The year 2004 was a notable year for music, with a diverse range of popular genres from hip hop to rock, R&B to pop dominating the airwaves. It was a year marked by the emergence of several new stars and iconic songs that still resonate with listeners today.

One of the most popular genres of the year was hip hop, with hits like “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, “Goodies” by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo, and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams. R&B was also a big genre in 2004, with “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys, and “Let Me Love You” by Mario all topping the charts.

In the world of rock music, Green Day’s “American Idiot” and “Holiday” were hits, along with Linkin Park and Jay-Z’s mash-up “Numb/Encore”. Pop music was also a big part of 2004, with catchy songs like “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, and “Just Like a Pill” by Pink.

Other notable hits of 2004 include “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” by The Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes, “Slow Motion” by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim, “I Don’t Wanna Know” by Mario Winans featuring P. Diddy and “My Happy Ending” by Avril Lavigne.

Overall, 2004 was a year that produced many memorable songs that continue to be beloved by music fans.

1. Yeah! – Usher featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

“Yeah!” is a 2004 hit single by American R&B artist Usher, featuring rapper Lil Jon and Ludacris. The song has a high-energy, uptempo beat with catchy lyrics and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The song’s infectious rhythm and club-friendly vibe made it a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Usher’s status as a pop icon. Lil Jon and Ludacris provide standout verses, showcasing their distinctive styles and complementing Usher’s smooth vocals. “Yeah!” remains a beloved classic in the R&B and hip-hop canon and a staple of party playlists worldwide.

2. Burn – Usher

“Burn” is a powerful R&B ballad by Usher that was released in 2004. The song was written by Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and produced by the latter two. It’s a breakup song that explores the pain and anguish of letting go of someone you love. Usher’s smooth vocals are accompanied by a haunting piano melody and a mid-tempo beat that slowly builds to an emotional crescendo. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, as Usher sings about the struggle to move on after a painful breakup. “Burn” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in the US and around the world.

3. If I Ain’t Got You – Alicia Keys

“If I Ain’t Got You” is a soulful ballad by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. The song features a simple yet powerful arrangement, with Keys’ piano and vocals taking center stage. The lyrics express the idea that material possessions and success don’t matter if one doesn’t have love and a genuine connection with someone special. Keys’ soulful delivery and heartfelt lyrics make “If I Ain’t Got You” a timeless classic that resonates with listeners of all ages. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

4. This Love – Maroon 5

“This Love” is a catchy pop-rock song by Maroon 5, released in 2004 as the second single from their debut album “Songs About Jane”. The song was written by lead singer Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael, and produced by Matt Wallace. It features a funky guitar riff, a groovy bassline, and upbeat drums that make it impossible not to dance along. The lyrics describe a toxic and passionate relationship that is addictive but ultimately destructive. Levine’s soulful vocals and falsetto add a sense of urgency and desperation to the song. “This Love” was a huge commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Maroon 5’s signature hits.

5. The Way You Move – OutKast featuring Sleepy Brown

“The Way You Move” is a 2003 hit single by the American hip-hop duo OutKast, featuring Sleepy Brown. The song has a funky, up-tempo beat with catchy horns and guitar riffs that make it a dancefloor favorite. The lyrics are flirty and suggestive, with OutKast’s Andre 3000 and Big Boi taking turns praising a woman’s moves and expressing their desire to dance with her. Sleepy Brown’s smooth vocals provide the hook that sticks in your head long after the song ends. “The Way You Move” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

6. The Reason – Hoobastank

“The Reason” is an emotional alternative rock ballad by Hoobastank, released in 2003 as the second single from their album of the same name. The song was written by the band’s lead vocalist Doug Robb, and produced by Howard Benson. It features a soft piano intro that builds into a powerful chorus with Robb’s soaring vocals. The lyrics explore the theme of regret and the desire to make amends for past mistakes. The song’s raw and honest approach resonated with fans, making it a commercial and critical success. “The Reason” topped several charts around the world and earned Hoobastank a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

7. I Don’t Wanna Know – Mario Winans featuring Enya & P. Diddy

“I Don’t Wanna Know” is a 2004 R&B and hip-hop track by Mario Winans featuring Enya and P. Diddy. The song was produced by Winans, who also wrote the lyrics alongside Diddy, Michael Jones, and Keisha Spivey. The track samples Enya’s 1988 hit “Boadicea,” which provides a haunting backdrop to the heartbreak and regret expressed in the lyrics. Winans’ smooth and soulful vocals blend perfectly with Enya’s ethereal chorus, while Diddy’s rap verse adds a touch of edge to the song. “I Don’t Wanna Know” became a massive commercial success, topping charts around the world and earning Winans and Diddy several award nominations.

8. Hey Ya! – OutKast

“Hey Ya!” is a 2003 hit single by the American hip-hop duo OutKast. The song has a playful, upbeat tempo with a catchy hook that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The lyrics are fun and lighthearted, with OutKast’s Andre 3000 playfully singing about the ups and downs of relationships. The song’s infectious rhythm, unique sound, and quirky music video made it a massive hit, topping charts worldwide and earning a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance. “Hey Ya!” remains a beloved classic and a testament to OutKast’s creativity and versatility.

9. Goodies – Ciara featuring Petey Pablo

“Goodies” is a 2004 R&B and crunk song by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo. The song was written by Ciara, Sean Garrett, LaMarquis Jefferson, and Craig Love, and produced by Lil Jon. It features a pulsating beat, catchy hook, and Ciara’s sultry vocals, with Petey Pablo’s rap adding a gritty edge to the track. The lyrics explore the theme of female empowerment and sexual liberation, with Ciara declaring that she is in control of her own desires and choosing who she wants to be with. “Goodies” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Ciara her first Grammy nomination.

10. Lean Back – Terror Squad

“Lean Back” is a 2004 hit single by the American hip-hop group Terror Squad. The song has a simple, yet instantly recognizable beat with a catchy hook that encourages listeners to “lean back” and relax. The lyrics are brash and boastful, with Terror Squad members Fat Joe and Remy Ma confidently rapping about their success and dominance in the music industry. “Lean Back” became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The song remains a staple of the early 2000s hip-hop scene and a classic party anthem.

11. Tipsy – J-Kwon

“Tipsy” is a popular party anthem by American rapper J-Kwon, released in 2004. The track features a catchy beat with a repetitive hook that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics boast about the rapper’s party lifestyle, with references to alcohol, clubbing, and socializing. “Tipsy” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and charting in several other countries. The song’s upbeat energy and fun lyrics make it a favorite among party-goers and a nostalgic throwback for those who remember it from its early 2000s heyday.

12. Confessions, Pt. II – Usher

“Confessions Part II” is a 2004 R&B track by Usher, serving as the second part of his Confessions album’s title track. The song was written by Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and James Lackey, and produced by the latter two. It features a mid-tempo beat, smooth melody, and Usher’s emotive vocals, expressing regret for cheating on his partner and confessing to his mistakes. The lyrics describe the aftermath of infidelity, the impact it has on a relationship, and the struggle to earn forgiveness. “Confessions Part II” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of Usher’s signature hits.

13. Slow Motion – Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim

“Slow Motion” is a 2004 hip-hop track by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim. The song was produced by Dani Kartel and Mannie Fresh, and written by Juvenile and Soulja Slim. It features a slow, hypnotic beat with Juvenile’s deep drawl and Soulja Slim’s raspy vocals painting a vivid picture of the New Orleans nightlife. The lyrics explore the hedonistic and gritty nature of the city’s underground scene, with explicit descriptions of sex, drugs, and violence. “Slow Motion” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and cementing Juvenile and Soulja Slim as influential figures in the Southern rap genre.

14. Freek-A-Leek – Petey Pablo

“Freek-A-Leek” is a 2004 Southern hip-hop track by Petey Pablo. The song was produced by Lil Jon and written by Pablo, Craig Love, and Johnathon Smith. It features a catchy beat with Lil Jon’s signature crunk sound and Pablo’s playful and provocative lyrics, celebrating the beauty and sexual prowess of women from different backgrounds. The chorus, with its infectious refrain of “Freak a leak, let your body leak,” became a popular catchphrase and dance meme. “Freek-A-Leek” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Petey Pablo a reputation as a leading figure in the Southern rap scene.

15. Here Without You – 3 Doors Down

“Here Without You” is a touching ballad by American rock band 3 Doors Down, released in 2003. The song features lead vocalist Brad Arnold’s emotional vocals over a melodic guitar-driven instrumental. The lyrics describe the pain of being separated from a loved one and the struggle of coping with their absence. “Here Without You” became a commercial success, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band a Grammy nomination. The song’s poignant message and heartfelt delivery have made it a beloved classic for fans of 2000s rock music and beyond.

16. Slow Jamz – Twista featuring Kanye West & Jamie Foxx

“Slow Jamz” is a 2003 R&B and hip-hop song by Twista featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. The song was produced by Kanye West and written by Twista, West, and Carl Mitchell. It features a sample from Luther Vandross’s “A House Is Not a Home,” with Twista’s fast-paced flow, West’s witty and confident bars, and Foxx’s soulful vocals creating a perfect blend of old-school and modern sounds. The lyrics pay homage to the slow jams of the past and the role music plays in romance and seduction. “Slow Jamz” was a commercial success, topping several charts and earning Twista and West critical acclaim.

17. Someday – Nickelback

“Someday” is a popular rock ballad by Canadian band Nickelback, released in 2003. The song features a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Chad Kroeger, with an infectious guitar riff and strong drum beat. The lyrics describe a hopeful longing for a better future, with a message of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. “Someday” was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band a Juno Award for Single of the Year. The song’s catchy melody and uplifting message have made it a fan favorite and a staple of modern rock radio.

18. Naughty Girl – Beyoncé

“Naughty Girl” is a sultry R&B track by American singer Beyoncé, released in 2004. The song features a groovy beat and catchy hook, with Beyoncé’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about seduction and flirtation. The instrumental incorporates a sample from Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby,” adding to the song’s retro vibe. “Naughty Girl” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and earning Beyoncé a Grammy nomination. The song’s confident and playful lyrics, combined with Beyoncé’s irresistible charm, make it a standout track in her discography and a favorite among fans of early 2000s R&B.

19. My Immortal – Evanescence

“My Immortal” is a haunting ballad by American rock band Evanescence, released in 2003. The song features lead singer Amy Lee’s powerful vocals over a stripped-down instrumental, with piano and strings providing a melancholic backdrop. The lyrics describe the pain of losing a loved one and the struggle to move on from the memories that haunt us. “My Immortal” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming one of the band’s most beloved songs. The song’s emotional depth and raw vulnerability have made it a staple of modern rock ballads and a favorite among fans of Evanescence.

20. Sunshine – Lil’ Flip featuring Lea

“Sunshine” is a laid-back hip-hop track by American rapper Lil’ Flip, featuring singer Lea, released in 2004. The song features a smooth beat and a melodic hook, with Lil’ Flip delivering lyrics about enjoying the good life and celebrating success. Lea’s vocals on the chorus add a touch of sweetness to the track. “Sunshine” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Lil’ Flip a BET Award for Best Collaboration. The song’s chill vibe and positive message have made it a fan favorite and a popular throwback track for fans of early 2000s hip-hop.

21. Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2004. The song features a hard-hitting beat and a catchy chorus, with Jay-Z delivering confident lyrics about overcoming obstacles and rising to success. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the electronic track “Bucky Done Gun” by M.I.A., adding to the song’s unique sound. “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Jay-Z a Grammy nomination. The song’s confident swagger and empowering message have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Jay-Z’s discography.

22. Move Ya Body – Nina Sky featuring Jabba

“Move Ya Body” is an upbeat dance-pop track by American duo Nina Sky, featuring Jamaican rapper Jabba, released in 2004. The song features a pulsing beat and catchy chorus, with Nina Sky’s infectious vocals encouraging listeners to let loose and dance. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the classic reggae track “The Roof Is on Fire” by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three, adding to the song’s fun and playful vibe. “Move Ya Body” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a popular club anthem. The song’s infectious energy and upbeat tempo have made it a favorite among fans of early 2000s dance-pop.

23. Dip It Low – Christina Milian

“Dip It Low” is a 2004 R&B and hip-hop song by Christina Milian. The song was produced by Poli Paul and Teedra Moses and written by Paul, Moses, and Milian. It features a catchy and upbeat rhythm with Milian’s smooth and sultry vocals, celebrating female confidence and sensuality. The lyrics encourage women to embrace their bodies and enjoy their sexuality without shame or fear of judgment. “Dip It Low” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Milian a reputation as a talented and versatile artist in the R&B and hip-hop genre. The music video, featuring Milian’s iconic dance moves, became a fan favorite.

24. My Boo – Usher And Alicia Keys

“My Boo” is a duet by American singers Usher and Alicia Keys, released in 2004. The song features a gentle beat and a melodic piano riff, with Usher and Alicia Keys trading verses about the memories of a past love. The two artists’ vocal chemistry is undeniable, with their voices blending seamlessly on the song’s harmonies. “My Boo” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Usher and Alicia Keys a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and soulful delivery have made it a timeless classic and a favorite among fans of R&B music.

25. One Call Away – Chingy featuring J. Weav

“One Call Away” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Chingy featuring J. Weav. The song was produced by Jermaine Dupri and written by Chingy, Dupri, J. Weav, and Jazze Pha. It features a laid-back beat with Chingy’s smooth delivery and J. Weav’s soulful vocals, expressing a desire to be there for a loved one no matter what. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of a relationship and the importance of trust and communication. “One Call Away” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Chingy and J. Weav a reputation as talented and versatile artists in the hip-hop and R&B genre.

26. Me, Myself and I – Beyoncé

“Me, Myself and I” is a 2003 R&B song by Beyoncé, released as the third single from her debut studio album, “Dangerously in Love.” The song was written by Beyoncé, Scott Storch, and Robert Waller and produced by Storch. It features a mid-tempo beat with Beyoncé’s powerful and emotive vocals, expressing her strength and independence after a tumultuous relationship. The lyrics describe the journey of self-discovery and empowerment and the importance of self-love and self-care. “Me, Myself and I” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Beyoncé critical acclaim as a songwriter and performer.

27. Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle featuring Spragga Benz

“Turn Me On” is a popular soca-influenced dancehall track by Vincentian artist Kevin Lyttle, featuring Jamaican deejay Spragga Benz, released in 2003. The song features a pulsing beat and a catchy chorus, with Lyttle’s smooth vocals and Spragga Benz’s fast-paced rap creating a unique sound. The instrumental incorporates elements of traditional Caribbean music, including steel drum and reggae rhythms, giving the song a distinct island vibe. “Turn Me On” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming a popular club anthem. The song’s infectious energy and Caribbean flavor have made it a favorite among fans of soca and dancehall music.

28. The First Cut Is the Deepest – Sheryl Crow

“The First Cut Is the Deepest” is a 2003 folk-rock song by Sheryl Crow, released as the lead single from her compilation album, “The Very Best of Sheryl Crow.” The song was written by Cat Stevens and produced by Crow and Jeff Trott. It features a stripped-down and emotional arrangement with Crow’s raw and vulnerable vocals, expressing the pain and heartache of a first love. The lyrics describe the intensity and lasting impact of that first cut and the struggle to move on. “The First Cut Is the Deepest” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Crow critical acclaim as a singer and songwriter.

29. You Don’t Know My Name – Alicia Keys

“You Don’t Know My Name” is a soulful R&B track by American singer Alicia Keys, released in 2003. The song features a jazzy beat and a memorable piano riff, with Keys’ powerful vocals delivering lyrics about a secret crush. The song also features a spoken-word interlude, where Keys pretends to be a waitress taking an order from her crush. “You Don’t Know My Name” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Keys a Grammy nomination. The song’s nostalgic vibe and unique storytelling have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in Keys’ discography.

30. My Place – Nelly featuring Jaheim

“My Place” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Nelly featuring Jaheim. The song was produced by St. Lunatics member Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam and written by Nelly and Yaghnam. It features a smooth and romantic beat with Nelly’s laid-back delivery and Jaheim’s soulful vocals, expressing the desire to spend time with a loved one in a special place. The lyrics describe the joy and comfort of being with someone special and the importance of taking time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. “My Place” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Nelly and Jaheim critical acclaim as talented and versatile artists.

31. Overnight Celebrity – Twista

“Overnight Celebrity” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Twista, released in 2004. The song features a bouncy beat and a catchy chorus, with Twista delivering fast-paced lyrics about a woman who wants to be with him for his fame and success. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the classic disco track “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Overnight Celebrity” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite. The song’s braggadocious lyrics and upbeat tempo have made it a staple of early 2000s hip-hop.

32. Hotel – Cassidy featuring R. Kelly

“Hotel” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Cassidy featuring R. Kelly. The song was produced by Swizz Beatz and written by Cassidy and Kelly. It features a catchy beat with Cassidy’s clever wordplay and R. Kelly’s smooth vocals, describing the seduction and pleasure of a one-night stand. The lyrics detail the excitement of a steamy encounter in a hotel room and the promise of pleasure without any strings attached. “Hotel” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Cassidy and R. Kelly a reputation as talented and versatile artists in the hip-hop and R&B genre.

33. Numb – Linkin Park

“Numb” is an emotional rock ballad by American rock band Linkin Park, released in 2003. The song features a haunting piano melody and a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Chester Bennington, delivering lyrics about feeling disconnected and numb to the world around him. The instrumental builds throughout the song, adding layers of guitar and drums for a climactic finale. “Numb” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Linkin Park’s signature tracks. The song’s introspective lyrics and powerful delivery have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the band’s discography.

34. Diary – Alicia Keys featuring Tony! Toni! Tone!

“Diary” is a 2004 R&B song by Alicia Keys featuring Tony! Toni! Tone!. The song was produced by Keys and Kerry “Krucial” Brothers and written by Keys, Tariq Trotter, Raphael Saadiq, and Glenn Standridge. It features a soulful beat with Keys’ emotive and powerful vocals and the smooth harmonies of Tony! Toni! Tone!. The lyrics describe the intimacy and vulnerability of a personal diary, exploring the ups and downs of a relationship and the importance of communication and trust. “Diary” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Keys and Tony! Toni! Tone! critical acclaim as talented and versatile artists in the R&B genre.

35. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

“She Will Be Loved” is a tender pop-rock ballad by American band Maroon 5, released in 2004. The song features a soothing melody and a heartfelt vocal performance by lead singer Adam Levine, delivering lyrics about unrequited love and longing. The instrumental incorporates elements of acoustic guitar and piano, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “She Will Be Loved” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Maroon 5’s most beloved songs. The song’s relatable lyrics and romantic tone have made it a fan favorite and a timeless classic in the pop-rock genre.

36. White Flag – Dido

“White Flag” is a 2003 pop song by Dido, released as the lead single from her second studio album, “Life for Rent.” The song was produced by Dido and Rollo Armstrong and written by Dido, Armstrong, and Richard Nowels. It features a melancholic and emotive melody with Dido’s haunting vocals, expressing the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the struggle to let go and move on and the strength it takes to surrender and accept defeat. “White Flag” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Dido critical acclaim as a singer and songwriter.

37. Heaven – Los Lonely Boys

“Heaven” is a popular rock and blues track by American Chicano rock band Los Lonely Boys, released in 2004. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a soulful vocal performance by lead singer Henry Garza, delivering lyrics about finding true love and happiness. The instrumental incorporates elements of Tex-Mex and Latin music, adding to the song’s unique sound. “Heaven” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Los Lonely Boys a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The song’s joyful lyrics and infectious energy have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the band’s discography.

38. It’s My Life – No Doubt

“It’s My Life” is a 2003 pop-rock song by No Doubt, originally recorded by the new wave band Talk Talk in 1984. The song was produced by Nellee Hooper and No Doubt and written by Mark Hollis and Tim Friese-Greene. It features a catchy and upbeat melody with Gwen Stefani’s powerful vocals, expressing the determination to live life on one’s own terms and take control of one’s destiny. The lyrics describe the struggle to break free from the expectations and limitations of others and pursue one’s dreams and desires. “It’s My Life” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning No Doubt critical acclaim as a talented and versatile band.

39. Pieces of Me – Ashlee Simpson

“Pieces of Me” is a pop-rock track by American singer Ashlee Simpson, released in 2004. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a confident vocal performance by Simpson, delivering lyrics about staying true to oneself and being open with loved ones. The instrumental incorporates elements of rock and punk music, adding to the song’s rebellious spirit. “Pieces of Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Simpson’s breakthrough single. The song’s empowering lyrics and energetic sound have made it a fan favorite and a standout in Simpson’s discography.

40. Leave (Get Out) – JoJo

“Leave (Get Out)” is a 2004 pop song by JoJo, released as the lead single from her debut studio album, “JoJo.” The song was produced by Soulshock and Karlin and written by JoJo, Soulshock, Karlin, and Alex Cantrell. It features a catchy and upbeat melody with JoJo’s powerful vocals, expressing the pain and betrayal of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the struggle to move on and find strength in oneself after being hurt by someone else. “Leave (Get Out)” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning JoJo critical acclaim as a talented and expressive young artist.

41. Milkshake – Kelis

“Milkshake” is a popular R&B track by American singer Kelis, released in 2003. The song features a groovy beat and a playful vocal performance by Kelis, delivering lyrics about her ability to attract attention with her “milkshake” and confidence. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and hip-hop music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Milkshake” was a commercial success, reaching the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Kelis’s most recognizable hits. The song’s bold lyrics and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the R&B and pop music genres.

42. Splash Waterfalls – Ludacris

“Splash Waterfalls” is a 2003 hip-hop song by Ludacris, released as the second single from his fourth studio album, “Chicken-n-Beer.” The song was produced by Timbaland and written by Ludacris and Timbaland. It features a catchy and sensual melody with Ludacris’ confident and provocative lyrics, describing his sexual escapades and celebrating pleasure and intimacy. The song also addresses issues of gender roles and double standards in sexual relationships. “Splash Waterfalls” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Ludacris critical acclaim as a talented and provocative rapper.

43. Jesus Walks – Kanye West

“Jesus Walks” is a 2004 hip-hop song by Kanye West, released as the fourth single from his debut studio album, “The College Dropout.” The song was produced by West and written by West, Rhymefest, and Miri Ben-Ari. It features a soulful and gospel-inspired melody with West’s confident and introspective lyrics, expressing his personal struggle with faith and spirituality in a world full of sin and temptation. The song also addresses social issues and the role of religion in black communities. “Jesus Walks” was a critical and commercial success, earning West multiple awards and establishing him as a groundbreaking and innovative artist.

44. Locked Up – Akon featuring Styles P.

“Locked Up” is a popular hip-hop and R&B track by Senegalese-American singer Akon, featuring rapper Styles P. The song was released in 2004 and tells the story of Akon’s experiences being incarcerated. The track features a mid-tempo beat and a soulful vocal performance by Akon, delivering lyrics about the struggle and hardship of being behind bars. Styles P’s verse adds an additional layer of grit to the song’s narrative. “Locked Up” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Akon’s most iconic tracks. The song’s raw lyrics and powerful vocal delivery have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop and R&B genres.

45. Stand Up – Ludacris featuring Shawnna

“Stand Up” is an upbeat hip-hop track by American rapper Ludacris, featuring Shawnna. The song was released in 2003 and features a catchy hook and driving beat, with Ludacris and Shawnna trading verses about their success and status in the music industry. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and R&B music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Stand Up” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Ludacris’s most recognizable hits. The song’s memorable hook and dynamic verses have made it a fan favorite and a staple in the hip-hop genre.

46. Suga Suga – Baby Bash featuring Frankie J

“Suga Suga” is a 2003 hip-hop/R&B song by Baby Bash, featuring Frankie J, released as the second single from his album, “Tha Smokin’ Nephew.” The song was produced by Happy Perez and written by Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Happy Perez. It features a smooth and romantic melody with Baby Bash’s laid-back and poetic lyrics, describing his infatuation with a woman’s beauty and charm. Frankie J provides the soulful and melodic chorus, enhancing the song’s romantic and dreamy atmosphere. “Suga Suga” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Baby Bash critical acclaim as a talented and versatile artist.

47. All Falls Down – Kanye West featuring Syleena Johnson

“All Falls Down” is a 2004 hip-hop song by Kanye West, featuring Syleena Johnson, released as the third single from his debut studio album, “The College Dropout.” The song was produced by West and written by West, Lauryn Hill, and Miri Ben-Ari. It features a melodic and soulful instrumental with West’s introspective and self-critical lyrics, describing the societal pressures and materialistic culture that lead to personal insecurities and struggles. Syleena Johnson provides the soulful and emotional vocals on the chorus, enhancing the song’s reflective and poignant tone. “All Falls Down” was a critical and commercial success, earning West multiple awards and establishing him as a groundbreaking and insightful artist.

48. Toxic – Britney Spears

“Toxic” is an iconic dance-pop track by American singer Britney Spears, released in 2004. The song features a driving electronic beat and Spears’ sultry vocal performance, delivering lyrics about being unable to resist the allure of a toxic relationship. The instrumental incorporates elements of disco and techno music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Toxic” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Spears’ most popular tracks. The song’s edgy lyrics and provocative music video have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the pop music genre.

49. Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins featuring Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

“Salt Shaker” is a raunchy hip-hop track by American duo Ying Yang Twins, featuring Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz. The song was released in 2003 and features a driving beat and the Twins’ trademark call-and-response style, with Lil Jon’s explosive ad-libs adding to the song’s energy. The instrumental incorporates elements of crunk and Southern hip-hop music, adding to the song’s infectiousness. “Salt Shaker” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the Ying Yang Twins’ most recognizable hits. The song’s raunchy lyrics and party-friendly beat have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

50. With You – Jessica Simpson

“With You” is a 2004 pop ballad by Jessica Simpson, released as the third single from her fourth studio album, “In This Skin.” The song was produced by Billy Mann and written by Mann and Simpson. It features a slow and emotional melody with Simpson’s heartfelt and vulnerable lyrics, expressing her love and devotion to her partner. The song also showcases Simpson’s powerful vocals and passionate delivery, capturing the intensity and depth of her emotions. “With You” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and establishing Simpson as a talented and expressive pop artist.

“Meant to Live” is a 2003 alternative rock song by American band Switchfoot, released as the lead single from their fourth studio album, “The Beautiful Letdown.” The song was produced by John Fields and written by Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman. It features a dynamic and energetic instrumental with Jon Foreman’s passionate and introspective lyrics, reflecting on the human struggle for meaning and purpose in life. The song also showcases the band’s signature sound and style, characterized by catchy hooks, soaring guitar riffs, and driving rhythms. “Meant to Live” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top of several rock charts and establishing Switchfoot as a leading alternative rock band.

52. I Like That – Houston featuring Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20

“I Like That” is a hip-hop and R&B track by American singer Houston, featuring rappers Chingy and I-20, as well as Nate Dogg on the hook. The song was released in 2004 and features a mid-tempo beat and a smooth vocal performance by Houston, delivering lyrics about his love for a particular woman. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and soul music, adding to the song’s smooth vibe. “I Like That” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Houston’s most recognizable hits. The song’s catchy hook and smooth delivery have made it a fan favorite in the R&B and hip-hop genres.

53. Sorry 2004 – Ruben Studdard

“Sorry 2004” is a 2004 R&B and soul song by American singer Ruben Studdard, released as the lead single from his second studio album, “I Need an Angel.” The song was produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and written by Studdard, Kenneth Edmonds, and Antonio Dixon. It features a smooth and soulful instrumental with Studdard’s emotive and apologetic lyrics, expressing regret for his mistakes and asking for forgiveness. The song also showcases Studdard’s powerful and expressive vocals, highlighting his range and versatility as a singer. “Sorry 2004” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several R&B charts and establishing Studdard as a talented and charismatic R&B artist.

54. My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne

“My Happy Ending” is an angsty pop-punk ballad by Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, released in 2004. The song features Lavigne’s signature raw vocal delivery and guitar-driven instrumental, delivering lyrics about the end of a relationship and the struggle to move on. The track builds to an emotional climax, with Lavigne belting out the chorus and pouring her heart out. “My Happy Ending” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Lavigne’s most popular tracks. The song’s emotional lyrics and relatable themes have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the pop-punk genre.

55. On Fire – Lloyd Banks

“On Fire” is a hard-hitting rap track by American rapper Lloyd Banks, released in 2004. The song features an ominous instrumental, built around a haunting piano melody and thumping bassline. Banks’ raw, aggressive delivery and clever wordplay are on full display, delivering lyrics about his prowess as a rapper and his rise to success. “On Fire” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Banks’ most recognizable hits. The song’s dark instrumental and Banks’ menacing flow have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

56. Roses – OutKast

“Roses” is a 2003 hip-hop and funk song by American duo OutKast, released as the third single from their fifth studio album, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.” The song was produced by Andre 3000 and Carl Mo and written by Andre 3000, Antwan Patton, and Kevin Kendricks. It features a groovy and funky instrumental with Andre 3000’s clever and humorous lyrics, telling the story of a failed romantic relationship and the consequences of infidelity. The song also showcases OutKast’s unique and eclectic sound, combining elements of hip-hop, funk, and pop music. “Roses” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and solidifying OutKast’s position as one of the most innovative and influential hip-hop acts of all time.

57. Walked Outta Heaven – Jagged Edge

“Walked Outta Heaven” is a 2003 R&B ballad by American group Jagged Edge. Written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, and Johnta Austin, the song features a slow and emotional melody accompanied by the group’s smooth harmonies. The lyrics describe the pain and confusion of a man who has just ended a relationship and is struggling to move on. The song’s powerful vocals and relatable lyrics struck a chord with listeners and helped propel it to become a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Walked Outta Heaven” remains one of Jagged Edge’s most beloved and memorable songs.

58. Lose My Breath – Destiny’s Child

“Lose My Breath” is a high-energy R&B and dance-pop track by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 2004. The song features a pulsing beat and a catchy horn riff, along with the signature vocal harmonies and powerful vocals of the group. The lyrics talk about leaving everything on the dance floor and giving it all they have. “Lose My Breath” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Destiny’s Child’s most popular hits. The song’s infectious beat and upbeat lyrics have made it a favorite in the R&B and pop genres.

59. My Band – D12

“My Band” is a satirical rap track by American hip-hop group D12, released in 2004. The song features a comedic instrumental and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, poking fun at the group’s members and their rise to fame. The chorus, sung by Eminem, declares “I’m the lead singer of my band,” and the verses detail the group’s experiences dealing with fame, groupies, and public scrutiny. “My Band” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of D12’s most recognizable hits. The song’s humorous lyrics and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

60. I’m Still In Love With You – Sean Paul featuring Sasha

“I’m Still In Love With You” is a 2002 reggae love song by Jamaican artist Sean Paul, featuring fellow Jamaican singer Sasha. Produced by Jeremy Harding, the song features a catchy rhythm and romantic lyrics expressing the enduring love of a man for his partner. The song’s infectious melody and smooth vocals became an instant hit, topping the charts in several countries including the US Billboard Hot 100, and earning the artists widespread recognition and acclaim. “I’m Still In Love With You” remains a timeless classic and a popular choice for lovers and fans of reggae music alike.

61. Through the Wire – Kanye West

Through the Wire is the debut studio album by American rapper Kanye West, released in 2004. The album was recorded while West was recovering from a near-fatal car crash, which resulted in his jaw being wired shut. Despite this, West raps throughout the album, showcasing his unique flow and lyrical ability. The album’s production features soulful samples and catchy hooks, showcasing West’s ear for melody. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of perseverance, self-doubt, and personal growth. Through the Wire is a compelling introduction to West’s artistry, and a testament to his resilience and talent as a rapper and producer.

62. Why? – Jadakiss featuring Anthony Hamilton

“Why?” is a collaborative album by hip-hop artist Jadakiss and soul singer Anthony Hamilton, released in 2020. The album features 13 tracks that explore themes such as love, life struggles, and social justice, with both artists delivering powerful and emotive performances. Hamilton’s soulful vocals blend perfectly with Jadakiss’s gritty and introspective lyrics, creating a unique sound that transcends traditional hip-hop and R&B genres. The album also features guest appearances from Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and John Legend, adding extra depth to an already impressive collaboration. “Why?” is a must-listen for fans of both artists, and a testament to the power of musical collaboration.

63. F**k It (I Don’t Want You Back) – Eamon

Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back) is the debut studio album by American singer Eamon, released in 2004. The album’s title track became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in several countries. The album features a mix of R&B and hip-hop, with Eamon’s raw and emotive vocals delivering brutally honest lyrics about heartbreak, betrayal, and frustration in love. The production is stripped-down and simple, allowing Eamon’s voice and lyrics to take center stage. Despite the album’s controversial language and subject matter, it struck a chord with listeners and became a commercial success. Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back) remains a landmark album in the R&B and hip-hop genres.

64. Read Your Mind – Avant

“Read Your Mind” is the third studio album by American R&B singer Avant, released in 2003. The album features 16 tracks that showcase Avant’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, exploring themes such as love, heartbreak, and desire. The album’s title track became a hit single, thanks to its seductive melody and suggestive lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Makin’ Good Love,” “Don’t Say No, Just Say Yes,” and “I Wanna Know.” “Read Your Mind” cemented Avant’s status as one of the leading voices in contemporary R&B, and remains a fan favorite over 15 years later.

65. Game Over (Flip) – Lil’ Flip

Game Over (Flip) is the third studio album by American rapper Lil’ Flip, released in 2004. The album features production from some of hip-hop’s top producers, including Mannie Fresh, Kanye West, and Scott Storch. Lil’ Flip’s laid-back flow and clever wordplay shine on tracks like “Game Over” and “Sunshine”, while his introspective side is showcased on songs like “I Shoulda Listened” and “Holla Back”. The album also features collaborations with fellow Houston rappers Chamillionaire and Z-Ro. Game Over (Flip) cemented Lil’ Flip’s status as a rising star in the Southern rap scene, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

66. One Thing – Finger Eleven

“One Thing” is the fifth studio album by Canadian rock band Finger Eleven, released in 2003. The album features 11 tracks that blend elements of post-grunge, hard rock, and alternative rock, showcasing the band’s versatility and musicianship. The album’s title track became a hit single, thanks to its catchy chorus and infectious guitar riffs. Other standout tracks include “Good Times,” “Obvious Heart,” and “Stay in Shadow.” “One Thing” is a must-listen for fans of early 2000s rock, and a testament to Finger Eleven’s ability to create memorable hooks and soaring melodies.

67. Headsprung – LL Cool J

Headsprung is the twelfth studio album by American rapper LL Cool J, released in 2004. The album features a mix of classic hip-hop beats and modern production, with LL Cool J’s charismatic flow and catchy hooks on full display. The title track “Headsprung” was a commercial success, with its infectious chorus and danceable beat becoming a party anthem. The album also features collaborations with top artists like 50 Cent, Juelz Santana, and Timbaland, showcasing LL Cool J’s ability to work with a variety of styles and sounds. Headsprung is a fun and energetic album that captures LL Cool J’s timeless appeal and enduring influence in hip-hop.

68. Damn! – YoungBloodZ featuring Lil Jon

“Damn!” is the second studio album by Atlanta-based hip-hop duo YoungBloodZ, featuring production from the legendary Lil Jon, released in 2003. The album features 14 tracks that showcase the duo’s signature Dirty South sound, with Lil Jon’s booming beats and ad-libs adding extra energy and swagger. The album’s hit single, “Damn!,” featuring Lil Jon, became a club anthem thanks to its infectious hook and catchy chorus. Other standout tracks include “Presidential,” “What the Biz (If I),” and “It’s Good.” “Damn!” is a must-listen for fans of early 2000s Southern hip-hop, and a testament to the genre’s enduring popularity.

69. Baby Boy – Beyoncé featuring Sean Paul

Baby Boy is a single by American singer Beyoncé, featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul. The song was released in 2003 as the second single from Beyoncé’s debut solo album, Dangerously in Love. Baby Boy combines dancehall rhythms with R&B and pop sensibilities, showcasing Beyoncé’s versatility as a vocalist and performer. The song’s infectious chorus and Sean Paul’s distinctive voice make it a fan favorite and a staple in Beyoncé’s live shows. Baby Boy was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

70. Get Low – Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins

“Get Low” is the fourth studio album by American crunk group Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, featuring the Ying Yang Twins, released in 2002. The album features 20 tracks that showcase the group’s raucous and high-energy sound, with Lil Jon’s signature call-and-response style and the Ying Yang Twins’ infectious flows. The album’s title track became a massive hit, thanks to its catchy hook and dancefloor-friendly beat. Other standout tracks include “What U Gon’ Do,” “Lovers and Friends,” and “Bia’ Bia’ 2.” “Get Low” is a must-listen for fans of crunk music and a reminder of Lil Jon’s role in popularizing the genre.

71. Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell

Drop It Like It’s Hot is a single by American rapper Snoop Dogg, featuring producer and artist Pharrell Williams. The song was released in 2004 as the lead single from Snoop Dogg’s seventh studio album, R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece. Drop It Like It’s Hot features minimalistic production and a simple, catchy beat, with Snoop Dogg’s laid-back flow and Pharrell’s falsetto vocals creating a hypnotic vibe. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. Drop It Like It’s Hot remains a classic in hip-hop and a testament to Snoop Dogg’s enduring influence.

72. U Should’ve Known Better – Monica

“U Should’ve Known Better” is the third studio album by American R&B singer Monica, released in 2003. The album features 12 tracks that showcase Monica’s powerful vocals and emotional range, exploring themes such as love, heartbreak, and personal growth. The album’s hit single, “So Gone,” became a chart-topping hit, thanks to its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Get It Off,” “Breaks My Heart,” and “U Should’ve Known Better.” “U Should’ve Known Better” is a must-listen for fans of contemporary R&B, and a reminder of Monica’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

73. On the Way Down – Ryan Cabrera

“On the Way Down” is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, released in 2004. The album features 11 tracks that showcase Cabrera’s pop-rock sound, blending catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The album’s title track became a hit single, thanks to its radio-friendly hook and relatable lyrics about heartbreak and moving on. Other standout tracks include “True,” “40 Kinds of Sadness,” and “Exit to Exit.” “On the Way Down” is a must-listen for fans of early 2000s pop-rock, and a reminder of Cabrera’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

74. Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson

Breakaway is the second studio album by American singer Kelly Clarkson, released in 2004. The album marked a departure from Clarkson’s pop-rock sound and showcased her versatility as a vocalist and songwriter. The album features a mix of upbeat anthems like “Since U Been Gone” and emotional ballads like “Because of You”, with Clarkson’s powerful voice and honest lyrics shining through on every track. Breakaway was a critical and commercial success, earning Clarkson multiple Grammy nominations and spawning several hit singles. The album remains a fan favorite and a turning point in Clarkson’s career, solidifying her status as one of the best voices in pop music.

75. Why Don’t You & I – Santana featuring Alex Band Or Chad Kroeger

“Why Don’t You & I” is a single by Latin rock band Santana, featuring Alex Band of The Calling on the album version and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback on the radio edit, released in 2003. The song is a soulful ballad that showcases Santana’s signature guitar playing, as well as the emotive vocals of Band and Kroeger. The song became a hit single, thanks to its memorable chorus and heartfelt lyrics about longing for love. “Why Don’t You & I” is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and a reminder of Santana’s enduring influence on the genre.

76. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

Are You Gonna Be My Girl is the debut studio album by Australian rock band Jet, released in 2003. The album features a high-energy blend of garage rock and classic rock, with catchy hooks and driving guitar riffs that showcase the band’s raw and energetic sound. The title track “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” became a worldwide hit, with its irresistible groove and infectious chorus making it a staple in rock clubs and on radio stations. Are You Gonna Be My Girl established Jet as a force to be reckoned with in the rock scene, and remains a beloved album for fans of high-octane rock music.

77. 100 Years – Five For Fighting

“100 Years” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Five For Fighting, released in 2003. The album features 11 tracks that showcase John Ondrasik’s introspective lyrics and soaring vocals, exploring themes such as time, mortality, and personal growth. The album’s hit single, “100 Years,” became a chart-topping hit, thanks to its poignant lyrics and memorable melody. Other standout tracks include “Something About You,” “The Devil in the Wishing Well,” and “If God Made You.” “100 Years” is a must-listen for fans of thoughtful and introspective pop-rock, and a testament to Ondrasik’s songwriting talent.

78. Step In the Name of Love – R. Kelly

Step In the Name of Love is a single by American R&B singer R. Kelly, released in 2003 as the lead single from his album, Chocolate Factory. The song is a smooth and soulful R&B track, with Kelly’s signature vocals gliding over a mid-tempo beat and catchy melody. The song’s upbeat and positive lyrics, combined with its danceable groove, made it an instant hit, earning it the status of a classic at parties and events. Step In the Name of Love showcased Kelly’s skill as a songwriter and performer, and remains a beloved song in the R&B and soul genres.

79. Breaking the Habit – Linkin Park

“Breaking the Habit” is a single by American rock band Linkin Park, released in 2004. The song is a departure from the band’s signature nu-metal sound, featuring a haunting piano melody and Mike Shinoda’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics, which address addiction and self-harm, are accompanied by a powerful music video that showcases the band’s creative vision. “Breaking the Habit” became a hit single, thanks to its relatable lyrics and powerful message. The song is a must-listen for fans of alternative rock and a reminder of Linkin Park’s versatility as a band.

80. Gigolo – Nick Cannon featuring R. Kelly

Gigolo is a single by American actor and rapper Nick Cannon, featuring R&B singer R. Kelly. The song was released in 2003 as the lead single from Cannon’s self-titled debut album. Gigolo features a catchy beat and playful lyrics, with Cannon’s smooth flow and R. Kelly’s soulful vocals creating an infectious vibe. The song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics and fun-loving attitude made it a hit with fans of hip-hop and R&B, and established Cannon as a rising star in the music world. Gigolo remains a fun and upbeat song that captures the carefree spirit of early 2000s hip-hop and R&B.

81. Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw

“Live Like You Were Dying” is the eighth studio album by American country singer Tim McGraw, released in 2004. The album’s title track became an instant hit, spending multiple weeks at the top of the country charts and earning numerous awards. The album features a mix of upbeat and poignant tracks, including “Drugs or Jesus” and “Kill Myself,” both of which explore darker themes. However, the album’s overall message is one of positivity and living life to the fullest, as reflected in the title track and other uplifting tunes like “Do You Want Fries With That.” McGraw’s heartfelt vocals and the album’s polished production make it a standout in his discography.

82. Remember When – Alan Jackson

Remember When is a single by American country music singer Alan Jackson, released in 2003 as the second single from his album, Greatest Hits Volume II. The song is a heartfelt ballad that reflects on the ups and downs of a long-term relationship, with Jackson’s warm and emotive vocals bringing the lyrics to life. Remember When features a stripped-down arrangement, with simple acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment that allows Jackson’s vocals to take center stage. The song was a commercial and critical success, earning Jackson several award nominations and cementing his reputation as one of the most respected and authentic voices in country music.

83. Everytime – Britney Spears

“Everytime” is the fifth studio album by American pop singer Britney Spears, released in 2004. The album features a mix of upbeat and ballad tracks, showcasing Spears’ range as a vocalist. The title track “Everytime” is a poignant ballad that explores themes of heartbreak and regret, while other tracks like “Toxic” and “Me Against the Music” are upbeat and danceable. The album also features collaborations with Madonna and the Ying Yang Twins. “Everytime” was well-received by both critics and fans, cementing Spears’ status as a pop icon and showcasing her ability to evolve her sound while staying true to her roots.

84. Lloyd featuring Ashanti

Lloyd is the self-titled debut studio album by American R&B singer Lloyd, released in 2004. The album features collaborations with a number of notable artists, including Ashanti on the hit single “Southside”. The album showcases Lloyd’s smooth and soulful vocals, with a mix of uptempo R&B tracks and heartfelt ballads that demonstrate his range as a singer. Lloyd’s chemistry with Ashanti on “Southside” is particularly notable, with the two singers trading verses over a catchy beat and infectious chorus. Lloyd was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and establishing Lloyd as a rising star in the R&B world.

85. Dude – Beenie Man featuring Ms. Thing

“Dude” is a dancehall album by Jamaican artist Beenie Man, released in 2004 and featuring Ms. Thing. The album is named after its lead single, a catchy and upbeat track that became a massive hit in Jamaica and internationally. The rest of the album features a mix of dancehall and reggae tracks, showcasing Beenie Man’s versatile vocals and dynamic style. Ms. Thing appears on several tracks, adding her own energy and sass to the album. “Dude” is a testament to the enduring popularity of dancehall music and the talent of Beenie Man, one of its most iconic artists.

86. Wanna Get to Know You – G-Unit featuring Joe

Wanna Get to Know You is a single by American hip-hop group G-Unit, featuring R&B singer Joe. The song was released in 2004 as the second single from their debut album, Beg for Mercy. The song features a smooth and sultry beat, with G-Unit’s trademark rhymes and Joe’s soulful vocals creating a memorable collaboration. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a potential romantic encounter, with G-Unit showcasing their smooth and suave side as they try to woo their love interest. Wanna Get to Know You is a standout track on Beg for Mercy, showcasing G-Unit’s versatility and Joe’s talent as a vocalist.

87. Holidae In – Chingy featuring Ludacris & Snoop Dogg

Holidae In is a single by American rapper Chingy, featuring Ludacris and Snoop Dogg. The song was released in 2003 as the second single from Chingy’s debut album, Jackpot. The song features a catchy and upbeat beat, with Chingy, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg trading verses over a memorable chorus. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a wild night out, with the rappers describing their exploits and adventures as they party at the Holidae In hotel. Holidae In was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and cementing Chingy’s reputation as a rising star in the hip-hop world.

88. Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

“Let’s Get It Started” is the fourth studio album by American hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, released in 2004. The album features a mix of hip-hop, pop, and dance tracks, showcasing the group’s dynamic sound and energetic performances. The title track “Let’s Get It Started” became an instant hit, earning the group a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Other standout tracks include “Hey Mama” and “Shut Up,” both of which feature infectious beats and catchy hooks. “Let’s Get It Started” cemented Black Eyed Peas’ status as one of the most innovative and influential hip-hop groups of the 2000s.

89. When the Sun Goes Down – Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

“When the Sun Goes Down” is a collaborative album by American country singer Kenny Chesney and rapper-turned-singer Uncle Kracker, released in 2004. The album features a mix of country and pop tracks, including the title track “When the Sun Goes Down,” which became a major hit and earned the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. Other standout tracks include “Anything But Mine” and “Keg in the Closet,” both of which showcase Chesney’s smooth vocals and storytelling abilities. The album is a perfect blend of country and pop, with catchy hooks and relatable lyrics that appeal to a wide range of listeners.

90. American Soldier – Toby Keith

American Soldier is the eleventh studio album by American country music singer Toby Keith, released in 2003. The album features a collection of songs that pay tribute to the sacrifices made by American soldiers and their families. The album’s title track is a poignant ballad that honors the bravery and dedication of military personnel, while other songs like “The Taliban Song” and “Weed with Willie” showcase Keith’s irreverent humor and outspoken patriotism. American Soldier was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and earning praise from critics for its heartfelt tribute to American servicemen and women.

91. Change Clothes – Jay-Z

“Change Clothes” is a collaborative album by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2004. The album features a mix of hip-hop and R&B tracks, showcasing Jay-Z’s smooth flow and lyrical prowess. The title track “Change Clothes” became a major hit, featuring guest vocals from Pharrell Williams and a catchy hook that quickly became a cultural touchstone. Other standout tracks include “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “Encore,” both of which feature innovative production and memorable lyrics. “Change Clothes” is a testament to Jay-Z’s influence on the hip-hop world and his ability to continually evolve his sound while staying true to his roots.

92. Don’t Tell Me – Avril Lavigne

Don’t Tell Me is a single by Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, released in 2004 as the lead single from her second studio album, Under My Skin. The song features a pop punk-influenced sound, with Lavigne’s raw and emotional vocals capturing the frustration of a relationship that has gone sour. The song’s lyrics express Lavigne’s determination to take control of her own life and make her own decisions, even if it means walking away from a relationship that is no longer working. Don’t Tell Me was a commercial and critical success, earning Lavigne accolades for her songwriting and vocal performance.

93. You’ll Think Of Me – Keith Urban

“You’ll Think Of Me” is a country music album by Australian singer Keith Urban, released in 2004. The album features a mix of upbeat and slow ballads, showcasing Urban’s talent as a singer and guitarist. The title track “You’ll Think Of Me” is a heartfelt ballad that explores the themes of heartbreak and moving on, while other tracks like “Days Go By” and “Making Memories Of Us” are upbeat and energetic. Urban’s unique blend of country and rock influences gives the album a distinct sound, making it a standout in his discography and a favorite among country music fans.

94. U Saved Me – R. Kelly

U Saved Me is the ninth studio album by American R&B singer R. Kelly, released in 2004. The album features a mix of gospel-inspired ballads and contemporary R&B tracks, with Kelly exploring themes of redemption, faith, and spiritual renewal. The album’s title track is a standout ballad that showcases Kelly’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, while other tracks like “Prayer Changes” and “Spirit” continue the album’s exploration of spirituality and faith. U Saved Me was a commercial success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and earning praise from critics for its powerful blend of gospel and R&B influences.

95. Hey Mama – Black Eyed Peas

“Hey Mama” is an EP by American hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, released in 2004. The album features remixes of their hit song “Hey Mama,” which originally appeared on their album “Elephunk.” The remixes incorporate different styles and influences, including dancehall and electro, giving the song a fresh and innovative sound. The EP also includes the previously unreleased track “What’s Going Down,” which features the group’s signature mix of rap and pop. “Hey Mama” showcases Black Eyed Peas’ ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop and pop music, cementing their status as one of the most innovative groups of the 2000s.

96. Over and Over – Nelly featuring Tim McGraw

Over and Over is a single by American rapper Nelly, featuring country singer Tim McGraw. The song was released in 2004 as the second single from Nelly’s fourth studio album, Suit. The song features a mix of rap and country influences, with Nelly’s smooth verses and McGraw’s soulful vocals combining to create a memorable and emotional duet. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man struggling to overcome the challenges of life, with Nelly and McGraw offering words of encouragement and support. Over and Over was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and becoming one of the most popular crossover hits of the early 2000s.

97. Redneck Woman – Gretchen Wilson

“Redneck Woman” is the debut album by American country singer Gretchen Wilson, released in 2004. The album features a mix of country and rock tracks, showcasing Wilson’s powerful vocals and no-nonsense attitude. The title track “Redneck Woman” became an instant hit, earning Wilson a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Other standout tracks include “Here for the Party” and “When I Think About Cheatin’,” both of which feature relatable lyrics and memorable hooks. “Redneck Woman” cemented Wilson’s status as a rising star in the country music world and remains a fan favorite to this day.

98. Just Lose It – Eminem

Just Lose It is a single by American rapper Eminem, released in 2004 as the lead single from his fifth studio album, Encore. The song features a lively and energetic beat, with Eminem’s signature flow and irreverent lyrics poking fun at celebrities and pop culture. The song’s music video, which parodies Michael Jackson’s career and personal life, was a source of controversy upon its release. Despite the controversy, Just Lose It was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning praise from critics for its catchy beat and Eminem’s clever wordplay.

99. Letters from Home – John Michael Montgomery

Letters from Home is the eighth studio album by American country music artist John Michael Montgomery, released in 2004. The album features a mix of traditional and contemporary country sounds, with Montgomery’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics exploring themes of love, family, and patriotism. The title track, “Letters from Home,” is a standout ballad that tells the story of a soldier receiving letters from his family back home, while other tracks like “Cool” and “Goes Good with Beer” showcase Montgomery’s upbeat and fun-loving side. Letters from Home was a commercial and critical success, earning Montgomery accolades for his songwriting and vocal performance.

100. I Go Back – Kenny Chesney

“I Go Back” is the eighth studio album by American country singer Kenny Chesney, released in 2004. The album features a mix of upbeat and emotional tracks, showcasing Chesney’s talent as a singer and songwriter. The title track “I Go Back” is a nostalgic ballad that pays tribute to the music that shaped Chesney’s youth, while other tracks like “The Woman with You” and “Anything But Mine” explore themes of love and relationships. Chesney’s signature blend of country and rock influences give the album a distinct sound, making it a favorite among country music fans. “I Go Back” is a testament to Chesney’s ability to craft memorable songs that resonate with listeners.