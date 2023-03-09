The year 1999 was a significant one in the world of music, marked by the release of many iconic albums that have stood the test of time. From pop to rock to hip-hop, the music scene in 1999 was incredibly diverse, with many groundbreaking and innovative artists pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. It was also a year of transition, as the music industry was grappling with the rise of digital technology and the impact of the internet on the way music was created, distributed, and consumed.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into the 100 greatest albums from 1999, exploring the artistic and cultural significance of each one. From the influential hip-hop of Dr. Dre’s “2001” to the genre-bending brilliance of Beck’s “Midnite Vultures,” we will explore the musical and lyrical themes that define each album and the impact they have had on the music industry and popular culture. We will also examine the social and political context in which these albums were created, reflecting on how they spoke to the issues and concerns of their time.

Whether you were there in 1999 or are discovering these albums for the first time, this article offers a journey through some of the most important and enduring works of music from a truly remarkable year in the history of popular music.

1. The Slim Shady LP – Eminem

Released in 1999, The Slim Shady LP is the second studio album by Eminem. The album showcases Eminem’s unique and controversial lyrical style, tackling themes such as drug addiction, violence, and personal struggles. The album’s hit singles, “My Name Is” and “Guilty Conscience,” brought Eminem into the mainstream, making him a household name. The album also features collaborations with Dr. Dre and Royce da 5’9″, adding to its impact in the rap community. The Slim Shady LP is a classic hip-hop album that solidified Eminem’s place as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

2. Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Californication, released in 1999, is the seventh studio album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The album marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante and sees the band moving towards a more melodic and introspective sound. The album’s title track became a massive hit, with its catchy guitar riff and relatable lyrics. Californication also features hit singles like “Scar Tissue” and “Otherside,” both showcasing Frusciante’s intricate guitar work. The album’s themes center around love, loss, and the changing landscape of California. Californication is a critically acclaimed album that cemented the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ place as one of the biggest rock bands of the 90s.

3. Supernatural – Santana

Supernatural, released in 1999, is the seventeenth studio album by guitar legend Carlos Santana. The album features a diverse range of collaborations with contemporary artists such as Rob Thomas, Lauryn Hill, and Dave Matthews. The album’s hit singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria” dominated the airwaves, showcasing Santana’s unique fusion of Latin, rock, and pop music. The album’s themes center around love, spirituality, and the power of music. Supernatural won multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and revived Santana’s career, making him a household name once again. It is a classic album that showcases Santana’s versatility as a musician and his ability to bring together different genres and artists.

4. Play – Moby

Released in 1999, Play is the fifth studio album by American musician Moby. The album features a blend of electronic, rock, and soul music, with samples from old blues and gospel recordings. The album’s hit singles “Porcelain” and “Natural Blues” received critical acclaim and commercial success, with their haunting melodies and emotional lyrics. The album’s themes center around love, spirituality, and the beauty of simplicity. Play is considered a classic album of the electronic music genre, known for its innovative use of samples and its ability to connect with listeners on a personal level.

5. 2001 – Dr. Dre

2001, released in 1999, is the second studio album by legendary producer and rapper Dr. Dre. The album features collaborations with top artists such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. 2001 showcases Dre’s production skills, creating a classic West Coast hip-hop sound that became an instant classic. The album’s hit singles “Still D.R.E.” and “Forgot About Dre” became anthems of the genre, with their memorable hooks and infectious beats. The album’s themes center around the street life, power, and success. 2001 is a landmark album in hip-hop, solidifying Dr. Dre’s legacy as one of the greatest producers and rappers of all time.

6. The Battle of Los Angeles – Rage Against the Machine

The Battle of Los Angeles, released in 1999, is the third studio album by American rock band Rage Against the Machine. The album features the band’s signature blend of hard rock, hip-hop, and punk, with politically charged lyrics that confront social injustices. The album’s hit single “Guerrilla Radio” became an anthem for the anti-globalization movement, with its driving guitar riff and powerful lyrics. The album’s themes center around social and political issues, including police brutality, corporate greed, and media manipulation. The Battle of Los Angeles is a classic album that showcases Rage Against the Machine’s unique sound and their commitment to social activism.

7. Black on Both Sides – Mos Def

Black on Both Sides is the debut studio album by American rapper Mos Def, released in 1999. The album features a blend of jazz, soul, and hip-hop, with socially conscious lyrics and Mos Def’s smooth flow. The album’s hit singles “Ms. Fat Booty” and “Umi Says” received critical acclaim, showcasing Mos Def’s versatility as an artist. The album’s themes center around black identity, social and political issues, and spirituality. Black on Both Sides is a classic album that solidified Mos Def’s place as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

8. Things Fall Apart – Roots

Things Fall Apart is the fourth studio album by American hip-hop group The Roots, released in 1999. The album features collaborations with top artists such as Erykah Badu, Mos Def, and Common, with a blend of jazz, soul, and hip-hop. The album’s hit singles “You Got Me” and “The Next Movement” received critical acclaim and commercial success, showcasing The Roots’ ability to create a unique sound that transcends genres. The album’s themes center around love, relationships, and social issues. Things Fall Apart is a classic album that showcases The Roots’ incredible musicianship and their ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop.

9. The Soft Bulletin – Flaming Lips

The Soft Bulletin, released in 1999, is the ninth studio album by American rock band The Flaming Lips. The album features a blend of experimental rock, electronic, and symphonic elements, with lyrics that touch on love, loss, and the human condition. The album’s hit singles “Race for the Prize” and “Waitin’ for a Superman” received critical acclaim, with their catchy melodies and emotional lyrics. The Soft Bulletin is considered a classic album of the alternative rock genre, known for its lush arrangements and its ability to evoke deep emotions in listeners.

10. The Writing’s on the Wall – Destiny’s Child

The Writing’s on the Wall is the second studio album by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 1999. The album features a blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop with empowering lyrics and impressive vocal harmonies. The album’s hit singles “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name” received critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying Destiny’s Child as one of the top girl groups of the 90s. The album’s themes center around love, relationships, and female empowerment.

11. Enema of the State – Blink 182

Enema of the State is the third studio album by American rock band Blink 182, released in 1999. The album features a blend of pop-punk, alternative rock, and skate punk, with catchy melodies and humorous lyrics. The album’s hit singles “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?” received critical acclaim and commercial success, helping to solidify Blink 182 as one of the top bands of the late 90s. The album’s themes center around youth culture, relationships, and the ups and downs of growing up.

12. The Fragile – Nine Inch Nails

The Fragile, released in 1999, is the third studio album by American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails. The album features a blend of electronic, rock, and industrial elements, with dark and introspective lyrics. The album’s hit singles “We’re in This Together” and “The Day the World Went Away” received critical acclaim, showcasing Nine Inch Nails’ ability to create hauntingly beautiful music. The album’s themes center around personal struggles, relationships, and the search for meaning in life.

13. The Man Who – Travis

The Man Who, released in 1999, is the second studio album by Scottish rock band Travis. The album features a blend of acoustic and electric guitars, with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies. The album’s hit singles “Why Does It Always Rain on Me?” and “Driftwood” received critical acclaim and commercial success, showcasing Travis’ ability to create emotionally resonant music. The album’s themes center around love, loss, and the human experience.

14. Fanmail – TLC

Fanmail is the third studio album by American girl group TLC, released in 1999. The album features a blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop, with socially conscious lyrics and powerful vocal performances. The album’s hit singles “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty” received critical acclaim and commercial success, showcasing TLC’s ability to create music that empowers and inspires. The album’s themes center around love, relationships, and the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated society.

15. Ágætis byrjun – Sigur Rós

Ágætis byrjun by Sigur Rós is an album that transcends language and genre. Sung primarily in Icelandic, the album combines elements of post-rock, ambient, and shoegaze to create a dreamy, otherworldly soundscape. The music is characterized by the use of bowed guitar, intricate drumming, and frontman Jónsi Birgisson’s ethereal falsetto. The songs are introspective and melancholic, yet also hopeful and uplifting. Ágætis byrjun has been hailed as a masterpiece and a defining album of the post-rock genre.

16. …Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

…Baby One More Time is the debut album by pop superstar Britney Spears. Released in 1999, the album marked the beginning of Spears’ rise to fame and became a cultural phenomenon. The album is full of infectious pop hooks, catchy choruses, and slick production. The title track, “Sometimes,” and “Born to Make You Happy” were all huge hits and helped establish Spears as a pop icon. The album has been praised for its fun, catchy, and unapologetically pop sound.

17. Human Clay – Creed

Human Clay by Creed is an album that defined the post-grunge sound of the early 2000s. The album is full of heavy riffs, angsty lyrics, and powerful vocals from frontman Scott Stapp. The songs deal with themes of isolation, disillusionment, and the search for meaning in life. The album was a commercial success, with hits like “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open” dominating rock radio. Despite its detractors, Human Clay remains a beloved album for many fans of post-grunge and alternative rock.

18. Mule Variations – Tom Waits

Mule Variations by Tom Waits is a masterclass in songwriting and storytelling. The album features Waits’ trademark gravelly voice and unconventional instrumentation, with songs ranging from bluesy ballads to experimental noise rock. The lyrics are full of vivid imagery and colorful characters, with Waits’ unique sense of humor shining through. The album won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album and has been cited as one of the best albums of the 1990s.

19. Summerteeth – Wilco

Summerteeth by Wilco is a genre-bending album that blends elements of alt-country, indie rock, and experimental pop. The album features lush production and intricate arrangements, with frontman Jeff Tweedy’s distinctive voice and introspective lyrics at the forefront. The songs deal with themes of love, loss, and the search for meaning in life. Summerteeth has been hailed as a masterpiece and a defining album of the alt-country genre, with hits like “Can’t Stand It” and “A Shot in the Arm” becoming fan favorites.

20. On How Life Is – Macy Gray

On How Life Is by Macy Gray is a soulful and eclectic album that showcases Gray’s unique voice and songwriting. The album features a mix of funk, R&B, and hip-hop influences, with Gray’s lyrics touching on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The album was a commercial success, with hits like “I Try” and “Why Didn’t You Call Me” becoming radio staples. On How Life Is has been praised for its fresh and innovative sound, cementing Gray as a standout artist of the late 1990s.

21. Midnite Vultures – Beck

Midnite Vultures by Beck is a playful and experimental album that blends funk, soul, and rock influences. The album features Beck’s signature quirky lyrics and eclectic instrumentation, with songs ranging from the dancefloor-friendly “Sexx Laws” to the psychedelic ballad “Debra.” Midnite Vultures has been praised for its infectious energy and irreverent humor, with many critics considering it one of Beck’s best albums. The album was a commercial success, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album and cementing Beck’s status as a musical icon.

22. Slipknot – Slipknot

Slipknot’s self-titled debut album is a visceral and intense introduction to the band’s brand of heavy metal. The album features punishing guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and frontman Corey Taylor’s trademark scream. The songs deal with themes of anger, frustration, and aggression, with tracks like “Wait and Bleed” and “Spit It Out” becoming fan favorites. Slipknot’s debut album has been cited as one of the most influential albums of the nu-metal genre, with its aggressive sound and intense live performances earning the band a dedicated following.

23. When the Pawn… – Fiona Apple

When the Pawn… by Fiona Apple is a complex and emotionally charged album that showcases Apple’s unique voice and songwriting. The album features intricate arrangements and haunting melodies, with Apple’s lyrics dealing with themes of love, betrayal, and identity. When the Pawn… has been praised for its raw and honest portrayal of human emotions, with tracks like “Fast as You Can” and “Limp” becoming fan favorites. The album has been cited as a seminal work of the alternative pop genre, with Apple’s uncompromising vision and introspective lyrics earning critical acclaim.

24. No Angel – Dido

No Angel by Dido is a smooth and melodic album that showcases Dido’s distinctive voice and songwriting. The album features a mix of acoustic guitar and electronic beats, with Dido’s lyrics touching on themes of love, loss, and nostalgia. The album was a commercial success, with hits like “Thank You” and “Here with Me” becoming radio staples. No Angel has been praised for its accessible and radio-friendly sound, with Dido’s emotive vocals and relatable lyrics resonating with audiences around the world. The album remains a fan favorite and a defining work of the adult contemporary genre.

25. Operation: Doomsday – MF Doom

Operation: Doomsday – MF DOOM is a classic underground hip-hop album that features the enigmatic rapper’s intricate wordplay and eccentric production. Released in 1999, the album introduced MF DOOM’s masked persona and features collaborations with other prominent rappers like Kool Keith and MF Grimm. With tracks that range from introspective to humorous, the album showcases MF DOOM’s unique approach to storytelling and his mastery of the art of rap.

26. 69 Love Songs – Magnetic Fields

69 Love Songs – Magnetic Fields is a triple album that, as the title suggests, features 69 love songs. Released in 1999, the album explores all aspects of love with songs that range from catchy pop tunes to experimental tracks. Led by the distinctive baritone voice of songwriter Stephin Merritt, the album features a wide variety of instruments and styles, showcasing Merritt’s versatility as a songwriter. With a mixture of irony, humor, and sincerity, 69 Love Songs is a seminal work in indie pop music.

27. 13 – Blur

13 – Blur is a 2000 album that marked a departure for the British band, with a shift towards a more experimental sound. The album features a mix of genres, including punk, electronic, and garage rock, and explores themes of isolation, disillusionment, and the changing face of British society. Led by the iconic frontman Damon Albarn, the album showcases the band’s willingness to take risks and experiment with new sounds, while still retaining their trademark wit and energy.

28. Mary – Mary J. Blige

Mary – Mary J. Blige’s fourth studio album, released in 1999, is a soulful and introspective work that explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. With production by hitmakers like Rodney Jerkins and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the album features a mix of upbeat tracks and ballads that showcase Blige’s powerful vocals and emotional range. From the anthemic “Deep Inside” to the vulnerable “All That I Can Say,” Mary solidified Blige’s status as one of the most important voices in R&B.

29. Millenium – Backstreet Boys

Millennium – Backstreet Boys’ third studio album, released in 1999, is a pop classic that features some of the band’s most iconic hits. With production by pop heavyweights like Max Martin and Kristian Lundin, the album blends upbeat dance tracks with sentimental ballads, showcasing the band’s harmonies and infectious energy. From the global smash hit “I Want It That Way” to the emotionally charged “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely,” Millennium is a defining album of the late 1990s pop era.

30. Blackout! – Method Man & Redman

Blackout! – Method Man & Redman: Released in 1999, Blackout! is a collaborative album by the hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman. The album features heavy bass and intricate samples, combining their unique lyrical abilities with a fun and energetic production. With catchy hooks and memorable one-liners, Blackout! is a perfect example of the golden era of hip-hop, and a testament to the dynamic chemistry of Method Man and Redman.

31. Surrender – Chemical Brothers

Surrender – Chemical Brothers: Released in 1999, Surrender is the third studio album by British electronic duo The Chemical Brothers. The album features a mix of electronic dance, rock, and hip-hop music styles, along with collaborations with guest vocalists such as Noel Gallagher and Hope Sandoval. Surrender has a distinctively psychedelic sound, and its fusion of different genres and influences make it an important landmark in the history of electronic dance music.

32. Remedy – Basement Jaxx

Remedy – Basement Jaxx: Released in 1999, Remedy is the debut album by English electronic music duo Basement Jaxx. The album features a blend of house, garage, and Latin music, with an emphasis on infectious rhythms and catchy melodies. The album’s standout tracks include “Red Alert” and “Rendez-Vu,” which became international hits and helped to popularize the UK garage sound. Remedy showcases the duo’s eclectic and innovative approach to dance music, and remains a classic of the genre.

33. …And Then There Was X – DMX

…And Then There Was X – DMX: Released in 1999, …And Then There Was X is the third studio album by American rapper DMX. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Sisqó and Marilyn Manson, and is notable for its aggressive production and raw, intense lyrics. The album’s standout tracks include “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “What’s My Name,” which helped to establish DMX as a major force in hip-hop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

34. Make Yourself – Incubus

Make Yourself – Incubus: Released in 1999, Make Yourself is the third studio album by American rock band Incubus. The album features a mix of heavy guitar riffs and melodic vocals, with a focus on introspective lyrics and themes. The album’s standout tracks include “Pardon Me” and “Drive,” which became popular radio hits and helped to establish Incubus as one of the leading rock bands of the early 2000s. Make Yourself showcases the band’s versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds and styles, while still maintaining a distinctive and cohesive sound.

35. Significant Other – Limp Bizkit

Released in 1999, Significant Other is the second studio album by the American rap rock band Limp Bizkit. The album features heavy guitar riffs, aggressive rapping, and catchy hooks that made the band one of the most successful of the nu-metal era. Significant Other includes popular tracks such as “Nookie,” “Re-Arranged,” and “Break Stuff,” which became anthems for disaffected youth. The album’s themes deal with issues such as betrayal, anger, and frustration, while also featuring guest appearances from Method Man and Jonathan Davis. Significant Other helped solidify Limp Bizkit’s place in the mainstream and remains a classic of the nu-metal genre.

36. Christina Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera’s debut album, released in 1999, marked the arrival of a new pop superstar. With her powerful vocals, soulful ballads, and catchy dance tracks, Christina Aguilera showcased her incredible range and versatility. The album features hit singles such as “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You),” which topped charts worldwide. Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and established her as one of the most significant voices in pop music.

37. Kaleidoscope – Kelis

Kelis’ third studio album, Kaleidoscope, was released in 1999 and signaled a new direction for the R&B singer. The album incorporates elements of funk, soul, and hip-hop, showcasing Kelis’ unique voice and eclectic style. Kaleidoscope features the hit single “Caught Out There,” which became an anthem for female empowerment, as well as “Good Stuff” and “Get Along with You.” The album’s themes revolve around relationships, identity, and self-discovery, and Kelis’ bold and experimental approach to music set her apart from her contemporaries.

38. Issues – Korn

Korn’s fourth studio album, Issues, released in 1999, showcased the band’s evolution from their early nu-metal sound. The album features complex arrangements, atmospheric soundscapes, and introspective lyrics that deal with addiction, depression, and childhood trauma. Issues includes hit singles such as “Falling Away from Me” and “Make Me Bad,” which blend heavy guitars and haunting melodies. The album also features a guest appearance from rapper Ice Cube. Issues cemented Korn’s reputation as one of the most influential metal bands of the late ’90s.

39. So… How’s Your Girl – Handsome Boy Modeling School

So… How’s Your Girl, released in 1999, is the debut album by the collaboration between producers Dan the Automator and Prince Paul. The album features an eclectic mix of genres, including hip-hop, electronic, and funk, and features guest appearances from artists such as Del the Funky Homosapien, DJ Shadow, and Sean Lennon. So… How’s Your Girl’s themes explore the nature of celebrity culture and the quest for fame. The album’s unique blend of styles and irreverent humor make it a classic of the alternative hip-hop genre.

40. Keep It Like a Secret – Built to Spill

Released in 1999, Keep It Like a Secret is the fourth studio album by the American indie rock band Built to Spill. The album features intricate guitar work, introspective lyrics, and a mix of rock, pop, and folk influences. Keep It Like a Secret includes fan-favorite tracks such as “Carry the Zero,” “The Plan,” and “You Were Right,” which showcase the band’s songwriting prowess and dynamic sound. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish Built to Spill as one of the most important bands of the indie rock scene.

41. There Is Nothing Left to Lose – Foo Fighters

The third studio album by the Foo Fighters, released in 1999, marks a departure from their previous grunge-influenced sound towards a more polished and melodic approach. There Is Nothing Left to Lose features hit singles such as “Learn to Fly” and “Breakout,” which showcase the band’s ability to craft catchy rock anthems. The album also features guest appearances from jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and indie rock icon Krist Novoselic. With its blend of hard rock riffs and pop sensibilities, There Is Nothing Left to Lose remains one of the Foo Fighters’ most beloved records.

42. I See a Darkness – Bonnie “Prince” Billy

I See a Darkness, released in 1999, is the fourth studio album by singer-songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy. The album features sparse acoustic arrangements and haunting vocals that deal with themes such as death, love, and redemption. I See a Darkness includes the title track, which has become one of Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s signature songs, as well as “A Minor Place” and “Nomadic Revery (All Around).” The album’s emotional depth and poetic lyrics have cemented its status as a classic of the indie folk genre.

43. I Am… – Nas

I Am…, released in 1999, is the third studio album by hip-hop icon Nas. The album features a diverse range of production styles, from East Coast boom-bap to soulful R&B, and includes hit singles such as “Hate Me Now” and “Nas Is Like.” I Am… showcases Nas’ lyrical dexterity and social commentary, touching on topics such as police brutality, poverty, and political corruption. The album also includes guest appearances from artists such as DMX and Aaliyah, and solidified Nas’ reputation as one of the greatest MCs of all time.

44. Emergency & I – Dismemberment Plan

Released in 1999, Emergency & I is the third studio album by the Washington, D.C. indie rock band Dismemberment Plan. The album features a blend of punk, funk, and jazz influences, with catchy hooks and intricate arrangements. Emergency & I includes tracks such as “What Do You Want Me to Say?” and “The City,” which showcase the band’s unconventional song structures and unique sound. The album’s themes deal with alienation, anxiety, and the struggles of modern life. Emergency & I received critical acclaim and remains a cult classic of the indie rock scene.

45. N***a Please – Ol’ Dirty Bastard

“Na Please” is the second studio album of rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, released in 1999. The album features collaborations with artists such as Busta Rhymes and Kelis, and showcases ODB’s unique style and humor in tracks such as “Recognize” and “Dirty & Stinkin'”. Despite mixed critical reception, the album was a commercial success, debuting at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Known for his unpredictable behavior and larger-than-life persona, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Na Please” is a testament to his talent as a rapper and his influence on the hip-hop genre.

46. Showbiz – Muse

“Showbiz” is the debut studio album of the British rock band Muse, released in 1999. The album features a fusion of alternative rock, progressive rock, and electronic music, and showcases lead singer Matt Bellamy’s soaring vocals and virtuosic guitar playing in tracks such as “Muscle Museum” and “Uno”. “Showbiz” received critical acclaim and launched Muse into international fame, paving the way for their subsequent albums. The album is a powerful and dynamic introduction to the band’s distinctive sound and their ability to combine different genres in a cohesive and compelling way.

47. Le Tigre – Le Tigre

“Le Tigre” is the debut studio album of the American electroclash band Le Tigre, released in 1999. The album features politically charged lyrics and feminist themes, with tracks such as “What’s Yr Take on Cassavetes?” and “The The Empty”. Le Tigre’s distinctive sound is characterized by the use of samples, drum machines, and distorted guitars, creating a danceable and energetic sound that is both subversive and catchy. “Le Tigre” is a powerful and important album that challenges gender norms and stereotypes while delivering infectious and thought-provoking music.

48. Nia – Blackalicious

“Nia” is the debut studio album of the American hip-hop duo Blackalicious, released in 1999. The album features complex rhymes and innovative beats, with tracks such as “A To G” and “Smithzonian Institute of Rhyme”. The album showcases the lyrical skills of rapper Gift of Gab and the production skills of DJ Chief Xcel, blending different genres such as jazz, funk, and soul. “Nia” received critical acclaim and established Blackalicious as one of the most innovative and talented hip-hop acts of the time.

“American Football” is the debut studio album of the American emo band American Football, released in 1999. The album features intricate guitar work and introspective lyrics, with tracks such as “Never Meant” and “Stay Home”. The album’s delicate and emotive sound, combined with its melancholic lyrics, has made it a cult classic in the emo genre. “American Football” is a powerful and intimate album that explores themes of love, loss, and identity, and has influenced generations of emo and indie rock musicians.

50. Rainbow – Mariah Carey

“Rainbow” is the seventh studio album of pop diva Mariah Carey, released in 1999. The album features collaborations with artists such as Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg, and showcases Carey’s signature vocal range in tracks such as “Heartbreaker” and “Can’t Take That Away”. The album also includes personal and emotional tracks such as “Petals” and “After Tonight”. “Rainbow” received mixed critical reception but was a commercial success, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is a testament to Carey’s status as a pop icon and her ability to create infectious and powerful music.

51. Clarity – Jimmy Eat World

“Clarity” is the third studio album of the American rock band Jimmy Eat World, released in 1999. The album features a blend of alternative rock and emo, with tracks such as “Lucky Denver Mint” and “Blister”. The album received critical acclaim for its mature and introspective lyrics and the band’s tight musicianship. “Clarity” is considered a classic album in the emo genre and has influenced countless bands in the following years. The album is a powerful and emotional journey that explores themes of identity, love, and the human condition.

52. Ricky Martin – Ricky Martin

“Ricky Martin” is the fifth studio album of Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin, released in 1999. The album features the hit singles “Livin’ la Vida Loca” and “She Bangs”, which propelled Martin to international fame. The album also includes romantic and emotional tracks such as “Private Emotion” and “Come to Me”. “Ricky Martin” received mixed critical reception but was a commercial success, selling over 22 million copies worldwide. The album is a testament to Martin’s charisma and energy as a performer and his ability to create catchy and memorable pop songs.

53. Magnolia [Soundtrack] – Aimee Mann

“Magnolia” is the soundtrack to the 1999 film of the same name, composed by American singer-songwriter Aimee Mann. The album features Mann’s signature melancholic and introspective style, with tracks such as “Save Me” and “Wise Up”. The album received critical acclaim for its haunting melodies and Mann’s poetic lyrics, which explore themes of loneliness, love, and redemption. “Magnolia” is a powerful and emotional soundtrack that stands on its own as a work of art, showcasing Mann’s talent as a songwriter and musician.

54. Back at One – Brian McKnight

“Back at One” is the fifth studio album of American R&B singer Brian McKnight, released in 1999. The album features the hit single “Back at One”, which became one of McKnight’s signature songs. The album also includes romantic and soulful tracks such as “Stay or Let It Go” and “6, 8, 12”. “Back at One” received mixed critical reception but was a commercial success, reaching #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is a testament to McKnight’s smooth vocals and his ability to create timeless and heartfelt R&B music.

55. Central Reservation – Beth Orton

“Central Reservation” is the second studio album of English singer-songwriter Beth Orton, released in 1999. The album features a blend of folk, electronica, and trip-hop, with tracks such as “Stolen Car” and “Central Reservation”. The album received critical acclaim for its innovative production and Orton’s emotive vocals. “Central Reservation” is a timeless album that explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, showcasing Orton’s talent as a songwriter and musician.

56. Astro Lounge – Smash Mouth

“Astro Lounge” is the second studio album of American rock band Smash Mouth, released in 1999. The album features the hit singles “All Star” and “Then the Morning Comes”, which propelled the band to international fame. The album also includes upbeat and catchy tracks such as “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby” and “Satellite”. “Astro Lounge” received mixed critical reception but was a commercial success, selling over 2 million copies in the US alone. The album is a fun and nostalgic journey through the late 90s pop-rock scene, showcasing Smash Mouth’s energetic and upbeat style.

57. Internal Affairs – Pharoahe Monch

“Internal Affairs” is the debut studio album of American rapper Pharoahe Monch, released in 1999. The album features socially conscious and politically charged tracks such as “Simon Says” and “Behind Closed Doors”. The album received critical acclaim for its raw lyricism and Monch’s intense delivery. “Internal Affairs” is a powerful and thought-provoking album that addresses issues such as police brutality, racism, and poverty, showcasing Monch’s talent as a socially conscious rapper.

58. Performance and Cocktails – Stereophonics

“Performance and Cocktails” is the second studio album of Welsh rock band Stereophonics, released in 1999. The album features the hit singles “The Bartender and the Thief” and “Just Looking”, which propelled the band to mainstream success. The album also includes introspective and emotive tracks such as “Pick a Part That’s New” and “I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio”. “Performance and Cocktails” received mixed critical reception but was a commercial success, reaching #1 on the UK Albums Chart. The album is a timeless classic that showcases Stereophonics’ ability to create powerful and emotionally charged rock music.

59. A Prince Among Thieves – Prince Paul

“A Prince Among Thieves” is the debut concept album of American producer and rapper Prince Paul, released in 1999. The album features a narrative storyline that follows the character of Tariq, a young rapper trying to make it in the music industry. The album features collaborations with artists such as De La Soul and Big Daddy Kane, and showcases Prince Paul’s eclectic production style. “A Prince Among Thieves” received critical acclaim for its innovative concept and its blend of humor and social commentary. The album is a landmark in hip-hop history and showcases Prince Paul’s talent as a visionary producer and storyteller.

60. S&M – Metallica

S&M – Metallica: S&M is a live album by American heavy metal band Metallica. It was recorded with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in 1999, showcasing the band’s classic songs with a symphonic twist. The album features an array of the band’s iconic tracks, such as “Master of Puppets,” “One,” and “Enter Sandman.” The orchestra adds a new layer of depth and emotion to the music, creating a unique and unforgettable listening experience. S&M is a must-listen for Metallica fans and anyone who appreciates the fusion of heavy metal and classical music.

61. Unleash the Dragon – Sisqo

Unleash the Dragon – Sisqo: Unleash the Dragon is the debut solo album by American R&B artist Sisqo, released in 1999. The album features his hit single “Thong Song,” which became a worldwide sensation with its catchy melody and provocative lyrics. The album also includes other memorable tracks, such as “Incomplete” and “Got to Get It,” showcasing Sisqo’s smooth vocals and soulful sound. Unleash the Dragon is a classic R&B album that captures the spirit of the late 90s music scene.

62. Come on Die Young – Mogwai

Come on Die Young – Mogwai: Come on Die Young is the second studio album by Scottish post-rock band Mogwai, released in 1999. The album features a more subdued and melancholic sound than their debut album, with tracks like “Cody” and “Ex-Cowboy” showcasing the band’s ability to create hauntingly beautiful instrumentals. The album’s name is a reference to the film “Gregory’s Girl,” and the album art features a photograph of a dead rabbit. Come on Die Young is a stunningly atmospheric album that cements Mogwai’s reputation as one of the most innovative bands in the post-rock genre.

63. Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory – Dream Theater

Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory – Dream Theater: Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory is the fifth studio album by American progressive metal band Dream Theater, released in 1999. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a man named Nicholas who is trying to solve a murder mystery from his past life. The album features intricate guitar solos, complex rhythms, and soaring vocals, showcasing the band’s technical proficiency and songwriting abilities. Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory is a masterpiece of the progressive metal genre and a must-listen for any fan of the band.

64. 100% Ginuwine – Ginuwine

100% Ginuwine – Ginuwine: 100% Ginuwine is the second studio album by American R&B artist Ginuwine, released in 1999. The album features his hit single “So Anxious,” along with other standout tracks like “What’s So Different” and “None of Ur Friends Business.” Ginuwine’s smooth vocals and seductive lyrics make the album a classic of the late 90s R&B scene. 100% Ginuwine is a perfect example of the soulful, romantic sound that defined the era and cemented Ginuwine’s reputation as a leading R&B artist.

65. On the 6 – Jennifer Lopez

On the 6 – Jennifer Lopez: On the 6 is the debut studio album by American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, released in 1999. The album features Lopez’s hit singles “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight,” as well as other standout tracks like “No Me Ames” and “Feelin’ So Good.” On the 6 showcases Lopez’s talent for blending pop, Latin, and R&B influences into a catchy, danceable sound. The album helped establish Lopez as a major force in the music industry and remains a classic of late 90s pop music.

66. The Contino Sessions – Death in Vegas

The Contino Sessions – Death in Vegas: The Contino Sessions is the second studio album by British electronic band Death in Vegas, released in 1999. The album features a unique blend of electronic, rock, and psychedelia, with guest appearances by Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Iggy Pop. The album’s standout tracks include “Dirge” and “Aisha,” which showcase the band’s ability to create hypnotic, atmospheric soundscapes. The Contino Sessions is a bold and experimental album that pushed the boundaries of electronic music and remains a cult classic among fans of the genre.

67. Amplified – Q-Tip

Amplified – Q-Tip: Amplified is the debut solo album by American rapper and producer Q-Tip, released in 1999. The album features Q-Tip’s hit single “Vivrant Thing,” as well as other standout tracks like “Breathe and Stop” and “Let’s Ride.” The album showcases Q-Tip’s smooth flow and innovative production, blending hip-hop with elements of funk, jazz, and soul. Amplified is a classic of the late 90s hip-hop scene and a testament to Q-Tip’s talent as both a rapper and producer.

68. Live at Luther College – Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Live at Luther College – Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds: Live at Luther College is a live album by American rock band Dave Matthews Band’s frontman Dave Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds, released in 1999. The album features acoustic versions of some of the band’s most popular tracks, including “Crash Into Me” and “Satellite,” as well as covers of songs by artists like Neil Young and James Taylor. Live at Luther College showcases the intimate and stripped-down side of Dave Matthews’ music and highlights the chemistry between Matthews and Reynolds. The album is a must-listen for fans of the band and acoustic music.

69. Hurray for Boobies – Bloodhound Gang

Hurray for Boobies – Bloodhound Gang: Hurray for Boobies is the third studio album by American alternative rock band Bloodhound Gang, released in 1999. The album features the band’s hit single “The Bad Touch,” as well as other tracks like “Mope” and “The Ballad of Chasey Lain.” The album showcases the band’s irreverent and humorous style, with catchy hooks and tongue-in-cheek lyrics. Hurray for Boobies is a classic of the late 90s alternative rock scene and remains a fan favorite for its infectious energy and playful attitude.

70. Still Life – Opeth

Still Life – Opeth: Released in 1999, Still Life is the fourth studio album by Swedish progressive metal band Opeth. The album features a blend of progressive rock, death metal, and folk music, with a focus on storytelling. The music is characterized by Mikael Akerfeldt’s death growls and melodic singing, as well as intricate guitar riffs and solos. The album’s lyrics tell the story of a man returning to his hometown after being exiled for heresy, and the ensuing conflict with the town’s religious leaders. Still Life is widely considered to be one of Opeth’s best works.

71. California – Mr. Bungle

California – Mr. Bungle: Released in 1999, California is the third studio album by experimental rock band Mr. Bungle. The album features a wide range of musical styles, including ska, funk, pop, and heavy metal, with a focus on avant-garde experimentation. The album’s lyrics are satirical and absurd, often exploring themes of American popular culture and consumerism. California is notable for its use of unconventional instrumentation, including accordion, theremin, and horns. The album received mixed reviews upon release but has since become a cult classic among fans of experimental rock.

72. 14:59 – Sugar Ray

14:59 – Sugar Ray: Released in 1999, 14:59 is the third studio album by American rock band Sugar Ray. The album features a blend of pop, rock, and reggae music, with a focus on upbeat, catchy hooks and lyrics. The album’s title refers to the proverbial “15 minutes of fame” that Andy Warhol famously predicted for everyone in the future. The album’s most famous single, “Every Morning,” reached the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 and helped establish Sugar Ray as a mainstream pop act. 14:59 received mixed reviews but was a commercial success.

73. Vol. 3: Life & Times of S. Carter – Jay-Z

Vol. 3: Life & Times of S. Carter – Jay-Z: Released in 1999, Vol. 3: Life & Times of S. Carter is the third studio album by American rapper Jay-Z. The album features guest appearances from popular hip-hop artists such as UGK, DMX, and Memphis Bleek, as well as production from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The album’s lyrics explore Jay-Z’s rise to fame and success, as well as his personal relationships and struggles. The music is characterized by its smooth, polished production and Jay-Z’s confident delivery. Vol. 3: Life & Times of S. Carter was a commercial and critical success, cementing Jay-Z’s status as one of the biggest rappers of the era.

74. Neon Ballroom – Silverchair

Neon Ballroom – Silverchair: Released in 1999, Neon Ballroom is the third studio album by Australian rock band Silverchair. The album features a blend of alternative rock, grunge, and art rock, with a focus on introspective and moody lyrics. The music is characterized by Daniel Johns’ distinctive vocals and the band’s use of strings and orchestration. The album was a departure from Silverchair’s previous grunge sound and represented a more mature and experimental direction for the band. Neon Ballroom was a critical and commercial success and is widely regarded as one of the best Australian albums of all time.

75. Soundpieces: Da Antidote! – Lootpack

Released in 1999, Soundpieces: Da Antidote! is a debut studio album by the American hip-hop group Lootpack. The album features an underground West Coast sound and contains samples of jazz, funk, and soul. The group, consisting of Madlib, Wildchild, and DJ Romes, delivers sharp and witty lyrics, with Madlib’s production skills shining throughout the album. The tracks explore various themes, including their love for music, personal struggles, and social issues. Soundpieces: Da Antidote! is a classic hip-hop album that showcases the group’s talent and creativity, earning them a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

76. Where I Wanna Be – Donell Jones

Released in 1999, Where I Wanna Be is the second studio album by American R&B singer Donell Jones. The album features smooth and soulful vocals, with a mix of slow jams and up-tempo tracks. Jones explores themes of love, relationships, and personal growth, showcasing his vulnerability and emotional depth. The album’s title track became a chart-topping hit, while other tracks like “U Know What’s Up” and “Shorty (Got Her Eyes on Me)” also gained commercial success. Where I Wanna Be solidified Jones’ place as an R&B star, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

77. Terror Twilight – Pavement

Released in 1999, Terror Twilight is the fifth and final studio album by American indie rock band Pavement. The album features a laid-back and dreamy sound, with quirky lyrics and experimental instrumentation. The band explores themes of love, loss, and self-reflection, with tracks like “Major Leagues” and “Spit on a Stranger” showcasing their signature sound. Terror Twilight received mixed reviews upon its release, with some critics praising its experimentation while others felt it lacked the band’s earlier rawness. However, over time, it has become a beloved album among indie rock fans, cementing Pavement’s place in music history.

78. Beaucoup Fish – Underworld

Released in 1999, Beaucoup Fish is the fifth studio album by British electronic music group Underworld. The album features a mix of techno, trance, and house music, with pulsating beats and hypnotic melodies. Tracks like “Push Upstairs” and “Jumbo” became dance club anthems, while “King of Snake” showcases the group’s ability to create darker, more atmospheric tracks. The album also features collaborations with DJs and producers from around the world, adding to its diverse sound. Beaucoup Fish is a landmark album in electronic music, solidifying Underworld’s place as pioneers in the genre.

79. Murda Muzik – Mobb Deep

Released in 1999, Murda Muzik is the fourth studio album by American hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. The album features dark and gritty production, with aggressive lyrics and menacing beats. The tracks explore themes of violence, street life, and survival, with tracks like “Quiet Storm” and “It’s Mine” becoming hip-hop classics. Murda Muzik solidified Mobb Deep’s reputation as one of the most respected groups in hip-hop, with the album earning critical acclaim and commercial success. Despite some controversy over its violent content, Murda Muzik remains a powerful and influential album in the hip-hop canon.

80. This Desert Life – Counting Crows

Released in 1999, This Desert Life is the third studio album by American rock band Counting Crows. The album features the band’s signature blend of folk-rock and alternative rock, with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies. Tracks like “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby” and “Hanginaround” showcase the band’s storytelling abilities, while “Colorblind” became a fan favorite and gained popularity from its inclusion in the film “Cruel Intentions.” This Desert Life received mixed reviews upon its release but has since gained a dedicated following, solidifying Counting Crows’ place as one of the most beloved rock bands of the ’90s.

81. Brand New Day – Sting

Released in 1999, Brand New Day is the sixth studio album by British singer-songwriter Sting. The album features a mix of genres, including pop, rock, and world music, with lyrics that explore love, spirituality, and social issues. The title track became a hit and earned Sting a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Other tracks like “Desert Rose” and “After the Rain Has Fallen” showcase Sting’s ability to blend different musical cultures, adding to the album’s diversity. Brand New Day received critical acclaim upon its release and has since become a fan favorite and a staple in Sting’s discography.

82. Blue – Third Eye Blind

Released in 1999, Blue is the second studio album by American alternative rock band Third Eye Blind. The album features a mix of upbeat rock and introspective ballads, with catchy hooks and honest lyrics. Tracks like “Never Let You Go” and “10 Days Late” showcase the band’s pop sensibilities, while “Deep Inside of You” and “Wounded” delve into more emotional territory. Blue received mixed reviews upon its release, but its catchy melodies and relatable lyrics have since earned it a dedicated following and cemented Third Eye Blind’s place as a beloved band of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

83. Da Real World – Missy Misdemeanor Elliott

Released in 1999, Da Real World is the second studio album by American rapper and producer Missy Misdemeanor Elliott. The album features a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music, with lyrics that explore themes of empowerment, sexuality, and social issues. Tracks like “She’s a Bitch” and “All N My Grill” became hits and showcased Elliott’s unique flow and production style. Da Real World also features collaborations with other prominent artists like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Aaliyah. The album received critical acclaim upon its release and solidified Elliott’s place as a pioneering force in hip-hop and pop music.

84. Affirmation – Savage Garden

Released in 1999, Affirmation is the second studio album by Australian pop duo Savage Garden. The album features a mix of pop and rock music, with catchy hooks and upbeat melodies. Tracks like “I Knew I Loved You” and “Crash and Burn” became international hits, while “Affirmation” and “The Animal Song” showcase the band’s more introspective side. Affirmation received mixed reviews upon its release, but its commercial success solidified Savage Garden’s place as one of the most popular pop acts of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

85. Born Again – The Notorious B.I.G.

“Born Again” is the first posthumous album by The Notorious B.I.G. and includes unreleased material, remixes, and collaborations with popular rappers such as Eminem, Jay-Z, and Busta Rhymes. The album features Biggie’s signature gritty storytelling, smooth flow, and vivid lyricism, showcasing his dominance in the rap game. The album’s production ranges from classic hip-hop beats to experimental electronic sounds, making it a fitting tribute to the legendary rapper who passed away before its release.

86. Apple Venus Volume 1 – XTC

XTC’s “Apple Venus Volume 1” is an eclectic album that blends orchestral pop, folk, and rock elements to create a unique and rich musical landscape. The album features lush instrumentation and arrangements, showcasing the band’s versatility and songwriting prowess. The album’s lead single, “I’d Like That,” is a charming and whimsical tune that exemplifies the album’s overall mood of nostalgia and introspection.

87. Brand New Second Hand – Roots Manuva

Roots Manuva’s “Brand New Second Hand” is a seminal album in the UK hip-hop scene, showcasing the artist’s unique blend of reggae, dub, and hip-hop. The album features Roots Manuva’s distinctive vocal delivery, coupled with catchy hooks and memorable beats that showcase his lyrical dexterity and social commentary. From the powerful opening track “Movements” to the reflective “Juggle Tings Proper,” the album is a masterful exploration of Roots Manuva’s identity and the multicultural landscape of Britain.

88. Everything You Want – Vertical Horizon

“Everything You Want” is the breakthrough album from Vertical Horizon, featuring the hit singles “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God.” The album showcases the band’s knack for crafting catchy pop-rock anthems with soaring choruses and relatable lyrics. The album’s emotional centerpiece is the ballad “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning),” which displays the band’s sensitive side and resonates with listeners through its relatable lyrics and melancholic melody.

89. The Ideal Crash – dEUS

dEUS’ “The Ideal Crash” is a sonic journey that seamlessly blends alternative rock, electronic, and experimental sounds into a cohesive whole. The album features intricate arrangements, intricate production, and a diverse range of influences that contribute to its unique and innovative sound. Tracks such as “Instant Street” and “Sister Dew” showcase the band’s gift for crafting memorable melodies, while the closing track “Dream Sequence #1” is a haunting and introspective piece that leaves a lasting impression on the listener. Overall, “The Ideal Crash” is a masterful album that showcases dEUS’ talent and musical vision.

90. Burn to Shine – Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

“Burn to Shine” by Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is a fusion of folk, rock, blues and reggae. Harper’s soulful voice coupled with the guitar prowess and melodious arrangements makes it a standout album. From the foot-stomping beats of “Alone” to the gentle strums of “Suzie Blue,” Harper and his bandmates showcase their musical versatility. The title track “Burn to Shine” and “Please Bleed” exude passion, while “Less” and “Show Me A Little Shame” show a more somber side. The album’s lyrics are introspective, dealing with themes of love, loss and redemption.

91. Title of Record – Filter

“Title of Record” by Filter is a hard rock album with industrial and alternative rock elements. The album’s opening track, “Sand,” with its distorted guitars and intense drumming, sets the tone for the rest of the album. “Take a Picture” became the band’s biggest hit with its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics. “It’s Gonna Kill Me” and “Cancer” deal with deeply personal themes while “Captain Bligh” and “Welcome to the Fold” showcase the band’s heavier side. The album is a blend of angst, rebellion, and self-reflection that appeals to fans of the rock genre.

92. The Art of Storytelling – Slick Rick

“The Art of Storytelling” by Slick Rick is a classic hip-hop album that tells stories of street life in a witty and entertaining way. Slick Rick’s smooth delivery and vivid storytelling are at their best on tracks like “Street Talkin’,” “Frozen,” and “Behind Bars.” The album features guest appearances from Nas, Outkast, and Snoop Dogg, which add to the diversity of the album. The beats are funky, with samples from classic soul and R&B records. The album’s lyrics are relatable, and the storytelling makes it a standout in the hip-hop genre.

93. Calculating Infinity – Dillinger Escape Plan

“Calculating Infinity” by Dillinger Escape Plan is a mathcore album that pushes the boundaries of heavy music. The album’s opening track “Sugar Coated Sour” is a relentless assault on the senses with its frenzied guitar riffs and unrelenting drumming. The band’s technical prowess is on full display throughout the album with intricate time signatures and complex arrangements. The album’s standout tracks include “43% Burnt,” “Destro’s Secret,” and “Weekend Sex Change.” The album is chaotic, intense, and highly influential, inspiring a new wave of experimental heavy music.

94. Bitter – Meshell Ndegéocello

“Bitter” by Meshell Ndegeocello is a neo-soul album that incorporates elements of funk and jazz. Ndegeocello’s soulful voice and bass playing are at the forefront of the album. The album’s lyrics are deeply personal, dealing with themes of love, loss, and identity. Tracks like “Wasted Time,” “Fool of Me,” and “Stay” showcase Ndegeocello’s songwriting prowess, while “The Way” and “Bitter” feature a more upbeat and funky sound. The album’s instrumentation is minimalistic, with a focus on the groove and the emotions conveyed through the music.

95. Supergrass – Supergrass

Supergrass – Supergrass: Released in 1999, Supergrass is the eponymous third album by the British alternative rock band Supergrass. The album showcases the band’s versatility, ranging from upbeat rock and roll tracks to slower, more introspective ballads. The album’s most popular songs include “Moving,” “Mary,” and “Jesus Came from Outta Space,” which helped solidify the band’s reputation as one of the best rock bands of the late ’90s.

96. Black Diamond – Angie Stone

Black Diamond – Angie Stone: Angie Stone’s second album, Black Diamond, released in 1999, is a soulful and funky collection of tracks that showcases her powerful voice and songwriting skills. The album’s hit singles, “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” and “Everyday,” blend elements of classic soul with modern R&B, while other tracks like “Green Grass Vapors” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” showcase Stone’s versatility as a songwriter and performer.

97. Temperamental – Everything but the Girl

Temperamental – Everything but the Girl: Everything but the Girl’s 1999 album, Temperamental, marked a departure from their earlier work, moving away from acoustic guitar-based pop towards electronic music. The album features lush production and introspective lyrics, with standout tracks like “Lullaby of Clubland,” “Blame,” and “Compression.” Temperamental has been hailed as one of the best albums of the trip-hop genre, showcasing Everything but the Girl’s ability to evolve and experiment while retaining their unique sound.

98. Knock Knock – Smog

Knock Knock – Smog: Released in 1999, Knock Knock is the eighth album by Bill Callahan’s project, Smog. The album features sparse arrangements, with acoustic guitar and piano complementing Callahan’s deep, distinctive voice. Standout tracks include “Cold Blooded Old Times,” “Dress Sexy at My Funeral,” and “Held,” which showcase Callahan’s songwriting and storytelling abilities, combining wit and emotion with minimalist production.

99. Tarzan [Soundtrack] – Phil Collins and Mark Mancina

Tarzan [Soundtrack] – Phil Collins and Mark Mancina: The 1999 Disney soundtrack for Tarzan features music by Phil Collins and Mark Mancina, with Collins providing the pop-inspired songs and Mancina composing the orchestral score. The album’s hit single, “You’ll Be in My Heart,” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and showcases Collins’ ability to craft memorable, emotional pop songs. Other standout tracks include “Two Worlds,” “Strangers Like Me,” and “Son of Man,” which feature Collins’ signature vocals and catchy melodies.

100. Carboot Soul – Nightmares on Wax

Carboot Soul – Nightmares on Wax: Carboot Soul, released in 1999, is the third album by British electronic music duo Nightmares on Wax. The album showcases a mix of downtempo and trip-hop beats, with jazz, funk, and soul influences throughout. Standout tracks include “Les Nuits,” “Finer,” and “Ease Jimi,” which feature smooth, chilled-out grooves and intricate production. The album has been praised for its cohesive, cinematic feel, creating a dreamy atmosphere that takes the listener on a journey through a variety of sonic landscapes.