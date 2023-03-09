The year 1998 was a significant year for music, as it marked the release of some of the most iconic and influential albums of all time. From hip-hop to rock, pop to electronic music, the year saw a diverse range of artists and genres make their mark on the industry. As we look back on the music that shaped the late 90s and beyond, it’s impossible to ignore the impact of these albums on the cultural landscape.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of these albums’ release, we’ve compiled a list of the 100 greatest albums from 1998. From the momentous debut of Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” to the critically acclaimed sophomore release of Radiohead’s “OK Computer,” the albums on this list represent the very best of what the music industry had to offer in 1998.

This list celebrates the diversity and creativity of the artists who shaped the music scene of the late 90s, and their enduring influence on contemporary music. It’s a testament to the power of music to capture the spirit of a moment in time and to inspire generations to come. So join us as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the greatest albums of 1998.

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill is a seminal album in the world of R&B and hip hop. Released in 1998, the album showcases Hill’s talents as a singer, rapper, and songwriter. The album blends various styles, including soul, reggae, and jazz, and features introspective lyrics about love, relationships, and social issues. Standout tracks like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Ex-Factor” became instant classics and propelled Hill to superstardom. The album won multiple Grammy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

2. Aquemini – Outkast

Aquemini by Outkast is a groundbreaking album that pushed the boundaries of hip hop. Released in 1998, the album blends Southern funk, soul, and hip hop, creating a unique sound that would become synonymous with Outkast. The album features intricate production, complex rhymes, and social commentary. Standout tracks like “Rosa Parks” and “Liberation” showcase the group’s lyrical prowess and musical innovation. The album was a commercial and critical success, cementing Outkast’s place in hip hop history.

3. Ray of Light – Madonna

Ray of Light by Madonna marks a significant departure from the singer’s previous pop-oriented albums. Released in 1998, the album blends electronic, dance, and rock influences, creating a sound that was ahead of its time. The album features introspective lyrics about spirituality, motherhood, and personal growth. Standout tracks like “Frozen” and “Ray of Light” showcase Madonna’s vocal range and willingness to experiment with new sounds. The album won multiple Grammy Awards and is widely regarded as one of Madonna’s best works.

4. Hello Nasty – Beastie Boys

Hello Nasty by Beastie Boys is a genre-bending album that showcases the group’s versatility and sense of humor. Released in 1998, the album blends hip hop, punk rock, funk, and electronic music, creating a sound that was both experimental and accessible. The album features witty rhymes, social commentary, and infectious beats. Standout tracks like “Intergalactic” and “Body Movin'” became instant classics and helped the album achieve commercial success. The album won multiple Grammy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the Beastie Boys’ best works.

5. Devil Without a Cause – Kid Rock

Devil Without a Cause by Kid Rock is a rap rock album that made a significant impact on the music scene in 1998. The album features a mix of rock, rap, and country influences, creating a sound that was both unique and controversial. The album features lyrics about partying, rebellion, and blue-collar life. Standout tracks like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy” became instant classics and helped the album achieve commercial success. The album marked a significant shift in Kid Rock’s career and paved the way for future artists to blend different genres of music.

6. You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby – Fatboy Slim

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby by Fatboy Slim is a landmark album in the world of big beat and electronic music. Released in 1998, the album features catchy beats, infectious hooks, and samples from various sources, including old records and movie dialogues. Standout tracks like “The Rockafeller Skank” and “Praise You” became instant hits and helped the album achieve commercial success. The album is widely regarded as one of the best dance albums of the 90s and helped popularize electronic music around the world.

7. Follow the Leader – Korn

Follow the Leader by Korn is a groundbreaking album in the world of nu-metal. Released in 1998, the album features heavy guitars, aggressive vocals, and a mix of hip hop and metal influences. Standout tracks like “Freak on a Leash” and “Got the Life” showcase the band’s energy and angst. The album was a commercial and critical success, helping to establish Korn as one of the biggest bands of the late 90s. The album marked a significant shift in the music scene, inspiring a new generation of rock bands.

8. Mezzanine – Massive Attack

Mezzanine by Massive Attack is a seminal album in the world of trip-hop. Released in 1998, the album features brooding beats, haunting melodies, and atmospheric production. Standout tracks like “Teardrop” and “Inertia Creeps” showcase the band’s ability to create mood and texture with their music. The album features collaborations with various artists, including Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins and Horace Andy. The album was a commercial and critical success and is widely regarded as one of the best albums of the 90s.

9. In the Aeroplane Over the Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea by Neutral Milk Hotel is a cult classic album that defies categorization. Released in 1998, the album features lo-fi production, surreal lyrics, and a mix of indie rock, folk, and psychedelic influences. Standout tracks like “Holland, 1945” and “Two-Headed Boy” showcase the band’s unique sound and Jeff Mangum’s distinctive voice. The album has gained a cult following over the years, with fans praising its rawness, emotional depth, and poetic lyrics.

10. Moon Safari – Air

“Moon Safari” is the debut studio album by the French electronic music duo Air, released in 1998. The album is considered a seminal work in the downtempo and chillout genres, and is known for its lush, dreamy soundscapes and ethereal vocals. The title track, “Moon Safari,” is a standout on the album, featuring a pulsing beat, shimmering synths, and the signature airy vocals of Air’s Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel. The song has a dreamlike quality that perfectly captures the album’s overall aesthetic, and it’s no wonder that it’s become a fan favorite over the years.

11. The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 – Live 1966: The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert – Bob Dylan

Released in 1998, “The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 – Live 1966: The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert” is a legendary album by Bob Dylan. It features recordings from his European tour in 1966 and includes the infamous “Royal Albert Hall” concert, where Dylan faced controversy for playing electric rock instead of his traditional acoustic folk sound. The album showcases Dylan’s growth as an artist and his ability to evolve and experiment with new styles. Fans can experience the intensity of the concert and the crowd’s mixed reaction to the performance. It’s a must-have for Dylan fans and a significant moment in music history.

12. Deserter’s Songs – Mercury Rev

“Deserter’s Songs” is the fourth studio album by American indie rock band Mercury Rev, released in 1998. The album is known for its dreamy and orchestral sound, with intricate instrumentation and atmospheric production. The album features several standout tracks, including “Holes,” “Goddess on a Hiway,” and “Opus 40.” The lyrics touch on themes of isolation, nostalgia, and lost love. The album’s lush soundscapes and ethereal vocals create a unique and unforgettable listening experience. “Deserter’s Songs” is a critically acclaimed album that showcases Mercury Rev’s talent and their ability to push boundaries in indie rock.

13. Hard Knock Life, Vol.2 – Jay-Z

Released in 1998, “Hard Knock Life, Vol.2” is the third studio album by American rapper Jay-Z. The album features collaborations with several notable artists, including DMX, Timbaland, and Jermaine Dupri. The album’s sound is a mix of hip-hop and R&B, with catchy beats and infectious hooks. It features the hit singles “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and “Can I Get A…,” which helped to popularize Jay-Z and make him a household name. The lyrics touch on themes of struggle, success, and the gritty realities of life in the inner city. “Hard Knock Life, Vol.2” is a classic album that helped to define the sound of hip-hop in the late 90s.

14. Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star – Black Star

“Black Star” is the debut studio album by American hip-hop duo Black Star, composed of Mos Def and Talib Kweli. The album was released in 1998 and is known for its conscious and politically charged lyrics. The album features production by DJ Hi-Tek and showcases the duo’s lyrical prowess and ability to tackle complex social issues. The tracks “Respiration” and “Definition” are standouts, with smooth beats and thought-provoking lyrics. “Black Star” helped to establish Mos Def and Talib Kweli as important figures in the hip-hop scene and remains a classic album in the genre.

15. Music Has the Right to Children – Boards of Canada

“Music Has the Right to Children” is the debut studio album by Scottish electronic music duo Boards of Canada, released in 1998. The album is known for its unique sound, which blends ambient and IDM elements with nostalgic samples from old educational films and TV shows. The album creates a dreamy and otherworldly atmosphere, with tracks like “Roygbiv” and “Aquarius” standing out as fan favorites. The album’s sound has been described as “haunting” and “hypnotic” and has influenced countless artists in the electronic music genre. “Music Has the Right to Children” is a seminal album that helped to define the sound of ambient and IDM music.

16. Moment of Truth – Gang Starr

“Moment of Truth” is the fifth studio album by American hip-hop duo Gang Starr, released in 1998. The album is known for its raw and introspective lyrics, with themes of self-reflection and social commentary. The album features collaborations with several notable artists, including Inspectah Deck and Scarface. Tracks like “You Know My Steez” and “Work” showcase the duo’s signature sound, with intricate beats and smooth rhymes. “Moment of Truth” is considered one of Gang Starr’s best albums, and it helped to solidify their status as influential figures in the hip-hop scene.

17. White Ladder – David Gray

“White Ladder” is the fourth studio album by English singer-songwriter David Gray, released in 1998. The album features Gray’s unique blend of folk, rock, and electronic elements, with catchy hooks and memorable melodies. The album features the hit singles “Babylon” and “Please Forgive Me,” which helped to popularize Gray and make him a household name. The lyrics touch on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, with Gray’s emotive vocals creating a powerful and heartfelt listening experience. “White Ladder” is a classic album that helped to define the sound of folk and rock in the late 90s.

18. It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot – DMX

“It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” is the debut studio album by American rapper DMX, released in 1998. The album features DMX’s gritty and aggressive style, with themes of violence, struggle, and spirituality. The album features collaborations with several notable artists, including Jay-Z and The LOX. Tracks like “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Get At Me Dog” showcase DMX’s signature sound, with heavy beats and aggressive rhymes. “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” is a classic album that helped to establish DMX as one of the most influential and respected rappers of his time.

19. System of a Down – System of a Down

“System of a Down” is the debut studio album by American heavy metal band System of a Down, released in 1998. The album is known for its unique sound, which blends heavy metal, punk, and Armenian folk music. The album features politically charged lyrics and social commentary, with tracks like “War?” and “P.L.U.C.K.” standing out as fan favorites. The album’s aggressive sound and socially conscious lyrics helped to establish System of a Down as one of the most important bands in the heavy metal scene. “System of a Down” remains a classic album that has influenced countless artists in the metal genre.

20. XO – Elliott Smith

“XO” is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Elliott Smith, released in 1998. The album features Smith’s emotive and introspective songwriting, with themes of love, loss, and self-destruction. The album features intricate and layered production, with orchestral elements and lush harmonies. Tracks like “Waltz #2 (XO)” and “Baby Britain” showcase Smith’s talent for crafting poignant and affecting melodies. “XO” is considered one of Smith’s best albums, and it helped to establish him as one of the most important and influential singer-songwriters of his time. The album’s emotive and confessional style has influenced countless artists in the indie rock genre.

21. Without You I’m Nothing – Placebo

Without You I’m Nothing – Placebo: With their second album, Placebo mastered the art of fusing soaring rock melodies with bleak, introspective lyrics. “Without You I’m Nothing” is a powerful and emotive work, with frontman Brian Molko’s signature vocal style on full display. From the explosive opening track “Pure Morning” to the haunting title track featuring David Bowie, every song is an anthem in its own right. The album is both aggressive and vulnerable, blending punk and glam rock with confessional songwriting.

22. Mutations – Beck

Mutations – Beck: Beck’s sixth studio album “Mutations” marked a departure from his signature lo-fi sound, instead showcasing a more polished and organic sound. Drawing inspiration from 1960s psychedelic rock and Brazilian music, the album features lush arrangements and introspective lyrics. From the upbeat “Tropicalia” to the melancholic “Nobody’s Fault But My Own,” Beck weaves together a cohesive and captivating sonic journey. The album is a testament to Beck’s versatility as a musician, and is a must-listen for fans of alternative and indie rock.

23. My Love Is Your Love – Whitney Houston

My Love Is Your Love – Whitney Houston: “My Love Is Your Love” saw Whitney Houston return to the top of the charts with a fresh and contemporary sound. The album blends R&B, hip-hop, and pop influences, with Houston’s powerhouse vocals front and center. From the chart-topping title track to the empowering “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay,” the album showcases Houston’s incredible range and versatility. “My Love Is Your Love” remains a beloved classic in the R&B canon and is a testament to Houston’s timeless talent.

24. Americana – Offspring

Americana – Offspring: The Offspring’s fifth studio album “Americana” is a raucous and politically charged work that remains a defining album of 1990s punk rock. With tracks like “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” and “Why Don’t You Get a Job?” the album blends catchy hooks with sharp social commentary. But the album isn’t just a political statement; songs like “The Kids Aren’t Alright” also explore themes of disillusionment and despair. “Americana” is a raw and unapologetic work that captures the spirit of a generation.

25. Celebrity Skin – Hole

Celebrity Skin – Hole: “Celebrity Skin” saw Courtney Love and her band Hole fully embrace their pop sensibilities while still retaining their signature punk edge. The album is a dynamic and explosive work that showcases Love’s dynamic vocal range and poetic lyricism. From the blistering title track to the introspective “Malibu,” every song is a masterpiece in its own right. With contributions from notable musicians like Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Hole’s Melissa Auf der Maur, “Celebrity Skin” is a collaborative and innovative work that defies categorization.

26. Capital Punishment – Big Punisher

Big Punisher’s debut album, Capital Punishment, is a classic hip-hop album that features some of the rapper’s best work. With a commanding flow and complex rhyme schemes, Big Pun showcases his lyrical prowess on tracks like “Beware,” “Super Lyrical,” and “You Ain’t a Killer.” The album’s production is equally impressive, featuring beats that are both hard-hitting and melodic. Capital Punishment also features a number of guest appearances from fellow New York rappers, including Fat Joe, Noreaga, and Raekwon. Overall, this album is a must-listen for any fan of 90s hip-hop.

27. The Boy With the Arab Strap – Belle and Sebastian

The Boy With the Arab Strap is the third album from Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian. The album features the band’s signature whimsical, poetic lyrics and catchy melodies, with songs like “Sleep the Clock Around” and “Dirty Dream Number Two” showcasing their ability to create dreamy pop songs. The album also features a number of guest musicians, including members of The Divine Comedy and The Pastels. The Boy With the Arab Strap is a perfect introduction to Belle and Sebastian’s charming, understated sound.

28. Never Say Never – Brandy

Released in 1998, Never Say Never is R&B singer Brandy’s second album. The album features a mix of slow jams and upbeat tracks, showcasing Brandy’s soulful voice and impressive vocal range. Standout tracks include “The Boy Is Mine,” a duet with Monica that topped the charts, and “Have You Ever,” a heart-wrenching ballad that showcases Brandy’s emotional depth. Never Say Never also features contributions from a number of high-profile producers, including Rodney Jerkins and David Foster.

29. Godsmack – Godsmack

Godsmack’s self-titled debut album is a raw, powerful rock record that helped establish the band as one of the leaders of the post-grunge movement. The album’s heavy riffs and pounding rhythms are paired with lyrics that explore themes of anger, isolation, and personal struggle. Standout tracks include “Whatever,” a blistering anthem that features frontman Sully Erna’s intense vocals, and “Voodoo,” a dark, brooding track that features tribal drums and eerie chanting. Godsmack is a must-listen for fans of hard rock and heavy metal.

30. Mechanical Animals – Marilyn Manson

Mechanical Animals is the third studio album by Marilyn Manson. Released in 1998, the album showcased a departure from the aggressive, industrial-metal sound of his previous albums. The album’s sound was more melodic and featured a heavy influence of glam rock, with Manson adopting a new androgynous image for the era. The album dealt with themes of alienation, self-destruction, and societal decay. The lyrics are introspective, and Manson’s vocals are emotive, conveying a sense of vulnerability not seen in his earlier works. Mechanical Animals was a commercial success and cemented Manson’s status as a major force in alternative music.

31. 400 Degreez – Juvenile

400 Degreez is the third studio album by rapper Juvenile. Released in 1998, the album features a mix of upbeat, danceable tracks and gritty, street-oriented tracks. The album’s title track became a breakout hit, thanks to its catchy hook and Juvenile’s signature flow. The album’s production is characterized by its use of Southern bounce and bass-heavy beats. Lyrically, the album explores the realities of life in the poverty-stricken neighborhoods of New Orleans, with Juvenile detailing tales of drugs, violence, and gang activity. 400 Degreez remains one of the defining albums of the Southern rap genre.

32. Queens of the Stone Age – Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age is the eponymous debut album by the American rock band of the same name. Released in 1998, the album is characterized by its heavy, distorted guitar riffs, driving basslines, and hard-hitting drum beats. The album’s sound draws influences from punk, stoner rock, and heavy metal, creating a unique and powerful sonic identity. Lyrically, the album explores themes of isolation, disillusionment, and self-destruction. Queens of the Stone Age was critically acclaimed upon its release and helped establish the band as a leading force in the alternative rock scene.

33. Dizzy Up the Girl – Goo Goo Dolls

Dizzy Up the Girl is the sixth studio album by the Goo Goo Dolls. Released in 1998, the album features a mix of radio-friendly pop rock and emotionally charged ballads. The album’s lead single, “Iris,” became a smash hit and remains one of the band’s most iconic songs. The album’s sound is characterized by its lush arrangements, polished production, and Johnny Rzeznik’s soaring vocals. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and longing. Dizzy Up the Girl was a commercial success and solidified the Goo Goo Dolls’ status as one of the most popular bands of the late 1990s.

34. Version 2.0 – Garbage

Version 2.0 is the second studio album by Garbage. Released in 1998, the album features a mix of electronic beats, distorted guitars, and Shirley Manson’s powerful vocals. The album’s sound draws influences from industrial rock, trip-hop, and pop, creating a unique and dynamic sonic landscape. The album’s lead single, “Push It,” became a hit and showcased the band’s ability to craft catchy, radio-friendly tunes. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, desire, and self-empowerment. Version 2.0 was critically acclaimed and helped solidify Garbage’s status as one of the most innovative and exciting bands of the 1990s.

35. This Is Hardcore – Pulp

Released in 1998, “This Is Hardcore” is the sixth studio album by British band Pulp. The album features a mix of alternative rock, electronic and orchestral music, and its lyrics touch on themes of sex, aging, and fame. The title track “This Is Hardcore” is a standout single with a dark, seductive vibe, while “Help the Aged” is a satirical take on the treatment of the elderly in modern society. “This Is Hardcore” showcases Pulp’s versatility and maturity as a band and remains a landmark album in the Britpop era.

36. Adore – Smashing Pumpkins

Released in 1998, “Adore” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Smashing Pumpkins. The album features a departure from the band’s earlier grunge and alternative rock sound, incorporating elements of electronica and gothic rock. The album’s themes revolve around loss, death, and romantic relationships. The standout tracks include “Ava Adore”, “Perfect”, and “To Sheila”. Despite a mixed critical reception at the time, “Adore” has since gained a cult following and is recognized as a landmark album in the Smashing Pumpkins discography.

37. Embrya – Maxwell

Released in 1998, “Embrya” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Maxwell. The album features a blend of neo-soul, jazz, and electronic music, with a heavy focus on smooth, sensual ballads. The album’s lyrics explore themes of spirituality, love, and personal growth. Standout tracks include “Luxury: Cococure”, “Matrimony: Maybe You”, and “Gravity: Pushing to Pull”. “Embrya” showcases Maxwell’s signature soulful vocals and unique songwriting style, and is regarded as a landmark album in the neo-soul genre.

38. Yield – Pearl Jam

Released in 1998, “Yield” is the fifth studio album by American rock band Pearl Jam. The album features a more straightforward, rock-oriented sound compared to the band’s earlier work, with a focus on catchy riffs and Eddie Vedder’s powerful vocals. The album’s lyrics touch on themes of relationships, social issues, and self-discovery. Standout tracks include “Given to Fly”, “Wishlist”, and “Do the Evolution”. “Yield” showcases Pearl Jam’s evolution as a band and is regarded as one of their best albums.

39. Hellbilly Deluxe – Rob Zombie

Released in 1998, “Hellbilly Deluxe” is the debut solo album by American musician Rob Zombie. The album features a mix of heavy metal, industrial rock, and horror themes, with a focus on driving guitar riffs and Zombie’s distinctive vocals. The album’s lyrics are inspired by horror movies and comic books, with standout tracks including “Dragula”, “Living Dead Girl”, and “Superbeast”. “Hellbilly Deluxe” showcases Zombie’s unique style and his ability to create a cohesive, immersive world through his music.

40. Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood – DMX

Released in 1998, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” is the second studio album by American rapper DMX. The album features a mix of hardcore hip hop and introspective, personal tracks, with lyrics touching on themes of struggle, betrayal, and redemption. The album’s standout tracks include “Slippin'”, “No Love 4 Me”, and “Blackout”. “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” showcases DMX’s raw, intense style and his ability to convey vulnerability and emotion through his music. The album was a commercial success

41. From the Choirgirl Hotel – Tori Amos

“From the Choirgirl Hotel” by Tori Amos is a deeply personal album that explores themes of motherhood, loss, and spirituality. Amos’s signature piano-driven sound is enhanced by electronic elements, creating a unique and experimental sonic landscape. The album’s standout tracks include “Spark,” which features explosive vocals and powerful lyrics, and “Jackie’s Strength,” which showcases Amos’s emotive piano playing and poignant storytelling. “From the Choirgirl Hotel” is a compelling and moving work of art that showcases Amos’s growth as an artist and songwriter.

42. R. – R. Kelly

“R.” is the fourth studio album by R. Kelly, released in 1998. The album features a blend of R&B, hip hop, and soul, with lyrics that range from romantic ballads to explicit sexual fantasies. Standout tracks include “I Believe I Can Fly,” which became a hit single and earned Kelly three Grammy Awards, and “Gotham City,” which was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Batman & Robin.” Despite its controversial lyrics and Kelly’s personal scandals, “R.” remains a landmark album in the R&B genre and a testament to Kelly’s musical talent.

43. The Shape of Punk to Come – Refused

“The Shape of Punk to Come” by Refused is a seminal album in the punk and hardcore genres, pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought possible in punk music. The album features a blend of punk, jazz, and electronic elements, with lyrics that tackle political and social issues. Standout tracks include “New Noise,” which features a memorable opening riff and powerful lyrics about political unrest, and “The Deadly Rhythm,” which showcases the band’s technical musicianship and experimental approach to songwriting. “The Shape of Punk to Come” is a revolutionary album that continues to inspire and influence punk music to this day.

44. 3rd Eye Vision – Hieroglyphics

“3rd Eye Vision” is the debut album by the hip hop collective Hieroglyphics, released in 1998. The album features a blend of conscious lyrics, jazzy beats, and intricate wordplay, showcasing the individual talents of each member of the group. Standout tracks include “At the Helm,” which features a catchy hook and intricate verses, and “Miles to the Sun,” which showcases the group’s improvisational skills and musical chemistry. “3rd Eye Vision” is a classic album in the underground hip hop scene and a testament to the talent and creativity of Hieroglyphics.

45. Stunt – Barenaked Ladies

“Stunt” is the fourth studio album by Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, released in 1998. The album features a blend of catchy pop hooks, humorous lyrics, and thoughtful ballads, showcasing the band’s versatility and musical range. Standout tracks include “One Week,” which became a hit single and features rapid-fire verses and a catchy chorus, and “Alcohol,” which tackles the theme of addiction with a mix of humor and sincerity. “Stunt” is a fun and memorable album that showcases Barenaked Ladies’ talent for crafting catchy and entertaining pop songs.

46. Before These Crowded Streets – Dave Matthews Band

“Before These Crowded Streets” is the third studio album by the Dave Matthews Band, released in 1998. The album features the band’s signature blend of rock, jazz, and folk, with lyrics that tackle themes of love, loss, and spirituality. Standout tracks include “Don’t Drink the Water,” which features a haunting melody and powerful vocals, and “Crush,” which showcases the band’s improvisational skills and musical versatility. “Before These Crowded Streets” is a complex and layered album that showcases the band’s musical talent and artistic growth.

47. Big Calm – Morcheeba

“Big Calm” is the second album by the British trip-hop band Morcheeba, released in 1998. The album features a blend of lush instrumentation, soulful vocals, and atmospheric soundscapes, creating a dreamy and immersive sonic landscape. Standout tracks include “The Sea,” which features haunting vocals and a hypnotic melody, and “Part of the Process,” which showcases the band’s ability to blend electronic and acoustic elements into a seamless whole. “Big Calm” is a classic album in the trip-hop genre and a testament to Morcheeba’s talent for crafting atmospheric and evocative music.

48. Enter the Dru – Dru Hill

“Enter the Dru” is the debut album by R&B group Dru Hill, released in 1998. The album features a blend of romantic ballads and upbeat dance tracks, with lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and seduction. Standout tracks include “In My Bed,” which became a hit single and features a catchy hook and smooth vocals, and “How Deep Is Your Love,” which showcases the group’s vocal harmonies and musical chemistry. “Enter the Dru” is a classic album in the R&B genre and a testament to Dru Hill’s musical talent and charm.

49. Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie – Alanis Morissette

“Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie” is the fourth studio album by Alanis Morissette, released in 1998. The album features a blend of introspective lyrics, intricate instrumentation, and experimental soundscapes, showcasing Morissette’s artistic growth and musical range. Standout tracks include “Thank U,” which features a meditative melody and thoughtful lyrics about gratitude, and “Unsent,” which features a unique vocal delivery and intimate lyrics about failed relationships.

50. The Boy Is Mine – Monica

“The Boy Is Mine” by Monica is a critically acclaimed R&B album released in 1998. The album’s title track, a duet with Brandy, was a massive commercial success and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. The album explores themes of love, heartbreak, and independence through Monica’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. Other notable tracks include “Street Symphony” and “Inside.” Overall, “The Boy Is Mine” is a powerful and emotionally resonant album that solidified Monica’s status as one of R&B’s leading voices in the late 90s.

51. Believe – Cher

“Believe” by Cher is a dance-pop album released in 1998. The album’s title track, featuring the iconic autotuned vocals, was a worldwide smash hit and earned Cher a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The album also features other upbeat tracks such as “Strong Enough” and “All or Nothing” that showcase Cher’s powerful voice and catchy pop hooks. However, the album also includes more introspective ballads such as “Dov’è l’amore” that demonstrate Cher’s range as a performer. Overall, “Believe” is a fun and energetic album that remains a defining moment in Cher’s lengthy career.

52. City of Angels: Music from the Motion Picture – Various Artists

“City of Angels: Music from the Motion Picture” is a soundtrack album featuring various artists that accompanied the 1998 film of the same name. The album’s diverse lineup includes alternative rock tracks from artists such as Goo Goo Dolls, Alanis Morissette, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as soulful R&B tracks from Eric Clapton and Sarah McLachlan. The album’s most notable track, “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls, became a massive hit and remains one of the band’s most iconic songs. Overall, “City of Angels” is a solid soundtrack that showcases a wide range of musical styles.

53. E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front – Busta Rhymes

“E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front” is a hip hop album released by Busta Rhymes in 1998. The album’s title refers to a hypothetical catastrophic event that could cause the extinction of the human race. Busta Rhymes’ signature rapid-fire flow is on full display throughout the album, particularly on tracks like “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It Gonna Be?!” featuring Janet Jackson. The album also features collaborations with notable rappers such as Mystikal and Q-Tip. Overall, “E.L.E.” is a hard-hitting and politically charged album that solidified Busta Rhymes’ status as one of hip hop’s most dynamic and innovative artists.

54. Electro-Shock Blues – Eels

“Electro-Shock Blues” by Eels is a critically acclaimed alternative rock album released in 1998. The album was heavily influenced by frontman Mark Oliver Everett’s personal struggles with mental illness and the deaths of several family members. Despite the heavy subject matter, the album’s instrumentation is often upbeat and quirky, with a mix of rock, folk, and electronic influences. Tracks like “Last Stop: This Town” and “Cancer for the Cure” showcase Everett’s raw, emotive vocals and the band’s inventive production. Overall, “Electro-Shock Blues” is a powerful and cathartic album that remains a highlight of Eels’ discography.

55. Tyrese – Tyrese

“Tyrese” is the self-titled debut album by R&B singer Tyrese, released in 1998. The album’s lead single “Nobody Else” was a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while other tracks such as “Sweet Lady” and “Lately” showcase Tyrese’s smooth vocals and classic R&B sound. The album also features collaborations with notable producers and songwriters such as Teddy Riley and Babyface. Overall, “Tyrese” is a solid debut that established Tyrese as a promising new voice in the R&B genre.

56. Mermaid Avenue – Billy Bragg & Wilco

“Mermaid Avenue” is a collaborative album between British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and American alt-country band Wilco, released in 1998. The album features previously unreleased lyrics written by American folk legend Woody Guthrie, set to new music by Bragg and Wilco. The result is a collection of heartfelt and socially conscious tracks that explore themes of working-class struggle and the American experience. Highlights include “California Stars” and “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key.” Overall, “Mermaid Avenue” is a unique and captivating tribute to one of America’s most influential songwriters.

57. Moon Pix – Cat Power

“Moon Pix” is the fourth album by American singer-songwriter Cat Power, released in 1998. The album was recorded in Melbourne, Australia, and features a stripped-down, minimalist sound that showcases Chan Marshall’s haunting vocals and introspective songwriting. Tracks like “Cross Bones Style” and “American Flag” are sparse yet powerful, with evocative lyrics that hint at Marshall’s personal struggles with mental health and relationships. The album’s most notable track, “Metal Heart,” has since become a staple of Cat Power’s live performances. Overall, “Moon Pix” is a haunting and introspective album that established Marshall as one of indie rock’s most unique and compelling voices.

58. Bobby Digital in Stereo – RZA

Bobby Digital in Stereo – RZA: This debut solo album from RZA, member of the influential Wu-Tang Clan, showcases his production skills and lyrical prowess. With a blend of traditional hip-hop elements and experimental sounds, RZA’s unique style shines through on tracks like “B.O.B.B.Y” and “La Rhumba.” The album also features collaborations with artists such as Method Man and Masta Killa, adding to the Wu-Tang legacy. Overall, “Bobby Digital in Stereo” solidifies RZA’s position as a creative force in the world of hip-hop.

59. Garage Inc. – Metallica

Garage Inc. – Metallica: This double album is a compilation of cover songs that Metallica recorded throughout their career. The album showcases the band’s versatility and range, with covers of classic rock songs like “Whiskey in the Jar” and “Turn the Page” alongside punk rock tracks like “Die, Die My Darling.” The album also features collaborations with artists like Marianne Faithfull and Mercyful Fate. “Garage Inc.” is a must-have for Metallica fans and a great introduction to their early influences.

60. Is This Desire? – PJ Harvey

Is This Desire? – PJ Harvey: This critically acclaimed album from PJ Harvey is a departure from her earlier work, with a darker and more experimental sound. The album features haunting tracks like “The Wind” and “The Sky Lit Up,” showcasing Harvey’s powerful vocals and poetic lyrics. The album also explores themes of love, desire, and loss, making it a deeply personal and introspective work. “Is This Desire?” solidified Harvey’s position as one of the most important artists of the ’90s and beyond.

61. Psyence Fiction – UNKLE

Psyence Fiction – UNKLE: This debut album from UNKLE, the collaborative project of DJ Shadow and James Lavelle, features a blend of hip-hop, electronic, and rock elements. The album includes guest appearances from artists like Thom Yorke and Mike D, adding to the album’s eclectic sound. Tracks like “Rabbit in Your Headlights” and “Bloodstain” showcase the album’s dark and moody atmosphere, while “The Knock” adds a touch of funk. “Psyence Fiction” is a groundbreaking album that paved the way for future collaborations in the world of alternative music.

62. Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too – New Radicals

Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too – New Radicals: This one-hit-wonder album from the New Radicals features their hit single “You Get What You Give,” as well as other upbeat and catchy pop-rock tracks. The album showcases frontman Gregg Alexander’s songwriting talent and his unique vocal style. The album’s lyrics are often socially conscious, with tracks like “Mother We Just Can’t Get Enough” addressing consumerism and materialism. “Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too” is a fun and energetic album that is sure to get you dancing.

63. Whitey Ford Sings the Blues – Everlast

Whitey Ford Sings the Blues – Everlast: This solo debut from former House of Pain frontman Everlast showcases his unique blend of hip-hop, rock, and blues. The album includes the hit single “What It’s Like,” as well as other standout tracks like “Ends” and “Put Your Lights On” featuring Carlos Santana. With introspective lyrics and a soulful delivery, Everlast’s music explores themes of pain, addiction, and redemption. “Whitey Ford Sings the Blues” is a classic album that solidified Everlast’s position as a versatile and influential artist.

64. The Black Light – Calexico

The Black Light – Calexico: This experimental album from Arizona-based band Calexico showcases their unique blend of Americana, Latin, and jazz influences. The album features a mix of instrumental tracks and songs with vocals, showcasing the band’s range and versatility. Tracks like “The Ride (Part II)” and “Minas de Cobre” evoke a cinematic atmosphere, while “El Picador” and “Frontera” showcase the band’s skillful instrumentation. “The Black Light” is a standout album that established Calexico as one of the most innovative and original bands of the ’90s.

65. The K & D Sessions – Kruder & Dorfmeister

The K & D Sessions – Kruder & Dorfmeister: This groundbreaking album from Austrian duo Kruder & Dorfmeister is a seminal work in the world of trip-hop and electronic music. The album features a mix of original tracks and remixes, showcasing the duo’s skillful production and sampling techniques. Tracks like “High Noon” and “Speechless” create a dreamy and atmospheric vibe, while remixes of tracks by artists like Depeche Mode and Lamb add a fresh perspective. “The K & D Sessions” is a must-have for fans of electronic music and a seminal work in the genre.

66. Powertrip – Monster Magnet

Powertrip – Monster Magnet: This hard rock album from New Jersey-based band Monster Magnet features a mix of heavy riffs, psychedelic elements, and catchy hooks. The album includes the hit single “Space Lord,” as well as other standout tracks like “Temple of Your Dreams” and “See You in Hell.” With a sound that blends classic rock and metal influences with a modern twist, Monster Magnet’s music is both powerful and fun. “Powertrip” is a standout album that solidified Monster Magnet’s position as one of the most exciting and innovative bands of the ’90s.

67. The Globe Sessions – Sheryl Crow

The Globe Sessions – Sheryl Crow: This third album from singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow showcases her signature blend of rock, pop, and country influences. The album includes hit singles like “My Favorite Mistake” and “There Goes the Neighborhood,” as well as standout tracks like “Am I Getting Through (Part I & II)” and “It Don’t Hurt.” With introspective lyrics and a soulful delivery, Crow’s music explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth. “The Globe Sessions” is a standout album that solidified Crow’s position as one of the most important female artists of the ’90s.

68. Soul Survivor – Pete Rock

“Soul Survivor” by Pete Rock is a classic hip-hop album released in 1998. Pete Rock, a legendary producer and DJ, showcases his skills on this album with tracks that incorporate jazz, soul, and funk samples, resulting in a smooth, soulful sound. The album features collaborations with rappers such as Big Pun, Inspectah Deck, and Kurupt, as well as singers like C.L. Smooth and Vinia Mojica. “Soul Survivor” is a testament to Pete Rock’s ability to create timeless, soulful music that still resonates with hip-hop fans today.

69. Tamia – Tamia

“Tamia” is the self-titled debut album by Canadian R&B singer Tamia, released in 1998. The album showcases Tamia’s impressive vocal range and emotive delivery, with tracks ranging from smooth ballads to upbeat R&B numbers. The album features collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and Quincy Jones, among others. Standout tracks include “Imagination,” “So Into You,” and “You Put A Move On My Heart.” “Tamia” established Tamia as a rising star in the R&B world and remains a fan favorite.

70. Still Standing – Goodie Mob

“Still Standing” is the third studio album by American hip-hop group Goodie Mob, released in 1998. The album features socially conscious lyrics and a unique blend of Southern hip-hop with elements of soul and funk. The album features collaborations with OutKast, TLC, and Big Boi, among others. Standout tracks include “Black Ice,” “They Don’t Dance No Mo’,” and “The Experience.” “Still Standing” is a powerful and thought-provoking album that remains relevant today, addressing issues such as racism, poverty, and political corruption.

71. Up – R.E.M.

“Up” is the twelfth studio album by American rock band R.E.M., released in 1998. The album features a more experimental sound than their previous work, incorporating electronic elements and more abstract lyrics. Standout tracks include “Daysleeper,” “At My Most Beautiful,” and “Lotus.” “Up” marks a departure from R.E.M.’s earlier sound but still showcases the band’s talent for creating memorable melodies and evocative lyrics.

72. I’ve Been Expecting You – Robbie Williams

“I’ve Been Expecting You” is the second studio album by English pop singer Robbie Williams, released in 1998. The album features a mix of upbeat pop songs and ballads, with Williams’ charismatic personality and powerful vocals on full display. Standout tracks include “Millennium,” “Strong,” and “No Regrets.” “I’ve Been Expecting You” established Williams as a major force in the pop world and remains a fan favorite, showcasing his ability to deliver catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics.

73. Heavy Mental – Killah Priest

Killah Priest’s debut album, Heavy Mental, is a lyrical masterpiece that combines intense and thought-provoking lyrics with dark, eerie beats. The album features collaborations with some of the most iconic Wu-Tang Clan members, including GZA and Inspectah Deck, and showcases Killah Priest’s storytelling abilities. The album touches on a variety of topics, including spirituality, crime, and mental illness. The tracks are often haunting and atmospheric, creating a sense of unease that fits perfectly with the album’s themes. Overall, Heavy Mental is a must-listen for fans of Wu-Tang Clan and anyone who appreciates lyrically dense and challenging hip-hop.

74. Bring It On – Gomez

Gomez’s debut album, Bring It On, is a unique blend of blues, rock, and folk influences that comes together to create a distinctive sound. The album features intricate guitar work, powerful harmonies, and introspective lyrics that showcase the band’s versatility and creativity. The album’s standout tracks include “Get Myself Arrested,” which features a catchy chorus and a driving rhythm, and “Whippin’ Piccadilly,” which showcases the band’s ability to create complex arrangements. Bring It On is a timeless album that deserves a place in any music lover’s collection.

75. Steal This Album – The Coup

Steal This Album is a politically charged masterpiece that combines the powerful vocals of Boots Riley with funky, soulful beats. The album features themes of revolution and social justice, and the lyrics are both incisive and humorous. The album’s standout tracks include “5 Million Ways to Kill a CEO,” which criticizes the greed and corruption of corporate America, and “Me and Jesus the Pimp in a ’79 Granada Last Night,” a gritty and poignant tale of desperation and survival. Steal This Album is a must-listen for anyone who believes in the power of music to inspire change.

76. This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours – Manic Street Preachers

This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours is a mature and introspective album that showcases the Manic Street Preachers’ ability to write powerful and emotional songs. The album features lush, orchestral arrangements and deeply personal lyrics that explore themes of identity, love, and loss. The album’s standout tracks include “If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next,” a politically charged anthem that critiques the Spanish Civil War, and “You Stole the Sun from My Heart,” a heart-wrenching ballad about the pain of lost love. This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours is a timeless album that continues to resonate with audiences today.

77. Decksanddrumsandrockandroll – Propellerheads

Decksanddrumsandrockandroll is a high-energy album that showcases the Propellerheads’ unique blend of electronic beats and rock-inspired instrumentation. The album features collaborations with iconic artists like Shirley Bassey and De La Soul and includes tracks like “Spybreak!,” which was famously used in the film The Matrix. The album’s standout tracks include “History Repeating,” a catchy and infectious tune that features Bassey’s powerful vocals, and “Bang On!,” an upbeat and funky track that showcases the band’s ability to create memorable hooks. Decksanddrumsandrockandroll is a fun and dynamic album that is perfect for any party or workout playlist.

78. Painted from Memory – Elvis Costello with Burt Bacharach

Painted from Memory is a collaboration album between Elvis Costello and legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach. The album features lush, orchestral arrangements and beautiful melodies that showcase the duo’s songwriting prowess. The album’s standout tracks include “I Still Have That Other Girl,” a heartbreaking ballad about lost love, and “Toledo,” a fun and upbeat tune that features Costello’s distinctive vocals. Painted from Memory is a timeless album that blends pop, jazz, and classical influences into a cohesive and captivating work of art.

79. 5 – Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz’s fifth album, simply titled 5, is a rock-infused collection of tracks that showcase the artist’s diverse influences. The album features groovy bass lines, soulful vocals, and infectious hooks that make it a standout in Kravitz’s discography. The album’s standout tracks include “Fly Away,” a hit single that features Kravitz’s signature guitar sound and uplifting lyrics, and “Black Velveteen,” a haunting and atmospheric track that showcases the artist’s experimental side. 5 is a must-listen for fans of rock, funk, and soul music.

80. The Dude – Devin the Dude

The Dude is a laid-back and introspective album from Houston rapper Devin the Dude. The album features smooth and funky beats, witty lyrics, and a relaxed vibe that make it perfect for lazy afternoons and chill sessions. The album’s standout tracks include “Doobie Ashtray,” a humorous ode to smoking weed, and “Lacville ’79,” a nostalgic track that explores the artist’s memories of growing up in Texas. The Dude is a classic in the underground hip-hop scene and a must-listen for fans of laid-back rap music.

81. TNT – Tortoise

TNT is a groundbreaking album from experimental rock band Tortoise. The album features a unique blend of jazz, rock, and electronic influences that create a sound that is both complex and accessible. The album’s standout tracks include “TNT,” a moody and atmospheric tune that showcases the band’s ability to create complex arrangements, and “I Set My Face to the Hillside,” a dreamy and hypnotic track that features beautiful harmonies and intricate percussion. TNT is a landmark album in the world of experimental music and a must-listen for fans of avant-garde rock.

82. 98 Degrees and Rising – 98 Degrees

98 Degrees and Rising is a pop classic that features catchy hooks, slick harmonies, and upbeat production. The album’s standout tracks include “Because of You,” a heartwarming ballad that showcases the group’s vocal talents, and “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” a dance-pop track that became a hit single. The album is a perfect representation of the late 90s pop music scene and is sure to bring back memories for fans of the genre. 98 Degrees and Rising is a fun and infectious album that is perfect for a throwback party or nostalgic sing-along.

83. Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright’s self-titled album was his debut release in 1998. The album showcases his versatile voice and pianist skills with a mix of pop, folk, and classical influences. The album’s lyrics are poetic, introspective, and often autobiographical, exploring themes such as love, addiction, and self-discovery. The arrangements are grand and lush, with soaring strings, brass, and backing vocals. The album features standout tracks such as “Foolish Love” and “April Fools” that showcase Rufus’s songwriting and vocal abilities.

84. He Got Game (Soundtrack) – Public Enemy

He Got Game is the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s film of the same name. Public Enemy’s Chuck D and his Bomb Squad production team crafted the album, featuring a combination of old-school hip-hop and innovative sounds. The album features collaborations with Stephen Stills, Big Daddy Kane, and KRS-One, among others. The tracks have a social and political commentary, covering topics like racism, violence, and corruption. Standout tracks include the title track “He Got Game” and “Resurrection.” The album is a powerful reminder of Public Enemy’s legacy as one of the most influential rap groups of all time.

85. Life Won’t Wait – Rancid

Rancid’s 1998 album Life Won’t Wait mixes punk rock with ska, reggae, and other influences. The album’s lyrics touch on themes like politics, social issues, and personal struggles. The songs range from fast-paced, aggressive punk rock to slow, contemplative ballads. The album features guest appearances by artists such as Buju Banton, saxophonist Lester Sterling, and The Slackers’ Vic Ruggiero. Standout tracks include “Bloodclot,” “Hoover Street,” and “Life Won’t Wait.” The album showcases Rancid’s ability to combine various styles into a cohesive and powerful album.

86. Shut ‘Em Down – Onyx

Shut ‘Em Down is Onyx’s third studio album, released in 1998. The album features hard-hitting, aggressive beats and rhymes, typical of the hardcore hip-hop sound of the late 1990s. The lyrics cover themes such as gang violence, crime, and poverty, reflecting the harsh realities of the streets. The album features collaborations with DMX, N.O.R.E., and others. Standout tracks include “Broke Willies,” “Raze It Up,” and “React.” The album is a strong addition to Onyx’s catalog and remains a classic example of hardcore hip-hop.

87. Feeling Strangely Fine – Semisonic

Feeling Strangely Fine – Semisonic: Released in 1998, Feeling Strangely Fine is Semisonic’s sophomore album that features their biggest hit “Closing Time.” The album’s 12 tracks showcase the band’s ability to blend rock, pop, and alternative music to create catchy, melodic songs with introspective lyrics. While “Closing Time” is undoubtedly the standout track, other notable songs include “Singing in My Sleep,” “Never You Mind,” and “DND.” Overall, Feeling Strangely Fine is a timeless album that has aged well and is still beloved by fans of 90s alternative rock.

88. American Water – Silver Jews

American Water – Silver Jews: Released in 1998, American Water is the third studio album by the Silver Jews, an indie rock band led by David Berman. The album features a mix of acoustic and electric guitar-driven tracks with clever, poetic lyrics that explore themes of loneliness, addiction, and Americana. Standout tracks include “Random Rules,” “Smith & Jones Forever,” and “The Wild Kindness.” With its eclectic sound and thoughtful lyrics, American Water is a cult classic that continues to inspire indie rock bands today.

89. Permutation – Amon Tobin

Permutation – Amon Tobin: Released in 1998, Permutation is the second studio album by Brazilian electronic musician Amon Tobin. The album features a mix of trip-hop, drum and bass, and jazz-influenced tracks with intricate, layered beats and samples. Standout tracks include “Like Regular Chickens,” “Fast Eddie,” and “Sordid.” Permutation showcases Tobin’s talent for creating complex, textured electronic music that pushes the boundaries of the genre and remains influential in the electronic music world today.

90. Rhythm-al-ism – DJ Quik

Rhythm-al-ism – DJ Quik: Released in 1998, Rhythm-al-ism is the fifth studio album by rapper and producer DJ Quik. The album features a mix of West Coast hip-hop, funk, and R&B with DJ Quik’s signature smooth flow and intricate production. Standout tracks include “You’z a Ganxta,” “Hand in Hand,” and “California.” Rhythm-al-ism is a classic example of West Coast hip-hop from the late 90s and showcases DJ Quik’s talents as both a rapper and producer.

91. Good Morning Spider – Sparklehorse

Good Morning Spider – Sparklehorse: This second album by Sparklehorse is a hauntingly beautiful collection of indie rock songs that are both raw and emotional. The album is marked by the use of unconventional instrumentation, such as toy pianos and homemade guitars, which adds to its unique and experimental sound. The lyrics are introspective and introspective, exploring themes of loneliness, addiction, and mental illness. The standout tracks include the hypnotic “Painbirds” and the melancholic “Sick of Goodbyes.” Overall, Good Morning Spider is a powerful and deeply personal album that showcases the artistry and creativity of Mark Linkous, the mastermind behind Sparklehorse.

92. Nightfall in Middle Earth – Blind Guardian

Nightfall in Middle Earth – Blind Guardian: This concept album by German power metal band Blind Guardian is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion” and tells the epic story of the war between the Elves and Morgoth, the dark lord of Middle Earth. The album is a masterpiece of symphonic metal, featuring soaring vocals, thundering drums, and epic guitar solos. The use of orchestral arrangements and choral singing creates a cinematic feel that perfectly captures the grandeur of Tolkien’s mythic world. Standout tracks include the bombastic “Into the Storm” and the epic ballad “Nightfall.” Nightfall in Middle Earth is a must-listen for fans of fantasy, metal, and epic storytelling.

93. Keep the Faith – Faith Evans

Keep the Faith – Faith Evans: Keep the Faith is the debut album by R&B singer Faith Evans, and it showcases her powerful and soulful voice. The album is a mix of uptempo dance tracks and heartfelt ballads, all of which are marked by Evans’ impeccable vocal control and emotional depth. The standout tracks include the funky “Love Like This” and the powerful ballad “Soon As I Get Home.” The album’s title track, “Keep the Faith,” is a poignant tribute to Evans’ late husband, rapper Notorious B.I.G. Overall, Keep the Faith is a strong debut that established Evans as a force to be reckoned with in the world of R&B.

94. Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk – Jeff Buckley

Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk – Jeff Buckley: This posthumous album by the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley is a collection of demos and unfinished recordings that were intended to be his second album. Despite its incomplete nature, Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk is a powerful and hauntingly beautiful work that showcases Buckley’s incredible voice and songwriting talent. The album is a mix of rock, folk, and jazz influences, and features raw and emotional performances that capture Buckley’s restless spirit. The standout tracks include the epic “Morning Theft” and the heart-wrenching “Everybody Here Wants You.” Overall, Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk is a testament to the enduring legacy of Jeff Buckley.

95. Mark Hollis – Mark Hollis

Mark Hollis – Mark Hollis: Mark Hollis’ eponymous solo album is a departure from his work with the influential art-pop band Talk Talk. The album is marked by its spare and minimalist sound, featuring Hollis’ delicate voice and piano playing, accompanied by sparse instrumentation that includes strings, horns, and percussion. The songs are introspective and haunting, exploring themes of loss, memory, and existential angst. The standout tracks include the dreamy “The Colour of Spring” and the mournful “A Life (1895-1915).” Overall, Mark Hollis is a stunningly beautiful album that showcases the artistry and vision of one of the most innovative musicians of the 20th century.

96. Ophelia – Natalie Merchant

Natalie Merchant’s “Ophelia” is a captivating album that explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth through beautifully crafted lyrics and melodies. Drawing inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Merchant weaves tales of love and heartbreak, such as in the title track “Ophelia,” which delves into the struggles of a woman who is caught between two lovers. Other standout tracks include “Life Is Sweet,” a reflective piece on finding joy in everyday moments, and “Break Your Heart,” which deals with the pain of betrayal. The album showcases Merchant’s unique voice and her ability to create songs that are both haunting and hopeful.

97. A Book of Human Language – Aceyalone

“A Book of Human Language” by Aceyalone is an innovative hip-hop album that showcases the rapper’s mastery of language and storytelling. The album is a concept piece that explores the relationship between words and the human experience, touching on themes such as love, life, and identity. Through his intricate rhymes and imaginative wordplay, Aceyalone creates a tapestry of sound that takes listeners on a journey through the depths of human emotion. Standout tracks include “The Guidelines,” a powerful manifesto on the power of words, and “The Energy,” a captivating ode to the life force that animates us all.

98. How It Feels to Be Something On – Sunny Day Real Estate

“How It Feels to Be Something On” by Sunny Day Real Estate is an emotive and introspective album that explores the complexities of the human psyche. Through a combination of raw emotion and musical virtuosity, the band creates a sound that is both ethereal and grounded. The album tackles themes of identity, self-discovery, and the search for meaning in life, with standout tracks like “Pillars” and “Roses in Water” showcasing the band’s ability to craft dynamic and emotionally charged songs. The album stands as a testament to Sunny Day Real Estate’s legacy as pioneers of the emo genre.

99. Angels with Dirty Faces – Tricky

Tricky’s “Angels with Dirty Faces” is a dark and brooding album that explores the seedy underbelly of urban life. Through a blend of trip-hop, hip-hop, and electronic music, Tricky creates a soundscape that is both atmospheric and ominous. The album tackles themes of love, lust, and betrayal, with standout tracks like “Broken Homes” and “Singing the Blues” showcasing Tricky’s ability to blend personal experience with universal themes. The album is a haunting portrait of a world that is both alluring and dangerous, with Tricky serving as our guide through its shadowy depths.

100. Apocalypse Dudes – Turbonegro

Turbonegro’s “Apocalypse Dudes” is a raucous and irreverent album that celebrates the hedonistic excesses of rock and roll. The album is a non-stop barrage of punk-infused anthems that exude a devil-may-care attitude. With songs like “The Age of Pamparius” and “Get It On,” the band delivers infectious hooks and blistering guitar riffs that will have listeners headbanging along. The album’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics and bombastic sound make it a fun and thrilling ride from start to finish, cementing Turbonegro’s status as masters of the punk rock genre.