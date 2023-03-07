The early 2000s marked a transition in the music industry, as physical sales of CDs began to decline and digital downloads became increasingly popular. This shift had a significant impact on the albums released during this time period. Some of the most notable albums from the early 2000s include The Strokes’ “Is This It” (2001), which helped spark a revival of garage rock, and Radiohead’s “Amnesiac” (2001), a critically acclaimed experimental album that pushed the boundaries of rock music.

As the decade progressed, hip-hop and R&B gained even more prominence, with albums like OutKast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” (2003) and Beyoncé’s “Dangerously in Love” (2003) becoming massive commercial successes. Indie rock also continued to thrive, with bands like Arcade Fire and The White Stripes releasing acclaimed albums.

In the late 2000s, the rise of streaming services and social media began to further reshape the music industry. Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (2010) was one of the first major albums to benefit from the power of social media hype, while artists like Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar used streaming platforms to break records and dominate the charts.

Overall, the albums made from 2001 onwards reflect a time of immense change in the music industry, as artists adapted to new technologies and audiences while continuing to push boundaries and experiment with new sounds.

1. The Blueprint – Jay-Z

“The Blueprint” is the sixth studio album by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2001. The album features 13 tracks, with production from Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Timbaland, among others. The album’s sound is defined by its soulful samples, booming beats, and Jay-Z’s sharp and witty rhymes. The lyrics touch on themes of life in the inner city, the music industry, and personal struggles and successes. “The Blueprint” is widely regarded as a landmark album in hip-hop, and has been credited with revitalizing the genre’s commercial and artistic potential. It remains a classic and influential work of rap music to this day.

2. Is This It – The Strokes

“Is This It” is the debut studio album by American rock band The Strokes, released in 2001. The album features 11 tracks, with a raw and stripped-down sound that draws inspiration from 70s garage rock and punk. The album’s production emphasizes a live sound, with few overdubs and a focus on the interplay between the band members. The lyrics are marked by a sense of detachment and disillusionment, with themes of modern life and youthful angst. “Is This It” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has been hailed as a classic and influential work of indie rock.

3. Songs In A Minor – Alicia Keys

“Songs in A Minor” is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, released in 2001. The album features 16 tracks, showcasing Keys’ powerful vocals, piano playing, and songwriting abilities. The album’s sound combines R&B, soul, and hip-hop influences, with live instrumentation and rich arrangements. The lyrics touch on themes of love, empowerment, and personal growth, with Keys’ distinctive voice and expressive piano playing adding an intimate and emotional dimension to the songs. “Songs in A Minor” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, earning Keys multiple Grammy Awards and establishing her as a major force in contemporary soul and R&B music.

4. Discovery – Daft Punk

“Discovery” is the second studio album by French electronic music duo Daft Punk, released in 2001. The album features 14 tracks, showcasing the duo’s signature blend of house, disco, and funk, with an emphasis on sampling and creating a unique sonic universe. The album’s sound is characterized by its catchy melodies, funky bass lines, and robotic vocals. The lyrics explore themes of love, technology, and the human condition. “Discovery” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, and has been hailed as a classic and influential work of electronic music, inspiring a new wave of artists and influencing the sound of pop and dance music.

5. Miss E…So Addictive – Missy Elliot

“Miss E…So Addictive” is the third studio album by American rapper and producer Missy Elliot, released in 2001. The album features 17 tracks, showcasing Elliot’s unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, with inventive production and catchy hooks. The album’s sound is marked by its futuristic beats, innovative use of samples and vocal effects, and Elliot’s bold and dynamic rhymes. The lyrics touch on themes of female empowerment, sexual liberation, and self-expression. “Miss E…So Addictive” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has been hailed as a classic and influential work of hip-hop and R&B music.

6. White Blood Cells – The White Stripes

“White Blood Cells” is the third studio album by American rock duo The White Stripes, released in 2001. The album features 16 tracks, showcasing the band’s raw and minimalist sound, with a focus on Jack White’s blues-inspired guitar riffs and Meg White’s primal drumming. The album’s sound is characterized by its garage rock influences, bluesy sensibility, and punk attitude. The lyrics explore themes of love, relationships, and personal identity, with Jack White’s distinctively quirky and poetic lyrics adding an enigmatic and surreal quality to the songs. “White Blood Cells” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has been hailed as a classic and influential work of indie rock.

7. Missundaztood – Pink

“Missundaztood” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Pink, released in 2001. The album features 18 tracks, showcasing Pink’s versatility as a pop artist, with a mix of upbeat dance tracks, introspective ballads, and edgy rock-influenced songs. The album’s sound is marked by its catchy hooks, energetic production, and Pink’s powerful and emotive vocals. The lyrics touch on themes of love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and empowerment, with Pink’s raw and honest approach to songwriting adding an intimate and personal dimension to the songs. “Missundaztood” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, cementing Pink’s status as a major force in contemporary pop music.

8. Toxicity – System Of A Down

“Toxicity” is the second studio album by American heavy metal band System of a Down, released in 2001. The album features 14 tracks, showcasing the band’s unique blend of heavy metal, alternative rock, and Middle Eastern music, with a focus on socially and politically conscious lyrics. The album’s sound is marked by its explosive energy, complex song structures, and unconventional vocal delivery, with lead vocalist Serj Tankian’s intense and dynamic singing style adding an unpredictable and often surreal quality to the songs. “Toxicity” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has been hailed as a landmark work of modern heavy metal.

9. Gorillaz – Gorillaz

“Gorillaz” is the debut studio album by British virtual band Gorillaz, released in 2001. The album features 15 tracks, showcasing the band’s unique fusion of alternative rock, hip hop, and electronic music, with a focus on storytelling and world-building. The album’s sound is characterized by its eclectic instrumentation, innovative production, and guest appearances from a diverse range of artists. The lyrics touch on themes of identity, consumerism, and technology, with the band’s animated personas adding a playful and surreal dimension to the songs. “Gorillaz” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has been hailed as a pioneering work of multimedia art.

10. Amnesiac – Radiohead

“Amnesiac” is the fifth studio album by British rock band Radiohead, released in 2001. The album features 11 tracks, showcasing the band’s continued experimentation with electronic music, jazz, and ambient soundscapes, with a focus on intricate arrangements and unconventional song structures. The album’s sound is marked by its haunting melodies, complex rhythms, and Thom Yorke’s emotive and abstract lyrics. “Amnesiac” was initially intended as a companion piece to the band’s previous album, “Kid A,” but stands on its own as a distinct and deeply introspective work, showcasing Radiohead’s continued evolution and willingness to push the boundaries of contemporary rock music.

11. No More Drama – Mary J. Blige

“No More Drama” is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige, released in 2001. The album features 16 tracks, showcasing Blige’s soulful vocals and her ability to blend R&B, hip hop, and gospel music. The album’s sound is marked by its uplifting and empowering lyrics, as Blige explores themes of self-love, inner strength, and resilience in the face of adversity. “No More Drama” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, solidifying Blige’s status as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and earning her multiple Grammy nominations. The album remains a classic of contemporary R&B music.

12. Aaliyah – Aaliyah

“Aaliyah” is the self-titled third and final studio album by American singer Aaliyah, released in 2001. The album features 15 tracks, showcasing Aaliyah’s versatility as an artist with a blend of R&B, pop, and hip hop. The album’s sound is characterized by its futuristic production, haunting melodies, and Aaliyah’s sultry vocals. “Aaliyah” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and earning rave reviews from music critics. Tragically, Aaliyah died in a plane crash shortly after the album’s release, making “Aaliyah” a bittersweet and poignant swan song for the beloved artist.

13. Stillmatic – Nas

“Stillmatic” is the fifth studio album by American rapper Nas, released in 2001. The album features 14 tracks, showcasing Nas’ lyrical prowess and storytelling ability with poignant rhymes that touch on themes of self-reflection, social commentary, and political activism. The album’s sound is characterized by its hard-hitting beats, soulful samples, and Nas’ commanding flow. “Stillmatic” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, earning Nas a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and solidifying his place as one of the greatest rappers of all time. The album remains a classic of East Coast hip hop music.

14. Musicforthemorningafter – Pete Yorn

Released in 2001, “Musicforthemorningafter” is the debut album of American singer-songwriter Pete Yorn. The album features a mix of indie rock and folk influences, with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies that showcase Yorn’s songwriting talent. The album includes standout tracks such as “Life on a Chain” and “For Nancy (‘Cos It Already Is)” that gained significant radio play and helped establish Yorn as a rising star in the early 2000s indie rock scene. “Musicforthemorningafter” received critical acclaim upon its release and has continued to be regarded as one of the best debut albums of the decade.

15. Love and Theft – Bob Dylan

“Love and Theft” is the 31st studio album by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, released in 2001. The album features 12 tracks that showcase Dylan’s ability to blend various musical genres, including folk, blues, country, and rock. The album’s sound is characterized by its bluesy, rootsy vibe and Dylan’s gravelly vocals. The lyrics are at times surreal and obscure, with references to history, literature, and pop culture. “Love and Theft” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, earning Dylan a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album and solidifying his place as one of the most influential and prolific songwriters of all time.

16. 8701 – Usher

“8701” is the third studio album by American singer Usher, released in 2001. The album features 15 tracks that showcase Usher’s smooth R&B vocals and his ability to blend various musical genres, including pop, soul, and hip hop. The album’s sound is characterized by its polished production, catchy hooks, and heartfelt lyrics about love and relationships. “8701” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, spawning several hit singles, including “U Remind Me” and “U Got It Bad.” The album solidified Usher’s place as one of the biggest R&B stars of the early 2000s.

17. Bleed American – Jimmy Eat World

“Bleed American” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Jimmy Eat World, released in 2001. The album showcases the band’s signature mix of emo and pop punk, with catchy hooks and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and self-doubt. The album includes hits such as “The Middle” and “Sweetness”, which helped the band break into the mainstream and gain a wider audience. “Bleed American” received critical acclaim and has continued to be regarded as one of the defining albums of the emo and pop punk genres, influencing countless bands in the years since its release.

18. Survivor – Destiny’s Child

“Survivor” is the third studio album by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 2001. The album features 15 tracks that showcase the group’s signature R&B sound and powerful vocals. The album’s theme is centered around female empowerment and resilience, with lyrics about overcoming obstacles and standing up for oneself. The album’s title track became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in several countries. “Survivor” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, earning Destiny’s Child several awards and nominations, including a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

19. Lateralus – Tool

“Lateralus” is the third studio album by American rock band Tool, released in 2001. The album features 13 tracks that showcase the band’s signature blend of progressive rock and metal, along with complex time signatures and intricate instrumentation. The album’s theme is centered around personal growth and spiritual exploration, with lyrics that touch on topics such as the nature of consciousness, the importance of self-awareness, and the search for enlightenment. “Lateralus” was a commercial and critical success upon its release, cementing Tool’s place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the early 2000s.

20. Rock Steady – No Doubt

“Rock Steady” is the fifth studio album by American ska band No Doubt, released in 2001. The album features a departure from the band’s signature ska punk sound, instead exploring a wider range of genres including dancehall, reggae, and electronic music. The album includes hit singles such as “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All”, which showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy, upbeat pop songs with infectious hooks. “Rock Steady” received critical acclaim and helped solidify No Doubt’s status as one of the most popular bands of the 2000s, earning multiple Grammy nominations and selling millions of copies worldwide.

21. Blackwater Park – Opeth

“Blackwater Park” is the fifth studio album by Swedish progressive death metal band Opeth, released in 2001. The album features seven tracks that showcase the band’s signature blend of extreme metal, intricate acoustic passages, and progressive rock elements. The album’s theme is centered around the dark side of human nature, with lyrics that touch on topics such as violence, obsession, and mental illness. “Blackwater Park” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, earning Opeth a devoted following and cementing their place as one of the most innovative and respected bands in the metal scene.

22. Songs from the West Coast – Elton John

“Songs from the West Coast” is the twenty-sixth studio album by British musician Elton John, released in 2001. The album marks a return to John’s classic piano-driven sound, featuring stripped-down arrangements and introspective lyrics that reflect on his life and career. The album includes standout tracks such as “I Want Love” and “This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore”, which showcase John’s gift for crafting heartfelt ballads. “Songs from the West Coast” received critical acclaim and earned John a new generation of fans, cementing his status as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation.

23. Vespertine – Björk

“Vespertine” is the fourth studio album by Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk, released in 2001. The album is a lush, atmospheric exploration of electronic music, featuring intricate beats and ethereal vocals that create a dreamlike soundscape. The album’s lyrics explore themes of intimacy and vulnerability, with Björk’s trademark poetic language and unique vocal stylings. Standout tracks include “Pagan Poetry” and “Hidden Place”, which showcase Björk’s ability to blend avant-garde electronic music with pop sensibilities. “Vespertine” received widespread critical acclaim and has since become regarded as one of the most innovative and influential electronic albums of the early 2000s.

24. Everyday – Dave Matthews Band

“Everyday” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Dave Matthews Band, released in 2001. The album marks a departure from the band’s signature sound, incorporating more pop and electronic elements. The album’s lead single, “I Did It”, became a radio hit, while other standout tracks include the emotionally charged “The Space Between” and the high-energy “What You Are”. “Everyday” received mixed reviews upon its release, with some fans and critics disappointed in the band’s new direction. Despite this, the album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and earning platinum certification.

25. Gold – Ryan Adams

“Gold” is the second solo studio album by American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, released in 2001. The album showcases Adams’ gift for crafting alt-country and folk rock anthems, featuring raw and emotional lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and nostalgia. The album includes standout tracks such as “New York, New York” and “When the Stars Go Blue”, which have become beloved classics in Adams’ discography. “Gold” received critical acclaim upon its release and has since become regarded as one of the defining albums of the early 2000s alt-country and folk rock scenes, influencing countless artists in the years since.

26. Just Push Play – Aerosmith

“Just Push Play” is the thirteenth studio album by American rock band Aerosmith, released in 2001. The album features a mix of classic rock and modern pop sounds, with tracks ranging from ballads like “Fly Away from Here” to funk-inspired rockers like “Just Push Play”. While some fans and critics criticized the album for its more commercial sound, others praised it for its catchy hooks and solid musicianship. Despite mixed reviews, the album was a commercial success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and earning gold certification. It remains a notable release in the band’s catalog.

27. Fever – Kylie Minogue

“Fever” is the eighth studio album by Australian singer Kylie Minogue, released in 2001. The album marked a significant departure from Minogue’s earlier pop sound, incorporating elements of disco, funk, and electronica. The album’s lead single “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in over 20 countries and earning Minogue multiple awards. Other standout tracks include the upbeat “Love at First Sight” and the sensual “Come Into My World”. Overall, “Fever” is considered one of Minogue’s strongest and most cohesive albums, showcasing her versatility as an artist and cementing her status as a pop icon.

28. Iowa – Slipknot

“Iowa” is the second studio album by American heavy metal band Slipknot, released in 2001. The album is a brutal and intense exploration of metal and hardcore, featuring heavy and aggressive instrumentation and lyrics that deal with themes of anger, violence, and despair. The album includes standout tracks such as “Disasterpiece” and “People = Shit”, which showcase Slipknot’s ability to create powerful, driving metal anthems. “Iowa” received mixed reviews upon its release but has since become regarded as a classic of the metal genre, influencing countless bands in the years since and cementing Slipknot’s status as one of the most innovative and influential metal bands of the early 2000s.

29. Origin of Symmetry – Muse

“Origin of Symmetry” is the second studio album by the English rock band Muse, released in 2001. The album features a blend of alternative rock, progressive rock, and classical music, with heavy use of pianos and keyboards. The songs are complex and often include time signature changes and intricate guitar work. The lyrics touch on themes of alienation, technology, and love. Standout tracks include “New Born,” “Bliss,” and “Plug In Baby.” The album received critical acclaim and helped establish Muse as one of the most innovative and exciting rock bands of the early 2000s.

30. Room for Squares – John Mayer

“Room for Squares” is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter John Mayer, released in 2001. The album showcases Mayer’s gift for crafting catchy, introspective pop songs, featuring acoustic guitar-based instrumentation and lyrics that explore themes of love, self-doubt, and personal growth. The album includes standout tracks such as “No Such Thing” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland”, which helped Mayer break into the mainstream and gain a wide audience. “Room for Squares” received critical acclaim and has since become regarded as one of the defining albums of the early 2000s singer-songwriter scene, launching Mayer’s career as a beloved pop icon.

31. Invincible – Micheal Jackson

“Invincible” is the final studio album by American pop icon Michael Jackson, released in 2001. The album features a mix of R&B, pop, and rock styles, with production that showcases Jackson’s legendary vocal range and dance abilities. The album includes hit singles such as “You Rock My World” and “Butterflies”, which helped the album achieve commercial success despite mixed critical reviews. “Invincible” features collaborations with major names in the music industry, including Rodney Jerkins and Teddy Riley, and has since become regarded as a testament to Jackson’s influence on popular music, cementing his status as one of the most iconic and enduring artists of all time.

32. Southern Rock Opera – Drive-By Truckers

Released in 2001, “Southern Rock Opera” is the third studio album by the American rock band Drive-By Truckers. It’s a double concept album that explores the mythology and cultural significance of the southern United States, blending rock, country, and blues with thoughtful and at times political lyrics. The album’s storytelling style has been compared to a theater production, with vivid characters and narratives that examine issues of race, identity, and history in the American South. The album has received critical acclaim for its ambitious scope and musical prowess, establishing Drive-By Truckers as a force to be reckoned with in the world of southern rock.

33. Take Off Your Pants and Jacket – Blink-182

“Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” is the fourth studio album by American pop punk band Blink-182, released in 2001. The album features catchy, high-energy punk rock anthems, with lyrics that explore themes of adolescent angst, relationships, and social commentary. The album includes hit singles such as “The Rock Show” and “First Date”, which helped cement Blink-182’s status as one of the most popular and influential pop punk bands of the early 2000s. “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” received mixed reviews upon its release but has since become regarded as a classic of the pop punk genre, influencing countless bands in the years since.

34. Laundry Service – Shakira

Released in 2001, “Laundry Service” marked the international debut of Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira. The album was primarily sung in English and marked a departure from her previous Latin pop sound, incorporating elements of rock and folk music. The lead single “Whenever, Wherever” became a worldwide hit, and the album features other popular tracks such as “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Objection (Tango).” Shakira’s unique vocals and songwriting shine through on this album, which propelled her to international stardom and solidified her as a powerful force in the pop music industry.

35. The Saga Continues – P. Diddy

“The Saga Continues” is the third studio album by American rapper and producer P. Diddy, released in 2001. The album features a mix of hip-hop and R&B styles, with collaborations from major names in the music industry, including Jay-Z and Nas. The album includes hit singles such as “I Need a Girl (Part One)” and “Bad Boy for Life”, which helped the album achieve commercial success despite mixed critical reviews. “The Saga Continues” showcases P. Diddy’s gift for producing and curating innovative, catchy beats and features strong vocal performances from a range of guest artists. The album has since become regarded as a classic of early 2000s hip-hop and R&B, cementing P. Diddy’s status as one of the most influential figures in popular music.

36. The Green Album – Weezer

Weezer’s The Green Album marks the band’s return to the music scene after a five-year hiatus. Released in 2001, the album features ten tracks, each blending power-pop melodies with hard-rock guitars. The album’s lead single, “Hash Pipe,” became an instant hit, with its catchy riff and energetic chorus. Other standout tracks include “Don’t Let Go,” “Photograph,” and “Island in the Sun.” Overall, The Green Album is a solid effort from Weezer, showcasing the band’s signature sound while introducing new elements that make it a fun and entertaining listen. It’s a great addition to any alternative rock or power-pop collection.

37. The Argument – Fugazi

“The Argument” is the seventh and final studio album by American post-hardcore band Fugazi, released in 2001. The album features complex, experimental instrumentation and socially conscious lyrics that explore themes of political unrest, personal relationships, and existentialism. The album includes standout tracks such as “Full Disclosure” and “Life and Limb”, which showcase Fugazi’s ability to create powerful, thought-provoking punk anthems. “The Argument” received critical acclaim upon its release and has since become regarded as a classic of the post-hardcore genre, influencing countless bands in the years since. The album is a fitting conclusion to Fugazi’s influential and groundbreaking career as one of the most innovative punk bands of all time.

38. Break the Cycle – Staind

Released in 2001, “Break the Cycle” is the third studio album by American rock band Staind. It features 13 tracks, including the hit singles “It’s Been Awhile,” “Fade,” and “Outside,” which helped catapult the band to mainstream success. The album explores themes of pain, addiction, and healing, with lead singer Aaron Lewis drawing on his personal struggles and experiences to create poignant and emotional lyrics. The music is a mix of heavy, distorted guitars and melodic acoustic moments, showcasing the band’s range and versatility. “Break the Cycle” remains one of Staind’s most popular and commercially successful albums to date.

39. Part III – 112

“Part III” is the third studio album by American R&B group 112, released in 2001. The album features a mix of sultry slow jams and upbeat dance tracks, showcasing the group’s smooth vocal harmonies and polished production. The album includes hit singles such as “It’s Over Now” and “Peaches & Cream”, which helped the album achieve commercial success and cemented 112’s status as one of the most popular R&B groups of the early 2000s. “Part III” received mixed reviews upon its release but has since become regarded as a classic of the R&B genre, showcasing 112’s ability to create memorable, hook-driven songs with an emphasis on sensuality and romance.

40. Mutter – Rammstein

Released in 2001, “Mutter” is the third studio album by German industrial metal band Rammstein. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of pounding industrial beats, heavy guitar riffs, and provocative lyrics, and features a range of songs that touch on themes of love, loss, violence, and power. Standout tracks include the hauntingly beautiful “Sonne,” the intense and atmospheric “Links 2 3 4,” and the powerful title track, “Mutter.” The album was a critical and commercial success, cementing Rammstein’s status as one of the most influential and innovative metal bands of their time.

41. Scorpion – Eve

Released in 2001, “Scorpion” is the second studio album by rapper Eve. The album features guest appearances from various artists including Gwen Stefani, Drag-On, and DMX. The album showcases a mix of R&B and hip-hop, with Eve delivering confident and fierce verses over infectious beats. It also features popular tracks like “Who’s That Girl?” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. “Scorpion” further established Eve as a prominent figure in the rap industry and remains one of her most successful and influential albums to date.

42. We Love Life – Pulp

“We Love Life” is the seventh studio album by English alternative rock band Pulp, released in 2001. The album features a more organic sound compared to their previous work, with a focus on lush instrumentation and introspective lyrics that explore themes of aging, mortality, and the human condition. The album includes standout tracks such as “Weeds” and “The Trees”, which showcase Pulp’s gift for crafting atmospheric, emotionally resonant songs. “We Love Life” received critical acclaim upon its release and has since become regarded as a classic of the indie rock genre, cementing Pulp’s status as one of the most innovative and influential British bands of all time.

43. Word of Mouf – Ludacris

Released in 2001, “Word of Mouf” is the second studio album by the American rapper Ludacris. The album features an eclectic mix of Southern rap, funk, and soul, with guest appearances by artists like Nate Dogg, Mystikal, and Twista. It features hit songs like “Rollout (My Business)”, “Saturday (Oooh Oooh!)”, and “Area Codes”. Ludacris showcases his unique rapping style with clever wordplay and witty punchlines throughout the album, backed by catchy beats and infectious hooks. “Word of Mouf” solidified Ludacris’ place in the hip-hop world and remains a fan favorite to this day.

44. Exciter – Depeche Mode

Exciter is the tenth studio album by English electronic music band Depeche Mode, released in 2001. It marked a departure from the band’s previous work, featuring a more experimental sound with intricate layers of electronic instrumentation and sparse, atmospheric arrangements. The album was produced by Mark Bell, known for his work with Björk and LFO, and features singles such as “Dream On” and “I Feel Loved”. Exciter received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its sonic experimentation while others felt it lacked the energy and immediacy of the band’s earlier work. Nonetheless, it remains a notable entry in Depeche Mode’s discography.

45. Morning View – Incubus

Morning View is the fourth studio album by American rock band Incubus, released in 2001. The album is characterized by its melodic, introspective sound, blending elements of alternative rock, funk, and progressive rock. It features the hit singles “Wish You Were Here” and “Nice to Know You,” as well as the popular tracks “Warning” and “Are You In?” Morning View received critical acclaim for its cohesive sound and introspective lyrics, with some reviewers citing it as the band’s best work to date. The album’s mellow yet complex sound and its focus on introspection and personal growth have made it a fan favorite.

46. Now – Maxwell

“Now” is the second studio album by American R&B singer Maxwell, released in 2001. The album showcases Maxwell’s vocal range and versatility with elements of neo-soul, funk, and jazz, as well as touches of electronica. The album features popular singles such as “Lifetime,” “This Woman’s Work,” and “Get to Know Ya,” with his signature falsetto vocals accompanied by laid-back instrumentation. The album’s smooth, romantic style and expertly crafted production helped establish Maxwell as a major force in contemporary R&B, and earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

47. Celebrity – NSYNC

Celebrity is the fourth and final studio album by American boy band NSYNC, released in 2001. The album marks a departure from the group’s previous bubblegum pop sound, incorporating elements of R&B, hip hop, and electronic dance music. The title track and lead single, “Pop,” features a pulsating beat and catchy chorus, while other standout tracks include the soulful ballad “Gone” and the funky “Girlfriend” featuring Nelly. Celebrity received mixed reviews from critics, but was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 5 million copies worldwide.

48. Labor Days – Aesop Rock

Labor Days is the third studio album by American rapper Aesop Rock, released in 2001. The album features complex, densely-packed lyrics and intricate, sample-heavy production, blending elements of underground hip-hop and alternative rap. Labor Days has been hailed as a classic of its genre, with Aesop Rock’s verbose and abstract rhymes exploring themes of the working class, capitalism, and the daily grind. Standout tracks include “Daylight,” “No Regrets,” and “Labor.” The album’s critical success helped establish Aesop Rock as a leading voice in the underground rap scene, and it remains a touchstone for fans of alternative hip-hop.

49. Reveal – R.E.M.

Reveal is the twelfth studio album by American rock band R.E.M., released in 2001. The album marked a departure from the band’s signature guitar-driven sound, incorporating more electronic instrumentation and atmospheric arrangements. The album features singles such as “Imitation of Life” and “All the Way to Reno (You’re Gonna Be a Star)”, and explores themes of love, loss, and mortality. Reveal received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, with some praising its dreamy soundscapes and emotional depth, while others found it lacking in energy and immediacy. Nonetheless, the album remains a notable entry in R.E.M.’s discography and a fan favorite.

50. All Killer No Filler – Sum 41

All Killer No Filler is the debut studio album by Canadian punk rock band Sum 41, released in 2001. The album features a fast-paced, high-energy sound with catchy hooks and humorous lyrics. Standout tracks include the hit single “Fat Lip,” which blends punk, rap, and metal influences, as well as the anthemic “In Too Deep” and the aggressive “Motivation.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, reaching platinum status in both the US and Canada. All Killer No Filler established Sum 41 as a major player in the pop punk scene of the early 2000s.

51. The Photo Album – Death Cab for Cutie

The Photo Album is the third studio album by American indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie, released in 2001. The album showcases the band’s signature sound, with melancholic lyrics and wistful melodies set against a backdrop of atmospheric guitar and piano arrangements. Standout tracks include “Styrofoam Plates,” “We Laugh Indoors,” and “A Movie Script Ending.” The Photo Album received critical acclaim for its introspective lyrics and emotionally resonant sound, cementing Death Cab for Cutie’s status as one of the leading indie rock bands of the early 2000s. The album remains a fan favorite and a touchstone of the era.

52. Tenacious D – Tenacious D

Tenacious D’s self-titled debut album was released in 2001 and quickly became a cult classic. The duo, consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, blend heavy metal with comedy to create a unique and entertaining sound. The album’s standout tracks include the humorous “Tribute” and “Wonderboy,” which showcase Black’s impressive vocal range and Gass’s guitar skills. The album also features collaborations with Dave Grohl and Page McConnell. Although not commercially successful upon its release, Tenacious D has since gained a dedicated fanbase and is now regarded as a classic of the comedy rock genre.

53. Oh, Inverted World – The Shins

Oh, Inverted World is the debut studio album by American indie rock band The Shins, released in 2001. The album features a mix of jangly guitars, melodic basslines, and James Mercer’s distinctive high-pitched vocals. Standout tracks include the upbeat “Caring is Creepy,” the dreamy “New Slang,” and the catchy “Know Your Onion!” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish The Shins as a major player in the indie rock scene. Oh, Inverted World remains a beloved album among fans of indie and alternative rock, and its influence can still be heard in modern music today.

54. Acoustic Soul – India.Arie

Acoustic Soul is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter India.Arie, released in 2001. The album features a blend of soul, folk, and R&B, with stripped-down arrangements and introspective lyrics exploring themes of self-acceptance, spirituality, and social justice. The album includes hit singles such as “Video” and “Brown Skin,” as well as standout tracks like “Strength, Courage & Wisdom” and “Ready for Love.” Acoustic Soul received critical acclaim for its sincerity and emotional depth, and established India.Arie as a rising star in the neo-soul and acoustic R&B scenes. The album remains a beloved classic of the genre.

55. Silver Side Up – Nickelback

Silver Side Up is the third studio album by Canadian rock band Nickelback, released in 2001. The album features a hard rock sound with heavy guitar riffs, emotive vocals from frontman Chad Kroeger, and lyrics that touch on themes of love, loss, and personal struggle. Standout tracks include the powerful “How You Remind Me,” the angst-ridden “Never Again,” and the poignant ballad “Too Bad.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, selling over six million copies in the US alone. Silver Side Up helped establish Nickelback as one of the most successful rock bands of the early 2000s.

56. The Invisible Band – Travis

The Invisible Band is the third studio album by Scottish rock band Travis, released in 2001. The album features a melodic, introspective sound with shimmering guitars and lush arrangements, highlighted by singles such as “Sing,” “Side,” and “Flowers in the Window.” The album explores themes of nostalgia, love, and the human condition, with lead singer Fran Healy’s distinctive voice delivering poignant lyrics. The Invisible Band received critical acclaim and commercial success, helping to establish Travis as one of the leading bands of the early 2000s. The album remains a fan favorite and a touchstone of the era.

57. Rings Around the World – Super Furry Animals

Rings Around the World is the fifth studio album by Welsh rock band Super Furry Animals, released in 2001. The album features a diverse range of styles, incorporating elements of psychedelic rock, electronic music, and even children’s music. Standout tracks include the catchy “Juxtapozed with U,” the atmospheric “It’s Not the End of the World?,” and the playful “Receptacle for the Respectable.” The album also features collaborations with John Cale and Paul McCartney. Rings Around the World received critical acclaim upon its release and is regarded as a classic of the Welsh music scene. It remains a beloved album among fans of indie and alternative rock.

58. J. Lo – Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo is the second studio album by American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, released in 2001. The album features a blend of pop, R&B, and Latin influences, with guest appearances by Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and others. The album includes hit singles such as “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real,” and “Ain’t It Funny,” which helped establish Lopez as a leading pop star. J. Lo received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its catchy hooks and danceable beats, while others found it overly commercial and formulaic. Nonetheless, the album remains a landmark in Lopez’s career and a notable entry in the pop music of the era.

59. The Glow Part 2 – The Microphones

The Glow Part 2 is the third studio album by American indie rock project The Microphones, released in 2001. The album features a lo-fi, experimental sound with layered instrumentation, ambient textures, and abstract lyrics. Standout tracks include the haunting “I Want Wind to Blow,” the epic “The Moon,” and the chaotic “Headless Horseman.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and is considered a landmark in the indie rock genre. The Glow Part 2 remains a cult classic among fans of experimental music and has influenced countless artists in the decades since its release.

60. Party Music – The Coup

Party Music is the fourth studio album by American hip-hop group The Coup, released in 2001. The album features a politically charged sound with funky beats, socially conscious lyrics, and guest appearances from artists like Black Thought and E-40. Standout tracks include the powerful “5 Million Ways to Kill a CEO,” the satirical “Wear Clean Draws,” and the catchy “Get Up.” The album’s release was overshadowed by controversy surrounding its original cover art, which depicted the World Trade Center being blown up. Despite this, Party Music received critical acclaim and is regarded as one of The Coup’s strongest releases.

61. Escape – Enrique Iglesias

Escape is the fifth studio album by Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, released in 2001. The album features a mix of upbeat pop and romantic ballads, showcasing Iglesias’ smooth vocals and catchy melodies. The album includes hit singles such as “Hero,” “Escape,” and “Don’t Turn Off the Lights,” which helped cement Iglesias as one of the leading Latin pop stars of the early 2000s. Escape received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its infectious hooks and strong vocal performances, while others found it formulaic and lacking in originality. Nonetheless, the album remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the pop music of the era.

62. Just Enough Education to Perform – Stereophonics

Just Enough Education to Perform is the third studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics, released in 2001. The album features a mix of rock, pop, and folk influences, with emotional vocals from frontman Kelly Jones and introspective lyrics. Standout tracks include the anthemic “Mr. Writer,” the poignant “Have a Nice Day,” and the rocking “Step On My Old Size Nines.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart. Just Enough Education to Perform remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock.

63. Things We Lost in the Fire – Low

Things We Lost in the Fire is the fifth studio album by American indie rock band Low, released in 2001. The album features a haunting, atmospheric sound with slow, sparse arrangements and lush vocal harmonies, exploring themes of loss, grief, and redemption. Standout tracks include “Sunflower,” “Dinosaur Act,” and “July.” The album received critical acclaim for its emotional depth and sonic experimentation, cementing Low as one of the leading bands of the slowcore and post-rock scenes. Things We Lost in the Fire remains a fan favorite and a touchstone of the genre, as well as one of Low’s most acclaimed albums.

64. Melody A.M. – Royksopp

Melody A.M. is the debut studio album by Norwegian electronic music duo Royksopp, released in 2001. The album features a downtempo and ambient sound with dreamy melodies, intricate rhythms, and ethereal vocals. Standout tracks include the iconic “Eple,” the hypnotic “So Easy,” and the haunting “Remind Me.” The album’s unique sound and production techniques received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Royksopp as one of the most innovative acts in electronic music. Melody A.M. remains a beloved album among fans of downtempo, chillout, and electronic music, and its influence can still be heard in modern music today.

65. Hot Shots II – The Beta Band

Hot Shots II is the second studio album by Scottish indie rock band The Beta Band, released in 2001. The album features a diverse blend of styles and sounds, incorporating elements of electronic music, folk, hip-hop, and rock. Standout tracks include “Squares,” “Al Sharp,” and “Broke.” The album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its eclectic vision and sonic experimentation, while others found it unfocused and lacking in cohesion. Nonetheless, Hot Shots II remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the post-Britpop and indie rock of the era, showcasing The Beta Band’s creative range and unconventional approach to songwriting.

66. Rockin’ the Suburbs – Ben Folds

Rockin’ the Suburbs is the debut solo album by American singer-songwriter and pianist Ben Folds, released in 2001. The album features a mix of piano rock, power pop, and alternative rock with witty lyrics and Folds’ signature sharp-tongued humor. Standout tracks include the title track “Rockin’ the Suburbs,” the emotional ballad “The Luckiest,” and the bittersweet “Fred Jones Part 2.” The album received positive reviews from critics and helped to establish Folds as a major solo artist outside of his previous band, Ben Folds Five. Rockin’ the Suburbs remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock.

67. Strange Little Girls – Tori Amos

Strange Little Girls is the eighth studio album by American singer-songwriter Tori Amos, released in 2001. The album features cover versions of songs by male artists, reinterpreted through the lens of Amos’ unique style and perspective. The album features a mix of genres, including alternative rock, electronic, and orchestral arrangements. Standout tracks include the haunting cover of Eminem’s “97 Bonnie and Clyde,” the melancholic rendition of The Beatles’ “Happiness Is a Warm Gun,” and the stripped-down version of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Strange Little Girls received mixed reviews from critics but remains a beloved album among fans of Amos and alternative music.

68. Free All Angels – Ash

Free All Angels is the fourth studio album by Northern Irish rock band Ash, released in 2001. The album features a mix of punk, pop, and rock influences, with catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and anthemic choruses. Standout tracks include “Shining Light,” “Burn Baby Burn,” and “Sometimes.” The album received critical acclaim for its energy, passion, and accessibility, helping to establish Ash as one of the leading bands of the post-Britpop and pop punk scenes. Free All Angels remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the band’s discography, showcasing their ability to craft memorable, high-energy rock songs with mass appeal.

69. The Grand Pecking Order – Oysterhead

The Grand Pecking Order is the debut and only studio album by American supergroup Oysterhead, released in 2001. The album features a blend of progressive rock, funk, and jazz influences, with intricate instrumentation, complex rhythms, and quirky song structures. Standout tracks include “Mr. Oysterhead,” “Radon Balloon,” and “Pseudo Suicide.” The album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its technical virtuosity and experimental spirit, while others found it overly indulgent and disjointed. Nonetheless, The Grand Pecking Order remains a cult favorite and a notable entry in the careers of its members – Trey Anastasio of Phish, Les Claypool of Primus, and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

70. The Spirit Room – Michelle Branch

The Spirit Room is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Michelle Branch, released in 2001. The album features a mix of pop rock and acoustic ballads with Branch’s soulful vocals and personal lyrics. Standout tracks include the catchy hit single “Everywhere,” the emotional ballad “Goodbye to You,” and the upbeat “All You Wanted.” The album received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, selling over two million copies in the United States alone. The Spirit Room remains a beloved album among fans of pop rock and singer-songwriters, and helped to establish Branch as a major artist in the early 2000s.

71. Girls Can Tell – Spoon

Girls Can Tell is the third studio album by American indie rock band Spoon, released in 2001. The album features a minimalist and lo-fi sound, with sparse instrumentation and frontman Britt Daniel’s emotive vocals. Standout tracks include the driving “Me and the Bean,” the bittersweet “Anything You Want,” and the melancholic “Take the Fifth.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Spoon as one of the most exciting indie rock acts of the early 2000s. Girls Can Tell remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock, and its influence can still be heard in modern music today.

72. The Tyranny of Distance – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

The Tyranny of Distance is the second studio album by American rock band Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, released in 2001. The album features a blend of punk, indie rock, and power pop influences, with catchy melodies, propulsive rhythms, and socially conscious lyrics. Standout tracks include “Timorous Me,” “Biomusicology,” and “The High Party.” The album received critical acclaim for its energetic performances, sharp songwriting, and political commentary, helping to establish Ted Leo as one of the leading voices of the punk and indie scenes. The Tyranny of Distance remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the band’s discography.

73. Ride the Skies – Lightning Bolt

Ride the Skies is the second studio album by American noise rock duo Lightning Bolt, released in 2001. The album features a chaotic and frenzied sound, with distorted bass riffs and pounding drums that create a wall of noise. Standout tracks include the explosive “Ride the Sky,” the pulsing “Saint Jacques,” and the dissonant “Bizarro Bike.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Lightning Bolt as one of the most innovative and intense noise rock acts of the early 2000s. Ride the Skies remains a beloved album among fans of experimental and noisy music.

74. Behind the Music – The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Behind the Music is the second studio album by Swedish rock band The Soundtrack of Our Lives, released in 2001. The album features a mix of psychedelic, garage rock, and classic rock influences, with sweeping melodies, distorted guitars, and soaring vocals. Standout tracks include “Sister Surround,” “Infra Riot,” and “21st Century Rip Off.” The album received critical acclaim for its ambitious scope, creative vision, and dynamic performances, helping to establish The Soundtrack of Our Lives as one of the leading bands of the psychedelic and garage rock revival of the early 2000s. Behind the Music remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the band’s discography.

75. Change – The Dismemberment Plan

Change is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band The Dismemberment Plan, released in 2001. The album features a mix of punk, indie rock, and electronic elements with frontman Travis Morrison’s introspective and self-deprecating lyrics. Standout tracks include the catchy “You Are Invited,” the frenzied “The City,” and the emotional ballad “Ellen and Ben.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish The Dismemberment Plan as one of the most exciting and innovative indie rock acts of the early 2000s. Change remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock.

76. Britney – Britney Spears

Britney is the self-titled third studio album by American pop star Britney Spears, released in 2001. The album features a mix of dance-pop, R&B, and ballads with Spears’ signature breathy vocals and catchy hooks. Standout tracks include the sultry “I’m a Slave 4 U,” the emotional ballad “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” and the upbeat “Overprotected.” The album received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Britney remains a beloved album among fans of pop music, and helped to establish Spears as a pop icon of the early 2000s.

77. I Get Wet – Andrew W.K.

I Get Wet is the debut studio album by American musician Andrew W.K., released in 2001. The album features a high-octane blend of hard rock, heavy metal, and punk influences, with anthemic choruses, pounding drums, and catchy riffs. Standout tracks include “Party Hard,” “She Is Beautiful,” and “Ready to Die.” The album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its unapologetic energy and fun-loving spirit, while others found it repetitive and simplistic. Nonetheless, I Get Wet remains a cult favorite and a notable entry in the careers of Andrew W.K. and the early 2000s rock scene.

78. A Better Version of Me – Rainer Maria

A Better Version of Me is the fifth studio album by American indie rock band Rainer Maria, released in 2001. The album features a mix of punk and indie rock with lead vocalist Caithlin De Marrais’ introspective and emotive lyrics. Standout tracks include the driving “Artificial Light,” the heartfelt “The Reason the Night is Long,” and the moody “Situation: Relation.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Rainer Maria as one of the most talented and innovative indie rock acts of the early 2000s. A Better Version of Me remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock.

79. Here’s to Shutting Up – Superchunk

Here’s to Shutting Up is the eighth studio album by American indie rock band Superchunk, released in 2001. The album features a blend of punk, power pop, and alternative rock influences, with melodic hooks, driving rhythms, and introspective lyrics. Standout tracks include “Phone Sex,” “Art Class (Song for Yayoi Kusama),” and “Florida’s on Fire.” The album received critical acclaim for its maturity, musical sophistication, and emotional resonance, showcasing Superchunk’s ability to evolve and grow as a band. Here’s to Shutting Up remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the band’s discography, demonstrating their continued relevance and vitality in the indie rock scene.

80. The Cold Vein – Cannibal Ox

The Cold Vein is the debut studio album by American hip hop duo Cannibal Ox, released in 2001. The album features a blend of underground and experimental hip hop, with complex beats and poetic lyrics that delve into themes of urban decay, societal oppression, and personal struggle. Standout tracks include the dark and introspective “Iron Galaxy,” the frenzied “Pigeon,” and the haunting “The F-Word.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Cannibal Ox as one of the most innovative and thought-provoking hip hop acts of the early 2000s. The Cold Vein remains a cult classic among fans of underground and alternative hip hop.

81. The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most – Dashboard Confessional

The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most is the second studio album by American emo band Dashboard Confessional, released in 2001. The album features stripped-down acoustic arrangements and emotionally charged lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and heartbreak. Standout tracks include “The Brilliant Dance,” “Screaming Infidelities,” and “The Best Deceptions.” The album received critical acclaim for its raw, confessional style and intimate songwriting, helping to establish Dashboard Confessional as one of the leading bands of the emo and pop-punk scenes of the early 2000s. The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most remains a fan favorite and a defining album of its genre.

82. Pain is Real – Ja Rule

Pain is Real is the third studio album by American rapper Ja Rule, released in 2004. The album features a mix of gangsta rap, R&B, and pop influences, with slick production, catchy hooks, and aggressive lyrics. Standout tracks include “Clap Back,” “The Crown,” and “Race Against Time II.” The album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its infectious energy and crossover appeal, while others found it formulaic and derivative. Nonetheless, Pain is Real remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the career of Ja Rule, showcasing his ability to craft catchy, radio-friendly hip-hop with a hard edge.

83. Ancient Melodies of the Future – Built to Spill

Ancient Melodies of the Future is the sixth studio album by American indie rock band Built to Spill, released in 2001. The album features a mix of indie rock and psychedelic elements with frontman Doug Martsch’s introspective and poetic lyrics. Standout tracks include the dreamy “Strange,” the upbeat “Trimmed and Burning,” and the anthemic “In Your Mind.” The album received positive reviews upon its release and helped to solidify Built to Spill’s reputation as one of the most influential and innovative indie rock bands of the early 2000s. Ancient Melodies of the Future remains a beloved album among fans of alternative and indie rock.

84. Souljacker – Eels

Souljacker is the fourth studio album by American alternative rock band Eels, released in 2001. The album features a blend of blues, rock, and electronic influences, with gritty production, dark humor, and introspective lyrics. Standout tracks include “Dog Faced Boy,” “Fresh Feeling,” and “Souljacker, Pt. 1.” The album received critical acclaim for its unique sound and eclectic range, showcasing Eels’ ability to experiment and push boundaries while still retaining their signature style. Souljacker remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in the band’s discography, demonstrating their continued relevance and influence in the alternative rock scene.

85. Comfort Eagle – Cake

Comfort Eagle is the fourth studio album by American alternative rock band Cake, released in 2001. The album features a mix of rock, funk, and country elements with lead vocalist John McCrea’s unique sing-speak style and satirical lyrics. Standout tracks include the catchy “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” the tongue-in-cheek “Love You Madly,” and the political “Shadow Stabbing.” The album received mixed reviews upon its release but was a commercial success, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. Comfort Eagle remains a fan favorite among Cake’s discography and helped to establish the band as a quirky and beloved fixture in the alternative rock scene.

86. Stay What You Are – Saves the Day

Stay What You Are is the third studio album by American emo band Saves the Day, released in 2001. The album features a mix of pop-punk and emo influences, with melodic hooks, catchy choruses, and emotionally charged lyrics. Standout tracks include “At Your Funeral,” “Freakish,” and “As Your Ghost Takes Flight.” The album received critical acclaim for its infectious energy and relatable themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, helping to establish Saves the Day as one of the leading bands of the emo and pop-punk scenes of the early 2000s. Stay What You Are remains a fan favorite and a defining album of its genre.

87. All About Chemistry – Semisonic

All About Chemistry is the third studio album by American rock band Semisonic, released in 2001. The album features a mix of rock, pop, and electronic elements with lead vocalist Dan Wilson’s introspective and thoughtful lyrics. Standout tracks include the upbeat and catchy “Chemistry,” the heartfelt ballad “Get a Grip,” and the driving rock anthem “Act Naturally.” The album received mixed reviews upon its release but produced a few hit singles, including “Chemistry” and “Get a Grip.” All About Chemistry marks a departure from the band’s earlier sound and explores new sonic territories while still maintaining Semisonic’s signature style.

88. They Threw Us All in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top – Liars

They Threw Us All in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top is the debut studio album by American experimental rock band Liars, released in 2001. The album features a mix of noise rock, post-punk, and electronic influences, with abrasive production, dissonant guitars, and unconventional song structures. Standout tracks include “Grown Men Don’t Fall in the River, Just Like That,” “Mr Your On Fire Mr,” and “Tumbling Walls Buried Me in the Debris with ESG.” The album received critical acclaim for its boundary-pushing sound and experimental approach, setting the stage for Liars’ continued evolution and innovation in the years to come.

89. At Dawn – My Morning Jacket

At Dawn is the second studio album by American rock band My Morning Jacket, released in 2001. The album features a mix of indie rock, country, and psychedelic elements with lead vocalist Jim James’ ethereal and emotive vocals. Standout tracks include the introspective “The Way That He Sings,” the dreamy “Lowdown,” and the haunting “Death Is the Easy Way.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish My Morning Jacket as one of the most innovative and exciting bands of the early 2000s. At Dawn remains a fan favorite among the band’s discography and a landmark album in indie rock history.

90. Old Ramon – Red House Painters

Old Ramon is the seventh and final studio album by American indie rock band Red House Painters, released in 2001. The album features a mix of slowcore, folk, and country elements with lead vocalist Mark Kozelek’s poetic and introspective lyrics. Standout tracks include the haunting “Wop-A-Din-Din,” the intimate “Byrd Joel,” and the melancholic “River.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release but was initially shelved due to label issues and only saw an official release in 2001. Old Ramon is a somber and introspective album that explores themes of love, loss, and longing with understated beauty and emotional depth.

91. The Id – Macy Gray

The Id is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Macy Gray, released in 2001. The album features a blend of R&B, soul, and funk influences, with Gray’s distinctive raspy vocals and introspective lyrics. Standout tracks include “Relating to a Psychopath,” “Sweet Baby,” and “Sexual Revolution.” The album received positive reviews for its raw and honest approach, showcasing Gray’s versatility and range as an artist. The Id remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in Gray’s discography, solidifying her status as one of the most unique and compelling voices of her generation.

92. Get Ready – New Order

Get Ready is the seventh studio album by English rock band New Order, released in 2001. The album features a mix of dance-rock and electronic elements with lead vocalist Bernard Sumner’s distinctive voice and guitar riffs. Standout tracks include the catchy and energetic “Crystal,” the anthemic “60 Miles an Hour,” and the emotional ballad “Run Wild.” The album received mixed reviews upon its release but was commercially successful and helped to solidify New Order’s legacy as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the post-punk era. Get Ready is a vibrant and dynamic album that combines the band’s classic sound with contemporary production techniques.

93. Biggest Bluest Hi-Fi – Camera Obscura

Biggest Bluest Hi-Fi is the debut studio album by Scottish indie pop band Camera Obscura, released in 2001. The album features a mix of jangly guitars, infectious melodies, and wistful lyrics, with frontwoman Tracyanne Campbell’s dreamy vocals at the forefront. Standout tracks include “Eighties Fan,” “Suspended from Class,” and “Books Written for Girls.” The album received critical acclaim for its nostalgic and charming sound, drawing comparisons to classic indie pop acts such as Belle and Sebastian and The Smiths. Biggest Bluest Hi-Fi remains a beloved album among indie pop fans, solidifying Camera Obscura as one of the most promising acts of their generation.

94. Asleep in the Back – Elbow

Asleep in the Back is the debut studio album by English rock band Elbow, released in 2001. The album features a mix of alternative rock and art rock elements with lead vocalist Guy Garvey’s distinctive vocals and poetic lyrics. Standout tracks include the haunting and atmospheric “Newborn,” the melodic and introspective “Powder Blue,” and the epic and orchestral “Scattered Black and Whites.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Elbow as one of the most exciting and innovative bands of the early 2000s. Asleep in the Back remains a fan favorite among the band’s discography and a landmark album in British rock history.

95. Come Clean – Puddle of Mudd

Come Clean is the debut studio album by American rock band Puddle of Mudd, released in 2001. The album features a mix of post-grunge and alternative rock influences, with catchy hooks, heavy guitar riffs, and angsty lyrics. Standout tracks include “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” and “Drift & Die.” The album was a commercial success, reaching platinum certification and receiving significant airplay on rock radio stations. While the album received mixed reviews from critics, Come Clean remains a notable entry in the post-grunge canon and a nostalgic touchstone for fans of early 2000s rock.

96. Take Offs and Landings – Rilo Kiley

Take Offs and Landings is the debut studio album by American indie rock band Rilo Kiley, released in 2001. The album features a mix of alternative rock and indie pop elements with lead vocalist Jenny Lewis’s distinctive voice and confessional lyrics. Standout tracks include the infectious and bittersweet “Science vs. Romance,” the melancholic and introspective “Pictures of Success,” and the intimate and vulnerable “Bulletproof.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Rilo Kiley as one of the most promising and exciting bands of the early 2000s indie rock scene. Take Offs and Landings remains a fan favorite and a beloved album in indie rock history.

97. Rooty – Basement Jaxx

Rooty is the second studio album by British electronic duo Basement Jaxx, released in 2001. The album features a mix of house, funk, and pop elements with infectious beats, catchy melodies, and diverse guest vocalists. Standout tracks include the anthemic and euphoric “Where’s Your Head At,” the groovy and soulful “Get Me Off,” and the playful and experimental “Crazy Girl.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to establish Basement Jaxx as one of the most innovative and exciting electronic acts of the early 2000s. Rooty remains a fan favorite and a landmark album in electronic dance music history.

98. B.R.M.C. – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

B.R.M.C. is the debut studio album by American rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, released in 2001. The album features a mix of garage rock, blues, and psychedelic influences, with distorted guitars, driving rhythms, and brooding vocals. Standout tracks include “Love Burns,” “Whatever Happened to My Rock ‘n’ Roll (Punk Song),” and “Spread Your Love.” The album received critical acclaim for its raw and energetic sound, drawing comparisons to classic rock acts such as The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Velvet Underground. B.R.M.C. remains a fan favorite and a significant entry in the garage rock revival of the early 2000s.

99. Trouble in Shangri-La – Stevie Nicks

Trouble in Shangri-La is the sixth studio album by American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, released in 2001. The album features collaborations with a diverse range of artists, including Sheryl Crow, Macy Gray, and Sarah McLachlan, and blends rock, pop, and folk influences with Nicks’ signature mystical lyrics and distinctive voice. Standout tracks include “Planets of the Universe,” “Sorcerer,” and “Fall from Grace.” The album was well-received by critics and fans alike, marking a successful return for Nicks after a prolonged hiatus from the music industry. Trouble in Shangri-La remains a high point in Nicks’ extensive catalog.

100. Isolation Drills – Guided by Voices

Isolation Drills is the twelfth studio album by American indie rock band Guided by Voices, released in 2001. The album features a mix of lo-fi and polished production with lead singer Robert Pollard’s distinctive songwriting style and cryptic lyrics. Standout tracks include the anthemic and nostalgic “Glad Girls,” the dreamy and melancholic “The Enemy,” and the catchy and upbeat “Chasing Heather Crazy.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and helped to solidify Guided by Voices as one of the most important and influential bands of the indie rock scene. Isolation Drills remains a fan favorite and a beloved album in indie rock history.