The year 2009 marked a significant milestone in the music industry, with the emergence of several groundbreaking albums that have since become iconic in popular culture. From indie rock to hip-hop and everything in between, the music of 2009 continues to influence contemporary artists and resonate with music lovers worldwide. In this article, we present the 100 greatest albums from 2009, celebrating the best and most influential records from that year.

Our selection features a diverse range of genres and styles, from the experimental sounds of Animal Collective’s “Merriweather Post Pavilion” to the introspective folk of Bon Iver’s “For Emma, Forever Ago.” We also highlight albums that pushed boundaries, such as Jay-Z’s “The Blueprint 3,” which saw the legendary rapper collaborate with a range of artists from Kanye West to Rihanna, and Florence and the Machine’s “Lungs,” which showcased the stunning vocal range and theatricality of Florence Welch. Whether you’re a music buff or a casual listener, our list of the 100 greatest albums from 2009 is sure to offer something for everyone.

1. The E.N.D. – Black Eyed Peas

“The E.N.D.” is the fifth studio album by American hip hop group, the Black Eyed Peas. Released in 2009, it features a fusion of pop, dance, and electronic music. The album contains hit songs like “Boom Boom Pow,” “I Gotta Feeling,” and “Meet Me Halfway,” which topped charts around the world. The Black Eyed Peas’ innovative use of auto-tune and synthesizers on this album helped define the sound of pop music in the late 2000s. “The E.N.D.” is a record that celebrates party culture and dance, capturing the zeitgeist of the late 2000s with its infectious beats and catchy hooks.

2. The Resistance – Muse

“The Resistance” is the fifth studio album by British rock band, Muse, released in 2009. It features a blend of progressive rock, classical music, and electronica. The album’s themes of political resistance and societal upheaval are explored in tracks such as “Uprising” and “Resistance.” The record showcases the band’s signature sound of soaring vocals, intricate guitar work, and bombastic orchestration. “The Resistance” was a commercial and critical success, receiving positive reviews for its epic scope and ambitious sound. It is regarded as one of the band’s finest albums and a seminal work of 21st-century rock music.

3. The Blueprint 3 – Jay-Z

The Blueprint 3 is the eleventh studio album by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2009. The album features a diverse range of collaborations, including Drake, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, and Kanye West, among others. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of fame, wealth, and Jay-Z’s personal and cultural identity. The production on the album is polished and varied, blending classic samples with futuristic electronic beats. The standout tracks include “Empire State of Mind,” which became a massive hit, and “Run This Town,” featuring Rihanna and Kanye West. Overall, The Blueprint 3 is a strong addition to Jay-Z’s discography and a testament to his lasting influence on hip-hop.

4. So Far Gone – Drake

So Far Gone is a mixtape by Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2009. The mixtape showcases Drake’s signature blend of singing and rapping, and includes hit tracks like “Best I Ever Had” and “Successful.” The production on the mixtape is diverse, with a mix of soulful and electronic beats. Lyrically, the mixtape touches on themes of heartbreak, ambition, and the struggles of fame. So Far Gone is credited with launching Drake’s career into mainstream success and remains a fan favorite. In 2019, it was re-released on streaming platforms to celebrate its 10th anniversary, solidifying its place as a classic in the hip-hop canon.

5. Merriweather Post Pavilion – Animal Collective

Merriweather Post Pavilion is the eighth studio album by experimental pop band Animal Collective, released in 2009. The album is known for its psychedelic soundscapes and complex vocal harmonies, blending elements of folk, electronic, and rock music. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, spirituality, and nature. Standout tracks include “My Girls” and “Summertime Clothes,” which both received critical acclaim and became fan favorites. Merriweather Post Pavilion has been praised as a landmark album in the indie music scene and has influenced a generation of artists. Its unique sound and emotional depth have earned it a place as one of the most beloved albums of the 21st century.

6. Actor – St. Vincent

“Actor” is the second studio album by American musician, St. Vincent, released in 2009. The album is a concept piece that explores themes of fame, deception, and identity through cinematic arrangements and haunting lyrics. St. Vincent’s unique vocal style and guitar work are showcased in tracks such as “Marrow” and “Actor Out of Work,” while songs like “The Party” and “Black Rainbow” feature lush orchestration and intricate production. “Actor” was a critical success, earning widespread praise for its ambitious vision and inventive soundscapes. It cemented St. Vincent’s reputation as one of the most innovative and creative artists of her generation.

7. Post-Nothing – Japandroids

Post-Nothing is the debut studio album by Canadian rock duo Japandroids, released in 2009. The album is characterized by its energetic guitar riffs, pounding drums, and anthemic choruses. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of youth, friendship, and love, with a sense of urgency and nostalgia. Standout tracks include “Young Hearts Spark Fire” and “Wet Hair,” which showcase the band’s ability to create infectious, high-energy rock songs. Post-Nothing has been praised for its raw and authentic sound, and for capturing the spirit of DIY indie rock. The album remains a beloved classic in the genre and a testament to Japandroids’ enduring appeal.

8. It’s Blitz! – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

“It’s Blitz!” is the third studio album by American rock band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, released in 2009. The album marked a departure from the band’s earlier garage rock sound, incorporating elements of electronic music and dance-punk. It features hits like “Zero” and “Heads Will Roll,” which showcase lead singer Karen O’s powerful vocals and the band’s tight musicianship. “It’s Blitz!” received critical acclaim for its adventurous sound and infectious energy, with many praising the band’s ability to reinvent themselves without losing their core identity. It is considered a landmark album of the late 2000s indie rock scene and a testament to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ creativity and versatility.

9. Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix – Phoenix

Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix is the fourth studio album by French indie rock band Phoenix, released in 2009. The album features a blend of electronic and guitar-driven pop songs, with catchy hooks and upbeat melodies. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of love, identity, and self-discovery. Standout tracks include “1901,” which became a hit and earned the band widespread recognition, and “Lisztomania,” which was also a fan favorite. Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix is considered a landmark album in the indie rock scene, and is praised for its infectious pop sensibilities and inventive production. The album earned Phoenix a Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2010.

10. Veckatimest – Grizzly Bear

“Veckatimest” is the third studio album by American indie rock band, Grizzly Bear, released in 2009. The album features a lush, orchestral sound with layered harmonies and intricate arrangements. Tracks like “Two Weeks” and “While You Wait for the Others” showcase the band’s impeccable musicianship and songwriting prowess, while more experimental tracks like “Ready, Able” and “I Live with You” explore new sonic territories. “Veckatimest” was a critical and commercial success, earning widespread praise for its beauty, complexity, and emotional depth. It is regarded as one of the most important and influential indie rock albums of the 2000s, cementing Grizzly Bear’s place as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking bands of their generation.

11. Them Crooked Vultures – Them Crooked Vultures

Them Crooked Vultures is the self-titled debut album by the rock supergroup consisting of Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin). The album was released in 2009 and features a hard rock sound with elements of blues and psychedelic rock. The band’s musicianship is on full display, with intricate guitar work, thunderous drums, and powerful basslines. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of power, corruption, and the human condition. Standout tracks include “New Fang” and “Mind Eraser, No Chaser,” which showcase the band’s ability to create complex, dynamic rock songs. Them Crooked Vultures is a must-listen for fans of hard rock and classic rock alike.

12. Fever Ray – Fever Ray

“Fever Ray” is the self-titled debut solo album by Karin Dreijer Andersson, the lead singer of Swedish electronic duo The Knife, released in 2009. The album is a dark, brooding exploration of themes of identity, desire, and isolation, featuring haunting vocals and atmospheric production. Tracks like “If I Had a Heart” and “When I Grow Up” showcase Andersson’s unique vocal style and experimental approach to electronic music. “Fever Ray” received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising its unsettling beauty and innovative soundscapes. It is regarded as a landmark album of 21st-century electronic music and a testament to Andersson’s creative vision and boundary-pushing artistry.

13. Embryonic – The Flaming Lips

“Embryonic” is the twelfth studio album by American rock band The Flaming Lips, released in 2009. The album is a psychedelic journey through experimental rock, with sprawling tracks that explore themes of birth, death, and rebirth. Tracks like “The Sparrow Looks Up at the Machine” and “See the Leaves” feature dense instrumentation and trippy lyrics, while “I Can Be a Frog” showcases the band’s playful side. “Embryonic” received critical acclaim for its ambitious scope and genre-bending approach to rock music. It is considered one of The Flaming Lips’ most adventurous and challenging albums, a testament to their enduring creativity and musical innovation.

14. Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2 – Raekwon

“Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2” is the fourth studio album by American rapper Raekwon, released in 2009. The album is a sequel to Raekwon’s 1995 debut album “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” and features guest appearances from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members as well as other notable rappers. Tracks like “House of Flying Daggers” and “New Wu” showcase Raekwon’s gritty storytelling and vivid imagery, while “Ason Jones” pays tribute to his fallen Wu-Tang Clan bandmate, Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2” received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising Raekwon’s lyrical prowess and the album’s cohesive, cinematic sound. It is considered a classic of 21st-century hip-hop and a testament to Raekwon’s status as one of the genre’s greatest storytellers.

15. Lungs – Florence + the Machine

Lungs is the debut studio album by British indie rock band Florence + the Machine, released in 2009. The album features a unique blend of baroque pop, indie rock, and soul, with Florence Welch’s powerful vocals at the forefront. The album is characterized by its theatrical arrangements, emotional intensity, and poetic lyrics. Standout tracks include “Dog Days Are Over,” “You’ve Got the Love,” and “Cosmic Love,” which became hit singles and showcase the band’s ability to create anthemic, soaring pop songs. Lungs was a critical and commercial success and established Florence + the Machine as a major force in the indie rock scene.

16. Sigh No More – Mumford & Sons

Sigh No More is the debut studio album by British folk rock band Mumford & Sons, released in 2009. The album features a blend of traditional folk instrumentation and modern rock production, with songs that are characterized by their raw emotion, intricate harmonies, and driving rhythms. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of love, loss, and redemption, with a sense of poetic lyricism and existential introspection. Standout tracks include “Little Lion Man,” “The Cave,” and “Winter Winds,” which became hit singles and showcase the band’s ability to create dynamic, powerful folk rock songs. Sigh No More was a commercial and critical success and remains a beloved classic in the folk rock genre.

17. Humbug – Arctic Monkeys

“Humbug” is the third studio album by British rock band Arctic Monkeys, released in 2009. The album marked a departure from the band’s earlier sound, featuring darker, more experimental tracks that showcase a wider range of influences. Tracks like “Crying Lightning” and “My Propeller” feature heavy guitar riffs and moody lyrics, while “Cornerstone” and “Potion Approaching” showcase the band’s more melodic side. “Humbug” received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its ambitious sound and others criticizing its departure from the band’s earlier style. Nevertheless, it remains a fan favorite and a testament to the band’s willingness to experiment and evolve.

18. Manners – Passion Pit

“Manners” is the debut studio album by American electropop band Passion Pit, released in 2009. The album features catchy, upbeat tracks that combine bright synths with lead singer Michael Angelakos’ falsetto vocals. Tracks like “Sleepyhead” and “Little Secrets” became instant hits, with their infectious hooks and danceable rhythms. Other tracks, like “Eyes as Candles” and “Let Your Love Grow Tall,” showcase the band’s more introspective side. “Manners” received critical acclaim upon release, with many praising its pop sensibility and catchy hooks. It is considered a classic of the late 2000s indie pop scene, and a testament to Passion Pit’s ability to create infectious, uplifting music.

19. 21st Century Breakdown – Green Day

“21st Century Breakdown” is the eighth studio album by American punk rock band Green Day. Released in 2009, the album is a rock opera that tells the story of two characters, Christian and Gloria, as they navigate a dystopian world. It received critical acclaim and won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The album features anthemic rock songs with political themes and explores a range of styles, from punk rock to ballads.

20. It’s Not Me, It’s You – Lily Allen

“It’s Not Me, It’s You” is the second studio album by British singer-songwriter Lily Allen. Released in 2009, the album features a mix of pop, electropop, and ska influences and covers topics such as politics, relationships, and social issues. The album includes hit singles such as “The Fear” and “Not Fair,” and was both a commercial and critical success, receiving praise for its lyrics and Allen’s vocal performance. The album showcases Allen’s wit and humor while also addressing serious issues, making it a standout release of 2009.

21. Horehound – The Dead Weather

Horehound is the debut album by American rock supergroup The Dead Weather, released in 2009. The band consists of Jack White, Alison Mosshart, Dean Fertita, and Jack Lawrence, and their sound is characterized by heavy, bluesy riffs, primal drums, and Mosshart’s raw, powerful vocals. The album features a mix of garage rock, blues, and psychedelic rock, with a dark and intense atmosphere. Standout tracks include “Treat Me Like Your Mother,” “Hang You from the Heavens,” and “I Cut Like a Buffalo,” which showcase the band’s ability to create electrifying and infectious rock songs. Horehound was a critical and commercial success, establishing The Dead Weather as a force to be reckoned with in the rock scene.

22. Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King – Dave Matthews Band

Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King is the seventh studio album by American rock band Dave Matthews Band, released in 2009. The album is a tribute to saxophonist LeRoi Moore, who died in 2008, and features a mix of jazz, funk, and rock influences. The album is characterized by its intricate instrumental arrangements, soulful horn section, and Dave Matthews’ signature vocals. Standout tracks include “Why I Am,” “Shake Me Like a Monkey,” and “Funny the Way It Is,” which showcase the band’s ability to create dynamic and catchy rock songs with a jazz-infused edge. Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King was a critical and commercial success and remains a fan favorite in the band’s discography.

23. BLACKsummers’night – Maxwell

BLACKsummers’night – Maxwell: With a smooth and soulful blend of R&B, neo-soul, and jazz, Maxwell’s BLACKsummers’night is a stunning album that showcases the artist’s impressive vocal range and songwriting skills. Released after an eight-year hiatus, the album features beautiful ballads, groovy beats, and thoughtful lyrics that delve into love, loss, and personal growth. Standout tracks include “Pretty Wings,” “Bad Habits,” and “Cold,” which highlight the album’s sensuality and emotional depth. BLACKsummers’night is a powerful testament to Maxwell’s status as one of the most talented and influential R&B artists of his generation.

24. Backspacer – Pearl Jam

Backspacer – Pearl Jam: Pearl Jam’s ninth studio album, Backspacer, is a high-energy rock record that features the band’s signature sound of gritty guitars, pounding drums, and Eddie Vedder’s raw vocals. The album delivers catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and introspective lyrics that touch on themes of hope, resilience, and social commentary. Standout tracks include “The Fixer,” “Just Breathe,” and “Unthought Known,” which showcase the band’s versatility and musicianship. With its mix of hard-edged rock and heartfelt ballads, Backspacer is a powerful addition to Pearl Jam’s impressive discography and a must-listen for fans of alternative rock.

25. Bitte Orca – Dirty Projectors

Bitte Orca – Dirty Projectors: Released in 2009, Bitte Orca is the sixth studio album by Dirty Projectors. The album features complex rhythms, unexpected chord changes, and intricate vocal harmonies that draw from indie rock, R&B, and Afrobeat. Bitte Orca’s unique sound and innovative approach to songwriting have earned critical acclaim and cemented Dirty Projectors’ place in the indie music scene. The album’s standout tracks include “Stillness Is the Move,” which features soulful vocals and a catchy chorus, and “Useful Chamber,” a complex and layered song that showcases the band’s technical proficiency.

26. Black Gives Way to Blue – Alice in Chains

Black Gives Way to Blue – Alice in Chains: Black Gives Way to Blue is the fourth studio album by Alice in Chains, released in 2009 after a 14-year hiatus. It marks the band’s first album with new lead vocalist William DuVall, who joined the band in 2006 after the death of original lead singer Layne Staley. The album’s sound retains Alice in Chains’ signature heavy guitar riffs and haunting melodies while incorporating new elements such as piano and strings. Black Gives Way to Blue features standout tracks such as “Check My Brain,” “Your Decision,” and the emotional title track dedicated to Staley. The album received critical acclaim and marked a successful comeback for the band.

27. Ready – Trey Songz

Ready – Trey Songz: Released in 2009, “Ready” is Trey Songz’s third studio album, featuring collaborations with Drake, Fabolous, and Soulja Boy. The album is a collection of slow-burning R&B jams, exploring the themes of love, relationships, and heartbreak. Trey Songz’s smooth vocals and emotionally charged lyrics shine through in tracks like “I Invented Sex” and “Neighbors Know My Name,” while the catchy beats in “Say Aah” and “LOL :-)” showcase his versatility. With its sultry sound and raw emotions, “Ready” solidified Trey Songz’s place as one of R&B’s most promising voices of the late 2000s.

28. XX – The xx

XX – The xx: The eponymous debut album of the English indie-pop band The xx was released in 2009. The album features sparse instrumentation, soft vocals, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love and heartbreak. Tracks like “Crystalised,” “Islands,” and “VCR” showcase the band’s signature dreamy sound, while “Infinity” and “Stars” demonstrate their more experimental side. The album received critical acclaim for its innovative sound, minimalist approach, and emotional depth. It is a timeless classic that has influenced a generation of indie-pop artists and established The xx as one of the most exciting new bands of the late 2000s.

29. For Your Entertainment – Adam Lambert

For Your Entertainment – Adam Lambert: This debut album by American Idol alum Adam Lambert showcases his vocal range and theatrical style. It features a mix of pop, rock, and dance tracks with edgy and provocative lyrics. The album’s first single, “For Your Entertainment,” has a catchy pop-rock sound and provocative lyrics, while the ballad “Whataya Want from Me” showcases Lambert’s emotional range. The album received mixed reviews but was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart.

30. The Ecstatic – Mos Def

The Ecstatic – Mos Def: This fourth album by rapper and actor Mos Def is a fusion of hip hop, jazz, and world music. It features innovative beats and samples, socially conscious lyrics, and collaborations with artists such as Slick Rick and Talib Kweli. The album’s lead single, “Life in Marvelous Times,” addresses issues such as war and poverty, while other tracks explore personal struggles and relationships. The album received critical acclaim for its creative sound and thoughtful lyrics, cementing Mos Def’s status as one of hip hop’s most important and innovative artists.

31. The Eternal – Sonic Youth

The Eternal – Sonic Youth: Released in 2009, “The Eternal” is the 15th and final studio album by the legendary alternative rock band, Sonic Youth. This album features the classic Sonic Youth sound, with distorted guitar riffs, avant-garde lyrics, and the raw energy that made them famous. The album was received positively by critics and fans, who praised its experimental approach to rock music. It includes tracks like “Sacred Trickster,” “Anti-Orgasm,” and “Leaky Lifeboat,” among others, that showcase the band’s unique style and cement their legacy as one of the most important and influential bands in rock history.

32. The Hazards of Love – The Decemberists

The Hazards of Love – The Decemberists: Released in 2009, “The Hazards of Love” is a concept album by American indie rock band The Decemberists. The album tells a story of a woman named Margaret who falls in love with a shape-shifting forest spirit named William, and their journey through a magical world filled with danger and adventure. The album features guest appearances from a number of artists, including Shara Worden of My Brightest Diamond and Jim James of My Morning Jacket. With its blend of folk, rock, and classical music, “The Hazards of Love” is a unique and captivating album that tells a vivid and enchanting story.

33. The Crying Light – Antony and the Johnsons

The Crying Light – Antony and the Johnsons: Released in 2009, “The Crying Light” is the third studio album by Antony and the Johnsons. With a unique blend of chamber pop, orchestral folk and avant-garde, Antony’s distinctive and emotive vocals take center stage throughout the album. The songs often deal with themes of loss, grief, and mortality, exploring the deeper complexities of human emotion. The album’s standout tracks include “Her Eyes Are Underneath the Ground,” “Epilepsy Is Dancing,” and “Aeon.” “The Crying Light” was a critical and commercial success, cementing Antony and the Johnsons’ reputation as one of the most innovative and important acts of the decade.

34. Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel – Mariah Carey

Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel – Mariah Carey: “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel” is the twelfth studio album by Mariah Carey, released in 2009. The album features a mix of pop, R&B and hip hop influences, with Carey’s signature vocal range and powerhouse vocals on full display. The album includes the hit singles “Obsessed” and “H.A.T.E.U,” and is notable for its use of sampling from classic songs such as “Can’t You See” by Total and “The Roof” by Mobb Deep. “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel” received positive reviews from critics and showcased Carey’s continued relevance and impact on the music industry, over two decades into her career.

35. Deeper than Rap – Rick Ross

Deeper than Rap – Rick Ross: Released in 2009, “Deeper than Rap” is Rick Ross’s third studio album. It features collaborations with T-Pain, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and other artists. The album’s themes focus on Ross’s personal experiences, particularly his legal troubles and relationships with women. It is widely regarded as one of Ross’s best albums, with its cinematic production and Ross’s signature smooth flow. “Deeper than Rap” helped cement Ross’s place as one of the top rappers of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

36. Love vs. Money – The-Dream

Love vs. Money – The-Dream: “Love vs. Money” is the second studio album by American R&B singer-songwriter The-Dream, released in 2009. The album explores the themes of love, relationships, and money, and features collaborations with Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and Lil Jon. It was a commercial success and critically acclaimed, with its catchy hooks, intricate production, and The-Dream’s smooth vocal delivery. The album’s singles, “Rockin’ That Thang” and “My Love,” received heavy airplay on R&B radio stations and helped solidify The-Dream’s status as a leading artist in the genre.

37. Waking Up – OneRepublic

Waking Up – OneRepublic: Released in 2009, “Waking Up” is OneRepublic’s second studio album. With Ryan Tedder as the lead vocalist, the album combines pop-rock, alternative rock, and electronic elements to produce a sound that is both catchy and inspiring. It features popular songs such as “All the Right Moves,” “Good Life,” and “Secrets,” which became the band’s first top-ten hit in the US. The album’s lyrical content explores themes of love, relationships, hope, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. “Waking Up” showcases OneRepublic’s versatility and demonstrates their ability to create music that resonates with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

38. Rated R – Rihanna

Rated R – Rihanna: Released in 2009, “Rated R” is Rihanna’s fourth studio album. It features collaborations with producers such as Justin Timberlake, The-Dream, and Tricky Stewart, and is characterized by its dark, edgy sound. The album’s lyrical content is raw and personal, with songs like “Russian Roulette” and “Fire Bomb” exploring themes of heartbreak and pain. The album also includes the hit singles “Hard,” featuring Young Jeezy, and “Rude Boy.” “Rated R” represents a departure from Rihanna’s earlier pop-oriented sound, showcasing her artistic growth and willingness to experiment with different styles and genres. The album was both a commercial and critical success, cementing Rihanna’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

39. Middle Cyclone – Neko Case

Neko Case’s fifth studio album, Middle Cyclone, showcases her strikingly powerful voice and poignant songwriting. The album features a diverse range of instruments, from lush string arrangements to unconventional percussion and haunting piano melodies. Case’s lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and the natural world, with standout tracks including “This Tornado Loves You” and “People Got A Lotta Nerve.” Middle Cyclone received widespread critical acclaim for its innovative sound and emotional depth, cementing Neko Case’s place as one of indie rock’s most revered and authentic voices.

40. All I Ever Wanted – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s fourth studio album, All I Ever Wanted, is a testament to her powerful vocals and infectious pop sensibilities. The album features a mix of upbeat anthems and heartfelt ballads, with standout tracks including the empowering “My Life Would Suck Without You” and the emotional “Already Gone.” All I Ever Wanted showcases Clarkson’s range as an artist, from the playful energy of “I Do Not Hook Up” to the introspective depth of “If No One Will Listen.” The album received critical acclaim for its catchy hooks and strong songwriting, cementing Kelly Clarkson’s status as a pop icon.

41. Fantasies – Metric

Fantasies by Metric is a dynamic and imaginative album that explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The band’s trademark blend of indie rock and electronic music creates a driving sound that is both catchy and thought-provoking. Lead singer Emily Haines delivers powerful vocals that convey the emotional weight of each song. The album features standout tracks like “Help I’m Alive” and “Gimme Sympathy,” which showcase Metric’s ability to craft memorable hooks and infectious melodies. With its lush production and inventive arrangements, Fantasies is a must-listen for fans of alternative and indie music.

42. Daisy – Brand New

Brand New’s Daisy is a raw and intense album that defies easy categorization. The band’s post-hardcore roots are on full display, but the album also incorporates elements of indie rock, grunge, and even psychedelic music. Frontman Jesse Lacey’s lyrics are cryptic and poetic, with themes of love, death, and existential angst woven throughout. The band’s musicianship is also on full display, with complex arrangements and inventive instrumentation. Songs like “At the Bottom” and “Gasoline” are standouts, showcasing the band’s ability to balance aggression with beauty. Daisy is a challenging, yet rewarding listen that cements Brand New’s status as one of the most innovative bands of the 2000s.

43. A Strange Arrangement – Mayer Hawthorne

A Strange Arrangement – Mayer Hawthorne: Released in 2009, “A Strange Arrangement” is the debut album of American musician Mayer Hawthorne. The album showcases a blend of funk, soul, and R&B, with Hawthorne’s smooth, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics that evoke the sound and style of Motown-era soul music. The album features upbeat, danceable tracks such as “Maybe So, Maybe No” and “Just Ain’t Gonna Work Out”, as well as slower, more emotional ballads like “Shiny & New” and “I Wish It Would Rain”. Overall, the album is a nostalgic and heartfelt tribute to the classic soul music of the 1960s.

44. Crack the Skye – Mastodon

Crack the Skye – Mastodon: Released in 2009, “Crack the Skye” is the fourth studio album by American heavy metal band Mastodon. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a paraplegic boy who astral projects into the spirit realm, and explores themes of life, death, and rebirth. Musically, the album is characterized by its heavy, intricate guitar riffs, complex time signatures, and atmospheric soundscapes, as well as the use of guest musicians, such as Scott Kelly of Neurosis and string arrangements by William F. Gibbons. “Crack the Skye” has been critically acclaimed as one of Mastodon’s best albums, and a landmark album in modern heavy metal.

45. Born Like This – DOOM

Born Like This – DOOM: Released in 2009, Born Like This is the ninth studio album by British rapper and producer DOOM. It features collaborations with a variety of artists including Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Empress Starhh. The album showcases DOOM’s signature sound, which blends his unique flow with sample-heavy, off-kilter beats. Lyrically, the album is dense with cultural references and wordplay, making it a rewarding listen for those who enjoy deciphering complex rhymes. Born Like This is a standout entry in DOOM’s discography, cementing his legacy as one of the most innovative and influential figures in underground hip-hop.

46. 11:11 – Rodrigo y Gabriela

11:11 – Rodrigo y Gabriela: 11:11 is the third studio album by Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, released in 2009. The album pays tribute to several of the duo’s musical influences, including Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and Paco de Lucía. It showcases the duo’s virtuosic guitar playing, which blends flamenco, rock, and jazz influences into a unique sound. Some of the standout tracks on the album include “Buster Voodoo” and “Hanuman,” both of which feature complex guitar arrangements and driving rhythms. 11:11 is a must-listen for fans of instrumental music and anyone looking for a showcase of world-class guitar playing.

47. Swoon – Silversun Pickups

Swoon by Silversun Pickups is the second studio album by the indie rock band. The album showcases their signature sound which combines the distortion-heavy guitars and dreamy vocals with a more polished and melodic approach. The album was produced by Dave Cooley and Jacknife Lee and features some of the band’s most well-known tracks, including “Panic Switch” and “Substitution”. The album received critical acclaim for its textured, layered sound and catchy melodies, which helped establish Silversun Pickups as one of the leading bands in the indie rock scene.

48. The Element of Freedom – Alicia Keys

The Element of Freedom is the fourth studio album by Alicia Keys, which explores themes of love, relationships, and personal empowerment. The album showcases a mix of R&B, soul, and pop influences and features collaborations with artists like Drake and Jay-Z. It also features the hit single “Empire State of Mind (Part II)” which became a massive commercial success. The album received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised Keys’ vocal performance and her ability to infuse personal experiences into her music. Overall, The Element of Freedom showcases Alicia Keys’ versatility as an artist and her ability to create compelling music that resonates with audiences.

49. Two Suns – Bat for Lashes

Two Suns is the second studio album by Bat for Lashes, an English singer-songwriter. The album’s themes are about duality, reflected in its title, Two Suns. The album features ethereal soundscapes and a blend of genres such as indie rock, folk and electronica. Natasha Khan’s captivating vocals take the lead in telling the stories of characters and their journeys of self-discovery. The album received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. It features popular songs like “Daniel” and “Pearl’s Dream.”

50. Primary Colours – The Horrors

Primary Colours is the second album by The Horrors, an English rock band. The album was produced by Geoff Barrow and Craig Silvey, and it marks a departure from the band’s earlier garage rock sound. The album showcases a more experimental sound, with elements of shoegaze, post-punk, and krautrock. The band creates a sense of darkness and mystery through their use of layered and distorted guitar sounds. Primary Colours was critically acclaimed and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Standout tracks include “Sea Within a Sea” and “Who Can Say.”

51. Tonight: – Franz Ferdinand

Tonight: – Franz Ferdinand: Tonight: is the third studio album by the Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand. It was released in 2009 and features a more electronic sound compared to their previous work. The album has a distinct disco influence, with tracks like “Ulysses” and “Can’t Stop Feeling” showcasing the band’s ability to create danceable, upbeat music. Despite the new direction, the album maintains the band’s signature sound and clever lyrics, making it a successful addition to their discography.

52. Journal for Plague Lovers – Manic Street Preachers

Journal for Plague Lovers – Manic Street Preachers: Journal for Plague Lovers is the ninth studio album by Welsh alternative rock band Manic Street Preachers, released in 2009. The album features lyrics by the band’s former member Richey Edwards, who disappeared in 1995 and was declared dead in 2008. The lyrics, which were found in Edwards’ notebook after his disappearance, are paired with music written by the remaining band members. The album’s sound is reminiscent of the band’s earlier work, with hard-hitting guitar riffs and politically charged lyrics. It received critical acclaim and is considered one of the band’s best works.

53. Hospice – The Antlers

Hospice – The Antlers: Hospice is the third studio album by The Antlers, released in 2009. The album tells a story of a relationship between a hospice worker and a patient with bone cancer. The music is delicate and haunting, with the use of horns, strings, and synthesizers contributing to the album’s dreamy atmosphere. The lyrics are raw and emotional, depicting the struggle of watching someone you love slowly deteriorate. Hospice received critical acclaim for its unique blend of beauty and melancholy, and its ability to evoke such powerful emotions from its listeners.

54. Farm – Dinosaur Jr.

Farm – Dinosaur Jr.: Farm is the ninth studio album by alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr., released in 2009. The album features the classic Dinosaur Jr. sound, with fuzzed-out guitar riffs and frontman J Mascis’ signature guitar solos. The album is filled with catchy hooks and driving rhythms, with songs that range from upbeat rockers to introspective ballads. While the album may not have received as much critical acclaim as some of their earlier work, it is a strong addition to the band’s discography and showcases their ability to continue to make quality music after over two decades together.

55. No Line on the Horizon – U2

No Line on the Horizon by U2 is their twelfth studio album, released in 2009. The album features a variety of sounds, from the driving rock of “Get On Your Boots” to the atmospheric “Moment of Surrender”. The band worked with producer Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois on this album, resulting in a fresh sound that still captures the essence of U2’s music. The album was met with critical acclaim and commercial success, debuting at number one on the charts in over 30 countries.

56. Man On The Moon: End Of The Day – Kid Cudi

Man on the Moon: The End of Day is the debut studio album by American rapper Kid Cudi, released in 2009. The album features themes of loneliness, isolation, and escapism, reflecting Cudi’s own struggles with mental health. The album blends elements of alternative and hip-hop music, featuring production by Emile Haynie, Plain Pat, and Kid Cudi himself. The album’s hit singles “Day ‘n’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” helped establish Cudi as a major force in hip-hop. The album was critically acclaimed and has since been regarded as a landmark album in the genre of alternative hip-hop.

57. The Fall – Norah Jones

The Fall – Norah Jones: Released in 2009, “The Fall” is the fourth studio album of American singer Norah Jones. The album showcases a diverse range of sounds, from country to indie-rock, and explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Produced by Jacquire King, the album features contributions from musicians such as Ryan Adams, Will Sheff, and Marc Ribot. Jones’ voice is accompanied by a variety of instruments, including guitar, bass, drums, and the Wurlitzer electric piano. With its introspective lyrics and unique blend of genres, “The Fall” is a standout album in Jones’ discography.

58. Together Through Life – Bob Dylan

Together Through Life – Bob Dylan: Released in 2009, “Together Through Life” is the 33rd studio album of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The album features a bluesy sound with elements of folk and rock, and is characterized by Dylan’s distinctive voice and lyrics. Produced by Dylan under the pseudonym “Jack Frost,” the album includes contributions from musicians such as David Hidalgo, Mike Campbell, and Donny Herron. With songs like “Beyond Here Lies Nothin'” and “My Wife’s Home Town,” “Together Through Life” presents a gritty and sometimes humorous portrayal of relationships and the human experience. The album received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

59. Biffy Clyro – Only Revolutions

Only Revolutions – Biffy Clyro: With a name inspired by a Cliff Richard song, Biffy Clyro’s fifth album is a triumphant mix of heavy riffs and epic choruses. Released in 2009, Only Revolutions shows the band at their peak, with frontman Simon Neil’s impassioned vocals driving songs such as “Many of Horror” and “Bubbles”. The album won the Scottish trio the coveted Mercury Prize in 2010 and has since become a beloved fan favorite. From the soaring “That Golden Rule” to the melancholy “God & Satan”, Only Revolutions is a showcase of Biffy Clyro’s unique brand of emotional rock.

61. Bromst – Dan Deacon

Bromst – Dan Deacon: Bromst is the third studio album by American electronic musician Dan Deacon, released in 2009. It is characterized by its use of live instruments, vocal harmonies, and layered polyrhythms to create a sound that is both experimental and accessible. The album features Deacon’s signature use of electronic beats and synthesizers, but with a greater emphasis on live instrumentation and organic textures. Bromst has been praised for its ambitious scope and its ability to create a sonic landscape that is both immersive and exhilarating.

62. This is War – 30 Seconds to Mars

This is War – 30 Seconds to Mars: This is War is the third studio album by American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, released in 2009. It features a wide range of musical styles, incorporating elements of alternative rock, electronic music, and orchestral arrangements. The album was conceived as a concept album, exploring themes of conflict and duality. This is War has been praised for its ambitious production and its ability to seamlessly blend different musical genres into a cohesive whole. It features several hit singles, including “Kings and Queens” and “This is War”.

63. Malice N Wonderland – Snoop Dogg

“Malice N Wonderland” is the tenth studio album by American rapper Snoop Dogg, released in 2009. It features collaborations with famous artists such as R. Kelly, The-Dream, Soulja Boy, and Brandy. The album has a West Coast hip-hop style, with beats produced by well-known producers such as Dr. Dre and Pharrell Williams. Snoop Dogg’s smooth flow and laid-back delivery are on full display on this album, with catchy hooks and lyrics that speak about street life and partying. The album received positive reviews and was a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

64. Ocean Eyes – Owl City

“Ocean Eyes” is the second studio album by American electronica project Owl City, released in 2009. It features the hit single “Fireflies,” which became a viral sensation on social media platforms and topped charts in several countries. The album has a dreamy, electro-pop sound, with lyrics that explore themes of nostalgia, escapism, and young love. The album was praised for its whimsical soundscapes and catchy hooks, and it received positive reviews from critics. “Ocean Eyes” was a commercial success, propelling Owl City to mainstream success and establishing Adam Young as a prominent figure in the synth-pop and indie-pop scene.

65. My Maudlin Career – Camera Obscura

My Maudlin Career by Camera Obscura is a heartbreakingly beautiful indie pop record. The Scottish band’s fourth studio album features a perfect mix of wistful ballads and upbeat indie anthems, all infused with singer Tracyanne Campbell’s gorgeous voice. The album’s production is full of lush, orchestral arrangements that complement the dreamy lyrics about love and loss. With tracks like “French Navy” and “Honey in the Sun,” My Maudlin Career is a bittersweet masterpiece that captures the essence of indie pop and showcases the band’s incredible songwriting skills.

67. The Eternal – Sonic Youth

The Eternal – Sonic Youth: The 16th studio album by American alternative rock band Sonic Youth was released in 2009. The album features the same distinctive blend of noise rock and experimental post-punk that characterized Sonic Youth’s sound throughout their long and influential career. The band creates a textured and layered sound with interweaving guitars and angular rhythms that are both challenging and rewarding for the listener. With contributions from all four band members, The Eternal stands as one of Sonic Youth’s strongest and most cohesive efforts, and it remains a must-listen for fans of indie and experimental rock music.

69. The Great Misdirect – Between the Buried and Me

The Great Misdirect – Between the Buried and Me: This progressive metal album showcases the incredible musicianship of the band. It is a concept album that takes the listener on a journey through different musical landscapes, from heavy and aggressive to mellow and contemplative. The album features intricate guitar work, powerful vocals, and complex song structures that keep the listener engaged from beginning to end. The band seamlessly blends different genres, incorporating elements of jazz, classical, and even country music into their sound. The Great Misdirect is a challenging and rewarding listening experience for fans of technical and experimental music.

71. Watch Me Fall – Jay Reatard

“Watch Me Fall” is a song by the American musician Jay Reatard, which was released on his album of the same name in 2009. The song is known for its high-energy, punk rock sound and Reatard’s raw, emotional vocals. The lyrics of “Watch Me Fall” speak to themes of personal struggle and self-destruction. Reatard sings about feeling trapped and alone, and about the destructive habits he turns to in order to cope with these feelings. Despite the darkness of the lyrics, the song’s driving rhythm and infectious guitar riffs give it an uplifting, almost celebratory quality. Tragically, Jay Reatard passed away in 2010 at the age of 29, just months after the release of “Watch Me Fall” and his subsequent tour. However, his legacy as a pioneering figure in the garage punk scene continues to influence musicians and fans to this day.

72. Axe to Fall – Converge

“Axe to Fall” is the title track of the eighth studio album by American metalcore band Converge, released in 2009. The song showcases the band’s signature intense and chaotic sound, with aggressive vocals, complex guitar riffs, and driving drums. Lyrically, “Axe to Fall” is a commentary on the state of society and the world, with references to war, corruption, and environmental destruction. The song expresses frustration with the current state of affairs and a desire for change, with the repeated chorus of “axe to fall” serving as a call to action. The music video for “Axe to Fall” features a collection of disturbing and surreal imagery, including human-animal hybrids, religious iconography, and violent scenes of destruction. The video’s unsettling visuals are a reflection of the song’s themes of societal decay and the need for radical change.

73. Everything Goes Wrong – Vivian Girls

Everything Goes Wrong – Vivian Girls: This album is the second from Vivian Girls, a band that emerged from the New York City indie scene in 2007. ‘Everything Goes Wrong’ features a collection of raw, lo-fi punk rock tracks with catchy hooks and infectious melodies. The album is full of energy and passion, with distorted guitars, driving drums, and dynamic vocal performances. It showcases the band’s ability to create powerful, anthemic songs that are both introspective and rebellious. ‘Everything Goes Wrong’ is a perfect example of the band’s unique sound, which draws on classic punk rock and garage rock influences while remaining fresh and innovative.

75. Further Complications – Jarvis Cocker

Further Complications – Jarvis Cocker is a solo album by the former frontman of the band Pulp. This album is a collection of eleven songs that mix rock, pop, and post-punk elements. With lyrics that explore social commentary and personal introspection, Cocker showcases his wit, humor, and keen observations of the human condition. The album has a raw and energetic sound, and Cocker’s distinct vocals are complemented by catchy guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and occasional horn sections. This album is a testament to Cocker’s songwriting and his ability to continue to create innovative music after his successful career with Pulp.

76. Guns Don’t Kill People, Lazers Do – Major Lazer

Guns Don’t Kill People, Lazers Do – Major Lazer is the debut album by the electronic dance music trio. The album features a mix of genres, including reggae, dancehall, and electro house. The songs on this album have a high energy and are meant to be enjoyed on the dance floor. The album has collaborations with several artists, including Santigold, Vybz Kartel, and Mr. Vegas, adding a diverse range of styles to the album. With catchy hooks, infectious rhythms, and innovative production, this album established Major Lazer as one of the leading voices in the electronic dance music scene.

77. Hold Time – M. Ward

Hold Time – M. Ward: M. Ward’s sixth album, “Hold Time,” is a captivating collection of indie-folk tracks that explore themes of love, loss, and longing. The album’s diverse instrumentation ranges from stripped-back acoustic ballads to full-band arrangements that incorporate horns, strings, and harmonies. Standout tracks include the dreamy opener “For Beginners,” the twangy rocker “Never Had Nobody Like You,” and the haunting duet with Lucinda Williams, “Oh Lonesome Me.” Ward’s rich vocals and poetic lyrics offer a nostalgic and heartfelt journey through the ups and downs of relationships.

80. La Roux – La Roux

La Roux – La Roux: La Roux’s self-titled debut album was released in 2009, showcasing the British synth-pop duo’s electro-pop sound. The album’s lead single “Bulletproof” topped charts worldwide and earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. The album also features hits like “In for the Kill” and “Quicksand”. La Roux’s sound combines 80s synth-pop and contemporary dance music, with upbeat and catchy melodies. Lead singer Elly Jackson’s distinctive voice and androgynous style set the band apart. La Roux’s debut album was a commercial and critical success, with the band winning the 2010 BRIT Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

81. Logos – Atlas Sound

Logos – Atlas Sound: Released in 2009, Logos is the second studio album from American musician and songwriter Bradford Cox, under the name Atlas Sound. The album features guest appearances from Noah Lennox of Animal Collective and the singer Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab. It was widely acclaimed for its dreamy soundscapes, introspective lyrics, and experimental production techniques, which incorporate samples of field recordings, found sounds, and electronic textures. The album showcases Cox’s unique ability to blend elements of shoegaze, ambient, and pop music into a cohesive and emotionally resonant whole.

82. Noble Beast – Andrew Bird

Noble Beast – Andrew Bird: Noble Beast is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird. Released in 2009, it received critical acclaim for its intricate arrangements, evocative lyrics, and Bird’s signature whistling. The album features a mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, ranging from string quartets to synthesizers and drum machines. Many of the songs on the album reflect on themes of love, loss, and the complexities of human relationships, while others explore Bird’s fascination with the natural world. Overall, Noble Beast is a beautiful and introspective album that showcases Bird’s considerable talents as a songwriter and musician.

83. Now We Can See – The Thermals

Now We Can See – The Thermals: This album showcases the explosive punk-rock style of The Thermals. With catchy hooks, driving guitar riffs, and straightforward lyrics, the band captures the energy of their live shows on this record. Songs like “Now We Can See” and “I Let It Go” display their signature sound while also exploring more nuanced themes such as loss and change. Overall, Now We Can See is a powerful and cohesive album that exemplifies The Thermals’ talent for crafting raw, emotive punk rock.

84. Popular Songs – Yo La Tengo

Popular Songs – Yo La Tengo: The iconic indie rock band Yo La Tengo continues to showcase their range and experimentation on Popular Songs. The album weaves together a diverse range of genres, including dream-pop, folk, and experimental rock, while still maintaining the band’s signature sound. The tracks “Periodically Double or Triple” and “Nothing to Hide” are highlights of the album, each exploring different sonic landscapes. Popular Songs is a mature and reflective work that further establishes Yo La Tengo’s status as one of the most innovative and enduring indie rock bands of their time.

86. Relapse – Eminem

Relapse – Eminem: Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, marked his return to music after a four-year hiatus. Released in 2009, the album is heavily influenced by the rapper’s struggles with addiction and features graphic descriptions of violence and drug use. Despite the controversy surrounding the album’s lyrics, it received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Produced by Dr. Dre and featuring guest appearances from 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and D12, Relapse features Eminem’s signature rapid-fire flow and is considered one of his best albums by fans and critics alike.

87. Sainthood – Tegan and Sara

Sainthood – Tegan and Sara: Released in 2009, “Sainthood” is the seventh studio album by the Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara. It is an introspective and confessional album that explores the themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. The album is known for its catchy pop-rock hooks, rich harmonies, and the powerful vocal performances of the Quin sisters. “Sainthood” is a departure from the duo’s previous albums, featuring a more polished and experimental sound that showcases the evolution of their musical style.

88. Sounds of the Universe – Depeche Mode

Sounds of the Universe – Depeche Mode: “Sounds of the Universe” is the twelfth studio album by the iconic English electronic band Depeche Mode, released in 2009. The album features a mix of dark and brooding electronica, soaring ballads, and experimental soundscapes, exploring themes of love, faith, and mortality. The album’s production incorporates a range of electronic and acoustic instruments, including synthesizers, drum machines, guitars, and orchestral arrangements, showcasing the band’s versatility and innovation. “Sounds of the Universe” is a testament to Depeche Mode’s enduring influence and creativity, cementing their status as one of the most important bands in the history of electronic music.

89. Strict Joy – The Swell Season

Strict Joy – The Swell Season is an album by the Irish duo consisting of Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. This album features beautiful duets, excellent guitar arrangements, and a hauntingly beautiful mix of folk and indie rock. The album received critical acclaim for its tender melodies and for the soulful and honest lyrics. The vocals are powerful, and the songs are both intimate and epic in their scope. The album is emotionally intense and passionate, with themes of love, heartbreak, and longing. Strict Joy is a beautiful album that is sure to captivate listeners with its raw and honest storytelling.

90. Tarot Sport – Fuck Buttons

Tarot Sport – Fuck Buttons is a groundbreaking album in the genre of experimental electronic music. It features complex beats, noise textures, and hypnotic drones that create a unique and immersive listening experience. The album is highly dynamic and has moments of both intense chaos and serene beauty. The music is both energetic and meditative, with a pulsating rhythm that draws the listener in. The album has been highly acclaimed for its innovative sound and its ability to push the boundaries of electronic music. Tarot Sport is a must-listen for fans of experimental and avant-garde music, as well as for anyone looking for a truly immersive listening experience.

94. This Is Happening – LCD Soundsystem

This Is Happening is the third studio album by LCD Soundsystem, released in 2010. The album features a blend of electronic music, post-punk, and dance-punk genres, and is known for its repetitive beats and James Murphy’s confessional lyrics. The album’s hit single “Dance Yrself Clean” is considered one of the band’s most memorable tracks. This Is Happening has been critically acclaimed for its production, songwriting, and Murphy’s vocal performance. It was also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. This Is Happening is a must-listen for fans of alternative dance music.

95. Travels with Myself and Another – Future of the Left

“Travels with Myself and Another” is the second album from Welsh post-hardcore band Future of the Left. The album was released in 2009 and features intense and abrasive music with biting and often humorous lyrics. Lead singer and guitarist Andy Falkous’ distinctive vocals are complemented by the powerful rhythms of bassist Kelson Mathias and drummer Jack Egglestone. The album is filled with darkly humorous social commentary, with songs tackling themes like addiction, depression, and the state of the music industry. With its raw energy and sharp wit, “Travels with Myself and Another” is a standout album in the post-hardcore genre.

96. Tongue n’ Cheek – Dizzee Rascal

“Tongue n’ Cheek” is the fourth studio album by British rapper Dizzee Rascal, released in 2009. The album features a mix of dance, electronica, and hip-hop beats, with Dizzee’s signature rapid-fire flow and clever wordplay. The album includes hit singles “Bonkers” and “Holiday,” which topped the UK singles chart, as well as collaborations with artists like Armand Van Helden and Calvin Harris. “Tongue n’ Cheek” showcases Dizzee Rascal’s ability to blend genres and create catchy, upbeat songs that still pack a punch with their socially conscious lyrics. The album cemented Dizzee’s place as one of the UK’s most innovative and successful hip-hop artists.

99. Wilco (The Album) – Wilco

Wilco (The Album) – Wilco: “Wilco (The Album)” is the seventh studio album by American alternative rock band Wilco, released in 2009. The album includes a mix of various genres, including folk, country, rock, and electronic music. The album’s title is meant to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to bands who name their albums after themselves. The album features the band’s signature sound, with Jeff Tweedy’s introspective lyrics and intricate arrangements. The album was well-received by critics and was praised for its accessibility and its ability to blend various genres seamlessly. Standout tracks include “You Never Know,” “Wilco (The Song),” and “One Wing.”

100. Years of Refusal – Morrissey

Years of Refusal – Morrissey: “Years of Refusal” is the ninth studio album by English singer-songwriter Morrissey, released in 2009. The album features Morrissey’s signature brand of melancholic, introspective lyrics paired with guitar-heavy rock and roll arrangements. The album features contributions from longtime Morrissey collaborator Boz Boorer and former David Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson. The album received positive reviews from critics and was praised for Morrissey’s vocal performance and songwriting. Standout tracks include “I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris,” “Something Is Squeezing My Skull,” and “All You Need Is Me.”