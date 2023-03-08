The year 1963 is often regarded as one of the most important in the history of popular music, as it saw the release of some of the most influential albums of all time. From the early days of rock and roll to the beginnings of the British Invasion, this was a year that would change the course of music forever.

The Top 100 Greatest Albums from 1963 is a definitive list of the most important and enduring albums released in that year. Compiled by music critics and historians, this list celebrates the diversity and innovation of the music of 1963, and recognizes the enduring impact that these albums have had on the development of popular music over the past six decades.

Among the albums that feature on the list are classics like The Beatles’ debut album “Please Please Me,” which marked the beginning of the band’s meteoric rise to fame. Other notable entries include Bob Dylan’s “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” which introduced the world to his unique brand of socially conscious songwriting, and The Beach Boys’ “Surfer Girl,” which helped to establish the band as one of the most important acts of the 1960s.

1. Live At The Apollo – James Brown

“Live at the Apollo” is a landmark album by the “Godfather of Soul,” James Brown, recorded at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, in 1962. This electrifying live performance captures the raw power and energy of Brown and his band, the Famous Flames, as they perform their hits in front of an ecstatic crowd. The album includes classic tracks like “I’ll Go Crazy,” “Think,” and “Night Train,” and features Brown’s dynamic stage presence, unmatched dance moves, and powerful vocals. “Live at the Apollo” is considered one of the greatest live albums of all time and a definitive example of Brown’s influential style of funk and soul music.

2. Please Please Me – The Beatles

“Please Please Me” is the debut studio album by the legendary English rock band, The Beatles, released in 1963. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, including the hit title track and “Love Me Do.” With its energetic and catchy pop sound, “Please Please Me” helped establish The Beatles as one of the most popular bands of the era. The album showcases the group’s strong harmonies, infectious melodies, and charismatic stage presence, setting the stage for the musical revolution they would lead in the years to come. “Please Please Me” is a classic album that captures the early spirit of The Beatles’ music.

3. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan

“The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, released in 1963. The album features some of Dylan’s most iconic and influential songs, including “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” With its mix of protest songs, love ballads, and poetic lyrics, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” established Dylan as one of the most important and influential figures in the folk music revival of the 1960s. The album’s timeless songs and Dylan’s distinctive voice and guitar style have made it a classic of American music and a must-have for any serious music fan.

4. With The Beatles – The Beatles

“With The Beatles” is the second studio album by the iconic British rock band, The Beatles, released in 1963. The album features a mix of original compositions and covers, including the hit “All My Loving” and “Please Mr. Postman.” With its upbeat rock and roll sound, “With The Beatles” showcases the band’s growth and confidence as musicians and songwriters. The album highlights the band’s vocal harmonies and catchy melodies, and has become a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre. “With The Beatles” helped cement the band’s status as one of the most important and influential bands in music history.

5. A Christmas Gift For You – Phil Spector (Various Artists)

“A Christmas Gift for You” is a compilation album produced by the legendary music producer Phil Spector and featuring various artists, released in 1963. The album includes Christmas-themed songs performed in Spector’s signature “Wall of Sound” style, and features classics like “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” The album’s lush arrangements and vocal performances, along with Spector’s innovative production techniques, helped make it a holiday classic and a favorite of music lovers of all ages. “A Christmas Gift for You” has become a beloved part of the holiday music canon, and its influence can still be heard in popular music today.

6. Night Beat – Sam Cooke

“Night Beat” is a 1963 album by the legendary American singer-songwriter Sam Cooke. The album features a mix of blues, soul, and gospel-influenced tracks, including “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen” and “Lost and Lookin’.” The album is notable for its stripped-down production, which places Cooke’s powerful and emotive voice front and center. With its intimate and reflective tone, “Night Beat” showcases Cooke’s remarkable ability to convey a range of emotions through his singing. The album is widely regarded as one of Cooke’s best and is a must-have for fans of soul and blues music.

7. Surfin’ USA. – The Beach Boys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2s4slliAtQU

“Surfin’ USA” is the second studio album by the American rock band, The Beach Boys, released in 1963. The album features classic hits like the title track, “Catch a Wave,” and “Shut Down,” and showcases the band’s distinctive surf rock sound, characterized by catchy harmonies, driving rhythms, and surf-inspired lyrics. With its upbeat and energetic sound, “Surfin’ USA” captures the excitement and spirit of the early 1960s, and helped establish The Beach Boys as one of the most popular and influential bands of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of surf rock and classic rock and roll.

8. In Dreams – Roy Orbison

“In Dreams” is a 1963 album by the American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison. The album features classic hits like “Blue Bayou,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” and the title track, “In Dreams,” and showcases Orbison’s distinctive and powerful voice. With its mix of rock and roll, country, and pop influences, “In Dreams” established Orbison as one of the most important and influential artists of the era. The album’s timeless songs and Orbison’s emotive and soulful vocals have made it a classic of American music, and a must-have for fans of rock and roll and country music.

9. The 12 Year Old Genius – Little Stevie Wonder

“The 12 Year Old Genius” is a 1963 live album by the American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder. The album was recorded during a concert at the Regal Theater in Chicago when Wonder was just 12 years old. Despite his young age, Wonder’s talent as a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is on full display throughout the album. The album features covers of classic songs like “Fingertips” and “La La La La La,” as well as original compositions. “The 12 Year Old Genius” showcases Wonder’s prodigious musical abilities and established him as a rising star in the world of soul and R&B music.

10. If You Need Me – Solomon Burke

“If You Need Me” is a 1963 album by the American soul singer Solomon Burke. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, including the title track and “Cry to Me.” Burke’s powerful and emotive voice is on full display throughout the album, and his soulful interpretations of classic songs helped establish him as one of the most important and influential artists in the soul and R&B genres. “If You Need Me” is a classic album that showcases Burke’s remarkable talent as a singer and songwriter, and is a must-have for fans of soul and R&B music.

11. The Impressions – The Impressions

“The Impressions” is a self-titled 1963 album by the American R&B group The Impressions. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat, danceable tracks, including the hit single “It’s All Right.” With their tight harmonies and smooth vocal style, The Impressions established themselves as one of the most important and influential groups in the soul and R&B genres. The album’s mix of catchy melodies and socially conscious lyrics made it a favorite among fans of soul music and helped pave the way for future generations of R&B artists. “The Impressions” is a classic album that captures the spirit of 1960s soul music.

12. Surfer Girl – The Beach Boys

“Surfer Girl” is a 1963 album by the American rock band, The Beach Boys. The album features classic tracks like the title track, “In My Room,” and “Little Deuce Coupe,” and showcases the band’s unique blend of surf rock, doo-wop, and pop music. With its lush harmonies, catchy melodies, and innovative instrumentation, “Surfer Girl” helped establish The Beach Boys as one of the most important and influential bands of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of surf rock, pop music, and classic rock and roll, and remains a beloved classic of American music.

13. Ingredients In A Recipe for Soul – Ray Charles

“Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul” is a 1963 album by the American singer-songwriter Ray Charles. The album features a mix of blues, soul, and jazz-influenced tracks, including the hit singles “Busted” and “Let’s Go Get Stoned.” With his powerful voice and innovative approach to music, Charles established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of soul and R&B music. “Ingredients in a Recipe for Soul” showcases Charles’s remarkable talent as a singer, pianist, and songwriter, and is a must-have for fans of soul, blues, and jazz music.

14. (The) Ventures in Space – The Ventures

“(The) Ventures in Space” is a 1963 album by the American instrumental rock band, The Ventures. The album features a mix of original compositions and covers, all with a space-themed twist, including “Out of Limits” and “Solar Race.” With its innovative use of guitar effects and driving rhythms, “(The) Ventures in Space” helped establish The Ventures as one of the most important and influential instrumental rock bands of the era. The album’s futuristic sound and sci-fi themes make it a favorite among fans of instrumental rock and roll, and a must-have for any serious music collector.

15. Call on Me / That’s the Way Love Is – Bobby Bland

“Call on Me/That’s the Way Love Is” is a 1963 album by the American blues singer Bobby Bland. The album features a mix of blues, soul, and R&B tracks, including the title tracks “Call on Me” and “That’s the Way Love Is.” With his powerful and soulful voice, Bland established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of blues and R&B music. “Call on Me/That’s the Way Love Is” showcases Bland’s remarkable talent as a singer and songwriter, and is a must-have for fans of blues and soul music.

16. Bo Diddley & Company – Bo Diddley

“Bo Diddley & Company” is a 1963 album by the American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bo Diddley. The album features a mix of blues, rock and roll, and R&B-influenced tracks, including the hit single “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover.” With his innovative guitar playing and unique approach to rhythm and songwriting, Diddley established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of rock and roll. “Bo Diddley & Company” showcases Diddley’s remarkable talent as a musician and songwriter, and is a must-have for fans of blues, rock and roll, and R&B music.

17. Little Deuce Coupe – The Beach Boys

“Little Deuce Coupe” is a 1963 album by the American rock band, The Beach Boys. The album features classic tracks like the title track, “409,” and “Spirit of America,” and showcases the band’s signature surf rock sound. With its driving rhythms, catchy melodies, and car-themed lyrics, “Little Deuce Coupe” helped establish The Beach Boys as one of the most popular and influential bands of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of surf rock, car culture, and classic rock and roll, and remains a beloved classic of American music.

18. So Much In Love: The Story of A Summer Love – The Tymes

“So Much in Love: The Story of A Summer Love” is a 1963 album by the American R&B group The Tymes. The album features a mix of ballads and upbeat, danceable tracks, including the hit single “So Much in Love.” With their smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics, The Tymes established themselves as one of the most popular and influential groups in the soul and R&B genres. The album’s mix of catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics made it a favorite among fans of soul music and helped pave the way for future generations of R&B artists. “So Much in Love” is a classic album that captures the spirit of 1960s soul music.

19. Bo Diddley’s Beach Party – Bo Diddley

“Bo Diddley’s Beach Party” is a 1963 album by the American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bo Diddley. The album features a mix of blues, rock and roll, and R&B tracks, all recorded live at a beach party in California. With his innovative guitar playing and unique approach to rhythm and songwriting, Diddley established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of rock and roll. “Bo Diddley’s Beach Party” captures the raw energy and excitement of Diddley’s live performances and is a must-have for fans of blues, rock and roll, and R&B music.

20. Presenting Dionne Warwick – Dionne Warwick

“Presenting Dionne Warwick” is a 1963 album by the American singer Dionne Warwick. The album features a mix of ballads and upbeat tracks, including the hit singles “Don’t Make Me Over” and “This Empty Place.” With her smooth and soulful voice, Warwick established herself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of soul and R&B music. “Presenting Dionne Warwick” showcases Warwick’s remarkable talent as a singer and helped launch her successful career as one of the most popular and beloved vocalists of the era. The album is a classic of 1960s soul and a must-have for any serious music collector.

21. Surfing – The Ventures

“Surfing” is a 1963 album by the American instrumental rock band, The Ventures. The album features a mix of original compositions and covers, all with a surf rock twist, including “Pipeline” and “The Ninth Wave.” With their innovative use of guitar effects and driving rhythms, The Ventures established themselves as one of the most important and influential instrumental rock bands of the era. “Surfing” is a must-have for fans of surf rock and instrumental rock and roll, and remains a beloved classic of American music that captures the spirit of the beach culture and surf scene of the early 1960s.

22. King of The Surf Guitar – Dick Dale

“King of The Surf Guitar” is a 1963 album by the American guitarist Dick Dale. The album features a mix of original compositions and covers, all with a surf rock and Middle Eastern influence, including “Miserlou” and “The Wedge.” With his innovative use of guitar effects and fast, intricate playing style, Dale established himself as one of the most important and influential guitarists of the era. “King of The Surf Guitar” showcases Dale’s remarkable talent as a musician and helped establish the surf rock sound that would go on to influence generations of rock and roll artists. The album is a must-have for fans of surf rock and instrumental rock and roll.

23. The Wham of That Memphis Man! – Lonnie Mack

“The Wham of That Memphis Man!” is a 1963 album by the American guitarist and singer Lonnie Mack. The album features a mix of blues, rock and roll, and R&B tracks, including the hit single “Memphis.” With his soulful voice and innovative approach to guitar playing, Mack established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of blues and rock and roll. “The Wham of That Memphis Man!” showcases Mack’s remarkable talent as a musician and helped pave the way for future generations of blues and rock artists. The album is a must-have for fans of blues, rock and roll, and R&B music.

24. He’s A Rebel – The Crystals

“He’s a Rebel” is a 1963 album by the American girl group, The Crystals. The album features a mix of upbeat, danceable tracks and ballads, including the hit singles “He’s a Rebel” and “Uptown.” With their smooth harmonies and catchy melodies, The Crystals established themselves as one of the most popular and influential girl groups of the era. “He’s a Rebel” captures the spirit of early 1960s pop music and helped pave the way for future generations of girl groups and pop artists. The album is a must-have for fans of 1960s pop music and the girl group sound.

25. Cry Baby – Garnet Mimms and the Enchanters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBVFcnbAz28

“Cry Baby” is a 1963 album by the American soul group Garnet Mimms and the Enchanters. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks, including the hit single “Cry Baby.” With their powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, Mimms and the Enchanters established themselves as one of the most important and influential groups in the history of soul and R&B music. “Cry Baby” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of 1960s soul music and remains a must-have for fans of the genre. The album is a testament to the enduring power of soulful music that touches the heart and soul.

26. The Fabulous Miracles – The Miracles

“The Fabulous Miracles” is a 1963 album by the American soul group The Miracles. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks, including the hit singles “Mickey’s Monkey” and “I Gotta Dance to Keep from Crying.” With their smooth harmonies and memorable melodies, The Miracles established themselves as one of the most popular and influential groups in the history of soul and R&B music. “The Fabulous Miracles” captures the spirit of 1960s soul music and remains a beloved classic of the genre. The album is a must-have for fans of soulful music and showcases the remarkable talent of The Miracles.

27. Prisoner of Love – James Brown

“Prisoner of Love” is a 1963 album by the American singer James Brown. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks, including the hit single “Prisoner of Love.” With his powerful voice and energetic stage presence, Brown established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of soul and R&B music. “Prisoner of Love” showcases Brown’s remarkable talent as a singer and helped solidify his status as one of the most popular and beloved vocalists of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of soul and R&B music and remains a classic of the genre.

28. That Stubborn Kinda’ Fellow – Marvin Gaye

“That Stubborn Kinda’ Fellow” is a 1962 album by the American singer Marvin Gaye. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks, including the hit singles “Stubborn Kind of Fellow” and “Hitch Hike.” With his smooth and soulful voice, Gaye established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of soul and R&B music. “That Stubborn Kinda’ Fellow” showcases Gaye’s remarkable talent as a singer and helped launch his successful career as one of the most popular and beloved vocalists of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of soulful music and remains a classic of the genre.

29. Walking the Dog – Rufus Thomas

“Walking the Dog” is a 1963 album by the American singer and songwriter Rufus Thomas. The album features a mix of soulful tracks and upbeat dance tunes, including the hit single “Walking the Dog.” With his unique voice and catchy melodies, Thomas established himself as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of soul and R&B music. “Walking the Dog” showcases Thomas’s remarkable talent as a singer and songwriter and helped solidify his status as one of the most popular and beloved vocalists of the era. The album is a must-have for fans of soulful music and remains a classic of the genre.

30. Meet the Searchers – The Searchers

“Meet the Searchers” is a 1963 album by the British rock band The Searchers. The album features a mix of original compositions and covers, all with a catchy and upbeat sound that defined the early days of the British Invasion. With their jangly guitars and distinctive harmonies, The Searchers established themselves as one of the most important and influential bands of the era. “Meet the Searchers” captures the spirit of the early 1960s and helped pave the way for future generations of British rock and roll bands. The album is a must-have for fans of classic rock and the British Invasion sound.

31. Jack The Ripper – Link Wray

“Jack the Ripper” by Link Wray is a classic instrumental rock and roll song released in 1963. The song’s title and dark, brooding sound evoke the infamous serial killer, and its distorted guitar riffs and driving beat make it a perfect fit for any high-energy rock and roll playlist. Link Wray’s influence on rock music cannot be overstated, as he was one of the first guitarists to use distortion and feedback as an intentional part of his sound. “Jack the Ripper” remains a beloved classic of the genre and a testament to Wray’s innovative approach to guitar playing.

32. Wipe Out and Surfer Joe – The Surfaris

” Wipe Out and Surfer Joe” is a classic surf rock instrumental medley by American band The Surfaris. Released in 1963, the song is widely considered a quintessential example of the surf music genre. It features a memorable drum solo and catchy guitar riffs that evoke the feeling of riding waves on a surfboard. “Wipe Out” became a huge hit in the United States, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials, making it one of the most recognizable surf rock songs of all time.

33. Surf Rider! – The Lively Ones

“Surf Rider” by The Lively Ones is an instrumental surf rock song that features twangy guitar riffs and a fast-paced drum beat. The song’s main melody is played on an electric guitar and is accompanied by a driving bass line, which creates a sense of urgency and excitement. “Surf Rider” is known for its use in the classic Quentin Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction” during the film’s climax. The song’s high-energy sound and catchy guitar riffs make it a classic example of surf rock music, which was popular in the early 1960s and continues to influence rock and roll music today.

34. Let’s Go! – The Ventures

“Let’s Go!” by The Ventures is an instrumental rock track from their self-titled album released in 1961. The song features driving guitar riffs, energetic drumming, and a catchy melody, typical of the surf rock style that the band helped pioneer. “Let’s Go!” has become one of the band’s most popular songs and has been covered by several artists over the years. The Ventures were known for their instrumental music and influenced many musicians in the 1960s and beyond, including Jimi Hendrix, who briefly played with the band early in his career. The Ventures’ legacy continues to inspire and shape the rock music genre.

35. Pipeline – The Chantays

“Pipeline” is an instrumental surf rock classic by The Chantays. It was released in 1963 and became a hit, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song features a distinctive opening riff played on a Fender Stratocaster and a strong rhythm section. Its fast-paced, energetic melody captures the thrill and excitement of surfing. “Pipeline” has been covered by many artists and featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials over the years. It remains a popular song in the surf rock genre and has become a cultural icon of the 1960s.

36. The Surfaris Play – The Surfaris

“The Surfaris Play” is a compilation album by the American surf rock band The Surfaris, released in 1983. The album features 12 tracks, including several of the band’s most popular songs such as “Wipe Out” and “Surfer Joe”. Known for their distinctive guitar riffs and driving drum beats, The Surfaris were a major force in the surf rock genre of the 1960s. “The Surfaris Play” showcases the band’s high-energy sound and their ability to capture the excitement and fun of surfing culture in their music. The album remains a classic example of the surf rock sound and is a must-listen for fans of the genre.

37. Surf City – The Lively Ones

“Surf City” is a classic surf rock song by the Lively Ones that was released in 1963. The song features the characteristic twangy guitar riffs and fast-paced drum beats that define the genre. It was a hit at the time of its release, reaching number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has remained a popular staple of the surf rock genre ever since. The song is known for its catchy chorus, which features the repeated refrain, “Two girls for every boy.” “Surf City” is an enduring symbol of the carefree, beach-going culture that defined 1960s Southern California.

38. I Feel The Spirit – Prince Buster

“I Feel The Spirit” is a 1963 album by Jamaican singer and producer Prince Buster. The album features a blend of ska and gospel music, with Buster’s signature witty lyrics and social commentary. The opening track, “Oh Carolina,” is one of his most well-known songs, and was later covered by Shaggy in 1993. Other standout tracks include “They Got to Come” and “The Ten Commandments of Man,” both of which showcase Buster’s powerful vocals and knack for storytelling. “I Feel The Spirit” is an important album in the development of Jamaican music, and solidified Buster’s reputation as one of its most influential artists.

39. Mr. Soul – Sam Cooke

“Mr. Soul” is a song by American singer and songwriter Sam Cooke, released in 1963. The song features Cooke’s trademark smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by a backing choir and a driving rhythm section. Lyrically, the song speaks about finding inner peace and strength in the face of adversity. “Mr. Soul” was a departure from Cooke’s earlier, more commercially successful songs, showcasing his ability to write and perform music that was both uplifting and introspective. The song has since become a soul and R&B classic, cementing Cooke’s status as one of the genre’s most important figures.

40. Little Town Flirt – Del Shannon

“Little Town Flirt” is a song by American singer and songwriter Del Shannon. Released in 1962, it became a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 12. The song features Shannon’s signature falsetto voice and a catchy melody with a rock and roll beat. The lyrics tell the story of a small-town girl who flirts with the boys and breaks their hearts. The song’s popularity helped to establish Shannon as a major force in the early 1960s rock and roll scene, and it remains a beloved classic of the era.

41. Surfin’ With The Astronauts – The Astronauts

“Surfin’ with the Astronauts” is an album by the American surf rock band The Astronauts, released in 1963. It contains 12 tracks that capture the essence of the surf sound that was popular at the time. The album features covers of songs like “Baja” and “Pipeline” alongside original compositions like “Chevy Scarfer” and “Kuk”, all infused with the energy and excitement of surf music. The Astronauts’ use of innovative guitar techniques and catchy melodies make this album a must-listen for fans of the genre. “Surfin’ with the Astronauts” remains a classic example of the 1960s surf rock scene.

42. The Fabulous Ventures – The Ventures

“The Fabulous Ventures” by The Ventures, released in 1964. The Ventures were one of the most popular instrumental rock bands of the 1960s, known for their distinctive guitar-driven sound and catchy melodies. “The Fabulous Ventures” features some of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Diamond Head,” “Walk, Don’t Run ’64,” and “Slaughter on Tenth Avenue.” The album showcases the band’s technical prowess and their ability to blend surf rock with other styles, such as jazz and country. “The Fabulous Ventures” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of instrumental rock music.

43. Big Girls Don’t Cry and Twelve Others – The Four Seasons

“Big Girls Don’t Cry and Twelve Others” is the second studio album by The Four Seasons, released in 1963. It includes some of their hit singles like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Candy Girl.” The album features a mix of doo-wop, pop, and rock and roll sounds, with a focus on vocal harmonies and catchy melodies. It was a commercial success, reaching number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and producing several top 10 hits. The album solidified The Four Seasons as one of the most successful and popular vocal groups of the 1960s.

44. Reminiscing – Buddy Holly

“Reminiscing” is a 1963 song by Buddy Holly. The song features Holly’s signature rockabilly sound and was released after his death in a plane crash in 1959. The song’s lyrics describe a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about past experiences with an old flame. It has a nostalgic feel and was a commercial success upon its release, reaching the top 40 in the US and UK charts. Holly’s influence on rock and roll music is significant and “Reminiscing” serves as a reminder of his talent and the legacy he left behind.

45. Drag City – Jan & Dean

“Drag City” is a 1963 surf rock song by American duo Jan and Dean. The song features upbeat guitar riffs and drumbeats, as well as the signature harmonized vocals that were a hallmark of the surf rock genre. The lyrics describe the excitement and freedom of driving around town in a hot rod car, and the chorus encourages listeners to join in and “drag” along with the duo. “Drag City” was a hit, peaking at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since become a classic of the surf rock era.

46. It’s Gonna Work Out Fine – Ike & Tina Turner

“It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” is a classic R&B song by Ike & Tina Turner, released in 1961. The song features the fiery vocal interplay between the husband-and-wife duo and has a lively rhythm that makes it a perfect dance number. The song talks about a couple’s squabbles and their eventual resolution, with Tina’s powerful voice taking the lead on most of the verses. The song became a hit for the duo, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of their most memorable and enduring tracks, having been covered and sampled by many artists over the years.

47. Donna the Prima Donna – Dion

“Donna the Prima Donna” is a song by Dion DiMucci, released in 1963. It is a classic doo-wop tune, with a catchy melody and harmonies that showcase Dion’s vocal range. The song features a combination of instruments, including a saxophone and guitar solo, that add to its upbeat and lively sound. The lyrics tell the story of a girl named Donna who is admired by everyone and how she becomes the “prima donna” of the town. The song was a commercial success and remains a beloved classic of the doo-wop era, showcasing Dion’s ability to infuse rock and roll with soulful elements.

48. Right Now! – The Righteous Brothers

“Right Now!” by The Righteous Brothers, released in 1964. The song was written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and produced by Phil Spector. “Right Now!” was a top 20 hit in the United States and also charted in several other countries. The song features the signature soulful vocals of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield and has a catchy, upbeat melody. It is a classic example of the “blue-eyed soul” style that the Righteous Brothers were known for. The song has remained popular over the years and has been covered by several other artists.

49. The Miracles Doin’ Mickey’s Monkey – The Miracles

Number 49 on the list is “The Miracles Doin’ Mickey’s Monkey” by The Miracles. The song was released in 1963 and was written by Holland-Dozier-Holland. It is a fun and upbeat dance song with a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to join in on the dance. The song is named after a popular dance craze of the time called the “Mickey’s Monkey”. The Miracles were a popular R&B group in the 1960s and this song was one of their biggest hits. It has been covered by several other artists over the years and is still enjoyed today as a classic example of 1960s R&B music.

50. Doin’ the Bird – The Rivingtons

“Doin’ the Bird” by The Rivingtons, an American R&B vocal group from the 1960s. The song was released in 1962 and became a minor hit, reaching number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo, lively vocals, and catchy chorus. The lyrics describe a new dance craze called “The Bird” and encourage listeners to get up and join in. The Rivingtons were known for their humorous and playful songs, and “Doin’ the Bird” is no exception. It has since become a classic of the early 1960s R&B sound.

51. Never Grow Old – Toots & The Maytals

Number 51 is “Never Grow Old” by Toots & The Maytals. Released in 1964, it is a reggae song that features the group’s signature blend of ska, rocksteady, and soul music. The lyrics are a call to live life to the fullest and to never lose hope, even in the face of adversity. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody have made it a favorite among fans of Toots & The Maytals, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Never Grow Old” is a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift listeners.

52. Hello Stranger – Barbara Lewis

“Hello Stranger” is a soulful ballad by Barbara Lewis that was released in 1963. The song features a simple but catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics that express the feelings of a woman who is entranced by a man she has just met. The song became a big hit in the US and the UK, peaking at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 50 on the UK Singles Chart. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Yvonne Elliman, Martha and the Vandellas, and Carrie Underwood, and remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genres.

53. It’s Too Late – Wilson Pickett

“It’s Too Late” is a soulful hit song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1963. The song features Pickett’s distinctive growling vocals and a driving rhythm section that blends R&B and early rock influences. The song’s lyrics deal with heartbreak and the realization that a relationship has come to an end. The horn section punctuates the song’s catchy chorus, adding to its memorable sound. “It’s Too Late” became a Top 20 hit on both the R&B and pop charts, and it remains a beloved classic of the era, showcasing Pickett’s powerful vocal range and the style’s signature soulful sound.

54. I’ll Cry If I Want To – Lesley Gore

“I’ll Cry If I Want To” is a classic hit by Lesley Gore that was released in 1963. The song features a slow, melancholic melody and Gore’s soulful voice as she sings about feeling heartbroken on her birthday party. The lyrics capture the sadness and disappointment of a young woman who is rejected by the man she loves, and the sadness that comes with unfulfilled dreams. The song’s emotional depth and Gore’s powerful performance made it an instant hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Gore’s most popular songs.

55. Sings of Mixed Up Hearts – Lesley Gore

“Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows” is a fun and upbeat pop song by Lesley Gore that captures the youthful exuberance of the 1960s. With its catchy melody and cheerful lyrics, the song celebrates the joy of being in love and the happiness that comes from simply being alive. Gore’s sweet and innocent vocals perfectly match the carefree and optimistic tone of the song. “Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows” remains a beloved classic, and its sunny disposition continues to brighten up the day of anyone who listens to it.

56. Tell Him – The Exciters

“Tell Him” is a classic R&B song by The Exciters, released in 1962. The song was written by Bert Russell, who also produced the track. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody of the song make it a popular dance tune. Lead singer Brenda Reid delivers the lyrics with passion and conviction, backed by the harmonizing vocals of the group. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who has fallen in love and is determined to tell her man how she feels. “Tell Him” became a massive hit, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

57. Heat Wave – Martha and The Vandellas

“Heat Wave” is a classic Motown song by Martha and the Vandellas released in 1963. The song is a fusion of pop and soul music and features a powerful vocal performance by Martha Reeves, with strong backing vocals by the Vandellas. The lyrics describe the physical and emotional effects of the intense summer heat on a person, and the song’s infectious beat and energetic horns make it an irresistible dance floor hit. “Heat Wave” became a massive success, peaking at #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the most popular Motown songs of all time.

58. He’s So Fine – The Chiffons

“He’s So Fine” is a hit song by the American girl group The Chiffons. Released in 1963, the song was written by Ronnie Mack and became a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a catchy melody and tight harmonies that showcase the group’s vocal talent. “He’s So Fine” has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in several films and television shows. The song’s legacy is cemented by its influence on other musicians and its continued popularity decades after its initial release.

59. Mind Over Matter – Nolan Strong and the Diablos

“Mind Over Matter” is a doo-wop ballad performed by Nolan Strong and The Diablos. It was released in 1959 and is known for its smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who is trying to convince his lover to be patient and wait for him, despite their separation. Strong’s soulful voice, coupled with the group’s tight harmonies and the beautiful instrumental arrangement, make for a truly classic piece of doo-wop. “Mind Over Matter” remains a beloved track from the genre’s golden age and a testament to the Diablos’ talent and style.

60. Marvelous Marvelettes – The Marvelettes

“Marvelous Marvelettes” is the debut album of American girl group The Marvelettes, released in 1961. The album features the hit singles “Please Mr. Postman” and “Twistin’ Postman,” both of which helped establish the group’s popularity. The album showcases the Marvelettes’ blend of soulful R&B with pop harmonies, and highlights their ability to deliver powerful, emotionally charged performances. With its catchy melodies, driving rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics, “Marvelous Marvelettes” has become a classic of the Motown sound, and a must-listen for fans of 1960s soul music.

61. Baby Workout – Jackie Wilson

“Baby Workout” by Jackie Wilson is an upbeat and lively track that perfectly captures the energy and enthusiasm of early 1960s R&B. Released in 1963, the song became one of Wilson’s most popular hits, featuring his signature powerful vocals and a driving horn section. The lyrics encourage the listener to get up and dance, with Wilson urging, “Come on and move, baby, workout, baby, shake it, baby, do the twist!” The song’s infectious rhythm and Wilson’s charismatic performance make it a classic of the era, and a reminder of the joy and excitement of early rock and roll.

62. I Just Gotta Know – Jimmy McCracklin

“I Just Gotta Know” is a bluesy R&B track by Jimmy McCracklin, released in 1962. The song features McCracklin’s soulful vocals over a simple, yet effective arrangement of piano, guitar, and drums. The lyrics express McCracklin’s desperation to understand why his lover is leaving him, with lines like “If you’re gonna leave me, please tell me why.” The song’s emotional depth and McCracklin’s heartfelt delivery make it a standout in the genre. “I Just Gotta Know” remains a beloved classic of early 60s R&B, showcasing the raw passion and vulnerability of the era.

63. Village of Love – Nathaniel Mayer

“Village of Love” is a high-energy track by Nathaniel Mayer, released in 1962. The song features Mayer’s distinctive, raspy vocals over a driving rhythm section and a catchy horn arrangement. The lyrics describe a fictional town where love is the only currency, with Mayer exclaiming, “In the village of love, we dance all night, everything is right!” The song’s infectious energy and joyful spirit make it a beloved classic of the early 60s R&B scene. “Village of Love” is a perfect example of the fun, carefree spirit of the era, and a reminder of the power of music to lift the soul.

64. Lou Christie – Lou Christie

“Lou Christie” is a self-titled album released by Lou Christie in 1963. The album features Christie’s unique falsetto vocals and a variety of musical styles, ranging from doo-wop to rock and roll. The album’s standout hit, “The Gypsy Cried,” features a memorable chorus and a dramatic arrangement that showcases Christie’s vocal range. Other tracks on the album, such as “Two Faces Have I,” also demonstrate Christie’s versatility as a performer. “Lou Christie” remains a beloved classic of the era, showcasing the range and talent of one of the most unique voices in 60s pop.

65. Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities – Jan & Dean

“Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities” is an album by Jan & Dean, released in 1963. The album features the duo’s signature harmonies over a variety of surf rock and pop tracks, including the chart-topping hit “Surf City.” The album’s upbeat energy and catchy hooks perfectly capture the carefree spirit of the early 60s California surf scene. Tracks like “Honolulu Lulu” and “New Girl in School” showcase the duo’s ability to craft fun, lighthearted songs that were perfect for cruising down the beach. “Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring appeal of surf rock.

66. Surfbeat – The Challengers

“Surfbeat” is an album by the instrumental surf rock group The Challengers, released in 1963. The album features the band’s signature twangy guitar sound and driving rhythms, and includes a mix of original compositions and covers of popular surf rock tunes. Tracks like “Torquay” and “Surfbeat” showcase the band’s technical skill and ability to craft catchy, memorable hooks. The album’s high-energy performances and evocative, beachy vibe make it a quintessential example of the surf rock genre. “Surfbeat” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a must-listen for fans of instrumental rock music.

67. Surfin’ Hootenanny – Al Casey

“Surfin’ Hootenanny” is a surf rock album by guitarist Al Casey, released in 1963. The album features Casey’s virtuosic guitar playing over a variety of surf rock and rockabilly tunes, including the title track “Surfin’ Hootenanny” and the catchy “Jivin’ Around.” Casey’s technical skill and knack for crafting memorable melodies make this album stand out among its peers in the surf rock genre. “Surfin’ Hootenanny” is a testament to the enduring appeal of instrumental rock music, and a must-listen for fans of guitar-driven rock and roll.

68. Checkered Flag – Dick Dale and His Del-Tones

“Checkered Flag” is a classic surf rock album by the legendary guitarist Dick Dale and his band The Del-Tones, released in 1963. The album is known for its iconic cover art and features Dale’s signature reverb-drenched guitar sound and the band’s driving rhythms. Tracks like “Night Rider,” “Wild Ideas,” and the title track “Checkered Flag” showcase Dale’s technical virtuosity and ability to craft complex, memorable instrumental melodies. “Checkered Flag” remains a beloved classic of the surf rock genre, and a testament to Dick Dale’s enduring legacy as a pioneer of the genre.

69. Come and Get These Memories – Martha and The Vandellas

“Come and Get These Memories” is the second studio album by Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature soulful harmonies over a mix of uptempo R&B and ballads. The standout track, “Heat Wave,” became the group’s first top ten hit and remains a Motown classic. Other tracks like “Dancing in the Street” and “Love (Makes Me Do Foolish Things)” showcase the group’s versatility and emotive vocal performances. “Come and Get These Memories” is a testament to the power and enduring appeal of Motown soul music, and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

70. How Do You Like It? – Gerry and The Pacemakers

“How Do You Like It?” is the debut album by the British Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature harmonies and catchy melodies, with tracks like “How Do You Do It?” and “I Like It” becoming huge hits in the UK. The album’s upbeat, infectious energy perfectly captures the spirit of the early 60s British rock scene. “How Do You Like It?” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring popularity of the Merseybeat sound. It is a must-listen for fans of early British rock and roll.

71. Remember Me Baby – The Earls

“Remember Me Baby” is an R&B doo-wop album by The Earls, released in 1963. The album features the group’s smooth, polished vocal harmonies and a mix of uptempo rockers and romantic ballads. Tracks like “Never,” “Cry Cry Cry,” and the title track “Remember Me Baby” showcase the group’s emotive vocal performances and expertly crafted arrangements. The album perfectly captures the spirit of the early 60s doo-wop scene, and remains a beloved classic of the genre. “Remember Me Baby” is a must-listen for fans of classic R&B and doo-wop, and a testament to the enduring appeal of vocal harmony groups.

72. Summer Holiday – Cliff Richard & The Shadows

“Summer Holiday” is an album by British pop icon Cliff Richard and his backing band The Shadows, released in 1963. The album features a mix of upbeat, catchy pop tunes and romantic ballads, with tracks like “Dancing Shoes” and “The Next Time” becoming massive hits in the UK. The album’s carefree, summery vibe perfectly captures the spirit of the era, and remains a beloved classic of British pop. Richard’s smooth vocals and The Shadows’ expert musicianship make “Summer Holiday” a must-listen for fans of 60s pop and rock and roll.

73. Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah – Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans

“Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah” is an album by Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature Wall of Sound production, crafted by legendary producer Phil Spector. The standout track, a cover of the classic Disney song “Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah,” features soaring harmonies and an epic instrumental arrangement. Other tracks like “Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Heart?” and “Not Too Young to Get Married” showcase the group’s emotive vocal performances and catchy melodies. “Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah” remains a beloved classic of the Phil Spector-produced sound, and a must-listen for fans of 60s pop.

74. The Monkey Time – Major Lance

“The Monkey Time” is an album by soul singer Major Lance, released in 1963. The album features Lance’s signature smooth vocals and a mix of upbeat R&B tracks and soulful ballads. The standout track, “The Monkey Time,” became a huge hit and remains a beloved classic of the era. Other tracks like “Mama Didn’t Know,” “It Ain’t No Use,” and “I Wanna Make Up” showcase Lance’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “The Monkey Time” is a must-listen for fans of classic soul and R&B, and a testament to Major Lance’s enduring legacy as a soulful crooner.

75. That’s How Heartaches Are Made – Baby Washington

“That’s How Heartaches Are Made” is the debut album by R&B singer Baby Washington, released in 1963. The album features Washington’s powerful vocals and a mix of uptempo soul and romantic ballads. The standout title track, “That’s How Heartaches Are Made,” became a top ten hit and remains a soul classic. Other tracks like “There He Is,” “I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face,” and “Run My Heart” showcase Washington’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “That’s How Heartaches Are Made” is a must-listen for fans of classic soul and R&B, and a testament to Baby Washington’s enduring legacy as a soulful singer.

76. Dance With the Guitar Man – Duane Eddy

“Dance With the Guitar Man” is an album by the legendary instrumental rock guitarist Duane Eddy, released in 1963. The album features Eddy’s signature twangy guitar sound and driving rhythms, and includes a mix of original compositions and covers of popular tunes. Tracks like “Sugar Foot Rag,” “The Avenger,” and the title track “Dance With the Guitar Man” showcase Eddy’s technical skill and ability to craft catchy, memorable hooks. The album’s high-energy performances and evocative, rockabilly sound make it a quintessential example of Eddy’s work. “Dance With the Guitar Man” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a must-listen for fans of instrumental rock music.

77. Here Comes … Fats Domino – Fats Domino

“Here Comes… Fats Domino” is a classic rock and roll album by the legendary pianist and singer Fats Domino, released in 1963. The album features Domino’s signature boogie-woogie piano style and smooth vocals, and includes a mix of original compositions and covers of popular tunes. Tracks like “Dance With Mr. Domino,” “When My Dreamboat Comes Home,” and “Kansas City” showcase Domino’s technical skill and ability to craft catchy, memorable hooks. The album’s high-energy performances and infectious sound make it a quintessential example of Domino’s work. “Here Comes… Fats Domino” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a must-listen for fans of early rock and roll.

78. Surfin’ ‘Round the World – Bruce Johnston

“Surfin’ ‘Round the World” is an album by Bruce Johnston, released in 1963. Johnston was a member of the surf rock group The Beach Boys, and the album features his signature vocal harmonies and sun-kissed melodies. The album includes a mix of original compositions and covers of popular tunes, with tracks like “Surfin’ ‘Round the World,” “Pajama Party,” and “Aren’t You Glad” showcasing Johnston’s ability to craft catchy, upbeat pop tunes. “Surfin’ ‘Round the World” is a quintessential example of the early 60s surf rock sound, and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

79. Blue Gene – Gene Pitney

“Blue Gene” is an album by the legendary singer-songwriter Gene Pitney, released in 1963. The album features Pitney’s signature powerful vocals and a mix of rock and roll, pop, and country tunes. The standout track, “Mecca,” became a massive hit and remains a beloved classic of the era. Other tracks like “Not Responsible,” “Hawaii,” and “Only Love Can Break a Heart” showcase Pitney’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “Blue Gene” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock and roll, and a testament to Gene Pitney’s enduring legacy as a powerful vocalist and songwriter.

80. Tribute To Uncle Ray – Little Stevie Wonder

“Tribute To Uncle Ray” is an album by the legendary singer-songwriter Little Stevie Wonder, released in 1962. The album is a tribute to the iconic soul singer Ray Charles, and features Wonder’s soulful interpretations of some of Charles’ greatest hits, including “Hallelujah I Love Her So” and “Ain’t That Love.” Wonder’s powerful vocals and bluesy piano playing showcase his immense talent and potential as a musician, and the album remains a beloved classic of the era. “Tribute To Uncle Ray” is a must-listen for fans of classic soul and R&B, and a testament to Stevie Wonder’s early genius as a performer and songwriter.

81. The Wailers and Company – The Fabulous Wailers

“The Wailers and Company” is an album by The Fabulous Wailers, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature blend of rock and roll, R&B, and surf rock, and includes a mix of original compositions and covers of popular tunes. Tracks like “Hang Up,” “Mashi,” and “Sac O’ Woe” showcase the group’s technical skill and ability to craft catchy, memorable hooks. The album’s high-energy performances and infectious sound make it a quintessential example of The Fabulous Wailers’ work, and a must-listen for fans of early 60s rock and roll.

82. Ain’t That a Shame and 11 Others – The Four Seasons

“Ain’t That a Shame and 11 Others” is an album by The Four Seasons, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature vocal harmonies and a mix of rock and roll and pop tunes. Tracks like “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Soon (I’ll Be Home Again),” and “That’s the Only Way” showcase the group’s ability to craft catchy, upbeat pop tunes. The album’s high-energy performances and infectious sound make it a quintessential example of The Four Seasons’ early work, and a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock and roll.

83. Big Jay McNeely Recorded Live at Cisco’s, Manhattan Beach, California – Big Jay McNeely

“Big Jay McNeely Recorded Live at Cisco’s, Manhattan Beach, California” is a live album by the R&B saxophonist Big Jay McNeely, released in 1963. The album features McNeely’s signature honking saxophone sound and high-energy performances, recorded live at a popular California club. Tracks like “Deacon’s Hop,” “Wild Wig,” and “Back Shack Track” showcase McNeely’s technical skill and ability to get audiences dancing with his fiery saxophone solos. The album’s raw, unbridled energy and evocative sound make it a quintessential example of McNeely’s work, and a must-listen for fans of classic R&B and rock and roll.

84. Need To Belong – Jerry Butler

“Need To Belong” is an album by the R&B singer Jerry Butler, released in 1963. The album features Butler’s signature smooth vocals and a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat R&B tunes. Tracks like “Need To Belong,” “I Stand Accused,” and “Giving Up On Love” showcase Butler’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “Need To Belong” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s R&B and soul music, and a testament to Jerry Butler’s enduring legacy as a powerful vocalist and songwriter.

85. The Raindrops – The Raindrops

“The Raindrops” is a self-titled album by the pop group The Raindrops, released in 1963. The group was formed by legendary songwriters Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry, and the album features their signature songwriting style and catchy pop tunes. Tracks like “What a Guy,” “That Boy John,” and “Maybe Baby” showcase the group’s vocal harmonies and earworm melodies. The album’s upbeat, bubblegum pop sound is a quintessential example of early 60s girl group music, and a must-listen for fans of the genre. “The Raindrops” is a testament to the enduring influence of Greenwich and Barry as songwriters and producers.

86. Let Me In / Music, Music, Music – The Sensations

“Let Me In / Music, Music, Music” is a single by the doo-wop group The Sensations, released in 1962. The A-side, “Let Me In,” became a massive hit and remains a beloved classic of the era. The song features the group’s signature vocal harmonies and a catchy melody, with lead vocalist Yvonne Mills delivering a powerful performance. The B-side, “Music, Music, Music,” is a cover of the 1950 hit by Teresa Brewer, and showcases the group’s ability to put their own spin on popular tunes. “Let Me In / Music, Music, Music” is a must-listen for fans of classic doo-wop music.

87. You’re No Good – Betty Everett

“You’re No Good” is a single by the R&B singer Betty Everett, released in 1963. The song became a massive hit and remains a beloved classic of the era. Everett’s powerful vocals and emotive performance perfectly capture the heartbreak and betrayal at the center of the song’s lyrics. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a quintessential example of early 60s R&B, and a must-listen for fans of the genre. “You’re No Good” is a testament to Betty Everett’s enduring legacy as a powerful vocalist and interpreter of classic soul and R&B tunes.

88. Meet The Majors – The Majors

“Meet The Majors” is an album by the R&B vocal group The Majors, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature vocal harmonies and a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat R&B tunes. Tracks like “Wonderful Dream,” “Tra-La-La,” and “A Little Bit Now (A Little Bit Later)” showcase the group’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “Meet The Majors” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s R&B and soul music, and a testament to The Majors’ enduring legacy as a powerful vocal group. The album remains a beloved classic of the era.

89. Dion Sings to Sandy (and All His Other Girls) – Dion

“Dion Sings to Sandy (and All His Other Girls)” is an album by the singer-songwriter Dion DiMucci, released in 1963. The album features Dion’s signature blend of doo-wop, rock and roll, and R&B, with a mix of original songs and covers of popular tunes. Tracks like “Sandy,” “Lost For Sure,” and “Somebody Nobody Wants” showcase Dion’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s polished arrangements. “Dion Sings to Sandy (and All His Other Girls)” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock and roll, and a testament to Dion’s enduring legacy as a powerful vocalist and songwriter.

90. Johnny “Guitar” Watson – Johnny “Guitar” Watson

“Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson” is an album by the blues guitarist and singer Johnny “Guitar” Watson, released in 1963. The album features Watson’s signature guitar playing and soulful vocals, with a mix of blues, R&B, and soulful ballads. Tracks like “Those Lonely, Lonely Nights,” “Gangster of Love,” and “Sweet Lovin’ Mama” showcase Watson’s technical skill as a guitarist and his powerful vocal performances. “Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson” is a must-listen for fans of classic blues and R&B, and a testament to Watson’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest guitarists and vocalists of the era.

91. Wild Weekend – The Rockin’ Rebels

“Wild Weekend” is an album by the instrumental rock and roll group The Rockin’ Rebels, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature surf rock sound, with a mix of upbeat, danceable tunes and slower, more atmospheric tracks. Tracks like the title track “Wild Weekend,” “Jack The Ripper,” and “Tequila” showcase the group’s technical skill as musicians and the album’s infectious energy. “Wild Weekend” is a must-listen for fans of classic instrumental rock and roll, and a testament to The Rockin’ Rebels’ enduring legacy as a powerful instrumental group of the era.

92. Rhythm of the Rain – The Cascades

“Rhythm of the Rain” is an album by the pop group The Cascades, released in 1963. The album features the group’s signature vocal harmonies and a mix of upbeat pop tunes and melancholy ballads. Tracks like “Rhythm of the Rain,” “Shy Girl,” and “My Best Girl” showcase the group’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s polished arrangements. “Rhythm of the Rain” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop music, and a testament to The Cascades’ enduring legacy as a powerful vocal group. The album remains a beloved classic of the era, and its title track is a timeless classic.

93. It Happened at the World’s Fair – Elvis Presley

“It Happened at the World’s Fair” is an album by the legendary rock and roll singer Elvis Presley, released in 1963. The album features a mix of upbeat rock and roll tracks and slower, more contemplative ballads, showcasing Presley’s versatile vocal range. Tracks like “Beyond the Bend,” “One Broken Heart for Sale,” and “I’m Falling in Love Tonight” showcase Presley’s emotive vocal performances and the album’s expertly crafted arrangements. “It Happened at the World’s Fair” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s rock and roll, and a testament to Presley’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest vocalists and performers of all time.

94. Bobby Vee Meets the Ventures – Bobby Vee & the Ventures

“Bobby Vee Meets the Ventures” is a collaboration album by pop singer Bobby Vee and the instrumental rock group The Ventures, released in 1963. The album features a unique blend of Vee’s smooth vocals and The Ventures’ signature surf rock sound, with a mix of upbeat pop tunes and instrumental rock and roll tracks. Tracks like “Walk, Don’t Run ’64,” “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes,” and “Pipeline” showcase the group’s technical skill as musicians and the album’s infectious energy. “Bobby Vee Meets the Ventures” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock music, and a testament to the enduring legacy of both artists.

95. Two Lovers and Other Great Hits – Mary Wells

“Two Lovers and Other Great Hits” is a compilation album by the soul singer Mary Wells, released in 1963. The album features a collection of Wells’ biggest hits, including “Two Lovers,” “Laughing Boy,” and “Your Old Standby,” showcasing her powerful vocals and emotive delivery. “Two Lovers and Other Great Hits” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s soul music, and a testament to Wells’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest female vocalists of the era. The album remains a beloved classic, and its title track “Two Lovers” is a timeless classic of the genre.

96. Twangin’ Up a Storm – Duane Eddy

“Twangin’ Up a Storm” is an album by the instrumental rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy, released in 1963. The album features Eddy’s signature guitar playing and a mix of upbeat, danceable tunes and slower, more atmospheric tracks. Tracks like “Roughneck,” “Bonnie Came Back,” and “The Avenger” showcase Eddy’s technical skill as a guitarist and the album’s infectious energy. “Twangin’ Up a Storm” is a must-listen for fans of classic instrumental rock and roll, and a testament to Eddy’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest guitarists of the era. The album remains a beloved classic, and Eddy’s unique sound continues to influence musicians to this day.

97. My Boyfriend’s Back – The Angels

“My Boyfriend’s Back” is an album by the girl group The Angels, released in 1963. The album features a mix of upbeat pop tunes and slower ballads, showcasing the group’s tight vocal harmonies and emotive delivery. Tracks like the title track “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Cry Baby Cry,” and “Thank You and Goodnight” highlight the group’s powerful vocals and catchy melodies. “My Boyfriend’s Back” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop music, and a testament to The Angels’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest girl groups of all time. The album remains a beloved classic of the era.

98. You Can’t Sit Down – The Dovells

“You Can’t Sit Down” is an album by the American vocal group The Dovells, released in 1963. The album features a mix of upbeat dance tunes and slower ballads, showcasing the group’s tight harmonies and catchy melodies. Tracks like “Bristol Stomp,” “Do the New Continental,” and the title track “You Can’t Sit Down” highlight the group’s energy and enthusiasm. “You Can’t Sit Down” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock music, and a testament to The Dovells’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest vocal groups of the era. The album remains a beloved classic of the genre.

99. Ruby Baby – Dion

“Ruby Baby” is an album by the American singer Dion, released in 1963. The album features a mix of upbeat rock and roll tunes and soulful ballads, showcasing Dion’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery. Tracks like the title track “Ruby Baby,” “Donna the Prima Donna,” and “Sandy” highlight Dion’s versatility as a vocalist and the album’s infectious energy. “Ruby Baby” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s rock and roll and soul music, and a testament to Dion’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest vocalists of the era. The album remains a beloved classic of the genre.

100. Rick Nelson Sings “For You” – Rick Nelson

“Rick Nelson Sings ‘For You'” is an album by the American singer and musician Rick Nelson, released in 1963. The album features a mix of pop and rock and roll tunes, showcasing Nelson’s smooth vocals and guitar playing. Tracks like “For You,” “I Wonder (If Your Love Will Ever Belong to Me),” and “Hey Pretty Baby” highlight Nelson’s charm and talent as a performer. “Rick Nelson Sings ‘For You'” is a must-listen for fans of classic 60s pop and rock and roll music, and a testament to Nelson’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest musicians of the era. The album remains a beloved classic of the genre.