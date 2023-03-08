In the world of music, the 1990s marked a time of great change, experimentation, and innovation. This decade saw the rise of new genres, from grunge to hip-hop, and the emergence of new stars, such as Nirvana, Tupac, and Radiohead. The music industry was transformed by the introduction of new technologies, such as CDs, digital downloads, and streaming services, which made it easier for artists to reach new audiences and for fans to discover new music. Against this backdrop, many iconic albums were released that have stood the test of time and continue to be celebrated by music lovers around the world.

In this article, we will be taking a deep dive into the 100 greatest albums from 1990, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the music of this era. From classic rock albums like Led Zeppelin’s “Led Zeppelin IV” to groundbreaking hip-hop albums like Public Enemy’s “Fear of a Black Planet,” we will explore the most important albums of the decade and their enduring influence on the music world. Whether you’re a fan of grunge, Britpop, or gangsta rap, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, let’s turn up the volume and take a trip down memory lane to explore the best music of the 1990s.

1. Fear of a Black Planet – Public Enemy

“Fear of a Black Planet” is the third studio album by legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy, released in 1990. The album is a powerful and politically charged work that explores themes of racism, injustice, and the African American experience in America. With its dense and intricate production, aggressive delivery, and incisive lyrics, the album was a critical and commercial success, and is now considered a classic of the genre. From the iconic opening track “Contract on the World Love Jam” to the explosive “Fight the Power,” “Fear of a Black Planet” is a bold and uncompromising statement that continues to resonate with audiences today.

2. Violator – Depeche Mode

“Violator” is the seventh studio album by British electronic band Depeche Mode, released in 1990. The album is a masterpiece of synthpop, dark wave, and alternative rock that showcases the band’s distinctive sound and songwriting abilities. With tracks like “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence,” and “Policy of Truth,” “Violator” features a perfect blend of catchy melodies, haunting lyrics, and experimental sounds that captivate the listener. The album was a commercial and critical success, earning Depeche Mode a worldwide fan base and cementing their place as one of the most influential bands of the 1990s.

3. AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted – Ice Cube

“AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” is the debut studio album by American rapper Ice Cube, released in 1990. The album is a landmark in the history of gangsta rap, with Cube’s raw and aggressive lyrics addressing issues of racism, poverty, and police brutality. Produced by the legendary Dr. Dre, the album features a mix of hard-hitting beats and socially conscious lyrics that showcase Cube’s talent as a storyteller and MC. With tracks like “The N***a Ya Love to Hate” and “Endangered Species (Tales from the Darkside),” “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” remains a powerful and relevant work of political and social commentary.

4. Ritual De Lo Habitual – Jane’s Addiction

“Ritual De Lo Habitual” is the second studio album by American alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction, released in 1990. The album is a bold and experimental work that combines elements of hard rock, funk, and psychedelic music, with frontman Perry Farrell’s distinctive vocals and lyrics. With tracks like “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing,” “Ritual De Lo Habitual” showcases the band’s raw energy and creative vision, earning them critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. The album is also notable for its provocative cover art and its controversial track “Three Days,” which features explicit sexual lyrics.

5. I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got – Sinead O’Connor

“I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” is the second studio album by Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, released in 1990. The album is a deeply personal and emotional work that showcases O’Connor’s haunting vocals and powerful lyrics. With tracks like “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the album explores themes of love, loss, and spirituality, with O’Connor’s raw and vulnerable delivery drawing the listener into her world. “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” was a critical and commercial success, earning O’Connor multiple awards and establishing her as one of the most talented and influential musicians of the 1990s.

6. Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em – MC Hammer

“Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em” is the third studio album by American rapper MC Hammer, released in 1990. The album is a landmark in the history of hip-hop, with Hammer’s catchy hooks, infectious beats, and innovative dance moves making him one of the biggest stars of the era. With tracks like “U Can’t Touch This” and “Have You Seen Her,” the album fuses elements of pop, R&B, and rap, creating a sound that appealed to a wide audience. “Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em” was a commercial juggernaut, selling over 18 million copies worldwide and making MC Hammer a household name.

7. Mama Said Knock You Out – LL Cool J

“Mama Said Knock You Out” is the fourth studio album by American rapper LL Cool J, released in 1990. The album is a classic of the hip-hop genre, with LL Cool J’s powerful flow and aggressive lyrics addressing issues of racism, violence, and social injustice. With tracks like “The Boomin’ System” and the title track “Mama Said Knock You Out,” the album showcases LL Cool J’s versatility as a rapper and his ability to craft memorable hooks and anthems. “Mama Said Knock You Out” was a critical and commercial success, earning LL Cool J multiple awards and cementing his place as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

8. Shake Your Money Maker – Black Crowes

“Shake Your Money Maker” is the debut studio album by American rock band Black Crowes, released in 1990. The album is a bluesy and soulful work that draws on the influences of classic rock and roll, with the band’s powerful vocals and guitar riffs evoking the spirit of the 1960s and 1970s. With tracks like “Jealous Again” and “Hard to Handle,” the album showcases the Black Crowes’ energy and talent as a live band, with their dynamic performances capturing the attention of audiences and critics alike. “Shake Your Money Maker” was a commercial and critical success, launching the Black Crowes’ career and earning them a loyal fan base.

9. Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches – Happy Mondays

“Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches” is the third studio album by English alternative rock band Happy Mondays, released in 1990. The album is a seminal work of the Madchester scene, fusing elements of rock, dance, and funk, with the band’s distinctive sound characterized by its use of psychedelic imagery and hedonistic lyrics. With tracks like “Step On” and “Kinky Afro,” the album showcases Happy Mondays’ unique approach to songwriting and production, with their eclectic mix of styles creating a sound that epitomized the vibrant and creative music scene of the time. “Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches” was a commercial and critical success, earning Happy Mondays a place in the pantheon of British rock bands.

10. Ragged Glory – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

“Ragged Glory” is the 18th studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young, released in 1990, and recorded with his long-time collaborators, Crazy Horse. The album is a powerful and raw work that draws on the traditions of classic rock and roll, with the band’s driving guitar riffs and Young’s distinctive vocals capturing the energy and spirit of live performance. With tracks like “Mansion on the Hill” and “Mother Earth (Natural Anthem),” the album showcases Young’s talents as a songwriter, with his powerful lyrics and emotive melodies evoking themes of love, loss, and the natural world. “Ragged Glory” was a critical and commercial success, cementing Neil Young’s status as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.

11. Behaviour – Pet Shop Boys

“Behaviour” is the fourth studio album by the English synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, released in 1990. The album is a departure from the duo’s previous work, with a more introspective and melancholic sound that explores themes of love, relationships, and personal struggles. The album’s standout tracks include “Being Boring,” a poignant reflection on the loss of friends to AIDS, and “So Hard,” a heartfelt ballad about the challenges of long-distance love. With its sophisticated production and thoughtful lyrics, “Behaviour” is widely regarded as one of Pet Shop Boys’ finest works and a masterpiece of 1990s synth-pop.

12. Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s self-titled debut album, released in 1990, marked the beginning of her meteoric rise to fame. The album showcases Carey’s powerful and soulful voice, with standout tracks like “Vision of Love” and “Love Takes Time” becoming instant classics. Carey’s signature blend of R&B, pop, and soul made the album an instant commercial success, with Carey becoming the first artist to have their first five singles reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With its catchy hooks and emotional ballads, “Mariah Carey” remains a timeless classic and a testament to Carey’s incredible vocal talent and songwriting skills.

13. Goo – Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth’s sixth studio album “Goo,” released in 1990, represents a departure from the band’s earlier noise-rock sound towards a more polished and accessible sound. The album features catchy hooks and more traditional song structures, while still maintaining Sonic Youth’s signature guitar feedback and dissonance. “Kool Thing,” the album’s lead single, features guest vocals from Kim Gordon and references feminist icon Kathleen Hanna, reflecting the band’s continued commitment to pushing boundaries both musically and socially. “Goo” is considered one of Sonic Youth’s most commercially successful and critically acclaimed albums, cementing their place as one of the most important alternative rock bands of the 90s.

14. People’s Instinctive Travels – A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest’s debut album “People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm” introduced the world to the group’s unique fusion of jazz, funk, and hip-hop, helping to establish the sound of the genre in the early 90s. Released in 1990, the album features lush instrumentation and intelligent, conscious lyrics that touch on topics ranging from love and relationships to social and political issues. With classic tracks like “Can I Kick It?” and “Bonita Applebum,” “People’s Instinctive Travels” remains a seminal album in hip-hop history and a testament to A Tribe Called Quest’s lasting influence.

15. Bossanova – Pixies

“Bossanova” is the third studio album by the American alternative rock band Pixies, released in 1990. The album has a distinctive surf rock and space rock influence with a mix of punk, grunge, and psychedelic sounds. It features the popular tracks “Velouria,” “Allison,” and “Dig for Fire.” The album showcases the band’s unique musical style with Black Francis’ gritty vocals and the band’s complex guitar riffs. “Bossanova” received critical acclaim upon its release, and is considered one of the band’s most influential and experimental albums, solidifying the band’s status as one of the pioneers of alternative rock.

16. Heaven or Las Vegas – Cocteau Twins

“Heaven or Las Vegas” is the sixth studio album by Scottish dream-pop band Cocteau Twins, released in 1990. The album features Elizabeth Fraser’s distinct and ethereal vocals over lush, shimmering guitars and propulsive rhythms. The sound is more accessible than their previous albums, yet still retains their signature otherworldly quality. The album received critical acclaim and is considered one of their finest works, with standout tracks like “Cherry-Coloured Funk” and “Iceblink Luck”. “Heaven or Las Vegas” solidified Cocteau Twins’ place as pioneers of dream-pop and continues to influence artists in the genre to this day.

17. Listen Without Prejudice – George Michael

George Michael’s “Listen Without Prejudice” is a soulful and introspective album that marked a departure from his earlier pop sound. Released in 1990, the album’s themes of social and personal justice are underscored by Michael’s smooth and emotive vocals. The opening track, “Praying for Time,” is a somber reflection on the state of the world, while “Freedom! ’90” is a defiant statement of artistic and personal independence. Other standout tracks include the soulful “Soul Free” and the moving ballad “Cowboys and Angels.” Overall, “Listen Without Prejudice” is a powerful and mature album that showcases George Michael’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

18. Rust in Peace – Megadeth

Released in 1990, Rust in Peace is the fourth studio album by American thrash metal band Megadeth. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest thrash metal albums of all time, featuring complex musicianship, intricate song structures, and intense, thought-provoking lyrics. The album includes some of Megadeth’s most popular songs, such as “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due” and “Hangar 18.” The band’s line-up on Rust in Peace, featuring the guitar virtuosity of Dave Mustaine and Marty Friedman, is often cited as one of the best in thrash metal history. Rust in Peace is a must-listen for any metal fan.

19. The La’s – La’s

Released in 1990, The La’s self-titled debut album is a quintessential jangle-pop record that showcases the band’s ability to create catchy hooks and infectious melodies. The album’s centerpiece, “There She Goes,” has become an iconic indie-rock song that continues to be covered and referenced to this day. With its blend of acoustic and electric guitars, harmonies, and understated production, the album has a timeless quality that has allowed it to age gracefully. Despite the band’s relatively short lifespan, The La’s have left a lasting impact on the British rock scene, and this album remains a touchstone for fans of indie and jangle-pop.

20. The Rhythm of the Saints – Paul Simon

“The Rhythm of the Saints” is an album by Paul Simon that was released in 1990. It showcases Simon’s experimentation with African and Brazilian rhythms, featuring traditional percussion instruments such as cuícas, congas, and berimbaus. The album is a continuation of the musical exploration that Simon started with his previous album “Graceland.” It also includes collaborations with several renowned musicians, including Brazilian percussionist Naná Vasconcelos and South African singer Miriam Makeba. The lyrics of the album focus on themes of spirituality, love, and the search for meaning in life. Overall, “The Rhythm of the Saints” is a unique and innovative album that blends various musical styles to create a mesmerizing listening experience.

21. Still Got the Blues – Gary Moore

“Still Got the Blues” is a blues-rock album by Northern Irish guitarist Gary Moore, released in 1990. The album features a collection of original compositions as well as covers of classic blues songs, showcasing Moore’s exceptional guitar playing and soulful vocals. The album includes collaborations with a number of notable musicians such as Albert King, Albert Collins and George Harrison. The tracks range from slow blues ballads to hard-hitting rock songs, all infused with Moore’s signature guitar solos. The album is widely considered to be one of Moore’s best works, showcasing his mastery of the blues and his ability to make the genre his own.

22. Reading, Writing and Arithmetic – Sundays

“Reading, Writing and Arithmetic” is the debut album by British indie pop band The Sundays, released in 1990. The album is characterized by lead singer Harriet Wheeler’s ethereal vocals and David Gavurin’s jangly guitar riffs, creating a dreamy and melancholic atmosphere. The album features a mix of upbeat pop songs and slower, introspective tracks, all with introspective and heartfelt lyrics. The standout track “Here’s Where the Story Ends” became a hit single and remains a beloved indie classic. Overall, “Reading, Writing and Arithmetic” is a charming and introspective debut that established The Sundays as one of the most promising indie pop bands of the early 1990s.

23. Step in the Arena – Gang Starr

“Step in the Arena” is the second album by American hip-hop duo Gang Starr, released in 1991. The album features a unique blend of jazz and hip-hop, with DJ Premier’s sample-based beats and Guru’s smooth flow and socially conscious lyrics. The album’s title track became an instant classic and established Gang Starr as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop world. Other standout tracks include “Love Sick” and “Just to Get a Rep,” both of which feature innovative sample use and introspective lyrics. Overall, “Step in the Arena” is a landmark album in the history of hip-hop, showcasing Gang Starr’s unique style and influence on the genre.

24. Gonna Make You Sweat – C+C Music Factory

“Gonna Make You Sweat” is the debut album by American dance group C+C Music Factory, released in 1990. The album is a high-energy blend of house music, rap, and R&B, featuring powerful vocals by Martha Wash and Zelma Davis. The album’s title track “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” became a massive hit and is still played in clubs and at sporting events today. Other popular tracks include “Things That Make You Go Hmmm…” and “Here We Go, Let’s Rock & Roll.” Overall, “Gonna Make You Sweat” is a fun and infectious dance album that dominated the pop charts in the early 1990s.

25. Nowhere – Ride

“Nowhere” is the debut album by British shoegaze band Ride, released in 1990. The album is characterized by its wall of sound guitars, distorted vocals, and dreamy atmosphere. The album’s opening track “Seagull” sets the tone for the rest of the album with its swirling guitars and hazy vocals. Other standout tracks include “Vapour Trail” and “Polar Bear,” which showcase the band’s ability to create lush, textured soundscapes. The album is widely considered to be one of the best shoegaze albums of all time and a definitive statement of the genre. Overall, “Nowhere” is a stunning debut that established Ride as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 1990s.

26. World Clique – Deee-Lite

“World Clique” is the debut album by American dance group Deee-Lite, released in 1990. The album is a colorful and eclectic mix of house, funk, and pop, featuring lead singer Lady Miss Kier’s sassy vocals and fashion-forward style. The album’s hit single “Groove Is in the Heart” became an instant classic with its catchy bassline and memorable music video. Other standout tracks include “Power of Love” and “Good Beat,” which showcase the band’s ability to blend genres and create infectious dance tracks. Overall, “World Clique” is a fun and funky album that captured the spirit of the early 1990s dance scene.

27. Flood – They Might be Giants

“Flood” is the third studio album by American alternative rock duo They Might Be Giants, released in 1990. The album is characterized by its quirky lyrics, eclectic instrumentation, and offbeat humor. The album’s hit single “Birdhouse in Your Soul” is a prime example of the band’s unique style, featuring catchy melodies and surreal lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Particle Man” and “Twisting,” which showcase the band’s ability to create catchy pop songs with unexpected twists. Overall, “Flood” is a creative and playful album that showcases They Might Be Giants’ irreverent and innovative approach to music.

28. Cowboys From Hell – Pantera

“Cowboys From Hell” is the fifth studio album by American heavy metal band Pantera, released in 1990. The album is considered a landmark in the development of the groove metal subgenre, with its heavy riffs, aggressive vocals, and intricate drumming. The album’s title track is a fan favorite, with its thunderous opening riff and anthemic chorus. Other standout tracks include “Cemetery Gates” and “Psycho Holiday,” which showcase the band’s ability to blend heavy metal with melodic elements. Overall, “Cowboys From Hell” is a classic album that solidified Pantera’s status as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of the 1990s.

29. Sex Packets – Digital Underground

“Sex Packets” is the debut album by American hip-hop group Digital Underground, released in 1990. The album is known for its funky beats, humorous lyrics, and innovative use of sampling. The album’s hit single “The Humpty Dance” is a classic party anthem, with its catchy chorus and irreverent lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Freaks of the Industry” and “Packet Prelude,” which showcase the group’s ability to create memorable grooves and clever wordplay. Overall, “Sex Packets” is a fun and funky album that established Digital Underground as one of the most creative and influential groups in hip-hop.

30. Repeater – Fugazi

“Repeater” is the second studio album by American post-hardcore band Fugazi, released in 1990. The album is characterized by its aggressive punk rock sound, politically charged lyrics, and experimental song structures. The album’s opening track, “Turnover,” is a prime example of the band’s ability to create powerful, driving rhythms and angular guitar riffs. Other standout tracks include “Merchandise” and “Repeater,” which showcase the band’s knack for blending punk rock energy with complex musical arrangements. Overall, “Repeater” is a seminal album that solidified Fugazi’s status as one of the most influential and innovative bands of the 1990s underground music scene.

31. Seasons in the Abyss – Slayer

“Seasons in the Abyss” is the fifth studio album by American thrash metal band Slayer, released in 1990. The album is known for its heavy riffs, blistering solos, and aggressive vocals, and is considered a classic in the thrash metal genre. The title track is a standout, with its ominous opening riff and haunting melody, while “War Ensemble” and “Dead Skin Mask” showcase the band’s ability to write memorable, hard-hitting songs. Overall, “Seasons in the Abyss” is a must-listen for fans of thrash metal, and a testament to Slayer’s status as one of the most influential bands in heavy metal history.

32. MCMXC a.D. – Enigma

“MCMXC a.D.” is the debut album by German musical project Enigma, released in 1990. The album is characterized by its unique blend of electronic music, Gregorian chants, and world music, creating an atmospheric and spiritual sound. The album’s hit single “Sadeness (Part I)” became a global sensation, and its use of Gregorian chants and sensual spoken word samples was controversial and groundbreaking. Other standout tracks include “Mea Culpa,” “Principles of Lust,” and “The Rivers of Belief,” which further explore Enigma’s fusion of electronic and world music. Overall, “MCMXC a.D.” is a pioneering album in the world music genre and a classic of 1990s electronic music.

33. Facelift – Alice in Chains

“Facelift” is the debut studio album by American rock band Alice in Chains, released in 1990. The album’s sound combines heavy metal and grunge, with dark lyrics and haunting harmonies. Standout tracks include “Man in the Box,” “Bleed the Freak,” and “We Die Young,” which all feature the band’s signature mix of heavy riffs and eerie melodies. “Facelift” established Alice in Chains as one of the most important and influential bands of the grunge movement, and remains a classic of the genre. The album’s dark themes and powerful sound continue to resonate with fans to this day.

34. The Razor’s Edge – AC/DC

“The Razor’s Edge” is the twelfth studio album by Australian hard rock band AC/DC, released in 1990. The album features hits like “Thunderstruck,” “Moneytalks,” and “Are You Ready,” showcasing the band’s signature high-energy sound and guitar-driven rock anthems. The album is also notable for being the band’s first after the return of drummer Phil Rudd, and the last with the classic lineup featuring lead singer Brian Johnson. “The Razor’s Edge” solidified AC/DC’s status as one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and remains a beloved classic for fans of the band and rock music in general.

35. Wilson Phillips – Wilson Phillips

The self-titled debut album from Wilson Phillips, released in 1990, features a unique blend of pop, folk and rock elements. The vocal harmonies of sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson, along with Chynna Phillips, create a rich, uplifting sound that is instantly recognizable. The album’s biggest hit, “Hold On,” became a timeless classic and still receives radio airplay to this day. Other notable tracks include “Release Me” and “You’re in Love,” both of which became top 10 hits. Wilson Phillips is a feel-good, upbeat album that showcases the trio’s impressive vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

36. Empire – Queensryche

“Empire” is the fourth studio album by American progressive metal band Queensryche, released in 1990. This concept album explores themes of power, corruption, and social injustice, and features a blend of hard rock and metal, with the addition of strings, horns, and acoustic guitars. The album features the hit single “Silent Lucidity,” which showcased the band’s softer side and earned them a Grammy nomination. Other highlights include the epic title track, the politically charged “Resistance,” and the melodic and haunting “Anybody Listening?”. “Empire” is widely considered to be one of Queensryche’s greatest achievements, and a landmark album in the history of progressive metal.

37. Poison – Bell Biv Devoe

Released in 1990, Bell Biv Devoe’s debut album “Poison” is a classic example of the new jack swing genre. The album features a blend of R&B, hip-hop, and funk, with a heavy emphasis on catchy hooks and danceable beats. The title track “Poison” was a massive hit, with its infectious chorus and memorable rap verses. The album also includes other popular tracks such as “Do Me!”, “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?”, and “When Will I See You Smile Again?”. With its upbeat and energetic sound, “Poison” remains a beloved album of the ’90s and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

38. Pornograffiti – Extreme

Released in 1990, Extreme’s second album “Pornograffiti” is a highly energetic and virtuosic record blending elements of hard rock, funk, and pop. The album’s hit single “More Than Words” became a massive commercial success, but the rest of the album is equally impressive. The guitar work of Nuno Bettencourt is a standout feature throughout the album, and tracks like “Decadence Dance” and “Get the Funk Out” showcase the band’s hard-edged sound and impressive musicianship. With its mix of catchy melodies, tight rhythms, and impressive instrumental performances, “Pornograffiti” remains a highlight of the 90s rock scene.

39. Johnny Gill – Johnny Gill

Johnny Gill’s eponymous third album, released in 1990, showcases his versatile vocal range as he transitions from the smooth R&B ballads of New Edition to his solo career. The album features a mix of upbeat dance tracks and slow jams, including the chart-topping ballad “My, My, My.” The album’s production is polished and modern, blending traditional R&B with contemporary sounds of the time. Gill’s smooth and soulful vocals carry each track with ease, demonstrating why he’s considered one of the best male R&B singers of the 90s. The album solidified his status as a solo artist and remains a classic of the era.

40. The Good Son – Nick Cave

Released in 1990, “The Good Son” is the sixth studio album by Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave, recorded with his band the Bad Seeds. The album marked a departure from Cave’s previous works, as it features a more stripped-down sound and a more introspective lyrical approach. The album explores themes such as grief, loss, and the search for redemption, all conveyed through Cave’s distinctive baritone vocals and vivid storytelling. “The Good Son” includes standout tracks such as “The Ship Song” and “The Weeping Song,” showcasing Cave’s songwriting prowess and cementing his place as one of the most unique voices in alternative rock.

41. One for All – Brand Nubian

Brand Nubian’s debut album “One for All” is a classic in the hip-hop world. Released in 1990, the album features socially conscious lyrics over jazz-infused beats. The trio, consisting of Grand Puba, Sadat X, and Lord Jamar, blend their unique voices to deliver powerful messages about black culture, pride, and the struggles of inner-city life. The album includes hit tracks like “Slow Down” and “All for One,” which became instant favorites in the rap community. With its intelligent lyrics and innovative sound, “One for All” remains a timeless album that continues to influence the hip-hop genre today.

42. Chill Out – The KLF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWebqCRw7o4

“Chill Out” is a mesmerizing ambient album by the British electronic duo The KLF. The album takes the listener on a sonic journey through various soundscapes, blending field recordings, samples, and music into a seamless whole. The album is a perfect soundtrack for relaxation and introspection, with its lush and dreamy atmospheres that evoke different moods and emotions. The KLF create a rich and immersive sonic experience, making use of a wide range of sounds and textures, from natural sounds to electronic beats, and layering them to create a beautiful tapestry of sound that’s both calming and stimulating.

43. Social Distortion – Social Distortion

The eponymous third album by Social Distortion marked a turning point in the band’s sound, incorporating elements of country and rockabilly alongside their punk roots. Released in 1990, the album was a critical and commercial success, featuring classic tracks such as “Ball and Chain” and “Story of My Life”. Mike Ness’ raw, emotive vocals and the band’s powerful and catchy guitar riffs create a cohesive and unforgettable sound. The album also showcases the band’s ability to write poignant, introspective lyrics, with themes of heartbreak, addiction, and redemption. A must-listen for any fan of punk or rock music.

44. Time’s Up – Living Colour

Living Colour’s second album “Time’s Up” is a musical masterpiece that blends elements of funk, metal, jazz, and rock into a genre-bending sound that is entirely their own. The album’s lyrics are socially conscious and tackle issues such as racism, environmentalism, and the pitfalls of consumerism. Tracks like “Type” and “Time’s Up” are powerful anthems that showcase the band’s technical prowess, while “Love Rears Its Ugly Head” and “Elvis Is Dead” display their softer side. “Time’s Up” is a timeless album that remains as relevant today as it was upon its release in 1990.

45. Painkiller – Judas Priest

Released in 1990, Painkiller is the twelfth studio album by the British heavy metal band Judas Priest. This album marked the return of drummer Scott Travis to the band and was the last album with lead singer Rob Halford until his return in 2005. Painkiller features fast-paced and aggressive tracks, with a focus on guitar solos and powerful vocals. The album’s title track is considered one of Judas Priest’s most iconic songs, featuring Travis’s double bass drumming and Halford’s piercing vocals. Painkiller received critical acclaim and is considered one of the band’s greatest albums, solidifying their position as heavy metal legends.

46. Some Friendly – Charlatans

Released in 1990, Some Friendly is the debut album by British indie rock band The Charlatans. The album features a mix of psychedelic and rock influences, with a strong emphasis on catchy melodies and danceable rhythms. The opening track “You’re Not Very Well” sets the tone with its jangly guitars and infectious chorus, while “The Only One I Know” became a hit single and a defining moment of the Madchester scene. Other standout tracks include “Then”, “Opportunity” and “Sproston Green”. Some Friendly is a quintessential album of the late 80s/early 90s British indie rock sound, and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

47. Bloodletting – Concrete Blonde

“Bloodletting” is the third album by American rock band Concrete Blonde, originally released in 1990. It features the hit single “Joey,” which became one of the band’s most popular songs. The album has a dark, moody and introspective atmosphere, with songs that explore themes of love, loss, and the human condition. Lead singer Johnette Napolitano’s powerful and emotive vocals are at the forefront of the album, accompanied by a sound that blends alternative rock, gothic rock, and blues. “Bloodletting” is a must-listen for fans of 90s alternative rock and is considered one of Concrete Blonde’s best albums.

48. She Hangs Brightly – Mazzy Star

Released in 1990, “She Hangs Brightly” is the debut album of the American dream pop band Mazzy Star. Known for their ethereal and atmospheric soundscapes, the album features the haunting vocals of lead singer Hope Sandoval and the psychedelic guitar work of David Roback. With tracks like “Halah” and “Blue Flower”, the album explores themes of love, loss, and yearning through its dreamy and introspective lyrics. The album’s moody and melancholic tone is a signature characteristic of the band’s sound, which would go on to influence a generation of dream pop and shoegaze artists in the decades to come.

49. Born to Sing – En Vogue

“Born to Sing” is the debut studio album of the all-female R&B group En Vogue. The album features a unique blend of pop, soul, and funk that helped establish the group as a prominent force in the music industry. It includes hit singles such as “Hold On,” “Lies,” and “You Don’t Have to Worry,” all of which showcase the group’s signature harmonies and powerful vocals. The album’s production, led by Thomas McElroy and Denzil Foster, is top-notch, creating a polished and cohesive sound that perfectly complements the group’s dynamic performances. “Born to Sing” remains a classic of the ’90s R&B era.

50. Crazy World – Scorpions

Released in 1990, Crazy World is the eleventh studio album by the German rock band Scorpions. The album was produced by Keith Olsen and features hits such as “Wind of Change,” which is often considered as one of the most iconic rock anthems of all time. The album also includes powerful ballads such as “Send Me an Angel” and “Believe in Love.” Crazy World showcases Scorpions’ signature sound of soaring guitar solos, driving rhythms, and Klaus Meine’s distinct vocals. It received critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming one of the band’s best-selling albums and cementing their place as one of the biggest rock acts of the era.

51. Songs for Drella – Lou Reed and John Cale

“Songs for Drella” is a collaborative album by Lou Reed and John Cale, the founding members of The Velvet Underground. The album was a tribute to their former bandmate, Andy Warhol, who had recently passed away. The songs are a collection of personal anecdotes and recollections of Warhol’s life and work, delivered in Reed and Cale’s distinctive styles. The album features sparse arrangements, with acoustic guitars, piano, and strings, giving it a haunting and contemplative feel. “Songs for Drella” is a moving tribute to one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, delivered by two of his closest collaborators.

52. Frigid Stars LP – Codeine

Frigid Stars LP is the debut album by the American indie rock band Codeine. Released in 1990, the album is considered one of the quintessential records of the slowcore genre, known for its minimalist, droning sound and introspective, melancholy lyrics. Frigid Stars LP features eight tracks of ethereal guitar tones, sparse percussion, and haunting vocals that blend together to create a contemplative, atmospheric listening experience. The album’s themes of alienation and emotional isolation resonate with listeners, and its influence can still be heard in the work of contemporary artists in the slowcore and post-rock genres.

53. Pod – Breeders

Released in 1990, “Pod” is the debut album by the American alternative rock band Breeders. The album, produced by Steve Albini, is known for its raw, lo-fi sound and incorporates elements of punk rock, grunge, and indie rock. The album features a mix of both melodic and dissonant guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Kim Deal’s distinctive vocals. The songs are mostly short, punchy, and filled with emotion, ranging from catchy pop songs like “Iris” to the noisy and chaotic “Happiness Is a Warm Gun” cover. “Pod” was critically acclaimed upon its release and has since become a cult classic in the alternative rock canon.

54. Against the Grain – Bad Religion

“Against the Grain” is the fifth studio album by punk rock band Bad Religion, released in 1990. The album features the band’s signature fast-paced, politically-charged punk rock style, with lyrics covering themes such as social injustice, government corruption, and personal freedom. The album also incorporates elements of hard rock and heavy metal, showcasing the band’s versatility and musical range. Tracks like “Modern Man,” “21st Century (Digital Boy),” and “Anesthesia” have become classics of the punk rock genre. “Against the Grain” solidified Bad Religion’s reputation as one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time.

55. I’m Breathless – Madonna

Released in 1990, “I’m Breathless” is Madonna’s ninth studio album, serving as the soundtrack to the film “Dick Tracy” in which she starred. The album features a 1920s/30s swing and jazz-inspired sound, showcasing Madonna’s versatility as an artist. The album’s lead single “Vogue” became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most iconic songs of the decade. Other standout tracks include “Hanky Panky,” “Now I’m Following You,” and “Sooner or Later,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. “I’m Breathless” is an entertaining and well-produced album that captures the essence of the film and the era it represents.

56. FireHouse – FireHouse

Released in 1990, FireHouse’s self-titled debut album helped define the hair metal scene of the late ’80s and early ’90s. The album features catchy, melodic hard rock tracks with plenty of guitar solos and soaring vocals from lead singer C.J. Snare. The standout single, “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” became a major hit and reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other popular tracks include “All She Wrote” and “Love of a Lifetime.” While FireHouse may not have broken any new ground musically, it remains a beloved album of the era and a must-listen for fans of ’80s and ’90s hard rock.

57. Dreamland – Black Box

Released in 1990, “Dreamland” is the debut studio album by the Italian house music group Black Box. The album features the vocals of Martha Wash and was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries including the UK and Germany. The album’s lead single, “Everybody Everybody,” became a worldwide hit and is considered a classic of the early 90s dance music. The album features a mix of house, disco, and pop sounds and includes other hit singles like “Fantasy” and “I Don’t Know Anybody Else.” “Dreamland” is a classic album of the early 90s dance music scene.

58. Jordan: The Comeback – Prefab Sprout

“Jordan: The Comeback” is a masterpiece of intelligent pop music, released by English band Prefab Sprout in 1990. The album’s intricate arrangements, rich harmonies, and witty lyrics are a testament to frontman Paddy McAloon’s musical genius. From the lushly orchestrated opener “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” to the melancholy ballad “Doo Wop in Harlem,” every track is a testament to the band’s musicianship and McAloon’s songwriting talent. With its nods to jazz, soul, and classic pop, “Jordan: The Comeback” is a unique and timeless album that stands as one of the finest achievements of 1990s pop music.

59. Cherry Pie – Warrant

Released in 1990, “Cherry Pie” is the second studio album by American rock band Warrant. The album features the band’s biggest hit and title track “Cherry Pie” which became an MTV sensation and popularized the band in the mainstream. The album is a mix of rock and roll, glam metal and power ballads, with catchy hooks and sing-along choruses. Songs like “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” “I Saw Red,” and “Blind Faith” showcased the band’s ability to write songs with strong lyrics and memorable guitar riffs. “Cherry Pie” cemented Warrant’s status as one of the most successful hair metal bands of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

60. No Depression – Uncle Tupelo

Released in 1990, “No Depression” is the debut album by American alternative country band Uncle Tupelo. The album combines traditional country instrumentation with punk-inspired energy and introspective lyrics, creating a unique sound that would go on to influence the alternative country genre. The album’s title is a reference to the Carter Family’s song “No Depression in Heaven” and reflects the band’s desire to modernize and redefine the country music tradition. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, showcasing the band’s versatility and range. “No Depression” received critical acclaim upon its release and is considered a seminal work in the alternative country genre.

61. The Revival – Tony! Toni! Tone!

Released in 1990, “The Revival” is the second album by Tony! Toni! Toné! It is considered one of the definitive R&B albums of the ’90s, blending traditional soul sounds with a contemporary edge. The album features a mix of slow jams and uptempo tracks that showcase the band’s tight harmonies and grooves, including the hit singles “It Never Rains (In Southern California)” and “Feels Good”. With the unique voice of lead singer Raphael Saadiq and the skilled musicianship of the band, “The Revival” is a timeless classic that helped to define the sound of ’90s R&B.

62. Flesh and Blood – Poison

Released in 1990, “Flesh & Blood” is the third studio album by the American rock band Poison. The album is a mix of hard rock, glam metal, and pop-influenced ballads. It features the hit singles “Unskinny Bop” and “Something to Believe In,” both of which achieved significant commercial success. The album showcases Poison’s ability to balance between upbeat rock anthems and emotional ballads. The lyrics are a mix of love and heartbreak, as well as social commentary. “Flesh & Blood” cemented Poison’s place as one of the top rock bands of the 80s and early 90s.

63. Damn Yankees – Damn Yankees

Released in 1990, Damn Yankees self-titled debut album was a collaboration between Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw of Styx, Jack Blades of Night Ranger and drummer Michael Cartellone. The album features 10 tracks of classic rock and hard rock, blending the sounds of each member’s respective bands. The album’s lead single “High Enough” became a hit on the rock charts and also crossed over to mainstream pop radio, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Other standout tracks include “Coming of Age” and “Come Again”. Damn Yankees is a solid hard rock album and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

64. Blue Sky Mining – Midnight Oil

Midnight Oil’s sixth studio album, Blue Sky Mining, is a politically charged and socially conscious work of art. The Australian rock band’s signature sound of robust rhythms and Peter Garrett’s distinctive voice is elevated by the inclusion of a horn section and more refined production. The album delves into themes of environmentalism, workers’ rights, and the cultural identity of Australia. The standout tracks include the energetic opener “Blue Sky Mine,” the reflective “Bedlam Bridge,” and the rousing “King of the Mountain.” Blue Sky Mining solidified Midnight Oil’s place as one of the most significant voices in Australian rock music.

65. Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em – Eric B. & Rakim

Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em is the third studio album by the legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. The album, released in 1990, showcases Rakim’s virtuosic lyrical skills and Eric B.’s masterful production, which features an array of jazz, funk, and soul samples. The title track is a standout with its infectious groove, while other highlights include “In the Ghetto,” “Mahogany,” and “Run for Cover.” The album is notable for its socially conscious themes, addressing issues such as police brutality and poverty. Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em is a classic example of 90s hip-hop at its finest.

66. Persistence of Time – Anthrax

Anthrax’s fifth studio album, “Persistence of Time,” marked a change in the band’s sound, featuring more technical and experimental elements. The album is characterized by its heavy and fast thrash metal riffs, combined with complex time signatures and unique song structures. Lyrically, the album explores themes of time, death, and society, tackling subjects such as war, corruption, and personal struggles. Notable tracks include “Time,” which features a haunting vocal intro and a memorable guitar solo, and “Got the Time,” a cover of a Joe Jackson song that became one of Anthrax’s most successful singles. “Persistence of Time” is a must-listen for any thrash metal fan.

67. Graffiti Bridge – Prince

Released in 1990, “Graffiti Bridge” is the twelfth studio album by Prince and the soundtrack to the movie of the same name. The album features a mix of funk, rock, and soulful ballads with contributions from his band, The New Power Generation, and guest artists such as Mavis Staples and Tevin Campbell. The album’s lead single, “Thieves in the Temple,” was a chart-topping hit and a fan favorite. The album’s overall sound and themes reflect Prince’s preoccupation with spirituality and social justice, as well as his commitment to pushing musical boundaries and experimenting with new sounds.

68. Brigade – Heart

“Brigade” is the 10th studio album by the American rock band Heart, released in 1990. The album saw Heart embrace a more polished and pop-oriented sound, with catchy hooks and memorable choruses. The album features the hit singles “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You” and “Stranded”, both of which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other standout tracks include the upbeat rocker “Wild Child” and the soulful ballad “I Didn’t Want to Need You”. “Brigade” showcases Heart’s musical evolution while still retaining the powerful vocals and guitar work that made them famous.

69. The Future – Guy

Released in 1990, “The Future” is the second studio album by American R&B group, Guy. The album features the signature New Jack Swing sound, blending elements of hip hop, R&B and funk with smooth vocal harmonies and catchy melodies. The album includes hit singles like “Let’s Chill” and “Do Me Right” that showcase the group’s romantic side, as well as upbeat tracks like “Wanna Get With U” and “D-O-G Me Out” that are perfect for dancing. With powerful vocals, infectious beats and solid production, “The Future” solidified Guy’s place in the New Jack Swing era and remains a beloved classic in R&B music.

70. Goodbye Jumbo – World Party

Released in 1990, “Goodbye Jumbo” is the second studio album by the British band World Party. The album is heavily influenced by the sounds of the 60s and 70s, featuring a mix of psychedelic rock, folk, and pop. The album’s lead single, “Way Down Now,” became a hit on alternative and mainstream rock radio. The lyrics on the album are introspective and political, addressing issues such as environmentalism and societal inequality. The album received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, cementing World Party as a staple of the alternative rock scene of the 90s.

71. Blacks’ Magic – Salt-n-Pepa

Released in 1990, “Blacks’ Magic” is the third album by the iconic female hip-hop trio, Salt-n-Pepa. The album showcases the group’s signature style of combining catchy hooks, funky beats, and socially conscious lyrics. The album’s lead single “Let’s Talk About Sex” became a massive hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparking conversations about sexual health and education. The album also includes other notable tracks such as “Do You Want Me”, “Expression”, and “You Showed Me”. Overall, “Blacks’ Magic” solidified Salt-n-Pepa’s position as one of the most influential and successful female groups in hip-hop history.

72. DiVINYLS – Divinyls

The self-titled album from Australian rock band Divinyls is a fiery and unapologetic showcase of their unique blend of punk, pop and new wave influences. Released in 1990, the album features the hit single “I Touch Myself,” a seductive and empowering anthem that continues to resonate with audiences today. Frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett’s powerful vocals and raw, confessional lyrics are at the forefront of the album, with tracks like “I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore” and “Love School” showcasing the band’s dynamic sound and bold attitude. DiVINYLS is a timeless record that solidified the band’s place in rock history.

73. Business As Usual – EPMD

Business as Usual is the debut studio album by American hip hop duo EPMD. Released in 1988, the album showcases the smooth, laid-back flow of MCs Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith over sample-heavy, funk-infused production. The album’s production, largely handled by Erick Sermon, features samples from classic funk and soul tracks, including Zapp, Parliament-Funkadelic, and Kool & the Gang. Tracks like “You Gots to Chill” and “Strictly Business” became instant classics, with their memorable hooks and hard-hitting beats. Business as Usual established EPMD as one of the most promising acts in hip hop, and set the stage for their influential career in the genre.

74. X – INXS

X is the seventh studio album by Australian rock band INXS, released in 1990. The album marked a departure from the band’s earlier, more new wave-influenced sound and a move towards a more rock-oriented sound. The album features the hit singles “Suicide Blonde” and “Disappear,” as well as the funk-infused “Bitter Tears” and the ballad “By My Side.” X showcases the band’s versatility and musical range, with a mix of upbeat dance tracks and introspective ballads. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 in several countries, and solidified INXS’s status as one of the biggest bands of the 1980s and early 1990s.

75. Danzig II: Lucifuge – Danzig

Danzig II: Lucifuge is the second studio album by American heavy metal band Danzig, released in 1990. The album features a mix of blues, hard rock, and heavy metal, with a darker and more atmospheric sound than its predecessor. The album’s lead single, “Killer Wolf,” showcases frontman Glenn Danzig’s powerful vocals and bluesy guitar riffs, while tracks like “Long Way Back from Hell” and “Snakes of Christ” have a more ominous, heavy feel. The album was well-received by fans and critics alike, and solidified Danzig’s status as one of the most influential and iconic bands in heavy metal.

76. Blaze of Glory/Young Guns II – Jon Bon Jovi

Blaze of Glory/Young Guns II is the debut solo album by American singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, released in 1990. The album serves as the soundtrack to the Western film Young Guns II, which stars Emilio Estevez and features a cameo by Bon Jovi himself. The album features the hit single “Blaze of Glory,” which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned Bon Jovi a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The album’s other tracks, including “Miracle” and “Santa Fe,” showcase Bon Jovi’s signature rock sound and heartfelt lyrics, and have become fan favorites over the years.

77. Ralph Tresvant – Ralph Tresvant

Ralph Tresvant is the debut solo album by American R&B singer Ralph Tresvant, released in 1990. The album features a mix of upbeat dance tracks and slow jams, showcasing Tresvant’s smooth vocals and impressive range. The album’s lead single, “Sensitivity,” became a hit and reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and other tracks like “Do What I Gotta Do” and “Stone Cold Gentleman” became fan favorites. Tresvant, who was previously the lead singer of New Edition, successfully established himself as a solo artist with this album, and cemented his place as one of the top R&B singers of the early 1990s.

78. Stick It To Ya – Slaughter

Stick It To Ya is the debut studio album by American hard rock band Slaughter, released in 1990. The album features a mix of heavy guitar riffs and catchy, sing-along choruses, with tracks like “Up All Night” and “Fly to the Angels” becoming instant classics. The album’s lead single, “Up All Night,” was a major hit and reached #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Stick It To Ya showcases the band’s energetic and dynamic sound, and solidified their place as one of the top hard rock bands of the early 1990s.

79. Passion and Warfare – Steve Vai

Passion and Warfare is the second studio album by American guitarist Steve Vai, released in 1990. The album is widely regarded as a masterpiece of instrumental rock, featuring virtuosic guitar playing, complex arrangements, and a range of musical styles. The album’s lead single, “For the Love of God,” is a standout track and showcases Vai’s technical prowess and emotive playing. Other tracks like “Tender Surrender” and “The Audience Is Listening” have become iconic among guitarists and fans of instrumental music. Passion and Warfare is a true masterpiece of guitar playing and musicianship, and cemented Vai’s place as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

80. Brick by Brick – Iggy Pop

Brick by Brick is the ninth studio album by American singer and punk rock icon Iggy Pop, released in 1990. The album features a mix of rock, blues, and punk influences, with a more polished and commercial sound than some of Pop’s previous releases. The album’s lead single, “Candy,” is a duet with Kate Pierson of the B-52’s and became a hit, reaching #28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other tracks like “Home” and “Butt Town” showcase Pop’s raw energy and rebellious attitude. Brick by Brick is a solid album that showcases Pop’s versatility as a musician and his continued relevance in the 1990s.

81. Bellybutton – Jellyfish

Bellybutton is the debut album by American rock band Jellyfish, released in 1990. The album is a love letter to 1960s pop and rock, featuring lush harmonies, intricate arrangements, and a variety of musical styles. The album’s lead single, “The King Is Half-Undressed,” is a standout track and showcases the band’s retro sound and catchy hooks. Other tracks like “Baby’s Coming Back” and “All I Want Is Everything” demonstrate the band’s ability to blend different genres and create unique, memorable songs. Bellybutton is a must-listen for fans of 1960s pop and fans of alternative rock looking for something different.

82. Livin’ Like Hustlers – Above the Law

Livin’ Like Hustlers is the debut album by West Coast hip hop group, Above the Law. Released in 1990, the album is a gritty and unapologetic exploration of life in the inner city, drawing heavily on the group’s experiences growing up in the gang-infested streets of Compton, California. With its hard-hitting beats, politically charged lyrics, and raw energy, Livin’ Like Hustlers has become a cult classic in the hip hop world, praised for its authentic portrayal of life in the ghetto and its influence on the gangsta rap genre. Above the Law’s debut album remains a powerful and influential work of hip hop artistry to this day.

83. Circle of One – Oleta Adams

Circle of One is the debut album by soul and gospel singer Oleta Adams, released in 1990. The album is a beautiful and moving collection of soulful ballads, showcasing Adams’ incredible vocal range and emotional depth. From the stirring opening track “Rhythm of Life” to the tender and vulnerable “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Circle of One is a masterful display of Adams’ artistry, blending elements of gospel, blues, and jazz to create a sound that is uniquely her own. With its uplifting message of hope and love, Circle of One remains a timeless classic in the world of soul music.

84. World Power – Snap!

World Power is the debut studio album by German dance-pop group Snap!. Released in 1990, the album features a mix of electronic and hip-hop music, with catchy hooks and infectious beats that helped to define the sound of early ’90s dance music. The album includes the smash hit “The Power,” which became a global sensation and topped charts around the world. Other standout tracks include “Ooops Up,” “Mary Had a Little Boy,” and “Cult of Snap,” all of which showcase the group’s high-energy style and knack for creating dancefloor anthems. World Power remains a classic of its era and a must-listen for fans of ’90s dance music.

85. Move to This – Cathy Dennis

Move to This is the debut album by British singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis, released in 1990. The album features a mix of dance-pop, funk, and R&B, with catchy hooks and upbeat rhythms that make it a quintessential example of ’90s pop music. The album includes the hit singles “Just Another Dream,” “Touch Me (All Night Long),” and “C’mon and Get My Love,” which all became dancefloor staples and helped to establish Dennis as a rising star in the music industry. Move to This is a fun and energetic album that showcases Dennis’s vocal prowess and songwriting skills, and is a must-listen for fans of ’90s pop music.

86. Blues Traveler – Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler is the self-titled debut studio album by American rock band Blues Traveler, released in 1990. The album features a blend of blues rock, folk, and jam band music, with harmonica player John Popper’s virtuosic playing being a standout feature. The album includes the hit singles “But Anyway” and “Gina,” both of which showcase the band’s signature sound and Popper’s exceptional harmonica skills. The album is a strong introduction to the band’s unique style and talent, and helped to establish Blues Traveler as one of the leading acts in the jam band scene of the ’90s. Blues Traveler is a must-listen for fans of blues rock and jam band music.

87. Edutainment – Boogie Down Productions

Edutainment is the fourth studio album by American hip hop group Boogie Down Productions, released in 1990. The album explores social and political issues such as racism, education, and poverty, and is considered a landmark in conscious hip hop. The album features the group’s signature sound, blending samples with live instrumentation and socially conscious lyrics. Tracks such as “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love)” and “Beef” tackle tough social issues head-on, while the title track “Edutainment” encourages listeners to seek knowledge and self-improvement. Edutainment is a powerful and thought-provoking album that remains relevant today, and is a must-listen for fans of conscious hip hop.

88. Life – Inspiral Carpets

Life is the second studio album by British indie rock band Inspiral Carpets, released in 1990. The album features the band’s signature blend of psychedelic rock, garage rock, and post-punk, with catchy melodies and driving rhythms that make it a standout of the era. The album includes the hit singles “Dragging Me Down” and “This Is How It Feels,” both of which showcase the band’s unique sound and singer Tom Hingley’s distinctive vocals. Life is a strong album that solidified Inspiral Carpets’ place in the British indie rock scene of the ’90s, and is a must-listen for fans of that era.

89. Too Dark Park – Skinny Puppy

Too Dark Park is the sixth studio album by Canadian industrial band Skinny Puppy, released in 1990. The album features the band’s signature blend of aggressive electronic music, incorporating elements of industrial, techno, and experimental genres. Too Dark Park is a dark and intense album, exploring themes of violence, social decay, and the horrors of the modern world. Tracks such as “Convulsion” and “T.F.W.O.” showcase the band’s aggressive sound and confrontational lyrics, while “Reclamation” and “Nature’s Revenge” offer a more introspective and atmospheric side to the album. Too Dark Park is a landmark album in the industrial genre and a must-listen for fans of the darker side of electronic music.

90. Gold Mother – James

Gold Mother is the third studio album by British alternative rock band James, released in 1990. The album features the band’s signature blend of indie rock, pop, and folk influences, with catchy hooks and sing-along choruses. Gold Mother includes the hit singles “How Was It for You” and “Come Home,” both of which became anthems of the Madchester scene of the era. The album also features a range of styles and moods, from the energetic and danceable “Lose Control” to the haunting and atmospheric “Hang On.” Gold Mother is a classic of British indie rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

91. Hammerheart – Bathory

Hammerheart is the fifth studio album by Swedish black metal band Bathory, released in 1990. The album marks a departure from the band’s previous thrash and black metal sound, incorporating elements of Viking metal and folk music. The album is a concept album, focusing on Norse mythology and the Viking era, with epic tracks such as “One Rode to Asa Bay” and “Father to Son” showcasing the band’s new direction. Hammerheart is a powerful and atmospheric album, with a grandiose sound that captures the spirit of the Viking era. It is considered a classic of the Viking metal genre and a must-listen for fans of Bathory and extreme metal.

92. Vol. II – A New Decade – Soul II Soul

Vol. II – A New Decade is the second studio album by British R&B group Soul II Soul, released in 1990. The album features the group’s signature blend of soul, R&B, and hip-hop influences, with a strong emphasis on lush production and intricate arrangements. Vol. II – A New Decade includes hit singles such as “Get a Life” and “A Dream’s a Dream,” both of which became anthems of the early 90s dance scene. The album also features collaborations with artists such as Kym Mazelle and Caron Wheeler. Vol. II – A New Decade is a classic of the R&B and dance genres and a must-listen for fans of Soul II Soul.

93. Take a Look Around – Masta Ace

Take a Look Around is the debut album by American rapper Masta Ace, released in 1990. The album showcases Masta Ace’s lyrical prowess, with witty wordplay and introspective rhymes over smooth, jazz-influenced beats. Take a Look Around features collaborations with artists such as Lord Digga and Paula Perry, and includes tracks such as “Me & The Biz” and “Music Man,” which became underground classics. The album is a classic of the golden age of hip-hop, with a sound that blends traditional boom-bap production with jazz and funk influences. Take a Look Around is a must-listen for fans of classic hip-hop and Masta Ace’s distinctive style.

94. After the Rain – Nelson

After the Rain is the second studio album by American rock band Nelson, released in 1990. The album features a sound that blends hard rock with melodic pop hooks, with catchy choruses and guitar solos that showcase the virtuosity of the band’s twin brothers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. After the Rain includes hit singles such as “Love and Affection” and “Only Time Will Tell,” both of which became radio staples of the early 90s. The album is a classic of the glam metal genre and a must-listen for fans of melodic hard rock and catchy pop hooks.

95. Frizzle Fry – Primus

Frizzle Fry is the debut studio album by American rock band Primus, released in 1990. The album features Primus’ signature sound, which blends funk, metal, and alternative rock, with Les Claypool’s distinctive bass playing and quirky vocal style at the forefront. Frizzle Fry includes hit tracks such as “John the Fisherman” and “Too Many Puppies,” which became underground classics of the alternative rock scene. The album is known for its humorous lyrics and unconventional song structures, making it a standout in the genre. Frizzle Fry is a must-listen for fans of alternative rock and experimental music.

96. I’ll Give All My Love To You – Keith Sweat

I’ll Give All My Love to You is the second studio album by American R&B singer Keith Sweat, released in 1990. The album includes hit tracks such as “Make You Sweat,” “Merry Go Round,” and the title track, “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” which became chart-toppers on the Billboard R&B charts. The album showcases Sweat’s smooth, soulful vocals and romantic lyrics, making it a popular choice for slow jams and romantic nights. With its blend of classic R&B and new jack swing influences, I’ll Give All My Love to You solidified Sweat’s position as a leading figure in the genre.

97. Enlightenment – Van Morrison

Enlightenment is the 20th studio album by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, released in 1990. The album features a mix of musical styles including folk, blues, soul, and jazz, and is noted for its spiritual and philosophical themes. Morrison’s lyrics on this album focus on introspection, self-discovery, and finding meaning in life. The songs are well-crafted and emotionally resonant, with Morrison’s soulful voice delivering heartfelt and poetic lyrics. Standout tracks include the bluesy “Real Real Gone,” the upbeat and jazzy “I’m Not Feeling It Anymore,” and the contemplative “Enlightenment.” This album showcases Morrison’s enduring talent as a singer, songwriter, and performer.

98. Short Dog’s in the House – Too $hort

Released in 1990, “Short Dog’s in the House” is the sixth studio album by American rapper Too $hort. The album features Too $hort’s signature style of explicit and unapologetic rhymes over funky, bass-heavy beats. The tracks range from party anthems like “It’s Your Life” and “Short but Funky” to more socially conscious tracks like “The Ghetto” and “Dead or Alive.” The album also features collaborations with Ice Cube, Freddie B., and Rappin’ Ron & Ant Diddley Dog. “Short Dog’s in the House” solidified Too $hort’s status as a Bay Area rap legend and remains a classic in the genre.

99. Vision Thing – Sisters of Mercy

Released in 1990, “Vision Thing” is the third and final studio album by British rock band Sisters of Mercy. The album marks a departure from the band’s gothic rock roots and features a more hard rock sound, incorporating elements of blues and even gospel music. Led by the powerful vocals of frontman Andrew Eldritch, the album showcases politically charged lyrics and explores themes of power, corruption, and social injustice. Standout tracks include the title track “Vision Thing,” “More,” and “When You Don’t See Me.” “Vision Thing” remains a significant and influential album in the gothic rock and alternative rock genres.

100. En-Tact – Shamen

Released in 1990, “En-Tact” is the second studio album by Scottish electronic music group, The Shamen. The album features a unique blend of techno, trance, and psychedelic sounds with socially conscious lyrics. It includes the band’s hit single “Move Any Mountain,” which was a chart-topper in the UK, as well as other popular tracks such as “Hyperreal Orbit” and “Possible Worlds.” The album was praised for its experimental sound and was a significant influence on the development of the British rave culture in the early 1990s. “En-Tact” remains a notable example of the psychedelic dance music movement of the time.