The year 2010 marked the beginning of a new decade, and with it came an array of groundbreaking music that would go on to shape the future of popular culture. From indie rock to hip hop, electronic to folk, the past decade saw the release of countless albums that left an indelible mark on music lovers worldwide. In this article, we take a look back at the 100 greatest albums from 2010, exploring the diverse sounds and styles that defined the past ten years.

Compiled by a team of music experts and critics, this list celebrates the albums that pushed boundaries, challenged conventions, and captured the zeitgeist of their time. From the chart-topping hits to the critically acclaimed cult favorites, each album on this list represents a unique perspective and an unforgettable sonic journey. So join us as we revisit the best of the best from the past decade and celebrate the transformative power of music.

1. Loud – Rihanna

Released in 2010, “Loud” marked a turning point in Rihanna’s career, showcasing her signature blend of R&B, pop, and dancehall influences. The album spawned hit singles such as “What’s My Name?” and “Only Girl (In the World),” and cemented Rihanna’s status as one of the most influential pop stars of the decade. With its infectious beats, catchy hooks, and powerful vocals, “Loud” is a testament to Rihanna’s artistry and a definitive pop record of the 2010s.

2. Doo Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ debut album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” introduced the world to his unique blend of retro-pop and R&B. Released in 2010, the album features hit singles such as “Grenade” and “Just the Way You Are,” showcasing Mars’ incredible vocal range and knack for crafting catchy hooks. With its sunny melodies and infectious grooves, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. A decade later, the album remains a timeless classic and a testament to Mars’ enduring talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

3. This is Happening – LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem’s third studio album, “This Is Happening,” released in 2010, is a masterful blend of dance-punk, electro, and post-punk influences. With its pulsating rhythms, catchy melodies, and witty lyrics, the album showcases James Murphy’s talent as a producer and songwriter. Hit tracks like “Dance Yrself Clean” and “All I Want” became instant classics and cemented LCD Soundsystem’s place as one of the most innovative bands of the 2010s.

4. Contra – Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend’s sophomore album “Contra,” released in 2010, is a vibrant and eclectic record that seamlessly blends indie rock, world music, and baroque pop. The album’s standout tracks, including “Cousins” and “Giving Up the Gun,” feature the band’s signature wit and charm, with frontman Ezra Koenig’s distinctive vocals and intelligent lyrics. With its lush instrumentation and infectious energy, “Contra” solidified Vampire Weekend’s place as one of the most exciting bands of the decade, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

5. Thank Me Later – Drake

Drake’s debut album, “Thank Me Later,” released in 2010, marked the beginning of the Toronto rapper’s meteoric rise to fame. The album showcases Drake’s signature blend of introspective lyricism and infectious beats, with hit tracks like “Find Your Love” and “Fancy.” Featuring guest appearances from Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Nicki Minaj, “Thank Me Later” solidified Drake’s status as one of the most exciting and innovative artists of the decade. A decade later, the album remains a fan favorite and a testament to Drake’s enduring influence on hip hop and pop culture.

Big Boi’s debut solo album, “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” released in 2010, showcases the rapper’s virtuosic rhymes and eclectic production style. With its innovative blend of funk, hip hop, and electronic music, the album features guest appearances from Outkast bandmate Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, and George Clinton. Hit tracks like “Shutterbugg” and “General Patton” highlight Big Boi’s versatility as a rapper and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre. “Sir Lucious Left Foot” is a modern classic and a testament to Big Boi’s enduring influence on hip hop.

7. The ArchAndroid – Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe’s debut studio album, “The ArchAndroid,” released in 2010, is a groundbreaking work of art that defies easy categorization. The album features Monáe’s distinctive blend of R&B, funk, and rock, with an overarching concept that weaves together themes of identity, freedom, and revolution. Hit tracks like “Tightrope” and “Cold War” showcase Monáe’s incredible vocal range and her commitment to storytelling through music. “The ArchAndroid” earned critical acclaim and cemented Monáe’s place as one of the most innovative and visionary artists of the 2010s.

8. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” released in 2010, is a masterpiece of modern hip hop. The album showcases West’s unparalleled talent as a producer and rapper, with its intricate beats and introspective lyrics. Featuring guest appearances from Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver, the album is a tour de force that explores themes of fame, love, and personal demons. Hit tracks like “Runaway” and “All of the Lights” have become instant classics and solidified West’s place as one of the most innovative and polarizing figures in music.

9. The Lady Killer – Cee-Lo Green

Cee-Lo Green’s “The Lady Killer,” released in 2010, is a retro-soul masterpiece that pays homage to the classic R&B of the 1960s and 70s. With its infectious hooks, lush arrangements, and Green’s powerful vocals, the album is a joyous celebration of love and romance. Hit tracks like “Forget You” and “Bright Lights Bigger City” showcase Green’s incredible range as a singer and his ability to craft timeless melodies. “The Lady Killer” earned critical acclaim and cemented Green’s place as one of the most talented and charismatic artists of his generation.

10. The Union – Elton John and Leon Russell

“The Union,” a collaborative album between Elton John and Leon Russell, released in 2010, is a tribute to the classic rock and roll of the 1970s. The album features John’s signature piano-driven melodies and Russell’s gritty, bluesy vocals, with guest appearances from Neil Young and Brian Wilson. Hit tracks like “If It Wasn’t for Bad” and “Hey Ahab” showcase the duo’s incredible chemistry and their ability to craft timeless songs. “The Union” is a modern classic and a testament to John and Russell’s enduring influence on rock and roll.

11. Plastic Beach – Gorillaz

Gorillaz’s “Plastic Beach,” released in 2010, is a genre-bending masterpiece that defies easy categorization. The album features the band’s signature blend of hip hop, electronica, and pop, with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lou Reed, and Mos Def. Hit tracks like “Stylo” and “On Melancholy Hill” showcase Gorillaz’s incredible versatility and their ability to create infectious, danceable grooves. “Plastic Beach” earned critical acclaim and cemented the band’s place as one of the most innovative and influential groups of the 2010s.

12. Teenage Dream – Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” released in 2010, is a pop sensation that showcases Perry’s incredible vocal range and catchy songwriting. The album features hit tracks like “California Gurls” and “Firework” that have become anthems of a generation. With its upbeat rhythms and infectious hooks, “Teenage Dream” is a celebration of youth and love that resonates with fans of all ages. The album was a commercial success, earning numerous accolades and cementing Perry’s place as one of the most successful pop stars of her generation.

13. The Suburbs – Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs,” released in 2010, is a masterpiece of indie rock that explores themes of nostalgia, loss, and suburban malaise. The album features the band’s signature blend of soaring melodies, anthemic choruses, and intricate arrangements, with tracks like “Ready to Start” and “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)” that showcase the band’s incredible range and depth. “The Suburbs” won numerous awards, including the Grammy for Album of the Year, and cemented Arcade Fire’s place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of their generation.

14. Body Talk – Robyn

Robyn’s “Body Talk,” released in 2010, is a stunning collection of dance-pop anthems that showcase Robyn’s incredible voice and songwriting talent. The album features hit tracks like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend” that have become iconic in the dance music scene. With its infectious beats and emotional depth, “Body Talk” is a celebration of self-expression and empowerment that resonates with fans around the world. The album received widespread critical acclaim and cemented Robyn’s place as one of the most important figures in pop music.

15. How I Got Over – The Roots

The Roots’ “How I Got Over,” released in 2010, is a powerful and thought-provoking album that explores themes of struggle, perseverance, and hope. The album features the band’s signature blend of hip hop, jazz, and soul, with tracks like “Dear God 2.0” and “The Fire” that showcase the band’s incredible musicianship and socially conscious lyrics. “How I Got Over” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of music to inspire and uplift. The album received critical acclaim and cemented The Roots’ place as one of the most innovative and influential groups of their generation.

16. Raymond vs. Raymond – Usher

Usher’s “Raymond vs. Raymond,” released in 2010, is a dynamic and sensual album that showcases Usher’s incredible vocal range and his ability to craft infectious, danceable grooves. The album features hit tracks like “OMG” and “Lil Freak” that have become fan favorites in the R&B and hip hop scenes. With its smooth production and seductive lyrics, “Raymond vs. Raymond” is a celebration of love and desire that resonates with fans around the world. The album received critical acclaim and cemented Usher’s place as one of the most successful and influential R&B artists of his generation.

17. Brothers – The Black Keys

The Black Keys’ “Brothers,” released in 2010, is a raw and powerful album that showcases the band’s signature blues-rock sound. With tracks like “Tighten Up” and “Howlin’ For You,” the album features catchy hooks and infectious riffs that have become staples of the band’s live shows. “Brothers” also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Everlasting Light” and “The Only One” showcasing the band’s versatility and emotional depth. The album received critical acclaim and cemented The Black Keys’ place as one of the most important rock bands of their generation.

18. Recovery – Eminem

Eminem’s “Recovery,” released in 2010, is a groundbreaking album that showcases the rapper’s incredible skill as a lyricist and storyteller. The album features hit tracks like “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” that explore themes of addiction, recovery, and redemption. With its innovative production and introspective lyrics, “Recovery” is a powerful testament to Eminem’s personal and artistic growth. The album received widespread critical acclaim and became one of the best-selling hip hop albums of all time, cementing Eminem’s place as one of the most important and influential artists of his generation.

19. Soldier of Love – Sade

Sade’s “Soldier of Love,” released in 2010, is a powerful and emotional album that showcases the singer’s signature soulful sound. With tracks like the title track and “Babyfather,” the album explores themes of love, loss, and resilience. “Soldier of Love” also features innovative production and atmospheric soundscapes that create a haunting and immersive listening experience. The album was a commercial and critical success, cementing Sade’s status as one of the most important and influential artists of her generation.

20. Pink Friday – Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday,” released in 2010, is a groundbreaking album that showcases the rapper’s unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and electronic music. With hit tracks like “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” the album features catchy hooks and infectious beats that have become staples of Minaj’s live shows. “Pink Friday” also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Save Me” and “Dear Old Nicki” showcasing the rapper’s vulnerability and emotional depth. The album received widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success, establishing Nicki Minaj as one of the most important and influential artists of her generation.

21. The Beginning – Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas’ “The Beginning,” released in 2010, is a high-energy album that features the group’s signature blend of pop, hip-hop, and electronic music. With tracks like “The Time (Dirty Bit)” and “Just Can’t Get Enough,” the album is filled with infectious hooks and danceable beats. “The Beginning” also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Love You Long Time” and “Someday” showcasing the group’s emotional depth. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number six on the Billboard 200, and has become a fan favorite among Black Eyed Peas fans.

22. Diamond Eyes – Deftones

Deftones’ “Diamond Eyes,” released in 2010, is a hard-hitting and emotionally charged album that showcases the band’s signature blend of metal, alternative, and shoegaze music. With tracks like “Rocket Skates” and “Diamond Eyes,” the album is filled with heavy riffs and soaring vocals that create a powerful and immersive listening experience. “Diamond Eyes” also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Risk” and “Beauty School” showcasing the band’s emotional depth. The album received widespread critical acclaim and has become a fan favorite among Deftones fans.

23. Love Remains – How to Dress Well

“Love Remains,” released in 2010 by How to Dress Well, is an experimental R&B album that explores themes of love, loss, and vulnerability. With tracks like “Ready for the World” and “My Body,” the album is filled with haunting vocals and sparse instrumentation that create a dreamlike and emotional atmosphere. “Love Remains” is a deeply personal and introspective album that showcases How to Dress Well’s unique sound and vision. The album received widespread critical acclaim and has become a cult favorite among fans of experimental R&B and electronic music.

24. Come Around Sundown – Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon’s “Come Around Sundown,” released in 2010, is a rock album that features the band’s signature blend of Southern rock, blues, and alternative music. With tracks like “Radioactive” and “Pyro,” the album is filled with driving rhythms and catchy hooks that showcase the band’s songwriting skills. “Come Around Sundown” also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Back Down South” and “Mary” showcasing the band’s emotional depth. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, and has become a fan favorite among Kings of Leon fans.

25. The Big To-Do – Drive-By Truckers

The Big To-Do – Drive-By Truckers: This album marks the 10th studio release by Southern rock band, Drive-By Truckers. The Big To-Do features classic rock-influenced guitar riffs and storytelling that is both intimate and political. It explores themes of aging, mortality, and the current state of American politics. Songs such as “Birthday Boy” and “The Fourth Night of My Drinking” showcase the band’s signature grit and intensity, while ballads like “You Got Another” and “After the Scene Dies” display a softer side.

26. The Love & War MasterPeace – Raheem DeVaughn

The Love & War MasterPeace – Raheem DeVaughn: R&B and soul singer Raheem DeVaughn delivers his fourth studio album with The Love & War MasterPeace. This album is a concept record exploring themes of love, relationships, and societal issues. The tracks are full of soulful melodies and lush instrumentation, with DeVaughn’s voice delivering heartfelt lyrics. Standout tracks include “Bulletproof”, which addresses gun violence in America, and “Black and Blue”, which discusses police brutality against Black Americans. The Love & War MasterPeace showcases DeVaughn’s versatility as an artist and his commitment to using his platform to address important issues.

27. Transference – Spoon

Transference – Spoon: Spoon’s seventh album is a continuation of their indie rock sound. The band sticks to its roots with choppy guitars and a minimalistic drumbeat that is both rhythmically precise and catchy. Despite its simplicity, the album remains fresh and experimental. The album’s lack of polish and grit make for an authentic and real rock experience.

28. Band of Joy – Robert Plant and the Band of Joy

Band of Joy – Robert Plant and the Band of Joy: Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant’s ninth solo studio album, Band of Joy, is a collection of blues, folk, and country-inspired tracks that create a mellow, yet uplifting experience. With collaborations from musicians such as Patty Griffin and Buddy Miller, the album has a distinct Americana sound that Plant expertly navigates with his powerful vocals. The album’s stripped-down, organic production creates a warm, intimate atmosphere, making it feel like you’re sitting in the same room as the musicians.

29. Everything in Between – No Age

Everything in Between – No Age: The third studio album by American experimental punk band No Age, “Everything in Between” was released in 2010. The album showcases the band’s ability to merge lo-fi production techniques with pop-infused melodies and experimental song structures. The album is notable for its inclusion of a wide range of sounds, from the heavy guitar riffs on “Glitter” to the dreamy synths on “Chem Trails”. No Age manages to maintain a cohesive sound throughout the album while exploring a variety of themes, making it a standout record in their discography.

30. Broken Bells – Broken Bells

Broken Bells – Broken Bells: “Broken Bells” is the self-titled debut album by American indie rock band Broken Bells. The album, released in 2010, is a collaboration between musician and producer Danger Mouse and the lead singer of The Shins, James Mercer. The album features a unique blend of electronic and acoustic elements, resulting in a sound that is both dreamy and danceable. Mercer’s distinctive vocals are paired with Danger Mouse’s production skills to create an album that is a true showcase of the duo’s creative abilities. The album includes popular tracks such as “The High Road” and “Vaporize” and is regarded as a standout release from 2010.

31. Heartland – Owen Pallett

Heartland is the third album from Canadian singer-songwriter and composer Owen Pallett. The album, released in 2010, is a concept album that follows a farmer named Lewis, who is the sole inhabitant of a fictional world called Spectrum. Pallett’s intricate string arrangements and soaring vocals combine with his imaginative lyrics to create a lush and cinematic listening experience. Heartland showcases Pallett’s diverse range of influences, from classical music to pop and electronic music, and features collaborations with artists like guitarist Matt Smith and drummer Rob Gordon. The album received critical acclaim and cemented Pallett’s reputation as a unique and visionary artist.

32. B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray – B.o.B.

“B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” is the debut studio album by American rapper B.o.B. The album, released in 2010, features an eclectic mix of genres including hip-hop, pop, rock, and electronic music. With guest appearances from artists such as Hayley Williams, Eminem, and Lupe Fiasco, B.o.B showcases his versatility as a musician and his ability to blend different sounds seamlessly. The album includes hit singles such as “Nothin’ on You” and “Airplanes,” which became commercial successes and helped to solidify B.o.B’s place in the mainstream music industry. Overall, the album is a well-rounded representation of B.o.B’s musical style and talent.

33. Lights – Ellie Goulding

Lights – Ellie Goulding: “Lights” is the debut studio album by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding. The album showcases Goulding’s distinctively bright and shimmering vocals, blending elements of indie pop, synth-pop, and electronic music. It includes the hit singles “Starry Eyed” and “Guns and Horses”. The album’s dreamy production and uplifting lyrics about love, hope, and self-discovery make it a refreshing and enjoyable listen. Goulding’s unique voice, catchy melodies, and energetic beats showcase her potential as a promising artist, setting the stage for her successful music career.

34. The Age of Adz – Sufjan Stevens

The Age of Adz – Sufjan Stevens: “The Age of Adz” is the sixth studio album by American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens. The album is a departure from his signature indie folk sound, incorporating electronic and experimental elements, resulting in a more complex and eclectic album. The album’s themes revolve around love, life, and mortality, inspired by the works of schizophrenic artist Royal Robertson. The album features a mix of haunting and uplifting tracks, often blending intricate electronic beats with Stevens’ ethereal voice. “The Age of Adz” represents a unique and bold exploration of sound, marking a significant departure from Stevens’ previous works.

35. Cosmogramma – Flying Lotus

Cosmogramma – Flying Lotus: Released in 2010, Cosmogramma is the third studio album by electronic musician Flying Lotus. The album blends elements of hip-hop, jazz, and electronic music to create a unique and experimental sound. With intricate rhythms, layered textures, and diverse instrumentation, Cosmogramma is a sonic journey that explores themes of spirituality, identity, and human connection. The album features collaborations with artists such as Thom Yorke, Ravi Coltrane, and Thundercat, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential and innovative albums in electronic music.

36. Teflon Don – Rick Ross

Teflon Don – Rick Ross: Released in 2010, Teflon Don is the fourth studio album by rapper Rick Ross. The album features guest appearances from Jay-Z, Kanye West, T.I., and many others, and showcases Ross’s signature braggadocious style over a variety of hard-hitting beats. The album received critical acclaim for its cinematic production and Ross’s commanding presence on the mic, solidifying his status as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. With hit singles like “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Aston Martin Music,” Teflon Don is a testament to Ross’s ability to craft catchy, memorable rap anthems.

37. Infinite Arms – Band of Horses

Infinite Arms – Band of Horses: “Infinite Arms” is the third studio album by American indie rock band Band of Horses, released in 2010. The album features a cohesive collection of songs with a more polished sound compared to their previous releases. It blends elements of classic rock, country, and folk into a sonic landscape that is both melancholic and uplifting. The album’s introspective and poetic lyrics reflect on life, love, and the fleeting nature of time. “Infinite Arms” showcases the band’s ability to create timeless music with its heartfelt melodies, soulful harmonies, and textured arrangements.

38. I Speak Because I Can – Laura Marling

I Speak Because I Can – Laura Marling: “I Speak Because I Can” is the second studio album by British folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling, released in 2010. The album is characterized by Marling’s confessional songwriting and distinctive voice, which combine to create an intimate and emotionally charged listening experience. The album explores themes of identity, femininity, and relationships, with Marling’s introspective lyrics delivered over acoustic guitar-driven melodies. The album’s production is more expansive than her previous work, incorporating lush string arrangements and layered instrumentation. “I Speak Because I Can” established Marling as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary folk music.

39. One Life Stand – Hot Chip

One Life Stand – Hot Chip: The fourth studio album by the British electronic music band Hot Chip, released in 2010. With a blend of electro-pop and soulful vocals, One Life Stand offers upbeat and danceable tracks while maintaining an emotional depth. The album showcases the band’s versatility, ranging from the romantic and tender title track to the disco-infused “Hand Me Down Your Love.” One Life Stand offers a consistent sound that remains faithful to the band’s distinctive style.

40. The Monitor – Titus Andronicus

The Monitor – Titus Andronicus: The second studio album by New Jersey indie rock band Titus Andronicus, released in 2010. The album is a concept record loosely based on the American Civil War, with a mix of punk rock and classic rock sounds. The Monitor is characterized by its raw and energetic instrumentation, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics that tackle themes of struggle, identity, and redemption. The album features guest appearances from members of the Hold Steady and Vivian Girls, adding to the eclectic mix of sounds and influences. The Monitor remains a standout album in the indie rock scene.

41. Have One on Me – Joanna Newsom

Have One on Me – Joanna Newsom: This triple album from American singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom is a beautifully crafted and intricately layered work of art. Featuring Newsom’s distinctive vocals and harp playing, the album covers a wide range of musical styles, from folk and baroque pop to avant-garde and experimental sounds. The songs are often long and complex, with elaborate arrangements that reward close listening. The lyrics are dense and poetic, full of vivid imagery and wordplay. Have One on Me is a bold and ambitious statement from one of the most talented and original voices in contemporary music.

42. The-Dream – Love King

The-Dream – Love King: R&B singer-songwriter The-Dream’s third studio album is a sultry and sensual collection of songs about love, desire, and intimacy. Featuring his signature falsetto vocals and innovative production techniques, Love King showcases The-Dream’s unique blend of classic soul, modern R&B, and electronic music. The songs range from slow jams to uptempo dance tracks, and are full of clever wordplay and catchy hooks. The album features guest appearances from rappers T.I. and Ludacris, as well as singer Mariah Carey. With its lush soundscapes and seductive lyrics, Love King is a testament to The-Dream’s artistry and vision.

43. Crystal Castles II – Crystal Castles

Crystal Castles II – Crystal Castles: This sophomore album by Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles features a combination of glitchy and distorted sounds with haunting vocals that capture the listener’s attention. The album showcases a darker and more aggressive tone compared to their debut release, with tracks like “Baptism” and “Suffocation” being standouts. The album’s experimental nature and its ability to take the listener on an emotional journey solidified its place as one of the most groundbreaking electronic albums of the year.

44. Teen Dream – Beach House

Teen Dream – Beach House: This dream-pop album by Baltimore-based duo Beach House features ethereal vocals, shimmering guitar riffs, and dreamy soundscapes that create a dreamlike atmosphere. The album is a perfect showcase of the band’s unique sound, with tracks like “Norway” and “Zebra” being fan favorites. The album’s nostalgic and reflective nature, combined with its lush instrumentation and haunting melodies, created a sonic landscape that was both captivating and immersive. Teen Dream marked a significant milestone in the band’s career and cemented their status as one of the most influential dream-pop acts of the decade.

45. High Violet – The National

The National’s fifth studio album “High Violet” features an introspective and brooding sound with deeply personal lyrics that explore the darker aspects of life. The band’s signature baritone vocals and intricate instrumentals create a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere that captures the complexity of human emotion. The album has been praised for its cohesiveness and storytelling, and includes standout tracks like “Bloodbuzz Ohio” and “Terrible Love.”

46. Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys – My Chemical Romance

“Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” is the fourth studio album by My Chemical Romance. It’s a concept album set in a post-apocalyptic world where a group of rebels called “Killjoys” fight against a totalitarian corporation. The album features a departure from the band’s previous emo sound and incorporates elements of punk rock, pop, and electronic music. It includes high-energy tracks like “Na Na Na” and “SING,” as well as slower, introspective songs like “The Only Hope for Me Is You.” The album is a tribute to rebellion, freedom, and the power of music.

47. Back to Me – Fantasia

“Back to Me” is the third studio album by American singer Fantasia Barrino, released on August 24, 2010, by J Records. The album features a blend of soul, R&B, and pop, and showcases Fantasia’s strong vocal ability and emotional depth. The album’s lead single “Bittersweet” peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the album debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, becoming Fantasia’s highest-charting album to date. With a mix of powerful ballads and upbeat tracks, “Back to Me” showcases Fantasia’s growth as an artist and her ability to connect with her audience through her music.

48. I’m New Here – Gil-Scott Heron

“I’m New Here” is the final studio album by American poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron, released in 2010. The album is a stark and intimate collection of 15 tracks, showcasing Scott-Heron’s soulful vocals and powerful lyrics. The record touches on themes of redemption, addiction, and mortality, with Scott-Heron’s voice often accompanied by sparse piano and electronic instrumentation. Produced by XL Recordings founder Richard Russell, the album marked a comeback for the legendary artist, who had struggled with addiction and legal troubles in the years leading up to its release. “I’m New Here” is a haunting and powerful reflection on a life lived to the fullest.

49. Sea of Cowards – The Dead Weather

“Sea of Cowards” is the second studio album by American rock supergroup The Dead Weather, released in 2010. The album features Alison Mosshart’s powerful and raw vocals, backed by Jack White’s thunderous drums, Dean Fertita’s blistering guitar riffs, and Jack Lawrence’s pulsing basslines. The record is a dark and brooding collection of 11 tracks, ranging from the garage-rock stomp of “Blue Blood Blues” to the bluesy balladry of “Old Mary.” Produced by Jack White himself, the album’s sound is raw and unapologetic, with each member contributing their own distinct style to the mix. “Sea of Cowards” is a powerful statement from a band at the height of their creative powers.

50. You Are Not Alone – Mavis Staples

“You Are Not Alone” is the 2010 album by American gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples. Produced by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, the album features a mix of original songs and covers, all delivered with Staples’ signature soulful voice. The record touches on themes of hope, faith, and perseverance, with Staples’ powerful vocals backed by a band of seasoned musicians. Highlights include the uplifting title track, the funky “Wrote A Song For Everyone”, and a cover of Randy Newman’s “Losing You”. “You Are Not Alone” is a testament to Mavis Staples’ enduring talent and her ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level.

51. MAYA – M.I.A.

“MAYA” is the fourth studio album by British-Sri Lankan artist M.I.A, released in 2010. The album’s title stands for “M.I.A. vs. the System”, and it features a mix of political themes, electronic beats, and experimental sounds. The record’s 12 tracks are a mix of club-ready bangers like “XXXO” and “Teqkilla” and more introspective tracks like “It Takes a Muscle” and “Space”. “MAYA” features M.I.A’s signature blending of genres and her bold approach to music-making. The album garnered mixed reviews from critics but stands as a testament to M.I.A’s uncompromising vision and unique voice in the world of pop music.

52. Swim – Caribou

“Swim” is the 2010 album by Canadian musician Caribou, also known as Dan Snaith. The album is a vibrant and eclectic mix of electronic and indie-pop sounds, featuring Snaith’s distinctive vocals and a range of instrumentation, including guitars, synths, and live percussion. The record’s 9 tracks are a journey through various moods and styles, with standout tracks including the pulsing “Odessa”, the dreamy “Sun”, and the atmospheric “Kaili”. “Swim” was widely acclaimed upon its release, cementing Caribou’s reputation as a master of genre-bending, experimental music. The album showcases Snaith’s unique approach to electronic music and his ability to craft infectious and emotive tracks.

53. All I Want is You – Miguel

“All I Want Is You” is the 2010 debut album by American R&B singer Miguel. The record features a mix of slow-burning ballads and upbeat, funky tracks, showcasing Miguel’s smooth vocals and songwriting skills. The album’s title track, featuring rapper J. Cole, was a hit single and established Miguel as a rising star in the world of R&B. Other highlights include the sultry “Sure Thing”, the funky “Pay Me”, and the upbeat “My Piece”. “All I Want Is You” is a confident and polished debut, announcing Miguel’s arrival as a major talent in the world of contemporary R&B.

54. Wake Up! – John Legend and The Roots

“Wake Up!” is a 2010 collaborative album by American singer-songwriter John Legend and hip-hop band The Roots. The album features covers of socially conscious songs from the 1960s and 1970s, including tracks by Bill Withers, Marvin Gaye, and Donny Hathaway. The record is a powerful and soulful tribute to the spirit of activism and social justice, with Legend’s rich vocals and The Roots’ dynamic instrumentation combining to create a dynamic and stirring musical experience. “Wake Up!” was well-received upon its release, and stands as a testament to the power of music to inspire and unite people.

55. Le Noise – Neil Young

“Le Noise” is the 2010 solo album by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young. The album features a stripped-down sound, with Young’s raw vocals and sparse guitar playing taking center stage. The record was produced by Daniel Lanois, known for his work with U2 and Bob Dylan, and Lanois’ experimental approach to production lends the album a haunting, atmospheric quality. The album’s 8 tracks are a mix of new material and reworked versions of older songs, including the classic “Hitchhiker”. “Le Noise” is a bold and intimate record, showcasing Young’s songwriting and musicianship in a new light.

56. I Learned the Hard Way – Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

“I Learned the Hard Way” is the 2010 album by American soul band Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings. The record features a mix of original songs and covers, all infused with the band’s signature retro sound, inspired by classic soul and funk music of the 1960s and 1970s. Jones’ powerful vocals and the band’s tight, funky instrumentation make for a dynamic and electrifying listening experience, with standout tracks including the grooving “Money”, the soulful ballad “If You Call”, and the upbeat title track. “I Learned the Hard Way” is a polished and impressive album, showcasing the enduring appeal of classic soul music.

57. Animal – Kesha

“Animal” is the 2010 debut album by American singer Kesha. The album features a mix of electro-pop and dance-pop tracks, with Kesha’s bold and irreverent lyrics and party-girl persona earning her a dedicated fanbase. The record’s breakout hit single, “Tik Tok”, became a global phenomenon and helped establish Kesha as a major force in the pop music world. Other standout tracks include the catchy “Your Love Is My Drug”, the upbeat “Take It Off”, and the party anthem “Blah Blah Blah”. “Animal” is a fun and energetic debut, showcasing Kesha’s unique style and personality.

58. Treats – Sleigh Bells

“Treats” is the 2010 debut album by American noise pop duo Sleigh Bells. The album features a distinctive blend of distorted guitar riffs, thunderous beats, and frontwoman Alexis Krauss’ sweet yet powerful vocals. The record’s standout tracks include the high-energy “Tell ‘Em”, the dreamy “Rill Rill”, and the pounding “Crown On The Ground”. “Treats” is a dynamic and infectious album, showcasing the band’s unique sound and style, and has been hailed as one of the most exciting debuts of the decade.

59. American Slang – The Gaslight Anthem

“American Slang” is the 2010 album by American rock band The Gaslight Anthem. The record features a mix of anthemic rock songs and heartfelt ballads, with lyrics inspired by the band’s hometown of New Jersey and its blue-collar roots. The album’s standout tracks include the driving title track, the poignant ballad “National Anthem”, and the catchy “Boxer”. “American Slang” is a mature and confident album, showcasing the band’s growth as songwriters and musicians and cementing their status as one of the leading voices in modern rock music.

60. New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh – Erykah Badu

“New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh” is the 2010 album by American neo-soul artist Erykah Badu. The record is a sequel to her 2008 album “New Amerykah Part One: 4th World War” and features a more introspective and intimate sound. The album’s standout tracks include the soulful “Window Seat”, the funky “Turn Me Away (Get MuNNY)”, and the dreamy “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long”. “New Amerykah Part Two” is a captivating and deeply personal album, showcasing Badu’s growth as an artist and her ability to create music that is both soulful and socially conscious.

61. Total Life Forever – Foals

“Total Life Forever” is the 2010 album by British indie rock band Foals. The record features a mix of intricate guitar work, driving rhythms, and atmospheric soundscapes, with lyrics inspired by the band’s experiences touring the world. The album’s standout tracks include the soaring title track, the anthemic “This Orient”, and the haunting “Spanish Sahara”. “Total Life Forever” is a captivating and ambitious album, showcasing the band’s evolution from their earlier math rock sound to a more atmospheric and emotional style. The record was widely praised by critics and helped establish Foals as one of the leading indie bands of the decade.

62. There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let’s

“There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let’s Keep It a Secret.” is the third studio album by British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, released on October 4, 2010. The album features a mix of metalcore, post-hardcore, and electronic elements, showcasing the band’s evolution in sound and style. With powerful vocals and intense instrumentals, the album tackles themes of depression, grief, and loss, and was praised for its emotional depth and honesty. “There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let’s Keep It a Secret.” solidified Bring Me the Horizon’s place as one of the most influential bands in the modern rock scene.

63. Innerspeaker – Tame Impala

“Innerspeaker” is the debut album by Australian rock band Tame Impala, released on May 21, 2010. The album features a psychedelic rock sound and draws influence from 1960s and 1970s music. With catchy hooks and intricate instrumentation, “Innerspeaker” showcases Tame Impala’s unique sound and Kevin Parker’s songwriting skills. The album received critical acclaim and has since become a cult classic, with tracks like “Solitude Is Bliss” and “Lucidity” garnering widespread recognition.

64. Belle & Sebastian Write About Love – Belle and Sebastian

“Belle & Sebastian Write About Love” is the eighth studio album by Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian, released on October 11, 2010. The album features collaborations with various artists, including Norah Jones and Carey Mulligan, and continues the band’s signature sound with poetic lyrics and catchy melodies. “Belle & Sebastian Write About Love” showcases the band’s growth as musicians and their ability to connect with their audience through their relatable and honest lyrics. The album received positive reviews and solidified Belle and Sebastian’s place as one of the most influential indie pop bands of their time.

65. Habits – Neon Trees

“Habits” is the debut album by American rock band Neon Trees, released on March 16, 2010. The album features a mix of pop rock and new wave influences and showcases the band’s energetic and dynamic sound. With catchy hooks and infectious rhythms, “Habits” includes popular tracks like “Animal” and “1983” that became radio staples. The album received positive reviews and launched Neon Trees into the mainstream music scene, paving the way for their subsequent success in the years to come. “Habits” is a testament to the band’s talent and unique sound, which has since become a hallmark of their music.

66. The Winter of Mixed Drinks – Frightened Rabbit

“The Winter of Mixed Drinks” is the 2010 album by Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit. The record features a mix of anthemic rockers and introspective ballads, with lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and isolation. The album’s standout tracks include the driving “Swim Until You Can’t See Land”, the soaring “Living in Colour”, and the haunting “Not Miserable”. “The Winter of Mixed Drinks” is a powerful and emotional album, showcasing the band’s ability to craft deeply affecting music that resonates with listeners.

67. A Thousand Suns – Linkin Park

“A Thousand Suns” is the 2010 album by American rock band Linkin Park. The record is a concept album that explores themes of nuclear warfare, climate change, and political corruption, with a sound that blends elements of alternative rock, electronic music, and hip-hop. The album’s standout tracks include the propulsive “Waiting for the End”, the epic “The Catalyst”, and the poignant “Iridescent”. “A Thousand Suns” is a bold and ambitious album that marked a departure from the band’s earlier nu-metal sound and cemented their reputation as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking rock bands of the decade.

68. Tourist History – Two Door Cinema Club

“Tourist History” is the debut album by Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, released on March 1, 2010. The album features a blend of indie pop and rock with upbeat melodies and catchy choruses. With its infectious energy and upbeat lyrics, “Tourist History” quickly gained popularity and received critical acclaim. The album’s lead single “What You Know” became an instant hit, earning the band widespread recognition and a loyal fan base. “Tourist History” is a testament to Two Door Cinema Club’s talent and unique sound, which continues to influence the indie rock scene to this day.

69. The Defamation of Strickland Banks – Plan B

“The Defamation of Strickland Banks” is the second studio album by British rapper and singer Plan B, released on April 12, 2010. The album features a blend of soul, hip hop, and R&B and tells the story of a fictional character named Strickland Banks, who is wrongfully accused and imprisoned. Through its soulful and emotive tracks, the album explores themes of injustice and prejudice, and showcases Plan B’s vocal and songwriting skills. “The Defamation of Strickland Banks” was a critical and commercial success, and established Plan B as one of the most talented and socially conscious artists of his generation.

70. The Fool – Warpaint

“The Fool” is the 2010 debut album by American indie rock band Warpaint. The record is a dreamy and atmospheric collection of songs that draw on elements of post-punk, shoegaze, and psychedelia. The album’s standout tracks include the mesmerizing “Undertow”, the haunting “Bees”, and the ethereal “Majesty”. “The Fool” is a captivating and evocative album, showcasing the band’s ability to create moody and introspective music that transports listeners to another world.

71. Invented – Jimmy Eat World

“Invented” is the 2010 album by American rock band Jimmy Eat World. The record features a mix of driving rock anthems and reflective ballads, with lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and regret. The album’s standout tracks include the soaring “My Best Theory”, the introspective “Littlething”, and the haunting “Mixtape”. “Invented” is a powerful and emotional album, showcasing the band’s ability to craft deeply affecting music that resonates with listeners.

72. Your Future Our Clutter – The Fall

“Your Future Our Clutter” is the twenty-seventh studio album by English post-punk band The Fall, released on April 26, 2010. The album features a mix of experimental and abrasive rock with frontman Mark E. Smith’s distinctive vocals and lyrics. With its unconventional sound and complex song structures, “Your Future Our Clutter” showcases The Fall’s willingness to push boundaries and challenge musical conventions. The album was critically acclaimed and solidified The Fall’s place as one of the most influential and innovative bands in the post-punk scene.

73. Together – The New Pornographers

“Together” is the fifth studio album by Canadian indie rock supergroup The New Pornographers, released on May 4, 2010. The album features a blend of power pop, indie rock, and folk influences, with catchy hooks and intricate harmonies. With its upbeat and optimistic tone, “Together” showcases The New Pornographers’ unique sound and songwriting skills. The album features collaborations with various musicians, including St. Vincent and Neko Case, and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. “Together” is a testament to The New Pornographers’ talent and ability to create compelling and memorable music.

74. Hands All Over – Maroon 5

Hands All Over – Maroon 5: Maroon 5’s third studio album Hands All Over is a fusion of pop and rock sounds, showcasing the band’s signature funky grooves, catchy hooks, and Adam Levine’s smooth vocals. The album features collaborations with renowned producers such as Mutt Lange and Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The songs explore themes of love, heartbreak, and longing, with highlights including “Misery,” “Give a Little More,” and “Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera. Hands All Over received mixed reviews but was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts worldwide.

75. Progress – Take That

Progress – Take That: Progress marked the reunion of the British boyband Take That with their original member Robbie Williams. The album sees the band shift towards a more electronic and experimental sound while retaining their pop sensibilities. The songs are reflective, introspective, and explore themes of change, growth, and nostalgia, with standout tracks such as “The Flood,” “Kidz,” and “Love Love.” Produced by Stuart Price, Progress was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the fastest-selling albums in UK history and earning the band numerous awards and accolades.

76. Astro Coast – Surfer Blood

“Astro Coast” is the debut album by American indie rock band Surfer Blood, released in 2010. The album has a nostalgic sound that pays homage to 90s alternative rock, blending catchy guitar riffs, laid-back vocals, and beachy vibes. The lyrics of the album are introspective and often centered on growing up, loneliness, and self-discovery. With its refreshing sound and clever arrangements, “Astro Coast” has become a cult classic of the indie rock scene, and an important milestone in Surfer Blood’s career.

77. Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold

“Nightmare” is the fifth studio album by American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, released in 2010. The album was created in a period of mourning for the band, as it was their first without their original drummer who passed away earlier that year. The album’s themes revolve around death, loss, and emotional struggles, and the music features elements of classic heavy metal, hard rock, and punk rock. Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding its creation, “Nightmare” was well-received by fans and critics alike, and went on to become one of Avenged Sevenfold’s most successful albums.

79. Halcyon Digest – Deerhunter

“Halcyon Digest” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band Deerhunter, released on September 28, 2010. The album features a blend of dream pop, noise rock, and indie rock, with haunting melodies and introspective lyrics. With its ethereal and atmospheric sound, “Halcyon Digest” showcases Deerhunter’s evolution as a band and their willingness to experiment with new sounds and styles. The album received widespread critical acclaim and solidified Deerhunter’s place as one of the most innovative and influential bands in the indie rock scene. “Halcyon Digest” is a testament to Deerhunter’s talent and unique vision as a band.

80. Forgiveness Rock Record – Broken Social Scene

“Forgiveness Rock Record” is the fourth studio album by Canadian indie rock collective Broken Social Scene, released on May 4, 2010. The album features a blend of indie rock, shoegaze, and post-punk, with intricate harmonies and lush instrumentals. With its expansive sound and ambitious arrangements, “Forgiveness Rock Record” showcases Broken Social Scene’s ability to create compelling and emotive music. The album features collaborations with various musicians, including Leslie Feist and Emily Haines, and was critically acclaimed for its creativity and musicality. “Forgiveness Rock Record” is a testament to Broken Social Scene’s talent and unique vision as a band.

81. Mojo – Tom Petty and the Heatbreakers

“Mojo” is the twelfth studio album by American rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, released on June 15, 2010. The album features a blend of blues rock, roots rock, and country rock, with catchy hooks and soulful arrangements. With its vintage sound and timeless songwriting, “Mojo” showcases Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ ability to create classic and enduring music. The album received positive reviews from critics and fans alike and was hailed as a return to form for the band. “Mojo” is a testament to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ talent and influence in the rock and roll genre.

82. Romance is Boring – Los Campesinos!

Romance is Boring – Los Campesinos!: The third studio album by Welsh indie pop band Los Campesinos! features their signature blend of energetic and anthemic indie rock. The album showcases the band’s use of complex rhythms, layered instrumentation, and smartly written lyrics that touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and growing up. With a sound that is both catchy and thought-provoking, Romance is Boring solidifies Los Campesinos! as one of the most exciting bands in the indie scene.

83. Eyelid Movies – Phantogram

Eyelid Movies – Phantogram: The debut album by American electronic rock duo Phantogram blends trip-hop, shoegaze, and pop elements to create a hauntingly atmospheric and mesmerizing sound. The album features Sarah Barthel’s ethereal vocals paired with Josh Carter’s intricate instrumentation and production, resulting in a dreamy and hypnotic experience. Tracks like “Mouthful of Diamonds” and “When I’m Small” showcase the duo’s ability to create memorable hooks, while deeper cuts like “Bloody Palms” demonstrate their experimental side. Overall, Eyelid Movies is an impressive introduction to the captivating world of Phantogram.

84. Heaven is Whenever – The Hold Steady

Heaven is Whenever – The Hold Steady: The fifth studio album from American rock band The Hold Steady is a reflection on mortality, aging, and the human experience. Heaven is Whenever offers a rich tapestry of poetic lyrics, guitar-driven rock, and intricate storytelling, all tied together by the powerful and emotive vocals of Craig Finn. It’s an exploration of the fragility of life and the beauty that can be found in it, with themes of love, loss, and hope woven throughout. The album showcases The Hold Steady at their most introspective and profound, while still retaining their trademark sound.

85. False Priest – Of Montreal

False Priest – Of Montreal: False Priest is the tenth studio album by the indie pop band Of Montreal. This album explores the themes of love, desire, and identity with a more polished sound than their previous albums. The music is rich with funky bass lines, layered harmonies, and retro synths, and the lyrics reflect the anxieties and uncertainties of modern life. Frontman Kevin Barnes’ falsetto vocals are prominent throughout, with guest appearances by Janelle Monáe and Solange Knowles adding a touch of glamour. False Priest represents a bold step forward for Of Montreal, a band always known for their avant-garde approach to pop music.

86. Disconnect from Desire – School of Seven Bells

“Disconnect from Desire” is the second studio album by School of Seven Bells, released in 2010. The album showcases the band’s ethereal and dreamy sound, with lush and intricate electronic arrangements, shimmering guitars, and enchanting vocal harmonies. The album features standout tracks like “Windstorm,” “Babelonia,” and “Heart is Strange,” which showcase the band’s ability to craft memorable melodies and hooky choruses. With its lush production and haunting atmospheres, “Disconnect from Desire” is a captivating and immersive listening experience that cements School of Seven Bells as one of the most exciting acts in the dream pop and shoegaze scenes.

87. Pickin’ Up the Pieces – Fitz and the Tantrums

“Pickin’ Up the Pieces” is the debut studio album by Fitz and the Tantrums, released in 2010. The album draws inspiration from the classic soul and R&B sounds of the 60s and 70s, blending them with modern production techniques and a contemporary pop sensibility. Led by the dynamic vocals of Michael Fitzpatrick and the soulful backing vocals of Noelle Scaggs, the album features upbeat and infectious tracks like “MoneyGrabber,” “Don’t Gotta Work It Out,” and “Breakin’ the Chains of Love.” With its irresistible grooves, catchy hooks, and vintage charm, “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” established Fitz and the Tantrums as one of the most exciting new acts in the pop and soul music landscape.

88. Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager – Kid Cudi

“Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager” is the second studio album by American rapper Kid Cudi. Released in 2010, it is a concept album that follows the character of Mr. Rager through the highs and lows of fame, success, and personal struggles. The album features collaborations with artists like Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, and CeeLo Green, and includes themes of drug use, depression, and self-acceptance. With its eclectic mix of hip-hop, rock, and electronic elements, “Man on the Moon II” showcases Kid Cudi’s distinctive sound and lyrical prowess.

89. I Will Be – Dum Dum Girls

“I Will Be” is the debut studio album by American indie rock band Dum Dum Girls, released in 2010. The album features a mix of dream pop, garage rock, and surf rock sounds, with lyrics that touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Lead singer Dee Dee Penny’s ethereal vocals and the band’s signature lo-fi sound create a dreamy, atmospheric vibe throughout the album. With catchy hooks and memorable melodies, “I Will Be” showcases Dum Dum Girls’ unique blend of retro and modern influences, and established them as a promising new voice in the indie rock scene.

90. Gorilla Manor – Local Natives

Gorilla Manor by Local Natives is a debut album that has garnered critical acclaim for its infectious harmonies and tight instrumentation. The band’s unique blend of indie rock and folk elements shines through on tracks like “Wide Eyes” and “Airplanes.” The lyrics are introspective and poignant, exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. With soaring vocals and lush arrangements, Gorilla Manor establishes Local Natives as a band to watch in the indie music scene.

91. Before Today – Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffitiv

Before Today by Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti is a psychedelic pop album that takes listeners on a journey through the surreal and dreamlike world of Ariel Pink. The album is full of catchy melodies, hazy production, and strange, surreal lyrics. Tracks like “Round and Round” and “Beverly Kills” showcase the band’s unique sound, which draws from influences as diverse as 80s pop, lo-fi rock, and experimental music. Before Today is a fascinating and compelling listen that showcases the weird and wonderful world of Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti.

92. Marnie Stern – Marnie Stern

Marnie Stern – Marnie Stern: With her third album, Marnie Stern’s sound gets denser, more intricate and more confessional, elevating her to a new level. Stern’s music, characterized by her frantic and intricate guitar playing and off-kilter song structures, is still intact, but she also delivers a more complex mix of sounds, with some tracks featuring keyboard and strings, all anchored by Stern’s signature drumming. The album is a mix of introspective lyrics and explosive instrumentals, making it an impressive showcase of Stern’s talent.

93. Crazy for You – Best Coast

Crazy for You – Best Coast: Best Coast’s debut album is a blast of sunshine in a bottle, mixing surf rock and lo-fi indie pop to create a sound that is both dreamy and catchy. The album is full of songs about love, heartbreak, and California, delivered in Bethany Cosentino’s signature nasal drawl. The album’s standout tracks, “Boyfriend” and “When I’m With You,” are perfect examples of Best Coast’s charm, with their fuzzy guitar riffs and catchy choruses. Crazy for You is a charming and effortless album that captures the feeling of driving down the Pacific Coast Highway with the windows down.

94. Écailles de Lune – Alcest

Écailles de Lune is the second album from the French band Alcest, which combines elements of black metal, shoegaze, and post-rock. The album showcases Alcest’s unique sound, with dreamy and ethereal melodies that contrast with intense and aggressive passages. The lyrics, sung in French, explore themes of nature, dreams, and spirituality. The album received critical acclaim for its originality and emotional depth, cementing Alcest’s status as a leading force in the blackgaze genre. With its intricate guitar work, haunting vocals, and atmospheric soundscapes, Écailles de Lune is a captivating and immersive listening experience.

95. The Besnard Lakes Are the Roaring Night – The Besnard Lakes

The Besnard Lakes Are the Roaring Night – The Besnard Lakes: This album is a journey through the dreamy, atmospheric rock sound of The Besnard Lakes. The band explores themes of nature, love, and spirituality through rich and complex arrangements featuring lush harmonies, swirling guitars, and intricate rhythms. The songs build and evolve, creating a hypnotic and immersive experience for the listener. With haunting vocals and soaring instrumentals, this album is a masterful example of shoegaze and psychedelic rock.

96. Kaleidoscope Heart – Sara Bareilles

Kaleidoscope Heart – Sara Bareilles: Sara Bareilles returns with her sophomore album, showcasing her signature style of introspective lyrics paired with infectious pop hooks. The album is a mix of upbeat, catchy tracks and tender ballads, with themes ranging from heartbreak to empowerment. Bareilles’ powerful vocals are at the forefront, accompanied by piano-driven melodies and a rich array of instrumentation. The album is a celebration of the many facets of love, from the joys to the sorrows, and shows Bareilles’ growth as an artist since her breakthrough debut album.

97. Night Work – Scissor Sisters

Night Work – Scissor Sisters: The Scissor Sisters’ third album “Night Work” is a disco and electro-pop masterpiece that showcases the band’s musicality and vocal prowess. The album’s tracks are energetic, danceable, and fun, with lyrics that explore themes of sex, love, and queer identity. The album’s production is slick and polished, blending traditional disco and funk elements with modern synthpop and electronic beats. It’s a confident and unapologetic album that pays homage to the classic sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s while remaining fresh and contemporary.

98. King of the Beach – Wavves

King of the Beach – Wavves: Wavves’ third album “King of the Beach” is a lo-fi surf rock masterpiece that helped popularize the “beach goth” sound. The album is filled with distorted guitars, beachy harmonies, and catchy hooks, and features a more polished sound than the band’s previous releases. The lyrics are introspective and confessional, touching on themes of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. The album’s standout tracks, “Post Acid” and “King of the Beach”, have become indie rock classics and cemented Wavves’ place in the modern surf rock scene.

99. Congratulations – MGMT

Congratulations – MGMT: The second album by the American rock band MGMT features an expanded sound with a focus on psychedelic rock, pop, and progressive rock. The album departs from their debut album’s commercial pop sound and explores more experimental and complex compositions with themes of life, love, and freedom. With the incorporation of instruments such as the saxophone and piano, the album presents a diverse and dynamic sound. Critics praised the album for its unique approach to psychedelic rock and creative experimentation, solidifying MGMT’s status as a significant contributor to the indie rock movement.

100. Majesty Shredding – Superchunk

Majesty Shredding – Superchunk: The ninth studio album by American indie rock band Superchunk blends their signature energetic punk sound with a more polished and mature production. The album tackles themes of love, loss, and the passage of time through catchy, guitar-driven melodies and introspective lyrics. It’s a nostalgic nod to the band’s earlier work, while still showcasing their growth and evolution as musicians. The album’s title references the band’s shredding of guitars on stage, and its fast-paced, high-energy tracks capture the raw intensity of their live performances. Majesty Shredding received critical acclaim and solidified Superchunk’s position as a pioneering force in the indie rock genre.