The year 1982 was a turning point for the music industry, as a new wave of artists emerged with groundbreaking sounds and innovative styles. From pop to punk, heavy metal to hip-hop, the musical landscape of 1982 was diverse and vibrant, with an abundance of critically acclaimed albums that have since become timeless classics. In this article, we explore the 100 greatest albums from 1982, celebrating the artistry, creativity, and cultural significance of the music that defined this pivotal year in music history.

These albums represent a wide range of genres and styles, from the punk rock fury of The Clash’s “Combat Rock” to the soulful crooning of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Each album on this list has left an indelible mark on music, inspiring countless artists and shaping the sound of popular culture for decades to come. From Madonna’s debut album “Madonna” to Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast,” these albums showcase the breadth and depth of musical innovation that emerged in 1982.

Through our exploration of these albums, we hope to highlight the ways in which music has the power to inspire, challenge, and move us, and how the greatest albums can transcend time and remain relevant long after their release. Whether you’re a diehard music fan or simply curious about the musical landscape of 1982, we invite you to join us on this journey of discovery and celebration.

1. Thriller – Michael Jackson

Released in 1982, “Thriller” is the sixth studio album by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, with its fusion of pop, rock, R&B, funk, and soul creating a revolutionary sound that captivated audiences worldwide. Featuring hit singles such as “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and the titular track “Thriller,” the album solidified Jackson’s status as a music icon and established him as one of the most influential artists of his generation. With its iconic music videos and groundbreaking production, “Thriller” remains a cultural touchstone and a testament to Jackson’s unparalleled talent.

2. 1999 – Prince

Released in 1982, “1999” is the fifth studio album by the legendary musician Prince. The album is a sonic and stylistic departure from his previous work, incorporating elements of funk, rock, pop, and new wave. Featuring hit singles such as “1999” and “Little Red Corvette,” the album solidified Prince’s status as a genre-defying innovator and established his unique sound as a cultural touchstone. With its provocative lyrics and electrifying performances, “1999” remains a testament to Prince’s artistry and influence, inspiring generations of artists to come.

3. The Number Of The Beast – Iron Maiden

“The Number of the Beast” is the third studio album by the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, released in 1982. The album marked a significant milestone in the band’s career, featuring the addition of new lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson and showcasing their signature sound of soaring guitar solos and intricate compositions. With hits such as the titular track “The Number of the Beast” and “Run to the Hills,” the album solidified Iron Maiden’s status as one of the most influential and successful heavy metal bands of all time. The album remains a classic in the heavy metal genre, inspiring countless artists to this day.

4. Rio – Duran Duran

Released in 1982, “Rio” is the second studio album by the British new wave band Duran Duran. The album is a sonic departure from their debut album, incorporating funk, jazz, and disco influences into their signature sound. Featuring hit singles such as “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” and “Save a Prayer,” the album propelled Duran Duran to global superstardom and solidified their place in the pop culture lexicon of the 1980s. With its infectious hooks and danceable rhythms, “Rio” remains a classic of the new wave genre, inspiring generations of fans and artists alike.

5. The Message – Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five

Released in 1982, “The Message” is the debut studio album by the pioneering hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. The album is a landmark in the history of hip-hop, featuring socially conscious lyrics and innovative production techniques that revolutionized the genre. With hits such as the titular track “The Message” and “It’s Nasty (Genius of Love),” the album cemented Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s status as hip-hop icons, influencing countless artists to come. “The Message” remains a timeless classic of the genre, highlighting the power of hip-hop to address social issues and speak truth to power.

6. Nebraska – Bruce Springsteen

“Nebraska” is the sixth studio album by American rock musician Bruce Springsteen, released in 1982. The album is a stripped-down departure from his previous works, featuring only Springsteen’s voice, guitar, and harmonica. The songs explore themes of desperation, violence, and loss, capturing the struggles of the working class in America. With hits such as “Atlantic City” and “Nebraska,” the album showcased Springsteen’s storytelling abilities and cemented his reputation as a masterful songwriter. “Nebraska” remains a fan favorite and a critical darling, exemplifying Springsteen’s ability to capture the spirit of his time and place in American culture.

7. Avalon – Roxy Music

Released in 1982, “Avalon” is the eighth and final studio album by the British art rock band Roxy Music. The album is a departure from their earlier experimental works, featuring a smoother and more polished sound that incorporates elements of jazz, soul, and electronic music. With hits such as “More Than This” and “Avalon,” the album showcased Roxy Music’s evolution as a band and their ability to create lush, sophisticated soundscapes. “Avalon” remains a classic of the 1980s music scene, influencing a generation of artists and showcasing the enduring appeal of Roxy Music’s unique sound.

8. The Nightfly – Donald Fagen

“The Nightfly” is the debut solo album by American musician Donald Fagen, released in 1982. Fagen, known for his work as co-founder of the jazz-rock band Steely Dan, crafted an album that combines elements of jazz, rock, and pop, with lyrics that reflect on the culture and nostalgia of the 1950s and 1960s. With hits such as “I.G.Y. (What a Beautiful World)” and “New Frontier,” the album is a masterclass in songwriting, showcasing Fagen’s ability to create catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics. “The Nightfly” is a timeless classic of the 1980s music scene, influencing countless artists to this day.

9. Business As Usual – Men At Work

“Business As Usual” is the debut studio album by Australian rock band Men At Work, released in 1981. The album features a mix of reggae, rock, and pop influences, with hits such as “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under” that became international successes. With catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and lead singer Colin Hay’s distinctive vocals, “Business As Usual” introduced Men At Work to the world and helped popularize Australian music on a global scale. The album remains a beloved classic of the 1980s, showcasing the band’s unique sound and their ability to create infectious, feel-good music.

10. Imperial Bedroom – Elvis Costello and The Attractions

“Imperial Bedroom” is the seventh studio album by English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and his backing band The Attractions, released in 1982. The album features a range of musical styles, including pop, rock, and chamber music, and showcases Costello’s masterful songwriting and clever wordplay. Hits such as “Beyond Belief” and “Almost Blue” showcase the band’s versatility and Costello’s ability to blend different musical genres into a cohesive whole. “Imperial Bedroom” remains a classic of the 1980s music scene, cementing Costello’s status as one of the era’s most talented and innovative musicians.

11. Shoot Out the Lights – Richard & Linda Thompson

“Shoot Out the Lights” is the sixth and final studio album by British folk-rock duo Richard and Linda Thompson, released in 1982. The album features a blend of folk, rock, and country influences, with powerful vocals and intricate guitar work from Richard Thompson. The album’s themes of love and betrayal are expertly crafted in songs such as “Did She Jump or Was She Pushed?” and “Walking on a Wire.” Despite the personal turmoil that led to the couple’s divorce shortly after the album’s release, “Shoot Out the Lights” remains a masterpiece of the folk-rock genre and a testament to the Thompsons’ musical talents.

12. The Lexicon Of Love – ABC

“The Lexicon of Love” is the debut album by English synth-pop band ABC, released in 1982. The album is known for its lush orchestration, glamorous production, and singer Martin Fry’s suave and theatrical vocals. Hits such as “Poison Arrow” and “The Look of Love” showcase the band’s catchy hooks and sophisticated songwriting, while also exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and decadence. The album’s mix of pop, funk, and classical music influences set it apart from other synth-pop albums of the era, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre, hailed for its lush production and memorable songs.

13. Combat Rock – The Clash

“Combat Rock” is the fifth studio album by British punk rock band The Clash, released in 1982. The album is known for its diverse range of musical styles, incorporating elements of reggae, funk, rap, and rockabilly, while still maintaining the band’s trademark political and social commentary. Hits such as “Rock the Casbah” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” became some of the band’s most iconic songs, combining catchy melodies with incisive lyrics. The album’s experimental sound and political themes helped cement The Clash’s place as one of the most important and influential bands of the era.

14. Toto IV – Toto

Released in 1982, “Toto IV” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Toto. The album features some of Toto’s most well-known hits, including “Africa” and “Rosanna,” which won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1983. With a fusion of rock, pop, funk, and jazz, the album showcases the band’s musicianship and versatility, featuring complex arrangements and memorable melodies. The album was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard 200 chart and earning six Grammy Awards. “Toto IV” remains a staple of classic rock radio and a testament to the band’s enduring legacy.

15. Midnight Love – Marvin Gaye

“Midnight Love” is the final studio album of the legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye, released in 1982. The album marked a departure from Gaye’s previous works, as it features a more electronic sound and funkier beats. The album’s lead single “Sexual Healing” became one of Gaye’s most popular hits, and won him his first and only Grammy Award. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart and becoming Gaye’s highest-charting album since “Let’s Get It On” in 1973. “Midnight Love” showcases Gaye’s artistic versatility and is considered a classic of 80s R&B and soul music.

16. Screaming For Vengeance – Judas Priest

Released in 1982, Screaming for Vengeance is the eighth studio album by the English heavy metal band Judas Priest. The album is considered to be one of the most influential and important albums in the heavy metal genre. With its strong and powerful sound, Screaming for Vengeance became a critical and commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features hit singles such as “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'” and “Electric Eye,” both of which helped to propel Judas Priest to international fame and solidify their status as one of the most important bands in heavy metal history.

17. Pornography – The Cure

Released in 1982, “Pornography” is the fourth studio album by British alternative rock band The Cure. This album was considered to be one of their most dark, introspective and influential works. It features a raw and intense sound, with heavy use of guitars, drums, and synthesizers, as well as the melancholic and haunting vocals of Robert Smith. The lyrics delve into themes of despair, isolation, and self-destruction. The album has been cited as a major influence on the gothic rock and post-punk movements. “Pornography” remains a landmark album in The Cure’s career and is considered a classic of alternative rock.

18. American Fool – John Cougar

Released in 1982, “American Fool” is the fifth studio album by American rock singer-songwriter John Cougar (later known as John Mellencamp). The album contains some of Mellencamp’s most enduring hits, including “Hurts So Good” and “Jack & Diane,” both of which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album features Mellencamp’s signature heartland rock sound, with a blend of acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica, and piano. The lyrics reflect Mellencamp’s experience growing up in the American Midwest, with themes of small-town life, teenage love, and the struggles of working-class Americans. “American Fool” remains a classic example of 1980s American rock.

19. Bad Brains – Bad Brains

The self-titled debut album by Bad Brains is a raw and intense punk rock masterpiece that helped pioneer the hardcore punk movement. Released in 1982, the album is known for its blistering guitar riffs, breakneck speed drumming, and the band’s signature mix of punk rock and reggae. With songs like “Pay to Cum,” “Banned in DC,” and “Sailin’ On,” the album is an explosion of energy and rebellion that remains just as relevant today as it was over 30 years ago. Bad Brains’ debut album is a must-listen for any fans of punk rock and hardcore music.

20. Upstairs At Eric’s – Yaz(oo)

“Upstairs at Eric’s” is the debut album from synthpop duo Yaz(oo) (known as Yaz in the US), released in 1982. The album features Alison Moyet’s powerful vocals, paired with Vince Clarke’s innovative use of synthesizers and drum machines, resulting in a unique sound that has since become iconic of the genre. The album includes their hits “Don’t Go” and “Only You,” along with other standout tracks like “Situation” and “Midnight.” “Upstairs at Eric’s” is a testament to the duo’s artistry and creativity, and has cemented their place as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 1980s.

21. Asia – Asia

Released in 1982, Asia’s self-titled debut album was a commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. The supergroup consisted of former members of Yes, King Crimson, ELP, and The Buggles, and their combined talents resulted in a cohesive sound that blended progressive rock with pop sensibilities. The album’s hits, “Heat of the Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell,” are catchy and well-crafted, while the rest of the album features impressive musicianship and intricate arrangements. The album’s lush production and polished sound helped define the ’80s rock scene and established Asia as a significant force in the genre.

22. Tug Of War – Paul McCartney

Tug of War is the third solo album by former Beatles member Paul McCartney, released in 1982. The album features collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Carl Perkins, and George Martin. The songs range from upbeat pop-rock tunes to emotional ballads, and showcase McCartney’s impressive songwriting abilities. The album’s title track was a hit single and features a poignant duet with Stevie Wonder. The album also features “Here Today,” a tribute to McCartney’s former bandmate John Lennon. Overall, Tug of War is a highly enjoyable and well-produced album, showcasing McCartney’s continuing relevance and creative power in the 1980s.

23. The Nylon Curtain – Billy Joel

Released in 1982, “The Nylon Curtain” is Billy Joel’s eighth studio album and features a departure from his previous pop-rock sound with its darker and more introspective themes. The album’s lyrics are inspired by Joel’s disillusionment with the American Dream and his reflections on the Cold War era. Songs like “Allentown” and “Goodnight Saigon” explore the impact of unemployment and the Vietnam War on working-class Americans, while “Laura” and “She’s Right On Time” showcase Joel’s songwriting skills with their catchy melodies and memorable choruses. “The Nylon Curtain” remains a highlight of Joel’s discography and a testament to his versatility as an artist.

24. Black Metal – Venom

Released in 1982, “Black Metal” is the second studio album by the British extreme metal band, Venom. This album is considered to be one of the pioneers of the black metal genre, as its lyrics, imagery, and musical style inspired many other bands in the extreme metal scene. The album features aggressive and raw guitar riffs, blistering drumming, and harsh vocals with lyrics that reference Satanism, darkness, and evil. “Black Metal” has become a cult classic among metal fans, and it’s still regarded as one of the most influential and controversial albums in the history of heavy metal.

25. Night And Day – Joe Jackson

Released in 1982, “Night and Day” is the fifth studio album by British musician Joe Jackson. The album experiments with a range of musical styles such as jazz, salsa, and pop. The lead single, “Steppin’ Out,” became Jackson’s biggest hit in the United States, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album was critically acclaimed for its unique blend of genres and catchy melodies. It received four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, and was certified platinum in the US. “Night and Day” remains one of Jackson’s most popular and influential works.

26. Signals – Rush

Released in 1982, “Signals” is the 9th studio album by Canadian rock band Rush. This album marks a turning point in their musical style, as they incorporated more synthesizers and experimental sounds. The album features popular hits like “Subdivisions,” “New World Man,” and “The Analog Kid,” which are regarded as some of the band’s best tracks. The album’s themes explore technology, isolation, and the future of humanity. The combination of Geddy Lee’s powerful vocals, Alex Lifeson’s dynamic guitar riffs, and Neil Peart’s complex drumming patterns make this album a standout in the band’s extensive discography.

27. Hello, I Must Be Going – Phil Collins

Released in 1982, “Hello, I Must Be Going” is the second solo album from Phil Collins, following his departure from the progressive rock band Genesis. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, including Collins’ hit cover of The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love”. The album showcases Collins’ versatility as a musician, with tracks ranging from upbeat pop-rock to emotional ballads. Notable tracks include the introspective “Do You Know, Do You Care?”, the up-tempo “I Cannot Believe It’s True”, and the contemplative “Why Can’t It Wait ‘Til Morning”. Overall, the album solidified Collins’ place as a solo artist and further showcased his talents as a songwriter and performer.

28. Big Science – Laurie Anderson

Laurie Anderson’s “Big Science” is an experimental art pop album that features her spoken-word poetry, electronic music, and unconventional instrumentation. The album’s themes are diverse, ranging from consumerism and technology to relationships and war, and Anderson’s idiosyncratic lyrics and delivery add a touch of irony and wit to the songs. The tracks are built around layered and looping electronic sounds, incorporating everything from drum machines and synthesizers to violin and bagpipes. “Big Science” is a provocative and thought-provoking album that pushes the boundaries of what popular music can be and still resonates with listeners today.

29. Lionel Richie – Lionel Richie

Released in 1982, “Lionel Richie” was the eponymous debut solo album of the former lead vocalist of the Commodores. It featured the hit singles “Truly” and “You Are”, both of which reached number one on the US Adult Contemporary chart. The album also included “My Love”, “Serves You Right” and “Wandering Stranger”. It was a commercial success, reaching number three on the US Billboard 200 and earning Richie a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. The album showcases Richie’s signature soulful voice, romantic lyrics, and smooth melodies that would become his trademark throughout his successful career.

30. The Gap Band IV – The Gap Band

Released in 1982, The Gap Band IV is the sixth album by American R&B and funk band The Gap Band. The album features the hit singles “Early in the Morning,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” and “Outstanding,” which became some of the band’s most iconic songs. The album showcases the band’s trademark funk sound with upbeat rhythms, groovy basslines, and lively brass arrangements. The Gap Band IV is a funky and energetic album that perfectly captures the essence of the early ’80s dance and R&B scene. Its timeless sound and catchy hooks have made it a classic of the era.

31. Mirage – Fleetwood Mac

Mirage, the thirteenth studio album from Fleetwood Mac, was released in 1982 and went on to become another commercial success for the band. The album features the popular singles “Hold Me” and “Gypsy,” along with several other well-crafted tracks. The album showcases the signature harmonies and musicianship of the band members, with Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar work and Stevie Nicks’ vocals being standout performances on the record. Mirage represents a pivotal moment in the band’s career, following the tumultuous period during the making of their previous album, Tusk. It is a refined and cohesive work, capturing the band at their peak.

32. H2O – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Released in 1982, H2O is the eleventh studio album by the American pop rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates. The album features the hit singles “Maneater,” “One on One,” and “Family Man,” which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. H2O marked a departure from the duo’s previous soul-influenced sound, incorporating a more polished and radio-friendly pop sound. The album’s production was praised for its use of synthesizers and electronic instrumentation, which became a hallmark of the 1980s pop sound. H2O remains a beloved album of the era, and a highlight of Daryl Hall & John Oates’ discography.

33. Special Beat Service – The (English) Beat

Released in 1982, “Special Beat Service” is the third and final studio album by British ska band The (English) Beat. The album showcases their signature blend of ska, reggae, and pop sounds, while also incorporating elements of funk and soul. The album includes hit singles such as “I Confess” and “Save It for Later”, as well as a cover of Andy Williams’ “Can’t Get Used to Losing You”. The album’s lyrics explore themes of love, relationships, and social commentary, with a politically charged undertone. “Special Beat Service” remains a classic of the British ska movement and an essential listen for fans of the genre.

34. Peter Gabriel (IV)/Security – Peter Gabriel

Released in 1982, Peter Gabriel’s fourth solo album, also known as “Security,” is a masterful exploration of the art-rock genre. The album has a distinctive, progressive sound that blends elements of world music with synthesizers, ambient sounds, and Gabriel’s powerful vocals. The album features some of Gabriel’s most memorable tracks, including “Shock the Monkey” and “San Jacinto,” both of which explore themes of power, oppression, and liberation. Gabriel’s experimentation with sonic textures, unusual rhythms, and musical arrangements make “Security” an innovative and influential album that continues to inspire artists today. It is a testament to Gabriel’s artistic vision and creative genius.

35. Picture This – Huey Lewis & The News

Released in 1982, “Picture This” is the second studio album by Huey Lewis and the News. It features their trademark blend of rock, pop, and R&B, with catchy hooks and infectious grooves. The album spawned several hit singles, including “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hope You Love Me Like You Say You Do,” and “Workin’ for a Livin’.” The band’s energetic performance and Lewis’ powerful vocals shine throughout the album, while the arrangements are full of brass and keyboard flourishes. “Picture This” solidified Huey Lewis and the News’ place in the pop-rock landscape of the 80s and is a fun and enjoyable listen to this day.

36. Chronic Town – R.E.M.

Released in 1982, Chronic Town is the debut EP by the American alternative rock band R.E.M. The five-track record showcases the band’s signature sound, a mix of jangling guitars, intricate rhythms, and Michael Stipe’s enigmatic vocals. Chronic Town’s introspective lyrics and evocative imagery delve into themes of isolation, self-discovery, and the complexities of human emotions. The opening track “Wolves, Lower” is a standout, with its driving rhythm and Stipe’s poetic lyrics. Chronic Town was a critical success, laying the groundwork for R.E.M.’s future career and solidifying their place in the alternative rock scene of the 1980s.

37. Forever, For Always, For Love – Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross’s 1982 album “Forever, For Always, For Love” is a soulful masterpiece that showcases his smooth, velvety voice and impeccable songwriting skills. The album features a blend of upbeat and slow jams, including the title track, which became a classic R&B ballad. Other standout tracks include “Better Love,” “Bad Boy/Having a Party,” and “Promise Me.” Vandross’s ability to convey emotion through his voice is truly remarkable, and the album is a testament to his talent as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time. “Forever, For Always, For Love” is a must-listen for fans of soulful, romantic music.

38. English Settlement – XTC

Released in 1982, English Settlement is the fifth studio album by English rock band XTC. Known for their offbeat and catchy pop songs, this album marks a departure from their previous sound and takes on a more introspective and experimental tone. The album features a mix of acoustic and electric instruments and showcases the band’s musical versatility. Standout tracks include “Senses Working Overtime” and “Ball and Chain.” With its poetic lyrics, lush harmonies, and intricate arrangements, English Settlement is a captivating and unique album that solidified XTC’s reputation as one of the most innovative bands of the era.

39. Pictures At Eleven – Robert Plant

“Pictures At Eleven” is the debut solo album by Robert Plant, the former frontman of Led Zeppelin. The album marked a departure from Plant’s blues-rock past and incorporated new wave and hard rock elements, creating a distinctive sound. The album features the hit single “Burning Down One Side,” which showcases Plant’s powerful vocals and innovative songwriting. Plant collaborated with guitarist Robbie Blunt to create a fresh and exciting sound that was both commercial and experimental. “Pictures At Eleven” established Plant as a solo artist and paved the way for his successful career outside of Led Zeppelin.

40. Killer On The Rampage – Eddy Grant

Released in 1982, Killer on the Rampage is a quintessential dance-pop album by Eddy Grant. The album’s title track became a massive hit, and the album also produced other popular singles like “Electric Avenue” and “I Don’t Wanna Dance.” Grant’s groovy, infectious rhythms and upbeat melodies make this album an irresistible party starter. However, the album is not just a collection of catchy dance tunes. It also features thought-provoking lyrics that address social and political issues like racism and poverty, making Killer on the Rampage both an entertaining and socially conscious record.

41. Milo Goes To College – The Descendents

“Milo Goes to College” is the debut album of American punk rock band The Descendents, released in 1982. The album features 22 high-energy tracks with catchy hooks, fast-paced drumming, and aggressive guitar riffs, as well as witty lyrics covering a range of themes, from romance and friendship to coffee and parents. With its humor and raw, unpolished sound, “Milo Goes to College” became a landmark in the punk rock genre, influencing countless bands and earning a devoted fan base. The album remains a classic today, celebrated for its infectious energy and relatable, tongue-in-cheek lyrics.

42. Bad To The Bone – George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Released in 1982, “Bad to the Bone” is the fifth studio album by George Thorogood & The Destroyers. The album features the iconic title track, which has since become a classic rock staple. The album also features other fan favorites such as “Mississippi Blues,” “Back to Wentzville,” and “No Particular Place to Go.” The album is known for its hard-driving, bluesy sound and showcases Thorogood’s impressive guitar skills. With “Bad to the Bone,” Thorogood established himself as one of the leading figures in the blues rock scene and helped to revitalize interest in blues music in the 1980s.

43. A Flock Of Seagulls – A Flock Of Seagulls

Released in 1982, A Flock of Seagulls’ self-titled debut album features their signature synth-pop sound and distinctive haircuts. The album’s lead single, “I Ran (So Far Away),” became a hit and propelled the band to fame. Other tracks, such as “Telecommunication” and “Space Age Love Song,” showcase the band’s futuristic, new wave sound with their prominent synthesizers and catchy melodies. The album’s cover art, featuring a photograph of a seagull with an elongated wing, became iconic and helped solidify the band’s image. Overall, A Flock of Seagulls’ debut album is a must-listen for fans of 80s synth-pop and new wave music.

44. Eye In The Sky – Alan Parsons Project

Released in 1982, Eye In The Sky is the sixth studio album by the British progressive rock band, The Alan Parsons Project. The album features the hit singles “Eye In The Sky”, “Games People Play”, and “Psychobabble”. The album is notable for its conceptualization and elaborate production, with its lyrical themes revolving around social and political issues, with the title track being a commentary on the surveillance state. The album’s lush instrumentation and intricate arrangements showcase the band’s trademark sound of progressive rock blended with pop hooks, making it one of their most successful and enduring works.

45. Aldo Nova – Aldo Nova

The self-titled debut album by Canadian musician Aldo Nova was released in 1982 and features his signature hit “Fantasy.” The album offers a blend of hard rock, pop, and power ballads, showcasing Aldo Nova’s diverse musical talent as a songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist. The album’s production, which was entirely handled by Aldo Nova, is sleek and polished, highlighting his proficiency as a producer. In addition to “Fantasy,” the album also includes other standout tracks such as “Heart to Heart” and “Foolin’ Yourself.” Overall, Aldo Nova’s debut album is a strong introduction to his musical style and versatility as an artist.

46. Blackout – Scorpions

Released in 1982, “Blackout” is the eighth studio album by German hard rock band Scorpions. This album was a turning point for the band and marked a departure from their earlier sound, with a greater emphasis on melodic hard rock. The album includes some of the band’s biggest hits, such as “No One Like You,” “Blackout,” and “Can’t Live Without You.” The album’s production quality is top-notch, and Klaus Meine’s vocals shine throughout. With its hard-hitting riffs, catchy hooks, and sing-along choruses, “Blackout” remains one of the Scorpions’ most popular and well-loved albums to this day.

47. Marshall Crenshaw – Marshall Crenshaw

Marshall Crenshaw’s self-titled debut album is a quintessential power-pop record of the 1980s. The album features ten carefully crafted tracks, each one showcasing Crenshaw’s exceptional songwriting skills and melodic sensibilities. From the jangly guitar hooks of “Someday, Someway” to the bittersweet balladry of “There She Goes Again,” the album is a masterclass in classic pop songwriting. Crenshaw’s sweet, boyish voice and deft guitar work are front and center, supported by a tight rhythm section and catchy harmonies. The album’s upbeat energy and timeless pop melodies have ensured its place as a cult classic among power-pop aficionados.

48. Vs. – Mission Of Burma

Mission of Burma’s 1982 album, Vs., is a relentless assault of post-punk guitar rock, a sound that became their signature. With jagged, abrasive guitars, propulsive rhythms, and often cryptic lyrics, the album is a chaotic mix of art and punk rock. The band’s energy is palpable, with tracks like “That’s When I Reach for My Revolver” and “Academy Fight Song” leaving a lasting impact. Vs. helped establish Mission of Burma as one of the most influential bands of the post-punk era, and its innovative use of guitar effects and discordant harmonies continues to inspire generations of indie rock musicians today.

49. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) – Simple Minds

Simple Minds’ fifth studio album, “New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)”, marked a significant departure from their previous work, adopting a more polished, electronic sound. The album includes hit tracks such as “Promised You a Miracle” and “Glittering Prize” that showcase the band’s talent for creating anthemic, uplifting songs. However, the album also contains more atmospheric and introspective tracks such as “Someone, Somewhere in Summertime” and “King is White and in the Crowd.” “New Gold Dream” is a triumph of ’80s synth-pop, showcasing Simple Minds at the height of their creative powers and cementing their place as one of the decade’s most influential bands.

50. The Dreaming – Kate Bush

Released in 1982, “The Dreaming” is Kate Bush’s fourth studio album and represents a departure from her previous work. With influences ranging from art rock to world music, Bush experiments with sound and explores a diverse range of themes, including mythology, politics, and relationships. The album features complex and layered arrangements, with Bush’s distinctive vocals taking center stage. The title track stands out with its use of sampling and vocal effects, while “Sat in Your Lap” and “Night of the Swallow” showcase Bush’s signature theatricality. Although initially met with mixed reviews, “The Dreaming” has since become a cult favorite among fans of avant-garde pop.

51. Special Forces – .38 Special

Special Forces is the fourth studio album by the southern rock band .38 Special, released in 1982. The album is filled with classic southern rock sounds, including powerful guitar riffs and catchy choruses. The title track, “Special Forces,” is a standout song, featuring a driving rhythm and lyrics that pay tribute to the United States military. “Caught Up In You” is another fan favorite, with its upbeat melody and relatable lyrics about falling in love. The album was a commercial success, reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and solidifying .38 Special’s status as one of the premier southern rock bands of the 1980s.

52. A Kiss In The Dreamhouse – Siouxsie & The Banshees

Released in 1982, “A Kiss In The Dreamhouse” is the fifth studio album by the British post-punk band Siouxsie & The Banshees. The album is a departure from their earlier work, incorporating lush and atmospheric soundscapes, intricate instrumentation, and diverse musical influences. Lead singer Siouxsie Sioux’s distinctive voice is at its most versatile, with her singing in different styles and ranges throughout the album. The songs touch on themes of love, lust, and desire, as well as more abstract and surreal topics. “A Kiss In The Dreamhouse” is a captivating and innovative album that remains a classic in the post-punk genre.

53. Restless And Wild – Accept

Released in 1982, “Restless and Wild” is the fourth studio album by German heavy metal band Accept. The album features some of the band’s most well-known tracks, including the title track and “Fast as a Shark,” both of which have become staples of the band’s live performances. The album also showcases the band’s unique blend of heavy metal and hard rock, with driving guitar riffs and memorable hooks throughout. The raw energy and intensity of the album has made it a classic in the heavy metal genre, and a must-listen for fans of the band and the era.

54. Chicago 16 – Chicago

Chicago’s 16th studio album marked a significant change for the band as they embraced a more radio-friendly pop sound. The album features classic hits such as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Love Me Tomorrow,” both of which reached the top 20 on the US charts. The album also features a more prominent use of synthesizers and drum machines, adding to the band’s new sound. Although some fans of the band’s earlier jazz-rock sound may have been disappointed by the shift in direction, Chicago 16 remains a solid pop album that helped the band stay relevant during a changing musical landscape.

55. Friend Or Foe – Adam Ant

Released in 1982, “Friend or Foe” was Adam Ant’s debut solo album after leaving his band, Adam and the Ants. The album featured a more polished and accessible sound that showcased Ant’s signature mix of punk rock, new wave, and pop sensibilities. The album’s title track was a hit single and became one of Ant’s most recognizable songs, thanks to its catchy melody and sing-along chorus. Other notable tracks on the album include “Goody Two Shoes” and “Desperate But Not Serious,” both of which were also successful singles. Overall, “Friend or Foe” is a classic example of 80s pop rock with a punk edge.

56. Long After Dark – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ fifth studio album, “Long After Dark,” is a powerful and energetic release that solidified the band’s reputation as one of the greatest rock acts of the 1980s. The album features a mix of upbeat rockers and heartfelt ballads, showcasing the band’s versatility and musicianship. Standout tracks include the infectious “You Got Lucky,” the anthemic “Change of Heart,” and the haunting ballad “Straight into Darkness.” Petty’s distinct vocals and the Heartbreakers’ tight instrumentation create a cohesive and memorable album that remains a fan favorite to this day.

57. Music For A New Society – John Cale

Released in 1982, Music for a New Society is John Cale’s eighth solo album and one of his most personal and experimental works. The album deals with themes of personal loss and inner turmoil, with Cale’s raw and emotional vocals driving the haunting and minimalist instrumentation. The songs are stripped back to their core, with sparse piano, guitar, and percussion creating a dark and introspective atmosphere. The album has been praised for its fearless honesty and its ability to confront difficult emotions head-on, making it a challenging but rewarding listen for those looking for something outside of the mainstream.

58. Computer Games – George Clinton

“Computer Games” is the 1982 debut solo album by George Clinton, the mastermind behind the funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic. The album is a mix of funk, rock, and electronic music and features a cast of talented musicians and collaborators. Clinton’s signature humor and social commentary are present in the lyrics, which are both playful and thought-provoking. The album’s hit single “Atomic Dog” is a classic example of Clinton’s eclectic and innovative style, combining elements of funk, rock, and electro with a catchy, unforgettable chorus. “Computer Games” is a timeless work of musical genius that continues to inspire and influence artists to this day.

59. Kissing To Be Clever – Culture Club

Released in 1982, Culture Club’s debut album “Kissing To Be Clever” showcases the band’s unique blend of new wave, pop, and soul. With Boy George’s androgynous vocals and the band’s catchy melodies, the album was a commercial and critical success, with hits like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Time (Clock of the Heart)” becoming iconic ’80s songs. The album also explores darker themes, with songs like “White Boy” addressing issues of racism and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” delving into the seedy world of prostitution. Overall, “Kissing To Be Clever” is a classic ’80s album that remains relevant today.

60. Night Nurse – Gregory Isaacs

Released in 1982, “Night Nurse” is the eleventh studio album by Jamaican reggae artist Gregory Isaacs. The album features the title track “Night Nurse,” which became one of Isaacs’ most famous and enduring songs, known for its smooth, seductive rhythm and romantic lyrics. The album was produced by Isaacs himself and features backing vocals by the legendary I-Threes. Along with the title track, other standout songs on the album include “Stranger in Town” and “Hot Stepper.” “Night Nurse” remains one of Gregory Isaacs’ most celebrated albums and a classic of the reggae genre, known for its soulful, romantic vibes.

61. Daylight Again – Crosby, Stills, & Nash

Released in 1982, “Daylight Again” is the seventh studio album by American folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. The album includes hit singles like “Wasted on the Way” and “Southern Cross” and features collaborations with Graham Nash’s old bandmates from The Hollies. The album was a commercial success, reaching the Top 10 in the US and UK charts. It was also noted for its political and social themes, with songs like “Delta” and “Might as Well Have a Good Time” addressing issues of the time such as nuclear arms proliferation and the environmental movement. “Daylight Again” remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

62. Too-Rye-Ay – Dexy’s Midnight Runners

Released in 1982, “Too-Rye-Ay” is the second album by Dexys Midnight Runners, a British band known for their unique sound blending punk, soul, and Celtic folk influences. The album features the hit singles “Come On Eileen” and “Jackie Wilson Said,” both of which reached the top of the charts in the UK and US. The album showcases the band’s energetic and passionate performances, with frontman Kevin Rowland’s distinctive voice leading the charge. “Too-Rye-Ay” is a quintessential 80s album that captures the spirit of the time while also displaying the band’s artistic and musical evolution.

63. Jump To It – Aretha Franklin

“Jump To It” is the 1982 album by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The album is a brilliant example of Franklin’s vocal prowess, with her powerful voice delivering soulful performances over a range of R&B and funk-influenced tracks. The title track “Jump To It” is a funky and danceable tune that showcases Franklin’s exceptional vocal range. The album also features the hit single “Love Me Right,” which further highlights Franklin’s skill as a singer. “Jump To It” is a strong addition to Franklin’s discography, showcasing her as a versatile artist who could masterfully perform a variety of genres.

64. Pleasure Victim – Berlin

“Pleasure Victim” is the debut album by the American synth-pop band Berlin, released in 1982. This album was an influential work in the new wave and synth-pop genre, with its mixture of upbeat, danceable tracks and darker, more introspective songs. The title track, “Pleasure Victim,” is a driving, pulsating dance number with sexually charged lyrics that became a popular club hit. The album also includes the hits “Sex (I’m A…)” and “The Metro,” which features catchy melodies and dramatic arrangements. Overall, “Pleasure Victim” is a classic album that helped define the synth-pop sound of the 1980s.

65. Sweets From A Stranger – Squeeze

Released in 1982, Sweets from a Stranger is the fifth studio album by British new wave band Squeeze. The album showcases a departure from the band’s earlier sound, incorporating a more polished and mature style that features elements of jazz and Latin rhythms. The hit single “Black Coffee in Bed” highlights the album, which also includes other strong tracks such as “When the Hangover Strikes” and “Elephant Girl.” The album’s lyricism is introspective and explores themes of love, relationships, and the challenges of growing older. Sweets from a Stranger is a solid addition to Squeeze’s discography and a must-listen for fans of 80s new wave.

66. Abracadabra – Steve Miller Band

Released in 1982, “Abracadabra” is the twelfth studio album by the Steve Miller Band. The album is best known for its title track, which became a hit single and reached the top of the charts in several countries. The album was produced by Steve Miller himself and features a mix of pop, rock, and blues. With catchy hooks and polished production, the album showcases Miller’s talent as a songwriter and guitarist. Tracks like “Cool Magic” and “Give It Up” also received airplay, and the album was a commercial success, reaching platinum status in the United States.

67. Forever Now – The Psychedelic Furs

Released in 1982, “Forever Now” marked a significant transition for The Psychedelic Furs, shedding their punk-influenced sound in favor of a more refined, experimental post-punk/new wave approach. The album features several of the band’s signature songs, including “Love My Way” and “The Ghost in You”, which incorporate elements of synthesizers and saxophones to create a unique, atmospheric sound. The album’s themes center around alienation, disillusionment, and the search for identity, making it a perfect soundtrack for those struggling with the complexities of the modern world. “Forever Now” is a timeless classic that showcases The Psychedelic Furs at their creative peak.

68. Emotions In Motion – Billy Squier

“Emotions In Motion” is the third album by American rock artist Billy Squier. Released in 1982, it reached the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned several hit singles, including “Everybody Wants You” and “Emotions in Motion”. The album features a blend of hard rock, pop, and new wave influences, with Squier’s guitar work and powerful vocals leading the way. The songs are catchy and energetic, with lyrics exploring themes of love, desire, and the highs and lows of life. “Emotions In Motion” cemented Squier’s status as a leading rock artist of the early 1980s.

69. Album: Generic Flipper – Flipper

“Album: Generic Flipper” is the debut album by the American punk band Flipper, released in 1982. It features their signature sound of heavy, sludgy, and noisy punk rock mixed with elements of psychedelia and experimental music. The album is characterized by its unrelenting and aggressive sound, dissonant guitar riffs, and confrontational lyrics that tackle themes of societal decay, drug addiction, and nihilism. Despite its raw production, the album has become a cult classic in the punk rock scene and has influenced numerous bands in the genre. “Album: Generic Flipper” remains an essential listen for fans of punk and alternative rock.

70. Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet – Rick Springfield

Released in 1982, “Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet” is the fifth studio album by Australian singer-songwriter Rick Springfield. The album features Springfield’s signature guitar-driven power pop sound, with infectious hooks and sing-along choruses. The record produced several chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” and “Human Touch,” all of which showcase Springfield’s powerful vocal range and ear for melody. With its blend of catchy hooks, polished production, and driving rock rhythms, “Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet” solidified Rick Springfield’s status as a pop-rock icon and cemented his place in 1980s music culture.

71. The Concert In Central Park – Simon & Garfunkel

The Concert in Central Park is a live album by Simon & Garfunkel, recorded in front of more than 500,000 fans in September 1981. The album features classic hits from their legendary career, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as well as a few lesser-known tracks. The energy and excitement of the concert are palpable, with the duo’s harmonies perfectly captured. The album is an iconic representation of Simon & Garfunkel’s musical legacy, showcasing their timeless songs and unparalleled musicianship, as well as the connection they shared with their fans.

72. Diver Down – Van Halen

Released in 1982, “Diver Down” is the fifth studio album by American rock band Van Halen. The album features a mix of cover songs and original compositions and includes hits such as “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Dancing in the Street.” The album showcases the virtuosic guitar playing of Eddie Van Halen, while also highlighting the strong vocals of David Lee Roth. The band’s experimental and genre-defying sound is also evident in tracks like “Little Guitars” and “The Full Bug.” “Diver Down” is a classic Van Halen album that remains a fan favorite to this day.

73. Walk Among Us – The Misfits

Released in 1982, “Walk Among Us” is the debut album of the legendary punk rock band, The Misfits. The album features fast-paced, aggressive tracks with horror-themed lyrics, showcasing the band’s unique style of “horror punk”. With its dark, energetic and catchy tunes, the album has become a cult classic among punk rock fans. The Misfits’ iconic sound, blending punk rock with horror and sci-fi themes, has influenced countless musicians in the punk and metal scenes. “Walk Among Us” is a must-listen for fans of classic punk rock and for anyone interested in the origins of horror punk.

74. Billy Idol – Billy Idol

The eponymous album “Billy Idol” by the British rock singer is a classic of 80s rock. Released in 1982, it features the iconic hits “White Wedding” and “Dancing with Myself”, which are still played on rock radio stations around the world today. The album showcases Billy Idol’s unique style, blending punk, rock, and new wave into a powerful and energetic sound. His raw, intense vocals are complemented by powerful guitar riffs and driving drum beats, creating a memorable and timeless sound. “Billy Idol” is an essential album for any fan of 80s rock and a testament to Billy Idol’s lasting impact on the genre.

75. Songs Of The Free – Gang Of Four

“Songs of the Free” by Gang of Four is a post-punk classic. Released in 1982, the album features politically charged lyrics that comment on social issues such as consumerism, imperialism, and war. The band’s signature sound, which combines angular guitar riffs, tight rhythms, and dissonant vocals, is on full display throughout the album. Songs like “I Love a Man in a Uniform” and “Call Me Up” showcase Gang of Four’s ability to blend catchy hooks with their biting social commentary. “Songs of the Free” is a must-listen for any fan of post-punk or anyone interested in socially conscious music.

76. You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever – Orange Juice

“You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever” is the debut album by Scottish indie pop band Orange Juice, released in 1982. The album features a mix of jangly guitars, catchy melodies, and witty lyrics that helped define the indie pop genre. The album’s standout tracks include “Felicity”, “Rip It Up”, and “Poor Old Soul”, all of which showcase the band’s unique style and charm. With its blend of punk energy and pop sensibility, “You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever” is a timeless album that continues to inspire indie pop bands to this day.

77. No Control – Eddie Money

“No Control” is the seventh studio album by American rock singer Eddie Money, released in 1982. The album features the hit singles “Think I’m in Love” and “Shakin'”, both of which became staples on rock radio during the 80s. The album showcases Eddie Money’s signature sound, which combines driving rock rhythms, catchy hooks, and soulful vocals. With its polished production and memorable hooks, “No Control” is a quintessential album of the 80s rock era. Fans of classic rock will appreciate the album’s energy and upbeat spirit, making it a must-have for any rock music collection.

78. Love Over Gold – Dire Straits

“Love Over Gold” is the fourth studio album by British rock band Dire Straits, released in 1982. The album features the hit single “Private Investigations” and showcases the band’s signature blend of rock, blues, and jazz influences. The album is known for its lengthy and complex instrumental sections, particularly on the epic title track “Love Over Gold” and the instrumental piece “Les Boys”. With its richly textured soundscapes and poetic lyrics, “Love Over Gold” is a timeless masterpiece that solidified Dire Straits’ place in the pantheon of great rock bands of the 80s and beyond.

79. Vacation – The Go-Go’s

“Vacation” is the second studio album by American all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, released in 1982. The album features the hit title track “Vacation” and the upbeat party anthem “We Got The Beat”. The Go-Go’s unique blend of punk rock, new wave, and power pop is on full display throughout the album, with catchy hooks, memorable melodies, and infectious energy. With its polished production and catchy hooks, “Vacation” is an essential album of the 80s new wave era. Fans of upbeat, high-energy rock music will appreciate The Go-Go’s infectious spirit and undeniable talent.

80. Sulk – The Associates

“Sulk” is the second studio album by Scottish post-punk band The Associates, released in 1982. The album features the hit single “Party Fears Two” and showcases the band’s unique sound, which combines soaring vocals, intricate instrumentation, and poetic lyrics. The album’s lush production, courtesy of legendary producer Martin Rushent, creates a dreamlike atmosphere that perfectly complements the band’s artful compositions. With its blend of post-punk energy and art pop sophistication, “Sulk” is a classic album of the 80s and a testament to The Associates’ enduring influence on the indie music scene.

81. Under The Big Black Sun – X

“Under The Big Black Sun” is the third studio album by American punk rock band X, released in 1982. The album features the hits “The Hungry Wolf” and “Motel Room in My Bed” and showcases the band’s unique blend of punk, rockabilly, and country influences. With its driving rhythms, catchy hooks, and politically charged lyrics, “Under The Big Black Sun” is a seminal album of the American punk rock movement. X’s fearless approach to songwriting and performance has inspired countless artists in the years since the album’s release, cementing their place in the pantheon of great punk rock bands.

82. Get Nervous – Pat Benatar

“Get Nervous” is the fourth studio album by American rock singer Pat Benatar, released in 1982. The album features the hit singles “Shadows of the Night” and “Little Too Late” and showcases Benatar’s powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. With its hard-driving rock sound and memorable hooks, “Get Nervous” is a classic album of the 80s rock era. Benatar’s raw talent and unapologetic approach to music have made her one of the most enduring and beloved rock stars of all time, and “Get Nervous” is a testament to her enduring influence on the genre.

83. The Blue Mask – Lou Reed

“The Blue Mask” is the eleventh studio album by American musician Lou Reed, released in 1982. The album features the hit single “Waves of Fear” and showcases Reed’s signature lyrical prowess and uncompromising musical vision. With its raw, unfiltered sound and deeply personal lyrics, “The Blue Mask” is a powerful and introspective album that grapples with themes of love, loss, and redemption. Reed’s unique blend of punk rock, folk, and avant-garde influences has made him one of the most influential figures in the history of rock music, and “The Blue Mask” is a shining example of his enduring legacy.

84. All This Love – DeBarge

“All This Love” is the second studio album by American R&B group DeBarge, released in 1982. The album features the hit singles “I Like It” and “All This Love,” and showcases the group’s smooth harmonies and infectious pop melodies. With its blend of funk, soul, and pop influences, “All This Love” is a quintessential example of the early 80s R&B sound. DeBarge’s incredible vocal range and impeccable songwriting have made them one of the most beloved R&B groups of all time, and “All This Love” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

85. Hex Enduction Hour – The Fall

“Hex Enduction Hour” is the fourth studio album by British post-punk band The Fall, released in 1982. The album features the hit single “The Classical” and showcases the band’s innovative, experimental sound and unique approach to songwriting. With its unconventional time signatures, surreal lyrics, and dissonant guitar riffs, “Hex Enduction Hour” is a groundbreaking album that pushed the boundaries of rock music. The Fall’s uncompromising approach to music has made them one of the most influential bands in the history of post-punk, and “Hex Enduction Hour” is a testament to their enduring legacy.

86. The Name Of This Band Is Talking Heads – Talking Heads

“The Name of This Band is Talking Heads” is a live album by the American new wave band Talking Heads, released in 1982. The album features recordings from various live performances between 1977 and 1981, showcasing the band’s evolution and experimentation with new sounds and genres. From the funky rhythms of “Psycho Killer” to the driving guitars of “Life During Wartime,” the album captures the energy and excitement of Talking Heads’ live shows. With its raw, unpolished sound and eclectic mix of musical styles, “The Name of This Band is Talking Heads” remains a beloved classic in the band’s discography.

87. All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes – Pete Townshend

“All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes” is the third solo album by Pete Townshend, released in 1982. The album features a mix of hard rock, synthpop, and world music influences, with Townshend exploring themes of spirituality, love, and personal growth. The album features hit singles “Uniforms” and “Slit Skirts,” as well as experimental tracks like “Stardom in Acton” and “Exquisitely Bored.” With its bold musical experimentation and insightful lyrics, “All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes” remains a standout album in Townshend’s solo career and a must-listen for fans of innovative rock music.

88. The Rise And Fall – Madness

“The Rise and Fall” is the fourth studio album by British ska band Madness, released in 1982. The album features the band’s signature blend of ska, pop, and rock, with catchy hooks and playful lyrics about everyday life in the UK. The album includes hit singles such as “Our House,” “Tomorrow’s (Just Another Day),” and “It Must Be Love.” The album’s sound showcases a more polished and mature approach to songwriting while still maintaining the band’s playful energy. “The Rise and Fall” remains a classic album of the ska revival era and a staple of British pop music.

89. Straight Between The Eyes – Rainbow

Released in 1982, “Straight Between the Eyes” is the sixth studio album by British rock band Rainbow, led by former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore. The album features an energetic and heavy sound, combining hard rock with elements of pop and AOR. The album’s hit single “Stone Cold” showcases Ronnie James Dio’s powerful vocals, and the album also features memorable tracks like “Death Alley Driver” and “Power”. The album was successful both commercially and critically, becoming Rainbow’s highest charting album in the UK and earning praise for its tight musicianship and catchy songwriting.

90. Good Trouble – REO Speedwagon

Released in 1982, “Good Trouble” is the tenth studio album by American rock band REO Speedwagon. The album showcases the band’s signature sound, characterized by catchy melodies, powerful guitar riffs, and strong vocal harmonies. With hit singles such as “Keep the Fire Burnin'” and “Sweet Time,” the album reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold. The album also features ballads like “The Key” and “I’ll Follow You,” which showcase the band’s softer side. Overall, “Good Trouble” is a solid example of REO Speedwagon’s classic rock style, with upbeat tracks that are sure to get you moving.

91. Something’s Going On – Frida

Released in 1982, “Something’s Going On” is the third studio album from ABBA member Anni-Frid Lyngstad, known simply as Frida. Produced by Phil Collins, the album features a unique blend of pop, rock, and R&B, showcasing Frida’s powerful vocals and Collins’ signature drumming style. The album’s lead single “I Know There’s Something Going On” was a worldwide hit, featuring a dark and moody atmosphere that contrasted with Frida’s more upbeat work with ABBA. Other standout tracks include the emotional ballad “To Turn The Stone” and the lively “Here We’ll Stay.” Overall, the album showcases Frida’s versatility as a solo artist and Collins’ skills as a producer.

92. What Time Is It? – The Time

“What Time Is It?” is the second studio album by the American funk group The Time, released in 1982. The album follows their self-titled debut and features a mix of upbeat funk, R&B and pop-infused tracks. The album showcases the group’s unique style and tight musicianship, with impressive solos and energetic grooves throughout. The album includes popular tracks such as “777-9311,” “The Walk,” and “Gigolos Get Lonely Too,” which are well-known examples of the Minneapolis Sound. “What Time Is It?” is a classic funk album that still holds up today and is a must-listen for fans of the genre.

93. Branigan – Laura Branigan

Laura Branigan’s self-titled album, “Branigan”, is a pop classic that showcases her powerful vocals and knack for memorable hooks. Released in 1982, the album includes Branigan’s hit singles “Gloria” and “All Night With Me,” both of which became staples on MTV and Top 40 radio. The album’s upbeat, danceable tracks are balanced by Branigan’s emotive ballads, such as “Lovin’ You Baby” and “I Wish We Could Be Alone.” “Branigan” is a testament to Branigan’s talents as a singer and performer and solidified her as one of the most iconic voices of the 80s pop scene.

94. Miami – The Gun Club

Released in 1982, Miami is the third studio album by American punk rock band The Gun Club. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of punk, blues, and rockabilly, with frontman Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s dark, raw vocals at the forefront. The songs on Miami are heavily influenced by the band’s surroundings, with the album’s title referencing the city’s notorious reputation for violence and crime. Tracks like “Bad Indian” and “Yellow Eyes” display the band’s range of styles, while “The Fire of Love” and “Sleeping in Blood City” stand out as some of the album’s most powerful and haunting tracks.

95. Junkyard – The Birthday Party

Released in 1982, “Junkyard” is the third studio album by Australian post-punk band The Birthday Party. The album is a collection of dark and chaotic songs featuring Nick Cave’s haunting and confrontational lyrics, accompanied by distorted guitar riffs and pounding drums. The album was produced by the legendary English producer, Nick Launay, who also worked with other influential post-punk bands like PiL and Gang of Four. “Junkyard” is often cited as one of the most important post-punk albums and has influenced a number of other artists, solidifying The Birthday Party’s place as a pioneering force in the genre.

96. Jump Up – Elton John

Released in 1982, Jump Up marked a return to form for Elton John after a few lackluster albums. The album features a blend of upbeat, poppy tracks and more introspective ballads, with Elton’s distinctive vocals and piano playing at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “Blue Eyes,” is a standout track, with its catchy melody and soaring chorus. Other highlights include the reggae-infused “Jamaica Jerk-Off” and the emotionally charged “Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny),” a tribute to John Lennon. Jump Up is a solid album that showcases Elton John’s versatility as a musician and songwriter.

97. I Can’t Stand Still – Don Henley

Released in 1982, “I Can’t Stand Still” is the debut solo album by Don Henley, the drummer and co-lead vocalist of the Eagles. The album showcases Henley’s songwriting and vocal abilities and features a mix of rock, pop, and country music styles. The album’s hit single, “Dirty Laundry,” is a scathing critique of the media’s obsession with sensationalist news. Other notable tracks include the upbeat “Johnny Can’t Read,” the melancholic “Them and Us,” and the country-influenced “Long Way Home.” Overall, “I Can’t Stand Still” is a strong start to Henley’s solo career and a must-listen for fans of the Eagles.

98. After The Snow- Modern English

Released in 1982, “After The Snow” is the second album by the British post-punk band Modern English. The album features a blend of post-punk and new wave influences with catchy synth-pop melodies and atmospheric guitar work. The album’s standout track, “I Melt With You,” has become a classic of the era with its upbeat, romantic lyrics and memorable chorus. The rest of the album showcases the band’s ability to blend dark, introspective lyrics with infectious pop hooks. “After The Snow” cemented Modern English’s place in the post-punk/new wave scene and remains a beloved album among fans of the genre.

99. The Other Woman – Ray Parker Jr.

“The Other Woman” is the third studio album by American musician Ray Parker Jr. The album was released in 1982 and contains a mix of R&B, funk, and pop sounds. The title track became a hit and reached number two on the Billboard R&B chart. Parker Jr. delivers smooth vocals throughout the album, which features upbeat tracks like “I Still Can’t Get Over Loving You” and “Let Me Go”. “Jamie” is a standout ballad on the album, showcasing Parker Jr.’s ability to deliver heartfelt lyrics. “The Other Woman” is a solid collection of 1980s R&B and funk music, showcasing Parker Jr.’s talent as both a singer and musician.

100. The Days Of Wine And Roses – Dream Syndicate

Released in 1982, “The Days of Wine and Roses” is the debut album by American alternative rock band Dream Syndicate. The album is widely regarded as a seminal work of the Paisley Underground movement of the 1980s. It features a unique blend of punk rock energy, psychedelic rock experimentation, and poetic lyrics. The album’s title track is an epic, nearly ten-minute-long opus that showcases the band’s ability to build up tension and release it with explosive energy. With its raw energy and creative songwriting, “The Days of Wine and Roses” remains a classic of the alternative rock genre.