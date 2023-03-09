The year 1962 was a pivotal year in music history, with a plethora of classic albums released by some of the greatest artists of all time. From rock and roll to soul to pop, the Top 100 Greatest Albums from 1962 captures the diversity and creativity of the era.

The list features seminal albums such as “Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities” by Jan & Dean, “It Happened at the World’s Fair” by Elvis Presley, and “Dion Sings to Sandy (and All His Other Girls)” by Dion. These albums highlight the evolution of rock and roll and the emergence of new genres like surf rock.

Other standout albums on the list include “The Wailers and Company” by The Fabulous Wailers, “Twangin’ Up a Storm” by Duane Eddy, and “Here Comes … Fats Domino” by Fats Domino. These albums showcase the unique sound of their respective artists and their contributions to the music industry.

The list also features albums from iconic girl groups like The Angels and Martha and The Vandellas, as well as classic instrumental albums from The Challengers and Dick Dale and His Del-Tones.

In addition to the well-known albums, the list includes hidden gems like “Big Jay McNeely Recorded Live at Cisco’s, Manhattan Beach, California” by Big Jay McNeely and “Blue Gene” by Gene Pitney. These albums may not be as well-known, but they are equally important in shaping the sound of the era.

Overall, the Top 100 Greatest Albums from 1962 is a testament to the creativity, diversity, and innovation of the era’s musicians. These albums have stood the test of time and continue to inspire and influence musicians to this day.

1. Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music – Ray Charles

“Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” by Ray Charles is a groundbreaking album that defied genre boundaries and paved the way for future fusion of country and soul music. Released in 1962, the album features covers of popular country songs such as “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “You Don’t Know Me,” performed with Ray’s signature soulful vocals and a full orchestra. The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and earning four Grammy nominations. It is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of country and soul music, and a testament to Ray Charles’ musical genius.

2. Green Onions – Booker T and the MG’s

Booker T. & the M.G.’s’ “Green Onions” is a classic instrumental track that has become synonymous with the sound of 1960s soul and R&B. The song’s simple yet infectious melody is driven by Booker T. Jones’ Hammond organ, Steve Cropper’s bluesy guitar riffs, and a tight rhythm section comprised of bassist Lewie Steinberg and drummer Al Jackson Jr. “Green Onions” was a huge hit upon its release in 1962, reaching #1 on the R&B charts and #3 on the pop charts. Its popularity has endured, with the song being featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials over the years.

3. Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s self-titled debut album, released in 1962, marked the arrival of one of the most influential figures in American music. The album features Dylan’s distinct voice, acoustic guitar, and harmonica playing, showcasing his songwriting talents in tracks such as “Song to Woody” and “Talkin’ New York.” The album also includes a mix of covers of traditional folk songs and blues, highlighting Dylan’s appreciation for the roots of American music. The album’s raw and intimate sound, coupled with Dylan’s poetic lyrics, helped to establish him as a voice of a generation and a driving force in the folk revival movement of the early 1960s.

4. Crying – Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s “Crying” is a timeless classic that showcases the singer’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. With its haunting melody and poignant lyrics about heartbreak, “Crying” has become a beloved staple of the pop and rock music canon. The song’s soaring chorus and Orbison’s signature falsetto make it a standout track on the album of the same name. “Crying” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, but none have captured the raw emotional power of the original. It remains a testament to Orbison’s enduring talent and impact on the music industry.

5. Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 2 – Ray Charles

“Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music Vol. 2” by Ray Charles was released in 1962 as a follow-up to his hugely successful first volume. The album features Charles’s unique blend of R&B, gospel, and country, and it showcases his unmatched vocal prowess. The songs on the album range from traditional country hits like “Take These Chains from My Heart” to pop standards like “Let’s Go Get Stoned,” which became a hit for Charles himself. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and it cemented Charles’s legacy as one of the greatest musical innovators of all time.

6. Here’s The Man!!! – Bobby “Blue” Bland

“Here’s The Man!!!” is a classic album by blues singer Bobby “Blue” Bland, released in 1962. The album features Bland’s signature smooth, soulful vocals backed by a tight rhythm section and horn arrangements. It includes several of his most enduring tracks, such as “Turn On Your Love Light” and “I Pity The Fool”. The album showcases Bland’s ability to blend blues, R&B, and soul in a unique and distinctive way, earning him a reputation as one of the greatest blues singers of all time. “Here’s The Man!!!” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of blues and soul music.

7. Surfer’s Choice – Dick Dale and the Del-Tones

“Surfer’s Choice” by Dick Dale and the Del-Tones is a pioneering surf rock album that helped establish the genre. Released in 1962, the album features Dale’s signature surf guitar style, characterized by fast, staccato picking and heavy use of reverb. The album includes classic surf rock tracks like “Let’s Go Trippin'” and “Surf Beat,” as well as covers of popular songs like “Night Owl” and “Peppermint Man.” The album’s raw, energetic sound and driving rhythms make it a must-listen for fans of surf rock and instrumental rock music. Dale’s innovative guitar work continues to influence musicians to this day.

8. Baby It’s You – The Shirelles

“Baby It’s You” is a soulful love ballad by the all-girl group The Shirelles. It was released in 1962 and reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features lush harmonies and a prominent string section that adds to its romantic feel. Lead singer Shirley Owens delivers a powerful vocal performance that captures the yearning and vulnerability of the song’s lyrics. The song has been covered by many artists, including The Beatles, who included their own version on their debut album “Please Please Me.” “Baby It’s You” remains a classic example of early 1960s pop and R&B.

9. Lovers Who Wander – Dion

“Lovers Who Wander” by Dion is a 1962 album that showcases Dion’s ability to blend pop and rock with doo-wop and R&B. The album features some of his biggest hits, including the title track and “Little Diane,” which were both top 40 hits. Dion’s smooth, soulful voice perfectly complements the upbeat instrumentation and catchy melodies. The album also includes a cover of the classic song “Love Came to Me,” which showcases Dion’s ability to put his own spin on timeless classics. “Lovers Who Wander” is a must-listen for fans of 1960s pop and rock, and stands the test of time as a classic album of the era.

10. Sherry & 11 Others – The Four Seasons

“Sherry & 11 Others” is the second studio album by the Four Seasons, released in 1962. The album includes the hit singles “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man,” all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album’s success established the Four Seasons as one of the most popular groups of the early 1960s. The album features a mix of doo-wop and rock and roll, with catchy melodies and harmonies that showcase the group’s signature sound. “Sherry & 11 Others” remains a classic example of early 1960s pop and a beloved album among fans of the genre.

11. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley

Bo Diddley’s self-titled debut album, released in 1958, was a landmark release in the development of rock and roll. With its stripped-down, driving beats and the distinctive “Bo Diddley beat,” the album laid the foundation for much of the rock music that would follow in the decades to come. The album’s songs, such as “Bo Diddley,” “I’m a Man,” and “Diddley Daddy,” have become classics of the genre and continue to be covered and referenced by musicians to this day. Bo Diddley’s influence on rock music is undeniable, and this album is a testament to his pioneering vision.

12. Mother-In-Law – Ernie K-Doe

Ernie K-Doe’s “Mother-In-Law” was a hit song that topped the charts in 1961 and stayed there for a solid week. The song is an upbeat, horn-filled tune about a mother-in-law that’s impossible to please. K-Doe’s unique vocals and the catchy melody make this song stand out, and it’s no surprise it became a popular tune. Despite the success of the song, K-Doe’s career wasn’t as long-lasting as some of his contemporaries. Nevertheless, “Mother-In-Law” remains a timeless classic that showcases the energy and fun of early 1960s music, and continues to be a beloved hit today.

13. The Ventures Play Telstar – The Lonely Bull – The Ventures

“Telstar” was the biggest hit of The Ventures and it’s also the title track of their second album, which also includes the song “The Lonely Bull”. The album was released in 1962, at the height of the surf music craze, and showcases the band’s signature guitar-driven instrumental sound. “Telstar” is a catchy tune that incorporates a spacey electronic sound effect, which was groundbreaking at the time. The album also features classic surf rock tracks like “Bulldog”, “Surf Rider”, and “Let’s Go”. Overall, the album is a must-listen for fans of surf rock and instrumental rock music.

14. Twistin’ The Night Away – Sam Cooke

“Twistin’ The Night Away” is a lively and infectious R&B and soul album by the legendary Sam Cooke, released in 1962. The album features hit singles such as the title track “Twistin’ The Night Away,” “Another Saturday Night,” and “Having a Party.” Cooke’s smooth and soulful voice is backed by a talented group of musicians, creating an energetic and danceable sound that is sure to get listeners moving. The album is a perfect blend of Cooke’s unique style and the popular dance trends of the time, making it a classic of the era that still resonates with listeners today.

15. Surfin’ Safari – The Beach Boys

“Surfin’ Safari” by The Beach Boys is a classic surf rock album that perfectly captures the essence of Southern California beach culture. The album features the iconic title track, as well as other surf-themed hits like “409” and “Surfin’.” The harmonies on the album are impeccable, showcasing the vocal talents of the Wilson brothers and their bandmates. The lyrics are simple and catchy, evoking the carefree spirit of youth and the thrill of catching waves. The instrumentals are upbeat and energetic, with plenty of guitar riffs and drum fills. “Surfin’ Safari” is a timeless album that continues to inspire generations of beach-goers and music fans alike.

16. Coast Along With The Coasters – The Coasters

“Coast Along with the Coasters” is the third studio album by American R&B/rock and roll vocal group, The Coasters. It was released in 1962 and includes hit songs such as “Little Egypt (Ying-Yang),” “The Climb,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls (Part 2).” The album showcases the group’s signature sound, which is a blend of doo-wop harmonies and humorous, upbeat lyrics. The Coasters were known for their storytelling ability, and this album is no exception. The songs are filled with witty lyrics and catchy melodies that will have listeners singing and dancing along. Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of classic R&B and rock and roll music.

17. The Duke Of Earl – Gene Chandler

“The Duke of Earl” is a classic R&B song by Gene Chandler, released in 1962. It became a huge hit, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and establishing Chandler as one of the leading voices of the Chicago soul scene. The song features Chandler’s smooth vocals and catchy lyrics, backed by a tight horn section and a driving beat. Its memorable refrain of “duke, duke, duke, duke of Earl” has become an iconic part of American popular culture, featured in countless movies and TV shows. “The Duke of Earl” is a timeless classic of 1960s R&B and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

18. Save The Last Dance For Me – The Drifters

“Save The Last Dance For Me” by The Drifters is a timeless classic that captures the essence of 1962. The soulful vocals and upbeat rhythm create a joyful, danceable tune that remains a popular wedding song to this day. The song’s message of love and trust is delivered with a beautiful melody that will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the music. The Drifters’ smooth harmonies and the song’s catchy chorus make it impossible not to sing along. “Save The Last Dance For Me” is a feel-good song that reminds us of the simple pleasures of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

19. Driving Wheel – Junior Parker

“Driving Wheel” by Junior Parker is a soulful blues track that features Parker’s smooth vocals and powerful harmonica playing. The song’s driving beat and catchy guitar riffs make it a perfect example of the Memphis blues sound that was popular in the early 1960s. With lyrics that tell the story of a man who can’t resist the call of the open road, “Driving Wheel” is a classic blues anthem that has been covered by many other artists over the years. Parker’s version remains one of the most memorable, and it’s easy to see why it continues to be a favorite among blues fans.

20. Shout And Shimmy – James Brown and His Famous Flames

“Shout and Shimmy” by James Brown and His Famous Flames is a high-energy track that incorporates elements of rhythm and blues, soul, and early funk. Released in 1962, it features Brown’s signature vocal style and his band’s tight instrumental arrangement. The song’s lyrics are centered around encouraging people to let loose and dance, with Brown’s shouts and the horn section’s blaring adding to the celebratory atmosphere. “Shout and Shimmy” is a testament to Brown’s ability to fuse different musical genres and create a sound that would go on to influence generations of musicians to come.

21. Album Seven By Rick – Rick Nelson

“Album Seven By Rick” is the seventh studio album by the American singer-songwriter and musician Rick Nelson. Released in 1962, it features a blend of rock and roll, country, and pop music, showcasing Nelson’s versatility as an artist. The album includes the hit single “Young World”, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the ballad “It’s Up to You”, which reached #6. Other notable tracks include the catchy “Summertime” and the upbeat “I’ve Got a Woman”. Overall, “Album Seven By Rick” is a must-listen for fans of early 1960s rock and roll and pop music.

22. Ya! Ya! – Lee Dorsey

“Ya! Ya!” by Lee Dorsey is a soulful and upbeat track that showcases Dorsey’s impressive vocals. Released in 1962, the song features a catchy melody and a lively brass section that perfectly complements Dorsey’s soulful voice. The song was written by the legendary team of Allen Toussaint and Clarence Lewis, who also produced the track. “Ya! Ya!” became a hit in the United States, reaching the Top 10 on the R&B charts and the Top 40 on the pop charts. It remains a beloved classic of the New Orleans R&B sound and is a testament to Dorsey’s incredible talent as a performer.

23. The Many Sides Of Gene Pitney – Gene Pitney

“The Many Sides of Gene Pitney” is the 23rd greatest album from 1962, featuring the talented singer-songwriter Gene Pitney. The album showcases his versatility and features his hit songs “Town Without Pity” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” both of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album also includes covers of classic songs such as “Take Me Tonight” and “Twenty Four Hours from Tulsa,” alongside his own original compositions. With a blend of rock, pop, and country influences, “The Many Sides of Gene Pitney” remains an iconic album of early 1960s pop music.

24. Burnin’ – John Lee Hooker

Number 24 on the list is “Burnin'” by John Lee Hooker, released in 1962. This album features Hooker’s signature sound of blues guitar and raw vocals, with tracks like “Boom Boom” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” becoming enduring hits. The album’s themes explore Hooker’s experiences with love, loss, and addiction, delivering a passionate and gritty performance throughout. “Burnin'” is widely regarded as one of Hooker’s best albums, showcasing his unique style and influence on the development of the blues genre. It remains a classic example of early 1960s blues music, and a must-listen for any fan of the genre.

25. Mojo Hand – Lightnin’ Hopkins

Number 25 on the list is “Mojo Hand” by Lightnin’ Hopkins, a Texas blues guitarist and singer-songwriter. Released in 1962, this album features Hopkins’ signature acoustic and electric guitar style, with his raw and emotive vocals telling stories of life in the South. The title track, “Mojo Hand,” is a standout with its hypnotic rhythm and mystical lyrics. Other notable tracks on the album include “Coffee Blues,” “Shake That Thing,” and “Have You Ever Loved a Woman.” With its combination of traditional blues and modern touches, “Mojo Hand” remains a classic example of Texas blues music.

26. Just Jimmy Reed – Jimmy Reed

Song number 26 is “Just Jimmy Reed” by blues musician Jimmy Reed. Released in 1962, the album features some of Reed’s most famous songs, including “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” “Bright Lights, Big City,” and “Hush Hush.” The album showcases Reed’s unique style of playing the blues, which often included a simple, repetitive guitar riff and his distinctive harmonica playing. Reed’s voice, which is soulful and emotive, is perfectly suited to the blues. “Just Jimmy Reed” remains a classic example of the Chicago blues sound that emerged in the 1950s and continues to influence musicians to this day.

27. ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas – Huey “Piano” Smith & Clowns

Number 27 on the list is ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas by Huey “Piano” Smith & Clowns, a Christmas-themed album released in 1962. The album features a unique blend of R&B and traditional Christmas music, with Smith’s piano skills and the Clowns’ catchy harmonies adding a fun and lively touch to classic holiday tunes such as “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells.” The album also includes original songs like “Happy New Year” and “Almost Time for Santa,” as well as the title track “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a spoken-word rendition of the beloved holiday poem accompanied by Smith’s piano playing.

28. Bo Diddley’s A Twister – Bo Diddley

Number 28 on the list is “Bo Diddley’s A Twister” by Bo Diddley, released in 1962. This album showcases Diddley’s signature blues rock sound with his distinctive rhythm and his use of various percussion instruments. The album features some of his classic hits such as “Bo Diddley’s A Gunslinger,” “Hootchie Coochie Man,” and “You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover.” This album marked a transitional period in Diddley’s career as he began to experiment with new sounds and arrangements, while still maintaining his unique style. “Bo Diddley’s A Twister” remains a seminal album in the history of rock and roll.

29. The Fabulous Wailers At The Castle – The Fabulous Wailers

Number 29 on the list is “The Fabulous Wailers At The Castle” by The Fabulous Wailers. Released in 1961, this album captures the raw energy and excitement of the band’s live performances at the Castle in Seattle, Washington. It features a mix of classic rock ‘n’ roll covers and original songs, including the hit single “Tall Cool One.” The Wailers’ blend of rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and surf music influenced many other musicians, and their high-energy live shows were legendary in the Pacific Northwest music scene. “The Fabulous Wailers At The Castle” is a must-listen for fans of early rock ‘n’ roll and garage rock.

30. James Brown And His Famous Flames Tour The USA – James Brown

Number 30 on the list is “James Brown and His Famous Flames Tour the USA” by James Brown, released in 1962. This live album captures Brown’s energetic and dynamic performances during his tours in 1962, featuring hits such as “Night Train,” “I’ll Go Crazy,” and “Think.” Brown’s electrifying stage presence and signature style of combining soul, R&B, and funk are on full display in this album, making it a quintessential document of his early career. With its raw and dynamic energy, “James Brown and His Famous Flames Tour the USA” remains a classic example of live soul music from the early 1960s.

31. R & B From The Marquee – Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated

Number 31 on the list is “R&B from the Marquee” by Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, released in 1962. This album is regarded as one of the most influential British blues records of the 1960s, featuring pioneering musicians such as Cyril Davies, Jack Bruce, and Charlie Watts. The album includes covers of blues standards like “Stormy Monday Blues” and “Baby Please Don’t Go,” as well as original compositions by Korner and Davies. “R&B from the Marquee” helped to popularize the British blues scene and influenced many future rock and blues musicians in the UK and beyond.

32. Etta James – Etta James

“Etta James” is the self-titled debut album by the legendary R&B singer, released in 1962. The album features a collection of blues, soul, and jazz standards, as well as original songs. James’s powerful and soulful voice shines on tracks like “My Dearest Darling” and “All I Could Do Was Cry,” which became a top 40 hit. The album showcases James’s dynamic range and ability to convey emotion in her performances, setting the stage for her future success as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time. “Etta James” remains a classic of the genre and an essential album for any music lover’s collection.

33. The One Who Really Loves You – Mary Wells

“The One Who Really Loves You” is a 1962 album by American singer Mary Wells. The album features her hit title track and other classic soul songs like “Two Lovers,” “You Beat Me to the Punch,” and “The One Who Really Loves You.” This album showcases Wells’ smooth and soulful vocals, as well as her ability to deliver emotional ballads and upbeat dance tracks. With its blend of R&B, soul, and pop influences, “The One Who Really Loves You” is considered one of Wells’ finest albums and an essential part of the Motown catalog.

34. Pot Luck – Elvis Presley

“Pot Luck” is Elvis Presley’s twelfth studio album released in 1962. The album consists of tracks recorded at various studio sessions between 1958 and 1961, showcasing Presley’s versatility in music genres such as rock and roll, country, blues, and pop. The album includes the hit single “Kiss Me Quick” which peaked at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other standout tracks include “That’s Someone You Never Forget,” a ballad that showcases Presley’s vocal range and emotional depth, and “Night Rider,” a country-inspired track that showcases Presley’s guitar skills. “Pot Luck” remains a classic in Presley’s discography.

35. Telstar: The Sounds Of The Tornadoes – The Tornadoes

“The Sounds of the Tornadoes” by The Tornadoes is a classic instrumental rock album released in 1962. The album is named after its lead track, “Telstar,” which became an international hit and the first song by a British band to reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. The rest of the album features a mix of surf rock and other instrumentals, showcasing the band’s skill with both guitar and keyboard-driven tracks. “The Sounds of the Tornadoes” is a must-listen for fans of 1960s rock music and remains a classic example of the instrumental rock genre.

36. Don’t Play That Song – Ben E. King

“Don’t Play That Song” is a soulful album by Ben E. King, released in 1962. The album features King’s signature smooth and soulful voice, backed by a tight rhythm section and soulful horn arrangements. The title track, a cover of Aretha Franklin’s hit song, became a top 20 hit for King, and the album’s other tracks, including “Amor,” “Ecstasy,” and “Stand By Me,” showcase King’s emotive vocal style and ability to convey both joy and heartache. “Don’t Play That Song” remains a classic of early 1960s soul music, with its timeless melodies and emotional lyrics.

37. The Young Ones – Cliff Richard & The Shadows

“The Young Ones” is the sixth studio album by British singer Cliff Richard and his backing band, The Shadows. Released in 1962, the album features 14 tracks that range from rock and roll to ballads. The title track, “The Young Ones,” was a major hit and became the biggest selling single of 1962 in the UK. The album also includes other popular tracks like “All for One” and “Lessons in Love.” With its upbeat and youthful energy, “The Young Ones” remains a classic of early 1960s British pop music and a beloved album among fans of Cliff Richard and The Shadows.

38. Letter Full Of Tears – Gladys Knight And The Pips

“The Letter Full of Tears” is a soulful ballad by Gladys Knight & the Pips that showcases the emotional power of Knight’s vocals. Released in 1962, the song tells the story of a woman who receives a letter from her lover, breaking off their relationship. Knight’s powerful delivery conveys the pain and heartbreak of the situation, making it a classic example of the Motown sound. The song reached #19 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and is now considered one of the group’s signature hits. Its popularity has ensured that it remains a timeless classic of 1960s soul music.

39. I’ll Try Something New – Miracles

“I’ll Try Something New” is the fifth studio album by the American R&B group The Miracles, released in 1962. The album showcases the group’s versatile sound with a blend of doo-wop, soul, and pop influences. The title track, which features guest vocals from labelmate Smokey Robinson, became a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other standout tracks on the album include “What’s So Good About Goodbye” and “You Never Miss a Good Thing (Till It’s Gone).” The album is a testament to The Miracles’ exceptional vocal harmonies and their ability to produce timeless soulful music.

40. Playboy – The Marvelettes

“Playboy” by The Marvelettes is a classic soul track that showcases the vocal talents of the group’s members, Gladys Horton, Wanda Young, Georgeanna Tillman, and Katherine Anderson. Released in 1962, the song became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped establish The Marvelettes as one of Motown’s most successful groups. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are augmented by the group’s tight harmonies and Horton’s lead vocals. With its playful lyrics and infectious groove, “Playboy” remains a beloved example of the Motown sound and a highlight of The Marvelettes’ discography.

41. Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance) – The Contours

“Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)” is a classic song by The Contours that was released in 1962. The song is widely considered to be one of the most iconic dance tracks of the early 1960s, thanks in part to its infectious beat and catchy lyrics. It became a major hit, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since been covered by numerous artists. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it remains a staple of dance parties and oldies radio stations to this day.

42. I Don’t Want To Cry! – Chuck Jackson

“I Don’t Want to Cry” is a classic soul ballad performed by Chuck Jackson, released in 1961. The song tells the story of a man who is heartbroken after his lover leaves him and begs her to come back. Jackson’s emotive vocals, coupled with the sorrowful lyrics, create a powerful and emotional experience for the listener. The song is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a singer, and it quickly became one of his most popular hits. “I Don’t Want to Cry” remains a beloved classic of the soul genre and is a must-listen for any fan of 1960s music.

43. I Need Your Lovin’ – Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

“I Need Your Lovin'” is a classic R&B duet by Don Gardner and Dee Dee Ford that was released in 1962. The song features a driving beat, a catchy horn section, and powerful vocals from both Gardner and Ford. The lyrics express a desire for love and companionship, and the song’s upbeat tempo and infectious energy make it a dancefloor favorite. “I Need Your Lovin'” was a hit upon its release, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since been covered by various artists across different genres.

44. Girls! Girls! Girls! – Elvis Presley

“Girls! Girls! Girls!” is a rock and roll song performed by the legendary Elvis Presley. Released in 1962, the song features Elvis’ signature vocals backed by a catchy beat and lively instrumentation, including a prominent saxophone riff. The lyrics describe the excitement and thrill of meeting different girls from around the world, with each new encounter bringing new excitement and adventure. The song was featured in the movie of the same name, which was released in 1962 and starred Elvis as a yacht captain in Hawaii. “Girls! Girls! Girls!” remains a beloved classic in Elvis Presley’s extensive discography and is a must-listen for fans of rock and roll.

45. The Wah-Watusi – The Orlons

“The Wah-Watusi” is a lively dance song by the American vocal group, The Orlons. Released in 1962, the song features an upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics that invite listeners to dance along to the “Wah-Watusi,” a popular dance craze of the time. The song’s distinctive sound is characterized by the group’s high-pitched harmonies, handclaps, and a memorable saxophone riff. “The Wah-Watusi” became a hit in the United States and was also popular internationally, earning The Orlons a place in music history as one of the most successful girl groups of the era. The song remains a classic of the early 1960s dance music scene.

46. Bobby Vee Meets The Crickets – Bobby Vee & The Crickets

“Bobby Vee Meets The Crickets” is a collaborative album between Bobby Vee and the legendary rock and roll band, The Crickets. Released in 1962, the album features Vee’s smooth vocals backed by The Crickets’ signature sound, including their famous jangling guitar style. The album includes cover versions of classic rock and roll hits, as well as some original songs written by members of The Crickets. The album’s standout track is “Don’t Ever Change,” which was written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King and became a top 10 hit for Vee in the United States. “Bobby Vee Meets The Crickets” is a must-listen for fans of early rock and roll.

47. Soul Twist – King Curtis

“Soul Twist” is a classic instrumental R&B track by the American saxophonist, King Curtis. Released in 1962, the song features Curtis’ virtuosic saxophone playing backed by a groovy rhythm section and a memorable melody. The song’s upbeat tempo and danceable beat made it a hit on the R&B charts, and it has since become a popular staple of the genre. “Soul Twist” is also notable for its use of call-and-response techniques, with Curtis’ saxophone taking on a conversational quality with the other instruments. The song remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s R&B scene and a testament to Curtis’ skill as a musician.

48. Any Day Now – Chuck Jackson

“Any Day Now” is a soulful ballad performed by the American singer, Chuck Jackson. Released in 1962, the song features Jackson’s emotive vocals backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that includes strings, horns, and a gentle piano melody. The song’s lyrics describe a love that is coming to an end, with the narrator pleading for his partner to stay just a little bit longer. “Any Day Now” became a hit on both the R&B and pop charts in the United States, cementing Jackson’s status as one of the era’s most soulful and talented singers. The song remains a timeless classic of the early 1960s soul music scene.

49. Dance – Ike & Tina Turner’s Kings of Rhythm

“Dance” is a lively R&B track performed by the American duo Ike & Tina Turner’s Kings of Rhythm. Released in 1962, the song features Ike Turner’s groovy guitar playing and Tina Turner’s powerful vocals, backed by a tight rhythm section and a catchy horn arrangement. The song’s upbeat tempo and energetic performance make it a classic of the early 1960s R&B scene, with Tina Turner’s electrifying vocal performance driving the song forward. “Dance” showcases the duo’s dynamic musical chemistry and remains a beloved classic of their extensive discography, as well as a testament to their pioneering role in the development of R&B and rock and roll music.

50. James Brown Presents His Band Featuring Night Train – James Brown

“James Brown Presents His Band Featuring Night Train” is a live album by the American singer, songwriter, and bandleader, James Brown. Recorded in 1961 and released in 1962, the album features Brown and his backing band, the Famous Flames, performing a series of high-energy soul and R&B tracks, including the hit song “Night Train.” The album showcases Brown’s dynamic stage presence and his band’s tight musicianship, with each track featuring extended instrumental and vocal solos. “James Brown Presents His Band Featuring Night Train” remains a classic of the early 1960s soul music scene and a testament to Brown’s influence on the genre.

51. Twist & Shout – Isley Brothers

“Twist & Shout” is a classic R&B track performed by the American vocal group, the Isley Brothers. Originally recorded by the Top Notes, the Isley Brothers’ version of the song was released in 1962 and became a hit, featuring a fiery vocal performance by lead singer Ronald Isley and a driving rhythm section. The song’s memorable hook and infectious energy make it a staple of the early 1960s dance music scene, and it has since been covered by countless artists across a range of genres. “Twist & Shout” remains a beloved classic of the Isley Brothers’ extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of early rock and roll.

52. Twist Uptown – The Crystals

“Twist Uptown” is a classic album by the American girl group, The Crystals. Released in 1962, the album features the group’s signature wall-of-sound production, created by legendary producer Phil Spector. The album includes hits such as “Uptown” and “He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss),” as well as covers of classic R&B tracks. The group’s distinctive harmonies and Spector’s lush instrumentation combine to create a sound that is both elegant and powerful, making “Twist Uptown” a standout of the early 1960s girl group era. The album remains a beloved classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of 1960s pop and R&B.

53. Twist Up Calypso – Gary U.S. Bonds

“Twist Up Calypso” is a fun and upbeat track by the American singer Gary U.S. Bonds. Released in 1962, the song features a catchy melody and driving rhythm, with Bonds’ smooth vocals backed by a lively horn section and a steady drumbeat. The song’s lyrics describe the joy of dancing to the calypso rhythm, and the infectious energy of the music invites listeners to join in on the fun. “Twist Up Calypso” became a hit on both the R&B and pop charts in the United States, cementing Bonds’ status as one of the era’s most talented and versatile performers. The song remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s dance music scene.

54. Blues For Me – B.B. King

“Blues For Me” is a soulful and bluesy track performed by the legendary American blues guitarist and singer, B.B. King. Released in 1962, the song features King’s iconic guitar playing and emotive vocals, backed by a smooth and mellow horn arrangement. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of a broken heart and the sadness that comes with losing love. King’s expressive guitar solos and passionate vocals bring the song’s emotions to life, showcasing his incredible musical talent and earning him a place in music history as one of the most influential blues artists of all time. “Blues For Me” remains a classic of the early 1960s blues scene.

55. Mean Ol’ Frisco – Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

“Mean Ol’ Frisco” is a classic blues track performed by the American singer and guitarist, Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup. Originally released in 1942, the song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including B.B. King and Eric Clapton. Crudup’s version features his distinctive guitar playing and gritty vocals, backed by a steady rhythm section and a memorable harmonica riff. The song’s lyrics describe the tough and dangerous city of San Francisco, with Crudup’s vocals conveying the hardships and struggles faced by the city’s inhabitants. “Mean Ol’ Frisco” remains a timeless classic of the early blues music scene and a testament to Crudup’s talent as a musician.

56. Out Of The Shadows – The Shadows

“Out Of The Shadows” is a classic album by the British instrumental rock group, The Shadows. Released in 1962, the album features the group’s signature melodic guitar playing and dynamic rhythm section, creating a sound that is both elegant and energetic. The album includes hits such as “Apache” and “Man of Mystery,” as well as covers of classic pop and rock tracks. The group’s tight musicianship and innovative sound made them a standout of the early 1960s British rock and roll scene, and “Out Of The Shadows” remains a beloved classic of their extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of instrumental rock music.

57. Bustin’ Surfboards – The Tornadoes

“Bustin’ Surfboards” is a classic instrumental surf rock track performed by the American band, The Tornadoes. Released in 1962, the song features a distinctive guitar riff, reverb-heavy drums, and a catchy melody that captures the essence of the Southern California surf culture of the time. The song’s high energy and catchy groove made it a hit on both the pop and R&B charts in the United States, cementing The Tornadoes’ place in music history as one of the pioneers of the surf rock genre. “Bustin’ Surfboards” remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s instrumental music scene and a must-listen for fans of surf rock.

58. For Teen Twisters Only – Chubby Checker

“For Teen Twisters Only” is a lively album by the American singer and dancer, Chubby Checker. Released in 1962, the album features Checker’s signature blend of rock and roll, R&B, and dance music, with a focus on songs that are designed to get listeners up and moving. The album includes hits such as “Limbo Rock” and “Twistin’ U.S.A.,” as well as covers of classic rock and roll tracks. Checker’s upbeat energy and dynamic vocal style make the album a joy to listen to, capturing the excitement and optimism of the early 1960s youth culture. “For Teen Twisters Only” remains a beloved classic of the era’s dance music scene.

59. You Belong To Me – The Duprees

“You Belong To Me” is a classic doo-wop ballad by the American vocal group, The Duprees. Originally recorded in 1952 by Jo Stafford, The Duprees’ version was released in 1962 and became a hit, featuring the group’s signature harmonies and a lush orchestral arrangement that includes strings and a gentle piano melody. The song’s lyrics describe the longing and devotion of a lover, with the narrator expressing his desire to be with his partner no matter where she goes. The song’s timeless melody and emotive vocals make it a classic of the early 1960s doo-wop scene and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

60. Meet The Supremes – The Supremes

“Meet The Supremes” is the debut album by the legendary American girl group, The Supremes. Released in 1962, the album features the group’s distinctive vocal harmonies backed by a range of pop and R&B arrangements. The album includes hits such as “Your Heart Belongs to Me” and “Buttered Popcorn,” as well as covers of classic pop and soul tracks. The Supremes’ vocal talent and infectious energy shine throughout the album, making it a standout of the early 1960s girl group era. “Meet The Supremes” remains a beloved classic of the group’s extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of 1960s pop and R&B.

61. Twist With The Ventures – The Ventures

“Twist with the Ventures” is a classic album by the American rock band, The Ventures. Released in 1962, the album features instrumental surf rock tracks infused with the popular dance craze of the era, the twist. The Ventures’ distinctive guitar sound and catchy melodies make this album a standout of their extensive discography, with tracks such as “The Twist” and “Bird Rockers” becoming fan favorites. The album’s upbeat and lively energy captures the spirit of the early 1960s surf rock scene and remains a must-listen for fans of the genre and The Ventures’ music.

62. Mashed Potatoes And Gravy (The Ventures Beach Party) – The Ventures

“Mashed Potatoes and Gravy” is a 1962 album by the legendary American rock band, The Ventures. The album features a mix of classic pop and rock covers, as well as original tracks, all infused with The Ventures’ signature surf rock sound. The title track, “Mashed Potatoes and Gravy,” is a lively instrumental tune that captures the fun and upbeat spirit of the dance craze it’s named after. The album’s infectious energy and catchy melodies make it a standout of The Ventures’ extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of 1960s surf rock and instrumental rock music.

63. Going To The Ventures’ Dance Party – The Ventures

“Going to the Ventures’ Dance Party” is a classic 1962 album by the American rock band, The Ventures. The album features a collection of instrumental tracks with catchy guitar riffs and energetic beats, perfect for getting listeners up and dancing. The album’s title track is a fan favorite, showcasing The Ventures’ signature sound with its upbeat and lively melody. Other standout tracks include “Limbo Rock” and “Guitar Twist,” both of which capture the spirit of the early 1960s dance craze scene. Overall, “Going to the Ventures’ Dance Party” remains a beloved album among fans of instrumental surf rock and early rock and roll.

64. Brenda, That’s All – Brenda Lee

“Brenda, That’s All” is a 1962 album by Brenda Lee, one of the most successful and popular female artists of the early 1960s. The album features Lee’s soulful, powerful vocals on a mix of rock and roll and country-inspired tracks, showcasing her versatility as an artist. The title track, “Brenda, That’s All,” is a standout with its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, while other tracks like “Break It to Me Gently” and “Fool Number One” also showcase Lee’s vocal range and emotional depth. “Brenda, That’s All” remains a beloved album among fans of early rock and roll and country music.

65. The Electrifying Aretha Franklin – Aretha Franklin

“The Electrifying Aretha Franklin” is a 1962 album by the iconic soul and R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. The album showcases Franklin’s powerful voice and dynamic range, with a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat tracks. Songs like “Rough Lover” and “Soulville” are classic examples of her raw and energetic style, while tracks like “It’s So Heartbreakin'” demonstrate her ability to convey deep emotions with her voice. “The Electrifying Aretha Franklin” is a quintessential album of the early 1960s soul and R&B scene, and helped solidify Franklin’s place as one of the most talented and influential singers of all time.

66. Let’s Twist Again – Chubby Checker

“Let’s Twist Again” is a song by Chubby Checker released in 1961 as a follow-up to his hit song “The Twist.” The song features Checker’s signature dance instructions and catchy beat, making it a popular choice for dance parties and social gatherings. “Let’s Twist Again” is considered one of Checker’s most iconic songs and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song’s enduring popularity helped cement the twist dance craze of the early 1960s and has become a beloved classic of the era.

67. What’s A Matter Baby – Timi Yuro

“What’s a Matter Baby” is a heart-wrenching ballad by American singer Timi Yuro, released in 1962. The song tells the story of a woman pleading with her ex-lover to come back to her and make things right. Yuro’s powerful and emotive vocals convey the pain and desperation of the lyrics, making the song a standout in her discography. “What’s a Matter Baby” was a commercial success and became one of Yuro’s signature songs. The song’s timeless appeal and universal theme of heartbreak have ensured its enduring popularity with listeners over the decades.

68. The Tender, The Moving, The Swinging Aretha Franklin – Aretha Franklin

“The Tender, The Moving, The Swinging Aretha Franklin” is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter and pianist Aretha Franklin, released in 1962. The album showcases Franklin’s soulful and powerful voice and features a blend of R&B, gospel, and jazz styles. The album includes some of Franklin’s most iconic tracks such as “Love Is the Only Thing,” “I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face,” and “Soulville.” The album received critical acclaim and marked a turning point in Franklin’s career, establishing her as one of the most prominent voices in American popular music.

69. The Jazz Soul Of Little Stevie – Little Stevie Wonder

“The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie” is the debut album by American musician and singer Stevie Wonder, released in 1962. At just 12 years old, Wonder showcases his exceptional musicianship, playing multiple instruments and blending jazz and soul influences to create a unique sound. The album includes original compositions by Wonder as well as covers of jazz classics such as “Fingertips” and “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road).” The album received critical acclaim and established Wonder as a prodigious talent in the music industry, paving the way for his future success as a musician and songwriter.

70. You’ll Lose A Good Thing – Barbara Lynn

“You’ll Lose A Good Thing” by Barbara Lynn is a soulful ballad about a woman who’s tired of her man’s mistreatment and decides to leave him. Released in 1962, the song features Lynn’s powerful and emotive vocals, backed by a bluesy guitar riff and a simple drumbeat. It became a hit on both the R&B and pop charts, reaching #1 on the former and #8 on the latter. The song’s lyrics and Lynn’s delivery convey a sense of strength and independence, making it an empowering anthem for women who have had enough of being taken for granted in a relationship.

71. Etta James Sings For Lovers – Etta James

“Etta James Sings for Lovers” is an album that showcases the stunning vocal abilities of the legendary Etta James. Released in 1962, the album features a collection of romantic ballads and soulful love songs that showcase James’ remarkable range and emotional depth. From the sultry “At Last” to the heart-wrenching “Fool That I Am,” James pours her heart and soul into every track, delivering performances that are both powerful and tender. Backed by lush arrangements and some of the finest musicians of the era, “Etta James Sings for Lovers” is a timeless classic that remains an essential listen for fans of soul and R&B music.

72. Soul!!! – Timi Yuro

“Soul!!!” is a landmark album by the late American singer Timi Yuro. Released in 1962, the album showcases Yuro’s powerful voice and emotional range, as she delivers a collection of soulful ballads and bluesy rockers. From the passionate “What’s a Matter Baby” to the uplifting “I’m Movin’ On,” Yuro’s performances are nothing short of electrifying, backed by a tight rhythm section and stirring horn arrangements. With its combination of heartrending ballads and upbeat rockers, “Soul!!!” is a testament to Yuro’s remarkable talent and a milestone in the history of soul and R&B music.

73. The Sound Of The Flamingos – The Flamingos

“The Sound of The Flamingos” is a seminal album by the American doo-wop group The Flamingos. Released in 1959, the album features the quintet’s signature harmonies and smooth vocals, accompanied by lush orchestration and tight backing vocals. From the classic hit “I Only Have Eyes for You” to the doo-wop standards “Love Walked In” and “But Not For Me,” the album showcases the Flamingos’ unique blend of vocal prowess and musical sophistication. With its seamless harmonies and rich instrumentation, “The Sound of The Flamingos” remains a beloved and influential album in the history of doo-wop and R&B music.

74. Bobby Darin Sings Ray Charles – Bobby Darin

“Bobby Darin Sings Ray Charles” is a tribute album by the late American singer-songwriter Bobby Darin. Released in 1962, the album features Darin’s interpretations of some of Ray Charles’ most beloved songs, including “What’d I Say,” “Hallelujah I Love Her So,” and “Georgia on My Mind.” With his unique blend of rock, pop, and R&B, Darin infuses these classic tunes with his own style and energy, delivering soulful and energetic performances that pay homage to Charles’ original recordings. “Bobby Darin Sings Ray Charles” is a testament to the enduring influence of one of the greatest voices in the history of American popular music.

75. Just Domino – Fats Domino

“Just Domino” is a 1962 album by American pianist and singer-songwriter Fats Domino. Known for his signature blend of rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and boogie-woogie, Domino delivers an irresistible collection of foot-tapping tunes in this album. From the upbeat “I Can’t Go On” to the soulful “Good Hearted Man,” Domino’s performances are marked by his distinctive piano playing and smooth vocals. Backed by a tight rhythm section and infectious horn arrangements, “Just Domino” is a rollicking celebration of the joy and energy of early rock and roll and remains a beloved classic in the genre.

76. Palisades Park – Freddy Cannon

“Palisades Park” is a 1962 hit song by American rock and roll singer Freddy Cannon. Written by Chuck Barris, the song features catchy lyrics and an infectious melody that captures the excitement and energy of the iconic amusement park in New Jersey. With its driving rhythm and upbeat guitar riffs, “Palisades Park” became a massive hit for Cannon, reaching #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its popularity led to Cannon becoming a regular performer at the park and helped cement “Palisades Park” as a classic of the early rock and roll era.

77. All The Hits For Your Dancin’ Party -Chubby Checker

“All the Hits for Your Dancin’ Party” is a 1962 album by the American singer and dancer Chubby Checker. The album features Checker’s signature blend of rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and soul, with a focus on upbeat dance tunes that became instant classics. From the title track “All the Hits for Your Dancin’ Party” to the rollicking “The Fly” and the infectious “Twistin’ USA,” Checker delivers electrifying performances that capture the spirit of the early 1960s dance craze. “All the Hits for Your Dancin’ Party” is a must-listen for fans of early rock and roll and remains a beloved classic of the genre.

78. I Know (You Don’t Love Me No More) – Barbara George

“I Know (You Don’t Love Me No More)” is a 1961 hit song by the American singer-songwriter Barbara George. The song features a catchy melody and poignant lyrics that tell the story of a woman coming to terms with the end of a relationship. George’s soulful vocals are backed by a driving rhythm section and an infectious horn arrangement, creating an upbeat yet melancholic atmosphere. With its combination of heart-wrenching lyrics and a catchy melody, “I Know (You Don’t Love Me No More)” became a massive hit for George and remains a classic of the early soul and R&B era.

79. You Better Move On – Arthur Alexander

“You Better Move On” is a 1961 hit song by the American singer-songwriter Arthur Alexander. The song features Alexander’s soulful vocals and a catchy melody, with lyrics that describe a man pleading with his lover to let him go. Backed by a tight rhythm section and subtle backing vocals, Alexander delivers a performance that is both emotive and powerful. “You Better Move On” became a significant hit for Alexander and remains a classic of the early soul and R&B era. Its influence can be heard in the work of countless artists who have been inspired by Alexander’s unique blend of blues and soul.

80. Llllloco-Motion – Little Eva

“Llllloco-Motion” is a 1962 hit song by American singer Little Eva. Written by legendary songwriting duo Gerry Goffin and Carole King, the song features a catchy melody and playful lyrics that capture the joyful energy of early 1960s dance music. With its upbeat tempo, handclaps, and infectious chorus, “Llllloco-Motion” became a massive hit for Little Eva, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its popularity helped launch Little Eva’s career and cemented the song’s status as a classic of the early rock and roll era. “Llllloco-Motion” remains a beloved and enduring favorite of music fans around the world.

81. The Ventures’ Twist Party Vol. 2 – The Ventures

“The Ventures’ Twist Party Vol. 2” is a 1962 album by the American instrumental rock band The Ventures. Known for their distinctive guitar sound and innovative use of effects, the band delivers a collection of lively and energetic rock and roll tunes on this album. From the classic hits “The Twist” and “Twistin’ U.S.A.” to the groovy “The Wah-Watusi” and the rollicking “Mashed Potato Time,” The Ventures’ performances are marked by their tight musicianship and driving rhythms. “The Ventures’ Twist Party Vol. 2” remains a beloved classic of the early rock and roll era and a testament to the band’s lasting influence.

82. Sheila – Tommy Roe

“Sheila” is a 1962 hit song by American singer-songwriter Tommy Roe. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody, with playful lyrics that describe a young man’s infatuation with a girl named Sheila. With its memorable guitar riff and infectious chorus, “Sheila” became a massive hit for Roe, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its popularity helped launch Roe’s career and cemented the song’s status as a classic of the early rock and roll era. “Sheila” remains a beloved and enduring favorite of music fans around the world and a testament to the enduring power of catchy pop music.

83. Give A Twist Party – The Shirelles & King Curtis

“Give a Twist Party” is a 1962 album by American girl group The Shirelles and saxophonist King Curtis. The album features the Shirelles’ signature blend of doo-wop, R&B, and soul, with King Curtis’ expert saxophone playing adding an extra layer of depth and texture. From the rollicking “Do the Twist” to the soulful “The Dance Is Over,” the Shirelles and King Curtis deliver electrifying performances that capture the energy and excitement of the early 1960s dance craze. “Give a Twist Party” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to the enduring influence of the Shirelles and King Curtis on popular music.

84. Twistin’ ‘n’ Twangin’ – Duane Eddy

“Twistin’ ‘n’ Twangin'” is a 1962 album by the American guitarist Duane Eddy. Known for his distinctive “twangy” guitar sound, Eddy delivers a collection of upbeat rock and roll tunes on this album, with a focus on the twist dance craze of the era. From the catchy “Peppermint Twist” to the rollicking “Twistin’ ‘n’ Twangin’,” Eddy’s performances are marked by his expert guitar playing and driving rhythms. With its infectious energy and signature sound, “Twistin’ ‘n’ Twangin'” remains a beloved classic of the early rock and roll era and a testament to Eddy’s lasting influence on popular music.

85. It’s Mashed Potato Time – Dee Dee Sharp

“It’s Mashed Potato Time” is a 1962 hit song by American singer Dee Dee Sharp. Written by Kal Mann and Dave Appell, the song features a catchy melody and lively lyrics that capture the energy and excitement of the Mashed Potato dance craze of the era. With its driving rhythm and infectious chorus, “It’s Mashed Potato Time” became a massive hit for Sharp, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its popularity helped launch Sharp’s career and cemented the song’s status as a classic of the early rock and roll era. “It’s Mashed Potato Time” remains a beloved and enduring favorite of music fans around the world.

86. The 4 Season’s Greetings – The Four Seasons

“The 4 Season’s Greetings” is a 1962 Christmas album by the American vocal group The Four Seasons. The album features a blend of traditional Christmas songs and new original compositions, with the group’s distinctive harmonies and lush arrangements adding a fresh spin to holiday classics. From the upbeat “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” to the heartwarming “Silent Night,” The Four Seasons deliver an electrifying and emotive performance that captures the spirit of the season. “The 4 Season’s Greetings” remains a beloved classic of the Christmas music genre and a testament to the enduring appeal of The Four Seasons’ timeless sound.

87. Lie To Me – Brook Benton Singing The Blues – Brook Benton

“Lie to Me – Brook Benton Singing the Blues” is a 1962 album by the American singer-songwriter Brook Benton. Known for his soulful voice and emotive delivery, Benton delivers a collection of bluesy and melancholic ballads on this album. From the haunting “You’re Gonna Miss Me” to the heart-wrenching “Two Tickets to Paradise,” Benton’s performances are marked by his raw emotion and effortless vocal control. Backed by a lush string section and expert musicianship, “Lie to Me” remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genre and a testament to Benton’s enduring influence on popular music.

88. Bossa Nova And Blues – Freddy King

“Bossa Nova and Blues” is a 1963 album by American blues guitarist and singer Freddy King. The album features a unique blend of blues, jazz, and bossa nova styles, with King’s distinctive guitar playing adding a layer of texture and depth to each track. From the sultry “Someday, After Awhile” to the groovy “The Bossa Nova Watusi Twist,” King’s performances are marked by his exceptional musicianship and emotive delivery. “Bossa Nova and Blues” remains a beloved classic of the blues and jazz fusion genre and a testament to King’s innovative approach to music.

89. Lover Please! – Clyde McPhatter

“Lover Please!” is a 1962 hit song by American R&B singer Clyde McPhatter. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy melody, with McPhatter’s soulful vocals delivering a tale of unrequited love. Backed by a tight band and a chorus of backing singers, McPhatter delivers an electrifying performance that captures the energy and excitement of the early 1960s R&B scene. “Lover Please!” became a significant hit for McPhatter and remains a beloved classic of the genre, with its influence heard in the work of countless artists who have been inspired by McPhatter’s dynamic and soulful style.

90. Twistin’ The Stomp – Fats Domino

“Twistin’ the Stomp” is a 1962 album by American R&B and rock and roll singer Fats Domino. The album features a collection of energetic and upbeat tunes, with Domino’s signature piano playing and soulful vocals at the forefront. From the classic “Kansas City” to the groovy “The Twist Set Me Free,” Domino delivers an electrifying performance that captures the essence of early 1960s dance music. “Twistin’ the Stomp” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to Domino’s enduring influence on popular music.

91. Jimmy McCracklin Sings – Jimmy McCracklin

“Jimmy McCracklin Sings” is a 1962 album by American blues pianist and singer Jimmy McCracklin. The album features a collection of raw and emotive blues tunes, with McCracklin’s gritty vocals and masterful piano playing at the forefront. From the haunting “The Wobble” to the soulful “Think,” McCracklin delivers a performance that captures the essence of the blues. With its driving rhythm and raw energy, “Jimmy McCracklin Sings” remains a beloved classic of the genre and a testament to McCracklin’s enduring influence on popular music.

92. The Original Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

“The Original Monster Mash” is a 1962 hit song by American musician Bobby “Boris” Pickett and his band The Crypt-Kickers. The song features a catchy melody and lyrics that describe a dance party attended by famous horror movie monsters such as Dracula and Frankenstein. With its playful and spooky vibe, “The Monster Mash” became an instant classic and a Halloween favorite. The song’s popularity helped launch Pickett’s career and cemented its status as a beloved classic of the early rock and roll era. “The Original Monster Mash” remains a timeless and enduring favorite of music fans around the world.

93. Drums Are My Beat! – Sandy Nelson

“Drums Are My Beat!” is a 1962 album by American drummer Sandy Nelson. The album features a collection of instrumental rock and roll tunes, with Nelson’s powerful drumming and driving rhythms at the forefront. From the infectious “Day Train” to the energetic “Big Noise from the Jungle,” Nelson delivers a performance that captures the excitement and energy of the early rock and roll era. “Drums Are My Beat!” remains a beloved classic of the genre and a testament to Nelson’s influence on popular music, both as a solo artist and as a sought-after session musician.

94. Things & Other Things – Bobby Darin

“Things & Other Things” is a 1962 album by American singer-songwriter Bobby Darin. The album features a collection of songs that showcase Darin’s versatility as a performer, from the upbeat rock and roll of “Multiplication” to the soulful balladry of “Nature Boy.” With his smooth vocals and expert musicianship, Darin delivers a performance that captures the essence of the early 1960s music scene. “Things & Other Things” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to Darin’s enduring influence on popular music, with his innovative style and ability to cross genres and defy expectations.

95. Body And Soul – Jackie Wilson

“Body and Soul” is a 1961 hit song by American singer Jackie Wilson. The song features a soaring vocal performance by Wilson, with his powerful voice capturing the emotions of the song’s lyrics about love and heartbreak. Backed by a lush orchestra and expert musicianship, Wilson’s performance on “Body and Soul” is marked by his effortless vocal control and commanding stage presence. The song became a significant hit for Wilson and remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genre, with its influence heard in the work of countless artists who have been inspired by Wilson’s legendary style.

96. For Sentimental Reasons – The Cleftones

“For Sentimental Reasons” is a 1962 album by American doo-wop group The Cleftones. The album features a collection of soulful and harmonious ballads, with the group’s signature vocal style and tight harmonies at the forefront. From the nostalgic “Heart and Soul” to the heartwarming “Since I Fell for You,” The Cleftones deliver a performance that captures the essence of the doo-wop genre. With its emotive melodies and soaring harmonies, “For Sentimental Reasons” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to The Cleftones’ enduring influence on popular music.

97. The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” is a 1961 hit song by American vocal group The Tokens. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with the group’s distinctive harmonies and unique vocal arrangements at the forefront. Originally a South African folk song called “Mbube,” The Tokens adapted the song and added their own spin to create a worldwide hit. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s pop and rock and roll era and a testament to The Tokens’ enduring influence on popular music, with the song’s melody and lyrics still recognized and enjoyed by fans around the world.

98. Party Lights – Claudine Clark

“Party Lights” is a 1962 hit song by American singer Claudine Clark. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with Clark’s soulful vocals delivering a tale of a wild and exciting party. Backed by a tight band and a chorus of backing singers, Clark’s performance on “Party Lights” captures the energy and excitement of the early 1960s R&B scene. The song became a significant hit for Clark and remains a beloved classic of the era, with its influence heard in the work of countless artists who have been inspired by Clark’s dynamic and soulful style.

99. The Marvelettes Sing (Smash Hits of 1962) – The Marvelettes

“The Marvelettes Sing (Smash Hits of 1962)” is a 1962 album by American girl group The Marvelettes. The album features a collection of hit songs from the early 1960s, including the classic “Please Mr. Postman” and the groovy “Twistin’ Postman.” With their signature harmonies and dynamic vocal performances, The Marvelettes deliver a lively and entertaining performance that captures the essence of the early 1960s pop and R&B scene. “The Marvelettes Sing (Smash Hits of 1962)” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to the group’s enduring influence on popular music, both as a hit-making group and as pioneering women in the music industry.

100. Moon River – Jerry Butler

“Moon River” is a 1961 hit song by American singer Jerry Butler. The song features a romantic and wistful melody, with Butler’s smooth and soulful vocals capturing the emotions of the song’s lyrics about longing and nostalgia. Backed by a lush orchestra and expert musicianship, Butler’s performance on “Moon River” is marked by his effortless vocal control and emotive delivery. The song became a significant hit for Butler and remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s pop and soul genre, with its influence heard in the work of countless artists who have been inspired by Butler’s legendary style.