As a language model trained to provide information, it is important to note that there were no albums in 1950 that could be considered among the “Top 100 Greatest Albums from 1950“. This is because the LP (long-playing) record was only introduced in 1948, and it would take a few more years for albums to become a dominant format in the music industry.

However, there were many great recordings made in 1950 that have stood the test of time. This was a time of transition in the music industry, as traditional pop and swing music began to give way to the emerging genres of rhythm and blues and rock and roll.

Some of the most notable recordings from 1950 include “Teardrops from My Eyes” by Ruth Brown, “All She Wants to Do Is Rock” by Wynonie Harris, “Mona Lisa” by Nat King Cole, and “Please Send Me Someone to Love” by Percy Mayfield.

These recordings, along with many others from 1950, helped to shape the course of popular music in the decades that followed. They laid the groundwork for the explosion of rock and roll in the 1950s and influenced the development of other genres such as soul, funk, and hip hop.

While there may not be a definitive list of the top 100 albums from 1950, there is no denying the impact that the music of this era had on the world of music as we know it today. The recordings from 1950 continue to be celebrated for their innovation, creativity, and enduring musical appeal.

1. Voice of the Xtabay – Yma Sumac

Voice of the Xtabay is a captivating album by Yma Sumac, a Peruvian singer with an extraordinary voice range. The album, released in 1950, showcases Sumac’s unique vocal abilities as she sings traditional Andean songs with a modern twist. The combination of Sumac’s stunning vocals and the arrangements by Moises Vivanco creates a mesmerizing listening experience.

The album’s opening track, “Taita Inty,” sets the tone for the rest of the album with its haunting melody and Sumac’s soaring vocals. “Xtabay,” the album’s title track, features Sumac’s impressive vocal range as she hits notes that seem almost impossible. “Malambo No. 1” is a lively and upbeat track that showcases Sumac’s versatility as a singer.

2. Charlie Parker With Strings – Charlie Parker

Charlie Parker With Strings is a classic jazz album released in 1950. The album features Charlie Parker, one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time, playing with a string section. The combination of Parker’s virtuosic saxophone playing and the lush arrangements by Neal Hefti and Jimmy Mundy creates a beautiful and romantic listening experience.

The album’s opening track, “Just Friends,” is a perfect showcase for Parker’s improvisational skills as he weaves in and out of the string section’s melody. “Everything Happens to Me” is a slow and melancholy track that highlights Parker’s ability to convey emotion through his playing. “Summertime” is a classic jazz standard that Parker plays with ease and elegance.

3. Sones of Mexico – Trío Aguilillas

Sones of Mexico is a beautiful album by Trío Aguilillas, a Mexican folk music group. The album features traditional Mexican music styles, such as the huapango, sones and jarabes. The group’s instrumentation, including the guitar, vihuela, and guitarrón, create a lively and upbeat sound that is perfect for dancing.

The album’s opening track, “El Querreque,” is a lively and energetic huapango that showcases the group’s virtuosity on their instruments. “La Bamba” is a well-known Mexican folk song that Trío Aguilillas plays with a fresh and modern twist. “La Malagueña” is a slow and romantic track that showcases the group’s ability to create a beautiful and emotive sound.

4. Autumn in New York – Jo Stafford

Autumn in New York is a classic jazz album by Jo Stafford, a popular singer of the 1940s and 1950s. The album features Stafford’s smooth and sultry vocals, backed by a small jazz ensemble. The album’s romantic and nostalgic themes are perfectly captured by Stafford’s emotive singing.

The album’s opening track, “Autumn in New York,” is a classic jazz standard that Stafford sings with a tender and melancholy tone. “Long Ago and Far Away” is a nostalgic ballad that showcases Stafford’s ability to convey emotion through her singing

5. Ella Sings Gershwin – Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald’s album “Ella Sings Gershwin” showcases her incredible talent as a jazz vocalist. The album features some of George and Ira Gershwin’s most famous songs, including “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “But Not For Me.” Fitzgerald’s distinctive voice brings a new dimension to these classic tunes, infusing them with her own unique style and personality. The album is a perfect example of the jazz standards that were popular in the 1950s.

6. Noel Rosa – Aracy De Almeida

Noel Rosa is considered one of the greatest samba composers of all time. This album by Aracy De Almeida pays tribute to his legacy with covers of some of his most famous songs, including “Palpite Infeliz” and “Três Apitos.” De Almeida’s voice is perfectly suited to these upbeat and lively tunes, capturing the essence of samba and the energy of Rio de Janeiro. The album is a testament to the enduring appeal of Noel Rosa’s music, which continues to be beloved by generations of Brazilians.

7. The New Sound! – Les Paul

Les Paul’s album “The New Sound!” is a groundbreaking work that introduced the world to the sound of multi-track recording. Paul was a pioneer in the use of overdubbing and other studio techniques, and this album showcases his innovative approach to music-making. The album features Paul’s distinctive guitar playing, accompanied by his wife Mary Ford on vocals. The result is a unique and unforgettable sound that has influenced countless musicians over the years.

8. Sing and Dance With Frank Sinatra – Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra’s “Sing and Dance With Frank Sinatra” is a classic album that showcases his incredible talent as a singer and performer. The album features a mix of upbeat swing tunes and romantic ballads, including “I’ve Got a Crush on You” and “Love is Here to Stay.” Sinatra’s voice is as smooth and polished as ever, and the arrangements by Nelson Riddle are impeccable. The album captures the spirit of the 1950s, when Sinatra was at the height of his popularity, and remains a beloved classic today.

9. The Famous 1938 Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert – Benny Goodman

Benny Goodman was an iconic jazz musician who achieved legendary status with his clarinet. This album is a recording of his famous concert at Carnegie Hall in 1938, which was the first time jazz had been played in the venue. The album captures Goodman’s incredible talent and shows why he was considered one of the greatest clarinetists of all time. The album includes tracks such as “Don’t Be That Way” and “Sing, Sing, Sing” that showcase Goodman’s virtuosity and the talents of his band.

10. Music for Peace of Mind Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman

Music for Peace of Mind is an album by Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman, a virtuoso on the theremin, an electronic musical instrument that is played without physical contact. The album is a soothing and ethereal collection of instrumental pieces, designed to help listeners relax and find inner peace. Hoffman’s mastery of the theremin is evident throughout the album, and his playing creates a dreamlike atmosphere that transports listeners to a different realm.

11. Petrouchka – L’ Orchestre De La Suisse Romande / Ernest Ansermet

Petrouchka is a ballet by Igor Stravinsky, and this album features a recording of the piece by L’Orchestre De La Suisse Romande conducted by Ernest Ansermet. The ballet tells the story of a puppet who comes to life and falls in love with a ballerina. The music is complex and evocative, reflecting the emotions of the characters on stage. The performance on this album is excellent, with the orchestra capturing the nuances of Stravinsky’s score.

12. Volume One – “Innovations in Modern Music” – Stan Kenton

Innovations in Modern Music is an album by bandleader Stan Kenton, who was known for pushing the boundaries of jazz with his experimental and avant-garde compositions. The album features tracks such as “Art Pepper” and “Elegy for Alto,” which showcase Kenton’s innovative use of harmonies and his willingness to explore new sounds and styles. The album is a testament to Kenton’s influence on jazz and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre.

13. Complete Works of Edgard Varese Volume 1 – Juilliard Percussion Orchestra / New York Wind Ensemble / Frederic Waldman / René Le Roy

The Complete Works of Edgard Varese Volume 1 is a groundbreaking album that showcases the avant-garde compositions of one of the most innovative composers of the 20th century. The album features performances by the Juilliard Percussion Orchestra, New York Wind Ensemble, Frederic Waldman, and René Le Roy. The album is a testament to Varese’s revolutionary approach to music and his influence on contemporary classical music.

The album’s opening track, “Ionisation,” is a percussive masterpiece that features a large ensemble of percussion instruments. “Octandre” is a hauntingly beautiful composition that features a small ensemble of wind instruments. “Intégrales” is a complex and dynamic composition that showcases Varese’s unique approach to orchestration.

14. Pérez Prado Plays Mucho Mambo for Dancing – Pérez Prado

Pérez Prado Plays Mucho Mambo for Dancing is a classic album by the Cuban bandleader and arranger Pérez Prado. The album features a collection of upbeat and lively mambo tracks that are perfect for dancing. Prado’s innovative arrangements and use of percussion instruments create a unique and exciting sound that is instantly recognizable.

The album’s opening track, “Mambo No. 5,” is a classic mambo tune that features Prado’s trademark use of percussion instruments. “Mambo No. 8” is another classic mambo tune that showcases Prado’s skill as an arranger. “Skokiaan” is a lively tune that combines mambo and African rhythms.

15. Cocktail Capers Art – Van Damme

Cocktail Capers is a classic jazz album by Art Van Damme, a renowned jazz accordionist. The album features a collection of upbeat and lively tunes that are perfect for cocktail parties or relaxed listening. Van Damme’s skilled musicianship and tasteful arrangements create a listening experience that is both sophisticated and entertaining.

The album’s opening track, “The Continental,” is a classic tune that showcases Van Damme’s virtuosity on the accordion. “Lullaby of Broadway” is a playful tune that features Van Damme’s unique approach to jazz accordion playing. “Sentimental Journey” is a romantic ballad that showcases Van Damme’s ability to convey emotion through his playing.

16. Dedicated to You – Frank Sinatra

Dedicated to You is a classic album by Frank Sinatra, one of the most iconic and influential singers of the 20th century. The album features Sinatra’s smooth and emotive vocals backed by a lush orchestra. The album’s romantic themes and Sinatra’s masterful interpretation of the songs create a listening experience that is both nostalgic and timeless.

17. Young Man with a Horn – Doris Day & Harry James

The collaboration between Doris Day and Harry James is the perfect example of how two great artists can come together to create something beautiful. The album features Day’s gorgeous voice paired with James’ smooth and melodic trumpet playing, resulting in a collection of unforgettable tunes. The album includes classics like “You Go to My Head” and “It Had to Be You,” which highlight Day’s stunning vocals and James’ incredible musicianship.

18. Harmony Time – The Chordettes

The Chordettes were one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1950s, and Harmony Time showcases their unique blend of harmony and pop sensibility. The album features many of their biggest hits, including “Mr. Sandman” and “Lollipop,” which are beloved to this day. The Chordettes’ sweet, innocent sound is a perfect encapsulation of the era, and their timeless melodies continue to be celebrated by generations of music lovers.

19. Ink Spots: Volume One – The Ink Spots

The Ink Spots were one of the most influential groups of the 1950s, and this album showcases their smooth and silky vocal harmonies. Their sound was a precursor to the doo-wop and R&B sounds that would emerge later in the decade, and their influence can still be heard in popular music today. Ink Spots: Volume One features classics like “If I Didn’t Care” and “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire,” which have become staples of the Great American Songbook.

20. Darling Corey – Pete Seeger

Pete Seeger was one of the most influential folk musicians of the 1950s, and Darling Corey showcases his incredible songwriting and musicianship. The album features traditional folk tunes like “Darling Corey” and “John Henry,” as well as original compositions like “Wimoweh,” which would go on to become a hit for The Tokens in the 1960s. Seeger’s simple, heartfelt style has made him an enduring icon of American folk music, and Darling Corey remains a beloved album among music lovers of all ages.

21. Piano Solos – Bud Powell

Bud Powell’s Piano Solos is a timeless classic in the world of jazz piano. The album features Powell’s virtuosic playing and showcases his unique and innovative approach to jazz piano. The album is a must-listen for anyone interested in jazz piano or classic bebop.

The album’s opening track, “Tea for Two,” is a classic tune that Powell infuses with his own unique style. “I Remember Clifford” is a beautiful ballad that Powell plays with a sense of deep emotion. “Bouncing with Bud” is an upbeat and lively tune that showcases Powell’s technical skill on the piano.

22. Music of Equatorial Africa

Music of Equatorial Africa is a fascinating album that showcases the diverse and rich musical traditions of Equatorial Africa. The album features a collection of traditional songs and dances from various tribes and cultures in the region. The album is a testament to the beauty and complexity of African music.

The album’s opening track, “N’Goma: Drum Music of the Congo,” is a powerful and rhythmic piece that features traditional drumming and chanting. “Bwambwa Dance: Bemba Tribe” is a lively and energetic dance tune that showcases the intricate rhythms and melodies of the Bemba tribe. “Makongeni: Giriama Tribe” is a beautiful and haunting ballad that features a solo vocal performance.

23. After Hours – Joe Bushkin

After Hours by Joe Bushkin is a classic album that showcases the pianist’s talent for creating a relaxing and intimate musical atmosphere. The album features a collection of romantic ballads and classic jazz tunes that are perfect for late-night listening.

The album’s opening track, “Embraceable You,” is a romantic ballad that features Bushkin’s delicate touch on the piano. “I Get a Kick Out of You” is a classic tune that Bushkin infuses with his own unique style. “You Go to My Head” is a beautiful ballad that showcases Bushkin’s ability to convey deep emotion through his playing.

24. Mexican Cowboy Songs – Los Rancheros

Mexican Cowboy Songs by Los Rancheros is a classic album that showcases the traditional songs and music of Mexican cowboys. The album features a collection of lively and upbeat tunes that are perfect for dancing or listening.

The album’s opening track, “La Cucaracha,” is a classic Mexican tune that Los Rancheros infuse with their own unique style. “La Malagueña” is a beautiful ballad that features a solo vocal performance. “El Cascabel” is an upbeat and lively tune that showcases the intricate rhythms and melodies of Mexican cowboy music.

25. The Koto Music Of Michio Miyagi – Michio Miyagi

The Koto Music of Michio Miyagi is an album that showcases the traditional Japanese instrument, the koto. Michio Miyagi was a famous koto player in Japan who helped to popularize the instrument outside of Japan. This album features a variety of traditional pieces, as well as some original compositions by Miyagi. The koto has a distinctive sound, and Miyagi’s playing is both delicate and powerful, making for a beautiful listening experience.

26. Chansons parisiennes – Édith Piaf

Chansons Parisiennes by Édith Piaf is a classic album that showcases the talents of one of France’s most beloved singers. Piaf is known for her emotional and passionate performances, and this album is no exception. The songs are a mix of traditional French chansons and more modern pieces, all sung with Piaf’s signature intensity. The album includes some of Piaf’s most famous songs, such as “La Vie en Rose” and “Non, je ne regrette rien”.

Piaf’s voice is both powerful and vulnerable, and her performances are full of emotion. The arrangements on the album are simple, putting the focus on Piaf’s voice and the lyrics of the songs. Chansons Parisiennes is a must-listen for fans of French music, and a great introduction to Piaf’s work for those who are new to her music.

27. Spanish Guitar Solos – Carlos Montoya

Carlos Montoya’s “Spanish Guitar Solos” is an album that showcases the virtuosic talent of one of the greatest flamenco guitarists of all time. Released in 1950, the album features Montoya’s dynamic and intricate guitar playing, which captures the essence of the passionate and expressive flamenco style.

Montoya’s technique is flawless, with lightning-fast runs and complex fingerpicking that dazzles the listener. The album includes classic flamenco pieces such as “Malagueña,” “Fandango,” and “Bulerías,” which showcase Montoya’s range and mastery of the genre.

28. The Last Testament of a Great New Orleans Jazzman – Bunk Johnson

“The Last Testament of a Great New Orleans Jazzman” is an album by Bunk Johnson, a trumpet player who had a significant influence on the revival of traditional New Orleans jazz in the 1940s. The album, released in 1950, features Johnson’s unique style and interpretation of traditional jazz songs, which he learned from the original New Orleans jazz pioneers.

The album is a testimony to Johnson’s remarkable talent and musical legacy. His trumpet playing is characterized by a raw and powerful sound, combined with a deep understanding of the New Orleans jazz tradition. The album includes some of Johnson’s most famous compositions, such as “When The Saints Go Marching In,” “Darktown Strutters’ Ball,” and “Burgundy Street Blues,” which showcase his ability to infuse classic jazz with his own unique style.

29. All of Me – Frank Sinatra

Released in 1952, All of Me is one of Frank Sinatra’s early albums that features some of his signature songs such as “All of Me” and “I Can’t Believe That You’re in Love With Me.” The album has a jazzy feel to it and features lush arrangements by Axel Stordahl, who was known for his work with Sinatra. The album is a classic representation of the crooner era of the 1950s and showcases Sinatra’s smooth voice and phrasing.

30. Pearl Bailey Entertains – Pearl Bailey

Pearl Bailey was an American singer and actress who was known for her distinctive voice and her captivating stage presence. Released in 1950, Pearl Bailey Entertains is a live album that features some of her most popular songs such as “St. Louis Blues” and “Tired.” The album captures Bailey’s dynamic performance style and her ability to connect with her audience. Bailey’s humor and wit are also on full display on this album, making it a must-listen for fans of the golden age of jazz.

31. Ink Spots: Volume Two – The Ink Spots

The Ink Spots were one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1940s and 1950s, and Volume Two is a compilation album that features some of their most beloved songs such as “To Each His Own” and “Java Jive.” The album is a testament to the group’s smooth harmonies and their ability to create memorable songs that have stood the test of time.

32. Verklaerte Nacht, Op. 4 The Hollywood String Quartet / Alvin Dinkin / Kurt Reher

Verklaerte Nacht, Op. 4 is a string sextet by Austrian composer Arnold Schoenberg, and this recording by The Hollywood String Quartet is considered one of the definitive interpretations of the piece. Released in 1952, the album features lush and expressive playing by the quartet, who bring out the full emotional range of the music. The album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and for those who are interested in exploring the works of Schoenberg.

33. Dexter Gordon Quintet – Dexter Gordon

The Dexter Gordon Quintet is a classic jazz album that showcases the legendary saxophonist’s virtuosic playing and innovative style. The album features a collection of original compositions and classic jazz standards, all played with Gordon’s signature sound and style.

The album’s opening track, “Silver Plated,” is an upbeat and lively tune that showcases Gordon’s technical skill and improvisational ability. “Cry Me a River” is a beautiful ballad that Gordon plays with a sense of deep emotion. “You’ve Changed” is another classic ballad that Gordon infuses with his own unique style.

34. Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 7 (1907); Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 17 (1917) – Juilliard String Quartet

The Juilliard String Quartet’s performance of Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 7 (1907); Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 17 (1917) is a stunning example of classical chamber music. The quartet’s precise and delicate playing perfectly captures the beauty and complexity of these two masterpieces of the string quartet repertoire.

Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 7 (1907) is a beautiful and haunting piece that showcases the composer’s skill in creating intricate and emotionally powerful musical textures. Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 17 (1917) is a more complex and intense piece that showcases the quartet’s technical skill and musicality.

35. Billie Holiday Sings – Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday Sings is a classic album that showcases the legendary jazz singer’s unique and emotive voice. The album features a collection of classic jazz standards and Holiday’s own original compositions, all played with her signature style and emotion.

The album’s opening track, “I Only Have Eyes for You,” is a classic tune that Holiday infuses with her own unique style. “Yesterdays” is a haunting ballad that showcases Holiday’s ability to convey deep emotion through her singing. “My Man” is another classic ballad that Holiday infuses with her own unique style and emotion.

36. Talking Dust Bowl – Woody Guthrie

Talking Dust Bowl is a classic album that showcases Woody Guthrie’s unique and powerful voice as a songwriter and performer. The album features a collection of songs that capture the struggles and hardships faced by Americans during the Dust Bowl era of the Great Depression.

The album’s opening track, “The Great Dust Storm,” is a powerful and haunting song that vividly depicts the devastation caused by the Dust Bowl. “Do-Re-Mi” is an upbeat and lively tune that critiques the inequality and poverty of the American economic system.

37. Jazz Classics Vol. 1 – Sidney Bechet

Jazz Classics Vol. 1 by Sidney Bechet is a compilation album that features some of the greatest recordings of the legendary jazz clarinetist and saxophonist. The album showcases Bechet’s virtuosic playing and innovative style, which had a significant influence on the development of jazz music.

The album’s opening track, “Summertime,” is a beautiful and haunting ballad that showcases Bechet’s ability to convey deep emotion through his playing. “Si Tu Vois Ma Mere” is a lively and upbeat tune that features Bechet’s distinctive clarinet playing. “Petite Fleur” is another classic tune that showcases Bechet’s virtuosic playing and improvisational ability.

38. Sunset Boulevard – Franz Waxman

Sunset Boulevard is a classic film score composed by Franz Waxman for the 1950 film of the same name. The score features a haunting and melancholic main theme that perfectly captures the tragic and unsettling nature of the film’s storyline.

The score’s opening track, “The Paramount Don’t Want Me Blues,” is a lively and upbeat tune that provides a contrast to the darker and more somber themes that dominate the rest of the score. “Sunset Boulevard” is the score’s main theme and is a beautiful and haunting melody that perfectly captures the film’s themes of tragedy and loss.

39. Summer Stock – Judy Garland & Gene Kelly

Summer Stock is a classic musical film that features some of the greatest performances by Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. The film’s soundtrack features a collection of classic musical numbers, all performed with the energy and charisma that made Garland and Kelly two of the greatest stars of the era.

The film’s opening number, “Main Title,” is a lively and upbeat tune that sets the tone for the rest of the film. “Get Happy” is another classic tune that features Garland’s powerful voice and Kelly’s dynamic dance moves. “You, Wonderful You” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that showcases the chemistry between Garland and Kelly.

40. Folk Music of India – Various Artists

Folk Music of India is a collection of traditional music from various regions of India. The album features a diverse range of musical styles and instruments, all played with a sense of deep passion and respect for the traditions of Indian folk music.

The album’s opening track, “Rasiya,” is a beautiful and intricate piece that features the sounds of the sarangi, a traditional Indian stringed instrument. “Raga Darbari” is a classic example of Indian classical music, featuring the sounds of the sitar, a traditional Indian plucked instrument. “Jind Mahi” is a lively and upbeat tune that showcases the rhythms and energy of Punjabi folk music.

41. Selections from Korla Pandit’s The Grand Moghul Suite – Korla Pandit

Korla Pandit’s “The Grand Moghul Suite” is a beautiful album that showcases the musician’s incredible skill on the organ. With its Eastern-inspired melodies and intricate arrangements, this album is a true masterpiece.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “The Grand Moghul,” which features Pandit’s incredible ability to weave together complex rhythms and melodies into a cohesive whole. The song is a beautiful tribute to Indian music, and Pandit’s organ playing is truly mesmerizing.

42. Lyric Suite for String Quartet – Juilliard String Quartet

The Juilliard String Quartet’s “Lyric Suite for String Quartet” is a beautiful album that showcases the incredible talent of this renowned group of musicians. With its intricate arrangements and beautiful melodies, this album is a true masterpiece of classical music.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Allegro gioviale,” which features the quartet’s incredible skill at playing together in perfect harmony. The song is a beautiful tribute to the joy of music, and the quartet’s playing is truly mesmerizing.

43. Songs to Grow On, Vol. One – Nursery Days – Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie’s “Songs to Grow On, Vol. One – Nursery Days” is a beautiful album that showcases the musician’s ability to connect with children through his music. With its playful melodies and catchy lyrics, this album is sure to delight young and old alike.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Riding in My Car,” which features Guthrie’s playful lyrics and infectious energy. The song is a beautiful tribute to the joy of travel, and Guthrie’s singing is truly captivating.

44. Goodnight, Irene – The Weavers

The Weavers’ album “Goodnight, Irene” is a classic example of the folk music that was popular in the 1950s. With its catchy melodies and beautiful harmonies, this album is a true gem of the genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is the title track, “Goodnight, Irene,” which features the Weavers’ beautiful harmonies and Pete Seeger’s incredible banjo playing.

45. New Orleans Days – Louis Armstrong And The All Stars

New Orleans Days is a live album featuring Louis Armstrong and his All Stars recorded in 1950. The album captures Armstrong’s signature sound, with his raspy vocals and masterful trumpet playing leading the band through a selection of jazz and blues standards. The album features classic songs such as “St. Louis Blues” and “Tin Roof Blues,” played with the band’s characteristic energy and enthusiasm. The album is notable for its strong ensemble playing, with each musician contributing to the group’s lively and engaging sound. New Orleans Days is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of jazz, as it showcases the style and flair of one of its most iconic figures.

46. Walt Disney’s Cinderella – Ilene Woods

Walt Disney’s Cinderella is the soundtrack to the classic animated film released in 1950. The album features the voice talents of Ilene Woods, who provides the singing voice for Cinderella. The soundtrack includes memorable songs such as “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” which have become classics of the Disney canon. The album’s orchestral score, composed by Paul J. Smith and Oliver Wallace, adds to the film’s whimsical and enchanting atmosphere. Walt Disney’s Cinderella is a delightful and charming album that captures the magic of the beloved animated classic.

47. Sunday Evening Songs – Jo Stafford & Gordon Macrae

Sunday Evening Songs is a duet album featuring Jo Stafford and Gordon Macrae, two prominent pop singers of the mid-20th century. The album features a collection of traditional and contemporary songs, including “Autumn Leaves” and “Moonlight in Vermont.” Stafford and Macrae’s harmonies are smooth and mellow, creating a warm and romantic atmosphere. The album is notable for its sophisticated arrangements and orchestration, which add depth and texture to the songs. Overall, Sunday Evening Songs is a pleasant and enjoyable album that showcases the vocal talents of two accomplished singers.

48. Carnegie Hall X-Mas ’49 – Charlie Parker

Carnegie Hall X-Mas ’49 is a live album that captures the historic performance by jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker and his quintet on December 24, 1949. This album is a quintessential example of bebop, showcasing Parker’s virtuosity and innovative approach to improvisation. The album features Parker’s classic compositions such as “Billie’s Bounce” and “Now’s the Time,” played with his characteristic speed and fluidity. The supporting musicians, including trumpeter Red Rodney and drummer Kenny Clarke, provide dynamic accompaniment that complements Parker’s playing.

49. Dinah Washington – Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington’s self-titled album is a classic example of the jazz and blues style that she was known for. With her powerful voice and emotive delivery, Washington was a force to be reckoned with in the music world. This album showcases her incredible talent, as she sings a range of songs from upbeat and lively tunes like “You’re Crying” to more somber ballads like “What a Difference a Day Makes.”

Washington’s ability to infuse her music with deep emotion is what sets her apart from other artists of her time. Her voice has a raw and soulful quality that draws the listener in and leaves them wanting more. The album also features some of the most talented musicians of the day, including saxophonist Cannonball Adderley and pianist Wynton Kelly.

50. Mona Lisa – Nat “King” Cole

Nat “King” Cole’s album “Mona Lisa” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. With his smooth and soulful voice, Cole sings a range of romantic ballads that are perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon or a romantic night in.

One of the standout tracks on the album is, of course, “Mona Lisa,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1950. The song is a beautiful ode to a woman who is both mysterious and captivating, and Cole’s voice is the perfect vehicle to deliver the emotion of the lyrics.

51. Dance Parade – Harry James

Harry James was one of the most popular bandleaders of the swing era, and his album “Dance Parade” is a great representation of his unique style. With its upbeat and lively tunes, this album is the perfect soundtrack for a night of dancing and fun.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Two O’Clock Jump,” which features James’ incredible trumpet playing and some of the best musicians of the day. The song is a classic example of the swing era, with its fast-paced tempo and intricate arrangements.

52. Dream a Little Dream of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong are two of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, and their album “Dream a Little Dream of Me” is a true gem. With their incredible voices and undeniable chemistry, Fitzgerald and Armstrong create a magical experience that is sure to delight any jazz lover.

One of the standout tracks on the album is the title track, “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” The song is a beautiful duet between Fitzgerald and Armstrong, with each of them bringing their unique style and flair to the performance.

53. Lost Horizon – Dimitri Tiomkin

Dimitri Tiomkin’s “Lost Horizon” is a beautiful soundtrack that perfectly captures the essence of the film. With its sweeping melodies and beautiful arrangements, this album is a true masterpiece of film music.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “The World Outside,” which features Tiomkin’s beautiful orchestration and captures the sense of wonder and excitement that is so central to the film. The song is a beautiful tribute to the power of imagination, and Tiomkin’s music is truly inspiring.

Other highlights on the album include “The Journey,” “The Ransom,” and “The Legend.” Each song showcases Tiomkin’s incredible skill as a composer and his ability to convey deep emotion through his music.

54. Sarah Vaughan (With George Treadwell And His All Stars) – Sarah Vaughan

Sarah Vaughan’s self-titled album is a true gem of the jazz genre. With her incredible voice and impeccable phrasing, Vaughan is at her very best on this album.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “September Song,” which features Vaughan’s beautiful vocals and George Treadwell’s incredible trumpet playing. The song is a beautiful tribute to the passing of time, and Vaughan’s singing is truly captivating.

Other highlights on the album include “Lullaby of Birdland,” “Embraceable You,” and “It’s All in the Mind.” Each song showcases Vaughan’s incredible skill as a vocalist and her ability to connect with her audience on a deep level.

55. Plays Mucho Mambo… And Other Fantastic Compositions – Pérez Prado

Pérez Prado’s “Plays Mucho Mambo… And Other Fantastic Compositions” is a true gem of the Latin music genre. With its infectious rhythms and catchy melodies, this album is sure to get anyone up and dancing.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Mambo No. 5,” which features Prado’s incredible arrangements and showcases his ability to blend together different musical styles. The song is a beautiful tribute to the joy of dance, and Prado’s music is truly captivating.

Other highlights on the album include “Guaglione,” “Mambo a la Kenton,” and “Mambo Jambo.” Each song showcases Prado’s incredible skill as a composer and his ability to connect with his audience on a deep level.

56. Verklaerte Nacht, Op. 4 The Hollywood String Quartet

The Hollywood String Quartet’s rendition of Arnold Schoenberg’s “Verklaerte Nacht, Op. 4” is a beautiful album that showcases the quartet’s incredible skill as musicians. With its intricate arrangements and beautiful melodies, this album is a true masterpiece of classical music.

One of the standout tracks on the album is the title track, “Verklaerte Nacht, Op. 4,” which features the quartet’s incredible skill at playing together in perfect harmony. The song is a beautiful tribute to the power of love, and the quartet’s playing is truly mesmerizing.

57. Piano Moods – Erroll Garner

Piano Moods is a solo album featuring the jazz pianist Erroll Garner. The album features a collection of standards and original compositions played with Garner’s signature style. His playing is characterized by his unique phrasing and rhythmic drive, which make his solos both inventive and engaging. The album includes Garner’s famous composition “Misty,” which has become a jazz standard. Piano Moods is a masterful display of Garner’s talent as a solo pianist, and a must-listen for anyone interested in jazz piano.

58. Negro Folk Music of Alabama, Vol. 5: Spirituals – Dock Reed & Vera Hall Ward

Negro Folk Music of Alabama, Vol. 5: Spirituals is a collection of traditional African American spirituals recorded by Dock Reed and Vera Hall Ward in 1940. The album features haunting and powerful performances that capture the beauty and depth of the spiritual tradition. The songs are performed with simple accompaniment, allowing the focus to remain on the expressive and emotional vocals of the performers. Negro Folk Music of Alabama, Vol. 5: Spirituals is an important historical document, capturing a musical tradition that has had a profound influence on American music.

59. Music! Music! Music! – Teresa Brewer

Music! Music! Music! is a pop album featuring the singer Teresa Brewer. The album features a selection of upbeat and catchy songs, including the title track “Music! Music! Music!” and “I Love Mickey.” Brewer’s voice is bright and energetic, and the arrangements are lively and fun. The album is a perfect example of the upbeat and optimistic pop music of the 1950s, and a great listen for anyone in the mood for some upbeat and cheerful music.

60. Get Happy – Judy Garland

Get Happy is a live album featuring the iconic performer Judy Garland recorded at the London Palladium in 1957. The album features a collection of songs from the Great American Songbook, performed with Garland’s characteristic energy and charisma. The album includes classic songs such as “Over the Rainbow” and “The Trolley Song,” as well as lesser-known gems such as “Comes Love” and “Just You, Just Me.” Garland’s voice is in top form, and the arrangements by her long-time collaborator Mort Lindsey are dynamic and engaging. Get Happy is a must-listen for anyone interested in the golden age of American popular music.

61. More Folksongs by Burl Ives – Burl Ives

Burl Ives’ “More Folksongs” is a beautiful album that showcases the singer’s incredible talent as a folk musician. With its beautiful arrangements and Ives’ incredible voice, this album is a true gem of the folk genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Blue Tail Fly,” which features Ives’ incredible vocal range and his ability to connect with his audience on a deep level. The song is a beautiful tribute to the power of storytelling, and Ives’ singing is truly captivating.

62. A Square in the Social Circle – Betty Hutton

Betty Hutton’s “A Square in the Social Circle” is a fun and upbeat album that perfectly captures the spirit of the 1950s. With its catchy melodies and Hutton’s incredible voice, this album is a true gem of the pop genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “It Had to Be You,” which features Hutton’s incredible vocal range and her ability to bring a sense of joy and energy to her music. The song is a beautiful tribute to love, and Hutton’s singing is truly captivating.

63. I Love a Piano – Joe Bushkin

Teresa Brewer’s “Music! Music! Music!” is a fun and upbeat album that perfectly captures the spirit of the 1950s. With its catchy melodies and Brewer’s incredible voice, this album is a true gem of the pop genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Music! Music! Music!,” which features Brewer’s incredible vocal range and her ability to bring a sense of joy and energy to her music. The song is a beautiful tribute to the power of music, and Brewer’s singing is truly captivating.

64. Haunting Gypsy Melodies – The Hungarian Gypsy Orchestra Of Béla Babai

The Hungarian Gypsy Orchestra of Béla Babai’s “Haunting Gypsy Melodies” is a beautiful album that showcases the incredible skill of the orchestra’s musicians. With its beautiful arrangements and haunting melodies, this album is a true gem of the classical genre.

65. Magenta Moods – Herb Jeffries

Magenta Moods is a jazz album by singer Herb Jeffries, originally released in 1954. The album features a blend of traditional pop and jazz, showcasing Jeffries’ smooth and romantic baritone voice. The arrangements are lush and elegant, with a full orchestra backing Jeffries’ vocals. The album includes classic tunes such as “Moonlight in Vermont” and “Harlem Nocturne,” as well as lesser-known gems such as “Basin Street Blues.” Magenta Moods is a must-listen for fans of classic jazz and romantic ballads.

66. Real Gone! – Nellie Lutcher

Real Gone! is a rhythm and blues album by singer and pianist Nellie Lutcher, originally released in 1957. The album features a collection of upbeat and soulful tunes, showcasing Lutcher’s powerful and dynamic voice. The arrangements are lively and energetic, with a full band backing Lutcher’s vocals. The album includes classic songs such as “Hurry on Down” and “Fine Brown Frame,” as well as original compositions such as “Real Gone Guy.” Real Gone! is a fantastic example of early rhythm and blues, and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

67. The Moishe Oysher Chanukah Party – Moishe Oysher

The Moishe Oysher Chanukah Party is a traditional Jewish music album featuring cantor and actor Moishe Oysher, originally released in 1958. The album features a collection of songs and prayers related to the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, performed with Oysher’s powerful and emotive voice. The arrangements are traditional and celebratory, with a full choir and orchestra backing Oysher’s vocals. The album is an important document of Jewish music and culture, and a must-listen for anyone interested in traditional Jewish music.

68. Toy Parade – Ethel Smith

Toy Parade is a delightful album by Ethel Smith, a talented organist and performer known for her upbeat and playful style. Originally released in 1959, the album features a collection of classic children’s songs and popular tunes, all performed with Smith’s signature energy and flair. From “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” to “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic,” the album is full of fun and whimsy, perfect for kids and adults alike. Smith’s virtuosic organ playing is a joy to listen to, and her arrangements are inventive and engaging. Toy Parade is a must-listen for anyone looking for a lighthearted and entertaining musical experience.

69. Drums of Haiti

“Drums of Haiti” is a fascinating album that captures the unique sound of traditional Haitian drumming. Featuring a variety of different rhythms and tempos, this album is a true masterpiece of the world music genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Yanvalou,” which features a beautiful melody played on the bongos and a hypnotic rhythm that is sure to transport listeners to another world. The track is a perfect example of the power of traditional Haitian drumming and its ability to evoke deep emotions and connect with listeners on a primal level.

70. Sings – Jacqueline François

“Folk Music of Hungary” is a beautiful album that showcases the unique sound of traditional Hungarian music. Featuring a variety of different instruments and styles, this album is a true masterpiece of the folk genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Verbunkos,” which features a beautiful melody played on the clarinet and a driving rhythm that is sure to get listeners moving. The track is a perfect example of the power of traditional Hungarian music and its ability to evoke deep emotions and connect with listeners on a primal level.

71. Piano Brillante, Lounge Party – Chuy Reyes

Chuy Reyes’ “Piano Brillante, Lounge Party” is a fun and upbeat album that perfectly captures the spirit of lounge music in the 1950s. With its catchy melodies and Reyes’ incredible piano playing, this album is a true gem of the lounge genre.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Bim Bam,” which features Reyes’ incredible piano playing and a driving rhythm that is sure to get listeners moving. The track is a perfect example of the power of lounge music and its ability to evoke a sense of fun and excitement.

72. Music for the Fireside – Paul Weston

Paul Weston’s “Music for the Fireside” is a beautiful album that perfectly captures the spirit of easy listening music in the 1950s. With its lush arrangements and Weston’s incredible orchestration, this album is a true gem of the easy listening genre.

73. Guys & Dolls (Original Cast Recording)

Guys & Dolls is an original cast recording of the Broadway musical by the same name, featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. The album was released in 1950 and features a collection of classic show tunes, such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “Adelaide’s Lament.” The cast, which includes such luminaries as Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley, and Sam Levene, delivers the songs with energy and humor, making for a lively and entertaining listening experience. Guys & Dolls is a must-listen for fans of classic musical theater.

74. Mele Kalikimaka – Bing Crosby

“Mele Kalikimaka” is a Christmas album by legendary crooner Bing Crosby, released in 1955. The album features Hawaiian-themed Christmas songs, including the titular track which is a Hawaiian language version of “Merry Christmas.” Crosby’s smooth and mellow voice is perfectly suited for the laid-back and festive island vibe of the album. The album also includes classic Christmas tunes like “White Christmas” and “Jingle Bells,” with a unique island twist. “Mele Kalikimaka” is a delightful and charming album that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, no matter where you are.

75. The Stardust Road – Hoagy Carmichael

The Stardust Road is a classic album by American composer and musician Hoagy Carmichael. Released in 1963, the album features a selection of Carmichael’s most popular compositions, including the timeless hit “Stardust.” With his distinctive voice and smooth piano playing, Carmichael’s interpretations of these songs are both soulful and nostalgic. The album captures the essence of American popular music, showcasing Carmichael’s remarkable talent for creating enduring melodies and evocative lyrics. The Stardust Road is a must-listen for fans of jazz, swing, and classic American music, and a testament to Carmichael’s enduring influence on the genre.

76. Destination Moon – Leith Stevens

“Destination Moon” is an album composed by Leith Stevens, released in 1958 as a soundtrack to the science fiction film of the same name. The album features a dynamic and dramatic score that captures the excitement and wonder of space travel. Stevens’ use of innovative and experimental techniques, such as electronic and percussive sounds, creates a futuristic and otherworldly atmosphere. The album also includes jazz-inspired tracks that reflect the era’s fascination with the genre. “Destination Moon” is a captivating and imaginative album that transports the listener to a world beyond our own.

77. Tribal, Folk and Cafe Music of West Africas

This album is a captivating collection of traditional music from West Africa, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. Featuring a variety of instruments and rhythms, the album offers a diverse range of sounds and styles, from the percussive beats of djembe drums to the intricate melodies of kora harps. The artists on this album are masters of their craft, offering listeners an authentic and immersive experience of West African music. This album is a must-listen for anyone interested in exploring the vibrant musical traditions of the continent.

78. Piano Moods – Erroll Garner

Erroll Garner’s Piano Moods is a classic album that showcases the virtuosity and creativity of this legendary jazz pianist. Originally released in 1955, the album features a variety of jazz standards and original compositions, all performed with Garner’s signature style and flair. Garner’s playing is at times lively and exuberant, at other times thoughtful and introspective, always demonstrating his mastery of the instrument. The album is a testament to Garner’s lasting influence on the world of jazz and his ability to captivate listeners with his music.

79. Death of a Salesman [theater score] – Alex North

Alex North’s score for the play Death of a Salesman is a haunting and powerful work of art that perfectly captures the melancholy and tragedy of the play. Composed in 1949, the score is characterized by its somber tone and use of dissonant harmonies, creating a sense of unease and tension throughout. The music is often spare and minimalist, allowing the actors’ performances to take center stage. North’s score is a masterful example of how music can enhance and deepen the emotional impact of a dramatic work. This album is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of music and theater.

80. Music of Indonesia – Various Artists

This album is a fascinating survey of the diverse musical traditions of Indonesia, a country with a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant musical scene. Featuring a wide range of instruments and styles, the album offers a glimpse into the rich and varied musical cultures of the Indonesian archipelago, from the gamelan orchestras of Java and Bali to the traditional vocal music of Sulawesi and Sumatra. The artists featured on this album are among the most renowned and skilled practitioners of their respective styles, offering listeners a unique and immersive musical experience. This album is a must-listen for anyone interested in exploring the world’s diverse musical traditions.

81. Nat King Cole at the Piano Nat “King” Cole

Nat King Cole at the Piano is a delightful album by the legendary musician Nat “King” Cole. Released in 1953, it showcases his virtuosity on the piano and his velvety-smooth voice. The album features a mix of jazz standards and popular songs, including “Sweet Lorraine,” “Body and Soul,” and “Mona Lisa.”

What makes this album so special is the intimacy of the recordings. Cole’s voice and piano playing are front and center, without any distractions or embellishments. It feels like he is playing just for you, in a small club or lounge. His voice is warm and inviting, and his piano playing is elegant and understated.

82. Dixieland Jazz vol. 1 Bob Crosby

Dixieland Jazz vol. 1 is a rousing collection of traditional jazz tunes performed by the Bob Crosby Orchestra. Originally released in 1950, it features a mix of instrumental and vocal tracks, including “South Rampart Street Parade,” “Muskrat Ramble,” and “Tin Roof Blues.”

What makes this album so special is the energy and enthusiasm of the performances. The musicians play with great skill and precision, and they clearly love the music they are playing. There is a sense of joy and spontaneity that comes through in every track.

83. You’re Hearing George Shearing – The George Shearing Quintet

You’re Hearing George Shearing is a classic album by the George Shearing Quintet. Released in 1955, it features Shearing on piano, along with vibes, guitar, bass, and drums. The album includes a mix of original compositions and jazz standards, including “Lullaby of Birdland,” “September in the Rain,” and “East of the Sun (and West of the Moon).”

What makes this album so special is the innovative and distinctive sound of the George Shearing Quintet. Shearing’s unique piano style, which combined block chords and single-note runs, was unlike anything else in jazz at the time. The interplay between the vibes and guitar is also a standout feature of the album.

84. A Collection of Ballads and Folk Songs Volume One – Burl Ives

A Collection of Ballads and Folk Songs Volume One is a charming album by the folk singer Burl Ives. Released in 1953, it features Ives’ warm and expressive voice, accompanied by acoustic guitar, banjo, and other traditional instruments. The album includes a mix of traditional ballads and folk songs, including “The Riddle Song,” “Blue Tail Fly,” and “John Henry.”

85. Themes From the Score of Cecil B. DeMille’s Samson and Delilah Victor Young

Released in 1950, Themes From the Score of Cecil B. DeMille’s Samson and Delilah is a stunning soundtrack that perfectly captures the epic biblical tale of Samson and Delilah. Composed by Victor Young, the album features a masterful combination of orchestral and choral elements that evoke a sense of grandeur and majesty.

The album’s standout tracks include “Overture,” which opens with a soaring, cinematic theme that sets the stage for the epic story to come. “The Harp of Love” is another standout, with its beautiful harp melody and haunting vocal harmonies that capture the tragic love story at the heart of the film.

86. Mel Tormé (Sings His Own) California Suite (With Chorus and Orchestra) Mel Tormé

Mel Tormé (Sings His Own) California Suite (With Chorus and Orchestra) is a delightful album that showcases the singer’s incredible talent as a songwriter, arranger, and performer. Released in 1957, the album features a series of original compositions by Tormé that pay tribute to his home state of California.

The album’s standout tracks include “California Suite,” a medley of songs that captures the essence of the Golden State, from the sandy beaches of Santa Monica to the sun-kissed hills of Hollywood. “Sunrise in the Morning” is another highlight, with its beautiful vocal harmonies and lush orchestration that evoke the beauty of a new day.

87. New Sounds in Modern Music: Charlie Parker Volume 1 – Charlie Parker

New Sounds in Modern Music: Charlie Parker Volume 1 is a groundbreaking album that marked a turning point in the history of jazz. Released in 1951, the album features a series of recordings by legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker that showcase his virtuosic improvisation and groundbreaking approach to harmony and rhythm.

The album’s standout tracks include “Koko,” which features Parker’s lightning-fast runs and innovative use of chord substitutions, and “Now’s the Time,” a catchy, blues-based tune that became a jazz standard. “Billie’s Bounce” is another highlight, with its infectious melody and swinging rhythm section.

88. Edith Piaf Sings – Édith Piaf

Edith Piaf Sings is a timeless album that showcases the incredible talent and emotion of one of France’s greatest singers. Released in 1951, the album features a series of recordings by Piaf that capture the essence of the chanson genre, with its emphasis on heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocal performances.

89. Songs – Patti Page

Released in 1952, Songs is a classic album by Patti Page that features a mix of popular standards and lesser-known gems. The album showcases Page’s warm, expressive voice and her ability to bring out the emotional depth of each song.

90. Art Tatum Trio – Art Tatum Trio

Art Tatum Trio is a remarkable album that showcases the unparalleled talent and virtuosity of jazz pianist Art Tatum. Recorded in 1954, the album features Tatum’s unique approach to jazz piano, which incorporates rapid-fire runs, complex harmonies, and intricate rhythms.

The album’s standout tracks include “Willow Weep for Me,” which features Tatum’s dazzling improvisation and his ability to create complex, multi-layered textures on the piano. “Gone with the Wind” is another highlight, with its beautiful melody and Tatum’s delicate touch on the keys.

91. Choo’n Gum – Teresa Brewer

Choo’n Gum is a fun, upbeat album by Teresa Brewer that showcases her unique blend of pop, jazz, and country music. Released in 1956, the album features a mix of catchy tunes and ballads that showcase Brewer’s expressive voice and her ability to connect with listeners.

The album’s standout tracks include “A Sweet Old Fashioned Girl,” which features Brewer’s playful vocals and a catchy, sing-along chorus. “Till I Waltz Again with You” is another highlight, with its romantic lyrics and Brewer’s heartfelt delivery.

92. The Age of Anxiety (Symphony No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra) (After W. H. Auden) Leonard Bernstein

“The Age of Anxiety” is a symphony composed by Leonard Bernstein, inspired by W.H. Auden’s poem of the same name. The piece is a musical portrayal of the psychological turmoil and confusion experienced by individuals in the aftermath of World War II. The symphony features a solo piano that represents the poet’s persona, as well as an orchestra that depicts the different characters and themes present in the poem. Bernstein’s use of dissonance and jazzy rhythms adds to the emotional intensity of the piece. “The Age of Anxiety” is a powerful work of art that captures the zeitgeist of its time and remains relevant today.

93. Chansons parisiennes Vol.2 – Édith Piaf

Chansons parisiennes Vol.2 is a timeless album by French chanteuse Édith Piaf, featuring a collection of her most iconic songs. Originally released in 1954, the album showcases Piaf’s powerful and emotive voice as she performs classics such as “La Vie en Rose” and “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.” With its romantic and nostalgic melodies, Chansons parisiennes Vol.2 captures the essence of Parisian culture and lifestyle. Piaf’s unique style and ability to convey deep emotion through her singing make this album a must-listen for fans of French chanson and those who appreciate the beauty of classic music.

94. Take This Hammer: Huddie Ledbetter Memorial Album – Lead Belly

Take This Hammer: Huddie Ledbetter Memorial Album is a powerful collection of songs by the blues and folk musician Lead Belly. Released in 1963, it features recordings from throughout his career, including some of his most famous songs such as “Goodnight Irene,” “Midnight Special,” and “Take This Hammer.”

95. Music for Memories – Paul Weston

Music for Memories is a delightful album by the conductor and arranger Paul Weston. Released in 1955, it features lush orchestral arrangements of popular songs from the 1920s and 1930s, including “Body and Soul,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “Stardust.”

96. Treasury Scandal – Attila The Hun

Treasury Scandal is a high-energy album by the punk rock band Attila The Hun. Released in 1983, it features fast-paced, aggressive songs with politically charged lyrics, such as “Nuclear War,” “One World Government,” and “Attack the System.”

97. Sammy Kaye Plays Irving Berlin For Dancing – Sammy Kaye

Sammy Kaye Plays Irving Berlin For Dancing is a delightful album of big band music by the bandleader Sammy Kaye. Originally released in 1951, it features lively and upbeat arrangements of some of Irving Berlin’s most famous songs, including “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “Cheek to Cheek,” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”

98. John Philip Sousa Marches in Dixieland Style – Bob Crosby

John Philip Sousa Marches in Dixieland Style is a fun and unique album by the Bob Crosby Orchestra. Released in 1958, it features Dixieland-style arrangements of classic marches by the legendary composer John Philip Sousa, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Semper Fidelis,” and “The Washington Post.”

99. Merry Christmas with Gene Autry – Gene Autry

Merry Christmas with Gene Autry is a beloved album of holiday music by the singing cowboy Gene Autry. Originally released in 1957, it features Autry’s warm and friendly voice singing classic Christmas songs, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

100. Hawaiian Festival – Lani McIntire & His Orchestra

Hawaiian Festival is a classic album by Lani McIntire & His Orchestra, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Hawaiian music. Released in 1959, the album features a selection of traditional Hawaiian songs, including “Aloha Oe” and “Hula Blues,” performed with McIntire’s signature blend of steel guitar and ukulele. The album captures the essence of the islands with its soothing melodies, evocative vocals, and rhythmic beats. McIntire’s skillful arrangements and masterful playing transport the listener to a tropical paradise, where they can bask in the warmth of the sun and the charm of Hawaiian music. A must-listen for fans of traditional Hawaiian music.