The year 1995 marked a significant milestone in music history. With the rise of alternative rock and hip-hop, it was a year that saw some of the most iconic albums of all time released. From classic debut albums to genre-defining masterpieces, 1995 has been hailed as one of the best years for music. In this article, we take a look back at the 100 greatest albums from 1995.

From the groundbreaking “Jagged Little Pill” by Alanis Morissette to the critically acclaimed “The Bends” by Radiohead, 1995 was a year that produced some of the most important albums in music history. Other notable albums from this year include “The Infamous” by Mobb Deep, “Post” by Björk, and “Liquid Swords” by GZA. With so many great albums released in one year, it can be difficult to rank them. However, in this article, we will explore the 100 greatest albums from 1995, taking into account critical acclaim, commercial success, and lasting impact on music culture.

1. Tragic Kingdom – No Doubt

Tragic Kingdom is the third studio album by American rock band No Doubt, released in 1995. The album blends ska, punk, and pop elements to create a distinctive sound that helped define the 1990s alternative music scene. The album features hits such as “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and “Don’t Speak,” which became one of the most iconic songs of the decade. Tragic Kingdom’s lyrics explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, while its energetic instrumentals and Gwen Stefani’s powerhouse vocals deliver a high-energy and emotionally charged listening experience. Tragic Kingdom is widely regarded as one of the most important albums of the 1990s and a must-listen for fans of alternative rock.

2. Elastica – Elastica

Elastica is the debut self-titled album by the English rock band Elastica, released in 1995. The album is a unique blend of punk rock, new wave, and pop music that helped to define the Britpop movement of the 1990s. Elastica features hits such as “Connection” and “Waking Up” that showcase the band’s edgy guitar riffs, driving basslines, and charismatic vocals from lead singer Justine Frischmann. With its catchy hooks and infectious energy, Elastica remains a cult classic among alternative rock fans.

3. Leftism – Leftfield

Leftism is the debut album by the British electronic music duo Leftfield, released in 1995. The album is a groundbreaking fusion of house, techno, and dub music that helped to define the sound of electronic dance music in the 1990s. Leftism features iconic tracks such as “Open Up” and “Afro-Left” that showcase the duo’s innovative use of sampling, drum programming, and guest vocals from artists like John Lydon and Toni Halliday. The album’s themes explore political and social issues through its immersive soundscapes and mesmerizing beats. Leftism remains a landmark album in the electronic music genre and a must-listen for fans of dance music.

4. Daydream – Mariah Carey

Daydream is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, released in 1995. The album is a departure from Carey’s earlier R&B sound, featuring a blend of pop, hip-hop, and soul music. Daydream includes hits such as “Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day,” a duet with Boyz II Men that broke records for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album also features Carey’s powerful vocals and personal lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-reflection. Daydream remains one of Carey’s most successful albums and a classic of 1990s pop music.

5. The Bends – Radiohead

The Bends is the second studio album by English rock band Radiohead, released in 1995. The album marked a shift in the band’s sound, moving away from their earlier grunge influences towards a more experimental and introspective style. The Bends features hits such as “High and Dry” and “Fake Plastic Trees” that showcase the band’s signature blend of melancholic melodies, atmospheric instrumentals, and Thom Yorke’s haunting vocals. The album’s themes explore the pressures of fame, isolation, and disillusionment through its emotive lyrics and layered arrangements. The Bends remains a seminal album in the alternative rock genre and a must-listen for fans of Radiohead.

6. Different Class – Pulp

Different Class is the fifth studio album by British band Pulp, released in 1995. The album is a unique blend of indie rock, pop, and electronic music that helped define the Britpop movement of the 1990s. Different Class features hits such as “Common People” and “Disco 2000” that showcase the band’s witty lyrics, catchy hooks, and frontman Jarvis Cocker’s charismatic vocals. The album’s themes explore social and cultural issues such as class, love, and identity through its satirical lyrics and lush instrumentation. Different Class remains a classic of the Britpop era and a must-listen for fans of alternative rock.

7. Garbage – Garbage

Garbage is the debut self-titled album by American-Scottish rock band Garbage, released in 1995. The album is a unique blend of alternative rock, electronica, and pop music that helped define the sound of the 1990s. Garbage features hits such as “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains” that showcase the band’s edgy guitar riffs, electronic beats, and frontwoman Shirley Manson’s powerful vocals. The album’s themes explore relationships, self-doubt, and emotional turmoil through its raw lyrics and moody instrumentals. Garbage remains a cult classic among alternative rock fans and a must-listen for fans of 1990s music.

8. Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness – Smashing Pumpkins

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness is the third studio album by American alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins, released in 1995. The album is a sprawling double-disc masterpiece that showcases the band’s eclectic sound and ambitious songwriting. Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness features hits such as “1979” and “Tonight, Tonight” that showcase the band’s dynamic range, from dreamy acoustic ballads to heavy guitar-driven rock. The album’s themes explore love, loss, and identity through its poetic lyrics and intricate instrumentation. Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness remains a landmark album of the 1990s and a must-listen for fans of alternative rock.

9. Maxinquaye – Tricky

Maxinquaye is the debut album by English rapper and producer Tricky, released in 1995. The album is a groundbreaking fusion of trip-hop, electronica, and alternative hip-hop that helped define the Bristol sound of the 1990s. Maxinquaye features hits such as “Hell Is Round The Corner” and “Aftermath” that showcase Tricky’s unique blend of atmospheric beats, haunting vocals, and dark lyrics. The album’s themes explore issues such as race, violence, and spirituality through its raw and introspective lyrics. Maxinquaye remains a seminal album in the trip-hop genre and a must-listen for fans of electronic music.

10. Brown Sugar – D’Angelo

Brown Sugar is the debut album by American singer-songwriter D’Angelo, released in 1995. The album is a masterpiece of neo-soul and R&B that helped revive the genre in the mid-1990s. Brown Sugar features hits such as “Brown Sugar” and “Cruisin'” that showcase D’Angelo’s smooth vocals, funky grooves, and sensual lyrics. The album’s themes explore love, relationships, and the ups and downs of romance through its soulful and heartfelt songs. Brown Sugar remains a classic of the neo-soul genre and a must-listen for fans of R&B music.

11. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette

Jagged Little Pill is the third studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, released in 1995. The album is a landmark of alternative rock and pop music that helped define the sound of the mid-1990s. Jagged Little Pill features hits such as “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know” that showcase Morissette’s powerful vocals, confessional lyrics, and edgy guitar riffs. The album’s themes explore issues such as love, anger, and self-discovery through its raw and honest lyrics. Jagged Little Pill remains a classic of the 1990s and a must-listen for fans of alternative rock and pop.

12. …And Out Come the Wolves – Rancid

…And Out Come the Wolves is the third studio album by American punk rock band Rancid, released in 1995. The album is a seminal work of punk rock and ska-punk that helped revive the genre in the mid-1990s. …And Out Come the Wolves features hits such as “Ruby Soho” and “Time Bomb” that showcase the band’s catchy hooks, high-energy performances, and politically charged lyrics. The album’s themes explore issues such as social injustice, poverty, and anti-establishment through its rebellious and anthemic songs. …And Out Come the Wolves remains a classic of punk rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

13. Only Built 4 Cuban Linx – Raekwon

“Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” is a classic hip-hop album by Raekwon, released in 1995. The album is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, and is widely regarded as a masterpiece in the genre. The album features gritty street tales and vivid storytelling, with Raekwon’s unique flow and lyrical prowess on full display. The album also features a number of notable guest appearances from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members, as well as other prominent hip-hop artists. The production on the album is top-notch, with a blend of soulful samples and hard-hitting beats that perfectly complement Raekwon’s rhymes.

14. I Should Coco – Supergrass

“I Should Coco” is the debut album by British rock band Supergrass, released in 1995. The album features a mix of punk, Britpop, and psychedelic influences, and is known for its energetic and catchy tracks. Lead single “Alright” became an instant hit, reaching number two on the UK charts and earning the band international attention. Other standout tracks include the frenzied “Caught by the Fuzz,” the melancholic “She’s So Loose,” and the nostalgic “Mansize Rooster.” With its youthful exuberance and infectious melodies, “I Should Coco” cemented Supergrass as one of the most promising bands of the mid-90s British music scene.

15. Post – Björk

“Post” is the third studio album by Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk, released in 1995. The album explores a variety of genres, including trip-hop, electronic, and art-pop, and features Björk’s signature ethereal vocals and experimental production. The album’s standout tracks include the jarring “Army of Me,” the haunting “Hyperballad,” and the melancholic “Possibly Maybe.” “Post” received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and was a commercial success, charting in the top 20 in multiple countries. The album solidified Björk’s status as a boundary-pushing artist and remains a landmark in her discography.

16. Foo Fighters – Foo Fighters

“Foo Fighters” is the debut album by American rock band Foo Fighters, released in 1995. The album was recorded entirely by frontman Dave Grohl, who played all the instruments and wrote all the songs. The album features a mix of punk, grunge, and hard rock influences, with standout tracks including the anthemic “This Is a Call,” the soaring “Big Me,” and the frenzied “I’ll Stick Around.” The album was a commercial success, charting in the top 30 in the US and UK, and earned the band a loyal fanbase. “Foo Fighters” is a raw and energetic debut that established the band as a force to be reckoned with in the 90s rock scene.

17. Me Against the World – 2pac

“Me Against the World” is the third studio album by rapper 2Pac, released in 1995. The album features a blend of introspective and socially conscious lyrics, with 2Pac addressing issues such as poverty, racism, and police brutality. The album also features a number of notable guest appearances from artists such as Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg. The production on the album is top-notch, with a mix of smooth R&B and hard-hitting beats that perfectly complement 2Pac’s raw and emotional delivery. The album is considered one of 2Pac’s greatest works and a landmark in the history of hip-hop.

18. Liquid Swords – Genius/GZA

“Liquid Swords” is the second solo album by Wu-Tang Clan member GZA, released in 1995. The album features GZA’s trademark lyrical precision and storytelling ability, with vivid depictions of street life and crime. The album also features production by fellow Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, who incorporates kung-fu movie samples and haunting melodies to create a cinematic sound. The album’s themes of power, violence, and honor are woven together through GZA’s intricate rhymes and RZA’s masterful production. “Liquid Swords” is considered a classic in the hip-hop genre and a highlight of the Wu-Tang Clan’s extensive discography.

19. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory – Oasis

“(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” is the second album by English rock band Oasis, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature blend of rock, pop, and Britpop influences, with anthemic tracks like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” becoming instant classics. Other standout tracks include the riff-heavy “Some Might Say,” the moody “Cast No Shadow,” and the rowdy “Champagne Supernova.” “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” became one of the best-selling albums of the 90s, cementing Oasis as one of the biggest bands in the world and a defining force in the Britpop movement.

20. To Bring You My Love – PJ Harvey

“To Bring You My Love” is the third studio album by English singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, released in 1995. The album marks a departure from Harvey’s earlier guitar-driven sound, instead incorporating elements of blues, gospel, and electronic music. Standout tracks include the brooding “Down by the Water,” the visceral “Meet Ze Monsta,” and the haunting title track. The album received critical acclaim for its dark and intense atmosphere, and cemented Harvey’s status as one of the most unique and innovative voices in alternative rock. “To Bring You My Love” is a bold and adventurous album that showcases Harvey’s artistic growth and vision.

21. Tigerlily – Natalie Merchant

“Tigerlily” is the debut solo album by American singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant, released in 1995. The album features Merchant’s distinctive vocals and introspective songwriting, with standout tracks including the moody “Carnival,” the poignant “Jealousy,” and the haunting “River.” “Tigerlily” received critical acclaim for its emotional depth and vulnerability, and became a commercial success, charting in the top 20 in multiple countries. The album established Merchant as a powerful solo artist after her departure from the band 10,000 Maniacs, and remains a beloved classic of 90s alternative rock.

22. Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version – Ol’ Dirty Bastard

“Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version” is the debut solo album by American rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, released in 1995. The album features ODB’s unique and unpredictable flow, with standout tracks including the raucous “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” the funky “Brooklyn Zoo,” and the introspective “Cuttin’ Headz.” The album received critical acclaim for its raw energy and humor, and became a commercial success, charting in the top 10 in the US. “Return to the 36 Chambers” established ODB as one of the most memorable and influential members of the Wu-Tang Clan, and a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

23. Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous – Big L

“Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous” is the debut studio album by American rapper Big L, released in 1995. The album features Big L’s intricate and hard-hitting rhymes, with standout tracks including the braggadocious “Put It On,” the sinister “Da Graveyard,” and the storytelling “Street Struck.” The album received critical acclaim for its vivid depictions of inner-city life and Big L’s impressive lyrical abilities, and became a cult classic among hip-hop fans. “Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous” showcases Big L’s undeniable talent and potential, and remains a beloved classic of 90s East Coast hip-hop.

24. Adrenaline – Deftones

“Adrenaline” is the debut album by American alternative metal band Deftones, released in 1995. The album features a mix of heavy guitar riffs and ethereal melodies, with vocalist Chino Moreno’s emotional delivery adding a sense of urgency to the songs. The album’s themes of isolation and emotional turmoil are expressed through Moreno’s introspective lyrics and the band’s dynamic instrumentation. “Adrenaline” established Deftones as one of the leading bands in the alternative metal genre, and its raw intensity and unique sound continue to influence new generations of musicians.

25. Everything Is Wrong – Moby

“Everything Is Wrong” is the third studio album by American musician Moby, released in 1995. The album features a blend of electronic and rock music, with Moby’s distinctive sampling techniques and melodic sensibilities on full display. The album’s themes of alienation and social commentary are expressed through a variety of musical styles, from the industrial-influenced “All That I Need Is To Be Loved” to the ambient “God Moving Over The Face Of The Waters.” “Everything Is Wrong” was a critical and commercial success, cementing Moby’s status as one of the most innovative and influential artists of the electronic music scene.

26. Pieces of You – Jewel

“Pieces of You” is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Jewel, released in 1995. The album features Jewel’s soulful vocals and introspective songwriting, with standout tracks including the plaintive “Foolish Games,” the optimistic “You Were Meant for Me,” and the haunting “Who Will Save Your Soul.” The album received critical acclaim for its emotional depth and authenticity, and became a commercial success, charting in the top 10 in multiple countries. “Pieces of You” established Jewel as a promising new voice in alternative folk, and remains a beloved classic of 90s singer-songwriter music.

27. The Infamous – Mobb Deep

“The Infamous” is the second studio album by American hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, released in 1995. The album features Havoc’s gritty production and Prodigy’s vivid streetwise lyrics, with standout tracks including the menacing “Shook Ones Pt. II,” the introspective “Survival of the Fittest,” and the ominous “Eye for a Eye (Your Beef Is Mines).” The album received critical acclaim for its raw and unflinching portrayal of life in the Queensbridge housing projects, and became a classic of 90s East Coast hip-hop. “The Infamous” solidified Mobb Deep’s place in the pantheon of legendary hip-hop acts, and remains a landmark album of the genre.

28. Demanufacture – Fear Factory

“Demanufacture” is the second studio album by American industrial metal band Fear Factory, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature blend of heavy guitars, industrial electronics, and harsh vocals, with standout tracks including the crushing title track, the atmospheric “Zero Signal,” and the haunting “A Therapy for Pain.” “Demanufacture” received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and powerful message, exploring themes of man versus machine and the dehumanization of modern society. The album solidified Fear Factory’s place in the metal underground, and remains a landmark album of the industrial metal genre.

29. The Great Escape – Blur

“The Great Escape” is the fourth studio album by English rock band Blur, released in 1995. The album features the band’s eclectic mix of Britpop, art rock, and indie pop, with standout tracks including the bouncy “Country House,” the melancholic “The Universal,” and the punky “Stereotypes.” “The Great Escape” received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its ambition and others criticizing its lack of coherence. Nevertheless, the album became a commercial success, charting at number one in the UK and solidifying Blur’s place in the Britpop scene. “The Great Escape” remains a beloved classic of 90s British rock.

30. Above – Mad Season

“Above” is the only studio album by American supergroup Mad Season, released in 1995. The band was made up of members from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and Screaming Trees, and the album features a blend of heavy grunge and psychedelic rock. The album’s themes of addiction and depression are expressed through frontman Layne Staley’s haunting vocals and the band’s dark, brooding instrumentation. “Above” is considered a classic of the grunge era, and its powerful and emotional songs continue to resonate with listeners today.

31. Waiting to Exhale [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] – Various Artists

“Waiting to Exhale” is the soundtrack to the 1995 film of the same name, featuring a variety of contemporary R&B and hip-hop artists. The album features a number of chart-topping hits, including Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry.” The album’s themes of love and relationships are expressed through a variety of musical styles, from the smooth balladry of Toni Braxton to the upbeat hip-hop of TLC. “Waiting to Exhale” was a commercial success, and its diverse and empowering music has made it a beloved soundtrack for generations.

32. Insomniac – Green Day

“Insomniac” is the fourth studio album by American punk rock band Green Day, released in 1995. The album features a darker and more aggressive sound than its predecessor, with fast-paced punk rock anthems and intense guitar riffs. The album’s lyrics express frustration and disillusionment with society, as well as personal struggles with addiction and mental health. Despite its darker tone, the album was a commercial success and features some of Green Day’s most iconic songs, such as “Geek Stink Breath” and “Brain Stew.” “Insomniac” is a testament to Green Day’s ability to evolve their sound while maintaining their punk rock ethos.

33. New Beginning – Tracy Chapman

“New Beginning” is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, released in 1995. The album features Chapman’s signature mix of folk, blues, and rock, with standout tracks including the politically charged “Give Me One Reason,” the soulful “New Beginning,” and the introspective “Cold Feet.” “New Beginning” received critical acclaim for its stripped-down sound and socially conscious lyrics, and became a commercial success, charting in the top 10 in multiple countries. The album solidified Chapman’s place as one of the most important singer-songwriters of her generation, and remains a classic of 90s folk rock.

34. Soul Food – Goodie Mob

“Soul Food” is the debut studio album by American hip-hop group Goodie Mob, released in 1995. The album features the group’s socially conscious lyrics and eclectic sound, with standout tracks including the uplifting “Cell Therapy,” the introspective “Thought Process,” and the funky “Soul Food.” “Soul Food” received critical acclaim for its fresh approach to Southern hip-hop, blending elements of funk, soul, and gospel with hard-hitting rhymes. The album became a commercial success, charting in the top 20 on the Billboard 200, and solidified Goodie Mob’s place in the hip-hop underground. “Soul Food” remains a classic of 90s Southern hip-hop.

35. Wowee Zowee – Pavement

“Wowee Zowee” is the third studio album by American indie rock band Pavement, released in 1995. The album features the band’s trademark off-kilter sound and stream-of-consciousness lyrics, with standout tracks including the dreamy “Grounded,” the jagged “Rattled by the Rush,” and the melancholic “Father to a Sister of Thought.” “Wowee Zowee” received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its experimentalism and others criticizing its lack of coherence. Nevertheless, the album has since been reappraised as a classic of 90s indie rock, showcasing Pavement’s unique approach to songwriting and production.

36. Alice In Chains – Alice In Chains

“Alice in Chains” is the self-titled third studio album by American rock band Alice in Chains, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature mix of heavy metal, grunge, and acoustic ballads, with standout tracks including the powerful “Grind,” the haunting “Over Now,” and the eerie “Sludge Factory.” “Alice in Chains” received critical acclaim for its dark and introspective lyrics, as well as its heavy yet melodic sound. The album became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200, and solidified Alice in Chains’ place as one of the most important bands of the grunge era. “Alice in Chains” remains a classic of 90s rock.

37. 311 – 311

“311” is the eponymous second studio album by American rock band 311, released in 1995. The album features the band’s blend of reggae, funk, and alternative rock, with standout tracks including the upbeat “Down,” the anthemic “All Mixed Up,” and the groovy “Misdirected Hostility.” “311” received mixed reviews upon release, with some critics praising its catchy hooks and others criticizing its lack of originality. Nevertheless, the album became a commercial success, reaching number 12 on the Billboard 200, and helped to establish 311 as one of the most popular bands of the 90s alternative rock scene.

38. Fight for Your Mind – Ben Harper

“Fight for Your Mind” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Ben Harper, released in 1995. The album features Harper’s signature blend of blues, folk, and rock, with standout tracks including the politically charged “Excuse Me Mr.,” the soulful “Burn One Down,” and the poignant “Another Lonely Day.” “Fight for Your Mind” received critical acclaim for its socially conscious lyrics and Harper’s virtuosic guitar playing, and helped to establish him as one of the most important artists of the 90s singer-songwriter scene. The album remains a classic of 90s roots rock and a testament to Harper’s unique talent and vision.

39. R. Kelly – R. Kelly

“R. Kelly” is the second studio album by American R&B singer R. Kelly, released in 1995. The album features a blend of classic soul and contemporary R&B, with Kelly’s smooth vocals and songwriting on full display. The album’s themes of love and relationships are expressed through a variety of musical styles, from the upbeat funk of “Hump Bounce” to the slow balladry of “You Remind Me Of Something.” “R. Kelly” was a commercial and critical success, cementing Kelly’s status as one of the leading artists in the R&B genre.

40. E 1999 Eternal – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

“E 1999 Eternal” is the second studio album by American hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, released in 1995. The album features the group’s signature fast-paced rapping style, with intricate harmonies and a blend of gangsta rap and R&B influences. The album’s themes of gang violence and the struggles of urban life are expressed through a variety of musical styles, from the hardcore rap of “East 1999” to the smooth balladry of “Tha Crossroads.” “E 1999 Eternal” was a commercial and critical success, and its innovative sound and subject matter continue to influence hip-hop artists today.

41. Frogstomp – Silverchair

“Frogstomp” is the debut studio album by Australian rock band Silverchair, released in 1995. The album features a blend of grunge and heavy metal influences, with the band’s teenage members showcasing their musicianship and songwriting skills. The album’s themes of teenage angst and rebellion are expressed through frontman Daniel Johns’ raw and emotional vocals and the band’s heavy guitar riffs. “Frogstomp” was a commercial and critical success, launching Silverchair into the international spotlight and earning them a place in the pantheon of ’90s rock.

42. The Ghost of Tom Joad – Bruce Springsteen

“The Ghost of Tom Joad” is the eleventh studio album by American rock icon Bruce Springsteen, released in 1995. The album features a stripped-down acoustic sound, with Springsteen’s powerful voice and guitar work on full display. The album’s themes of poverty, unemployment, and social injustice are expressed through a series of powerful and haunting songs, including the title track, which draws inspiration from John Steinbeck’s novel “The Grapes of Wrath.” “The Ghost of Tom Joad” was a critical success and is considered one of Springsteen’s most important and introspective works.

43. King for a Day/Fool for a Lifetime – Faith No More

“King for a Day/Fool for a Lifetime” is the fifth studio album by American rock band Faith No More, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature blend of alternative metal, funk, and progressive rock, with standout tracks including the catchy “Digging the Grave,” the heavy “The Gentle Art of Making Enemies,” and the jazzy “Evidence.” “King for a Day/Fool for a Lifetime” received mixed reviews upon release but has since become a cult classic among fans of the band and the 90s alternative rock scene.

44. Relish – Joan Osborne

“Relish” is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, released in 1995. The album features Osborne’s soulful voice and rootsy sound, with standout tracks including the hit single “One of Us,” the bluesy “St. Teresa,” and the rocking “Right Hand Man.” “Relish” received critical acclaim for its mix of rock, blues, and folk influences, and helped to establish Osborne as one of the most promising new artists of the 90s. The album remains a classic of 90s roots rock and a testament to Osborne’s unique talent and vision.

45. Astro-Creep: 2000 – White Zombie

“Astro-Creep: 2000” is the fourth and final studio album by American heavy metal band White Zombie, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature blend of heavy metal, industrial, and psychedelic rock, with standout tracks including the hit single “More Human Than Human,” the groovy “Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy),” and the haunting “I Zombie.” “Astro-Creep: 2000” received critical acclaim for its mix of dark and heavy sounds, and helped to establish White Zombie as one of the most influential bands of the 90s alternative metal scene.

46. Collective Soul – Collective Soul

“Collective Soul” is the second studio album by American rock band Collective Soul, released in 1995. The album features the band’s trademark blend of guitar-driven rock and soulful melodies, with standout tracks including the hit singles “December,” “The World I Know,” and “Where the River Flows.” “Collective Soul” received critical acclaim for its memorable hooks and catchy choruses, and helped to establish the band as one of the most popular rock acts of the mid-90s. The album remains a classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring appeal of Collective Soul’s infectious sound.

47. Presidents of the United States of America – Presidents of the United States of America

“Presidents of the United States of America” is the self-titled debut album by American alternative rock band Presidents of the United States of America, released in 1995. The album features the band’s signature sound, which blends upbeat, catchy melodies with humorous and often irreverent lyrics, as heard on the hit singles “Lump” and “Peaches.” “Presidents of the United States of America” received critical acclaim for its fresh and fun approach to alternative rock, and helped to establish the band as one of the most beloved acts of the mid-90s.

48. Wrecking Ball – Emmylou Harris

“Wrecking Ball” is the eighteenth studio album by American country singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, released in 1995. The album features a blend of folk, country, and rock influences, and includes collaborations with a range of renowned artists including Neil Young, Steve Earle, and Lucinda Williams. Standout tracks on “Wrecking Ball” include the Grammy-winning “High Powered Love,” the haunting “Goodbye,” and the soulful title track. The album received widespread critical acclaim for its artistic vision and diverse range of styles, and remains a fan favorite in Harris’s extensive discography.

49. Miss Thang – Monica

“Miss Thang” is the debut studio album by American R&B singer Monica, released in 1995. The album features a blend of classic soul and contemporary R&B influences, with Monica’s powerful vocals and emotional range on full display. The album’s themes of love, heartbreak, and coming-of-age are expressed through a series of powerful ballads and upbeat dance tracks, including the hit single “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days).” “Miss Thang” was a commercial success, and helped establish Monica as one of the most promising young talents in R&B.

50. Exit Planet Dust – Chemical Brothers

“Exit Planet Dust” is the debut studio album by English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers, released in 1995. The album features a blend of techno, house, and hip-hop influences, with the duo’s trademark big beats and psychedelic soundscapes. The album’s themes of alienation, rebellion, and the power of music are expressed through a series of high-energy dance tracks, including the hit singles “Leave Home” and “Setting Sun.” “Exit Planet Dust” was a critical and commercial success, helping to popularize the big beat genre and establishing The Chemical Brothers as one of the most innovative and influential electronic music acts of the 1990s.

51. Labcabincalifornia – The Pharcyde

“Labcabincalifornia” is the second studio album by American hip-hop group The Pharcyde, released in 1995. The album features a blend of jazz, funk, and soul influences, with the group’s clever wordplay and playful sense of humor on full display. The album’s themes of life in Los Angeles, relationships, and social commentary are expressed through a series of inventive and eclectic tracks, including the hit singles “Runnin'” and “Drop.” “Labcabincalifornia” was a critical and commercial success, and is considered one of the most influential hip-hop albums of the 1990s.

52. Clouds Taste Metallic – Flaming Lips

“Clouds Taste Metallic” is the seventh studio album by American psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, released in 1995. The album features a blend of experimental rock, pop, and electronic influences, with the band’s signature surreal lyrics and otherworldly soundscapes. The album’s themes of isolation, technology, and human connection are expressed through a series of trippy and unpredictable tracks, including the hit single “This Here Giraffe.” “Clouds Taste Metallic” was a critical success, and helped establish The Flaming Lips as one of the most innovative and influential rock bands of the 1990s.

53. Groove Theory – Groove Theory

“Groove Theory” is the self-titled debut album by American R&B duo Groove Theory, released in 1995. The album features a blend of hip-hop, soul, and R&B influences, with the duo’s smooth vocals and catchy hooks on full display. The album’s themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery are expressed through a series of soulful and groovy tracks, including the hit single “Tell Me.” “Groove Theory” was a critical and commercial success, and remains a beloved classic of 1990s R&B.

54. Medusa – Annie Lennox

“Medusa” is the second solo album by Scottish singer Annie Lennox, released in 1995. The album features a blend of pop, rock, and soul influences, with Lennox’s powerful vocals and introspective lyrics on full display. The album’s themes of love, loss, and personal transformation are expressed through a series of haunting and atmospheric tracks, including the hit single “No More ‘I Love You’s’.” “Medusa” was a critical and commercial success, and established Lennox as one of the most important and innovative artists of the 1990s.

55. Jars of Clay – Jars of Clay

“Jars of Clay” is the self-titled debut album by American Christian rock band Jars of Clay, released in 1995. The album features a blend of acoustic and electric instrumentation, with lyrics that explore faith, doubt, and the struggles of everyday life. Standout tracks include the hit singles “Flood” and “Love Song for a Savior,” which helped to establish Jars of Clay as one of the most successful and influential Christian rock bands of the 1990s. “Jars of Clay” received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and thoughtful lyrics, and remains a beloved classic in Christian rock music.

56. These Days – Bon Jovi

“These Days” is the sixth studio album by American rock band Bon Jovi, released in 1995. The album marks a departure from the band’s trademark stadium rock sound, instead featuring a more introspective and diverse range of styles. Standout tracks on “These Days” include the soulful “This Ain’t a Love Song,” the socially conscious “Something for the Pain,” and the introspective ballad “Diamond Ring.” The album received mixed reviews upon its release, but has since been recognized as a bold and ambitious statement from one of the biggest rock bands of the 1990s.

57. The Gold Experience – Prince

“The Gold Experience” is the seventeenth studio album by American musician Prince, released in 1995. The album features a blend of funk, rock, and R&B influences, with Prince’s signature falsetto vocals and virtuosic guitar playing on full display. The album’s themes of love, lust, and spirituality are expressed through a series of eclectic and adventurous tracks, including the hit single “I Hate U.” “The Gold Experience” was a critical and commercial success, and remains a beloved classic of Prince’s vast and innovative discography.

58. Cypress Hill III (Temples of Boom) – Cypress Hill

“Cypress Hill III (Temples of Boom)” is the third studio album by American hip-hop group Cypress Hill, released in 1995. The album features a dark and ominous sound, with heavy use of samples and live instrumentation. The album’s themes of spirituality, paranoia, and social commentary are expressed through a series of gritty and hard-hitting tracks, including the hit single “Throw Your Set in the Air.” “Cypress Hill III (Temples of Boom)” was a critical and commercial success, and remains a landmark album of 1990s hip-hop.

59. Sparkle and Fade – Everclear

“Sparkle and Fade” is the second studio album by American alternative rock band Everclear, released in 1995. The album features a raw and aggressive sound, with frontman Art Alexakis’ emotive lyrics exploring themes of addiction, loss, and identity. The album includes the hit singles “Heroin Girl” and “Santa Monica,” and helped establish Everclear as a prominent band in the alternative rock scene of the 1990s.

60. A Boy Named Goo – Goo Goo Dolls

“A Boy Named Goo” is the fifth studio album by American rock band Goo Goo Dolls, released in 1995. The album features a mix of upbeat pop rock and introspective ballads, showcasing lead singer Johnny Rzeznik’s songwriting skills and emotive vocals. The album includes the hit singles “Name” and “Naked,” and helped cement the Goo Goo Dolls’ status as one of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s.

61. Tri Repetae – Autechre

“Tri Repetae” is the third studio album by British electronic music duo Autechre, released in 1995. The album features a complex and experimental sound, with a blend of ambient and industrial influences. The album’s tracks are characterized by intricate and glitchy rhythms, unconventional song structures, and an overall sense of sonic exploration. “Tri Repetae” is widely considered a classic of the electronic music genre, and has been highly influential on subsequent generations of electronic artists.

62. Elliott Smith – Elliott Smith

Elliott Smith’s self-titled second album showcases the singer-songwriter’s introspective and confessional style, with sparse acoustic arrangements and haunting melodies. The lyrics are deeply personal and often melancholic, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, addiction, and mental health. Smith’s tender vocals and poetic songwriting make this album a masterpiece of indie folk-rock, and it remains a cult classic to this day.

63. Made in Heaven – Queen

Made in Heaven is Queen’s fifteenth and final studio album, released four years after frontman Freddie Mercury’s death. It features tracks that Mercury had recorded before his passing, as well as new material written and recorded by the remaining band members. The album has a reflective and nostalgic tone, with the band paying tribute to Mercury’s legacy and celebrating their own remarkable career. It showcases Queen’s signature blend of rock, pop, and opera, with soaring choruses, intricate harmonies, and virtuosic instrumentation.

64. Alien Lanes – Guided by Voices

Alien Lanes is Guided by Voices’ eighth studio album, known for its lo-fi production, catchy hooks, and quirky song structures. The album is a collection of short and sweet tracks that showcase frontman Robert Pollard’s gift for crafting infectious melodies and clever lyrics. The band’s DIY approach to recording gives the album a raw and unpolished feel, but also adds to its charm and authenticity. Alien Lanes is a beloved cult classic in the indie rock scene, and a must-listen for fans of lo-fi and alternative music.

65. ‘Til Shiloh – Buju Banton

‘Til Shiloh – Buju Banton: Reggae icon Buju Banton’s fourth studio album, ‘Til Shiloh, is a masterpiece of conscious reggae music. Released in 1995, it features themes of spirituality, social justice, and cultural identity. With its rootsy beats, emotive vocals, and powerful lyrics, this album remains one of the most revered works in the reggae genre.

66. Life – Cardigans

Life – Cardigans: Life is the second studio album by Swedish pop rock band The Cardigans, released in 1995. This album is marked by its eclectic mix of styles, blending pop, rock, and electronic elements. With catchy hooks, heartfelt lyrics, and frontwoman Nina Persson’s honey-sweet vocals, Life helped solidify The Cardigans’ place as one of the most innovative and beloved bands of the ’90s.

67. Timeless – Goldie

Timeless – Goldie: Timeless is the debut album by British electronic music producer Goldie, released in 1995. A landmark release in the history of drum and bass, this album features dense, complex beats, atmospheric soundscapes, and a host of guest musicians and vocalists. It’s a stunning achievement in electronic music, demonstrating the possibilities of the genre beyond its dancefloor origins. Timeless is a sonic journey that rewards repeated listens and continues to influence the genre to this day.

68. Grand Prix – Teenage Fanclub

Grand Prix – Teenage Fanclub: This 1995 album from Scottish alternative rock band Teenage Fanclub, offers a combination of jangly guitar pop, crunchy power chords, and layered harmonies. Grand Prix features a mix of upbeat and mellow tracks, with introspective lyrics about love, relationships, and personal growth. The album also showcases the band’s signature sound, influenced by 1960s and 1970s rock, but with a modern twist.

69. Stanley Road – Paul Weller

Stanley Road – Paul Weller: Stanley Road, released in 1995, is the third solo album from Paul Weller, formerly of the British punk rock band The Jam. It is a mix of rock, soul, and folk, featuring powerful guitar riffs, melodic piano lines, and Weller’s distinctive vocals. The album’s lyrics touch on themes such as personal identity, social commentary, and the struggle for inner peace. Stanley Road was a critical and commercial success, cementing Weller’s reputation as one of the UK’s most influential and enduring musicians.

70. Jesus Freak – DC Talk

Jesus Freak – DC Talk: Jesus Freak, released in 1995, is the fifth studio album by Christian hip-hop/rock trio DC Talk. The album features a blend of rap, rock, and pop sounds, with lyrics that focus on Christian themes such as faith, love, and redemption. Jesus Freak was a groundbreaking album, both for its fusion of Christian and secular musical styles and for its success in the mainstream market. The title track, “Jesus Freak,” became a crossover hit and remains a signature song for the band.

71. Ballbreaker – AC/DC

“Ballbreaker” is the 13th studio album by Australian rock band AC/DC, released in 1995. The album features ten hard rock tracks with blues influences, including the singles “Hard as a Rock” and “Hail Caesar”. The album also marked the return of drummer Phil Rudd to the band after an absence of five years.

72. Slaughter of the Soul – At the Gates

“Slaughter of the Soul” is the fourth studio album by Swedish melodic death metal band At the Gates, released in 1995. The album is considered a landmark in the melodic death metal genre, featuring fast-paced and aggressive guitar riffs, intricate solos, and harsh vocals. It includes the singles “Blinded by Fear” and “Slaughter of the Soul”.

73. One Hot Minute – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“One Hot Minute” is the sixth studio album by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1995. The album features new guitarist Dave Navarro and includes the hit singles “My Friends” and “Aeroplane”. The album is characterized by a more alternative rock sound, incorporating elements of funk, heavy metal, and psychedelic rock, as well as more introspective lyrics. It is also the last album to feature founding member and original guitarist Hillel Slovak.

74. Ben Folds Five – Ben Folds Five

Ben Folds Five’s self-titled debut album blends alternative rock and piano-pop to create an impressive mix of witty lyrics and catchy melodies. The band’s energetic sound is a testament to their high level of musicianship, with Ben Folds’ piano work anchoring the record. The album is filled with memorable tracks like “Underground,” “Philosophy,” and “Where’s Summer B.?” that showcase the band’s playful nature and clever songwriting.

75. Gangsta’s Paradise – Coolio

Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” is the rapper’s second studio album and features the title track that became a worldwide hit, earning him a Grammy Award. The album’s lyrical content addresses the struggles of life in the inner city, social inequality, and personal redemption. The tracks “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Too Hot” also achieved commercial success, making “Gangsta’s Paradise” Coolio’s most successful album to date.

76. NOLA – Down

NOLA is the debut studio album by the heavy metal supergroup Down, featuring members of Pantera, Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar, and Eyehategod. The album’s sound is heavily influenced by Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, with a raw, bluesy edge that gives the record its unique character. Tracks like “Temptation’s Wings,” “Losing All,” and “Stone the Crow” showcase the band’s ability to blend heavy riffs with introspective lyrics, making NOLA a standout album in the sludge metal genre.

77. Dogg Food – Tha Dogg Pound

Dogg Food is the debut studio album of hip hop duo Tha Dogg Pound, consisting of rappers Kurupt and Daz Dillinger. Released in 1995, the album features production from Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh, and Daz Dillinger, among others. With its G-funk style and hard-hitting beats, the album showcases the unique chemistry between Kurupt and Daz, both in their flow and in their storytelling. Dogg Food was a commercial success, reaching #1 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and is widely considered one of the greatest West Coast rap albums of all time.

78. Washing Machine – Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth’s “Washing Machine” is their 9th studio album, released in 1995. This album features a more expansive sound with longer song structures and a more experimental approach to their traditional alternative rock sound. It is characterized by swirling guitars and noise-laden soundscapes, with the songs ranging from energetic to meditative. The album’s centerpiece is the 20-minute long track “The Diamond Sea,” which showcases Sonic Youth’s ability to create a musical journey. “Washing Machine” is often regarded as one of the band’s most important works, marking a transitional phase in their career while still maintaining their artistic integrity.

79. A Northern Soul – The Verve

A Northern Soul – The Verve: Released in 1995, A Northern Soul is the second studio album from English alternative rock band The Verve. It features a mix of indie rock, psychedelic rock, and soul influences, highlighted by frontman Richard Ashcroft’s soaring vocals and poetic lyrics. The album contains the hit single “The Drugs Don’t Work”, a melancholic ballad that became one of the band’s signature songs. A Northern Soul received critical acclaim upon its release and is often cited as a classic of 90s British rock.

80. The Colour and the Shape – Foo Fighters

The Colour and the Shape – Foo Fighters: The second studio album by American rock band Foo Fighters, The Colour and the Shape was released in 1997. Led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the album features a mix of hard rock, punk rock, and pop influences. It includes some of the band’s most iconic tracks such as “Monkey Wrench”, “My Hero”, and “Everlong”, which has become one of the most beloved rock songs of the 90s. The Colour and the Shape received critical acclaim and is widely regarded as a classic of alternative rock, solidifying Foo Fighters’ place as one of the era’s most prominent bands.

81. Dah Shinin’ – Smif-n-Wessun

“Dah Shinin'” is the debut album by Brooklyn-based hip-hop duo Smif-n-Wessun, consisting of members Tek and Steele. Released in 1995, the album showcases the group’s gritty, hardcore style, with beats and rhymes that reflect the harsh realities of street life in the ’90s. With production by notable hip-hop producers like Da Beatminerz and Easy Mo Bee, the album features guest appearances from fellow Boot Camp Clik members as well as other notable rappers like Mary J. Blige. “Dah Shinin'” is considered a classic of the East Coast hip-hop genre, and helped establish Smif-n-Wessun as one of the most promising acts in the underground rap scene.

82. Disco Volante – Mr. Bungle

Disco Volante – Mr. Bungle: This experimental album by Mr. Bungle, released in 1995, is a chaotic and unpredictable mix of genres such as jazz, avant-garde, and metal. It features complex arrangements, intricate rhythms, and absurd lyrics sung in multiple languages. The album is divided into many short tracks that blend into one another, creating a surreal and hallucinatory experience. With its unconventional approach to music, Disco Volante has been both praised and criticized for its extreme experimentation and lack of coherence, making it a unique and challenging listening experience.

83. Tilt – Scott Walker

Tilt – Scott Walker: Scott Walker’s 1995 album, Tilt, is a haunting and intense record that features his unique baritone voice and unconventional song structures. The album is filled with lush strings, eerie soundscapes, and abstract lyrics that create a sense of unease and tension throughout. Walker’s vocals are often distorted and manipulated, adding to the album’s sense of disorientation. Tilt has been hailed as a masterpiece of avant-garde music, pushing the boundaries of popular music with its dark and enigmatic sound. Its impact can still be heard in contemporary experimental music, making it a highly influential and important album.

84. Red Medicine – Fugazi

“Red Medicine” is the fourth full-length album by the American post-hardcore band Fugazi, released in 1995. The album is marked by the band’s continued experimentation with their signature sound, blending punk, funk, and experimental rock. The lyrics explore social and political issues, while the music is characterized by dynamic shifts and intricate guitar work. “Red Medicine” features some of Fugazi’s most popular songs, including “Do You Like Me,” “Forensic Scene,” and “Target.” It was also the band’s first album to feature extensive use of electronic manipulation and sampling. “Red Medicine” is considered a classic album of the 1990s alternative rock scene.

85. Not a Pretty Girl – Ani DiFranco

Not a Pretty Girl – Ani DiFranco: Released in 1995, “Not a Pretty Girl” is Ani DiFranco’s sixth studio album. The album is a powerful feminist statement, addressing issues such as gender roles, sexism, and the music industry’s exploitation of female artists. The album’s production is minimalistic, focusing on DiFranco’s guitar work and her passionate vocals. With songs like “Shy,” “32 Flavors,” and “Not a Pretty Girl,” the album is a raw and honest exploration of identity, rebellion, and self-acceptance. “Not a Pretty Girl” solidified DiFranco’s place as a leading voice in feminist music and a trailblazer for independent artists.

86. 100% Fun – Matthew Sweet

100% Fun – Matthew Sweet: Matthew Sweet’s fifth studio album, “100% Fun,” was released in 1995 and became his commercial breakthrough. The album is an infectious collection of power pop and rock songs, featuring catchy hooks and memorable guitar riffs. Sweet’s songwriting is introspective and personal, addressing themes of love, relationships, and self-discovery. The album features the hit singles “Sick of Myself” and “We’re the Same,” as well as standout tracks like “I Almost Forgot,” “Evangeline,” and “Get Older.” “100% Fun” showcases Sweet’s songwriting skills and his ability to create catchy and memorable melodies, making it a classic of 90s power pop.

87. Ledbetter Heights – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Ledbetter Heights – Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Released in 1995, “Ledbetter Heights” is the debut album by blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The album features a mix of original material and covers of classic blues songs, showcasing Shepherd’s virtuosic guitar playing and soulful vocals. Standout tracks include the blues-rock anthem “Born with a Broken Heart,” the slow-burning “Deja Voodoo,” and the hard-hitting “Aberdeen.” With “Ledbetter Heights,” Shepherd established himself as one of the most promising young guitarists of his generation, drawing comparisons to blues legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix.

88. Mirror Ball – Neil Young

Mirror Ball – Neil Young: “Mirror Ball” is the twenty-third studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young, released in 1995. Recorded with the Seattle-based band Pearl Jam as his backing band, the album features a raw and powerful sound, blending Young’s distinctive songwriting with Pearl Jam’s hard-edged rock. The album includes the hit single “Downtown,” as well as standout tracks like “I’m the Ocean” and “Peace and Love.” With “Mirror Ball,” Young proved that he was still a vital and relevant artist in the mid-90s, and the album is now considered a classic of both Young’s and Pearl Jam’s discographies.

89. Short Bus – Filter

“Short Bus” is the debut album by American rock band Filter, released in 1995. Frontman Richard Patrick, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, delivers angsty, industrial-influenced vocals over heavy guitar riffs and pounding drums, creating a sound that is both aggressive and melodic. The album’s hit single “Hey Man, Nice Shot” became a staple of rock radio in the mid-1990s, and helped establish Filter as one of the most promising acts in the alternative rock scene of the era. With additional tracks like “Dose” and “Under”, “Short Bus” remains a classic of the genre, and a testament to Filter’s enduring appeal.

90. From the Bottom Up – Brownstone

“From the Bottom Up” is the debut album by R&B group Brownstone, released in 1995. The album features smooth, soulful vocals by members Nicci Gilbert, Mimi Doby, and Maxee Maxwell, backed by lush production that draws from both classic and contemporary R&B sounds. With hit singles like “If You Love Me” and “Grapevyne”, the album helped establish Brownstone as one of the most exciting new acts in the genre, and showcased the group’s ability to blend modern sensibilities with traditional R&B tropes. “From the Bottom Up” remains a beloved classic of the 1990s R&B scene.

91. Symbolic – Death

Symbolic – Death: Released in 1995, Symbolic is the sixth studio album by the American death metal band Death. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of technical musicianship, complex songwriting, and philosophical lyrics. Symbolic features many progressive and experimental elements, such as jazz-influenced drumming and extended guitar solos. The album is widely regarded as a landmark in the death metal genre and has been praised for its musical sophistication, technical proficiency, and emotional depth. Symbolic is considered a must-listen for fans of extreme metal and has influenced countless other bands in the genre.

92. Tomorrow the Green Grass – Jayhawks

Tomorrow the Green Grass – Jayhawks: Tomorrow the Green Grass is the fourth studio album by the American alternative country band The Jayhawks, released in 1995. The album marked a stylistic departure from the band’s previous work, incorporating more pop and rock elements while still retaining their signature harmonies and rootsy sound. The album’s lead single, “Blue,” became a major hit on alternative radio and helped to expand the band’s fanbase beyond the alt-country scene. Tomorrow the Green Grass has been praised for its strong songwriting, lush arrangements, and emotive performances, and is considered a classic of the alt-country genre.

93. A Live One – Phish

A Live One – Phish: A Live One is the first live album by the American rock band Phish, released in 1995. The album features a compilation of the band’s live performances from their 1994 summer and fall tours. A Live One showcases Phish’s ability to combine various genres such as rock, jazz, funk, and bluegrass into their music. With extended jams and improvisations, the album gives listeners a glimpse into Phish’s live performance experience. This album is a must-have for Phish fans and for those who enjoy the experience of live music performances.

94. Sweet Dreams – La Bouche

Sweet Dreams – La Bouche: Sweet Dreams is the debut album by the German-American electronic dance music duo La Bouche, released in 1995. The album features the hit single “Be My Lover”, which topped the charts in multiple countries. The album showcases the duo’s infectious Eurodance beats, catchy melodies, and powerful vocals by lead singer Melanie Thornton. The album’s upbeat and danceable tracks have a strong 90s vibe that will transport listeners to the peak of the decade’s dance music craze. Sweet Dreams is an enjoyable album for fans of Eurodance and 90s dance music.

95. Faith – Faith Evans

Faith – Faith Evans: The debut album from the American R&B singer Faith Evans, released in 1995. The album was executive produced by her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G. and features a blend of soul, R&B, and hip hop. The album’s lead single “You Used to Love Me” became a hit and helped establish Evans as a solo artist. Faith showcases Evans’ powerful voice and includes collaborations with artists like Mary J. Blige and Puff Daddy.

96. Dear You – Jawbreaker

Dear You – Jawbreaker: The fourth studio album from American punk rock band Jawbreaker, released in 1995. Dear You marked a significant departure from the band’s earlier sound, incorporating elements of pop punk and emo. Despite initially receiving mixed reviews, the album has since been regarded as a classic of the genre. The album’s lyrics are introspective and deal with themes of love, loss, and identity. Dear You is considered to be one of the defining albums of the emo movement and helped influence a new wave of emo bands in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

97. Mr. Smith – LL Cool J

“Mr. Smith” is the sixth studio album by iconic rapper LL Cool J, released in 1995. The album features a mix of classic hip-hop beats and smoother R&B sounds, and includes hit singles like “Doin’ It” and “Hey Lover”, which won a Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance. With guest appearances from fellow rappers like Fat Joe and Keith Murray, as well as R&B singers like Boyz II Men, “Mr. Smith” showcases LL Cool J’s versatility and enduring appeal as a hip-hop artist.

98. Trace – Son Volt

“Trace” is the debut album by alt-country band Son Volt, released in 1995. Frontman Jay Farrar, formerly of the band Uncle Tupelo, delivers introspective lyrics over twangy guitar riffs and steady drum beats, creating a sound that is both rootsy and contemporary. The album’s standout tracks include “Windfall” and “Tear Stained Eye”, which became fan favorites and helped establish Son Volt as one of the leading bands in the alternative country scene of the 1990s. “Trace” is widely regarded as a classic of the genre, and helped set the tone for alt-country’s resurgence in the years that followed.

99. Mystic Stylez – Three-6 Mafia

“Mystic Stylez” is the debut studio album by the Memphis-based hip-hop group Three-6 Mafia, released in 1995. The album features the group’s signature horrorcore sound, with dark, ominous beats and lyrics that focus on themes of violence, drugs, and the supernatural. With production by group members DJ Paul and Juicy J, as well as guest appearances from fellow Southern rappers like Project Pat and Gangsta Boo, “Mystic Stylez” helped establish Three-6 Mafia as pioneers of the Southern rap scene and paved the way for the group’s continued success in the years to come.

100. Doe or Die – AZ

“Doe or Die” is the debut studio album by rapper AZ, released in 1995. The album features smooth, jazzy production by notable hip-hop producers like Pete Rock and L.E.S., and showcases AZ’s lyrical prowess and storytelling ability. With tracks like “Sugar Hill” and “Gimme Yours”, which features a guest appearance from fellow New York rapper Nas, “Doe or Die” is regarded as a classic of the East Coast hip-hop scene of the mid-1990s. The album helped establish AZ as a rising star in the genre, and solidified his place in the pantheon of great New York rappers.