingly beautiful chorus. Overall, “All the Little Lights” is a soulful and introspective album that speaks to the universal themes of love, loss, and the human condition.

88. We Don’t Even Live Here – P.O.S.

We Don’t Even Live Here – P.O.S.: Minneapolis rapper P.O.S. (Stefon Alexander) delivers a politically charged and socially conscious album with “We Don’t Even Live Here.” The album features a mix of aggressive hip-hop beats and electronic production, with lyrics that address topics such as income inequality, corporate greed, and police brutality. P.O.S. also collaborates with a diverse range of artists, including Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill), and Lizzo, to create a dynamic and eclectic sound. With its bold and uncompromising message, “We Don’t Even Live Here” is a powerful call to action for listeners to engage with the issues of our time.

89. Tank Full of Blues – Dion

“Tank Full of Blues” is the 13th studio album by American singer-songwriter Dion. The album features 12 tracks that showcase Dion’s soulful and bluesy vocals, accompanied by a backing band that includes guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and horns. The album is heavily influenced by traditional blues, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll, with Dion putting his own spin on these classic genres. From the upbeat opener “The Tank” to the more contemplative “Bronx Poem”, this album is a showcase of Dion’s versatility as a musician and his enduring love for roots music. It’s a must-listen for any fan of blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

90. The Bears for Lunch – Guided by Voices

The Bears for Lunch – Guided by Voices: This is the nineteenth album by American indie rock band Guided by Voices. The album features a collection of lo-fi garage rock tracks, typical of the band’s signature sound. The lyrics, written by frontman Robert Pollard, touch on themes of nostalgia and the passage of time. With each song clocking in at around two minutes, the album is fast-paced and energetic, showcasing the band’s ability to craft catchy and memorable hooks.

91. Love At The Bottom of the Sea – The Magnetic Fields

Love At The Bottom of the Sea – The Magnetic Fields: This is the tenth studio album by American indie pop band The Magnetic Fields. The album explores various themes of love, romance, and heartbreak, set against a backdrop of synthesizers and electronic beats. The album features lead vocals by several different members of the band, adding a diverse range of voices to the mix. With songs that range from melancholic ballads to upbeat dance numbers, Love At The Bottom of the Sea demonstrates The Magnetic Fields’ ability to blend different genres and sounds to create a cohesive and enjoyable listening experience.

92. WIXIW – Liars

“WIXIW” is the sixth studio album by American experimental rock band Liars, released in 2012. The album’s title, pronounced “wish you,” reflects its theme of exploring desires and expectations. The band incorporated electronic elements into their sound for the first time, resulting in a darker and more atmospheric tone. With its abstract lyrics and unconventional structures, “WIXIW” is a challenging yet rewarding listening experience. It received critical acclaim for its adventurous experimentation and unique sound. Liars’ willingness to push boundaries and defy expectations has cemented their status as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the past two decades.

93. Open Your Heart – The Men

Open Your Heart – The Men: The Men’s fourth studio album is a raucous collection of songs that blend garage rock, punk, and country influences. With fuzzy guitars, pounding drums, and throaty vocals, the album captures the energy and rawness of the band’s live performances. From the catchy hooks of “Animal” to the sprawling jam of “Oscillation,” the album is a testament to The Men’s ability to channel their diverse influences into a cohesive and exhilarating sound.

94. Little Broken Hearts – Norah Jones

Little Broken Hearts – Norah Jones: Jones’ fifth studio album finds her venturing into darker, more melancholy territory. Produced by Danger Mouse, the album features a mix of sparse ballads and experimental tracks that incorporate elements of electronic music and trip-hop. Jones’ vocals are at their most haunting on tracks like “Miriam” and “Good Morning,” while the upbeat “Happy Pills” and “Say Goodbye” showcase her talent for catchy hooks. The album marks a departure from Jones’ previous work, but it’s a welcome change that showcases her versatility as an artist.

95. Until the Quiet Comes – Flying Lotus

>

“Until the Quiet Comes” is the fourth studio album by Flying Lotus. It features a diverse range of genres, blending electronic, jazz, and hip-hop to create a unique sound that is both experimental and accessible. With guest appearances from artists such as Thom Yorke and Erykah Badu, the album is a journey through a sonic landscape that is both dreamy and unsettling. It received critical acclaim and was named one of the best albums of 2012.

96. Habits & Contradictions – Schoolboy Q

“Habits & Contradictions” is the second studio album by Schoolboy Q. It features a gritty, hard-hitting sound that is characteristic of the West Coast hip-hop scene. The album is deeply personal, with Schoolboy Q exploring themes of addiction, violence, and the struggle to succeed in the music industry. With guest appearances from artists such as A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar, the album showcases Schoolboy Q’s ability to hold his own among some of the biggest names in the game. It received widespread critical acclaim and solidified Schoolboy Q’s place as one of the most exciting voices in hip-hop.

97. Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen

Kiss – Carly Rae Jepsen: Carly Rae Jepsen’s second studio album Kiss features her hit single “Call Me Maybe” and is a sugary pop masterpiece. With production from top pop producers such as Max Martin and RedOne, the album is a fun and playful collection of catchy tunes with a mix of upbeat dance tracks and slower ballads. Jepsen’s voice shines on the album and her infectious energy is impossible to resist. Kiss proves Jepsen is more than just a one-hit wonder and cements her as a pop force to be reckoned with.

98. World, You Need a Change of Mind – Kindness

World, You Need a Change of Mind – Kindness: Kindness’s debut album World, You Need a Change of Mind is a funky, danceable collection of songs that blends elements of disco, funk, and pop. The album features the hit single “Cyan,” a catchy, upbeat track that showcases Kindness’s unique sound. Other standout tracks include “House,” a groovy tune with a catchy bassline, and “Gee Up,” a funky track with a driving beat. World, You Need a Change of Mind is a fun, upbeat album that will make you want to dance and sing along. Kindness’s musical style is both nostalgic and modern, and the album is a must-listen for fans of funk and disco.

99. Beacon – Two Door Cinema Club

Beacon – Two Door Cinema Club: The Irish indie rock band’s second album, Beacon, delivers high-energy, danceable tracks that showcase their pop sensibility and knack for infectious hooks. With crisp production and upbeat guitar riffs, the album’s tracks often touch on themes of love and relationships. Standout tracks like “Sleep Alone” and “Next Year” feature catchy choruses and driving beats, while more subdued tracks like “The World is Watching” offer a change of pace with their atmospheric, synth-driven soundscapes.

100. Uno! – Green Day

Uno! – Green Day: The first installment of Green Day’s album trilogy, Uno! is a return to the band’s punk roots. With fast-paced drum beats, heavy guitar riffs, and catchy choruses, the album’s tracks are both energetic and catchy. While not as politically charged as some of their earlier work, tracks like “Let Yourself Go” and “Kill the DJ” feature lyrics that critique society and call for change. The album’s standout track, “Oh Love,” features a more melodic sound and slower tempo, showcasing the band’s versatility. Overall, Uno! is a solid offering for fans of Green Day’s early work.