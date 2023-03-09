The year 2011 was a significant one in the world of music, with a diverse range of artists and genres creating some of the most memorable albums of the decade. From indie rock to hip-hop, electronic to country, the albums released in 2011 showcased the creative diversity and talent of the musical landscape. In this article, we take a look at the 100 greatest albums from 2011, celebrating the best of the best in music from that year.

Featuring critically acclaimed albums, commercial hits, and hidden gems, our list spans a broad spectrum of genres and styles, reflecting the rich tapestry of musical expression that defined 2011. We delve into the sounds and themes that made these albums so exceptional, from their musical arrangements and lyrical content to the cultural and historical contexts in which they were created. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, our list offers a comprehensive guide to the albums that shaped the musical landscape of 2011, and continue to captivate and inspire listeners today.

1. Talk That Talk – Rihanna

“Talk That Talk” is the sixth studio album by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2011. The album features a mix of genres including pop, R&B, and dance, with Rihanna’s signature seductive and empowering lyrics. The album’s lead single “We Found Love” topped charts worldwide, while other standout tracks like “Talk That Talk,” “Where Have You Been,” and “Drunk on Love” also received critical acclaim. With guest appearances from Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, and Drake, “Talk That Talk” showcases Rihanna’s versatility as an artist, cementing her status as one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. The album is a must-listen for fans of catchy and empowering pop music.

2. Black Up – Shabazz Palaces

“Black Up” is the debut studio album by experimental hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces, released in 2011. The album features a unique blend of experimental beats, jazz-infused rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics that challenge traditional notions of rap and hip-hop. With standout tracks like “An Echo from the Hosts that Profess Infinitum” and “Are You… Can You… Were You? (Felt),” “Black Up” defies genre conventions and offers a fresh and dynamic listening experience. The album received critical acclaim upon its release and remains a must-listen for fans of experimental and boundary-pushing hip-hop music.

3. Barton Hollow – The Civil Wars

“Barton Hollow” is the debut studio album by American folk duo The Civil Wars, released in 2011. The album features a stripped-down sound that highlights the duo’s vocal harmonies and emotive songwriting. With standout tracks like the title track “Barton Hollow,” “Poison & Wine,” and “20 Years,” the album offers a mix of haunting ballads and foot-stomping folk-rock. The album received critical acclaim and earned the duo multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Folk Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. “Barton Hollow” is a must-listen for fans of heartfelt and authentic folk music.

4. Let England Shake – PJ Harvey

“Let England Shake” is the eighth studio album by English musician PJ Harvey, released in 2011. The album is a powerful commentary on the impact of war, both on individuals and society at large, and explores themes of nationalism, imperialism, and loss. Harvey’s signature poetic lyrics are complemented by a stripped-down sound that features a range of instruments, including autoharp, saxophone, and trombone. Standout tracks like “The Words That Maketh Murder,” “The Last Living Rose,” and “England” showcase Harvey’s ability to create evocative and thought-provoking music. “Let England Shake” received critical acclaim upon its release and earned Harvey multiple awards, including the Mercury Prize. It is a must-listen for fans of politically charged and emotionally resonant music.

5. Born This Way – Lady Gaga

“Born This Way” is the second studio album by American singer Lady Gaga, released in 2011. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and electronic dance music, and is notable for its themes of self-empowerment, acceptance, and inclusivity. With standout tracks like the title track “Born This Way,” “Judas,” and “The Edge of Glory,” the album showcases Gaga’s powerhouse vocals and eclectic musical style. “Born This Way” received critical acclaim and earned Gaga multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. It is a must-listen for fans of catchy and uplifting pop music.

6. David Comes to Life – Fucked Up

“David Comes to Life” is the third studio album by Canadian hardcore punk band Fucked Up, released in 2011. The album tells the story of a factory worker named David and his struggles with love, loss, and political upheaval in the 1970s. With its mix of blistering punk rock, post-punk influences, and melodic hooks, “David Comes to Life” is a sprawling and ambitious concept album that showcases the band’s versatility and songwriting prowess. Standout tracks like “Queen of Hearts,” “The Other Shoe,” and “Ship of Fools (Save Me From Tomorrow)” offer a mix of raw energy and anthemic choruses. The album received critical acclaim and is a must-listen for fans of politically charged and cathartic punk rock.

7. Torches – Foster the People

“Torches” is the debut studio album by American indie pop band Foster the People, released in 2011. The album features a mix of infectious melodies, catchy hooks, and upbeat rhythms, and is notable for its summery and carefree vibe. With standout tracks like “Pumped Up Kicks,” “Helena Beat,” and “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls),” the album offers a mix of danceable pop and introspective lyrics. “Torches” received critical acclaim and earned the band multiple award nominations, including a Grammy nod for Best Alternative Music Album. It is a must-listen for fans of sunny and infectious indie pop music that remains just as enjoyable today as it was upon its release.

8. W H O K I L L – tUnE-yArDs

“W H O K I L L” is the second studio album by American indie pop project tUnE-yArDs, released in 2011. The album features a unique blend of folk, pop, and African rhythms, and is notable for its experimental and genre-bending approach. With standout tracks like “Bizness,” “Powa,” and “Gangsta,” the album showcases lead singer Merrill Garbus’s powerful voice and innovative songwriting. “W H O K I L L” received critical acclaim upon its release and earned tUnE-yArDs multiple award nominations, including a nod for the prestigious Mercury Prize. It is a must-listen for fans of boundary-pushing and genre-defying indie music.

9. Collapse into Now – R.E.M.

“Collapse into Now” is the fifteenth and final studio album by American alternative rock band R.E.M., released in 2011. The album features a mix of the band’s signature jangly guitar rock, introspective ballads, and collaborations with guest artists like Eddie Vedder and Patti Smith. With standout tracks like “Discoverer,” “Überlin,” and “It Happened Today,” the album showcases the band’s ability to create memorable and emotionally resonant music. “Collapse into Now” received positive reviews upon its release and is a fitting swan song for one of the most influential and beloved bands of the 80s and 90s. It is a must-listen for fans of classic and introspective rock music.

10. Nine Types of Light – TV on the Radio

“Nine Types of Light” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band TV on the Radio, released in 2011. The album features a mix of electronic, rock, and soul influences, and is notable for its introspective and atmospheric sound. With standout tracks like “Will Do,” “Caffeinated Consciousness,” and “You,” the album showcases the band’s ability to create haunting and emotive music. “Nine Types of Light” received critical acclaim upon its release and is a must-listen for fans of brooding and introspective indie rock.

11. 50 Words for Snow – Kate Bush

“50 Words for Snow” is the tenth studio album by British singer-songwriter Kate Bush, released in 2011. The album features seven songs that revolve around the theme of snow and its various interpretations and emotions. With standout tracks like “Snowflake,” “Wild Man,” and the epic title track, the album showcases Bush’s unique voice and innovative songwriting. “50 Words for Snow” received critical acclaim upon its release and is a must-listen for fans of poetic and atmospheric art pop that transports listeners to a dreamlike and mystical world.

12. Bon Iver – Bon Iver

“Bon Iver” is the second studio album by American indie folk band Bon Iver, released in 2011. The album features a lush and orchestral sound that is a departure from the band’s stripped-down debut album. With standout tracks like “Holocene,” “Towers,” and “Calgary,” the album showcases lead singer Justin Vernon’s haunting and emotive voice and innovative songwriting. “Bon Iver” received critical acclaim upon its release and earned Bon Iver multiple award nominations, including four Grammy Awards, of which they won two. It is a must-listen for fans of emotive and introspective indie folk music that transports listeners to a dreamy and ethereal world.

13. Ceremonials – Florence + The Machine

“Ceremonials” is the second studio album by English indie rock band Florence + The Machine, released in 2011. The album features a grand and epic sound that is a continuation of the band’s debut album. With standout tracks like “Shake It Out,” “What the Water Gave Me,” and “No Light, No Light,” the album showcases Florence Welch’s powerful and emotive voice and the band’s ability to create cinematic and soaring soundscapes. “Ceremonials” received critical acclaim upon its release and solidified Florence + The Machine as one of the most exciting and innovative bands of the time.

14. Helplessness Blues – Fleet Foxes

“Helplessness Blues” is the second studio album by American indie folk band Fleet Foxes, released in 2011. The album features a lush and intricate sound that is a continuation of the band’s debut album. With standout tracks like “Helplessness Blues,” “Grown Ocean,” and “The Shrine/An Argument,” the album showcases lead singer Robin Pecknold’s distinctive voice and the band’s intricate harmonies and instrumentation. “Helplessness Blues” received critical acclaim upon its release and cemented Fleet Foxes as one of the most important bands of the indie folk revival of the 2010s. It is a must-listen for fans of lush and intricate folk music.

15. Making Mirrors – Gotye

“Making Mirrors” is the third studio album by Belgian-Australian musician Gotye, released in 2011. The album features a diverse range of musical styles, incorporating elements of indie pop, electronic, and world music. With standout tracks like “Somebody That I Used to Know,” “Eyes Wide Open,” and “Easy Way Out,” the album showcases Gotye’s unique and innovative songwriting and production style. “Making Mirrors” received critical acclaim upon its release and won multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards. It is a must-listen for fans of indie pop and experimental music, and cemented Gotye as one of the most exciting and innovative artists of the time.

16. Wasting Light – Foo Fighters

“Wasting Light” is the seventh studio album by American rock band Foo Fighters, released in 2011. The album was recorded in Dave Grohl’s garage using analog equipment, and features a raw and powerful sound that is a departure from the band’s more polished previous albums. With standout tracks like “Rope,” “Walk,” and “These Days,” the album showcases the band’s signature hard-hitting rock sound and Grohl’s dynamic and emotive vocals. “Wasting Light” received critical acclaim upon its release and won multiple awards, including five Grammy Awards. It is a must-listen for fans of hard rock and alternative music.

17. Undun – The Roots

“Undun” is the tenth studio album by American hip hop band The Roots, released in 2011. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a man named Redford Stevens who dies and reflects on his life. With standout tracks like “Make My,” “One Time,” and “Redford,” the album showcases the band’s innovative and eclectic approach to hip hop, incorporating elements of jazz, soul, and funk. “Undun” received critical acclaim upon its release and was praised for its storytelling and musical complexity. It is a must-listen for fans of alternative hip hop and experimental music.

18.+ – Ed Sheeran

“+” is the debut studio album by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, released in 2011. The album features a mix of acoustic ballads and upbeat pop songs, showcasing Sheeran’s versatility as a songwriter and musician. With standout tracks like “The A Team,” “Lego House,” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” the album quickly became a commercial success and established Sheeran as one of the most promising young artists of the time. “+” received critical acclaim upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, with fans still singing along to its catchy and heartfelt tunes.

19. Mylo Xyloto – Coldplay

“Mylo Xyloto” is the fifth studio album by British rock band Coldplay, released in 2011. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a dystopian society ruled by a tyrant named Major Minus. With standout tracks like “Paradise,” “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall,” and “Charlie Brown,” the album showcases the band’s signature anthemic sound and Chris Martin’s emotive and powerful vocals. “Mylo Xyloto” received mixed reviews upon its release, with some critics praising its ambitious storytelling and others criticizing its lack of coherence. Nonetheless, it remains a beloved album among fans and a testament to Coldplay’s continued relevance in the music industry.

20. Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83: The sixth studio album by French electronic music project M83, released in 2011, is a double album of 22 tracks that showcase a mix of dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic music. The album’s expansive soundscape explores themes of childhood nostalgia, dreams, and emotional epiphanies, through a mix of instrumental and vocal tracks. With its lush synth arrangements, anthemic choruses, and soaring melodies, Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming has been praised for its epic scope and emotional resonance, making it one of M83’s most celebrated works.

21. Tomboy – Panda Bear

Tomboy – Panda Bear: The fourth solo studio album by Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear, released in 2011, features a dreamy and ethereal mix of psychedelic pop and electronic music. The album’s intricate layers of looping beats, hazy synths, and Lennox’s signature falsetto vocals create a hypnotic and otherworldly listening experience. The tracks explore themes of identity, relationships, and personal growth, with a focus on introspection and self-discovery. Tomboy has been acclaimed for its inventive production, captivating melodies, and emotional depth, solidifying Panda Bear’s place as one of the most innovative voices in experimental pop music.

22. Watch the Throne – Jay-Z and Kanye West

Watch the Throne – Jay-Z and Kanye West: This 2011 album brought two of the most influential and commercially successful hip-hop artists together. The album explores themes of wealth, success, and the difficulties of fame with a fusion of different styles, including R&B, soul, and electronica. The production value is top-notch, with contributions from many renowned producers, including Swizz Beatz and The Neptunes. The album’s lyrical content is powerful and insightful, with Jay-Z and Kanye West taking turns to address a range of subjects from politics to their own careers. This album became a cultural phenomenon, highlighting the power of collaboration and creativity.

23. El Camino – The Black Keys

El Camino – The Black Keys: This 2011 album marked a significant departure from the Black Keys’ blues roots and introduced a more polished, stadium-rock sound. The album features catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and Dan Auerbach’s signature guitar riffs. El Camino was a commercial and critical success, with singles like “Lonely Boy” and “Gold on the Ceiling” receiving heavy airplay. The album is a thrilling mix of classic rock, garage rock, and blues, with powerful vocals and an infectious energy throughout. The Black Keys showed their ability to evolve and adapt their sound while maintaining their distinctive style, cementing their place as one of the most exciting rock bands of the 21st century.

24. Goblin – Tyler, the Creator

Goblin is the second studio album by rapper Tyler, the Creator. The album features Tyler’s dark, introspective lyrics set against his signature production style, which mixes elements of jazz, soul, and punk. The album explores themes of mental health, fame, and identity, with Tyler’s alter ego, Wolf Haley, making several appearances. The album was well-received critically, with praise for its raw emotion and uncompromising vision. It is considered a landmark album in the alternative hip-hop genre, and cemented Tyler’s place as one of the most innovative and exciting voices in contemporary rap.

25. Past Life Martyred Saints – EMA

Past Life Martyred Saints is the debut studio album by singer-songwriter EMA. The album showcases EMA’s unique blend of folk, punk, and noise rock, with deeply personal lyrics that tackle themes of trauma, sexuality, and addiction. EMA’s raw, unpolished vocals and gritty guitar work combine to create a haunting and powerful sonic landscape. The album received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with many critics praising EMA’s fearlessness and authenticity. It is considered a landmark album in the indie rock genre and established EMA as a bold and uncompromising artist with a singular vision.

26. 21 – Adele

Adele’s sophomore album, 21, cemented her status as one of the greatest vocalists of her generation. The record showcases the British singer’s powerful voice, emotive lyrics, and retro-soul sound. Hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” topped charts worldwide, while deeper cuts like “Turning Tables” and “Set Fire to the Rain” also showcase her impressive range.

27. Civilian – Wye Oak

Wye Oak’s third album, Civilian, is a haunting and introspective indie rock masterpiece. Singer Jenn Wasner’s mesmerizing vocals blend with Andy Stack’s powerful drumming and ethereal guitar lines to create a unique sound that is both atmospheric and intimate. Songs like “Civilian” and “Holy Holy” are emotionally raw and cathartic, while “Dogs Eyes” and “Hot as Day” are dreamy and ethereal.

28. 4 – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s fourth album, simply titled 4, is a celebration of love, empowerment, and female strength. The record showcases the singer’s vocal range and versatility, as she seamlessly transitions from ballads to up-tempo dance tracks. Standout songs like “Love on Top” and “Countdown” showcase her incredible range and infectious energy, while ballads like “I Care” and “1+1” are deeply emotional and introspective. 4 solidified Beyoncé’s place as one of the most influential artists of the decade.

29. Take Care – Drake

“Take Care” is the critically acclaimed second studio album by Canadian rapper Drake. Released in 2011, the album features a variety of guest artists, including Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and André 3000, among others. It received praise for its introspective lyrics, diverse production, and the chemistry between Drake and his guests. “Take Care” explores themes such as fame, relationships, and self-reflection, while also showcasing Drake’s singing abilities. The album received several awards, including the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2013. “Take Care” is widely regarded as one of Drake’s best works and a landmark album in modern hip hop.

30. Nine Types of Light – TV on the Radio

31. Belong – The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

Belong – The Pains of Being Pure at Heart: The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s second studio album, “Belong,” was released in 2011. The album features a polished sound that blends indie pop and shoegaze, with catchy hooks and dreamy guitar riffs. The band experiments with electronic elements, adding a new dimension to their sound. With songs like “Heart in Your Heartbreak” and “Belong,” the album captures a youthful sense of longing and romanticism, while also showcasing the band’s musical growth and evolution. “Belong” is a solid follow-up to the band’s critically acclaimed debut album and solidifies their place in the indie pop scene.

32. Gloss Drop – Battles

Gloss Drop – Battles: “Gloss Drop” is the second studio album by American experimental rock band Battles, released in 2011. The album features a range of musical styles, including math rock, post-rock, and electronica, creating a unique and eclectic sound. The album includes collaborations with various guest artists, such as Gary Numan, Kazu Makino, and Yamantaka Eye, further diversifying the album’s sound. With intricate rhythms and complex compositions, “Gloss Drop” is an impressive showcase of the band’s musical prowess and creativity. The album received critical acclaim and cemented Battles’ reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in experimental rock.

33. Suck It And See – Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys’ fourth studio album, “Suck It and See,” was released in 2011, featuring a departure from their previous sound with a more relaxed and melodic approach. The album was produced by James Ford, who worked with the band on their previous album, and features themes of love, heartbreak, and growing up. The band incorporates a range of influences, including ’60s pop, rockabilly, and garage rock. Tracks like “Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair” and “She’s Thunderstorms” showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy, guitar-driven songs, while “Piledriver Waltz” and “Love is a Laserquest” reveal the band’s softer, more introspective side.

34. The King of Limbs – Radiohead

The King of Limbs – Radiohead: The King of Limbs is the eighth studio album by English rock band Radiohead, released in 2011. The album showcases Radiohead’s unique sound and approach to songwriting, with intricate rhythms and complex structures that challenge traditional pop music conventions. The album features a mix of electronic and organic sounds, with Thom Yorke’s distinctive vocals cutting through the atmospheric and sometimes haunting arrangements. The King of Limbs is a contemplative and introspective record that rewards repeated listens, with each track revealing new sonic layers and emotional depths.

35. Cole World: The Sideline Story – J. Cole

Cole World: The Sideline Story – J. Cole: Cole World: The Sideline Story is the debut studio album by American rapper J. Cole, released in 2011. The album features J. Cole’s sharp lyrical skills and introspective storytelling over a variety of beats, ranging from hard-hitting hip hop to smooth R&B-inflected tracks. The album includes hit singles such as “Work Out” and “Can’t Get Enough,” which helped cement J. Cole’s place as one of the leading voices of his generation. Cole World: The Sideline Story is a confident and impressive debut that showcases J. Cole’s versatility and lyrical prowess.

36. The R.E.D. Album – Game

The R.E.D. Album by Game is a critically acclaimed rap album released in 2011. It features an impressive roster of guest appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. The album showcases Game’s unique lyrical style and storytelling abilities, addressing themes such as his own upbringing, his relationships, and the struggles of life in the ghetto. The production features a diverse range of beats that blend traditional West Coast sounds with modern trap and electronic influences. The R.E.D. Album is considered one of Game’s best works and a must-listen for fans of hip hop.

37. Bad as Me – Tom Waits

Bad as Me is the seventeenth studio album by Tom Waits, released in 2011. The album features Waits’ distinctive sound that is a blend of jazz, blues, rock, and experimental music. Bad as Me is a collection of raw, gritty, and soulful songs that explore themes such as love, loss, and mortality. The album has received widespread critical acclaim for its inventive lyrics, Waits’ unique voice, and the top-notch musicianship. It is regarded as one of Waits’ best works, and a testament to his songwriting genius and lasting influence on modern music.

38. Smoke Ring for My Halo – Kurt Vile

“Smoke Ring for My Halo” is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile, released in 2011. Vile’s intricate guitar playing and his knack for storytelling are showcased on this album, which features songs that alternate between slow, contemplative ballads and upbeat rockers. The songs are characterized by Vile’s distinctive voice, which has been described as “whiskey-soaked” and “laid-back,” and his lyrics, which are often introspective and thoughtful. Overall, “Smoke Ring for My Halo” is a strong album that cements Vile’s status as one of the most unique and talented singer-songwriters of his generation.

39. Femme Fatale – Britney Spears

Femme Fatale – Britney Spears: The seventh studio album by American singer Britney Spears features a mix of dance-pop, electropop, and synth-pop sounds. The album is produced by well-known producers such as Max Martin, Dr. Luke, and will.i.am, and features hit singles like “Till the World Ends” and “I Wanna Go.” The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, making it Spears’ sixth album to reach the top of the chart.

40. Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s debut solo album after leaving Oasis, features a diverse range of sounds with influences from rock, pop, and folk. Gallagher is accompanied by several notable musicians, including keyboardist Mike Rowe, bassist Russell Pritchard, and drummer Jeremy Stacey. The album was critically acclaimed and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

41. Skying – The Horrors

Skying – The Horrors: The third studio album by English rock band The Horrors is a blend of psychedelic and post-punk sounds. Produced by Craig Silvey, the album features hit singles like “Still Life” and “I Can See Through You.” The album was well-received by critics and was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2011. Skying debuted at number five on the UK Albums Chart and helped establish The Horrors as a prominent band in the UK’s alternative music scene.

42. The Big Roar – The Joy Formidable

“The Big Roar” is the debut studio album by Welsh alternative rock band, The Joy Formidable, released in 2011. The album features a mix of powerful vocals, energetic guitars, and complex drumming that create a dynamic and explosive sound. Lead vocalist and guitarist Ritzy Bryan showcases her songwriting skills with catchy hooks and emotionally charged lyrics that touch on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The album’s standout tracks include “Austere,” “Whirring,” and “The Greatest Light Is the Greatest Shade.” “The Big Roar” showcases the band’s ability to craft intricate and anthemic indie rock that is both heartfelt and exhilarating.

43. Blue Slide Park – Mac Miller

Blue Slide Park – Mac Miller: The debut album of American rapper Mac Miller, released in 2011. The album is named after a playground in Pittsburgh where Miller used to play as a child. The album features Miller’s signature chill beats and introspective lyrics, exploring themes of growing up, relationships, and his own rise to fame. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200, making Miller the first independently-distributed artist to debut at the top spot in over a decade.

44. Strange Mercy – St. Vincent

Strange Mercy – St. Vincent: The third album by American singer-songwriter St. Vincent, released in 2011. The album showcases Annie Clark’s unique style of art rock, blending elements of electronic, pop, and avant-garde music. The album features lyrics exploring themes of love, identity, and human connection, delivered with Clark’s distinctive vocal style. The album was critically acclaimed, with many praising Clark’s songwriting, guitar work, and unique musical vision. The album was named one of the best albums of the year by several music publications and solidified St. Vincent’s position as one of the most innovative artists of the 2010s.

45. Wild Flag – Wild Flag

Wild Flag – Wild Flag: This self-titled debut album from indie rock supergroup Wild Flag features former members of Sleater-Kinney, Helium, and The Minders. It’s a high-energy, guitar-driven album with a punk rock attitude and catchy hooks. The band’s chemistry is palpable, with interlocking guitar riffs and dueling vocals that create a dynamic sound that’s both raw and polished. The album’s feminist themes are amplified by its all-female lineup, making it a standout in a male-dominated genre.

46. Wounded Rhymes – Lykke Li

Wounded Rhymes – Lykke Li: Wounded Rhymes is the second studio album by Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li. The album showcases her unique voice, which ranges from delicate to powerful, and her skillful blending of pop, rock, and electronic influences. The songs explore themes of heartbreak and love, with haunting lyrics that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. The album’s standout tracks, including “I Follow Rivers” and “Youth Knows No Pain,” showcase Li’s ability to craft infectious melodies that stay with you long after the last note fades. Overall, Wounded Rhymes is a stunning achievement from an artist who continues to push the boundaries of what pop music can be.

47. The Whole Love – Wilco

The Whole Love – Wilco: The eighth studio album from American rock band Wilco, “The Whole Love,” released in 2011, was praised for its complex arrangements and songwriting. The album opens with the ten-minute experimental track “Art of Almost,” showcasing Wilco’s ability to incorporate electronic and rock elements. The album’s sound ranges from upbeat and experimental to melancholic and introspective, with frontman Jeff Tweedy’s vocals tying it all together. Tracks like “I Might” and “Born Alone” showcase Wilco’s ability to craft catchy, guitar-driven indie rock songs, while “One Sunday Morning” closes the album with a sprawling, contemplative folk ballad.

48. Kaputt – Destroyer

Kaputt – Destroyer: Canadian indie rock artist Dan Bejar’s ninth studio album “Kaputt,” released in 2011, is a blend of 80s pop, smooth jazz, and rock. The album’s production is a standout, with Bejar’s breathy vocals layered over hazy synths, saxophones, and trumpets. “Kaputt” features songs like “Chinatown” and “Blue Eyes” that blend catchy hooks with a sophisticated, almost lounge-like sound. Bejar’s lyrics are often cryptic, and his delivery is detached, adding to the album’s dreamlike quality. “Kaputt” has been praised for its unique sound and Bejar’s songwriting, earning it a place as one of the best albums of 2011.

49. The Light of the Sun – Jill Scott

The Light of the Sun – Jill Scott: Jill Scott’s fourth studio album is a soulful, empowering project that showcases her signature blend of neo-soul, jazz, and R&B. The album features collaborations with several well-known artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Eve, and Doug E. Fresh. The lyrics on The Light of the Sun are both introspective and socially conscious, addressing themes such as self-love, the struggles of modern life, and the importance of family and community. The album is a powerful statement from one of R&B’s most talented and respected artists.

50. Arabia Mountain – Black Lips

Arabia Mountain – Black Lips: The sixth studio album from Atlanta garage rockers Black Lips, Arabia Mountain is a raucous, raw, and infectious collection of punk-infused rock ‘n’ roll. Produced by Mark Ronson, the album features a stripped-down sound that highlights the band’s signature fuzzy guitars, driving drums, and catchy hooks. Lyrically, the album is a mix of irreverent humor and social commentary, touching on topics such as love, drug addiction, and political corruption. Arabia Mountain is a wild ride that showcases Black Lips’ raw energy and infectious spirit, cementing their place as one of America’s most exciting underground rock bands

51. Biophilia – Björk

Björk’s eighth studio album “Biophilia” was released in 2011 and it marks the singer’s venture into incorporating innovative technology and nature into her music. The album is a multimedia project, featuring interactive applications for each song that allows the listener to explore and learn about the natural world. The album is inspired by Björk’s interest in musicology, physics, and the universe, and it includes themes of love, nature, and technology. Musically, “Biophilia” incorporates experimental sounds, lush strings, and electronic beats, creating a unique and immersive listening experience. The album received critical acclaim and cemented Björk’s reputation as a pioneer of avant-garde music.

52. Cults – Cults

Cults – Cults: This self-titled album by Cults showcases their distinctive blend of indie pop and lo-fi aesthetics. The duo of Brian Oblivion and Madeline Follin present a range of songs that highlight Follin’s bright, dreamy vocals over Oblivion’s hazy guitar work and retro-style production. The catchy hooks and charming innocence of tracks like “Go Outside” and “You Know What I Mean” quickly gained critical and commercial success, establishing Cults as a rising force in the indie pop scene.

53. Up All Night – One Direction

Up All Night – One Direction: Up All Night is the debut album of British boy band One Direction. This album features upbeat pop tracks that showcase the group’s harmonies and youthful energy. Songs like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing” are characterized by catchy choruses and upbeat instrumentation. The album’s success paved the way for One Direction’s international fame, propelling them to become one of the biggest boy bands of the decade.

54. Underneath the Pine – Toro y Moi

Underneath the Pine – Toro y Moi: Released in 2011, Underneath the Pine is the second studio album by American musician and producer Chaz Bear, professionally known as Toro y Moi. The album incorporates various elements of funk, psychedelic pop, and indie electronic music, creating a unique and nostalgic sound. Underneath the Pine features live instrumentation and incorporates 70s-inspired grooves and melodies with modern production techniques. The album’s standout tracks include “Still Sound” and “New Beat,” which showcase Toro y Moi’s ability to create infectious and danceable tunes while maintaining a cohesive and reflective vibe throughout the album.

55. So Beautiful or So What – Paul Simon

So Beautiful or So What – Paul Simon: Released in 2011, So Beautiful or So What is the twelfth studio album by American singer-songwriter Paul Simon. The album features a blend of folk, rock, and world music elements and explores themes of spirituality, mortality, and love. Simon’s signature songwriting style shines through on tracks such as “The Afterlife” and “Rewrite,” while the use of African rhythms and instruments on “Dazzling Blue” adds a unique and vibrant flavor. So Beautiful or So What is a mature and introspective album that showcases Simon’s enduring talent as a songwriter and musician.

56. Tha Carter IV – Lil Wayne

Tha Carter IV – Lil Wayne: Released in 2011, Tha Carter IV is the ninth studio album by American rapper Lil Wayne. The album features collaborations with a variety of artists, including Drake, Rick Ross, and John Legend, and showcases Wayne’s lyrical prowess and versatile flow. Tha Carter IV explores themes of fame, love, and self-reflection, with standout tracks such as “How to Love” and “She Will” displaying Wayne’s emotional depth and vulnerability. With its eclectic mix of sounds and styles, Tha Carter IV solidifies Lil Wayne’s place as one of hip hop’s most influential and enduring figures.

57. Hot Sauce Committee Part Two – Beastie Boys

Hot Sauce Committee Part Two – Beastie Boys: Released in 2011, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two is the eighth and final studio album by American hip hop group the Beastie Boys. The album features a diverse array of styles and genres, blending the group’s trademark humor and irreverence with elements of funk, punk rock, and electronic music. Tracks such as “Make Some Noise” and “Nonstop Disco Powerpack” showcase the group’s high-energy and infectious sound, while “Long Burn the Fire” and “Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament” demonstrate their ability to tackle weightier themes. Hot Sauce Committee Part Two is a fitting swan song for one of hip hop’s most beloved and influential acts.

58. XXX – Danny Brown

XXX – Danny Brown: Released in 2011, XXX is the third studio album by American rapper Danny Brown. The album explores themes of drug abuse, depression, and urban decay, offering a gritty and unflinching look at life in Detroit, where Brown grew up. XXX features a mix of experimental production and Brown’s signature high-pitched vocal delivery, creating a sound that is both abrasive and innovative. The album’s standout tracks include “Monopoly,” “Blunt After Blunt,” and “DNA,” which showcase Brown’s sharp wordplay and ability to craft complex and introspective lyrics. XXX is a bold and uncompromising work that solidified Danny Brown’s reputation as one of hip hop’s most exciting and creative voices.

59. Father, Son, Holy Ghost – Girls

Father, Son, Holy Ghost – Girls: Released in 2011, Father, Son, Holy Ghost is the second and final studio album by American indie rock band Girls. The album features a blend of retro-inspired rock and roll and introspective ballads, with frontman Christopher Owens’ evocative lyrics and soaring vocals taking center stage. Father, Son, Holy Ghost showcases the band’s versatility and growth, with tracks such as “Vomit” and “Honey Bunny” featuring complex arrangements and lush instrumentation. The album also explores themes of love, loss, and redemption, with songs such as “Die” and “Love Like a River” offering poignant and affecting meditations on the human condition. Father, Son, Holy Ghost is a powerful and emotional work that cemented Girls’ place in the indie rock canon.

60. The King is Dead – The Decemberists

The King is Dead – The Decemberists: Released in 2011, The King is Dead is the sixth studio album by American indie folk band The Decemberists. The album features a more stripped-down sound than the band’s previous works, incorporating elements of country and Americana music. The King is Dead showcases the band’s storytelling abilities and Colin Meloy’s evocative lyrics, with tracks such as “Down by the Water” and “Rox in the Box” painting vivid pictures of love, loss, and adventure. The album also features collaborations with guest artists such as Gillian Welch and Peter Buck, adding a diverse range of sounds and perspectives. The King is Dead is a standout album in The Decemberists’ discography and a testament to their versatility and creativity.

61. Section.80 – Kendrick Lamar

Section.80 – Kendrick Lamar: Released in 2011, Section.80 is the debut studio album by American rapper Kendrick Lamar. The album explores themes of racial inequality, social justice, and personal struggle, showcasing Lamar’s lyrical prowess and unique storytelling abilities. Section.80 features a mix of jazz and soul-infused beats and samples, creating a sound that is both innovative and deeply rooted in the history of hip hop. Tracks such as “A.D.H.D.” and “HiiiPoWeR” offer poignant critiques of contemporary society, while “Rigamortus” and “Kush & Corinthians” showcase Lamar’s impeccable flow and technical ability. Section.80 is a powerful and socially conscious album that solidified Kendrick Lamar’s place as one of hip hop’s most important and influential voices.

62. Dye it Blonde – Smith Westerns

Dye it Blonde – Smith Westerns: Released in 2011, Dye it Blonde is the second studio album by American rock band Smith Westerns. The album features a mix of jangly guitars, lush synths, and soaring vocals, drawing inspiration from classic rock and roll and power pop. Dye it Blonde showcases the band’s knack for crafting catchy hooks and infectious melodies, with tracks such as “Weekend” and “All Die Young” offering a mix of nostalgia and optimism. The album’s production, courtesy of Chris Coady, adds a sheen of polish to the band’s raw sound, elevating Dye it Blonde into a standout album in the indie rock landscape.

63. Lasers – Lupe Fiasco

Lasers – Lupe Fiasco: Released in 2011, Lasers is the third studio album by American rapper Lupe Fiasco. The album explores themes of social and political commentary, tackling issues such as government corruption, racial inequality, and consumerism. Lasers features a mix of pop and hip hop-infused beats, creating a sound that is both accessible and thought-provoking. Tracks such as “The Show Goes On” and “Words I Never Said” offer uplifting messages of hope and empowerment, while “State Run Radio” and “All Black Everything” showcase Fiasco’s razor-sharp critique of the world around him. Lasers is a powerful and socially conscious album that solidified Lupe Fiasco’s reputation as one of hip hop’s most insightful and innovative voices.

64. Cloud Nothings – Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings – Cloud Nothings: Released in 2011, Cloud Nothings is the self-titled debut album by American indie rock band Cloud Nothings. The album showcases the band’s raw, punk-infused sound, with frontman Dylan Baldi’s angsty vocals and fuzzed-out guitar riffs taking center stage. Cloud Nothings is a high-energy album that never lets up, with tracks such as “Understand at All” and “Stay Useless” offering catchy hooks and infectious choruses. The album’s lo-fi production adds a sense of urgency to the band’s sound, creating a sense of immediacy and authenticity that is both refreshing and captivating.

65. Only in Dreams – Dum Dum Girls

Only in Dreams – Dum Dum Girls: Released in 2011, Only in Dreams is the second studio album by American rock band Dum Dum Girls. The album features a mix of dreamy, reverb-drenched guitar pop and upbeat, punk-infused anthems, showcasing the band’s versatility and creativity. Only in Dreams is a deeply personal album, with frontwoman Dee Dee Penny exploring themes of grief, loss, and self-discovery. Tracks such as “Bedroom Eyes” and “Wasted Away” offer introspective musings on the nature of love and longing, while “Just a Creep” and “Caught in One” showcase the band’s ability to craft energetic and cathartic rock songs. Only in Dreams is a standout album in Dum Dum Girls’ discography and a testament to their talent and vision.

66. A Creature I Don’t Know – Laura Marling

A Creature I Don’t Know – Laura Marling: Released in 2011, A Creature I Don’t Know is the third studio album by British folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling. The album showcases Marling’s introspective and poetic lyrics, with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery woven throughout. A Creature I Don’t Know is a deeply personal album that is both haunting and beautiful, with Marling’s delicate guitar work and evocative vocals creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Tracks such as “Sophia” and “All My Rage” offer a mix of introspective musings and cathartic release, showcasing Marling’s talent as both a songwriter and performer.

67. The People’s Key – Bright Eyes

The People’s Key – Bright Eyes: Released in 2011, The People’s Key is the eighth studio album by American indie rock band Bright Eyes. The album features a mix of folk-infused rock and roll and experimental soundscapes, with frontman Conor Oberst’s poignant lyrics and emotive vocals taking center stage. The People’s Key is a thought-provoking and introspective album, with themes of spirituality, existentialism, and human connection woven throughout. Tracks such as “Shell Games” and “Jejune Stars” offer catchy hooks and infectious melodies, while “Ladder Song” and “Approximate Sunlight” showcase the band’s ability to craft deeply moving and evocative ballads. The People’s Key is a standout album in Bright Eyes’ discography and a testament to their enduring relevance and influence in the indie rock landscape.

68. Wit’s End – Cass McCombs

Wit’s End – Cass McCombs: Released in 2011, Wit’s End is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Cass McCombs. The album features a mix of folk, jazz, and blues influences, with McCombs’ distinctive vocals and poetic lyrics taking center stage. Wit’s End is a deeply introspective album that explores themes of isolation, disillusionment, and self-discovery. Tracks such as “County Line” and “The Lonely Doll” showcase McCombs’ ability to weave haunting melodies and evocative storytelling, while “Buried Alive” and “Memory’s Stain” offer a more experimental and atmospheric sound. Wit’s End is a standout album in McCombs’ discography and a testament to his unique artistic vision.

69. Stronger – Kelly Clarkson

Stronger – Kelly Clarkson: Released in 2011, Stronger is the fifth studio album by American pop singer Kelly Clarkson. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and dance influences, with Clarkson’s powerful vocals and infectious hooks taking center stage. Stronger is an upbeat and empowering album that celebrates resilience, self-confidence, and self-love. Tracks such as “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” and “Mr. Know It All” offer catchy melodies and anthemic choruses, while “Dark Side” and “Standing in Front of You” showcase Clarkson’s more introspective side. Stronger is a standout album in Clarkson’s discography and a testament to her ability to blend pop sensibilities with genuine emotional depth.

70. Days – Real Estate

Days – Real Estate: Released in 2011, Days is the second studio album by American indie rock band Real Estate. The album features a mix of dreamy guitar pop and jangly indie rock, with shimmering melodies and hazy lyrics creating a nostalgic and atmospheric sound. Days is an album that conjures feelings of youth, nostalgia, and a sense of longing for simpler times. Tracks such as “It’s Real” and “Green Aisles” offer a sunny and optimistic sound, while “Kinder Blumen” and “All the Same” showcase the band’s more introspective and melancholic side. Days is a standout album in Real Estate’s discography and a testament to their ability to craft immersive and emotionally resonant music.

71. My Head is an Animal – Of Monsters and Men

My Head is an Animal – Of Monsters and Men: Released in 2011, My Head is an Animal is the debut studio album by Icelandic indie folk-pop band Of Monsters and Men. The album features a mix of acoustic guitars, brass, and anthemic choruses, with lush instrumentation and soaring vocals creating a unique and cinematic sound. My Head is an Animal is an album that celebrates the beauty of nature, the power of imagination, and the transformative power of love. Tracks such as “Little Talks” and “Mountain Sound” offer catchy and infectious melodies, while “Sloom” and “Love Love Love” showcase the band’s more introspective and emotional side. My Head is an Animal is a standout album in Of Monsters and Men’s discography and a testament to their ability to create music that is both grand and intimate.

72. Codes and Keys – Death Cab for Cutie

Codes and Keys – Death Cab for Cutie: Released in 2011, Codes and Keys is the seventh studio album by American indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie. The album features a mix of atmospheric soundscapes, intricate arrangements, and introspective lyrics, with the band’s signature melancholic sound being expanded to include more experimental elements. Codes and Keys is an album that explores themes of love, loss, and the search for meaning in a constantly changing world. Tracks such as “You Are a Tourist” and “Stay Young, Go Dancing” offer upbeat and hopeful melodies, while “St. Peter’s Cathedral” and “Unobstructed Views” showcase the band’s more complex and atmospheric sound. Codes and Keys is a standout album in Death Cab for Cutie’s discography and a testament to their ability to evolve their sound while staying true to their core identity.

73. Zonoscope – Cut Copy

“Zonoscope” is the third studio album by Australian electronic band Cut Copy, released in 2011. The album features a mix of electronic, rock, and pop elements, with infectious beats and catchy synth hooks. The production is clean and polished, with layers of sound that build and evolve throughout the tracks. The album is characterized by a strong sense of energy and optimism, with lyrics that explore themes of transformation and transcendence. From the driving rhythm of “Need You Now” to the dreamy melodies of “Take Me Over,” “Zonoscope” is a cohesive and engaging record that showcases Cut Copy’s unique blend of electronic and indie rock influences.

74. Metals – Feist

“Metals” is the fourth studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Feist, released in 2011. The album showcases Feist’s raw, soulful vocals and her penchant for intimate, reflective lyrics. The production is stripped down and organic, with acoustic instruments and live recording techniques lending the songs a warm, textured sound. From the haunting ballad “Graveyard” to the bluesy “The Bad in Each Other,” “Metals” is a poignant and evocative album that explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth.

75. Parallax – Atlas Sound

“Parallax” is the third studio album by American musician Bradford Cox, under the moniker Atlas Sound, released in 2011. The album is a dense and intricate work, with layers of sound that build and recede in unpredictable ways. Cox’s vocals are hazy and dreamlike, blending seamlessly with the hypnotic melodies and complex rhythms. The production is experimental and innovative, incorporating a range of electronic and acoustic textures to create a truly immersive listening experience. From the pulsing beats of “Te Amo” to the ethereal beauty of “Lightworks,” “Parallax” is a boundary-pushing album that showcases Cox’s unique vision as a songwriter and producer.

76. Slave Ambient – The War on Drugs

“Slave Ambient” is the second studio album by American indie rock band The War on Drugs, released in 2011. The album blends elements of classic rock, Americana, and shoegaze, with driving rhythms and soaring guitar solos. The production is layered and immersive, with intricate arrangements and a strong sense of atmosphere. The songs are characterized by a sense of yearning and nostalgia, with lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. From the anthemic opener “Best Night” to the wistful ballad “Blackwater,” “Slave Ambient” is a powerful and evocative album that showcases The War on Drugs’ distinctive sound and vision.

77. Fallen Empires – Snow Patrol

“Fallen Empires” is the sixth studio album by Northern Irish alternative rock band Snow Patrol, released in 2011. The album features a more electronic and experimental sound compared to their previous works, with driving rhythms, soaring choruses, and atmospheric production. The songs are characterized by a sense of urgency and emotion, with lyrics that explore themes of love, hope, and perseverance. From the epic opener “I’ll Never Let Go” to the haunting ballad “This Isn’t Everything You Are,” “Fallen Empires” is a powerful and dynamic album that showcases Snow Patrol’s evolution as a band.

78. Vows – Kimbra

“Vows” is the debut studio album by New Zealand singer-songwriter Kimbra, released in 2011. The album is a eclectic and genre-bending work, with elements of pop, jazz, and R&B blended together to create a distinctive sound. Kimbra’s vocals are dynamic and versatile, ranging from sultry whispers to powerful belts. The production is inventive and playful, with a wide array of instruments and textures woven together into intricate arrangements. From the funky grooves of “Settle Down” to the lush balladry of “The Build Up,” “Vows” is a captivating and innovative album that announces Kimbra as a major talent in pop music.

79. Yuck – Yuck

“Yuck” is the debut studio album by British indie rock band Yuck, released in 2011. The album is a nostalgic and lo-fi work, heavily influenced by ’90s alternative rock and shoegaze. The songs are characterized by distorted guitar riffs, dreamy melodies, and hazy production. The lyrics explore themes of longing, disillusionment, and youthful angst. From the propulsive energy of “Get Away” to the ethereal beauty of “Suicide Policeman,” “Yuck” is a raw and emotionally resonant album that captures the spirit of a bygone era of indie rock while still feeling fresh and vital.

80. Never Trust a Happy Song – Grouplove

“Never Trust a Happy Song” is the debut studio album by American indie rock band Grouplove, released in 2011. The album is a exuberant and joyful work, with catchy hooks, infectious rhythms, and anthemic choruses. The production is polished and vibrant, with a range of instruments and textures adding to the lush sound. The lyrics explore themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery, with a sense of optimism and youthful energy. From the upbeat sing-along “Tongue Tied” to the dreamy ballad “Slow,” “Never Trust a Happy Song” is a dynamic and uplifting album that showcases Grouplove’s infectious spirit.

81. Burst Apart – The Antlers

“Burst Apart” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band The Antlers, released in 2011. The album is a haunting and atmospheric work, with ethereal melodies, intricate instrumentation, and richly layered production. The songs are characterized by a sense of melancholy and introspection, with lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and emotional pain. Peter Silberman’s vocals are delicate and emotive, conveying a deep sense of longing and vulnerability. From the shimmering beauty of “Every Night My Teeth Are Falling Out” to the cathartic release of “Putting the Dog to Sleep,” “Burst Apart” is a powerful and moving album that showcases The Antlers’ artistry and emotional depth.

82. Coastal Grooves – Blood Orange

“Coastal Grooves” is the debut studio album by British singer-songwriter Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes), released in 2011. The album is a smooth and sultry work, blending elements of funk, R&B, and new wave to create a distinctive sound. The songs are characterized by groovy basslines, slick guitar riffs, and Hynes’ seductive vocals. The production is sleek and sophisticated, with a mix of electronic and live instrumentation adding to the lush sound. From the catchy hooks of “Sutphin Boulevard” to the dreamy vibes of “Champagne Coast,” “Coastal Grooves” is a stylish and sensual album that showcases Blood Orange’s unique vision and talent.

83. The English Riviera – Metronomy

“The English Riviera” is the third studio album by English electronic music band Metronomy, released in 2011. The album is a sophisticated and stylish work, blending elements of indie pop, electronic music, and funk to create a distinctive sound. The songs are characterized by catchy hooks, intricate rhythms, and quirky production, with a range of instruments and textures adding to the lush sound. The lyrics explore themes of nostalgia, identity, and place, with a sense of wistful reflection and understated humor. From the playful energy of “The Look” to the dreamy beauty of “She Wants,” “The English Riviera” is a vibrant and inventive album that showcases Metronomy’s musical talents and creative vision.

84. Different Gear, Still Speeding – Beady Eye

“Different Gear, Still Speeding” is the debut studio album by English rock band Beady Eye, released in 2011. The album is a raucous and energetic work, drawing heavily on classic rock influences to create a raw and uncompromising sound. The songs are characterized by driving guitars, powerful rhythms, and Liam Gallagher’s distinctive vocals. The production is gritty and unpolished, with a sense of urgency and spontaneity. From the anthemic “The Roller” to the psychedelic “Wigwam,” “Different Gear, Still Speeding” is a bold and brash album that showcases Beady Eye’s rock and roll spirit.

85. Mirror Traffic – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

“Mirror Traffic” is the fifth studio album by American indie rock band Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, released in 2011. The album is a sophisticated and eclectic work, combining elements of classic rock, indie pop, and experimental music to create a dynamic and inventive sound. The songs are characterized by intricate melodies, quirky lyrics, and Malkmus’ wry vocal delivery. The production is polished and inventive, with a range of instruments and textures adding to the rich sound. From the catchy hooks of “Senator” to the dreamy beauty of “No One Is (As I Are Be),” “Mirror Traffic” is a creative and engaging album that showcases Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks’ musical talent and playful spirit.

86. Veronica Falls – Veronica Falls

“Veronica Falls” is the eponymous debut studio album by British indie rock band Veronica Falls, released in 2011. The album is a catchy and charming work, blending elements of indie pop, post-punk, and shoegaze to create a distinctive sound. The songs are characterized by jangly guitars, tight rhythms, and the dual vocals of Roxanne Clifford and James Hoare. The production is lo-fi and intimate, with a sense of warmth and nostalgia. From the infectious hooks of “Found Love in a Graveyard” to the dreamy harmonies of “Beachy Head,” “Veronica Falls” is a delightful and engaging album that showcases the band’s songwriting talent and indie sensibility.

87. Go-Go Boots – Drive-By Truckers

“Go-Go Boots” is the ninth studio album by American Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, released in 2011. The album is a soulful and introspective work, drawing heavily on R&B and country influences to create a rich and emotive sound. The songs are characterized by lush arrangements, intricate storytelling, and the powerful vocals of Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley. The production is warm and organic, with a sense of intimacy and authenticity. From the haunting balladry of “The Weakest Man” to the rollicking groove of “Cartoon Gold,” “Go-Go Boots” is a poignant and evocative album that showcases Drive-By Truckers’ musical depth and versatility.

88. What Did You Expect from the Vaccines? – The Vaccines

“What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?” is the debut studio album by English indie rock band The Vaccines, released in 2011. The album is a high-energy and infectious work, drawing on classic punk and rock influences to create a raw and dynamic sound. The songs are characterized by catchy riffs, anthemic choruses, and the charismatic vocals of Justin Young. The production is raw and unpolished, with a sense of urgency and spontaneity. From the blistering opener “Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)” to the sing-along chorus of “Post Break-Up Sex,” “What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?” is a thrilling and infectious album that showcases the band’s youthful energy and punk spirit.

89. All Eternals Deck – The Mountain Goats

“All Eternals Deck” is the fifteenth studio album by American indie folk band The Mountain Goats, released in 2011. The album is a vibrant and eclectic work, showcasing the band’s signature blend of poetic lyricism, storytelling, and folk-rock instrumentation. The songs are characterized by a wide range of influences, from lush orchestration and intricate fingerpicking to driving rhythms and distorted guitars. The production is polished and cinematic, with a sense of grandeur and drama. From the haunting balladry of “Beautiful Gas Mask” to the rollicking groove of “Estate Sale Sign,” “All Eternals Deck” is a rich and ambitious album that showcases The Mountain Goats’ musical range and poetic vision.

90. Blood Pressures – The Kills

“Blood Pressures” is the fourth studio album by American-British indie rock duo The Kills, released in 2011. The album showcases a more polished and melodic sound than their previous work, while retaining their trademark dark and edgy vibe. With its mix of driving rhythms, searing guitar riffs, and soulful vocals, the album is a raw and dynamic work that captures the intensity and intimacy of the duo’s live performances.

91. Rolling Blackouts – The Go! Team

“Rolling Blackouts” is the third studio album by British indie band The Go! Team, released in 2011. The album features the band’s signature mix of energetic indie rock, hip-hop beats, and vintage samples, with a focus on bright melodies and catchy hooks. With its vibrant and uplifting sound, “Rolling Blackouts” is a celebration of joy and creativity, conveying the band’s DIY ethos and love for vintage pop culture. From the infectious grooves of “Ready to Go Steady” to the dreamy harmonies of “Secretary Song,” the album is a burst of pure energy and fun.

92. The Papercut Chronicles II – Gym Class Heroes

“The Papercut Chronicles II” is the fifth studio album by American alternative hip-hop band Gym Class Heroes, released in 2011. The album is a sequel to the band’s 2005 album “The Papercut Chronicles,” featuring a mix of rap, rock, and pop elements, and exploring themes of love, loss, and personal growth. With its catchy hooks, melodic beats, and emotionally charged lyrics, the album showcases the band’s unique sound and dynamic performances. From the uplifting anthem “Life Goes On” to the introspective ballad “The Fighter,” the album is a compelling and inspiring work that reflects the band’s artistic vision and creative spirit.

93. Kiss Each Other Clean – Iron & Wine

“Kiss Each Other Clean” is the fourth studio album by American folk rock musician Iron & Wine, released in 2011. The album features a departure from the stripped-down acoustic sound of Iron & Wine’s earlier work, incorporating a more expansive and eclectic range of musical styles and instrumentation, including horns, keyboards, and percussion. The album’s lyrics are introspective and poetic, exploring themes of love, loss, and identity. From the jazz-infused “Me and Lazarus” to the dreamy “Walking Far From Home,” the album is a richly textured and captivating work that showcases Iron & Wine’s evolution as an artist and songwriter.

94. Join Us – They Might Be Giants

Join Us – They Might Be Giants: The alternative rock band’s 15th studio album “Join Us” was released in 2011, and features catchy tunes and offbeat lyrics that have become a signature of They Might Be Giants. The album was recorded in a traditional studio setting, and the band returned to their early sound, with more emphasis on guitar-driven pop songs. “Can’t Keep Johnny Down” is a standout track, with its bouncy melody and dark lyrics. “Join Us” is a fun and quirky album that showcases the band’s unique musical style and irreverent humor.

95. England Keep My Bones – Frank Turner

England Keep My Bones – Frank Turner: “England Keep My Bones” is the fourth studio album by British folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner, released in 2011. The album features Turner’s signature blend of folk, punk rock and storytelling. The songs are mostly about the search for identity and the struggle to find a sense of belonging in the world. The stand-out tracks on the album include “Peggy Sang The Blues,” “I Still Believe” and “Wessex Boy.” The album showcases Turner’s talent for creating infectious melodies and poignant lyrics that speak to the heart of his listeners, making it a fan favorite and an instant classic.

96. Apollo Kids – Ghostface Killah

Apollo Kids – Ghostface Killah: The ninth studio album by rapper Ghostface Killah, Apollo Kids, features a lineup of top-tier MCs and producers such as Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, and Pete Rock. This record continues to showcase Ghostface’s lyrical talent and his ability to capture gritty street narratives, over soulful and funky beats. Apollo Kids is a must-have for any fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, or anyone who appreciates authentic hip hop music.

97. A Different Kind of Fix – Bombay Bicycle Club

A Different Kind of Fix – Bombay Bicycle Club: With their third studio album, A Different Kind of Fix, Bombay Bicycle Club reinvented their sound with an upbeat, electronic vibe, while still retaining their indie rock roots. The album features catchy tracks such as “Shuffle” and “Lights Out, Words Gone,” and showcases the band’s versatility in blending various genres such as pop, rock, and electronic music. A Different Kind of Fix proves that Bombay Bicycle Club is not afraid to take risks and explore new sounds, making this album a standout in their discography.

98. Build a Rocket Boys! – Elbow

“Build a Rocket Boys!” is the fifth studio album by English rock band Elbow, released in 2011. The album features the band’s signature lush soundscapes and introspective lyrics, with frontman Guy Garvey’s distinctive vocals soaring over expansive arrangements. The album’s title is a reference to a group of schoolboys from Garvey’s hometown who built their own rocket, and the themes of nostalgia and childhood are woven throughout the record. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its emotional depth and cinematic quality. It also marked a commercial breakthrough for the band, reaching the top five on the UK album charts.

99. Camp – Childish Gambino

Camp – Childish Gambino: The debut album by actor, comedian, writer, and musician Donald Glover under the moniker Childish Gambino. Camp showcases Glover’s unique lyrical style, blending introspective and thought-provoking themes with playful pop culture references and witty punchlines. With a mix of upbeat and mellow tracks, the album features catchy hooks and experimental production that incorporates elements of hip hop, electronic, and indie rock. Glover’s emotional range is on full display, tackling issues of identity, race, love, and success with equal parts vulnerability and confidence. A standout release that solidified Glover’s position as a multi-talented artist in the music industry.

100. Move Like This – The Cars

Move Like This – The Cars: The final studio album by legendary new wave band The Cars, released in 2011, and their first album in 24 years. Move Like This is a fitting farewell to the band’s signature sound, featuring classic Cars-style catchy hooks and memorable synth riffs. The album showcases the band’s evolution since their debut in the late 1970s, with a more polished and modern production that still maintains their distinct style. The album’s lyrics are introspective and nostalgic, referencing the band’s past and reflecting on life experiences. A must-listen for fans of The Cars and new wave enthusiasts alike, Move Like This serves as a fitting conclusion to the band’s influential career.