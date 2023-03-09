2003 was a year of diverse and dynamic music, with a variety of genres topping the charts. Some of the most notable albums released in this year include Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” which combined hip hop, funk, and soul to create an innovative and critically acclaimed album. The album produced several hit singles, including “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move.”

Another notable album from 2003 was The White Stripes’ “Elephant,” which showcased the duo’s raw and energetic sound. The album was a commercial success and received critical acclaim, with songs like “Seven Nation Army” becoming instant classics.

Coldplay’s “A Rush of Blood to the Head” was also released in 2003 and solidified the band’s place as one of the biggest in the world. The album’s introspective lyrics and soaring melodies resonated with audiences and spawned hit singles like “Clocks” and “The Scientist.”

Other notable albums from 2003 include Radiohead’s experimental “Hail to the Thief,” Beyonce’s debut solo album “Dangerously in Love,” and The Strokes’ “Room on Fire.” Each of these albums offered a unique and distinctive sound that contributed to the diverse music landscape of 2003.

Overall, 2003 was a year of experimentation and evolution in the music industry, with many artists pushing the boundaries of their genres and creating memorable and influential albums.

1. Speakerboxxx/The Love Below – OutKast

“Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” is a double album from the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast, with one album dedicated to Big Boi’s rap style and the other showcasing André 3000’s eclectic pop and soul sounds. It’s a genre-bending masterpiece that revolutionized hip-hop and inspired countless artists in its wake. With hits like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move,” the album explored themes of love, sex, and individuality, and featured an impressive list of guest artists like Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike, and Janelle Monáe. It won numerous awards, including the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2004.

2. Elephant – The White Stripes

Released in 2003, Elephant is the fourth studio album by American rock duo The White Stripes. The album features hit songs such as “Seven Nation Army,” “The Hardest Button to Button,” and “Ball and Biscuit.” With its raw, blues-infused sound and powerful guitar riffs, Elephant received widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success, earning the band multiple Grammy Awards. The album showcases the band’s musical versatility and unique style, with tracks ranging from the high-energy “Black Math” to the soulful “You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket.” Elephant solidified The White Stripes’ place as one of the most innovative and influential rock bands of the 2000s.

3. The Diary Of Alicia Keys – Alicia Keys

Released in 2003, “The Diary of Alicia Keys” is the second studio album by the acclaimed R&B artist. It features a mix of soul, jazz, and hip-hop influences, as Keys explores themes of love, relationships, and self-empowerment. The album includes hit singles such as “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Diary,” featuring guest appearances from artists such as Nas and Tony! Toni! Toné!. With her signature piano-driven sound and powerful vocals, Keys showcases her songwriting and musical abilities, cementing her status as one of the most talented artists of her generation.

4. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

Released in 2003, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” is the debut studio album of American rapper 50 Cent. It features production from top producers like Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mike Elizondo, and includes the hit singles “In da Club” and “21 Questions.” The album’s lyrics focus on 50 Cent’s experiences with street violence, drug dealing, and hustling, and his rise to fame in the music industry. With its heavy use of gangsta rap themes, the album was both critically acclaimed and controversial, and helped establish 50 Cent as one of the leading rappers of his generation. “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” has since been certified six times platinum in the United States and is considered a classic of the hip hop genre.

5. The Black Album – Jay-Z

“The Black Album” is the eighth studio album by American rapper Jay-Z. It was originally intended to be his retirement album, and features production from some of the biggest names in hip-hop such as Kanye West, Timbaland, and The Neptunes. The album explores Jay-Z’s past, present, and future, touching on his legacy and his impact on the music industry. Standout tracks include “99 Problems,” “Dirt off Your Shoulder,” and “Encore.” “The Black Album” was met with critical acclaim and commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually going triple platinum. Despite originally planning to retire, Jay-Z would go on to release several more successful albums and become one of the most influential and respected figures in hip-hop.

6. Hail To The Thief – Radiohead

Hail To The Thief is Radiohead’s sixth studio album, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s blend of experimental rock, electronic and avant-garde music styles. The album addresses themes such as politics, technology, and the media. The lyrics are cryptic and political, and the music is complex and layered, with intricate rhythms and textures. It includes the singles “There There,” “2 + 2 = 5,” and “Go to Sleep.” The album received critical acclaim for its sonic experimentation and political themes, and is considered to be one of Radiohead’s most powerful and politically charged albums.

7. Dangerously In Love – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, released in 2003, marked the transition of the artist from a member of the iconic R&B group, Destiny’s Child, to a solo superstar. The album features Beyoncé’s signature powerhouse vocals and features collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Jay-Z and Missy Elliott. The album blends elements of R&B, hip hop, soul, and pop, creating a unique sound that showcases Beyoncé’s versatility as an artist. With chart-topping hits such as “Crazy In Love” and “Baby Boy,” Dangerously In Love became an instant classic and solidified Beyoncé’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

8. Meteora – Linkin Park

Released in 2003, “Meteora” is the second studio album by American rock band Linkin Park. The album is a continuation of the band’s signature sound of combining heavy guitars with rap lyrics, electronic elements, and emotive singing. The album features popular tracks such as “Numb,” “Somewhere I Belong,” and “Breaking the Habit.” The songs address themes of personal struggle, loss, and isolation. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts worldwide, and solidified Linkin Park’s position as a leading band in the nu-metal and alternative rock genres of the 2000s.

9. Fallen – Evanescence

Released in 2003, Fallen is the debut studio album by the American rock band Evanescence. The album features a blend of heavy guitars, orchestral arrangements, and haunting vocals, with themes of heartbreak, loneliness, and inner turmoil. The album’s lead single, “Bring Me to Life,” featuring guest vocals from Paul McCoy of 12 Stones, became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The album also includes other popular singles such as “My Immortal” and “Going Under.” Overall, Fallen’s gothic-inspired sound and emotionally charged lyrics helped establish Evanescence as a major force in the alternative rock scene of the 2000s.

10. The Wind – Warren Zevon

“The Wind” is the final album by legendary singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, released in 2003. Recorded after he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, the album features a poignant reflection on life, death, and legacy. Despite the somber subject matter, Zevon’s signature wit and humor still shine through in tracks like “Disorder in the House” and “Rub Me Raw”. The album features collaborations with a diverse range of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris, and Jackson Browne. “The Wind” received critical acclaim upon its release, with many calling it a fitting and powerful conclusion to Zevon’s illustrious career. The album earned five Grammy nominations and won two, including Best Rock Vocal Performance for “Disorder in the House”.

11. Chocolate Factory – R. Kelly

Released in 2003, Chocolate Factory is the sixth studio album by American R&B singer R. Kelly. The album features a blend of R&B, hip hop, and soul music, with themes of love, sex, and relationships. The album’s lead single, “Ignition (Remix),” became one of Kelly’s most successful singles, reaching number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other standout tracks on the album include “Step in the Name of Love,” “Forever,” and “You Knock Me Out.” Despite its success, the album is often overshadowed by Kelly’s personal controversies, including allegations of sexual misconduct, which have led to widespread criticism of the artist and his music.

12. Boy in da Corner – Dizzee Rascal

“Boy in da Corner” is the debut studio album by British rapper Dizzee Rascal, released in 2003. The album features a unique sound that blends grime and electronic music, with tracks that range from introspective to confrontational. The lyrics explore themes of urban life, including violence, poverty, and social inequality, and showcase Rascal’s sharp wit and distinctive flow. The album was critically acclaimed, winning the Mercury Prize in 2003, and is widely considered to be a landmark release in the grime genre. Standout tracks include “I Luv U,” “Fix Up, Look Sharp,” and “Jus’ a Rascal.”

13. Give Up – The Postal Service

Give Up is the only album released by the electronic indie pop duo The Postal Service. The album features the unique vocal style of Ben Gibbard (from Death Cab for Cutie) and the electronic music production of Jimmy Tamborello (from Dntel). The album gained critical acclaim and achieved commercial success, largely due to the hit single “Such Great Heights”. The songs on Give Up are known for their catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, and blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation. The album has since become a cult classic and is considered a landmark in the development of indie pop and electronic music.

14. Chicken-N-Beer – Ludacris

Released in 2003, Chicken-n-Beer is the fourth studio album by American rapper Ludacris. The album features a mix of party anthems and socially conscious tracks. Ludacris’ humorous lyrics and fast flow are on full display in tracks like “Stand Up” and “P-Poppin”. The album also addresses social issues in songs like “Hip Hop Quotables” and “Blow It Out”, where Ludacris calls out fake rappers and music industry corruption. The album’s title reflects the rapper’s love for Southern comfort food, with tracks like “Chicken & Beer” and “Hoes in My Room” painting a vivid picture of the party lifestyle. Chicken-n-Beer debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, cementing Ludacris’ place as one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

15. De-Loused in the Comatorium – The Mars Volta

De-Loused in the Comatorium is the debut studio album by progressive rock band The Mars Volta. The album is a concept album, following the story of Cerpin Taxt, a man who enters a week-long coma after overdosing on a mixture of morphine and rat poison. The album features intricate and complex musicianship, with elements of progressive rock, psychedelic rock, and punk rock. Lead vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s soaring vocals and abstract lyrics perfectly complement the frenzied instrumentation. The album received critical acclaim upon release and is often cited as a masterpiece of progressive rock.

16. Absolution – Muse

Released in 2003, Absolution is the third studio album by English rock band Muse. The album is a concept album that explores themes of love, war, religion, and apocalypse. It features a mix of heavy rock and electronic influences, as well as orchestral arrangements. Absolution includes some of Muse’s biggest hits, such as “Time Is Running Out” and “Hysteria,” as well as the epic track “Stockholm Syndrome.” The album was widely acclaimed by critics and helped cement Muse’s status as one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century. It has been certified triple platinum in the UK and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

17. Transatlanticism – Death Cab for Cutie

Released in 2003, Transatlanticism is Death Cab for Cutie’s fourth studio album and is often cited as one of their best. The album showcases the band’s trademark indie rock sound, blending introspective lyrics with melodic instrumentation. Songs like “The New Year” and “Title and Registration” are filled with poignant lyrics about relationships and loss, while the title track “Transatlanticism” is a sweeping, epic ballad that builds to a powerful climax. The album is cohesive, yet varied in its themes and musical styles, making it a standout release in the indie rock genre and a fan favorite.

18. Fever to Tell – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Fever to Tell, the debut album from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is a raw and raucous blast of garage rock that captures the band’s explosive energy and raw talent. The album’s 11 tracks are filled with buzzsaw guitars, pounding drums, and frontwoman Karen O’s fierce vocals, which range from delicate whispers to full-throated screams. From the propulsive opener “Rich” to the tender closing ballad “Modern Romance,” Fever to Tell is a thrilling ride that never lets up. With its mix of punk, rock, and art-pop influences, the album established Yeah Yeah Yeahs as one of the most exciting bands of the early 2000s, and it remains a beloved cult classic to this day.

19. Permission to Land – The Darkness

“Permission to Land” is the debut album by English rock band The Darkness. Released in 2003, the album blends elements of glam rock and hard rock, with influences from Queen and AC/DC. The album includes the hit singles “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and “Get Your Hands off My Woman”. Lead singer Justin Hawkins’ falsetto vocals, the band’s flashy stage presence, and catchy hooks make for an energetic and entertaining album. While some critics dismissed the band as a novelty act, “Permission to Land” was a commercial success, winning the band a BRIT Award and garnering a dedicated fanbase.

20. Dear Catastrophe Waitress – Belle and Sebastian

Released in 2003, Dear Catastrophe Waitress is the sixth album by Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian. The album marks a departure from the band’s lo-fi, stripped-down sound, featuring a more polished, orchestrated sound. The album’s opening track, “Step into My Office, Baby,” sets the tone for the album with its upbeat, horn-driven sound and witty lyrics. Other standout tracks include “I’m a Cuckoo,” a jangly, guitar-driven pop song with a catchy chorus, and “If She Wants Me,” a lush ballad with a memorable melody. The album received critical acclaim and is considered one of the band’s best releases, showcasing their ability to evolve and experiment with new sounds while retaining their signature charm and songwriting prowess.

21. Welcome Interstate Managers – Fountains of Wayne

Released in 2003, Fountains of Wayne’s “Welcome Interstate Managers” is a power pop gem that delivers catchy hooks, clever lyrics, and a charming dose of nostalgia. The album is an ode to small-town America and its inhabitants, with tracks like “Stacy’s Mom” and “Hackensack” depicting the lives of ordinary people in a wistful yet relatable way. The band’s tight harmonies and guitar-driven sound make for a fun and lively listening experience, with plenty of earworms to keep you humming along. “Welcome Interstate Managers” is a quintessential example of Fountains of Wayne’s songwriting prowess and pop sensibility.

22. Elephunk – The Black Eyed Peas

Released in 2003, Elephunk is the third album by American hip hop group, The Black Eyed Peas. This album marks a departure from their earlier sound, introducing more pop and dance elements, while still retaining their hip hop roots. The album features hits like “Where Is The Love?” and “Shut Up”, both of which topped the charts in the United Kingdom and the United States. The lyrics are socially conscious, touching on issues such as terrorism, war, and relationships. The album helped establish The Black Eyed Peas as one of the leading pop groups of the 2000s.

23. Bazooka Tooth – Aesop Rock

Released in 2003, Bazooka Tooth is the third studio album from American rapper Aesop Rock. The album is characterized by Aesop Rock’s intricate and dense lyrics, which are often political and introspective in nature. The production on Bazooka Tooth is also a standout feature, with Aesop Rock’s beats and instrumentation providing a unique and experimental soundscape for his lyrics to flow over. The album has been praised for its creativity and willingness to push boundaries within the hip-hop genre, as well as its uncompromising and complex approach to lyricism. Bazooka Tooth is a must-listen for fans of alternative and experimental hip-hop.

24. Thirteenth Step – A Perfect Circle

Thirteenth Step is the second studio album by American rock supergroup A Perfect Circle, released in 2003. The album features a mix of hard rock, progressive metal, and alternative rock with introspective lyrics and intricate musicianship. Lead vocalist Maynard James Keenan delivers powerful and emotive performances, while guitarist Billy Howerdel creates intricate guitar riffs and atmospheric textures. The album tackles themes of addiction, spirituality, and mortality, with tracks like “The Outsider,” “Weak and Powerless,” and “Gravity” standing out as fan favorites. Thirteenth Step received critical acclaim upon its release, cementing A Perfect Circle as one of the most innovative rock bands of the 2000s.

25. Room on Fire – The Strokes

The Strokes’ sophomore album “Room on Fire” continues their distinctive sound of post-punk revivalism with added energy and confidence. The album opens with the punchy track “What Ever Happened?” and proceeds to deliver infectious riffs and catchy hooks throughout, from the jangly “12:51” to the danceable “Reptilia”. The band’s songwriting shines on tracks like “Under Control” and “Meet Me in the Bathroom” which showcase a more introspective side to the band. “Room on Fire” solidified The Strokes’ place in the early 2000s indie rock scene and cemented their influence on rock music for years to come.

26. Try This – Pink

Released in 2003, “Try This” is Pink’s third studio album. With a more rock-oriented sound compared to her previous pop and R&B style, the album features production from the likes of Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, and includes tracks like “Trouble”, “God is a DJ”, and “Last to Know”. The album received mixed reviews upon its release, with some critics praising Pink’s experimentation with rock, while others felt that the songs lacked coherence and were overly formulaic. Despite this, “Try This” was a commercial success, peaking at number 9 on the US Billboard 200 and selling over 3 million copies worldwide. The album also earned Pink a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for the single “Trouble”.

27. Echoes – The Rapture

Released in 2003, “Echoes” is the second album by American post-punk band The Rapture. The album features a blend of post-punk, new wave, and dance-punk styles, with prominent use of cowbells, electronic beats, and catchy guitar riffs. The tracks on the album are well-crafted, with lyrics exploring themes of love, loss, and relationships, while the energetic instrumentals make it a great party album. “Echoes” received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with many praising the band’s ability to blend different genres into a cohesive sound. It has since become a beloved album in the post-punk revival movement of the early 2000s.

28. Think Tank – Blur

Released in 2003, “Think Tank” is the seventh studio album by British rock band Blur. The album marked a significant departure from the band’s Britpop sound, incorporating elements of electronic, experimental and world music. It is also the first Blur album to be recorded without guitarist Graham Coxon, who left the band during the recording process. Despite this, “Think Tank” received critical acclaim and features standout tracks such as “Out of Time” and “Crazy Beat”. The album demonstrates the band’s versatility and experimentation, and serves as a unique entry in their discography.

29. Thankful – Kelly Clarkson

Released in 2003, “Thankful” is the debut studio album by American singer Kelly Clarkson. It features a mix of pop, R&B, and rock, with a strong focus on Clarkson’s powerful vocals. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and producing hit singles like “Miss Independent” and “Low”. The songs on “Thankful” explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment, showcasing Clarkson’s range as both a songwriter and performer. The album received critical acclaim and established Clarkson as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

30. Sing the Sorrow – AFI

Released in 2003, AFI’s “Sing the Sorrow” is a dark and brooding concept album that marked a significant shift in the band’s sound. The album features heavy, driving guitars and intricate melodies that build to intense and emotional climaxes. Lead singer Davey Havok’s vocals are equally powerful, ranging from anguished screams to haunting whispers. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss, desperation, and the struggle for hope in the face of overwhelming darkness. With its epic and grandiose sound, “Sing the Sorrow” solidified AFI’s place as one of the premier bands of the emo and post-hardcore genres.

31. This is Not a Test! – Missy Elliott

“This is Not a Test!” is the fifth studio album by American rapper and producer Missy Elliott, released in 2003. The album features collaborations with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ludacris, and Method Man, among others. Known for her innovative style and production, Elliott continues to push boundaries in this album, incorporating elements of R&B, hip hop, and pop music. The album was critically acclaimed for its unique sound and lyrical content, with many praising Elliott’s ability to blend genres seamlessly. Standout tracks include “Pass That Dutch,” “I’m Really Hot,” and “Can’t Stop.” Overall, “This is Not a Test!” showcases Missy Elliott’s unparalleled artistry and cements her status as one of the most influential and innovative artists in hip hop.

Released in 2003, “The Beautiful Letdown” is the fourth studio album by the American rock band, Switchfoot. The album marked a shift in the band’s sound towards a more alternative and pop rock-oriented style, resulting in mainstream success with hits such as “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live.” The album features introspective and uplifting lyrics that deal with themes of faith, love, and self-discovery. With its catchy hooks, polished production, and dynamic instrumentation, “The Beautiful Letdown” established Switchfoot as a major force in the contemporary Christian and alternative rock scene of the early 2000s.

33. Final Straw – Snow Patrol

Final Straw is the third studio album by Scottish rock band Snow Patrol. It was released in 2003 and was a commercial success for the band, spawning hit singles such as “Run,” “Chocolate,” and “Spitting Games.” The album features a more polished sound compared to the band’s previous efforts, with a greater emphasis on melodic hooks and anthemic choruses. Despite this, the album still retains Snow Patrol’s signature introspective and melancholic lyrics, dealing with themes such as love, loss, and personal struggle. Final Straw helped establish Snow Patrol as one of the leading bands in the UK indie rock scene and paved the way for their international success in the years to come.

34. Everything Must Go – Steely Dan

“Everything Must Go” is the ninth studio album by the legendary jazz-rock band, Steely Dan. Released in 2003, the album features a polished and sophisticated sound that’s emblematic of the group’s signature style. The album’s lyrics are sharp and witty, showcasing the band’s ability to combine complex musical arrangements with clever storytelling. With songs like “The Last Mall” and “Godwhacker,” Steely Dan proves they are still masters of their craft. “Everything Must Go” is a fitting final chapter in the band’s long and illustrious career, cementing their place as one of the most innovative and influential groups of all time.

35. Deja Etendu – Brand New

Deja Etendu is the sophomore album by American alternative rock band Brand New. It was released in 2003 and quickly became a cult classic among fans of the genre. The album features a blend of emo, post-hardcore, and punk influences, with deeply personal and introspective lyrics that deal with themes of love, loss, and self-doubt. The raw, emotional vocals of lead singer Jesse Lacey are complemented by intricate guitar work and explosive drumming. The standout tracks include “Sic Transit Gloria… Glory Fades,” “The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows,” and “Me vs. Maradona vs. Elvis.” Deja Etendu is widely regarded as one of the most influential and important emo albums of the 2000s.

36. Hearts of Oak – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

“Hearts of Oak” is the third album from indie rock band Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of punk rock and pop sensibilities, with catchy hooks and driving rhythms. Ted Leo’s politically charged lyrics explore themes of rebellion, social justice, and the struggles of the working class. From the opening track “Building Skyscrapers in the Basement” to the anthemic “Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone?”, “Hearts of Oak” is an energetic and thought-provoking album that solidified Ted Leo and the Pharmacists as a leading force in the indie rock scene.

37. The Meadowlands – The Wrens

The Meadowlands by The Wrens is a deeply personal and introspective indie rock album that explores themes of loss, regret, and longing. The album is characterized by its lush instrumentation, intricate guitar work, and poignant lyrics that paint vivid pictures of life’s hardships and emotional struggles. The Wrens’ unique blend of rock and pop sensibilities, combined with their raw and heartfelt performances, create a sound that is both intimate and powerful. The Meadowlands is a masterpiece of contemporary indie rock, a touching and insightful exploration of the human experience that is sure to resonate with listeners.

38. Fire – Electric Six

Released in 2003, Fire is the debut album of the American rock band Electric Six. The album features the band’s signature mix of garage rock, disco, and punk influences, combined with humorous and often absurd lyrics. The hit single “Danger! High Voltage” became a worldwide hit, thanks to its catchy guitar riffs and the guest vocals of Jack White of The White Stripes. Other notable tracks on the album include “Dance Commander,” “Gay Bar,” and “Improper Dancing.” Fire is a high-energy and entertaining album that showcases Electric Six’s unique sound and style, and it remains a cult favorite among fans of alternative rock and punk.

39. Deftones – Deftones

Deftones’ self-titled album, released in 2003, is a sonic journey that blends heavy rock with shoegaze and dream pop influences. From the opening track “Hexagram,” the album is a relentless onslaught of intricate guitar riffs, powerful drums, and Chino Moreno’s haunting vocals. The album has moments of aggression, as in “Minerva,” and moments of beauty, such as in the dreamy “Lucky You.” Deftones also experiments with electronic elements in “Anniversary of an Uninteresting Event” and “Deathblow.” This album showcases Deftones’ ability to create a diverse and captivating soundscape, solidifying their place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of their generation.

40. Kish Kash – Basement Jaxx

Kish Kash is the third studio album by the British electronic duo Basement Jaxx, released in 2003. The album presents a unique fusion of house, funk, and pop, with a diverse range of vocal contributions from an array of artists such as Siouxsie Sioux, Dizzee Rascal, and Lisa Kekaula. The album features the hit singles “Lucky Star”, “Good Luck”, and “Plug It In”, all of which showcase Basement Jaxx’s ability to produce catchy and infectious dance music. Kish Kash received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with praise directed towards the duo’s eclectic and inventive production style, as well as their ability to successfully incorporate various genres into their music. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2004, cementing Basement Jaxx’s status as one of the most innovative and influential electronic acts of the early 2000s.

41. The Artist in the Ambulance – Thrice

Released in 2003, “The Artist in the Ambulance” is the third studio album by American rock band Thrice. Known for their blend of post-hardcore and melodic rock, Thrice showcases their musical versatility in this album, experimenting with different time signatures, tempos, and genres. The album features complex instrumentation, including intricate guitar riffs, powerful drumming, and dynamic vocal performances. Lyrically, the album explores themes of mortality, self-reflection, and social commentary. Standout tracks include the title track “The Artist in the Ambulance,” “All That’s Left,” and “Stare at the Sun.” “The Artist in the Ambulance” is considered a breakthrough album for Thrice, helping to establish them as a leading force in the post-hardcore and alternative rock scenes of the early 2000s.

42. Decoration Day – Drive-By Truckers

Decoration Day is the fifth studio album by American rock band Drive-By Truckers, released in 2003. The album is a concept album and tells the story of the Hood family, a fictional family from Alabama with a history of violence and tragedy. The album is filled with emotionally charged songs about family, love, loss, and redemption, all delivered in the band’s signature Southern rock style. Decoration Day was critically acclaimed and helped to establish Drive-By Truckers as one of the most important and influential rock bands of the early 2000s. The album’s powerful storytelling, compelling lyrics, and raw, heartfelt performances make it a must-listen for fans of alternative country and Southern rock.

43. Black Cherry – Goldfrapp

Released in 2003, “Black Cherry” is the second album by British electronic duo Goldfrapp. The album represents a departure from their debut album’s folk-inspired sound, with a shift towards a darker, more sensual electronic sound. The album is characterized by its use of heavy beats, synthesized sounds, and sultry vocals, creating a seductive atmosphere throughout. Tracks like “Train” and “Strict Machine” are standout singles, showcasing Alison Goldfrapp’s mesmerizing voice and Will Gregory’s expert production skills. “Black Cherry” is a bold and daring album that solidified Goldfrapp’s place in the electronic music scene.

44. Chutes Too Narrow – The Shins

Chutes Too Narrow is the second album from the American indie rock band The Shins. The album features a mix of jangly pop melodies and introspective lyrics, with frontman James Mercer’s distinct vocals at the forefront. The songs on the album are tightly crafted and contain intricate arrangements that showcase the band’s musicianship. The album is notable for its literary references and witty wordplay. Standout tracks include “Saint Simon,” “Gone for Good,” and “Pink Bullets.” Chutes Too Narrow received critical acclaim upon its release and helped cement The Shins as one of the leading bands in the indie rock scene.

45. Body Language – Kylie Minogue

Body Language is Kylie Minogue’s ninth studio album, released in 2003. The album’s sound leans heavily on electro-pop, and was a departure from her previous releases, showcasing a more experimental and edgy side of Kylie. It includes hit singles such as “Slow” and “Red Blooded Woman,” both of which were commercially successful in the UK and Australia. The album was praised for its cohesive sound and sophisticated production. Body Language was also notable for its accompanying tour, which featured a minimalist stage design and saw Kylie performing many of her classic hits in a new, electro-pop style.

46. Her Majesty – The Decemberists

Released in 2003, “Her Majesty” is the second studio album from American indie folk band The Decemberists. The album features the band’s signature storytelling style with intricate and poetic lyrics, drawing inspiration from British folk music and literary references. The album is anchored by the lead single “The Soldiering Life” and includes standout tracks such as “Billy Liar” and “Song for Myla Goldberg.” “Her Majesty” showcases the band’s evolution and growth from their debut album, and cemented their place in the indie music scene. It’s an excellent listen for fans of poetic lyrics and folky instrumentation.

47. The Soul Sessions – Joss Stone

Joss Stone’s debut album, “The Soul Sessions,” is a tribute to classic soul and R&B music. The album features covers of songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Isley Brothers, and Betty Wright. Stone’s soulful voice and the raw, stripped-down production create a sound that is both vintage and modern. The album was critically acclaimed for its authenticity and Stone’s ability to infuse new life into these classic tracks. It reached number four on the UK Albums Chart and was certified gold in several countries. “The Soul Sessions” established Stone as a rising star in the world of soul and R&B music.

48. Burn, Piano Island, Burn – The Blood Brothers

Released in 2003, Burn, Piano Island, Burn is the third studio album by the experimental post-hardcore band The Blood Brothers. The album features frenzied, unconventional instrumentation, discordant guitars, and the unrelenting screams of dual vocalists Johnny Whitney and Jordan Blilie. The songs on the album are intense, chaotic, and highly energetic, exploring themes of isolation, disillusionment, and social commentary. Despite the aggressive sound, the album also showcases moments of beauty and complexity, with unexpected time signature changes and intricate guitar riffs. Burn, Piano Island, Burn is a raw and powerful album that cements The Blood Brothers’ reputation as an innovative force in the post-hardcore scene.

49. 14 Shades of Grey – Staind

Released in 2003, “14 Shades of Grey” is the third studio album by American rock band Staind. The album showcases a more polished sound compared to their previous albums, with a more melodic approach to their post-grunge style. The album features popular tracks like “Price to Play,” “So Far Away,” and “Zoe Jane,” which showcases lead singer Aaron Lewis’s softer and more emotional vocal range. The album also features a few acoustic ballads that add an intimate touch to the album’s overall sound. With its introspective and emotional lyrics, “14 Shades of Grey” is a solid effort by Staind, showing their growth as musicians and songwriters.

50. It Still Moves – My Morning Jacket

“It Still Moves” is the third studio album by American rock band My Morning Jacket, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of southern rock, country, and psychedelic sounds, and features captivating vocal performances from lead singer Jim James. Standout tracks like “One Big Holiday” and “Mahgeetah” demonstrate the band’s ability to weave intricate guitar work and driving rhythms into compelling and emotionally charged compositions. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish My Morning Jacket as one of the most innovative and exciting rock bands of the early 2000s. “It Still Moves” is a timeless record that continues to resonate with fans and new listeners alike.

51. Reality – David Bowie

Reality is the twenty-third studio album by English musician David Bowie, released in 2003. The album features a blend of rock, electronic and experimental styles, showcasing Bowie’s versatility as a musician. It was recorded with longtime collaborator Tony Visconti and features contributions from other notable musicians such as Sterling Campbell, Earl Slick, and Gail Ann Dorsey. The album was praised for its energy and raw sound, with standout tracks including “New Killer Star” and “Never Get Old”. Reality marked a return to form for Bowie and is considered one of his strongest later works.

52. Streetcore – Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

Released posthumously, Streetcore is the final album from legendary punk rocker Joe Strummer and his band The Mescaleros. The album showcases Strummer’s unique blend of punk, reggae, and world music influences, with catchy hooks and socially conscious lyrics. From the opening track “Coma Girl” to the heartfelt tribute to Johnny Cash in “Long Shadow,” Streetcore is a testament to Strummer’s legacy as a musician and activist. The album was completed by Strummer’s bandmates following his unexpected death in 2002, and stands as a poignant and powerful testament to the enduring impact of his music.

53. Blink-182 – Blink-182

Blink-182’s self-titled album marks the band’s sixth studio release, displaying their growth and maturity since their early pop-punk days. The album showcases a range of styles, from upbeat punk-rock tracks to more introspective and experimental songs. The band also experiments with instrumentation, including keyboards and atmospheric sounds. Lyrically, Blink-182 addresses themes of love, loss, and growing up. The album features the hit singles “Feeling This” and “I Miss You”, which showcase the band’s ability to create catchy hooks and sing-along choruses. Overall, the self-titled album demonstrates Blink-182’s evolution as a band and solidifies their place as one of the defining pop-punk acts of the 2000s.

54. 100th Window – Massive Attack

100th Window is the fourth studio album by Massive Attack, released in 2003. The album features guest vocalists such as Sinead O’Connor, Damon Albarn, and Horace Andy. The album explores themes of war, global politics, and personal relationships. Its sound is atmospheric and haunting, with electronic beats and sparse instrumentation. The album received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its innovation and others finding it lacking compared to Massive Attack’s earlier work. Despite this, 100th Window remains an important album in the band’s discography, showcasing their ability to experiment and push the boundaries of electronic music.

55. Long Knives Drawn – Rainer Maria

Long Knives Drawn is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band Rainer Maria. Released in 2003, the album marked a shift towards a darker, more complex sound for the group. The lyrics are often introspective and poetic, touching on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Musically, the album features intricate guitar work and dynamic drumming, with singer Caithlin De Marrais’ vocals soaring above it all. Standout tracks include “Artificial Light,” “Ears Ring,” and “CT Catholic.” Long Knives Drawn received critical acclaim upon its release and is considered a seminal album in the emo and indie rock genres.

56. Sleeping with Ghosts – Placebo

Sleeping with Ghosts is the fourth studio album by British alternative rock band Placebo, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s signature sound, blending gritty guitars with Brian Molko’s distinctive vocals and introspective lyrics. The songs on the album deal with themes of love, loss, and addiction, and were largely inspired by Molko’s personal experiences. Standout tracks include the anthemic “The Bitter End”, the haunting “Sleeping with Ghosts”, and the emotional “Protect Me From What I Want”. The album was well received by critics and remains a fan favorite, solidifying Placebo’s place in the alternative rock scene.

57. Guitar Romantic – The Exploding Hearts

Guitar Romantic is the debut and only album from the American punk rock band, The Exploding Hearts. Released in 2003, the album features an upbeat and catchy sound that combines punk rock, power pop, and garage rock influences. The songs are full of energy and drive, with catchy hooks and memorable guitar riffs. The lyrics explore themes of love, heartbreak, and youthful rebellion, all delivered with a raw and passionate intensity. Guitar Romantic received critical acclaim for its fresh sound and catchy songwriting, and has become a cult classic among fans of punk and power pop music. Unfortunately, the band’s promising career was cut short when three members died in a car accident shortly after the album’s release.

58. The Real New Fall LP (Formerly Country on the Click) – The Fall

The Real New Fall LP (Formerly Country on the Click) is the 23rd studio album by British post-punk band The Fall, released in 2003. The album’s sound is a mix of the band’s signature punk and experimental styles, featuring driving basslines, angular guitar riffs, and Mark E. Smith’s idiosyncratic vocals. Lyrically, the album explores themes of isolation, paranoia, and contemporary society. Despite some critical mixed reviews, the album was praised for its energetic performances and unique sound. It remains a notable release in The Fall’s extensive catalog, showcasing the band’s continued evolution and experimentation.

59. Electric Version – The New Pornographers

Released in 2003, Electric Version is the second studio album by the Canadian indie rock supergroup The New Pornographers. The album features the band’s signature intricate harmonies, pop hooks, and a blend of power pop, new wave, and indie rock. With lyrics that tackle love, loss, and identity, standout tracks include “The Laws Have Changed,” “From Blown Speakers,” and “The Electric Version.” The album was critically acclaimed upon its release and helped solidify The New Pornographers as one of the most exciting and innovative indie rock bands of the early 2000s.

60. D-D-Don’t Don’t Stop the Beat – Junior Senior

Released in 2003, “D-D-Don’t Don’t Stop the Beat” is the debut album by Danish pop duo Junior Senior. It features a mix of disco, funk, and pop elements that are sure to get anyone moving. The album’s lead single, “Move Your Feet,” became a massive international hit, with its infectious melody and catchy lyrics. The rest of the album follows suit, with upbeat tracks like “Shake Your Coconuts” and “Rhythm Bandits” that are impossible not to dance to. Overall, “D-D-Don’t Don’t Stop the Beat” is a fun and energetic album that captures the essence of early 2000s pop music.

61. I Can’t Stop – Al Green

“I Can’t Stop” is the 24th studio album by soul legend Al Green, released in 2003. The album features ten tracks that mix classic soul sounds with a contemporary production style. The album’s title track, “I Can’t Stop,” features a distinctive guitar riff and an infectious chorus, while other standout tracks include the melancholic “Rainin’ In My Heart” and the upbeat “My Problem Is You.” Green’s iconic voice is in top form throughout the album, and his emotional performances are backed by a talented group of musicians. “I Can’t Stop” is a must-listen for fans of classic soul music.

62. Sound of the Underground – Girls Aloud

Sound of the Underground is the debut album from British girl group, Girls Aloud. Released in 2003, it fuses pop, dance and rock elements to create a unique sound that sets them apart from other girl groups of the time. The album is full of catchy hooks and pulsing beats, with standout tracks including the title track “Sound of the Underground,” “No Good Advice” and “Jump.” The album was both a critical and commercial success, reaching number two on the UK charts and winning the group the BRIT Award for Best Single for “Sound of the Underground.”

63. Here Comes the Indian – Animal Collective

“Here Comes the Indian” is the second studio album by experimental rock band Animal Collective, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of psychedelic, folk, and noise rock, with heavy use of tribal percussion and unconventional song structures. The album features four long tracks that blend together seamlessly, creating an immersive and chaotic sonic experience. The lyrics are cryptic and abstract, often inspired by nature and tribal cultures. “Here Comes the Indian” is considered one of Animal Collective’s most challenging and influential works, and has been praised for its experimental approach to rock music.

64. Earthquake Glue – Guided by Voices

Guided by Voices’ 15th studio album “Earthquake Glue” was released in 2003 and featured the classic lineup of the band. Clocking in at just over 30 minutes, the album packs in 15 energetic and catchy tracks. It’s a return to the more polished sound of their earlier records, with a focus on well-crafted pop hooks and concise songwriting. Standout tracks include the raucous opener “My Kind of Soldier,” the jangly “Useless Inventions,” and the sing-along chorus of “Window of My World.” Overall, “Earthquake Glue” is a testament to the band’s ability to consistently churn out great, fun, and infectious rock music.

65. Phantom Power – Super Furry Animals

Phantom Power is the sixth studio album by Welsh psychedelic rock band Super Furry Animals, released in 2003. The album features the band’s signature experimentation with multiple genres, blending rock, pop, folk, and electronic music. The songs on Phantom Power touch on themes of Welsh identity, politics, and nature, with the track “Golden Retriever” becoming a fan favorite with its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo. The album received critical acclaim for its cohesive yet eclectic sound and inventive songwriting. Phantom Power solidified Super Furry Animals’ status as one of the most innovative and influential bands to come out of Wales.

66. Seven’s Travels – Atmosphere

Seven’s Travels is the third studio album by American hip-hop duo Atmosphere, released in 2003. The album is a journey through the eyes of MC Slug, who delivers introspective and poignant lyrics over Ant’s soulful and jazzy production. The album deals with themes of self-discovery, mental health, and relationships, with Slug’s storytelling prowess shining through on tracks like “Trying to Find a Balance” and “Always Coming Back Home to You”. Seven’s Travels is a timeless masterpiece that captures the essence of underground hip-hop and solidified Atmosphere’s place as one of the most influential groups in the genre.

67. Rock ‘n’ Roll – Ryan Adams

Rock ‘n’ Roll is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, released in 2003. The album is a departure from Adams’ previous work, with a raw and unpolished sound that draws heavily from classic rock influences such as The Rolling Stones and The Replacements. The album is a raucous celebration of rock music, with Adams’ gravelly vocals and distorted guitar riffs driving the energetic and catchy songs. Tracks like “This Is It” and “Burning Photographs” showcase Adams’ ability to write anthemic, fist-pumping rock tunes. Rock ‘n’ Roll is a fun and exhilarating album that solidified Adams’ reputation as a versatile and talented musician.

68. War All the Time – Thursday

Released in 2003, “War All the Time” is the third album by the American post-hardcore band Thursday. The album marks a departure from their previous works, incorporating a more experimental sound and incorporating a greater range of musical styles, such as post-rock and electronic. The lyrics deal with themes of anxiety, paranoia, and the general feeling of hopelessness that characterized the post-9/11 world. The album was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for its raw emotional intensity and inventive soundscapes. It has since become a seminal work in the post-hardcore genre and a fan favorite among Thursday’s discography.

69. The Ugly Organ – Cursive

The Ugly Organ is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band Cursive, released in 2003. The album is a concept record that delves into the complexities of relationships, both romantic and platonic, and the darker aspects of human nature. Led by frontman Tim Kasher’s emotionally charged vocals, the album features intricate guitar work, driving rhythms, and occasional use of a horn section. Tracks like “Art Is Hard” and “The Recluse” showcase the band’s ability to create intense and powerful music that is both catchy and thought-provoking. The Ugly Organ is a bold and ambitious album that cemented Cursive’s place as one of the most innovative bands in indie rock.

70. Haha Sound – Broadcast

Haha Sound is the second studio album by English experimental band Broadcast, released in 2003. The album is a mesmerizing journey through sonic landscapes that fuse elements of psychedelic, electronic, and avant-garde music. Vocalist Trish Keenan’s ethereal voice floats over layers of intricate instrumentation, including lush synthesizers and hypnotic rhythms. Tracks like “Pendulum” and “Black Umbrellas” showcase the band’s ability to create atmospheric soundscapes that are both haunting and beautiful. Haha Sound is a masterpiece of experimental music that solidified Broadcast’s place as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking bands of the early 2000s.

71. Faceless – Godsmack

Faceless is the third studio album by American rock band Godsmack, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s signature heavy sound and features aggressive guitar riffs, pounding drums, and intense vocals from frontman Sully Erna. The lyrics explore themes of personal struggles, inner demons, and the search for self-identity, with tracks such as “Straight Out of Line,” “I Stand Alone,” and “Re-Align” standing out as highlights. Faceless received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, cementing Godsmack’s status as one of the leading bands in the nu-metal and hard rock scene of the early 2000s.

72. Chariot – Gavin DeGraw

Chariot is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, released in 2003. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and soul influences, with DeGraw’s soulful vocals and piano-driven melodies at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “I Don’t Want to Be”, became a hit and helped establish DeGraw as a rising star in the music industry. Chariot also features heartfelt ballads such as “Chemical Party” and upbeat tracks like “Follow Through”, showcasing DeGraw’s versatility as a songwriter. With its memorable hooks and emotional depth, Chariot remains a standout album in DeGraw’s discography.

73. Youth & Young Manhood – Kings of Leon

Youth & Young Manhood is the debut album of American rock band Kings of Leon, released in 2003. The album features a mix of Southern rock and garage rock, with raw and energetic instrumentation and Caleb Followill’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics explore themes of youthful rebellion, self-discovery, and relationships, with standout tracks such as “Red Morning Light,” “Molly’s Chambers,” and “California Waiting.” The album received critical acclaim for its fresh sound and authenticity, and helped launch Kings of Leon into the mainstream music scene. Youth & Young Manhood is a solid debut that showcases the band’s talent and potential.

74. Thickfreakness – The Black Keys

Thickfreakness is the second studio album by American rock duo The Black Keys, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s raw and gritty sound, with Dan Auerbach’s blistering guitar riffs and Patrick Carney’s driving drums propelling the blues-inspired tracks forward. The album was recorded on a shoestring budget in Carney’s basement, adding to its lo-fi charm. Tracks like “Set You Free” and “Hard Row” are unapologetically bluesy and showcase Auerbach’s powerful vocals. Thickfreakness is a testament to the power of stripped-down rock music and cemented The Black Keys’ reputation as one of the most exciting rock bands of the early 2000s.

75. Keep it Together – Guster

Keep it Together is the fifth studio album by American alternative rock band Guster, released in 2003. The album features the band’s signature blend of acoustic and electric instrumentation, catchy melodies, and harmonies, with a focus on lush arrangements and production. The lyrics explore themes of love, relationships, and the passage of time, with standout tracks such as “Amsterdam,” “Homecoming King,” and “Red Oyster Cult.” Keep it Together received critical acclaim for its cohesive sound and songwriting, and is considered one of Guster’s strongest releases. It’s a must-listen for fans of indie and alternative rock.

76. Rooney – Rooney

Rooney is the self-titled debut album by American rock band Rooney, released in 2003. The album features a mix of retro-inspired rock and power pop, with catchy hooks and sing-along choruses. Led by frontman Robert Schwartzman’s smooth vocals, the album showcases the band’s ability to write infectious and upbeat tracks such as “Blueside” and “Shakin'”. The album also features slower, more introspective tracks like “Stay Away” that showcase the band’s emotional depth. Rooney is a fun and energetic debut that put the band on the map and remains a beloved album among fans of catchy and nostalgic rock music.

77. Wonderful Rainbow – Lightning Bolt

Wonderful Rainbow is the third album by noise rock duo Lightning Bolt, released in 2003. The album features Brian Chippendale’s frenetic drumming and Brian Gibson’s distorted bass guitar, creating a wall of sound that’s both chaotic and exhilarating. The album showcases the band’s ability to create intense and unpredictable music, with tracks such as “Assassins,” “Captain Caveman,” and “Bizarro Bike” standing out as highlights. Wonderful Rainbow is a relentless and experimental album that pushes the boundaries of what noise rock can be, and is considered a classic in the genre. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for those who can handle it, it’s an unforgettable experience.

78. Tasty – Kelis

Tasty is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Kelis, released in 2003. The album features a mix of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic influences, with Kelis’ soulful vocals at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “Milkshake”, became a massive hit and remains one of Kelis’ most popular songs. Tasty also features club-friendly tracks like “Trick Me” and “In Public”, as well as slower, more introspective songs like “Millionaire” and “Stick Up”. With its eclectic mix of styles and Kelis’ powerful vocals, Tasty remains a standout album in the R&B and pop landscape of the early 2000s.

79. Three Days Grace – Three Days Grace

The self-titled debut album from Canadian rock band Three Days Grace was released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s heavy sound with a focus on strong guitar riffs and lead singer Adam Gontier’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics explore themes of pain, anger, and isolation, with standout tracks including “I Hate Everything About You,” “Just Like You,” and “Home.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, helping to establish Three Days Grace as one of the leading bands in the post-grunge and alternative metal scene of the early 2000s. It remains a fan favorite and a solid debut for the band.

80. The Decline of British Sea Power – British Sea Power

The Decline of British Sea Power is the debut studio album by English indie rock band British Sea Power, released in 2003. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of post-punk, art rock, and indie pop influences, with soaring melodies and intelligent lyrics. Tracks like “Fear of Drowning” and “Carrion” feature intricate guitar work and propulsive rhythms, while the album’s epic closer “Lately” builds to a climactic crescendo. The Decline of British Sea Power is a confident and ambitious debut that established the band as one of the most exciting and innovative acts in British rock music.

81. A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar – Dashboard Confessional

A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar is the fourth studio album by American emo band Dashboard Confessional, released in 2003. The album features Chris Carrabba’s signature heartfelt and confessional lyrics, with acoustic and electric instrumentation and catchy melodies. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak, relationships, and self-doubt, with standout tracks including “Hands Down,” “Rapid Hope Loss,” and “Carry This Picture.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, solidifying Dashboard Confessional’s place in the emo and alternative rock scene of the early 2000s. A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar is a must-listen for fans of the genre.

82. Reconstruction Site – The Weakerthans

Reconstruction Site is the third studio album by Canadian indie rock band The Weakerthans, released in 2003. The album features poetic and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and identity, set against a backdrop of intricate instrumentation that incorporates elements of indie rock, punk, and folk music. Tracks like “The Reasons” and “Our Retired Explorer” showcase John K. Samson’s evocative lyrics and the band’s ability to craft intricate and dynamic arrangements. Reconstruction Site is a thoughtful and emotionally resonant album that solidified The Weakerthans’ place as one of Canada’s most beloved indie rock bands.

83. Joe Budden – Joe Budden

Joe Budden’s self-titled debut album was released in 2003. The album features Joe Budden’s introspective and deeply personal lyrics, with a focus on his struggles with addiction, relationships, and mental health. The production is a mix of sample-based beats and live instrumentation, with standout tracks including “Pump It Up,” “Walk With Me,” and “Fire.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, establishing Budden as one of the leading voices in East Coast hip-hop. Joe Budden’s debut is a raw and honest exploration of personal demons, making it a must-listen for fans of introspective rap.

84. Mary Star of the Sea – Zwan

Mary Star of the Sea is the only studio album by American rock band Zwan, released in 2003. The album features a mix of psychedelic and alternative rock influences, with Billy Corgan’s distinctive vocals and guitar work at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “Honestly”, became a moderate hit and remains one of Zwan’s most recognizable tracks. Mary Star of the Sea also features more experimental tracks like “Of a Broken Heart” and “Jesus, I/Mary Star of the Sea”, showcasing the band’s willingness to push the boundaries of their sound. Despite being short-lived, Zwan left a lasting impression with this ambitious and creative debut album.

85. As the Eternal Cowboy – Against Me!

As the Eternal Cowboy is the second studio album by American punk rock band Against Me!, released in 2003. The album features raw and energetic instrumentation with driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Laura Jane Grace’s powerful vocals. The lyrics explore political and social themes, with songs that touch on anarchism, gender identity, and protest movements. Standout tracks include “Cavalier Eternal,” “Sink, Florida, Sink,” and “Turn Those Clapping Hands into Angry Balled Fists.” As the Eternal Cowboy received critical acclaim and helped establish Against Me! as one of the leading punk rock bands of the 2000s. It’s a must-listen for fans of the genre.

86. Frengers – Mew

Frengers is the third studio album by Danish indie rock band Mew, released in 2003. The album features a blend of dreamy, atmospheric rock and pop hooks, with intricate arrangements and complex time signatures. Tracks like “156” and “Am I Wry? No” showcase Mew’s ability to craft lush, layered soundscapes that build to soaring choruses. The album also features slower, more introspective tracks like “Symmetry” and “Comforting Sounds” that showcase the band’s emotional depth. Frengers is a beautiful and ethereal album that solidified Mew’s reputation as one of the most innovative and visionary bands in indie rock.

87. Three – Sugababes

Three is the third studio album by British girl group Sugababes, released in 2003. The album features a blend of pop, R&B, and electronic influences, with a focus on the group’s strong vocal harmonies and catchy hooks. The lyrics explore themes of love, relationships, and empowerment, with standout tracks including “Hole in the Head,” “Too Lost in You,” and “In the Middle.” Three received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, helping to establish Sugababes as one of the leading girl groups of the 2000s. It’s a must-listen for fans of pop and R&B.

88. Unclassified – Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Unclassified is the debut album by American funk and soul band Robert Randolph and the Family Band, released in 2003. The album features Robert Randolph’s pedal steel guitar as the lead instrument, blending elements of rock, blues, gospel, and funk to create a unique and infectious sound. The lyrics explore themes of spirituality, love, and social justice, with standout tracks including “Squeeze,” “Going in the Right Direction,” and “Good Times (3 Stroke).” Unclassified received critical acclaim and helped establish Robert Randolph and the Family Band as one of the leading acts in the jam band scene. It’s a must-listen for fans of funk and soul.

89. In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 – Coheed & Cambria

In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 is the second studio album by American progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria, released in 2003. The album is a concept album that tells the story of two characters, Coheed and Cambria, and their quest to save the universe from a sinister organization. Musically, the album features a mix of progressive rock, post-hardcore, and pop punk influences, with intricate guitar work, anthemic choruses, and a sense of grandeur. Tracks like “A Favor House Atlantic” and the title track showcase the band’s knack for catchy melodies and bombastic arrangements. In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 is a complex and ambitious album that established Coheed and Cambria as one of the most unique and exciting bands in progressive rock.

90. Good Mourning – Alkaline Trio

Good Mourning is the fifth studio album by American punk rock band Alkaline Trio, released in 2003. The album features the band’s signature sound of driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano’s distinctive vocal harmonies. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak, addiction, and mortality, with standout tracks including “We’ve Had Enough,” “All on Black,” and “Emma.” Good Mourning received critical acclaim and helped establish Alkaline Trio as one of the leading bands in the punk rock scene of the early 2000s. It’s a must-listen for fans of the genre.

91. Chain Gang of Love – The Ravonettes

Chain Gang of Love is the debut studio album by Danish indie rock band The Raveonettes, released in 2003. The album features a blend of 1950s-inspired rock and roll and noisy, distortion-laden garage rock. Tracks like “That Great Love Sound” and “Attack of the Ghost Riders” showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy, upbeat rock and roll anthems, while slower tracks like “The Love Gang” and “My Tornado” showcase a more atmospheric and haunting sound. Chain Gang of Love is a fun and energetic album that captures the band’s unique and innovative approach to rock music.

92. The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place – Explosions in the Sky

The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place is the third studio album by American post-rock band Explosions in the Sky, released in 2003. The album features instrumental compositions with layers of electric and acoustic guitars, drums, and bass, creating a dynamic and cinematic sound. The music is emotive and evocative, with each track telling a unique story without the use of lyrics. Standout tracks include “First Breath After Coma,” “The Only Moment We Were Alone,” and “Your Hand in Mine.” The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place received critical acclaim and is a must-listen for fans of post-rock and instrumental music.

93. Blackout – Dropkick Murphys

Blackout is the fourth studio album by American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys, released in 2003. The album features the band’s signature sound of fast-paced punk rock with traditional Irish instrumentation, including bagpipes, tin whistle, and accordion. The lyrics explore themes of Irish heritage, working-class struggles, and resistance, with standout tracks including “Walk Away,” “Fields of Athenry,” and “The Dirty Glass.” Blackout received critical acclaim and helped establish Dropkick Murphys as one of the leading bands in the Celtic punk scene. It’s a must-listen for fans of punk rock and Irish folk music.

94. Michigan – Sufjan Stevens

Michigan is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens, released in 2003. The album is a concept album that explores the history, people, and geography of the state of Michigan, with each track named after a place or person in the state. The music features a blend of folk, indie rock, and orchestral elements, with Stevens’ distinctive voice and intricate instrumentation creating a unique and emotive sound. Standout tracks include “Flint,” “For the Widows in Paradise, For the Fatherless in Ypsilanti,” and “Romulus.” Michigan received critical acclaim and is a must-listen for fans of indie folk and singer-songwriters.

95. The Dresden Dolls – The Dresden Dolls

The Dresden Dolls is the debut studio album by American musical duo The Dresden Dolls, released in 2003. The album features a unique blend of cabaret, punk rock, and darkwave, with Amanda Palmer’s theatrical vocals and piano playing complemented by Brian Viglione’s powerful drumming. The lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and society’s expectations, with standout tracks including “Girl Anachronism,” “Coin-Operated Boy,” and “Missed Me.” The Dresden Dolls received critical acclaim and helped establish the duo as a leading act in the dark cabaret scene of the early 2000s. It’s a must-listen for fans of alternative and theatrical music.

96. You Are Free – Cat Power

“You Are Free” is a deeply introspective album by American singer-songwriter Cat Power. Released in 2003, the record explores themes of self-discovery, love, and emotional vulnerability. The songs are minimalistic, with simple guitar or piano accompaniment and Chan Marshall’s haunting voice at the forefront. The lyrics are raw and personal, reflecting Marshall’s own struggles with mental health and relationships. The album also features collaborations with musicians like Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder. “You Are Free” is a powerful and cathartic work of art that invites the listener to confront their own inner turmoil and find strength in vulnerability.

97. Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts – M83

“Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts” is the second studio album by French electronic music project M83, released in 2003. The album is a sonic journey through dreamy soundscapes, with lush textures and layers of atmospheric synthesizers that evoke a sense of nostalgia and otherworldliness. It is characterized by a cinematic quality that makes it feel like a soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist. The album’s title and track names further enhance this surreal feeling. “Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts” is a masterpiece of electronic music that remains influential to this day, inspiring a generation of musicians and listeners alike.

98. The Vertigo of Bliss – Biffy Clyro

The Vertigo of Bliss is the second studio album by Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro, released in 2003. The album features a blend of post-hardcore, math rock, and emo influences, with intricate guitar work and complex rhythms. Tracks like “Glitter and Trauma” and “There’s No Such Thing As a Jaggy Snake” showcase the band’s ability to create songs that build to explosive climaxes, while slower tracks like “The Atrocity” and “The Kids from Kibble and the Fist of Light” showcase the band’s emotional depth and introspective lyrics. The Vertigo of Bliss is an intense and dynamic album that solidified Biffy Clyro’s place as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in rock music.

99. The New Romance – Pretty Girls Make Graves

The New Romance is the second studio album by American post-punk band Pretty Girls Make Graves, released in 2003. The album features a blend of angular guitar riffs, propulsive rhythms, and energetic vocals, with a sense of urgency and political awareness. Tracks like “This Is Our Emergency” and “All Medicated Geniuses” showcase the band’s knack for crafting punk anthems that pack a punch, while slower tracks like “A Certain Cemetery” and “The Teeth Collector” showcase a more atmospheric and brooding sound. The New Romance is an ambitious and politically charged album that cemented Pretty Girls Make Graves as one of the most exciting and vital bands in post-punk.

100. The Old Kit Bag – Richard Thompson

The Old Kit Bag is the twelfth studio album by British singer-songwriter Richard Thompson, released in 2003. The album features Thompson’s signature blend of folk, rock, and country influences, with intricate guitar work and a focus on storytelling. Tracks like “Gethsemane” and “Outside of the Inside” showcase Thompson’s ability to craft thoughtful and introspective lyrics, while more upbeat tracks like “Jealous Words” and “Miss Patsy” showcase his knack for catchy melodies and clever wordplay. The Old Kit Bag is a mature and reflective album that showcases Thompson’s musical and lyrical prowess, and remains a highlight of his extensive discography.