The year 1987 saw the release of many influential and iconic albums across various genres of music. Some of the most notable albums of that year include Michael Jackson’s “Bad”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite for Destruction”, Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times”, U2’s “The Joshua Tree”, Whitney Houston’s self-titled debut album, and George Michael’s “Faith”. Additionally, genres such as hip-hop, electronic dance music, and alternative rock continued to gain momentum and popularity with releases such as Public Enemy’s “Yo! Bum Rush the Show”, Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid in Full”, and Depeche Mode’s “Music for the Masses”.

1. The Joshua Tree – U2

U2’s iconic album, The Joshua Tree, released in 1987, is a powerful masterpiece that cemented the band’s status as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The album’s distinct sound combines Bono’s soaring vocals, Edge’s distinctive guitar riffs, and a blend of rock, blues, and Americana influences. The songs are emotionally charged, exploring themes of spirituality, politics, and social justice, with tracks such as “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You,” and “Bullet the Blue Sky” still resonating with audiences today. The Joshua Tree’s timeless appeal has made it one of the best-selling albums in music history and a must-listen for any rock music lover.

2. Appetite For Destruction – Guns N’ Roses

Appetite For Destruction, the debut album by Guns N’ Roses, is an explosive and raw masterpiece that defined the sound of hard rock in the late 1980s. Released in 1987, the album blends heavy metal, punk, and classic rock influences with a gritty and rebellious attitude. The album features iconic hits such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “Paradise City,” as well as deep cuts like “Mr. Brownstone” and “Rocket Queen,” showcasing the band’s musical versatility and songwriting prowess. Appetite For Destruction remains a timeless classic and a must-listen for any fan of rock music.

3. Sign O’ The Times – Prince

Sign O’ The Times is widely regarded as one of Prince’s greatest works, and a landmark album in the history of pop, R&B, and funk. Released in 1987, the album reflects Prince’s unique musical vision, blending elements of rock, soul, and electronic music into a cohesive and eclectic sound. From the upbeat funk of “Sign O’ The Times” and “Housequake” to the tender balladry of “Adore,” Prince explores a wide range of emotions and themes, including love, sex, politics, and spirituality. Sign O’ The Times is a bold and innovative album that continues to influence and inspire musicians to this day.

4. Paid In Full – Eric B. & Rakim

Released in 1987, Paid in Full is the debut album of hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. The album is widely regarded as a classic and a game-changer for hip-hop, due to its innovative use of sampling, intricate rhyme schemes, and Rakim’s laid-back yet authoritative flow. The album’s title track, “Paid in Full,” is considered one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time, and other tracks such as “I Ain’t No Joke” and “Eric B. Is President” showcase the duo’s lyrical prowess and musical talent. Paid in Full is a timeless album that still resonates with hip-hop fans today and remains a must-listen for anyone interested in the genre’s history.

5. Bad – Michael Jackson

Bad, released in 1987, is Michael Jackson’s seventh studio album and a cultural phenomenon. With its blend of pop, rock, and R&B, the album showcases Jackson’s versatility as a songwriter, performer, and producer. The album features hits such as “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and “Smooth Criminal,” all of which became iconic music videos that helped to define the MTV era. Jackson’s signature dance moves and vocal range are on full display throughout the album, which cemented his status as the King of Pop. Bad is a timeless classic that remains a must-listen for fans of pop and R&B music.

6. Hysteria – Def Leppard

Hysteria is the fourth studio album by British rock band Def Leppard, released in 1987. It is one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring catchy hooks, guitar riffs, and soaring vocals. The album is a masterpiece of pop-metal, with hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Love Bites,” and “Hysteria” becoming instant classics. The band’s experimentation with new production techniques and their willingness to explore different genres, such as ballads and electronic music, helped to make Hysteria a groundbreaking album that would go on to define the sound of rock music in the late 80s and beyond.

7. Faith – George Michael

Faith is the debut solo album of British pop icon George Michael, released in 1987. The album marked a significant departure from Michael’s previous work with Wham!, showcasing his versatility as a songwriter and performer. The album’s title track, “Faith,” became an instant classic, while other tracks such as “Father Figure,” “One More Try,” and “Kissing a Fool” showcased Michael’s soulful vocals and his ability to write emotional, introspective songs. The album’s blend of pop, rock, and R&B influences, along with Michael’s undeniable charisma and talent, helped to establish him as one of the biggest pop stars of the 80s and a cultural icon.

8. Document – R.E.M.

Released in 1987, Document is the fifth studio album by R.E.M. and a landmark album in the history of alternative rock. The album represents a shift towards a more radio-friendly sound while retaining the band’s signature jangly guitar riffs and enigmatic lyrics. Hits such as “The One I Love” and “It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” became instant classics and helped to solidify R.E.M.’s status as one of the most important bands of the era. Document is a powerful and politically charged album that captures the essence of the 1980s and remains a timeless masterpiece.

9. Kick – INXS

Kick is the sixth studio album by Australian rock band INXS, released in 1987. The album’s distinct sound, blending funk, pop, and rock influences, helped to define the sound of Australian rock music in the 80s. The album’s singles, including “Need You Tonight,” “Devil Inside,” and “New Sensation,” became instant classics, with their catchy hooks and Michael Hutchence’s charismatic vocals. The album’s success helped to establish INXS as one of the most popular and influential rock bands of the decade, with Kick becoming one of the best-selling albums of the 80s and a must-listen for anyone interested in the era’s music.

10. Criminal Minded – Boogie Down Productions

Criminal Minded, the debut album by Boogie Down Productions, is a seminal work in the history of hip-hop. Released in 1987, the album is a gritty and raw portrayal of life on the streets of the Bronx, with socially conscious lyrics that address issues such as poverty, crime, and racism. KRS-One’s aggressive delivery and Scott La Rock’s production skills create a sound that is both hard-hitting and thought-provoking. Tracks like “South Bronx” and “The Bridge is Over” are classic examples of the “beef” between rival hip-hop crews and have become iconic anthems of the genre. Criminal Minded remains a classic hip-hop album and an essential listen for any fan of the genre.

11. Sister – Sonic Youth

Sister is the fourth studio album by American alternative rock band Sonic Youth, released in 1987. The album is a masterpiece of noise-rock, featuring the band’s signature dissonant guitar work, feedback, and unconventional song structures. Tracks like “Schizophrenia,” “Catholic Block,” and “Beauty Lies in the Eye” showcase Sonic Youth’s experimentation with various tunings and alternate guitar techniques, creating a unique sound that would influence a generation of alternative and indie rock bands. Sister is a raw and unfiltered album that captures Sonic Youth at their creative peak, and remains a seminal work in the history of alternative rock.

12. Whitney – Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s second album, self-titled as Whitney, was released in 1987 and cemented her status as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. The album features an impressive range of pop and R&B hits, including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “So Emotional,” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” Houston’s powerful and soulful voice shines throughout the album, showcasing her vocal prowess and ability to convey emotion. Whitney marked a turning point in Houston’s career, earning her critical acclaim and commercial success, and remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire new generations of fans.

13. Yo! Bum Rush The Show – Public Enemy

Yo! Bum Rush The Show is the debut album of American hip-hop group Public Enemy, released in 1987. The album’s raw, aggressive sound, driven by Chuck D’s powerful vocals and the Bomb Squad’s innovative production techniques, helped to redefine the sound of hip-hop and establish Public Enemy as one of the most politically charged and socially conscious rap groups of all time. Tracks such as “Public Enemy No. 1,” “You’re Gonna Get Yours,” and “Miuzi Weighs a Ton” showcase the group’s uncompromising stance on issues of racism, social injustice, and police brutality. Yo! Bum Rush The Show is a seminal work in the history of hip-hop, and a must-listen for anyone interested in the genre’s roots.

14. Permanent Vacation – Aerosmith

Permanent Vacation is the ninth studio album by American rock band Aerosmith, released in 1987. The album marks the band’s return to mainstream success, featuring hits such as “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll,” and “Angel.” The album’s sound, a blend of hard rock, pop, and blues influences, helped to establish Aerosmith as one of the defining bands of the 80s rock scene. The album also features collaborations with outside songwriters and producers, which helped to give it a more polished, radio-friendly sound. Permanent Vacation remains one of the band’s most successful and influential albums, showcasing their ability to evolve with the times while still staying true to their roots.

15. Tunnel Of Love – Bruce Springsteen

Tunnel of Love is the eighth studio album by Bruce Springsteen, released in 1987. The album is a departure from Springsteen’s typical rock sound, featuring more introspective and personal lyrics, and a mix of genres including pop, rock, and folk. The album deals with themes of love, relationships, and heartbreak, with songs like “Brilliant Disguise” and “Tunnel of Love” standing out as highlights. Springsteen’s songwriting and storytelling skills are on full display throughout the album, and his voice is full of emotion and sincerity. Tunnel of Love remains a classic album that showcases a different side of Springsteen’s artistry.

16. Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – The Cure

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, released in 1987, is the seventh studio album by The Cure and a landmark album in the history of post-punk and alternative rock. The album is a sprawling and ambitious work, featuring a mix of pop, rock, and experimental sounds, and showcasing the band’s musical versatility. Hits like “Just Like Heaven” and “Why Can’t I Be You?” are prime examples of the band’s ability to craft infectious and catchy pop tunes, while tracks like “The Kiss” and “Snakepit” delve into darker and more atmospheric territory. Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me is a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire and influence musicians to this day.

17. Diesel And Dust – Midnight Oil

Diesel and Dust is the sixth studio album by Australian rock band Midnight Oil, released in 1987. The album’s politically charged lyrics and energetic rock sound helped to establish the band as one of the most important and influential groups of the era. Tracks such as “Beds Are Burning,” “The Dead Heart,” and “Dreamworld” address issues such as environmentalism, Aboriginal rights, and social justice, showcasing the band’s commitment to using their music as a platform for activism. Diesel and Dust remains a powerful and relevant album today, and a testament to the power of music to inspire change and make a difference.

18. Strangeways, Here We Come – The Smiths

Strangeways, Here We Come, released in 1987, is the fourth and final studio album by The Smiths, and a stunning conclusion to the band’s brief but brilliant career. The album features some of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Girlfriend in a Coma” and “I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish,” and showcases Morrissey’s signature wit and wordplay. The album’s lush and sophisticated sound, which features a mix of acoustic and electric instruments, demonstrates the band’s growth as musicians and songwriters. Strangeways, Here We Come remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of alternative rock and indie pop.

19. Bring The Family – John Hiatt

Bring the Family, released in 1987, is the eighth studio album by John Hiatt and a landmark album in the history of roots rock. The album was recorded in just four days with a band consisting of legendary musicians Ry Cooder, Nick Lowe, and Jim Keltner, and features some of Hiatt’s most personal and introspective songwriting to date. Hits like “Have a Little Faith in Me” and “Thing Called Love” showcase Hiatt’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, while the band’s virtuosic playing creates a sound that is both raw and refined. Bring the Family is a timeless classic that remains a must-listen for fans of roots rock and Americana.

20. Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby – Terence Trent D’Arby

Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby, released in 1987, is the debut album by Terence Trent D’Arby and a soulful masterpiece that helped define the sound of late ’80s pop and R&B. The album features a mix of funky grooves, soaring ballads, and socially conscious lyrics, with hits like “Wishing Well” and “Sign Your Name” showcasing D’Arby’s rich and soulful voice. The album’s polished and lush sound, which incorporates elements of rock, jazz, and gospel, highlights D’Arby’s musical versatility and creative vision. Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby remains a classic album that stands the test of time.

21. You’re Living All Over Me – Dinosaur Jr.

You’re Living All Over Me is the second studio album by American alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr., released in 1987. The album is a pioneering work of the “noise rock” sub-genre, blending elements of punk, indie rock, and heavy metal with a wall of feedback-laden guitar work. Tracks such as “Little Fury Things,” “Sludgefeast,” and “In a Jar” showcase the band’s unique sound and J Mascis’ distinctive vocals. You’re Living All Over Me is a seminal album in the history of alternative rock, influencing countless bands and helping to define the sound of indie and underground rock in the 80s and beyond.

22. Whitesnake/1987 – Whitesnake

Whitesnake, also known as 1987, is the self-titled seventh studio album by British rock band Whitesnake, released in 1987. The album features some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love,” which are still radio staples today. The album is a mix of hard rock, blues, and pop, with David Coverdale’s powerful vocals and John Sykes’ virtuosic guitar playing shining throughout. The album’s commercial success marked a turning point in the band’s career and cemented their status as one of the biggest rock acts of the late ’80s. Whitesnake remains a classic album that showcases the band’s musical talent and enduring appeal.

23. Richard Marx – Richard Marx

Richard Marx is the self-titled debut album by American singer-songwriter Richard Marx, released in 1987. The album features a mix of pop and rock songs, with hits like “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Should’ve Known Better” showcasing Marx’s powerful voice and knack for crafting catchy hooks. The album’s slick and polished production, which incorporates elements of synth-pop and AOR, helped establish Marx as a major force in the mainstream music scene of the late ’80s. Richard Marx remains a classic album that remains beloved by fans of pop and rock music alike, and showcases the songwriter’s talent and versatility as a musician.

24. Bigger And Deffer – LL Cool J

Bigger and Deffer, also known as BAD, is the second studio album by American rapper LL Cool J, released in 1987. The album features some of LL Cool J’s biggest hits, including “I Need Love” and “Go Cut Creator Go,” and showcases his signature style of combining hard-hitting rhymes with smooth R&B beats. The album’s innovative and sophisticated production, which features a mix of live instrumentation and sampling, helped redefine the sound of hip-hop in the late ’80s. Bigger and Deffer remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of old-school hip-hop and a testament to LL Cool J’s enduring talent and influence.

25. A Momentary Lapse Of Reason – Pink Floyd

A Momentary Lapse of Reason is the 13th studio album by British progressive rock band Pink Floyd, released in 1987. It is the first album the band released after the departure of founding member Roger Waters, and marked a significant change in their sound. The album is characterized by its use of synthesizers and electronic drums, creating a more polished and commercial sound. Tracks such as “Learning to Fly,” “On the Turning Away,” and “Sorrow” showcase the band’s continued ability to create epic, atmospheric rock songs, while also exploring new sonic territory. A Momentary Lapse of Reason remains a landmark album in the history of Pink Floyd, showcasing the band’s evolution and ability to adapt to changing musical trends.

26. Jody Watley – Jody Watley

Jody Watley is the self-titled debut album by American singer-songwriter Jody Watley, released in 1987. The album features a mix of dance-pop, funk, and R&B, with hits like “Looking for a New Love” and “Don’t You Want Me” showcasing Watley’s powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. The album’s polished and slick production, which incorporates elements of electronic and synth-pop, helped establish Watley as a major force in the pop music scene of the late ’80s. Jody Watley remains a classic album that is beloved by fans of dance-pop and R&B, and showcases the singer’s talent and artistry as a performer.

27. Tango In The Night – Fleetwood Mac

Tango in the Night is the 14th studio album by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, released in 1987. The album marked a return to commercial success for the band, featuring hit singles such as “Little Lies,” “Everywhere,” and “Seven Wonders.” The album’s sound is characterized by its use of synthesizers and drum machines, creating a more polished and modern sound than the band’s earlier work. Tracks such as “Big Love,” “Tango in the Night,” and “Caroline” showcase the band’s continued ability to craft memorable pop-rock songs with their signature harmonies and guitar work. Tango in the Night remains a classic album in the Fleetwood Mac discography, showcasing the band’s ability to evolve with the times while still retaining their unique sound.

28. Cloud Nine – George Harrison

Cloud Nine is the twelfth studio album by former Beatle George Harrison, released in 1987. The album features a mix of rock, pop, and blues, with hits like “Got My Mind Set on You” and “When We Was Fab” showcasing Harrison’s catchy songwriting and distinctive guitar playing. The album also features collaborations with Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton, among others, adding to its musical depth and richness. Cloud Nine represents a creative and commercial high point in Harrison’s solo career, and remains a beloved album among fans of classic rock and pop music.

29. Exposure – Exposé

Exposure is the debut album by the American girl group Exposé, released in 1987. The album is a collection of infectious dance-pop tracks, showcasing the group’s impressive vocal harmonies and slick production. From the uptempo opening track “Come Go with Me” to the soulful ballad “Seasons Change,” Exposure is a non-stop party from start to finish. The album went on to become a massive commercial success, spawning four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Exposé as one of the most popular girl groups of the 1980s. With its catchy hooks and infectious energy, Exposure remains a beloved classic of the era.

30. Let It Loose – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

Let It Loose is the eighth studio album by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, released in 1987. The album features a mix of Latin pop, dance-pop, and R&B, with hits like “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Anything for You” showcasing Estefan’s dynamic vocals and the band’s infectious rhythms. The album’s vibrant and energetic production, which incorporates elements of salsa and funk, helped establish Estefan and Miami Sound Machine as major players in the mainstream music scene of the late ’80s. Let It Loose remains a classic album that is beloved by fans of Latin pop and dance music, and a testament to the band’s enduring talent and influence.

31. Make It Last Forever – Keith Sweat

Make It Last Forever is the debut studio album by American R&B singer Keith Sweat, released in 1987. The album features a mix of slow jams and up-tempo R&B, with hits like “I Want Her” and “Something Just Ain’t Right” showcasing Sweat’s smooth vocals and romantic lyrics. The album’s slick and polished production, which incorporates elements of new jack swing and funk, helped establish Sweat as a major force in the R&B music scene of the late ’80s. Make It Last Forever remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of ’80s R&B and a testament to Sweat’s enduring talent and influence.

32. Surfing With The Alien – Joe Satriani

Surfing With The Alien is the second studio album by American guitarist Joe Satriani, released in 1987. The album features a mix of instrumental rock and heavy metal, with Satriani’s virtuosic guitar playing and melodic sensibility on full display. The album’s innovative and creative production, which incorporates elements of sci-fi and space rock, helped establish Satriani as one of the most innovative and exciting guitarists of his generation. Surfing With The Alien remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of instrumental rock and a testament to Satriani’s enduring talent and influence in the world of guitar music.

33. In The Dark – Grateful Dead

In The Dark is the twelfth studio album by the Grateful Dead, released in 1987. The album features a mix of rock, blues, and country influences, with hits like “Touch of Grey” and “Hell in a Bucket” showcasing the band’s enduring songwriting skills and improvisational prowess. The album’s production is polished and refined, with an emphasis on catchy hooks and melodic guitar work, which helped it become the band’s most commercially successful album. In The Dark remains a classic album that is beloved by fans of the Grateful Dead and a testament to the band’s enduring legacy as one of the most influential and innovative rock bands of all time.

34. Bad Animals – Heart

Bad Animals is the ninth studio album by the American rock band Heart, released in 1987. The album is a showcase of Heart’s signature hard rock sound, with Ann Wilson’s powerful vocals and Nancy Wilson’s guitar riffs driving the album’s energetic tracks. The album’s lead single, “Alone,” became a massive hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and showcasing the band’s softer, more melodic side. Other standout tracks include the driving rock anthem “Who Will You Run To” and the moody ballad “Wait for an Answer.” Bad Animals is a quintessential 80s rock album, blending powerful guitar riffs, memorable hooks, and Ann Wilson’s powerhouse vocals into a winning formula.

35. Solitude Standing – Suzanne Vega

Solitude Standing is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega, released in 1987. The album is a masterclass in introspective songwriting, with Vega’s poetic lyrics and gentle vocals taking center stage over spare acoustic instrumentation. The album’s lead single, “Luka,” became a surprise hit, with its stark portrayal of child abuse resonating with audiences around the world. Other standout tracks include the dreamy “Tom’s Diner” and the haunting “Ironbound/Fancy Poultry.” Solitude Standing is a timeless album, exploring themes of loneliness, isolation, and the human condition with a deft touch and undeniable emotional power.

36. Cher – Cher

Cher is the self-titled eighteenth studio album by American singer and actress Cher, released in 1987. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and dance influences, with hits like “I Found Someone” and “We All Sleep Alone” showcasing Cher’s powerful vocals and emotive performances. The album’s production is slick and polished, with an emphasis on catchy hooks and memorable choruses, which helped it become a commercial success. Cher remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of ’80s pop and a testament to the singer’s enduring talent and influence in the world of music and entertainment.

37. Out Of The Blue – Debbie Gibson

Out of the Blue is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, released in 1987. The album is a collection of upbeat, catchy pop songs, showcasing Gibson’s impressive vocal range and songwriting skills. The album’s lead single, “Only in My Dreams,” became a massive hit and introduced Gibson to a global audience. Other standout tracks include the title track, “Out of the Blue,” and the dance-pop anthem “Shake Your Love.” Out of the Blue is a quintessential 80s pop album, with its infectious hooks and upbeat energy capturing the spirit of the era.

38. A Very Special Christmas – Various Artists

A Very Special Christmas is a compilation album featuring Christmas-themed songs performed by various artists, released in 1987 to benefit the Special Olympics. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and R&B artists, with hits like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” by Bruce Springsteen and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Whitney Houston showcasing their unique interpretations of classic Christmas songs. The album’s production is festive and upbeat, with an emphasis on holiday cheer and goodwill. A Very Special Christmas remains a beloved album that is a staple of many holiday playlists and a testament to the power of music to bring people together for a good cause.

39. Girls, Girls, Girls – Mötley Crüe

Girls, Girls, Girls is the fourth studio album by American rock band Mötley Crüe, released in 1987. The album features a mix of hard rock and glam metal, with hits like the title track and “Wild Side” showcasing the band’s raunchy, rebellious style. The album’s production is slick and polished, with an emphasis on catchy hooks and guitar riffs. Girls, Girls, Girls remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of ’80s hard rock and a testament to the band’s status as one of the most iconic and influential acts of the era.

40. How Ya Like Me Now – Kool Moe Dee

How Ya Like Me Now is the second studio album by American rapper Kool Moe Dee, released in 1987. The album is a classic of the golden age of hip-hop, showcasing Kool Moe Dee’s formidable lyrical skills and his ability to blend socially conscious lyrics with infectious beats. The album’s title track, “How Ya Like Me Now,” became an instant classic, with its swaggering delivery and confident lyrics. Other standout tracks include the socially conscious “They Want Money” and the dancefloor-ready “Let’s Go.” How Ya Like Me Now is a landmark album in the history of hip-hop, paving the way for the genre’s dominance in popular music.

41. The Lonesome Jubilee – John Cougar Mellencamp

The Lonesome Jubilee is the ninth studio album by American singer-songwriter John Cougar Mellencamp, released in 1987. The album is a unique blend of heartland rock, folk, and country music, with Mellencamp’s distinctive vocals and songwriting style at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “Paper in Fire,” became an instant classic, with its driving rock beat and memorable chorus. Other standout tracks include the bluegrass-inflected “Cherry Bomb” and the haunting ballad “The Real Life.” The Lonesome Jubilee is a testament to Mellencamp’s songwriting prowess and his ability to blend diverse musical styles into a cohesive whole, creating an album that remains a classic of the era.

42. Tribute – Ozzy Osbourne & Randy Rhodes

Tribute is a live album by Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Randy Rhoads, released in 1987. The album was recorded during Rhoads’ final tour with Osbourne before his tragic death in a plane crash in 1982. The album features electrifying performances of classic Ozzy Osbourne songs, showcasing Rhoads’ incredible guitar playing and Osbourne’s powerful vocals. The album’s production is raw and energetic, capturing the energy and intensity of the live performances. Tribute remains a classic album that is beloved by fans of heavy metal and a testament to the enduring legacy of both Osbourne and Rhoads as icons of the genre.

43. …Nothing Like The Sun – Sting

…Nothing Like the Sun is the second solo studio album by English musician Sting, released in 1987. The album is a stunning showcase of Sting’s songwriting and musical versatility, blending rock, jazz, and world music influences into a cohesive whole. The album’s lead single, “We’ll Be Together,” is a joyous celebration of love and connection, while the haunting ballad “Fragile” explores themes of mortality and human frailty. Other standout tracks include the Afro-Cuban influenced “Little Wing” and the gospel-inflected “Rock Steady.” …Nothing Like the Sun is a masterpiece of 80s music, with its intricate arrangements and thoughtful lyrics cementing Sting’s place as one of the era’s most innovative and influential artists.

44. Floodland – Sisters Of Mercy

Floodland is the second studio album by English gothic rock band Sisters of Mercy, released in 1987. The album features a mix of gothic and post-punk elements, with hits like “This Corrosion” and “Dominion/Mother Russia” showcasing the band’s dark and brooding style. The album’s production is grand and atmospheric, with an emphasis on dramatic vocals and swirling guitar effects. Floodland remains a classic album that is beloved by fans of gothic and alternative rock and a testament to the band’s ability to craft haunting and evocative soundscapes.

45. Whenever You Need Somebody – Rick Astley

Whenever You Need Somebody is the debut studio album by English pop singer Rick Astley, released in 1987. The album features a mix of upbeat and catchy pop songs, with hits like “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever” becoming international chart-toppers. The album’s production is glossy and polished, with an emphasis on synthesizers and electronic drums. Whenever You Need Somebody remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of ’80s pop and a testament to Astley’s ability to craft memorable and infectious tunes. The album helped establish Astley as a major force in pop music during the late ’80s.

46. Back For The Attack – Dokken

Back for the Attack is the fourth studio album by American heavy metal band Dokken, released in 1987. The album is a showcase of the band’s signature hard rock sound, with blistering guitar riffs and soaring vocals driving the album’s high-energy tracks. The album’s lead single, “Dream Warriors,” was featured in the film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and became one of Dokken’s most popular songs. Other standout tracks include the driving “Kiss of Death” and the haunting ballad “Heaven Sent.” Back for the Attack is a must-listen for fans of 80s metal, with its explosive energy and powerful melodies capturing the spirit of the era.

47. Robbie Robertson – Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson is the debut solo studio album by Canadian musician Robbie Robertson, released in 1987. The album is a departure from Robertson’s work with The Band, showcasing his songwriting and musical talents in a new light. The album’s lead single, “Showdown at Big Sky,” is a cinematic tour de force, with Robertson’s evocative lyrics and guitar work creating a vivid sense of place and atmosphere. Other standout tracks include the haunting ballad “Broken Arrow” and the politically charged “Somewhere Down the Crazy River.” Robbie Robertson is a masterful album, showcasing one of rock’s most talented songwriters at the height of his powers.

48. Music For The Masses – Depeche Mode

Music for the Masses is the sixth studio album by English electronic band Depeche Mode, released in 1987. The album is a masterclass in synthpop, with the band’s signature blend of catchy hooks and moody, introspective lyrics. The album’s lead single, “Strangelove,” became an instant classic, with its driving beat and infectious melody. Other standout tracks include the haunting ballad “Never Let Me Down Again” and the pulsing “Behind the Wheel.” Music for the Masses is a timeless album, with its themes of love, loss, and isolation still resonating with listeners today, cementing Depeche Mode’s place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 80s.

49. Rhyme Pays – Ice-T

Rhyme Pays is the debut studio album by American rapper and actor Ice-T, released in 1987. The album features a mix of gangsta rap and social commentary, with hits like “6 in the Mornin'” and “I Love Ladies” showcasing Ice-T’s raw and unapologetic style. The album’s production is minimalistic and gritty, with an emphasis on hard-hitting beats and sharp rhymes. Rhyme Pays remains a classic album that is essential listening for fans of early gangsta rap and a testament to Ice-T’s status as a pioneer of the genre. The album helped establish Ice-T as one of the most influential and controversial rappers of the late ’80s.

50. Actually – Pet Shop Boys

Actually is the second studio album by British synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys, released in 1987. The album features a mix of catchy and danceable synthpop tracks, with hits like “What Have I Done to Deserve This?” and “It’s a Sin” becoming international chart-toppers. The album’s production is polished and sophisticated, with an emphasis on electronic instrumentation and orchestral arrangements. Actually remains a landmark album that is essential listening for fans of ’80s synthpop and a testament to the Pet Shop Boys’ songwriting and production skills. The album helped establish the duo as one of the most successful and enduring acts of the ’80s.

51. In My Tribe – 10,000 Maniacs

In My Tribe is the third studio album by American alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs, released in 1987. The album features a blend of folk, rock and pop elements, with hits like “What’s the Matter Here?” and “Like the Weather” showcasing the band’s introspective and socially conscious songwriting. The album’s production is understated and organic, with an emphasis on acoustic instrumentation and Natalie Merchant’s soulful vocals. In My Tribe remains a critically acclaimed album that is essential listening for fans of alternative rock and a testament to 10,000 Maniacs’ skillful musicianship and poetic lyricism. The album helped establish the band as a leading voice in the American alternative rock scene of the late ’80s.

52. La Bamba – Los Lobos and various artists

La Bamba is the soundtrack album for the 1987 film of the same name, featuring Los Lobos and various other artists. The album is a celebration of Chicano music and culture, with Los Lobos’ electrifying rendition of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” serving as the album’s centerpiece. The album also features classic rock and roll hits like “Come On, Let’s Go” and “Ooh My Head,” as well as traditional Mexican folk songs like “Jarabe Tapatio” and “El Gusto.” La Bamba is a vibrant and joyful album, showcasing the richness and diversity of Chicano music and culture, and remains a beloved classic of the era.

53. Tiffany – Tiffany

Tiffany is the eponymous debut studio album by American pop singer Tiffany, released in 1987. The album is a classic of the 80s pop scene, with Tiffany’s signature blend of bubblegum pop and danceable synth beats capturing the hearts of fans around the world. The album’s lead single, a cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” became a massive hit, with Tiffany’s upbeat vocals and infectious energy making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the playful “Could’ve Been” and the sultry “Danny.” Tiffany is a fun and catchy album, with its irresistible hooks and joyful spirit capturing the essence of the era and making it a beloved classic of 80s pop.

54. Pleased To Meet Me – The Replacements

Pleased To Meet Me is the fifth studio album by American rock band The Replacements, released in 1987. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of punk, rock and roll, and pop sensibilities, with hits like “Alex Chilton” and “Can’t Hardly Wait” becoming fan favorites. The album’s production is polished and refined, with a focus on the band’s raw energy and Paul Westerberg’s songwriting. Pleased To Meet Me remains a landmark album that is essential listening for fans of alternative rock and a testament to The Replacements’ impact on the genre. The album helped establish the band as a major influence on American indie rock.

55. Electric – The Cult

Electric is the third studio album by English rock band The Cult, released in 1987. The album is a high-energy explosion of hard rock and heavy metal, with driving guitar riffs and thunderous drumming propelling the album’s fierce tracks. The album’s lead single, “Love Removal Machine,” became one of the band’s signature songs, with its infectious chorus and swaggering attitude. Other standout tracks include the anthemic “Wild Flower” and the haunting ballad “Peace Dog.” Electric is a seminal album in the history of hard rock, with its blistering energy and raw intensity capturing the spirit of the era and inspiring generations of rockers to come.

56. Heaven On Earth – Belinda Carlisle

Heaven on Earth is the second studio album by American singer Belinda Carlisle, released in 1987. The album is a masterclass in 80s pop, with catchy hooks and infectious melodies filling every track. The album’s lead single, “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” became a smash hit, with its soaring chorus and uplifting lyrics capturing the hearts of listeners around the world. Other standout tracks include the playful “I Get Weak” and the dreamy ballad “Circle in the Sand.” Heaven on Earth is a timeless album, with its joyful spirit and irresistible hooks still resonating with fans today, cementing Carlisle’s place as one of the most beloved pop stars of the era.

57. The Uplift Mofo Party Plan – Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Uplift Mofo Party Plan is the third studio album by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1987. The album is a raw and energetic explosion of funk-infused punk rock, with the band’s trademark combination of high-energy basslines, scorching guitar riffs, and Anthony Kiedis’ manic vocals. The album’s lead single, “Fight Like a Brave,” is a defiant call to arms, with Kiedis’ lyrics urging listeners to stand up for what they believe in. Other standout tracks include the frenzied “Me and My Friends” and the sultry “Behind the Sun.” The Uplift Mofo Party Plan is a classic of the funk rock genre, with its infectious energy and unstoppable groove capturing the spirit of the era.

58. Pride – White Lion

Pride is the second studio album by Danish-American rock band White Lion, released in 1987. The album is a classic of the glam metal genre, with its soaring guitar solos and powerful vocals making it a favorite of fans of 80s rock. The album’s lead single, “Wait,” became a hit, with its anthemic chorus and catchy hooks making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the ballad “When the Children Cry” and the high-energy “Hungry.” Pride is a classic of the era, with its driving rock beats and raw energy capturing the spirit of the time and inspiring generations of rockers to come.

59. Spanish Fly – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

Spanish Fly is the second studio album by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, released in 1987. The album is a fusion of pop, R&B, and Latin-inspired music, with Lisa Lisa’s soaring vocals and Cult Jam’s energetic instrumentals creating a lively and danceable sound. The album’s hits, including “Lost in Emotion” and “Head to Toe,” helped make it a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Spanish Fly showcases the group’s unique style and Lisa Lisa’s powerful vocals, making it a beloved album among fans of 80s pop and dance music.

60. Crushin’ – The Fat Boys

Crushin’ is the third studio album by American hip hop group The Fat Boys, released in 1987. The album is a classic of the genre, with the group’s signature blend of beatboxing, humor, and pop culture references making it a favorite of fans around the world. The album’s lead single, “Wipeout,” a cover of the classic surf rock song featuring The Beach Boys, became a hit, with its upbeat energy and infectious chorus making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the party anthem “The Twist” and the playful “Jail House Rap.” Crushin’ is a fun and energetic album, with The Fat Boys’ irreverent spirit and infectious beats capturing the essence of the era and making it a beloved classic of hip hop.

61. The Lion And The Cobra – Sinéad O’Connor

The Lion and the Cobra is the debut album by Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, released in 1987. The album is a stunning showcase of O’Connor’s powerful voice and poetic lyrics, with its haunting melodies and sparse instrumentation creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. The album’s lead single, “Mandinka,” is a hypnotic masterpiece, with its swirling rhythms and primal energy capturing the spirit of the album. Other standout tracks include the epic ballad “Troy” and the haunting “Never Get Old.” The Lion and the Cobra is a timeless album, with O’Connor’s unique style and visionary approach making it a classic of the era and an enduring masterpiece of alternative music.

62. One Heartbeat – Smokey Robinson

One Heartbeat is the 17th studio album by Smokey Robinson, released in 1987. The album features Robinson’s smooth, soulful vocals backed by contemporary R&B arrangements, blending his classic Motown sound with modern production techniques. One Heartbeat includes the hit singles “Just to See Her” and “One Heartbeat,” both of which topped the R&B charts and became popular crossover hits. The album showcases Robinson’s enduring talent as a singer-songwriter and his ability to evolve with the times while staying true to his musical roots. One Heartbeat is a must-listen for fans of R&B and soul music.

63. The Hunger – Michael Bolton

The Hunger is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, released in 1987. The album is a showcase of Bolton’s soulful voice and his ability to blend rock and roll with pop and R&B. The album’s lead single, “That’s What Love Is All About,” became a hit, with its romantic lyrics and soaring chorus making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the ballads “The Hunger” and “You’re All That I Need,” as well as the upbeat “Hometown Hero.” The Hunger is a timeless album, with Bolton’s emotive vocals and powerful songwriting making it a classic of the era and a beloved album for fans of adult contemporary music.

64. Living Large – Heavy D & The Boyz

Living Large is the debut album by Heavy D & The Boyz, released in 1987. The album features the signature “new jack swing” sound that was popular in the late 80s and early 90s, with a fusion of hip hop, R&B, and funk. Heavy D’s smooth rhymes are backed by catchy hooks, funky basslines, and upbeat rhythms, making Living Large a party-ready album. The album includes the hit singles “The Overweight Lover’s in the House” and “Mr. Big Stuff,” which helped establish Heavy D & The Boyz as a major force in the hip hop and R&B scene of the late 80s.

65. Just Gets Better With Time – The Whispers

Just Gets Better With Time is the twelfth studio album by American R&B group The Whispers, released in 1987. The album is a showcase of the group’s smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics, with its lush production and polished sound capturing the essence of the era. The album’s lead single, “Rock Steady,” became a hit, with its funky bassline and catchy chorus making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the ballads “Special F/X” and “Say Yes,” as well as the upbeat “In the Mood.” Just Gets Better With Time is a timeless album, with The Whispers’ soulful sound and romantic lyrics making it a beloved classic of R&B.

66. Among The Living – Anthrax

Among the Living is the third studio album by American thrash metal band Anthrax, released in 1987. The album is considered a classic of the thrash metal genre, featuring intense guitar riffs, thunderous drumming, and fast-paced vocals. The album’s lyrics tackle a range of subjects, including social issues, horror movies, and comic books. Standout tracks include the anthemic “Caught in a Mosh,” the politically charged “Indians,” and the tribute to horror icon Stephen King, “A Skeleton in the Closet.” Among the Living helped cement Anthrax’s place as one of the “Big Four” thrash metal bands of the 1980s.

67. If I Were Your Woman – Stephanie Mills

If I Were Your Woman is the debut album by American R&B singer Stephanie Mills, released in 1987. The album was produced by some of the biggest names in R&B at the time, including James Mtume, Reggie Lucas, and Nick Ashford & Valerie Simpson. It features Mills’ powerhouse vocals over a mix of uptempo dance tracks and ballads. The album’s title track, a cover of Gladys Knight & the Pips’ classic hit, became a top 20 R&B hit for Mills. Other standout tracks include the upbeat “You Can’t Run from My Love” and the emotional ballad “I Just Wanna Say.”

68. Songs About Fucking – Big Black

Songs About Fucking is the third and final studio album by American punk rock band Big Black, released in 1987. The album is a bold and aggressive statement, with its harsh instrumentation and confrontational lyrics pushing the boundaries of punk rock and post-punk music. The album’s lead single, “The Model,” a cover of the classic Kraftwerk song, became a hit, with its distorted guitars and pounding drums giving the song a raw and visceral energy. Other standout tracks include the frenzied “Bad Penny” and the confrontational “Colombian Necktie.” Songs About Fucking is a groundbreaking album, with Big Black’s uncompromising sound and fierce attitude making it a classic of the genre and a landmark of alternative music.

69. Under The Sign Of The Black Mark – Bathory

Released in 1987, “Under the Sign of the Black Mark” is the third album by Swedish black metal band Bathory. The album features a raw and primitive sound that is typical of early black metal, with prominent use of distorted guitars and pounding drums. The lyrics deal with themes of darkness, evil, and Norse mythology, and the album is considered a seminal work in the black metal genre. Tracks like “Woman of Dark Desires” and “Enter the Eternal Fire” showcase the band’s ability to craft intricate and atmospheric compositions that remain influential to this day.

70. All In The Name Of Love – Atlantic Starr

All In The Name Of Love is the seventh studio album by American R&B group Atlantic Starr, released in 1987. The album is a showcase of the group’s smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics, with its polished sound capturing the essence of the era. The album’s lead single, “Always,” became a hit, with its romantic lyrics and soaring chorus making it an instant classic. Other standout tracks include the ballads “My First Love” and “Thankful,” as well as the upbeat “One Lover at a Time.” All In The Name Of Love is a timeless album, with Atlantic Starr’s soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics making it a beloved classic of R&B.

71. Abigail – King Diamond

Released in 1987, “Abigail” is the second album by Danish heavy metal band King Diamond. A concept album with a storyline centered around the haunting of a pregnant woman by a vengeful ghost, the album showcases the band’s trademark sound of soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and theatricality. The album is also notable for its use of layered vocal harmonies, which add a haunting quality to tracks like “Arrival” and “The Possession”. With its dark themes and impressive musicianship, “Abigail” cemented King Diamond’s reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in the metal genre.

72. Babylon & On – Squeeze

Babylon and On is the seventh studio album by British rock band Squeeze, released in 1987. The album showcases the band’s signature pop hooks and intelligent lyrics, with a more polished and mature sound. The lead single “Hourglass” became an instant hit, with its catchy chorus and jangly guitars, while “Trust Me to Open My Mouth” and “Striking Matches” are standout tracks. The album also features the hit “853-5937,” a tongue-in-cheek ode to phone sex. Babylon and On is a strong entry in Squeeze’s discography, displaying the band’s growth and versatility in crafting smart, catchy pop songs.

73. Scream Bloody Gore – Death

Scream Bloody Gore is the debut studio album by American death metal band Death, released in 1987. The album is considered a seminal work in the death metal genre, with its raw, aggressive sound and graphic lyrics pushing the boundaries of extreme metal. The album’s lead single, “Infernal Death,” features blistering riffs and intense drumming, while “Zombie Ritual” and “Mutilation” are standout tracks. The album’s themes of death and gore are complemented by Chuck Schuldiner’s guttural vocals and intricate guitar work. Scream Bloody Gore is a brutal and uncompromising album, establishing Death as one of the pioneers of death metal.

74. Famous Blue Raincoat: The Songs Of Leonard Cohen – Jennifer Warnes

Famous Blue Raincoat: The Songs of Leonard Cohen is a tribute album by American singer Jennifer Warnes, released in 1987. The album features covers of songs by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, arranged and produced by Warnes and Cohen himself. The album showcases Warnes’ powerful vocals and the emotional depth of Cohen’s lyrics, with standout tracks including “First We Take Manhattan,” “Ain’t No Cure for Love,” and the title track “Famous Blue Raincoat.” The album is a loving tribute to Cohen’s songwriting, with Warnes bringing her own interpretation and personal touch to each track. Famous Blue Raincoat is a timeless classic and a must-listen for fans of Cohen and Warnes alike.

75. Locust Abortion Technician – The Butthole Surfers

Locust Abortion Technician is the third studio album by American experimental rock band The Butthole Surfers, released in 1987. The album is a psychedelic and chaotic journey, featuring a mix of punk, noise rock, and avant-garde influences. The tracks are a blend of disturbing and humorous lyrics, with lead singer Gibby Haynes’ wild vocals and the band’s unconventional use of instruments creating a frenzied and unsettling sound. The album’s standout tracks include “Sweat Loaf,” a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” with added samples and sound effects, and “22 Going on 23,” a harrowing tale of abuse and self-harm. Locust Abortion Technician is a challenging and uncompromising work of art, solidifying The Butthole Surfers’ reputation as avant-garde pioneers.

76. Warehouse: Songs And Stories – Hüsker Dü

Hüsker Dü’s sixth and final album before their acrimonious split, “Warehouse: Songs and Stories” is a sprawling 20-song collection of punk-tinged rock anthems that cemented the band’s legacy as one of the most important and influential indie bands of the 1980s. From the propulsive opener “These Important Years” to the haunting “You Can Live at Home,” the album covers a lot of ground while still maintaining a cohesive vision. It’s a fitting sendoff for a band that consistently pushed boundaries and inspired a generation of musicians to follow in their footsteps.

77. Hearsay – Alexander O’Neal

Released in 1987, “Hearsay” is the second studio album by American R&B singer Alexander O’Neal. The album features a blend of soulful ballads and funky dance tracks, showcasing O’Neal’s powerful vocals and range. The album includes several hit singles, including “Fake,” “Criticize,” and “Never Knew Love Like This,” which featured a duet with Cherelle. Produced by legendary production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, “Hearsay” is widely regarded as one of the best R&B albums of the late 80s, and helped cement O’Neal’s place as a prominent artist in the genre.

78. Coming Around Again – Carly Simon

“Coming Around Again” is the twelfth studio album by American singer-songwriter Carly Simon, released in 1987. The album contains a mix of original songs and covers, including the hit title track which reached #18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album showcases Simon’s signature blend of pop, folk, and jazz, with introspective lyrics and memorable melodies. The album’s production is polished yet still organic, with Simon’s voice front and center. Other standout tracks include the ballad “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of” and the upbeat “Give Me All Night”. Overall, “Coming Around Again” is a strong entry in Simon’s discography.

79. Echo & The Bunnymen – Echo & The Bunnymen

Echo & The Bunnymen is the self-titled fifth studio album by English post-punk band Echo & The Bunnymen, released in 1987. The album marks a departure from the band’s earlier sound, incorporating a more polished and atmospheric approach. The tracks are a mix of haunting ballads and upbeat rockers, with standout tracks including “Lips Like Sugar,” “Bedbugs and Ballyhoo,” and “The Game.” The album’s production, featuring lush instrumentation and atmospheric synths, is a perfect match for Ian McCulloch’s distinctive vocals. Echo & The Bunnymen is a masterful album that showcases the band’s evolution and enduring influence on the alternative rock genre.

80. Saturday Night! The Album – Schoolly D

Saturday Night! The Album is the fourth studio album by American rapper Schoolly D, released in 1986. The album features Schoolly D’s signature “gangsta” rap style, with hard-hitting beats and explicit lyrics. The tracks deal with themes of violence, drug use, and street life, with standout tracks including “Saturday Night,” “Gucci Time,” and “Dis Groove Is Bad.” The album’s minimalist production and raw energy are a hallmark of Schoolly D’s early work, and helped pave the way for the emergence of gangsta rap as a dominant force in hip hop. Saturday Night! The Album is a classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of early rap.

81. Never Let Me Down – David Bowie

Never Let Me Down is the seventeenth studio album by English musician David Bowie, released in 1987. The album features a blend of pop, rock, and soul, with standout tracks including “Day-In Day-Out,” “Time Will Crawl,” and “Never Let Me Down.” The album’s production is slick and polished, with catchy hooks and memorable melodies. While it received mixed reviews upon release, the album has since gained a cult following among Bowie fans, and is noted for its socially conscious lyrics and commentary on politics and society. Never Let Me Down is a notable addition to Bowie’s extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of his work.

82. Running In The Family – Level 42

Running in the Family is the seventh studio album by English jazz-funk band Level 42, released in 1987. The album features a mix of pop, funk, and jazz, with standout tracks including “Lessons in Love,” “Running in the Family,” and “To Be with You Again.” The album’s production is polished and radio-friendly, with catchy hooks and smooth instrumentation. The album’s themes revolve around love, relationships, and family, and are a departure from the band’s earlier, more politically charged material. Running in the Family is a classic of the 80s pop-funk genre and remains a beloved album for fans of Level 42.

83. Pebbles – Pebbles

Pebbles is the self-titled debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Pebbles, released in 1987. The album features a mix of pop, R&B, and dance music, with standout tracks including “Girlfriend,” “Mercedes Boy,” and “Take Your Time.” The album’s production is slick and polished, with catchy hooks and upbeat rhythms. Pebbles’ vocal delivery is smooth and confident, showcasing her talent as a singer and performer. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 14 on the US Billboard 200 chart and spawning several hit singles. Pebbles remains a beloved figure in the world of 80s pop and R&B music.

84. Franks Wild Years – Tom Waits

Released in 1987, “Franks Wild Years” is the ninth studio album by American singer-songwriter Tom Waits. The album is a continuation of the theatrical, vaudevillian style that Waits had begun exploring on his previous two albums. The songs are full of colorful characters, ranging from the grizzled barflies in “Hang On St. Christopher” to the circus performers in “Innocent When You Dream”. Musically, the album is diverse, incorporating elements of rock, blues, jazz, and even a little bit of gospel. The album received critical acclaim for its ambitious scope and vivid storytelling, cementing Waits’ reputation as one of the most unique and imaginative songwriters of his generation.

85. Rhythm Killers – Sly & Robbie

Rhythm Killers is the 1987 album by Jamaican rhythm section Sly & Robbie, who were already established as one of the most influential duos in reggae music. This album, however, saw them exploring more experimental territories by infusing reggae with funk, rock, and electronic elements. The album features an impressive cast of guest musicians and vocalists, including Herbie Hancock, Bob Dylan, Afrika Bambaataa, and Grace Jones, among others. The result is an eclectic mix of danceable rhythms, infectious melodies, and socially conscious lyrics, making Rhythm Killers a unique and groundbreaking work that continues to inspire and influence musicians today.

86. It’s Better To Travel – Swing Out Sister

“It’s Better to Travel” is the debut album of the British pop group, Swing Out Sister. Released in 1987, it features their signature hit single “Breakout”, a catchy and upbeat pop tune with jazzy elements that became a chart-topping hit in several countries. The album is a seamless blend of pop, jazz, and soul, showcasing the band’s musical versatility and unique sound. Other standout tracks include “Surrender” and “Fooled by a Smile”. With its polished production and infectious melodies, “It’s Better to Travel” solidified Swing Out Sister’s place in the 80s pop landscape.

87. Rock The House – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Rock The House is the debut studio album by American hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, released in 1987. The album features the playful and humorous rhymes of Will Smith (then known as The Fresh Prince) and the innovative turntablism of DJ Jazzy Jeff, with standout tracks including “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,” “Brand New Funk,” and the hit single “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” The album’s production is funky and upbeat, with a blend of old-school and contemporary hip-hop elements. Rock The House is widely regarded as a classic in the genre and helped to launch the careers of both Smith and Jeff.

88. Into The Fire – Bryan Adams

Released in 1987, Into The Fire is the fifth studio album by Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams. The album marks a departure from Adams’ signature rock sound, featuring a more polished and radio-friendly approach, with heavy use of keyboards and slick production. Despite this shift in style, the album still manages to deliver powerful anthems and ballads, including the hit single “Heat of the Night”. The lyrics explore a range of political and social issues, from nuclear war to the plight of refugees, showcasing Adams’ ability to combine personal introspection with broader social commentary. Into The Fire remains a staple of 1980s rock and a testament to Adams’ enduring songwriting talent.

89. Darklands – The Jesus And Mary Chain

Darklands is the second studio album by Scottish alternative rock band The Jesus And Mary Chain, released in 1987. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of distorted guitar noise and haunting vocal melodies, with a more refined and polished sound than their debut album, Psychocandy. The album is known for its brooding and melancholic tone, with lyrics that touch on themes of heartbreak, isolation, and despair. The standout tracks include “April Skies” and “Darklands”, both of which feature jangling guitar hooks and infectious choruses. Darklands is considered a landmark album in the shoegaze and noise pop genres.

90. Move Somethin’ – 2 Live Crew

Move Somethin’ is the second studio album by American hip hop group 2 Live Crew, released in 1988. The album is known for its sexually explicit lyrics and controversial content, which landed the group in legal trouble and led to censorship and bans of their music in some parts of the United States. Despite the controversies, the album was a commercial success, reaching number 68 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album features the hit single “Move Somethin'” as well as other popular tracks like “We Want Some Pussy” and “Drop the Bomb”. Move Somethin’ is considered a seminal album in the history of Miami bass music.

91. Children Of God – Swans

Released in 1987, “Children of God” is the seventh studio album by the American experimental rock band Swans. It marked a departure from the band’s earlier abrasive and noisy sound, adopting a more restrained, acoustic and melodic approach. Michael Gira’s haunting voice is the centerpiece of the album’s bleak, introspective lyrics, which deal with themes of faith, sin, and redemption. The album features lush instrumentation with strings, keyboards, and percussion, creating a haunting and emotionally intense atmosphere. “Children of God” is considered one of Swans’ most essential works, a masterpiece of experimental and alternative rock that continues to inspire musicians to this day.

92. Characters – Stevie Wonder

Released in 1987, “Characters” is Stevie Wonder’s twenty-first studio album. This album is known for its innovative use of synthesizers and drum machines, as well as its incorporation of world music influences. The album features a mix of upbeat dance tracks and slower, introspective ballads, with lyrics that address social and political issues such as poverty and racism. Standout tracks include the funky “You Will Know”, the smooth ballad “With Each Beat of My Heart”, and the uptempo “Get It”, which features a rap verse from Michael Jackson. Overall, “Characters” is a dynamic and influential addition to Stevie Wonder’s impressive catalog.

93. The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death – The Housemartins

“The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death” is the second and final album from British indie pop band The Housemartins. Released in 1987, the album explores social and political themes, including criticism of the government, consumerism, and the greed of the wealthy. The album’s sound ranges from jangly guitar pop to a capella tracks, showcasing the band’s versatility. The standout track “Caravan of Love” became a hit, reaching number one in the UK charts. The album is a notable example of the band’s unique blend of catchy melodies and insightful lyrics, making it a beloved classic of the British indie pop scene.

94. Crazy Nights – Kiss

Released in 1987, “Crazy Nights” is the 14th studio album by American rock band Kiss. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US Billboard 200 chart and achieving gold certification in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. It features the hit singles “Crazy Crazy Nights” and “Reason to Live,” as well as a mix of hard rock anthems and ballads. The album marked a shift towards a more polished and radio-friendly sound for the band, with more emphasis on keyboards and pop sensibilities. Despite mixed critical reception, “Crazy Nights” remains a fan favorite and a notable entry in Kiss’s discography.

95. Earth, Sun, Moon – Love & Rockets

Released in 1987, Earth, Sun, Moon is the third studio album by alternative rock band Love & Rockets. This album moves away from their goth rock roots and experiments with a more atmospheric, psychedelic sound. It includes the hit single “No New Tale to Tell,” a catchy and upbeat track with an infectious guitar riff. The album also features David J’s mesmerizing bass lines, along with Daniel Ash’s psychedelic guitar work and Kevin Haskins’ powerful drumming. Overall, Earth, Sun, Moon is an eclectic and haunting album that showcases Love & Rockets’ talent for creating atmospheric and emotionally resonant music.

96. Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. 1 – Helloween

“Keeper of the Seven Keys Pt. 1” is the third studio album by German power metal band Helloween, released in 1987. The album features a blend of speedy and melodic power metal tracks, along with some slower ballads, all with a distinctively heavy and guitar-driven sound. The band’s songwriting and musicianship are at their best on this album, with standout tracks like “Future World,” “I’m Alive,” and the epic “Halloween.” “Keeper of the Seven Keys Pt. 1” is a classic of the power metal genre and helped establish Helloween as one of the most influential bands in the scene.

97. Blow Your Cool – Hoodoo Gurus

“Blow Your Cool!” is the third studio album by Australian rock band Hoodoo Gurus, released in 1987. The album features catchy, guitar-driven rock and roll with a strong pop sensibility, showcasing the band’s knack for crafting infectious hooks and memorable choruses. From the propulsive opening track “Out That Door” to the sing-along chorus of “Good Times,” the album is full of high-energy rockers with plenty of attitude. The Gurus also showcase their versatility with the wistful ballad “Where Nowhere Is” and the psychedelic-tinged “The Other Side of Paradise.” “Blow Your Cool!” is a fun and energetic album that showcases the Gurus’ talent for crafting catchy, guitar-driven rock songs.

98. Once Bitten – Great White

Released in 1987, “Once Bitten” is the third studio album by the American hard rock band Great White. The album features the hit single “Rock Me,” which became one of their most recognizable songs. The album is a mix of hard rock, blues, and ballads, showcasing the band’s versatility in their sound. The guitar work is especially notable, with Mark Kendall’s riffs and solos driving the songs. Other standout tracks include “Lady Red Light” and “Save Your Love.” “Once Bitten” was a commercial success for the band, reaching No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning them a devoted following.

99. Bridge Of Spies/T’Pau – T’Pau

“Bridge of Spies” is the debut album by British band T’Pau, released in 1987. The album features the band’s hit singles “Heart and Soul” and “China in Your Hand”, both of which were chart-toppers in the UK. The album showcases T’Pau’s unique sound, which blends elements of pop, rock, and electronic music. Lead vocalist Carol Decker’s powerful voice and the band’s catchy hooks and anthemic choruses are highlights of the album. “Bridge of Spies” was a commercial success, selling over a million copies and cementing T’Pau’s place as one of the most successful British bands of the late 1980s.

100. Big Generator – Yes

Big Generator is the twelfth studio album by the British progressive rock band Yes, released in 1987. It features a more pop-oriented sound with more emphasis on the use of electronic instruments, including the Fairlight CMI and Roland D-50. The album was produced by Trevor Horn, who had previously worked with the band on their hugely successful album 90125. The album spawned the hit singles “Love Will Find a Way” and “Rhythm of Love,” and features the signature progressive rock sound and virtuosic musicianship that Yes is known for. Big Generator received mixed reviews from critics but remains a favorite among fans.