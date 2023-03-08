The year 2005 marked a significant period in the history of popular music. From indie rock to hip-hop and everything in between, the diversity and quality of music released in this year was unparalleled. It was the year that saw the emergence of new and exciting artists, as well as the return of some legendary figures in the industry. As such, it is no surprise that many music enthusiasts consider 2005 as one of the best years in music history. In this article, we will be taking a deep dive into the top 100 greatest albums released in 2005. From Coldplay’s “X&Y” to Kanye West’s “Late Registration” and The White Stripes’ “Get Behind Me Satan,” this list covers a wide range of genres, styles, and themes that made a significant impact on the music scene at the time. We’ll explore the cultural, social, and political influences that shaped the creation of these albums, as well as the critical and commercial reception they received upon release. So, fasten your seatbelts as we take a nostalgic journey back to the year 2005 and revisit some of the greatest albums of all time.

1. Late Registration – Kanye West

Released in 2005, Late Registration is the second studio album by American rapper, singer, and record producer Kanye West. The album features a wide range of guest appearances including Jay-Z, Adam Levine, and Jamie Foxx, among others. West’s unique production style is on full display throughout the album, blending various genres and sounds such as classical, soul, and funk with his signature hip-hop beats.

Lyrically, Late Registration is a departure from West’s debut album The College Dropout, exploring themes of materialism, consumer culture, and social inequality. The album’s lead single “Gold Digger” became a massive hit and remains one of West’s most recognizable tracks to date. Other standout tracks include “Touch the Sky”, “Heard ‘Em Say”, and “Hey Mama”, which is a heartfelt tribute to West’s late mother.

Late Registration was both a critical and commercial success, earning widespread praise for its innovative production and thought-provoking lyrics. The album received multiple Grammy nominations and was eventually certified triple platinum in the United States.

2. The Emancipation Of Mimi – Mariah Carey

Released in 2005, The Emancipation of Mimi is the tenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey. The album features a more stripped-down and personal sound than Carey’s previous works, showcasing her impressive vocal range and emotional depth. The album includes collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, and Nelly, among others.

The album’s lead single “We Belong Together” became a massive hit, topping the charts for 14 weeks and earning Carey a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Other notable tracks on the album include “It’s Like That”, “Shake It Off”, and “Don’t Forget About Us”.

Lyrically, The Emancipation of Mimi deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment, with Carey drawing on personal experiences to create a more authentic and relatable sound. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising Carey’s vocal prowess and the album’s strong songwriting.

The Emancipation of Mimi was a commercial success, becoming Carey’s best-selling album in over a decade and earning multiple Grammy nominations. The album solidified Carey’s status as one of the most successful and influential female artists of all time.

3. X&Y – Coldplay

X&Y is the third studio album by British rock band Coldplay, released in 2005. The album features introspective lyrics and emotive melodies, with the band exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The album’s lead single, “Speed of Sound,” became a hit and showcased Coldplay’s ability to create soaring, anthemic tracks. Other notable songs on the album include “Fix You,” “Talk,” and “The Hardest Part.”

X&Y marked a shift in Coldplay’s sound, with the band incorporating more electronic and experimental elements into their music. The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200.

4. Demon Days – Gorillaz

Demon Days is the second studio album by British virtual band Gorillaz, released in 2005. The album features collaborations with a diverse range of artists, including De La Soul, MF Doom, and Ike Turner, among others. The album’s lead single, “Feel Good Inc.,” became a massive hit and showcased Gorillaz’s unique blend of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music.

Lyrically, Demon Days is a dark and dystopian exploration of modern society, with themes of political corruption and social decay. Other notable tracks on the album include “DARE,” “Dirty Harry,” and “El Mañana.”

Demon Days received widespread critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising its innovative sound and thought-provoking lyrics. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one in the UK and receiving multiple platinum certifications.

5. LCD Soundsystem – LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem is the debut studio album by American electronic music project LCD Soundsystem, released in 2005. The album features a blend of dance-punk and electronica, with frontman James Murphy’s deadpan vocals and witty lyrics adding a sense of irony and self-awareness.

The album’s lead single, “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” became a hit and showcased LCD Soundsystem’s ability to create infectious, danceable tracks. Other notable songs on the album include “Losing My Edge,” “Tribulations,” and “Yeah.”

Lyrically, LCD Soundsystem explores themes of aging and obsolescence in the music industry, with Murphy using humor and satire to comment on the state of modern culture. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising its originality and Murphy’s songwriting.

6. Illinois – Sufjan Stevens

Illinois is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens, released in 2005. The album is a concept album that pays tribute to the state of Illinois, with each song exploring a different aspect of the state’s history, culture, and mythology. Stevens’ distinctive songwriting and unique instrumentation, which combines folk, indie rock, and orchestral elements, create a rich and textured soundscape that immerses the listener in the album’s themes.

Illinois received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with many reviewers praising its ambitious scope, complex arrangements, and Stevens’ storytelling abilities. The album has since become a cult classic and a defining work of indie folk and chamber pop.

7. Mezmerize – System of a Down

Mezmerize is the fourth studio album by Armenian-American heavy metal band System of a Down, released in 2005. The album features a diverse range of influences, including progressive rock, thrash metal, and Middle Eastern music. The album’s lead single, “B.Y.O.B.,” became a hit and showcased the band’s socially conscious lyrics and dynamic musical style.

Lyrically, Mezmerize explores themes of war, politics, and social justice, with the band using their platform to make bold statements about contemporary issues. Other notable tracks on the album include “Revenga,” “Cigaro,” and “Question!”

Mezmerize received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200.

8. Extraordinary Machine – Fiona Apple

Extraordinary Machine is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, released in 2005. The album features Apple’s signature blend of confessional lyrics and piano-driven melodies, with a slightly more upbeat and experimental sound than her previous works.

The album’s lead single, “Not About Love,” received critical acclaim and showcased Apple’s poetic lyricism and emotive vocals. Other notable tracks on the album include “Get Him Back,” “Red Red Red,” and “Better Version of Me.”

Extraordinary Machine received positive reviews from critics but faced controversy due to its troubled production and delayed release. However, the album has since become a cult classic and a testament to Apple’s artistry and emotional depth.

9. Arular – M.I.A.

Arular is the debut studio album by British-Sri Lankan rapper and singer M.I.A., released in 2005. The album features a blend of hip-hop, dancehall, and electronic music, with M.I.A.’s politically charged lyrics and unconventional vocal style creating a unique and confrontational sound.

The album’s lead single, “Galang,” became a hit and showcased M.I.A.’s ability to blend global sounds and political messaging in a catchy and danceable format. Other notable tracks on the album include “Bucky Done Gun,” “Sunshowers,” and “10 Dollar.”

Arular received critical acclaim upon its release, with many reviewers praising M.I.A.’s originality, energy, and social commentary. The album has since become a landmark work of global pop and a testament to M.I.A.’s status as a boundary-pushing artist.

10. Be – Common

Released in 2005, Be is the sixth studio album by American rapper and actor Common. It features production from Kanye West, who produced most of the tracks, and Jay Dee. The album was widely praised for its lyricism and production, with many critics considering it to be one of Common’s best albums. Be tackles social issues such as poverty, police brutality, and racism, with a positive message of hope and resilience. The album features collaborations with artists such as John Legend and Kanye West, who also provides vocals on a few tracks.

11. The Breakthrough – Mary J. Blige

The Breakthrough is the seventh studio album by American R&B singer Mary J. Blige. Released in 2005, the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to win three Grammy Awards. The album features collaborations with artists such as Jay-Z, Will.i.am, and Jamie Foxx. It was praised for its mature and honest lyrics, as well as its fusion of traditional R&B with contemporary hip hop and soul. The album explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, and has been widely regarded as one of Mary J. Blige’s best works.

12. Get Behind Me Satan – The White Stripes

Get Behind Me Satan is the fifth studio album by American rock duo The White Stripes. Released in 2005, the album was a departure from the band’s earlier garage rock sound, incorporating elements of blues, country, and folk. The album features unconventional instrumentation, with Jack White playing piano, marimba, and even a musical saw. The album was praised for its experimental approach, as well as its lyrical depth and emotional intensity. The album explores themes of love, loss, and betrayal, and has been regarded as one of The White Stripes’ most ambitious and challenging works.

13. From Under the Cork Tree – Fall Out Boy

From Under the Cork Tree is the second studio album by American rock band Fall Out Boy. Released in 2005, the album was a commercial success, peaking at number nine on the Billboard 200 and receiving critical acclaim. The album features the band’s signature blend of pop punk and emo, with catchy hooks and introspective lyrics. The album explores themes of youth, rebellion, and heartbreak, and has been regarded as one of the defining albums of the mid-2000s emo scene.

14. In Your Honour – Foo Fighters

In Your Honour is the fifth studio album by American rock band Foo Fighters. Released in 2005, the album was a commercial success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and receiving critical acclaim. The album features a more stripped-down sound than the band’s previous albums, with acoustic tracks on the first disc and harder rock tracks on the second disc. The album explores themes of loss, recovery, and perseverance, and has been regarded as one of the band’s most introspective and personal works.

15. Frances the Mute – The Mars Volta

Frances the Mute is the second studio album by American progressive rock band The Mars Volta. Released in 2005, the album was a critical and commercial success, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200. The album features complex and experimental instrumentation, with influences from jazz, Latin music, and psychedelic rock. The album tells a surreal and fragmented story, with lyrics that are often cryptic and esoteric. The album has been regarded as one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking works of the progressive rock genre.

16. Hypnotize – System of a Down

System of a Down’s Hypnotize is a mesmerizing album that showcases the band’s exceptional talent and unique sound. Released in 2005, the album features a variety of genres such as alternative metal, hard rock, and experimental music. From the captivating opening track “Attack” to the intense and thought-provoking title track “Hypnotize,” the album offers a thrilling listening experience.

The band’s socially conscious lyrics and Daron Malakian’s virtuosic guitar riffs are highlights of the album. “Lonely Day” is a melancholic ballad that stands out from the rest of the tracks with its emotive melody and poignant lyrics. The album’s political commentary is evident in tracks such as “Kill Rock ‘n Roll” and “Tentative,” which criticize the war in Iraq and the US government’s actions.

Overall, Hypnotize is a powerful and captivating album that showcases System of a Down’s exceptional talent and unique sound. It’s a must-listen for fans of alternative metal and experimental music.

17. Silent Alarm – Bloc Party

Bloc Party’s debut album, Silent Alarm, is a post-punk masterpiece that features a perfect blend of angular guitar riffs, infectious melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. Released in 2005, the album showcases the band’s exceptional songwriting skills and intricate arrangements.

From the opening track “Like Eating Glass” to the explosive “Helicopter,” the album offers a thrilling and dynamic listening experience. The band’s socially conscious lyrics are evident in tracks such as “Banquet” and “So Here We Are,” which comment on issues such as urban decay and social isolation.

Silent Alarm’s standout track is “This Modern Love,” a beautiful ballad that showcases Kele Okereke’s emotive vocals and the band’s exceptional musicianship. The album’s production, courtesy of Paul Epworth and Jim Abbiss, is also noteworthy for its crisp sound and attention to detail.

Overall, Silent Alarm is a post-punk classic that has stood the test of time. It’s a must-listen for fans of the genre and anyone who appreciates exceptional songwriting and musicianship.

18. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s self-titled debut album is an indie rock classic that showcases the band’s infectious energy and quirky sound. Released in 2005, the album features Alec Ounsworth’s distinctive vocals, which are reminiscent of David Byrne’s, and the band’s jangly guitar riffs.

From the catchy opener “Clap Your Hands!” to the infectious “The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth,” the album offers a fun and eclectic listening experience. The band’s whimsical lyrics are evident in tracks such as “Details of the War” and “Let the Cool Goddess Rust Away.”

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s standout track is “Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood,” a sprawling epic that showcases the band’s exceptional musicianship and adventurous spirit. The album’s lo-fi production adds to its charm and gives it a timeless quality.

Overall, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is an indie rock gem that is still relevant today. It’s a must-listen for fans of the genre and anyone who appreciates quirky and infectious music.

19. City of Evil – Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold’s third studio album, “City of Evil,” was released in 2005 and marked a significant departure from the band’s previous metalcore sound. The album features a blend of heavy metal, hard rock, and neo-classical metal influences with prominent guitar solos and harmonies. The album’s lyrics explore themes of personal struggle and rebellion, with tracks like “Bat Country” and “Beast and the Harlot” being standout hits. “City of Evil” received widespread critical acclaim and is considered a landmark album in the evolution of heavy metal.

20. Guero – Beck

“Guero” is the sixth studio album by American musician Beck, released in 2005. The album features a fusion of different styles such as rock, hip hop, and Latin music with an eclectic mix of instruments and samples. The lyrics are often surreal and abstract, with themes ranging from love to social commentary. The album includes hits like “E-Pro” and “Girl,” and is known for its innovative production and catchy hooks. “Guero” received critical acclaim and is considered one of Beck’s most successful albums.

21. The Woods – Sleater-Kinney

“The Woods” is the seventh studio album by American rock band Sleater-Kinney, released in 2005. The album marked a departure from the band’s previous sound, with a heavier and more experimental sound that drew influences from punk, hard rock, and heavy metal. The lyrics explore themes of feminism, politics, and personal struggle, with standout tracks like “Jumpers” and “Entertain.” “The Woods” received critical acclaim and is considered one of Sleater-Kinney’s best albums.

22. I Am a Bird Now – Antony and the Johnsons

“I Am a Bird Now” is the second album by the British-American band Antony and the Johnsons, released in 2005. The album features Antony Hegarty’s soulful and powerful vocals, backed by a beautiful and haunting orchestral sound. The album is a deeply personal and introspective exploration of themes such as identity, gender, love, and loss. The title itself is a powerful statement of self-acceptance and self-determination.

The album was critically acclaimed and won the 2005 Mercury Prize, cementing Antony and the Johnsons’ place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 2000s. The standout tracks on the album include “Hope There’s Someone,” a haunting and melancholic ballad about loneliness and death, and “For Today I Am a Boy,” a powerful and emotionally charged exploration of gender identity.

23. The Minstrel Show – Little Brother

“The Minstrel Show” is the second album by the American hip-hop group Little Brother, released in 2005. The album is a scathing critique of the commercialization of hip-hop and the entertainment industry’s exploitation of African American culture. The album features socially conscious lyrics and politically charged messages, delivered with a blend of humor and irony.

The album was widely praised for its sharp social commentary, innovative production, and strong lyricism. The standout tracks on the album include “Lovin’ It,” a satirical take on fast-food advertising, and “Beautiful Morning,” a poignant reflection on the state of the world and the need for hope.

24. With Teeth – Nine Inch Nails

“With Teeth” is the fourth album by the American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, released in 2005. The album is a departure from the band’s earlier work, featuring a more accessible and melodic sound, while retaining the band’s signature industrial edge. The album is a reflection on the themes of addiction, depression, and the struggle for personal redemption.

The album was widely praised for its emotional depth, powerful production, and strong songwriting. The standout tracks on the album include “The Hand That Feeds,” a powerful and politically charged anthem, and “Right Where It Belongs,” a haunting and introspective reflection on the human condition.

25. Picaresque – The Decemberists

“Picaresque” is the third album by the American indie folk band The Decemberists, released in 2005. The album features the band’s signature blend of storytelling, literary references, and eclectic musical influences. The album is a collection of tales of love, loss, and adventure, set against a backdrop of sea shanties, Irish folk music, and other eclectic genres.

The album was widely praised for its vivid storytelling, imaginative arrangements, and unique musical style. The standout tracks on the album include “The Infanta,” a lively and colorful tale of royalty and intrigue, and “16 Military Wives,” a witty and satirical take on war and politics.

26. Aerial – Kate Bush

“Aerial” is the eighth album by the British singer-songwriter Kate Bush, released in 2005. The album is a stunning and ambitious work, featuring a diverse range of musical styles, from ethereal ballads to experimental electronic music. The album is a meditation on themes such as nature, spirituality, and the beauty of everyday life.

The album was widely praised for its intricate arrangements, powerful vocals, and unique musical vision. The standout tracks on the album include “King of the Mountain,” a haunting and atmospheric exploration of celebrity and fame, and “A Coral Room,” a beautiful and introspective reflection on memory and loss.

27. Gimme Fiction – Spoon

“Gimme Fiction” is the fifth album by the American indie rock band Spoon, released in 2005. The album features the band’s signature minimalist approach to songwriting, with sparse arrangements and infectious melodies. The album is a collection of short and punchy songs, blending indie rock, pop, and post-punk influences.

The album was widely praised for its tight musicianship, catchy hooks, and clever songwriting. The standout tracks on the album include “I Turn My Camera On,” a funky and danceable track, and “The Beast and Dragon, Adored,” a brooding and atmospheric song with a memorable guitar riff.

28. The Cookbook – Missy Elliott

“The Cookbook” is the sixth album by the American rapper and producer Missy Elliott, released in 2005. The album features Missy Elliott’s unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, with collaborations from a range of artists, including Ciara, Pharrell Williams, and M.I.A.

The album was widely praised for its innovative production, infectious beats, and strong vocal performances. The standout tracks on the album include “Lose Control,” a high-energy dance track featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop, and “Teary Eyed,” a soulful and introspective ballad.

29. Apologies to the Queen Mary – Wolf Parade

“Apologies to the Queen Mary” is the debut album by the Canadian indie rock band Wolf Parade, released in 2005. The album features a unique blend of indie rock, post-punk, and new wave influences, with complex arrangements and experimental song structures.

The album was widely praised for its imaginative songwriting, intricate arrangements, and strong vocal performances. The standout tracks on the album include “Shine a Light,” a soaring and anthemic track with a memorable guitar riff, and “I’ll Believe in Anything,” a brooding and atmospheric ballad.

30. A Piece of Strange – CunninLynguists

“A Piece of Strange” is the third album by the American hip-hop group CunninLynguists, released in 2006. The album features socially conscious lyrics, innovative production, and a unique blend of hip-hop, soul, and rock influences.

The album was widely praised for its poignant storytelling, imaginative production, and strong lyricism. The standout tracks on the album include “Lynguistics,” a high-energy track with a memorable hook, and “Love Ain’t,” a soulful and introspective ballad exploring the complexities of love and relationships.

31. The Sunset Tree – The Mountain Goats

“The Sunset Tree” is the ninth album by the American indie folk band The Mountain Goats, released in 2005. The album is a deeply personal and autobiographical exploration of frontman John Darnielle’s troubled childhood, with themes of abuse, addiction, and redemption.

The album was widely praised for its emotional depth, powerful storytelling, and strong vocal performances. The standout tracks on the album include “Dance Music,” a haunting and poignant ballad about coping with trauma, and “This Year,” an anthemic and triumphant song about overcoming adversity.

32. Broken Social Scene – Broken Social Scene

Released in 2005, “Broken Social Scene” is the third studio album by the Canadian indie rock band of the same name. It’s considered by many to be their breakthrough album, and for good reason: it’s a sprawling, ambitious work that incorporates a wide range of genres, from shoegaze to post-rock to folk. The album features a large cast of musicians, including members of Stars and Metric, among others.

The album opens with “Our Faces Split the Coast in Half,” a lush, dreamy instrumental that sets the tone for the rest of the album. From there, the album takes the listener on a journey through a variety of moods and styles, from the propulsive “7/4 (Shoreline)” to the dreamy “Looks Just Like the Sun” to the epic closer “It’s All Gonna Break,” which builds to a stunning crescendo of guitars and horns.

Overall, “Broken Social Scene” is a masterful work of indie rock that showcases the band’s talent for crafting complex, layered songs that are both experimental and accessible. It’s an album that rewards repeated listens, with new details and textures revealing themselves each time. It’s easy to see why it’s considered a classic of the genre, and why it continues to be a touchstone for indie rock fans.

33. Separation Sunday – The Hold Steady

“Separation Sunday” is the second studio album by the American rock band The Hold Steady, released in 2005. It tells the story of a group of characters living in a fictional town called Gideon, and their struggles with faith, love, and addiction. The album is known for its literate, densely packed lyrics and its driving, bar-band sound, which draws on a wide range of influences, from punk to classic rock to Bruce Springsteen.

Songs like “Stevie Nix” and “Your Little Hoodrat Friend” are fast, hooky rockers that showcase the band’s knack for catchy riffs and sing-along choruses. Other songs, like “Charlemagne in Sweatpants” and “How a Resurrection Really Feels,” are slower, more introspective tracks that explore the characters’ inner lives and struggles. Throughout the album, singer Craig Finn delivers his lyrics in a spoken-sung style that’s both confessional and theatrical, bringing the characters to life with vivid detail.

“Separation Sunday” is a rich, rewarding album that rewards careful listening and repeated spins. It’s a landmark album in the history of indie rock, and it solidified The Hold Steady’s reputation as one of the most compelling and original bands of the 2000s.

34. Robyn – Robyn

“Robyn” is the self-titled fourth studio album by Swedish pop star Robyn, released in 2005. It’s widely regarded as one of the best pop albums of the 2000s, and for good reason: it’s a smart, sophisticated work that showcases Robyn’s incredible range and versatility as a singer and songwriter.

The album features a mix of dance-pop anthems like “Be Mine!” and “With Every Heartbeat,” as well as slower, more introspective tracks like “Eclipse” and “Bum Like You.” Throughout the album, Robyn’s voice is the star of the show, conveying a wide range of emotions with incredible power and nuance.

What sets “Robyn” apart from other pop albums of its era is its willingness to take risks and experiment with different sounds and styles. Songs like “Konichiwa Bitches” and “Cobrastyle” draw on hip-hop and reggae influences, while “Crash and Burn Girl” is a haunting, atmospheric ballad that showcases Robyn’s ability to create complex, emotionally resonant songs.

Overall, “Robyn” is a classic pop album that still sounds fresh and exciting today. It’s a testament to Robyn’s talent and vision as an artist, and it’s a must-listen for anyone who loves great pop music.

35. Feels – Animal Collective

“Feels” is the sixth studio album by experimental rock band Animal Collective, released in 2005. It’s a sprawling, ambitious work that incorporates a wide range of sounds and influences, from psychedelic rock to folk to electronic music.

The album is known for its dense, layered arrangements, with songs like “Did You See the Words” and “Grass” featuring intricate vocal harmonies and hypnotic rhythms. Other songs, like “Banshee Beat” and “Turn Into Something,” are more introspective and emotional, with singer Avey Tare delivering his lyrics with raw, heartfelt intensity.

What sets “Feels” apart from other Animal Collective albums is its sense of cohesion and unity. Despite the wide range of sounds and influences on display, the album feels like a complete work, with each song flowing seamlessly into the next. It’s an immersive, engrossing listening experience that rewards careful attention and repeated listens.

Overall, “Feels” is a masterpiece of experimental rock that showcases Animal Collective’s incredible creativity and musicality. It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in the cutting edge of indie music.

36. I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning – Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes’ “I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning” is often considered one of the quintessential indie-folk albums of the mid-2000s. Conor Oberst, the frontman of Bright Eyes, pours his heart out in this album, creating a collection of emotionally charged songs that deal with themes like disillusionment, politics, love, and spirituality. The album opens with “At the Bottom of Everything,” an upbeat song that tells the story of a plane crash and the passengers’ realization of their true priorities. The standout tracks include “Lua,” a beautiful and melancholic song that speaks of heartbreak and addiction, and “Landlocked Blues,” which features Emmylou Harris and a vivid depiction of America’s political landscape. The album’s stripped-down production highlights the rawness and intimacy of the lyrics and the arrangements.

37. Lullabies to Paralyze – Queens of the Stone Age

“Lullabies to Paralyze” is Queens of the Stone Age’s fourth studio album and arguably one of their most underrated works. The album features a more experimental sound, with elements of psychedelic rock and blues incorporated into their signature heavy rock style. “Lullabies to Paralyze” features standout tracks like “Little Sister,” “Burn the Witch,” and “In My Head,” which showcase the band’s dynamic musicianship and Josh Homme’s distinctive vocals. The album’s themes revolve around Homme’s struggles with addiction and depression, as well as his fascination with death and the afterlife. Despite its dark subject matter, the album also contains moments of humor and playfulness, like the carnival-inspired “The Fun Machine Took a Shit and Died.” “Lullabies to Paralyze” showcases Queens of the Stone Age’s ability to push the boundaries of rock music while still staying true to their roots.

38. Twin Cinema – The New Pornographers

Twin Cinema – The New Pornographers: The third album from the Canadian indie rock supergroup The New Pornographers, Twin Cinema was released in 2005 to widespread critical acclaim. Featuring a large cast of musicians and singers, including A.C. Newman, Neko Case, and Dan Bejar, the album is known for its lush, complex harmonies and catchy hooks. Standout tracks include “The Bleeding Heart Show,” “Sing Me Spanish Techno,” and “Use It,” all of which feature Newman’s distinctive songwriting style and the band’s signature sound.

39. Z – My Morning Jacket

Z – My Morning Jacket: Released in 2005, Z is the fourth studio album from Kentucky-based rock band My Morning Jacket. Known for their eclectic blend of classic rock, Americana, and experimental sounds, the album features a wide range of influences, from Pink Floyd to Prince. Standout tracks include “Wordless Chorus,” “Off the Record,” and “Gideon,” all of which showcase the band’s unique sound and frontman Jim James’ soulful vocals.

40. Takk… – Sigur Ros

Takk… – Sigur Ros: The fourth studio album from Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Ros, Takk… was released in 2005 to widespread critical acclaim. Featuring the band’s signature ethereal soundscapes, layered instrumentation, and frontman Jonsi’s otherworldly falsetto vocals, the album is a tour de force of atmospheric, cinematic music. Standout tracks include “Hoppipolla,” “Saeglopur,” and “Glosoli,” all of which showcase the band’s ability to evoke a range of emotions through their music.

41. Mighty ReArranger – Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation

Mighty ReArranger – Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation: Released in 2005, Mighty ReArranger is the eighth solo album from Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. Featuring a fusion of world music, rock, and blues influences, the album was recorded with backing band The Strange Sensation and showcases Plant’s continued evolution as a musician and songwriter. Standout tracks include “Shine It All Around,” “The Enchanter,” and “Freedom Fries,” all of which feature Plant’s distinctive vocals and the band’s virtuosic musicianship.

42. Bang Bang Rock & Roll – Art Brut

Bang Bang Rock & Roll – Art Brut: The debut album from British indie rockers Art Brut, Bang Bang Rock & Roll was released in 2005 to critical acclaim. Featuring frontman Eddie Argos’ witty, confessional lyrics and the band’s infectious garage rock sound, the album is a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek romp through the world of rock and roll. Standout tracks include “Formed a Band,” “My Little Brother,” and “Good Weekend,” all of which showcase the band’s irreverent sense of humor and catchy hooks.

43. Devil & Dust – Bruce Springsteen

“Devils & Dust” is the 13th studio album by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released in 2005. The album features Springsteen performing solo, with just his guitar, harmonica and piano. The album’s 12 tracks explore themes of war, faith, love, and death. The title track is a haunting ballad about a soldier’s experiences in Iraq, while other standout tracks include the confessional “Long Time Comin'” and the bluesy “All the Way Home”. The album earned critical acclaim, with many hailing it as one of Springsteen’s most intimate and personal albums.

At its core, “Devils & Dust” is an album of stories, with Springsteen painting vivid pictures of everyday people trying to make their way in the world. The songs are filled with memorable characters and poignant moments, with Springsteen’s trademark knack for storytelling on full display. The album may not be as immediately accessible as some of Springsteen’s more well-known work, but for fans willing to dig a little deeper, “Devils & Dust” is a rewarding and moving listening experience.

Overall, “Devils & Dust” is a masterful album that showcases Springsteen’s songwriting talents in a stripped-down setting. It is a raw and honest exploration of the human condition, delivered with all the passion and intensity that fans have come to expect from The Boss.

44. The Great Destroyer – Low

“The Great Destroyer” is the eighth studio album by the American indie rock band Low, released in 2005. It marked a departure from the band’s trademark slowcore sound, with more upbeat and aggressive tracks, and a greater emphasis on electric guitars and drums. The album was produced by Dave Fridmann, who had previously worked with bands such as The Flaming Lips and Mogwai, and his influence can be felt throughout the album’s sound.

Despite the departure from their usual sound, “The Great Destroyer” still retains Low’s trademark sense of intimacy and vulnerability. The album’s lyrics are often cryptic and poetic, exploring themes of love, loss, and identity. Standout tracks include the driving “Monkey”, the haunting “When I Go Deaf”, and the moody “Silver Rider”. The album received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with many praising the band’s willingness to experiment and take risks.

Overall, “The Great Destroyer” is a bold and adventurous album that showcases Low’s ability to evolve and adapt while still retaining their unique sound and identity. It is a compelling and emotionally resonant listening experience that rewards repeated listens.

45. Plans – Death Cab for Cutie

“Plans” is the fifth studio album by the American indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie, released in 2005. The album marked a turning point for the band, with a more polished and produced sound that aimed for broader commercial success. The album was produced by guitarist Chris Walla, and features guest appearances from members of The Long Winters, Nada Surf, and Sleater-Kinney.

Despite the more polished production, “Plans” still retains the band’s trademark sense of introspection and vulnerability. The album’s lyrics are often introspective and deeply personal, exploring themes of love, loss, and mortality. Standout tracks include the shimmering “Soul Meets Body”, the melancholic “I Will Follow You into the Dark”, and the cathartic “What Sarah Said”. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, and helped to establish Death Cab for Cutie as one of the leading indie rock bands of the 2000s.

46. How to Save a Life – The Fray

“How to Save a Life” by The Fray is an emotionally charged album that explores themes of loss, regret, and redemption. The title track, which became a hit single, tells the story of a friend who is struggling with addiction and the singer’s attempts to help him. Other standout tracks include “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “Look After You,” which showcase the band’s knack for crafting powerful ballads. The Fray’s piano-driven sound and lead singer Isaac Slade’s haunting vocals make for a captivating listening experience.

47. Bleed Like Me – Garbage

“Bleed Like Me” by Garbage is a dark and edgy album that tackles themes of isolation, heartbreak, and self-destruction. Lead singer Shirley Manson’s raw and powerful vocals are on full display, particularly on tracks like “Why Do You Love Me” and “Bleed Like Me.” The album also features some more experimental tracks, such as the electronic-infused “Metal Heart” and the haunting ballad “It’s All Over But the Crying.” Overall, “Bleed Like Me” is a bold and unapologetic album that showcases Garbage’s unique sound and Manson’s commanding presence as a frontwoman.

48. Chaos and Creation in the Backyard – Paul McCartney

“Chaos and Creation in the Backyard” by Paul McCartney is a return to form for the legendary musician. The album features a stripped-down sound that focuses on McCartney’s songwriting and vocals, with minimal production and instrumentation. Tracks like “Fine Line” and “Jenny Wren” showcase McCartney’s ability to write catchy and introspective tunes, while “At the Mercy” and “How Kind of You” feature more experimental arrangements. “Chaos and Creation in the Backyard” is a testament to McCartney’s enduring talent as a songwriter and musician.

49. The Beekeeper – Tori Amos

“The Beekeeper” by Tori Amos is a concept album that explores themes of femininity, spirituality, and mythology. Amos’ piano-driven sound is augmented by a variety of instruments, including strings, horns, and electronic elements. The album features some of Amos’ most introspective and haunting tracks, such as “Ribbons Undone” and “The Power of Orange Knickers.” “The Beekeeper” is a complex and ambitious album that showcases Amos’ creative vision and musical versatility.

50. Black Sheep Boy – Okkervil River

“Black Sheep Boy” by Okkervil River is a concept album that reimagines the story of Tim Hardin, a folk musician who struggled with addiction and depression. The album features a variety of musical styles, from acoustic ballads to uptempo rockers. Lead singer Will Sheff’s powerful vocals and poetic lyrics are a highlight, particularly on tracks like “For Real” and “A King and a Queen.” “Black Sheep Boy” is a compelling and emotionally resonant album that tells a gripping story of love, loss, and redemption.

51. Confessions on a Dance Floor – Madonna

“Confessions on a Dance Floor” by Madonna is a high-energy album that blends disco, dance, and electronic music. The album features hit singles like “Hung Up” and “Sorry,” which showcase Madonna’s ability to craft catchy and danceable tunes. The album’s concept is that of a nightclub confession booth, where Madonna reflects on her life and relationships. The result is an album that is both introspective and fun, and is a testament to Madonna’s enduring status as the queen of pop.

52. You Could Have It So Much Better – Franz Ferdinand

“You Could Have It So Much Better” by Franz Ferdinand is a high-energy album that blends post-punk, rock, and pop. The album features catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and infectious choruses, making it a fan favorite. Tracks like “Do You Want To” and “The Fallen” showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy and upbeat tunes, while “Walk Away” and “Eleanor Put Your Boots On” demonstrate the band’s more introspective side. Overall, “You Could Have It So Much Better” is a well-crafted album that showcases Franz Ferdinand’s versatility and energy.

53. Employment – Kaiser Chiefs

“Employment” by Kaiser Chiefs is a raucous and energetic album that blends punk, rock, and pop. The album features catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and anthemic choruses, making it a fan favorite. Tracks like “Oh My God” and “I Predict a Riot” showcase the band’s ability to craft high-energy and catchy tunes, while “Caroline, Yes” and “Team Mate” demonstrate the band’s more experimental side. Overall, “Employment” is a well-crafted album that showcases Kaiser Chiefs’ unique sound and energy.

54. Some Cities – Doves

“Some Cities” by Doves is a contemplative and atmospheric album that blends rock, pop, and electronic music. The album features haunting melodies, lush arrangements, and introspective lyrics, making it a standout in the band’s catalog. Tracks like “Black and White Town” and “Snowden” showcase the band’s ability to craft moody and atmospheric tunes, while “Almost Forgot Myself” and “Shadows of Salford” demonstrate the band’s more experimental side. Overall, “Some Cities” is a well-crafted album that showcases Doves’ unique sound and songwriting ability.

55. A Time to Love – Stevie Wonder

“A Time to Love” by Stevie Wonder is a soulful and uplifting album that blends funk, R&B, and pop. The album features Wonder’s signature funky grooves, uplifting melodies, and positive lyrics, making it a standout in his extensive discography. Tracks like “So What the Fuss” and “If Your Love Cannot Be Moved” showcase Wonder’s ability to craft funky and upbeat tunes, while “Moon Blue” and “Sweetest Somebody I Know” demonstrate his more introspective side. Overall, “A Time to Love” is a well-crafted album that showcases Wonder’s unique sound and positive spirit.

56. Playing the Angel – Depeche Mode

“Playing the Angel” by Depeche Mode is a dark and brooding album that blends electronic and alternative rock. The album features moody melodies, haunting arrangements, and introspective lyrics, making it a standout in the band’s catalog. Tracks like “Precious” and “Suffer Well” showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy and atmospheric tunes, while “Nothing’s Impossible” and “The Darkest Star” demonstrate the band’s more experimental side. Overall, “Playing the Angel” is a well-crafted album that showcases Depeche Mode’s unique sound and songwriting ability.

57. Tender Buttons – Broadcast

“Tender Buttons” by Broadcast is an experimental and atmospheric album that blends electronic and indie pop. The album features ethereal melodies, dreamy arrangements, and poetic lyrics, making it a standout in the band’s catalog. Tracks like “Black Cat” and “Corporeal” showcase the band’s ability to craft haunting and atmospheric tunes, while “I Found the F” and “Michael A Grammar” demonstrate the band’s more experimental side. Overall, “Tender Buttons” is a well-crafted album that showcases Broadcast’s unique sound and artistic vision.

58. Searching for a Former Clarity – Against Me!

“Searching for a Former Clarity” by Against Me! is a raw and emotional album that blends punk and folk. The album features introspective lyrics, driving rhythms, and anthemic choruses, making it a standout in the band’s catalog. Tracks like “Miami” and “From Her Lips to God’s Ears (The Energizer)” showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy and politically charged tunes, while “How Low” and “Joy” demonstrate the band’s more introspective side. Overall, “Searching for a Former Clarity” is a well-crafted album that showcases Against Me!’s unique sound and songwriting ability.

59. Andrew Bird & the Mysterious Production of Eggs – Andrew Bird

“Andrew Bird & the Mysterious Production of Eggs” by Andrew Bird is a lush and intricate album that blends indie folk and chamber pop. The album features intricate melodies, virtuosic arrangements, and poetic lyrics, making it a standout in the musician’s catalog. Tracks like “Sovay” and “Skin Is, My” showcase Bird’s ability to craft complex and atmospheric tunes, while “Masterfade” and “Fake Palindromes” demonstrate his more experimental side. Overall, “Andrew Bird & the Mysterious Production of Eggs” is a well-crafted album that showcases Bird’s unique sound and musical talent.

60. Alligator – The National

“Alligator” by The National is a moody and introspective album that blends indie rock and alternative. The album features haunting melodies, atmospheric arrangements, and poetic lyrics, making it a standout in the band’s catalog. Tracks like “Secret Meeting” and “All the Wine” showcase the band’s ability to craft atmospheric and anthemic tunes, while “Karen” and “Daughters of the Soho Riots” demonstrate the band’s more introspective side. Overall, “Alligator” is a well-crafted album that showcases The National’s unique sound and songwriting ability.

61. And the Glass Handed Kites – Mew

And the Glass Handed Kites is the fourth studio album by Danish indie rock band Mew, released in 2005. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a boy’s journey through life and death, with each track representing a different stage of his life. The music is a blend of dreamy and ethereal melodies with complex arrangements and intricate instrumentals, featuring soaring vocals from lead singer Jonas Bjerre. The album also incorporates elements of electronica, post-rock, and progressive rock, creating a unique and dynamic sound.

The album’s title is a reference to a story written by the band’s guitarist Bo Madsen, in which a boy is gifted a glass-handed kite that allows him to fly. The story is used as a metaphor throughout the album for the boy’s journey of self-discovery and eventual transcendence.

Overall, And the Glass Handed Kites is a captivating and thought-provoking album that showcases Mew’s skillful songwriting and innovative sound.

62. Oh No – OK Go

Oh No is the second studio album by American rock band OK Go, released in 2005. The album features a mix of power pop, garage rock, and alternative rock, with catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and infectious energy. The album’s lead single, “A Million Ways,” became a viral hit after the band released a homemade music video featuring a choreographed dance routine that went on to inspire countless parodies and imitations.

The album also features collaborations with producers Tore Johansson and David Kahne, as well as guest appearances by pianist Ben Folds and guitarist Andy Duncan. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and disillusionment, with lead singer Damian Kulash’s distinctive vocals conveying a range of emotions from earnest vulnerability to sarcastic wit.

Overall, Oh No is a fun and energetic album that showcases OK Go’s talent for crafting catchy and memorable rock songs, while also showcasing their playful and creative spirit. The album is a must-listen for fans of power pop and alternative rock.

63. The Documentary – The Game

The Documentary is the debut studio album by American rapper The Game, released in 2005. The album features a wide range of collaborations, including appearances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent, as well as production from a number of notable hip-hop producers such as Kanye West and Just Blaze. Lyrically, the album explores themes of gang violence, poverty, and the struggle for success in the music industry. The Game’s distinctive flow and raw, honest lyricism established him as one of the most promising new voices in West Coast hip-hop.

64. Dark Light – HiM

Dark Light is the fifth studio album by Finnish rock band HiM, released in 2005. The album features a blend of gothic rock, metal, and electronic influences, with haunting melodies and atmospheric soundscapes. The album’s lead single, “Wings of a Butterfly,” became one of the band’s biggest hits, with its catchy chorus and driving guitars. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, death, and the darkness that lurks within the human psyche.

65. Touch – Amerie

Touch is the second studio album by American singer Amerie, released in 2005. The album features a mix of R&B, funk, and pop influences, with slick production and infectious hooks. The album’s lead single, “1 Thing,” became a massive hit, with its upbeat tempo and catchy horn riff. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, desire, and empowerment, with Amerie’s soulful vocals bringing an emotional depth to the songs.

66. Live it Out – Metric

Live it Out is the second studio album by Canadian indie rock band Metric, released in 2005. The album features a blend of punk, new wave, and electronic influences, with driving rhythms and catchy melodies. The album’s lead single, “Monster Hospital,” became a fan favorite, with its propulsive beat and anthemic chorus. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of politics, gender identity, and the struggle for creative freedom in the music industry.

67. Transistor Radio – M. Ward

Transistor Radio is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter M. Ward, released in 2005. The album features a blend of folk, country, and blues influences, with Ward’s distinctive vocals and virtuosic guitar playing. The album’s title refers to Ward’s fascination with vintage radios and the nostalgia they evoke. Lyrically, the album explores themes of memory, loss, and the passage of time, with Ward’s poetic lyrics painting vivid images of life in small-town America. The album is a must-listen for fans of Americana and folk music.

68. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out – Panic! at the Disco

A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out is the debut studio album by American rock band Panic! at the Disco, released in 2005. The album features a blend of pop punk, emo, and electronic influences, with catchy hooks and clever lyrics. The album’s lead single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” became a massive hit, with its theatrical chorus and dark humor. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, loss, and the anxieties of youth, with the band’s theatrical flair and tongue-in-cheek wit making them stand out in the crowded emo scene of the mid-2000s.

69. Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness – Coheed & Cambria

Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness is the third studio album by American progressive rock band Coheed & Cambria, released in 2005. The album is part of the band’s ongoing concept series, telling the story of the characters Coheed and Cambria in a sci-fi epic. Musically, the album features a blend of heavy metal, punk, and prog rock influences, with complex song structures and intricate guitar work. The album’s lead single, “Welcome Home,” became a fan favorite, with its soaring vocals and epic riffage. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of betrayal, redemption, and the battle between good and evil.

70. Out of Exile – Audioslave

Out of Exile is the second studio album by American rock supergroup Audioslave, released in 2005. The album features a blend of hard rock, grunge, and blues influences, with the powerhouse vocals of Chris Cornell and the guitar wizardry of Tom Morello driving the sound. The album’s lead single, “Be Yourself,” became a massive hit, with its anthemic chorus and positive message. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of political and social injustice, with the band’s activism and commitment to social causes shining through in their music.

71. In Between Dreams – Jack Johnson

In Between Dreams is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, released in 2005. The album features a mix of acoustic folk, pop, and rock influences, with Johnson’s laid-back vocals and introspective lyrics creating a mellow, beachy vibe. The album’s lead single, “Sitting, Waiting, Wishing,” became a hit, with its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, relationships, and the pursuit of happiness, with Johnson’s gentle voice and heartfelt sincerity making him a favorite among fans of singer-songwriter music.

72. Taller in More Ways – Sugababes

Taller in More Ways is the fourth studio album by British girl group Sugababes, released in 2005. The album features a blend of pop, R&B, and dance influences, with the group’s powerful vocals and catchy hooks driving the sound. The album’s lead single, “Push the Button,” became a massive hit, with its infectious chorus and sleek production. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, relationships, and female empowerment, with the group’s strong feminist message and bold attitude making them stand out in the pop landscape of the mid-2000s.

73. A Beautiful Lie – 30 Seconds to Mars

A Beautiful Lie is the second studio album by American rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, released in 2005. The album features a blend of alternative rock, post-hardcore, and emo influences, with the band’s dramatic sound and powerful vocals creating an intense, emotional listening experience. The album’s lead single, “The Kill (Bury Me),” became a massive hit, with its haunting chorus and dramatic music video. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, loss, and personal struggle, with the band’s introspective lyrics and philosophical musings resonating with a generation of angst-ridden rock fans.

74. Stars of CCTV – Hard-Fi

Stars of CCTV is the debut studio album by English rock band Hard-Fi, released in 2005. The album features a blend of indie rock, punk, and dance influences, with the band’s energetic sound and catchy melodies creating a vibrant, youthful listening experience. The album’s lead single, “Cash Machine,” became a hit, with its infectious chorus and relatable lyrics about the struggles of working-class life. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of social commentary, urban decay, and the struggle for survival in a world of economic hardship.

75. Move Along – The All-American Rejects

Move Along is the second studio album by American rock band The All-American Rejects, released in 2005. The album features a blend of pop punk, power pop, and emo influences, with the band’s upbeat sound and catchy hooks creating a fun, high-energy listening experience. The album’s lead single, “Dirty Little Secret,” became a massive hit, with its infectious chorus and pop sensibilities. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, with the band’s relatable lyrics and infectious melodies making them a favorite among fans of catchy, upbeat rock music.

76. Make Believe – Weezer

Make Believe is the fifth studio album by American rock band Weezer, released in 2005. The album features a blend of alternative rock, power pop, and emo influences, with the band’s signature sound and catchy melodies driving the album. The album’s lead single, “Beverly Hills,” became a massive hit, with its tongue-in-cheek lyrics and pop culture references. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, loss, and personal reflection, with the band’s introspective lyrics and catchy hooks making them a favorite among fans of poppy, feel-good rock music.

77. Black Dialogue – The Perceptionists

Black Dialogue is the debut studio album by American hip hop group The Perceptionists, released in 2005. The album features a blend of underground hip hop, jazz, and soul influences, with the group’s socially conscious lyrics and politically charged message creating a powerful, thought-provoking listening experience. The album’s lead single, “Memorial Day,” became a fan favorite, with its poignant lyrics and smooth production. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of racial inequality, social justice, and the struggle for civil rights, with the group’s powerful lyrics and smooth, jazzy sound making them stand out in the crowded hip hop landscape of the mid-2000s.

78. The Loneliest Punk – Fatlip

Fatlip’s “The Loneliest Punk” is a 2005 album that showcased the former Pharcyde member’s unique style, humor, and introspection. The album features beats from various producers, including the Neptunes, and Fatlip’s rhymes reflect on his personal struggles and the state of the rap industry. The album’s title track is an autobiographical look at Fatlip’s life and career, while “What’s Up Fatlip?” sees the rapper confronting his demons and insecurities. Other standout tracks include “Today’s Your Day (Whachagonedu?),” a bouncy, optimistic anthem, and “Writer’s Block,” which finds Fatlip struggling to come up with new material. The album’s playful skits and interludes add to its charm, showcasing Fatlip’s sense of humor and personality.

79. Fall Heads Roll – The Fall

“Fall Heads Roll” is the 25th album by the legendary British band The Fall. The album was released in 2005 and features Mark E. Smith’s signature blend of punk rock, post-punk, and experimental music. The album’s title track is a raucous, guitar-driven rocker, while “Pacifying Joint” is a catchy, danceable track that showcases Smith’s unique vocal style. “Assume” features a driving bassline and a repetitive chorus that builds to a frenzied climax, while “I Can Hear the Grass Grow” is a psychedelic track that shows the band’s willingness to experiment. The album’s standout track, however, is “Blindness,” which features a pulsating beat, screeching guitars, and Smith’s ominous lyrics about the state of the world. Overall, “Fall Heads Roll” is a powerful and captivating album that showcases The Fall’s enduring influence and creativity.

80. The Rising Tied – Fort Minor

“The Rising Tied” is the debut album by Fort Minor, the side project of Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. Released in 2005, the album features guest appearances from various rappers and vocalists, including Common, John Legend, and Holly Brook. The album’s lead single, “Remember the Name,” is a catchy, motivational anthem that showcases Shinoda’s sharp rhymes and ear for a hook. Other standout tracks include “Believe Me,” which features a haunting piano riff and Shinoda’s introspective lyrics, and “Where’d You Go,” a somber ballad that features Holly Brook’s haunting vocals. The album’s production is top-notch, with Shinoda incorporating elements of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music into his sound. “The Rising Tied” is a powerful and emotional album that showcases Shinoda’s talent as a rapper, producer, and songwriter.

81. Welcome to Jamrock – Damien Marley

“Welcome to Jamrock” is the third studio album by Jamaican reggae artist Damian Marley, released in 2005. The album features collaborations with Nas, Black Thought, and Bobby Brown, among others. The album’s title track is a scathing critique of violence and corruption in Jamaica, and features a hypnotic beat and Marley’s urgent vocals. “Road to Zion,” featuring Nas, is a standout track, with a soulful hook and powerful lyrics about struggle and perseverance. “Beautiful” features Bobby Brown and is a smooth, uplifting track with a catchy chorus, while “All Night” is a more danceable track with a funky beat and Marley’s rapid-fire rhymes. The album combines elements of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop, and showcases Marley’s versatility as an artist and his commitment to social justice.

82. Everything in Transit – Jack’s Mannequin

“Everything in Transit” by Jack’s Mannequin is the debut studio album by former Something Corporate frontman Andrew McMahon. Released in 2005, the album features 11 tracks of piano-driven pop-rock with heartfelt lyrics that touch on themes such as love, loss, and hope. The album’s standout track, “Dark Blue,” became a hit single and is still considered a fan favorite today. The album’s sound is reminiscent of Something Corporate’s earlier work, but with a more polished production and a stronger emphasis on McMahon’s vocal performance.

83. The Warrior’s Code – Dropkick Murphys

“The Warrior’s Code” by Dropkick Murphys, released in 2005, is the Boston-based punk band’s fifth studio album. The album features the band’s signature blend of punk rock, Celtic folk music, and political commentary. Tracks like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The Walking Dead” have become staples in the band’s live shows and have been featured in various films and TV shows. The album also features guest appearances from other punk and rock icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Al Barr of The Bruisers, and former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.

84. Cansei de Ser Sexy – CSS

“Cansei de Ser Sexy” by CSS, released in 2005, is the Brazilian electro-rock band’s debut album. The album features a mix of electronic beats, punk rock attitude, and sassy lyrics sung in Portuguese and English. The album’s infectious tracks like “Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death from Above” and “Off the Hook” quickly gained the band a following, especially in indie and alternative music circles. The album’s bold sound and playful lyrics set CSS apart from other electro-pop bands at the time and helped pave the way for other Brazilian artists to gain recognition in the global music scene.

85. The Sunlandic Twins – of Montreal

“The Sunlandic Twins” by of Montreal, released in 2005, is the Athens, Georgia-based indie pop band’s eighth studio album. The album features a diverse range of musical styles, including psychedelic pop, funk, and electronic music, all tied together with frontman Kevin Barnes’ distinct falsetto vocals. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games” and “The Party’s Crashing Us,” showcase the band’s signature quirky lyrics and catchy hooks. The album received critical acclaim and helped solidify of Montreal as a staple in the indie music scene.

86. Ruby Blue – Róisín Murphy

“Ruby Blue” by Róisín Murphy, released in 2005, is the Irish singer’s debut solo album. The album features a mix of electronic beats, jazz, and pop, all anchored by Murphy’s powerful vocals. The album’s lead single, “If We’re in Love,” became a hit in the UK and established Murphy as a solo artist to watch. The album’s experimental sound and Murphy’s fashion-forward image helped set her apart from other female pop artists at the time and established her as a boundary-pushing force in the music industry.

87. The Magic Numbers – The Magic Numbers

The Magic Numbers’ eponymous debut album, released in 2005, is a melodic and harmonious blend of indie-pop, folk, and rock. The four-piece band, consisting of two pairs of siblings, showcases their tight vocal harmonies and polished instrumentation throughout the record.

The album opens with “Mornings Eleven,” a catchy and upbeat track that sets the tone for the rest of the album. “Forever Lost” is a standout track with its memorable chorus and infectious guitar riff. “Love Me Like You” and “I See You, You See Me” showcase the band’s ability to create beautiful ballads with soaring vocal harmonies.

The Magic Numbers’ debut album received critical acclaim for its catchy hooks, warm and inviting melodies, and honest lyrics. The band’s influences, including The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Neil Young, are evident throughout the album, but they manage to create their own unique sound that stands out in the indie-pop scene.

88. Don’t Believe the Truth – Oasis

“Don’t Believe the Truth” is the sixth studio album by the British rock band Oasis, released in 2005. The album features a more experimental sound, incorporating elements of psychedelic rock and electronic music, and was received positively by both fans and critics. The album includes popular tracks like “Lyla” and “The Importance of Being Idle,” which showcase the band’s ability to create catchy, memorable hooks. The album also features contributions from all members of the band, including new bassist Andy Bell, who had previously been a member of the band Ride.

89. Front Parlour Ballads – Richard Thompson

Front Parlour Ballads is a 2005 album by the English folk rock musician Richard Thompson. The album features Thompson’s solo acoustic guitar and voice, making it a stripped-down and intimate affair. The songs are a mix of traditional folk tunes and original compositions, all with Thompson’s signature intricate guitar work and thoughtful lyrics.

One of the standout tracks is “Let It Blow,” a song about a man facing a storm that is both literal and metaphorical. The haunting “My Soul, My Soul” features Thompson’s impressive fingerpicking skills and a contemplative meditation on mortality. Other highlights include the rollicking “Johnny’s Far Away” and the poignant ballad “Miss Patsy.”

90. Songs for Silverman – Ben Folds

Songs for Silverman is the second solo album by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, released in 2005. The album features Folds’ distinctive piano playing and introspective lyrics, with themes of love, loss, and regret.

The album’s title track, “Landed,” is a bittersweet ballad that reflects on the complexities of relationships. “Gracie” is a tender ode to Folds’ daughter, while “Jesusland” takes a critical look at American consumer culture. The album also features collaborations with rock drummer Pete Thomas and acclaimed string arranger Paul Buckmaster.

91. Oceans Apart – The Go-Betweens

Oceans Apart is the ninth studio album by the Australian indie rock band The Go-Betweens, released in 2005. The album features the band’s trademark jangly guitars and literate lyrics, with themes of distance, loss, and reconciliation.

The album’s opening track, “Here Comes a City,” is an upbeat anthem with a driving rhythm and catchy chorus. “Finding You” is a haunting ballad with lyrics that hint at a painful breakup. Other highlights include “Darlinghurst Nights,” a nostalgic reflection on the band’s early days in Sydney, and “Boundary Rider,” a wistful meditation on aging and the passage of time. Oceans Apart was well-received by critics and marked a triumphant return for the band after a long hiatus.

92. The Back Room – Editors

The Back Room is the debut album by English post-punk band Editors, released in 2005. The album features a dark, brooding sound that draws inspiration from 80s bands like Joy Division and Echo & The Bunnymen. The album’s lead single, “Munich,” is a standout track with its catchy guitar riffs and dramatic chorus. Other highlights include “Bullets,” a driving track with a memorable bassline, and “Blood,” a haunting ballad with atmospheric synths and emotive vocals.

93. A Certain Trigger – Maximo Park

A Certain Trigger is the debut album by British indie rock band Maximo Park, released in 2005. The album features energetic, guitar-driven tracks with lyrics that are both introspective and political. The album’s lead single, “Apply Some Pressure,” is a standout track with its infectious chorus and dynamic guitar riffs. Other highlights include the catchy “Graffiti,” the driving “The Coast Is Always Changing,” and the reflective “Going Missing.”

94. Digital Ash in a Digital Urn – Bright Eyes

Digital Ash in a Digital Urn is the fifth studio album by American indie folk band Bright Eyes, released in 2005. The album features a more electronic sound than previous Bright Eyes releases, with synthesizers and drum machines mixed in with acoustic guitars and strings. The album’s standout tracks include “Gold Mine Gutted,” a driving track with catchy hooks, and “Easy/Lucky/Free,” a moody ballad with atmospheric soundscapes.

95. The Alternative to Love – Brendan Benson

The Alternative to Love is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Brendan Benson, released in 2005. The album features Benson’s signature power pop sound, with catchy melodies and harmonies layered over driving guitar riffs. The album’s lead single, “Spit It Out,” is a standout track with its infectious chorus and driving rhythm. Other highlights include the upbeat “Cold Hands (Warm Heart),” the ballad “What I’m Looking For,” and the melancholic “Alternative to Love.”

96. What the Game’s Been Missing! – Juelz Santana

“What the Game’s Been Missing!” is the second studio album of Juelz Santana, an American rapper from New York City. The album was released in 2005, and it features collaborations with several notable artists in the hip hop industry, including Lil Wayne, Cam’ron, and Young Jeezy.

The album showcases Santana’s lyrical prowess and unique flow over hard-hitting beats that are sure to get listeners moving. “Mic Check,” “Oh Yes,” and “Make It Work For You” are just a few of the standout tracks that demonstrate Santana’s ability to captivate his audience.

Overall, “What the Game’s Been Missing!” is a solid addition to the world of hip hop and a testament to Juelz Santana’s talent as a rapper. The album’s mix of catchy hooks and confident verses make it a must-listen for fans of the genre.

97. Chemistry – Girls Aloud

“Chemistry” is the third studio album by British girl group Girls Aloud, released in 2005. The album features a diverse range of pop and dance tracks, showcasing the group’s versatility and growth as artists.

From the opening track “Intro” to the catchy “Biology” and the dancefloor-ready “Long Hot Summer,” “Chemistry” is a pop album that does not disappoint. The album’s upbeat and energetic vibe is infectious, and it’s easy to see why Girls Aloud became one of the most successful girl groups in the UK.

Overall, “Chemistry” is a fun and dynamic pop album that will leave listeners wanting more. Girls Aloud’s strong vocals and infectious melodies make this album a must-listen for fans of the genre.

98. Mafia – Black Label Society

“Mafia” is the seventh studio album by American heavy metal band Black Label Society, released in 2005. The album features a mix of hard-hitting riffs, powerful vocals, and intricate guitar solos that are sure to appeal to fans of heavy metal and hard rock.

Tracks such as “Fire It Up,” “Suicide Messiah,” and “In This River” are standout tracks that showcase the band’s ability to create heavy yet melodic songs. The album also features a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” which pays tribute to the band’s southern rock roots.

Overall, “Mafia” is a strong addition to Black Label Society’s discography, with its heavy and catchy tracks leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

99. The Massacre – 50 Cent

“The Massacre” is the second studio album by American rapper 50 Cent, released in 2005. The album features collaborations with several notable artists, including Eminem, Tony Yayo, and Olivia.

With tracks such as “Candy Shop,” “Just a Lil Bit,” and “Disco Inferno,” “The Massacre” is a prime example of 50 Cent’s signature style of gritty lyrics and catchy beats. The album’s themes of violence and street life are present throughout, but it also features more introspective tracks such as “Window Shopper” and “God Gave Me Style.”

Overall, “The Massacre” solidifies 50 Cent’s status as a major player in the hip hop world, with its mix of hard-hitting tracks and introspective moments leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

100. A Healthy Distrust – Sage Francis

“A Healthy Distrust” is the second studio album by American hip hop artist Sage Francis, released in 2005. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Saul Williams, Jolie Holland, and Will Oldham, and is produced by Sage Francis himself alongside Brian Deck.

The album showcases Sage Francis’ complex, introspective lyricism, and confrontational delivery, as he tackles themes of political disillusionment, societal decay, and personal struggles. The production is eclectic, ranging from sparse, piano-driven ballads to uptempo, sample-heavy tracks, creating a diverse and dynamic soundscape for Sage Francis’ verses.

Standout tracks on the album include “Escape Artist,” a powerful commentary on the state of modern society and the quest for individual liberation, and “Sea Lion,” a haunting collaboration with Will Oldham that explores the artist’s relationship with his father and his own identity. Other notable tracks include “Slow Down Gandhi,” a scathing critique of American imperialism, and “Agony in Her Body,” a poignant meditation on the impact of mental illness on personal relationships.