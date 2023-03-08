The year 1996 was a transformative year in the world of music. The 90s grunge and alternative rock sound had already peaked, paving the way for a new wave of artists to take over the airwaves with their innovative sounds and genres. From rap to country, the music industry witnessed a flurry of activity as artists pushed boundaries and experimented with new styles, resulting in some of the most iconic and groundbreaking albums in history. In this article, we will take a look back at the 100 greatest albums from 1996, a year that saw the emergence of some of the biggest names in music, including Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, Radiohead, and Alanis Morissette. From classic hip-hop to pop-punk, this list encompasses the diverse range of sounds that dominated the charts in 1996, as well as some of the lesser-known gems that have stood the test of time. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the era or a curious listener looking to discover some new music, this list offers a comprehensive guide to the greatest albums of 1996. So sit back, turn up the volume, and prepare to take a trip down memory lane with the 100 greatest albums from 1996.

1. The Score – Fugees

The Score is the second studio album by American hip-hop group Fugees, released in 1996. The album features a unique blend of hip-hop, reggae, and R&B, as well as samples from a variety of genres, including soul and rock. The album’s standout tracks include “Fu-Gee-La,” “Ready or Not,” and “Killing Me Softly,” which became a massive hit and won the group a Grammy Award. The album also includes collaborations with artists such as Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, who each bring their own unique style and energy to the project. The Score is widely considered a classic of 90s hip-hop and a must-listen for any music lover.

2. All Eyez on Me – 2pac

All Eyez on Me is the fourth studio album by American rapper Tupac Shakur, released in 1996. The album features a mix of gangsta rap and West Coast G-funk, with themes of violence, gang life, and social injustice prevalent throughout the lyrics. All Eyez on Me is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time and was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features collaborations with notable artists such as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Nate Dogg, and includes standout tracks such as “California Love” and “Ambitionz Az a Ridah.”

3. Odelay – Beck

Released in 1996, “Odelay” is the fifth studio album by American musician Beck. This critically acclaimed album combines a diverse range of musical genres, including folk, rock, hip hop, and electronic music, resulting in a unique and innovative sound. The album features hit singles such as “Devils Haircut,” “Where It’s At,” and “The New Pollution,” each showcasing Beck’s distinct musical style and playful, surrealistic lyrics. “Odelay” has been praised for its experimental nature and influential impact on popular music. It remains a landmark album of the 90s, and a must-listen for any music lover interested in the evolution of alternative music.

4. Ænima – Tool

“Ænima,” released in 1996, is the second studio album by American progressive metal band Tool. The album’s title is a portmanteau of the words “anima” (meaning soul in Latin) and “enema,” reflecting the band’s esoteric and provocative themes. The album features a blend of heavy, atmospheric instrumentals and Maynard James Keenan’s distinct vocal style, exploring themes of self-reflection, societal decay, and spirituality. Standout tracks such as “Stinkfist,” “Forty Six & 2,” and “Third Eye” showcase the band’s signature sound, incorporating complex rhythms and intricate instrumentation. “Ænima” is a groundbreaking album that continues to influence the progressive metal genre and beyond.

5. Sublime – Sublime

“Sublime” is the third and final studio album by American ska punk band Sublime, released posthumously in 1996 after the death of lead vocalist and guitarist Bradley Nowell. The album features a unique blend of punk rock, reggae, and ska, showcasing the band’s diverse range of influences. Tracks such as “Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Doin’ Time” became instant classics, each with their own distinct sound and infectious melody. The album’s success cemented Sublime’s place in music history, and the band remains a beloved icon of the 90s alternative music scene. “Sublime” is a must-listen for fans of punk, reggae, and ska.

6. Reasonable Doubt – Jay-Z

Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, is a classic in the world of hip hop. Released in 1996, the album features smooth, jazzy beats and introspective lyrics that reflect on Jay-Z’s life experiences, including his drug-dealing past and his rise to success. Tracks like “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” (featuring a memorable collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G.) showcase Jay-Z’s confident flow and storytelling ability. Other standout tracks include “Feelin’ It,” which features a laid-back vibe and introspective lyrics, and “Dead Presidents II,” which samples Nas’ “The World is Yours” and features one of Jay-Z’s most memorable verses. Overall, Reasonable Doubt is a must-listen for any fan of 90s hip hop.

7. Endtroducing… – DJ Shadow

DJ Shadow’s debut album, Endtroducing…, is a groundbreaking masterpiece in the world of instrumental hip hop. Released in 1996, the album is entirely composed of samples from obscure vinyl records, meticulously layered and arranged to create a dense, atmospheric sound. Tracks like “Building Steam with a Grain of Salt” and “Midnight in a Perfect World” feature haunting melodies and intricate drum patterns, while “Stem/Long Stem” and “What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1)” showcase Shadow’s ability to create immersive, cinematic soundscapes. Endtroducing… is a landmark album that has influenced countless artists in the two decades since its release.

8. Yourself or Someone Like You – Matchbox 20

Matchbox Twenty’s debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, is a quintessential 90s alternative rock album that propelled the band to mainstream success. Released in 1996, the album features catchy hooks, crunchy guitars, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Tracks like “Push,” “Real World,” and “3 A.M.” are all radio-friendly hits that showcase the band’s tight musicianship and Rob Thomas’ distinctive vocals. Other standout tracks include “Back 2 Good,” which features a soulful, bluesy vibe, and “Hang,” which is a slow-burning ballad that builds to an emotional climax. Overall, Yourself or Someone Like You is a must-listen for any fan of 90s rock.

9. Pinkerton – Weezer

Pinkerton, Weezer’s second album, is a cult classic that has gained a devoted following since its release in 1996. The album showcases a raw, emotionally charged sound that departs from the slick, radio-friendly sound of the band’s debut. Tracks like “Tired of Sex,” “El Scorcho,” and “The Good Life” feature crunchy guitars, catchy hooks, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, sex, and loneliness. Other standout tracks include “Pink Triangle,” which features a memorable chorus and candid lyrics about unrequited love, and “Butterfly,” which is a haunting, stripped-down ballad that ends the album on a somber note. Overall, Pinkerton is a must-listen for any fan of 90s alternative rock.

10. ATLiens – Outkast

Outkast’s sophomore album, ATLiens, is a groundbreaking work of art that showcases the Atlanta duo’s innovative approach to hip hop. Released in 1996, the album features a distinct sound that blends funk, soul, and electronic music with clever wordplay and introspective lyrics. Tracks like the title track, “Elevators (Me & You),” and “Jazzy Belle” showcase the duo’s smooth flow and playful sense of humor, while “Babylon” and “13th Floor/Growing Old” explore weightier themes of racism, poverty, and the search for meaning in life. ATLiens is a must-listen for any fan of 90s hip hop, and a testament to Outkast’s enduring legacy in the genre.

11. Antichrist Superstar – Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson’s Antichrist Superstar is a controversial, provocative album that pushed the boundaries of rock music in the late 90s. Released in 1996, the album is a concept work that tells the story of a disillusioned youth who rises to power and becomes a destructive force in society. Tracks like “The Beautiful People,” “Tourniquet,” and “Antichrist Superstar” feature industrial-influenced beats, heavy guitar riffs, and Manson’s signature snarling vocals. Other standout tracks include “1996,” which is a haunting spoken-word piece, and “Minute of Decay,” which features a brooding, atmospheric sound. Antichrist Superstar is a dark, challenging album that still resonates with fans of alternative and metal music today.

12. Evil Empire – Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine’s Evil Empire is a hard-hitting, politically charged album that solidified the band’s status as one of the most important voices in rock music during the late 90s. Released in 1996, the album features tracks that rail against social injustice, inequality, and the corrupting influence of power. Tracks like “Bulls on Parade,” “Vietnow,” and “People of the Sun” showcase the band’s fierce guitar riffs, funky rhythms, and Zack de la Rocha’s fiery vocals. Other standout tracks include “Revolver,” which features a memorable guitar solo from Tom Morello, and “Wind Below,” which is a slow-burning ballad that builds to a cathartic climax. Evil Empire is a powerful, passionate album that still resonates with fans of rock and activism today.

13. If You’re Feeling Sinister – Belle and Sebastian

Belle and Sebastian’s second album, If You’re Feeling Sinister, is a lo-fi indie pop gem that showcases the Scottish band’s understated, introspective sound. Released in 1996, the album features tracks that blend delicate acoustic guitars, sparse percussion, and gentle vocal harmonies with Stuart Murdoch’s confessional lyrics about love, loss, and the mundanity of everyday life. Tracks like “Judy and the Dream of Horses,” “Me and the Major,” and “The Stars of Track and Field” showcase the band’s clever songwriting and ear for melody. If You’re Feeling Sinister is a charming, poignant album that has become a classic of the indie pop genre.

14. Spice – Spice Girls

Spice is the debut album of the British pop group Spice Girls, released in 1996. The album’s songs were written to empower young women and promote positive self-image. It features catchy pop tracks like “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” and “2 Become 1,” that became instant classics and helped the Spice Girls become a global sensation. The album’s themes of friendship, girl power, and self-love struck a chord with audiences, especially young girls, who identified with the band’s message. Spice remains an iconic album of the 90s, and a testament to the enduring influence of the Spice Girls on popular culture.

15. Tidal – Fiona Apple

Tidal is the debut album of singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, released in 1996 when she was only 18 years old. The album features a blend of introspective piano ballads and soulful, bluesy rock songs that showcase Apple’s raw, emotional vocals and confessional lyrics. Tracks like “Criminal,” “Shadowboxer,” and “Sleep to Dream” became hits and garnered critical acclaim for their frankness and vulnerability. The album’s themes of personal struggle, romantic turmoil, and self-discovery resonated with listeners and made Apple a compelling new voice in music. Tidal is a powerful and timeless album that established Fiona Apple as a unique and talented artist.

16. Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite – Maxwell

Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite is the debut album of neo-soul singer Maxwell, released in 1996. The album is a sensual, romantic journey through love, lust, and heartbreak, set to a backdrop of lush, layered instrumentation and Maxwell’s smooth, falsetto vocals. Tracks like “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” “Sumthin’ Sumthin’,” and “Til the Cops Come Knockin'” showcase Maxwell’s songwriting skills and his ability to create a mood with his music. The album’s blend of soul, jazz, and R&B influences made it a standout in the music scene of the time, and it remains a classic of the neo-soul genre.

17. Everything Must Go – Manic Street Preachers

Everything Must Go is the fourth studio album by Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers, released in 1996. The album marked a new beginning for the band, as it was their first release following the disappearance of their former lyricist Richey Edwards. The album features a more melodic and accessible sound than their previous releases, with anthemic tracks like “A Design for Life,” “Everything Must Go,” and “Kevin Carter” showcasing the band’s ability to craft powerful, emotionally resonant rock songs. The album was a critical and commercial success, and solidified the Manic Street Preachers’ place as one of the most important British rock bands of the era.

18. New Adventures in Hi-Fi – R.E.M.

New Adventures in Hi-Fi is the tenth studio album by American rock band R.E.M., released in 1996. The album was recorded during the band’s world tour for their previous album, and features a mix of live recordings and studio tracks. The album showcases the band’s versatility and their ability to blend different genres, with tracks like “E-Bow the Letter,” featuring guest vocals from Patti Smith, and the upbeat “Bittersweet Me.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and is considered one of R.E.M.’s finest works, marking a creative high point for the band before they would go on to pursue a more experimental sound in their later years.

19. It Was Written – Nas

It Was Written is the second studio album by American rapper Nas, released in 1996. The album features production from heavyweights like Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, and Trackmasters, and boasts a more commercial sound than Nas’ previous debut album, Illmatic. The album includes hit singles like “Street Dreams” and “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” featuring Lauryn Hill. It Was Written received mixed reviews upon its release but has since been recognized as a classic of 90s hip-hop, with Nas’ storytelling and lyrical ability being celebrated as some of the best in the genre.

20. No Code – Pearl Jam

No Code is the fourth studio album by American rock band Pearl Jam, released in 1996. The album marked a departure from the band’s previous sound, incorporating more experimental elements and diverse musical styles, including psychedelia, world music, and garage rock. The album’s lyrics also reflect a more introspective and personal approach, with themes of identity, spirituality, and social commentary. Despite initially polarizing critics and fans, No Code has since been reappraised as a significant album in Pearl Jam’s discography, with its innovative sound and thought-provoking lyrics cementing its place in the band’s legacy.

21. Crash – Dave Matthews Band

Released in 1996, “Crash” is the second studio album by the Dave Matthews Band. It showcases the band’s unique blend of rock, jazz, and world music, as well as their signature jam band style. The album features hit singles such as “Too Much” and “Crash into Me,” both of which received significant radio airplay and chart success. The album’s overall sound is characterized by its lush instrumentation and Matthews’ distinctive vocals. “Crash” solidified the Dave Matthews Band’s place in the 1990s rock scene and remains a fan favorite to this day.

22. Backstreet Boys – Backstreet Boys

The debut album of the Backstreet Boys was a pop sensation when it was released in 1996. The self-titled album became an instant hit, producing five hit singles including “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”. The album showcased the five members’ vocal harmonies and dance routines that later became their trademark. The Backstreet Boys introduced a new level of energy and excitement to the boy band genre, winning the hearts of teenage girls across the world. With catchy hooks, upbeat rhythms, and sentimental ballads, the Backstreet Boys’ debut album became a pop classic of the 1990s.

23. Secrets – Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton’s sophomore album “Secrets” is a masterpiece of sultry R&B and soulful ballads. The album showcases Braxton’s rich and distinctive voice, which is perfectly suited to the album’s themes of love, heartbreak, and desire. The standout hit “Un-Break My Heart” became one of the biggest pop hits of the ’90s, but the album features a number of other memorable tracks, such as the seductive “You’re Makin’ Me High” and the upbeat “I Don’t Want To”. “Secrets” solidified Braxton’s status as one of the top R&B divas of the decade and remains a classic example of ’90s soul.

24. Travelling Without Moving – Jamiroquai

Released in 1996, “Travelling Without Moving” is the third album by British funk/acid jazz band Jamiroquai. With hits such as “Virtual Insanity” and “Cosmic Girl”, the album marked a turning point for the band, propelling them to international stardom. Combining elements of funk, soul, disco and electronic music, Jamiroquai’s sound is unique and instantly recognizable. The album’s themes center around escapism and freedom, with the title itself referring to the idea of travel as a means of escape. “Travelling Without Moving” is a classic album of the 90s, offering an eclectic mix of catchy, danceable tracks and reflective, introspective ballads.

25. Sheryl Crow – Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow’s self-titled second album established her as a major player in the music industry. The album, released in 1996, features an eclectic mix of rock, country, pop, and blues influences, showcasing Crow’s versatile songwriting and musical abilities. The lead single “If It Makes You Happy” became an instant hit, with its catchy guitar riff and empowering lyrics. Other standout tracks include the upbeat “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” the emotional ballad “Home,” and the bluesy “Hard to Make a Stand.” Sheryl Crow cemented the artist’s place as a formidable force in the world of rock and pop music.

26. One in a Million – Aaliyah

Released in 1996, One in a Million is the second studio album by American R&B singer Aaliyah. The album was produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott and features a mix of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic music. The title track became a hit single, along with other tracks such as “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “Hot Like Fire”. One in a Million is considered a classic in the R&B genre, known for its innovative production, smooth vocals, and futuristic sound. Sadly, Aaliyah died tragically in a plane crash in 2001, making this album an even more significant part of her legacy.

27. Beautiful Freak – Eels

“Beautiful Freak” is the debut album by the American rock band Eels. It was released in 1996 and quickly became a critical success. The album features a range of genres, from alternative rock to folk and blues, all held together by the unique songwriting style of frontman Mark Oliver Everett. The lyrics are often introspective and melancholic, dealing with themes of loneliness, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The standout tracks include the hit single “Novocaine for the Soul,” which showcases Everett’s distinct vocals, and the hauntingly beautiful “Beautiful Freak.” Overall, the album is a raw and emotional journey that solidified Eels as a force in alternative music.

28. Bringing Down the Horse – Wallflowers

Bringing Down the Horse is the second studio album by American rock band Wallflowers, released in 1996. Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the album is a mix of blues, folk and rock music. It features the hit single “One Headlight”, which won two Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song. The album’s sound is raw and emotional, with lyrics that deal with personal struggles and relationships. With its catchy hooks and dynamic instrumentation, the album solidified Wallflowers’ place in the rock scene of the 1990s. Bringing Down the Horse remains one of the band’s most popular and critically acclaimed albums.

29. The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory – Makaveli

Released two months after Tupac Shakur’s murder in 1996, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory is a dark and intense album that sees the rapper adopt a new persona, Makaveli. The album features aggressive beats, haunting melodies, and introspective lyrics that explore themes of paranoia, violence, and mortality. Tracks such as “Hail Mary” and “Against All Odds” showcase Tupac’s lyrical prowess, while “Me and My Girlfriend” is a standout track that features a clever metaphor comparing Tupac’s gun to his lover. The album is widely regarded as a classic and a testament to Tupac’s impact on hip-hop culture.

30. Being There – Wilco

Being There is the second studio album by the American alternative rock band Wilco, released in 1996. The album marks a significant departure from the band’s previous work, which was more country-focused, with a shift towards a more experimental and diverse sound. Being There showcases the band’s ability to blend genres, including rock, folk, and country, into a cohesive whole. The album features 19 tracks, ranging from upbeat rock songs to introspective ballads, with lyrics exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Being There is widely considered to be one of Wilco’s best albums and a classic of 90s alternative rock.

31. Richard D. James Album – Aphex Twin

Released in 1996, Richard D. James Album is the fourth studio album by the British electronic musician Aphex Twin. The album is a significant departure from Aphex Twin’s earlier work, which was often abrasive and dissonant. Instead, Richard D. James Album showcases a more melodic and playful side to the artist’s music, with tracks featuring intricate and complex rhythms, distorted beats, and glitchy electronic sounds. The album is a masterclass in sound design, with Aphex Twin showcasing his ability to create innovative and immersive sonic worlds. Richard D. James Album remains a landmark in electronic music and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

32. Dr. Octagonecologyst – Dr. Octagon

Dr. Octagonecologyst is the debut studio album by the American alternative hip-hop group Dr. Octagon, released in 1996. The album is a collaboration between rapper Kool Keith, producer Dan “The Automator” Nakamura, and turntablist DJ Qbert. Dr. Octagonecologyst is known for its innovative and surreal approach to hip-hop, with Kool Keith’s abstract lyrics and storytelling weaving together with Nakamura’s experimental and futuristic production. The album features a range of unconventional sounds, including sci-fi sound effects and distorted samples. Dr. Octagonecologyst is a landmark album in alternative hip-hop and a classic of the genre, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in hip-hop music.

33. Roots – Sepultura

Roots is the sixth studio album by the Brazilian thrash metal band Sepultura, released in 1996. The album features a mix of heavy metal and Brazilian folk music, with the band incorporating traditional percussion instruments such as the berimbau and the atabaque. The album’s lyrics explore themes of indigenous culture and social justice, with songs addressing issues such as environmental destruction and indigenous rights. Roots was a commercial and critical success, earning praise for its unique blend of musical styles and socially conscious themes. The album remains a classic of Brazilian heavy metal and a landmark in the genre’s evolution.

34. Ironman – Ghostface Killah

Ironman is the debut solo album by American rapper Ghostface Killah, released in 1996. The album features contributions from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members such as Raekwon, Method Man, and RZA, as well as guest appearances from Cappadonna and Mary J. Blige. Ironman is known for its cinematic storytelling and vivid depictions of life in New York City’s inner-city neighborhoods. The album features soulful samples and gritty beats, with Ghostface Killah’s raspy voice and distinctive flow taking center stage. Ironman was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its lyricism, production, and authenticity. It remains a classic of 90s hip-hop.

35. Millions Now Living Will Never Die – Tortoise

Millions Now Living Will Never Die is the second studio album by the American post-rock band Tortoise, released in 1996. The album is known for its innovative approach to instrumental music, blending elements of jazz, electronic, and experimental music into a unique sound. The album features intricate percussion, hypnotic basslines, and complex arrangements, with the band’s use of sampling and electronic manipulation adding to the album’s otherworldly atmosphere. Millions Now Living Will Never Die was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its genre-defying sound and progressive approach to instrumental music. It remains a landmark album in the post-rock genre.

36. Unplugged – Alice In Chains

Unplugged is a live album by the American rock band Alice In Chains, recorded for MTV’s Unplugged series in 1996. The album features stripped-down versions of the band’s songs, with acoustic guitars and subtle percussion providing the backdrop for lead singer Layne Staley’s haunting vocals. The album features guest appearances from Ann Wilson of Heart and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, adding to the album’s emotional resonance. Unplugged is known for its raw and intimate sound, with the band’s trademark dark lyrics and brooding melodies taking on new dimensions in the unplugged setting. It remains a classic of the grunge era and a testament to the band’s musical and emotional power.

37. Emperor Tomato Ketchup – Stereolab

“Emperor Tomato Ketchup” is the fourth studio album by the English-French band Stereolab, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of dreamy pop melodies, avant-garde experimentation, and politically charged lyrics. The album’s title and cover art are a nod to the 1971 experimental film “Emperor Tomato Ketchup” by Japanese director Shūji Terayama. The album features a diverse range of influences, from krautrock to bossa nova, and incorporates electronic and analogue instruments, resulting in a richly textured sound. Highlights include the catchy “Metronomic Underground,” the mellow “Cybele’s Reverie,” and the epic closing track “Anonymous Collective.” “Emperor Tomato Ketchup” is a testament to Stereolab’s unique and innovative approach to music.

38. Another Level – Blackstreet

“Another Level” is the second studio album by the American R&B group Blackstreet, released in 1996. The album is a mix of classic R&B, new jack swing, and hip-hop, featuring an array of guest artists such as Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre, and Janet Jackson. The album’s lead single “No Diggity” became a massive hit and remains one of the group’s most recognizable tracks. Other standout tracks include the funky “Fix,” the smooth ballad “Don’t Leave Me,” and the dancefloor-ready “Take Me There.” “Another Level” is a quintessential album of the ’90s R&B era, showcasing Blackstreet’s impressive vocal harmonies and innovative production style.

39. Tigermilk – Belle and Sebastian

“Tigermilk” is the debut album by the Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian, released in 1996. The album is known for its lo-fi production, whimsical lyrics, and intimate sound. The album was recorded over the course of five days and features a stripped-down, acoustic sound that highlights the band’s songwriting and storytelling abilities. Highlights include the wistful “The State I Am In,” the upbeat “Expectations,” and the dreamy “My Wandering Days Are Over.” “Tigermilk” is a charming and heartfelt album that established Belle and Sebastian as one of the most beloved indie pop bands of the ’90s.

40. Illadelph Halflife – Roots

“Illadelph Halflife” is the third studio album by the American hip-hop band The Roots, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of jazz, funk, and soul, and features collaborations with artists such as D’Angelo and Q-Tip. The album’s lyrics explore themes such as police brutality, political corruption, and the struggles of inner-city life. Standout tracks include the introspective “What They Do,” the funky “Clones,” and the socially conscious “Ital (The Universal Side).” “Illadelph Halflife” is a powerful and thought-provoking album that solidified The Roots’ status as one of the most innovative and socially conscious hip-hop groups of their time.

41. Placebo – Placebo

“Placebo” is the self-titled debut album by the English alternative rock band Placebo, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s distinctive sound, characterized by Brian Molko’s androgynous vocals, heavy guitar riffs, and darkly introspective lyrics. The album’s themes touch on sexuality, drug use, and alienation. Standout tracks include the brooding “Nancy Boy,” the anthemic “Come Home,” and the melancholy “I Know.” “Placebo” is a bold and daring debut that established the band as a force to be reckoned with in the alternative rock scene. The album’s raw energy and emotional depth continue to resonate with audiences today.

42. Load – Metallica

“Load” is the sixth studio album by the American heavy metal band Metallica, released in 1996. The album marks a departure from the band’s signature thrash metal sound, incorporating elements of blues rock, alternative metal, and grunge. The album’s lyrics explore themes of personal struggle, disillusionment, and societal decay. Standout tracks include the bluesy “Ain’t My Bitch,” the anthemic “Until It Sleeps,” and the haunting “Bleeding Me.” While “Load” received mixed reviews upon its release, it has since been recognized as a bold and experimental album that pushed Metallica in new musical directions and paved the way for future albums.

43. Murder Ballads – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Murder Ballads” is the ninth studio album by Australian musician Nick Cave and his band, The Bad Seeds, released in 1996. As the title suggests, the album is centered around murder ballads, traditional folk songs that depict gruesome acts of violence. The album features collaborations with artists such as Kylie Minogue and PJ Harvey, and showcases the band’s eclectic sound, incorporating elements of rock, country, and blues. Standout tracks include the haunting “Where the Wild Roses Grow,” the frenzied “Stagger Lee,” and the atmospheric “The Curse of Millhaven.” “Murder Ballads” is a gripping and macabre album that showcases Nick Cave’s storytelling and songwriting abilities.

44. Hell on Earth – Mobb Deep

“Hell on Earth” is the third studio album by American hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, released in 1996. The album features gritty and hard-hitting production from Havoc, accompanied by Prodigy’s introspective and poetic lyrics, exploring themes such as street life, poverty, and survival. Standout tracks include the dark and menacing “Hell on Earth (Front Lines),” the melancholic “G.O.D. Pt. III,” and the atmospheric “Bloodsport.” The album solidified Mobb Deep’s status as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of the 90s and is regarded as a classic of the genre, showcasing the group’s raw talent and uncompromising vision.

45. From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah – Nirvana

“From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah” is a live album by the American rock band Nirvana, released in 1996. The album was compiled from various live recordings made between 1989 and 1994 and features iconic performances from the band’s history, showcasing their raw energy and frenzied live shows. The album includes classics such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “About a Girl,” and “Come as You Are,” alongside deeper cuts like “School” and “Blew.” “From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah” is a powerful tribute to the legacy of Nirvana and a must-listen for any fan of 90s alternative rock.

46. Down on the Upside – Soundgarden

“Down on the Upside” is the fifth studio album by American rock band Soundgarden, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s versatility, blending heavy riffs, psychedelic influences, and intricate song structures. Standout tracks include the hard-hitting “Pretty Noose,” the bluesy “Burden in My Hand,” and the haunting “Blow Up the Outside World.” The album is also notable for featuring more acoustic and experimental tracks such as “Applebite” and “Switch Opens.” “Down on the Upside” is a dynamic and eclectic album that showcases Soundgarden’s evolution as a band and cements their status as one of the pioneers of 90s grunge rock.

47. Walking Wounded – Everything but the Girl

“Walking Wounded” is the ninth studio album by English musical duo Everything but the Girl, released in 1996. The album is a departure from the band’s previous sound, incorporating electronic and dance elements while still retaining the emotional intimacy of their earlier work. Standout tracks include the infectious title track, the melancholic “Single,” and the contemplative “The Heart Remains a Child.” “Walking Wounded” is a mature and sophisticated album that showcases Everything but the Girl’s ability to evolve and adapt to changing musical landscapes while remaining true to their roots. The album is a testament to the band’s enduring legacy in the world of pop music.

48. Ridin’ Dirty – UGK

“Ridin’ Dirty” is the third studio album by the southern hip-hop duo UGK (Underground Kingz), released in 1996. The album features a mix of gritty street anthems, soulful ballads, and trunk-rattling beats. Standout tracks include the classic singles “One Day,” “Murder,” and “Ridin’ Dirty,” as well as deep cuts like “Diamonds & Wood” and “3 in the Mornin’.” “Ridin’ Dirty” is a seminal work in the southern rap genre, with UGK’s Bun B and Pimp C delivering vivid depictions of life in the streets of Houston, Texas. The album’s influence can be heard in countless hip-hop releases that followed in its wake.

49. First Band on the Moon – Cardigans

“First Band on the Moon” is the third studio album by Swedish pop group The Cardigans, released in 1996. The album features a collection of catchy and upbeat pop songs with a distinct retro vibe, thanks to its use of vintage instruments and production techniques. Standout tracks include the hit single “Lovefool,” as well as the playful “Your New Cuckoo” and the melancholic “Great Divide.” “First Band on the Moon” established The Cardigans as major players in the pop music landscape of the late 90s, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the band’s infectious melodies and charmingly quirky style.

50. Pre-Millennium Tension – Tricky

“Pre-Millennium Tension” is the second album by English trip-hop artist Tricky, released in 1996. The album features a darker and more experimental sound than Tricky’s debut album, “Maxinquaye,” with a greater focus on industrial and rock influences. It also features collaborations with artists such as Björk and Alison Goldfrapp, further adding to the album’s eclectic mix of genres and styles. Standout tracks include the brooding “Vent,” the haunting “Christiansands,” and the energetic “Tricky Kid.” “Pre-Millennium Tension” showcases Tricky’s innovative and boundary-pushing approach to music, solidifying his status as one of the pioneers of the trip-hop genre.

51. Fashion Nugget – Cake

Released in 1996, “Fashion Nugget” is the second studio album by the American alternative rock band Cake. The album features the band’s signature blend of rock, funk, and country, with an added dose of irony and humor in the lyrics. The album’s most well-known track, “The Distance,” is a catchy and upbeat tune that received heavy airplay on alternative radio stations at the time. Other standout tracks include the funky “Nugget,” the sarcastic “Sheep Go to Heaven,” and the cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco hit “I Will Survive.” Overall, “Fashion Nugget” is a fun and enjoyable album that showcases Cake’s unique sound and witty lyricism.

52. Recovering the Satellites – Counting Crows

Released in 1996, “Recovering the Satellites” is the second studio album by American rock band Counting Crows. It features introspective and heartfelt lyrics, which explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, paired with melodic and dynamic instrumental arrangements. The album’s standout tracks include the introspective opener “Catapult,” the rocking and catchy “Angels of the Silences,” and the emotional ballad “A Long December.” The album’s overall sound is a mix of rock, alternative, and folk influences, with frontman Adam Duritz’s distinctive vocals serving as a driving force throughout. “Recovering the Satellites” is a highly regarded album in the band’s discography and is still beloved by fans today.

53. Keith Sweat – Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat’s self-titled album is a classic R&B record that blends new jack swing with soulful ballads. Released in 1996, the album features hits such as “Twisted,” “Nobody,” and “Just a Touch,” all showcasing Sweat’s smooth and sultry vocals. With the help of producers like Teddy Riley, the album’s sound is lush and polished, full of grooves and hooks that make it easy to get lost in. The lyrics revolve around love, relationships, and heartbreak, touching on themes that have become timeless in R&B. Overall, Keith Sweat’s self-titled album is a must-listen for fans of ’90s R&B.

54. This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About – Modest Mouse

“This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About” is the debut studio album by American indie rock band Modest Mouse. It is a collection of raw, emotive songs that explore themes of alienation, disillusionment, and the search for meaning in life. The album’s sound is characterized by singer Isaac Brock’s distinctive vocals, driving guitar riffs, and the band’s signature use of unconventional instrumentation, such as banjos and horns. The lyrics are introspective and often cryptic, inviting listeners to interpret their meaning in their own way. The album is a classic of the indie rock genre and an essential listen for fans of alternative music.

55. Coming Up – Suede

Released in 1996, “Coming Up” is the third studio album by the English rock band Suede. The album features a more upbeat and glam-rock influenced sound compared to their previous works. Lead singer Brett Anderson’s lyrics address themes of love, lust, and alienation with a new sense of confidence and urgency. The album’s singles, including “Trash” and “Beautiful Ones,” received critical acclaim and chart success, establishing Suede as one of the leading bands of the Britpop movement. “Coming Up” remains one of Suede’s most commercially successful and beloved albums, a defining moment in their career and in 90s British rock music.

56. Ginuwine…The Bachelor – Ginuwine

Ginuwine’s debut album, “Ginuwine…The Bachelor,” is a classic R&B record that helped set the tone for the genre in the late 1990s. With a mix of slow ballads and upbeat tracks, Ginuwine’s smooth vocals and sensual lyrics make for a memorable listening experience. The album’s lead single, “Pony,” is perhaps the most well-known song on the album, and for good reason. Its catchy beat and seductive lyrics perfectly capture the essence of the album as a whole. “Ginuwine…The Bachelor” remains a standout in Ginuwine’s discography and a beloved classic among R&B fans.

57. White Light White Heat White Trash – Social Distortion

Released in 1996, “White Light White Heat White Trash” is the fifth studio album by the American punk rock band Social Distortion. The album combines punk rock with elements of blues, country, and rockabilly, and features tracks that reflect the struggles of living in working-class America. The album’s lyrics touch on themes of addiction, heartbreak, and societal issues, and are delivered with frontman Mike Ness’ gritty vocals. Standout tracks include the upbeat and catchy “Don’t Drag Me Down” and the bluesy ballad “I Wasn’t Born to Follow.” The album’s raw energy and honest lyricism have made it a fan favorite and a staple in punk rock music.

58. Older – George Michael

George Michael’s third solo studio album, “Older”, was released in 1996 and marked a departure from his previous work. This introspective and emotive album, written following the death of his lover and his own subsequent struggles, reflects on themes of love, loss, and redemption. From the soulful ballad “Jesus to a Child” to the upbeat and funky “Fastlove”, the album showcases Michael’s range as a songwriter and performer. The album received critical acclaim for its maturity and depth, and remains a timeless classic in the world of pop music.

59. Beats, Rhymes and Life – A Tribe Called Quest

Released in 1996, “Beats, Rhymes and Life” is the fourth studio album by the legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. The album marks a departure from their previous jazz-infused sound, with a darker and more introspective tone that explores the challenges of fame and the pressures of the music industry. While some fans were initially critical of the shift in style, the album has since become a classic and is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. The album features collaborations with iconic hip-hop artists like Busta Rhymes and Consequence, and features production from group member Q-Tip.

60. On Avery Island – Neutral Milk Hotel

Neutral Milk Hotel’s debut album, On Avery Island, is an eclectic blend of lo-fi indie rock and experimental folk, marked by frontman Jeff Mangum’s raw, emotive vocals and unconventional song structures. The album draws inspiration from a variety of sources, from psychedelic rock to Eastern European folk music, resulting in a unique and unpredictable sound. Standout tracks include the melancholic “Song Against Sex,” the hypnotic “Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone,” and the frenetic “Marching Theme.” On Avery Island sets the stage for Neutral Milk Hotel’s follow-up album, the critically acclaimed In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, and remains a beloved cult classic in the indie rock canon.

61. Hard Core – Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim’s debut album “Hard Core” is a trailblazing release that helped define the sound and image of female rappers in the mid-90s. With bold, unapologetic lyrics that are at times confrontational and sexually explicit, the album’s tracks range from dancefloor bangers like “No Time” and “Big Momma Thang” to more introspective cuts like “Dreams” and “Crush on You.” The production is hard-hitting, with deep basslines, hard drums, and samples that showcase Lil’ Kim’s versatility as a performer. “Hard Core” is a classic album that cemented Lil’ Kim’s place as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop.

62. Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican – Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots’ third studio album, “Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop,” released in 1996, showcased a significant departure from the band’s previous hard rock sound. The album’s eclectic mix of musical styles, including psychedelic, pop, and jazz influences, was a reflection of the band’s desire to experiment with new sounds.

The album’s opening track, “Press Play,” sets the tone for the album, with its catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo. The album also includes some of the band’s most popular tracks, including “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart” and “Big Bang Baby.”

Overall, “Tiny Music” is a well-crafted and diverse album that showcases Stone Temple Pilots’ versatility as a band. The album is a must-listen for fans of alternative rock, and a testament to the band’s enduring legacy in the genre.

63. 1977 – Ash

Ash’s debut album “1977,” released in 1996, is a high-energy punk rock album that perfectly captures the spirit of the genre. The album’s driving guitar riffs, catchy hooks, and blistering drum beats, along with frontman Tim Wheeler’s distinctive vocals, make for an electrifying listening experience from start to finish.

The album includes some of the band’s most iconic tracks, such as “Girl from Mars” and “Kung Fu,” as well as lesser-known gems like “Lost in You” and “Innocent Smile.” With “1977,” Ash established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the UK punk rock scene and set the stage for a successful career that continues to this day.

64. In Sides – Orbital

In Sides is a 1996 album by British electronic music duo Orbital. Known for their intricate and innovative use of samples, the album showcases the group’s skill at blending ambient and techno influences to create a sound that is both futuristic and emotionally resonant. Across its four extended tracks, In Sides evokes a sense of both awe and introspection, taking the listener on a journey through atmospheric soundscapes and driving beats. From the soaring melodies of “The Girl with the Sun in Her Head” to the pulsing rhythms of “Out There Somewhere,” In Sides is a masterclass in electronic music composition and production, and remains a standout album in Orbital’s acclaimed discography.

65. Muddy Waters – Redman

Redman’s 2001 album “Muddy Waters” is a gritty and raw hip-hop classic that showcases the New Jersey rapper’s unique blend of humor, swagger, and social commentary. Produced by Erick Sermon and featuring collaborations with Method Man and Busta Rhymes, “Muddy Waters” is a sonic journey through the streets of Redman’s mind, exploring themes of street life, hip-hop culture, and personal struggle. From the hard-hitting beats and punchy rhymes of “Diggy Doc” to the introspective lyrics and haunting samples of “Whateva Man,” “Muddy Waters” is a must-listen for fans of classic ’90s hip-hop and a testament to Redman’s enduring talent and influence.

66. Second Toughest in the Infants – Underworld

“Second Toughest in the Infants” is the 1996 album by British electronic music duo Underworld, known for their innovative blend of techno, trance, and ambient music. The album features a seamless mix of hypnotic beats, lush textures, and intricate rhythms, showcasing the duo’s masterful use of sampling and sound design. From the pulsing energy of “Juanita/Kiteless” to the hypnotic trance of “Stagger,” the album takes the listener on a sonic journey through the depths of electronic music. “Second Toughest in the Infants” is a landmark album of the genre and remains a testament to Underworld’s enduring influence and innovation.

67. Dilate – Ani DiFranco

“Dilate” is a 1996 album by singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, known for her fiercely independent and socially conscious approach to music. The album features DiFranco’s signature mix of acoustic guitar, raw vocals, and poignant lyrics, exploring themes of love, politics, and personal growth. From the biting social commentary of “Shameless” to the vulnerable introspection of “Untouchable Face,” “Dilate” is a powerful and intimate portrait of an artist at the height of her creative powers. With its blend of folk, rock, and punk influences, “Dilate” remains a classic of the genre and a testament to DiFranco’s enduring legacy as a musician and activist.

68. Stakes Is High – De La Soul

“Stakes Is High” is a 1996 album by hip-hop group De La Soul, known for their eclectic and conscious approach to the genre. The album features production by J Dilla, Pete Rock, and DJ Premier, and explores themes of social justice, personal growth, and the state of hip-hop culture. From the funky and politically charged title track to the introspective and poetic “Sunshine,” “Stakes Is High” is a powerful and timely statement on the realities of life in the mid-90s. With its innovative use of sampling and deep lyrics, “Stakes Is High” remains a classic of the genre and a testament to De La Soul’s enduring influence and artistry.

69. Turn the Radio Off – Reel Big Fish

“Turn the Radio Off” is the 1996 album by ska-punk band Reel Big Fish, known for their energetic and irreverent approach to music. The album features catchy hooks, witty lyrics, and horn-driven arrangements, showcasing the band’s signature sound and sense of humor. From the infectious and self-deprecating “Sell Out” to the frenzied skank of “The Impression That I Get,” “Turn the Radio Off” is a celebration of ska and punk culture and a rejection of the mainstream music industry. With its high-energy performances and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, “Turn the Radio Off” remains a fan favorite and a classic of the genre.

70. Emancipation – Prince

“Emancipation” is the 1996 album by Prince, known for his innovative and eclectic approach to funk, pop, and rock music. The album features a sprawling and ambitious triple-disc set, showcasing Prince’s virtuosic musicianship, genre-bending experimentation, and social commentary. From the sultry and funky “The Holy River” to the anthemic and emotional “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Emancipation” is a tour-de-force of Prince’s artistry and vision. With its blend of funk, rock, R&B, and pop influences, “Emancipation” remains a landmark album of the 1990s and a testament to Prince’s enduring legacy as a musician, icon, and cultural force.

71. K – Kula Shaker

“K” is the 1996 debut album by British rock band Kula Shaker, known for their psychedelic and Indian-inspired approach to rock music. The album features catchy hooks, intricate arrangements, and a mix of Eastern and Western musical influences, showcasing the band’s unique and innovative sound. From the infectious and groovy “Hey Dude” to the trippy and mystical “Govinda,” “K” is a celebration of rock and roll and a fusion of cultures and styles. With its vibrant and colorful production and deeply spiritual themes, “K” remains a cult classic of the genre and a testament to Kula Shaker’s enduring influence and creativity.

72. Wrath of the Math – Jeru the Damaja

“Wrath of the Math” is the 1996 album by rapper Jeru the Damaja, known for his socially conscious and introspective lyrics. The album features gritty production, hard-hitting beats, and Jeru’s trademark lyricism, addressing themes of police brutality, urban decay, and self-empowerment. From the politically charged and soulful “Me or the Papes” to the introspective and poignant “Can’t Stop the Prophet,” “Wrath of the Math” is a powerful and thought-provoking statement on life in the streets. With its raw and uncompromising approach to hip-hop, “Wrath of the Math” remains a classic of the genre and a testament to Jeru’s artistry and vision.

73. Moseley Shoals – Ocean Colour Scene

“Moseley Shoals” is the 1996 album by British rock band Ocean Colour Scene, known for their blend of classic rock, soul, and mod influences. The album features catchy melodies, upbeat arrangements, and a retro sound that evokes the heyday of British rock in the 1960s and 70s. From the jangly and infectious “The Riverboat Song” to the soulful and romantic “You’ve Got It Bad,” “Moseley Shoals” is a celebration of rock and roll and a nostalgic tribute to the band’s influences. With its catchy hooks and singalong choruses, “Moseley Shoals” remains a fan favorite and a classic of the Britpop era.

74. Razorblade Suitcase – Bush

Released in 1996, Razorblade Suitcase is the second studio album by the British rock band Bush. The album features a heavier and darker sound than their previous album, Sixteen Stone, with distorted guitar riffs and brooding lyrics. The album’s lead single “Swallowed” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart. Other standout tracks include “Greedy Fly,” “Insect Kin,” and “Cold Contagious.” Razorblade Suitcase showcases Bush’s ability to create a raw and powerful sound while still maintaining strong melodies and hooks. It remains a classic example of ’90s alternative rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

75. Lamb – Lamb

Lamb’s self-titled debut album, released in 1996, is a stunning blend of trip-hop, jazz, and electronic music. The album features the soulful and haunting vocals of lead singer Lou Rhodes, which are complemented by the innovative beats and soundscapes created by producer Andy Barlow. Standout tracks include “Gorecki,” a powerful and emotive tribute to the Polish composer of the same name, and “Trans Fatty Acid,” a mesmerizing and groovy trip-hop track. Lamb showcases a unique and captivating sound that was ahead of its time and has continued to influence and inspire musicians in the decades since its release.

76. Peace Beyond Passion – Me’Shell NdegéOcello

Released in 1996, Me’Shell NdegéOcello’s sophomore album, Peace Beyond Passion, is a stunning and genre-defying work of art. The album seamlessly blends elements of funk, soul, jazz, and hip-hop, with NdegéOcello’s smooth and sultry vocals tying everything together. Standout tracks include the funky and empowering “Leviticus: Faggot,” the smooth and jazzy “Deuteronomy: Niggerman,” and the poignant and introspective “Who Is He And What Is He To You.” Peace Beyond Passion showcases NdegéOcello’s impressive range and versatility as a musician, as well as her fearlessness in addressing important social and political issues in her music. It remains a classic and essential album in the world of neo-soul and beyond.

77. Dust – Screaming Trees

Screaming Trees’ sixth album, Dust, released in 1996, is a masterpiece of grunge and psychedelic rock. The album features the haunting and powerful vocals of lead singer Mark Lanegan, along with the band’s trademark distorted guitar riffs and intricate drumming. Standout tracks include “All I Know,” a brooding and atmospheric ballad, the catchy and upbeat “Dying Days,” and the epic and soaring “Sworn and Broken.” Dust showcases Screaming Trees’ ability to create a unique and captivating sound that blends elements of classic rock, punk, and metal, while also staying true to the grunge scene that they helped to define. It remains a classic and essential album for fans of ’90s rock.

78. Dru Hill – Dru Hill

Released in 1996, Dru Hill’s self-titled debut album is a classic example of ’90s R&B. The album features the smooth and soulful vocals of lead singer Sisqó, along with the harmonies and grooves of the other members of the group. Standout tracks include the sensual and romantic ballad “In My Bed,” the upbeat and funky “Tell Me,” and the smooth and jazzy “5 Steps.” Dru Hill showcases the group’s impressive vocal range and versatility, as well as their ability to create catchy and memorable hooks. It remains a beloved album in the world of R&B and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

79. Revival – Gillian Welch

Gillian Welch’s fourth studio album, Revival, released in 1996, is a stunning and timeless work of Americana and folk music. The album features Welch’s haunting and evocative vocals, accompanied by sparse and beautifully crafted acoustic instrumentation. Standout tracks include the haunting and mournful “Orphan Girl,” the upbeat and catchy “Pass You By,” and the heartbreaking and poignant “By The Mark.” Revival showcases Welch’s impressive songwriting skills, as well as her ability to create an intimate and emotive atmosphere with her music. It remains a classic and essential album for fans of Americana and folk music, and a testament to the enduring power of traditional songcraft.

80. Bow Down – Westside Connection

Released in 1996, Westside Connection’s debut album, Bow Down, is a hard-hitting and unapologetic work of gangsta rap. The album features the aggressive and confrontational lyrics of Ice Cube, Mack 10, and WC, backed by heavy and menacing beats. Standout tracks include the title track “Bow Down,” a fierce and unrelenting call to arms, the gritty and streetwise “Gangstas Make the World Go Round,” and the epic and menacing “The Gangsta, The Killa, and The Dope Dealer.” Bow Down showcases Westside Connection’s ability to create uncompromising and powerful music that speaks to the realities of life in the inner city. It remains a classic and essential album in the world of gangsta rap.

81. A Few Small Repairs – Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin’s fourth studio album, A Few Small Repairs, released in 1996, is a beautiful and introspective work of folk-pop. The album features Colvin’s angelic and emotive vocals, backed by delicate and intricate acoustic instrumentation. Standout tracks include the Grammy-winning hit “Sunny Came Home,” a haunting and powerful song about vengeance and redemption, the upbeat and catchy “Get Out of This House,” and the bittersweet and melancholic “Wichita Skyline.” A Few Small Repairs showcases Colvin’s exceptional songwriting skills, as well as her ability to create an intimate and deeply personal atmosphere with her music. It remains a beloved album in the world of folk-pop and a testament to the enduring power of great songcraft.

82. Come Find Yourself – Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ debut album, Come Find Yourself, released in 1996, is a fun and funky work of alternative hip-hop and rock. The album features the witty and irreverent lyrics of lead singer Huey Morgan, backed by groovy and eclectic instrumentation that incorporates elements of jazz, funk, and soul. Standout tracks include the catchy and upbeat “Scooby Snacks,” a playful and clever ode to classic gangster films, the funky and soulful “The Fun Lovin’ Criminal,” and the mellow and introspective “Smoke ‘Em.” Come Find Yourself showcases Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ unique and eclectic style, as well as their ability to create catchy and memorable hooks. It remains a beloved album in the world of alternative music and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

83. This Fire – Paula Cole

Paula Cole’s second studio album, This Fire, released in 1996, is a powerful and introspective work of adult alternative rock. The album features Cole’s soulful and emotive vocals, backed by intricate and atmospheric instrumentation that incorporates elements of rock, pop, and folk. Standout tracks include the Grammy-winning hit “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?,” a witty and biting critique of gender roles and expectations, the haunting and melancholic “Hush, Hush, Hush,” and the uplifting and empowering “Me.” This Fire showcases Cole’s exceptional songwriting skills and her ability to create an intimate and deeply personal atmosphere with her music. It remains a beloved album in the world of adult alternative rock and a testament to the enduring power of great songcraft.

84. 112 – 112

112’s self-titled debut album, released in 1996, is a classic of ’90s R&B, featuring the smooth harmonies and seductive lyrics that made the group a household name. The album features standout tracks like the slow-burning and sensual “Cupid,” the upbeat and catchy “Only You,” and the sultry and smooth “Come See Me.” The album showcases the group’s exceptional vocal talents, as well as their ability to craft catchy and memorable hooks that stand the test of time. 112’s self-titled debut remains a beloved album in the world of R&B and a testament to the enduring appeal of classic ’90s R&B.

85. The Jester Race – In Flames

In Flames’ second studio album, The Jester Race, released in 1996, is a groundbreaking and influential work in the world of melodic death metal. The album features blistering guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and harsh vocals, all woven together with intricate melodies and harmonies that create a rich and dynamic soundscape. Standout tracks include the furious and relentless “Dead Eternity,” the epic and soaring “Artifacts of the Black Rain,” and the haunting and atmospheric “Moonshield.” The Jester Race established In Flames as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in the world of extreme metal and remains a beloved album among fans of the genre.

86. Music from the Unrealized Film Script, Dusk at Cubist Castle – Olivia Tremor Control

Released in 1996, “Music from the Unrealized Film Script, Dusk at Cubist Castle” by Olivia Tremor Control is a psychedelic pop masterpiece. The album features lush arrangements, psychedelic soundscapes, and an eclectic range of instruments and sonic textures. The songs on the album flow seamlessly into each other, creating a dreamlike and immersive listening experience. Standout tracks include the hypnotic and trippy “Define a Transparent Dream,” the upbeat and playful “Jumping Fences,” and the haunting and ethereal “Hilltop Procession (Momentum Gaining).” The album is a sonic journey through a vivid and otherworldly landscape, and a testament to the enduring power of psychedelic music.

87. Trailer Park – Beth Orton

Beth Orton’s 1996 debut album “Trailer Park” is a unique blend of folk, electronica, and singer-songwriter sensibilities. The album features Orton’s signature sweet and airy vocals, paired with inventive production techniques and dreamy arrangements. Standout tracks include the melancholic “She Cries Your Name,” the hypnotic “Touch Me With Your Love,” and the bittersweet “Live as You Dream.” “Trailer Park” marked the emergence of a singular talent in the music industry, and its influence can still be heard in the work of contemporary artists today. It is a must-listen for fans of alternative folk and innovative production techniques.

88. Sackcloth ‘n’ Ashes – 16 Horsepower

Released in 1996, “Sackcloth ‘n’ Ashes” is the debut album from American alternative country band 16 Horsepower. Combining elements of country, folk, and rock, the album features haunting and brooding lyrics that are underscored by dark and intense instrumentation. Lead singer David Eugene Edwards’ distinctive voice lends itself perfectly to the atmospheric and introspective tone of the songs, while the skilled musicianship of the band creates a unique sound that blends traditional roots music with a more experimental and avant-garde approach. Overall, “Sackcloth ‘n’ Ashes” is a powerful and evocative album that showcases the raw talent of a band that would go on to influence a new generation of alt-country musicians.

89. Through Silver in Blood – Neurosis

Through Silver in Blood is a landmark album in the sludge and post-metal genres, released by Neurosis in 1996. The album features a dark and brooding sound that incorporates elements of industrial, doom, and ambient music. Its hypnotic, almost trance-inducing soundscapes are driven by thick, sludgy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and atmospheric textures. Lyrically, the album is a reflection on humanity’s struggles with the forces of nature and the complexities of the human experience. Through Silver in Blood is a powerful and immersive listening experience, one that has had a lasting impact on the world of heavy music.

90. House of Music – Tony Toni Tone

House of Music is the fourth studio album by American R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!. Released in 1996, the album features a fusion of traditional R&B with funk, jazz, and soulful sounds. The group’s signature smooth vocals are complemented by the use of live instrumentation and intricate arrangements.

The album features hit singles such as “Let’s Get Down” and “Thinking of You,” which showcase the group’s ability to create catchy and upbeat tracks that still maintain a laid-back groove. Other standout tracks include the soulful ballad “Lovin’ You” and the funk-infused “Leavin’,” which features a guest appearance by rap legend DJ Quik.

Overall, House of Music is a masterful display of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s musical versatility and their ability to craft a cohesive and engaging album that appeals to fans of various genres.

91. The Coming – Busta Rhymes

“The Coming” is the debut studio album by American rapper Busta Rhymes, released in 1996. The album showcases Busta Rhymes’ unique style of rapping, which blends rapid-fire delivery with playful wordplay and inventive flows. Featuring production from the likes of J Dilla and Easy Mo Bee, the album boasts a diverse range of beats, from boom-bap to jazz-infused tracks. Standout tracks include the hit singles “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “It’s a Party,” which feature catchy hooks and high-energy performances. With its combination of lyrical dexterity and infectious production, “The Coming” established Busta Rhymes as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

92. Fountains of Wayne – Fountains of Wayne

Fountains of Wayne’s self-titled debut album, released in 1996, is a masterclass in power pop songwriting. The band’s trademark wit and wry observations are on full display in tracks like “Radiation Vibe,” “Survival Car,” and “Sink to the Bottom,” all of which feature catchy hooks and irresistible melodies. The album’s production, handled by Adam Schlesinger and Chris Collingwood themselves, is crisp and punchy, perfectly complementing the songs’ upbeat energy. Fountains of Wayne’s debut is a timeless record that stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted pop music.

93. The Day – Babyface

“The Day” is the fourth studio album by American R&B artist Babyface, released in 1996. The album showcases Babyface’s soulful voice and exceptional songwriting skills, with each track delivering smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Featuring collaborations with artists like Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, “The Day” explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-reflection. Standout tracks include the hit single “This Is for the Lover in You” and the emotionally resonant “Every Time I Close My Eyes.” Overall, “The Day” is a testament to Babyface’s talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer, and remains a beloved classic in the R&B genre.

94. Blue Is the Colour – Beautiful South

“Blue Is the Colour” is the third studio album by British band the Beautiful South, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of witty lyrics and catchy melodies, with each track delivering a unique perspective on love, life, and society. Standout tracks include the upbeat and danceable “Rotterdam (or Anywhere)” and the introspective ballad “Prettiest Eyes.” The album’s production, helmed by longtime collaborator Jon Kelly, is polished and well-crafted, allowing the band’s eclectic instrumentation and vocal harmonies to shine. Overall, “Blue Is the Colour” is a standout release from one of the UK’s most talented and enduring bands.

95. Call the Doctor – Sleater-Kinney

“Call the Doctor” is the second studio album by American rock band Sleater-Kinney, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s raw energy and feminist politics, with Corin Tucker’s powerhouse vocals and Carrie Brownstein’s jagged guitar riffs at the forefront. Each track delivers a powerful message, from the defiant “I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone” to the introspective “Good Things.” The album’s production, handled by John Goodmanson, is gritty and unpolished, perfectly capturing the band’s live energy. “Call the Doctor” established Sleater-Kinney as one of the most important voices in the Pacific Northwest music scene, and remains a beloved classic in the indie rock canon.

96. Home Again – New Edition

“Home Again” is the sixth studio album by American R&B group New Edition, released in 1996. The album marks the group’s reunion after a six-year hiatus, with all six members returning to the fold. The album showcases the group’s signature harmonies and smooth vocals, with each track delivering a blend of classic soul and contemporary R&B. Standout tracks include the ballad “One More Day,” the funky “Hit Me Off,” and the upbeat “I’m Still in Love with You.” “Home Again” solidified New Edition’s status as R&B legends, and remains a beloved classic in the genre.

97. Great Southern Trendkill – Pantera

“Great Southern Trendkill” is the eighth studio album by American heavy metal band Pantera, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s trademark blend of crushing riffs, thunderous drums, and vocalist Phil Anselmo’s ferocious screams. Each track delivers an intense and unrelenting assault on the senses, from the blistering opener “The Great Southern Trendkill” to the punishing “War Nerve” and “Suicide Note Pt. II.” The album’s production, handled by guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, is raw and unpolished, perfectly capturing the band’s visceral energy. “Great Southern Trendkill” is a must-listen for fans of heavy metal and hardcore music.

98. Nocturnal – Heltah Skeltah

“Nocturnal” is the debut studio album by American hip-hop duo Heltah Skeltah, consisting of rappers Rock and Ruck (later known as Sean Price). Released in 1996, the album showcases the duo’s lyrical prowess and hard-hitting beats, with production handled by legendary hip-hop producer DJ Evil Dee. Each track delivers an unrelenting onslaught of punchlines and wordplay, with standout tracks including “Letha Brainz Blo,” “Therapy,” and “Clan’s, Posse’s, Crew’s & Clik’s.” “Nocturnal” is a classic of the East Coast hip-hop scene, and remains a beloved album among fans of the genre.

99. To the Faithful Departed – Cranberries

“To the Faithful Departed” is the third studio album by Irish rock band The Cranberries, released in 1996. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of alternative rock, folk, and Irish influences, with lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s haunting vocals at the forefront. The album’s themes range from social and political issues, such as the Troubles in Northern Ireland (“Bosnia”) and child abuse (“Salvation”), to personal struggles and loss (“I Just Shot John Lennon”). Standout tracks include the anthemic “Free to Decide,” the melancholic “When You’re Gone,” and the upbeat “Hollywood.” “To the Faithful Departed” is a classic of ’90s alternative rock.

100. Tha Doggfather – Snoop Doggy Dogg

“Tha Doggfather” is the second studio album by American rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg, released in 1996. The album features production from Dr. Dre, Daz Dillinger, and DJ Pooh, among others, and showcases Snoop’s laid-back flow and West Coast gangsta rap style. The album’s themes range from street life and gang violence (“Doggyland,” “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head”) to romantic relationships (“Snoop Bounce,” “Groupie”). Standout tracks include the title track “Tha Doggfather,” the G-funk anthem “Up Jump tha Boogie,” and the soulful “20 Minutes.” “Tha Doggfather” is a classic of ’90s West Coast hip-hop and a must-listen for fans of the genre.