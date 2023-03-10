The year 1948 marked a turning point in music history. The Second World War had ended, and the world was slowly recovering from the aftermath. This era saw the rise of many great musicians and composers who pushed the boundaries of their craft, experimenting with new sounds and styles. In this context, compiling a list of the 100 greatest albums from 1948 is a difficult but fascinating task. These albums represent a wide range of genres, from classical and jazz to pop and folk. They offer a glimpse into the music of a time when the world was experiencing a cultural and social revolution.

Some of the albums on this list are landmarks in the history of music, such as the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Béla Bartók, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, whose compositions have stood the test of time. Other albums on the list may be less well-known but still represent significant achievements in their respective genres, such as the works of Tony Pastor, Miguelito Valdés, and Dinah Shore.

This article will explore the 100 greatest albums from 1948, offering insight into the musical landscape of the time and highlighting some of the standout works that continue to resonate with audiences today. By revisiting these albums, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the evolution of music and the artists who shaped it.

1. Christmas Songs by Sinatra Frank Sinatra

“Christmas Songs by Sinatra” is a classic album by legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, featuring some of the most beloved holiday tunes of all time. Originally released in 1948, the album includes timeless classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “The Christmas Song.” Sinatra’s smooth, velvety voice perfectly captures the warmth and joy of the holiday season, making this album a perennial favorite for generations of listeners. The lush orchestral arrangements, featuring the likes of Gordon Jenkins and Nelson Riddle, create a festive atmosphere that is sure to put listeners in the holiday spirit. From the upbeat and festive “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” to the tender and sentimental “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Christmas Songs by Sinatra” is a must-have for anyone who loves the magic of the holiday season.

2. Great Scott! – Hazel Scott, Her Piano and Vocals Hazel Scott

“Great Scott!” is a jazz album by Hazel Scott, a renowned pianist, and vocalist. The album was released in 1948 and features Scott’s exceptional talent as a performer. The tracks showcase her virtuosity on the piano as well as her soulful singing. The album includes popular jazz standards like “Love for Sale” and “Moonglow,” as well as original compositions by Scott. The arrangements are sophisticated and showcase the intricacies of Scott’s playing style. Her voice is smooth and sultry, perfectly complementing the musical arrangements. “Great Scott!” is a testament to Scott’s talent as a musician and her unique contribution to the jazz genre. The album received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, cementing Scott’s status as a prominent figure in jazz music.

3. Firebird Suite (New Augmented Version) Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Igor Stravinskya

The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky performed by the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York is a classic piece of orchestral music that has been given a new augmented version. This recording highlights the virtuosity of the orchestra under the masterful direction of Stravinsky himself. The music itself is an evocative and sweeping journey through different moods and textures, with dynamic changes and surprising turns. The augmented version of the suite includes new sections that have been seamlessly integrated with the original music, adding a new layer of depth and richness to the overall composition. The performance is a perfect example of the power and beauty of symphonic music, with the orchestra and conductor working together to create a truly magical experience for the listener. Fans of classical music and orchestral music in general will find this album to be a must-have addition to their collection.

4. Louis Jordan and His Tympany 5, Volume 2 – Louis Jordan

“Louis Jordan and His Tympany 5, Volume 2” is a swinging and upbeat album by the legendary American saxophonist, singer, and bandleader Louis Jordan. Released in 1948, this album is a collection of some of his biggest hits, including “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,” “Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens,” and “Jack, You’re Dead.” With its energetic rhythms and catchy melodies, the album showcases Jordan’s unique blend of jazz, swing, and R&B. His dynamic performances on the alto saxophone, combined with his smooth and expressive vocals, make for an unforgettable listening experience. The tight arrangements and intricate horn harmonies of his Tympany 5 band add to the overall musical excellence of the album. Jordan’s music was hugely popular in the late 1940s, and this album captures the essence of his unique and influential style. Whether you’re a die-hard Louis Jordan fan or simply a lover of great music, “Louis Jordan and His Tympany 5, Volume 2” is an album that should not be missed.

5. Perfume Set to Music – Les Baxtera

“Perfume Set to Music” is a unique album released in 1948 that captures the essence of different fragrances and transforms them into musical compositions. The album features the collaborative efforts of Harris Revel and Les Baxter, who crafted the music to match the scent of various perfumes. The result is a mesmerizing and sensory experience that takes listeners on a journey through a world of fragrance and sound. The album showcases a range of musical styles, from jazz to classical and pop, all woven together with intricate melodies and harmonies. The use of different instruments and sounds perfectly captures the essence of each fragrance, creating a surreal and captivating musical landscape. “Perfume Set to Music” is a fascinating artifact of its time and a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of its creators. The album represents a unique fusion of art and science and stands out as a rare example of music that engages multiple senses simultaneously.

6. Sequence in Jazz Woody – Herman and His Orchestra

“Sequence in Jazz” by Woody Herman and His Orchestra is a 1948 album that showcases the band’s exceptional musicianship and innovative arrangements. The album features a mix of upbeat swing tunes and more relaxed ballads, all with a distinct jazz flavor. The standout track, “Four Brothers,” features the band’s saxophone section in a tight and intricate harmony that has become a hallmark of the group’s sound. The album also includes the hit song “Early Autumn,” which features the silky smooth vocals of Woody Herman himself. The album’s seamless transitions and cohesive sound make it a quintessential example of the big band jazz genre, and a must-listen for any fan of jazz music.

7. Le quattro stagioni – Orchestra of the Accademia di S. Cecilia / Bernardino Molinari

“Le quattro stagioni” or “The Four Seasons” is a 1948 album by the Orchestra of the Accademia di S. Cecilia, conducted by Bernardino Molinari. The album features Antonio Vivaldi’s famous set of four violin concertos, each representing a season of the year. The lively and melodic music is expertly performed by the orchestra, with each season’s unique character and atmosphere captured through the solo violin parts and accompanying instrumentation. Molinari’s conducting is both energetic and precise, adding to the overall beauty and impact of the compositions. The album has become a beloved classic, with Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” being one of the most recognized and admired pieces of classical music to this day. The Orchestra of the Accademia di S. Cecilia’s rendition of these timeless works continues to be celebrated for its artistry and excellence.

8. Preludes, Opus 28 – Frédéric Chopin / Artur Rubinstein

“Chopin: Preludes, Opus 28” is a classical piano album featuring renowned pianist Artur Rubinstein performing the 24 preludes of Frédéric Chopin. Originally composed in the 1830s, the preludes are a set of short works, each with its own distinct mood and character. Rubinstein’s virtuosic and sensitive playing captures the emotional depth and beauty of Chopin’s music, showcasing the composer’s mastery of the piano. The album was recorded in 1946 and has since become a beloved recording in the classical piano repertoire. Rubinstein’s interpretation of the preludes has been praised for its technical brilliance and emotional expressiveness, making it a must-have for classical music enthusiasts and pianists alike. The album’s release in 1948 contributed to the growing popularity of Chopin’s music and solidified Rubinstein’s status as one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century.

9. Sings Blue Ridge Ballads – Texas Gladdena

“Sings Blue Ridge Ballads” by Texas Gladden is a collection of traditional Appalachian folk songs that capture the essence of rural American life. Gladden’s powerful and emotive voice resonates through each track, conveying the struggles and joys of the region’s people. With simple yet beautiful arrangements that incorporate guitar, banjo, and fiddle, the album transports listeners to the mountains and valleys of the Blue Ridge. From the haunting “Black is the Color” to the uplifting “Walkin’ in the Sunlight,” Gladden’s performances are heartfelt and authentic, reflecting the deep roots of these songs in American culture. The album showcases not only Gladden’s talents as a singer but also the richness of the Appalachian musical tradition. “Sings Blue Ridge Ballads” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history and culture of traditional American music.

10. Benny Goodman and Peggy Lee Benny – Goodman & Peggy Lee

“Benny Goodman and Peggy Lee” is a classic jazz album featuring two of the biggest names in the industry. The album is a collaboration between bandleader and clarinetist Benny Goodman and singer Peggy Lee. Their performances are seamless and complement each other perfectly, with Lee’s sultry vocals blending seamlessly with Goodman’s swinging clarinet. The album includes popular tracks such as “Where or When,” “My Old Flame,” and “Shady Lady Bird,” as well as lesser-known tracks like “Not Mine.” Goodman’s arrangements are crisp and precise, while Lee’s vocals add a touch of elegance and emotion to each song. Overall, “Benny Goodman and Peggy Lee” is a must-have for any jazz fan, showcasing the talents of two of the genre’s most iconic artists.

11. King Cole Trio, Volume 3 – The King Cole Trio

The “King Cole Trio, Volume 3” is a remarkable collection of jazz standards performed by the legendary Nat King Cole and his trio. Released in 1948, the album showcases the impeccable musicianship and vocal prowess of Cole, as well as the tight-knit chemistry between him and his bandmates. The album features a mix of original compositions and classic jazz tunes, all delivered with the smooth and soulful style that would come to define Cole’s career. From the swinging “Sweet Lorraine” to the sultry “What Is This Thing Called Love,” the King Cole Trio shows off their versatility and mastery of the jazz genre. With intricate piano arrangements, tight basslines, and tasteful drumming, this album is a true masterpiece of jazz music from the 1940s. Fans of jazz music will undoubtedly appreciate the timeless quality of this album and the enduring legacy of Nat King Cole as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time.

12. Suites, Unaccompanied Violoncello, Nos. 4 & 5 (Bach Society Volume Eight) – Johann Sebastian Bach / Pau Casals

The album “Suites, Unaccompanied Violoncello, Nos. 4 & 5 (Bach Society Volume Eight)” by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Pau Casals, is a masterful representation of the composer’s work. The album includes two suites for solo cello, with each suite containing multiple movements that showcase the cello’s range of expression. Casals, a renowned cellist of his time, delivers a breathtaking performance with his precise technique and emotive playing. He captures the essence of Bach’s music, from the delicate and intricate phrases to the bold and powerful ones, bringing each note to life. The album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates classical music, and it serves as a testament to Bach’s genius and the timeless beauty of the cello.

13. Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Opus 46 – Edvard Grieg / The Philadelphia Orchestra / Eugene Ormandy

The Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Opus 46 by Edvard Grieg, as performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy, is a timeless classical music masterpiece. Grieg’s music reflects the story of Peer Gynt, a Norwegian folk legend, and Ormandy and the orchestra expertly bring the music to life with their captivating performance. The hauntingly beautiful melodies and sweeping orchestration of the suite’s four movements – “Morning Mood,” “The Death of Åse,” “Anitra’s Dance,” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King” – are sure to transport listeners to a magical and mystical realm. The orchestra’s precise execution of Grieg’s score, combined with their dynamic interpretation of the music, make for a truly unforgettable listening experience. This album is a must-have for classical music aficionados, and a perfect introduction for those new to the genre.

14. Concerto in E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64 – Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Bruno Walter / Nathan Milstein

The 1948 album “Concerto in E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64” features the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York conducted by Artur Rodziński, and violin soloist Nathan Milstein. The album features Milstein’s virtuosic performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s violin concerto, which is considered one of the greatest and most beloved concertos in the repertoire. The Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra provides a powerful accompaniment, with their lush string section and dynamic brass and percussion. The album is a testament to Milstein’s extraordinary technique and expressivity, and the orchestra’s exceptional musicianship. The album includes three movements, with the first being particularly popular and recognizable, featuring a gorgeous and lyrical melody that showcases Milstein’s agility and dexterity on the violin. The album is a must-listen for classical music enthusiasts, and a standout recording in the career of both Milstein and the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York.

15. Piano Rhythms – Count Basie

“Piano Rhythms” by Count Basie is an outstanding jazz album that features his mastery of the piano. Released in 1948, the album contains some of his most famous compositions, including “One O’Clock Jump” and “Jumpin’ at the Woodside.” The album is a testament to Basie’s exceptional skill as a musician, as well as his ability to lead his orchestra with confidence and flair. Basie’s piano playing is at the heart of each song, and he is joined by some of the finest jazz musicians of the time, including Freddie Green on guitar, Jo Jones on drums, and Walter Page on bass. The album is a thrilling journey through the world of jazz, and it’s no wonder that it has stood the test of time as one of the greatest jazz albums of all time.

16. Rumba de Cuba – Chuy Reyes and His Hollywood Mocambo Orchestra

“Rumba de Cuba” by Chuy Reyes and His Hollywood Mocambo Orchestra is a lively and upbeat album that will make you want to move to the rhythm of the Cuban music. The album showcases a perfect blend of Cuban and American music, with Chuy Reyes and his orchestra playing popular Cuban tunes such as “Babalu” and “Mambo No. 5” in their own unique style. The percussion and brass sections are particularly impressive, adding a punchy and dynamic edge to the music. The album is perfect for dancing, and you can almost picture the smoke-filled nightclubs of the 1940s when listening to this record. Chuy Reyes and His Hollywood Mocambo Orchestra were at the forefront of the Latin music scene in Hollywood during the 1940s, and “Rumba de Cuba” is a testament to their talent and musicianship.

17. A Robeson Recital of Popular Favorites Paul Robeson

“A Robeson Recital of Popular Favorites” is a 1948 album featuring the deep, powerful voice of Paul Robeson, a renowned singer and actor known for his civil rights activism. The album contains a selection of popular songs from the time, including “Ol’ Man River” and “Swanee,” as well as traditional African American spirituals like “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” and “Deep River.” Robeson’s rich baritone voice brings new life to these classics, filling them with emotion and meaning. The album is a testament to Robeson’s talent as a performer and his commitment to social justice, as many of the songs reflect his political beliefs and advocacy for racial equality. Overall, “A Robeson Recital of Popular Favorites” is a moving and timeless collection of songs that showcases one of the greatest voices of the 20th century.

18. Voices of the Night: The Calls of 26 Frogs and Toads Found in Eastern North America – Peter Paul Kellogg & Arthur A. Allen

“Voices of the Night: The Calls of 26 Frogs and Toads Found in Eastern North America” is a unique album that features the sounds of different species of frogs and toads found in the eastern region of North America. The album was recorded by naturalists Peter Paul Kellogg and Arthur A. Allen, and it provides listeners with an immersive experience of the sounds of these nocturnal amphibians. The recordings were made in various natural habitats, including swamps, marshes, and ponds. The album also includes a booklet with detailed descriptions of each species and their calls. This album is not only a great resource for nature enthusiasts but also a valuable tool for scientists studying the behavior and ecology of these fascinating creatures. The album’s realistic and clear recordings capture the unique vocalizations of each species, making it an excellent educational tool for both adults and children.

19. Cugat’s Favorite Rhumbas – Xavier Cugat

Xavier Cugat’s “Cugat’s Favorite Rhumbas” is a lively and vibrant album of Latin American music. This album features Cugat and his orchestra playing a variety of popular rhumbas from the 1940s. Cugat, a renowned bandleader and composer, brings his signature style of Latin music to this album with his expertly arranged and performed rhumbas. The album features a mix of instrumental tracks and vocal performances, including Cugat’s own rendition of the classic “La Paloma.” The lively rhythms and melodies of “Cugat’s Favorite Rhumbas” will transport listeners to a vibrant dance floor, making it a perfect addition to any Latin music collection.

20. Fifth Symphony – Ludwig van Beethoven / NBC Symphony Orchestra / Arturo Toscanini

The 5th Symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven is a masterpiece of classical music and one of the most recognizable and beloved compositions in history. This album features a renowned performance by the NBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by the legendary Arturo Toscanini. The dramatic and powerful opening motif of the symphony, known as the “fate” motif, is one of the most famous in all of music. The symphony is known for its emotional intensity and its use of musical motifs throughout the different movements, creating a sense of unity and cohesion. Beethoven wrote the symphony during a period of personal crisis, and its triumphant finale has been interpreted as a message of hope and resilience. This recording captures the energy and passion of the orchestra, and Toscanini’s masterful interpretation highlights the complexity and beauty of Beethoven’s composition. It is a must-listen for any fan of classical music.

21. Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra Op. 61 Philarmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Bruno Walter / Joseph Szigeti

This classical album features the esteemed Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York under the baton of Bruno Walter, performing Beethoven’s Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61. The soloist for this virtuosic piece is Joseph Szigeti, a Hungarian violinist known for his unique style and technical ability. The orchestra’s lush and dynamic playing perfectly complements Szigeti’s emotive and expressive interpretation of the piece. The album showcases Beethoven’s brilliance as a composer and the virtuosity of Szigeti and the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, making it a must-listen for classical music enthusiasts.

22. Symphony No. 7 – Ludwig van Beethoven / The Philadelphia Orchestra / Eugene Ormandy

This album features Ludwig van Beethoven’s powerful and emotive Symphony No. 7, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy. Composed in 1812, Symphony No. 7 is widely considered one of Beethoven’s most significant works, renowned for its use of rhythmic motifs and intense energy. Ormandy’s interpretation highlights the dynamics and complexities of the piece, from the hauntingly beautiful slow movement to the exuberant and joyous finale. This recording captures the passion and depth of Beethoven’s music, and is a must-have for classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

23. Souvenir Album Volume Three – Ink Spots

Souvenir Album Volume Three by the Ink Spots is a charming collection of tracks that takes the listener back to the golden age of vocal harmony groups. The album features some of the Ink Spots’ most popular and beloved hits, such as “If I Didn’t Care,” “Whispering Grass,” and “Java Jive.” The smooth and soulful vocals of the Ink Spots are perfectly complemented by the lush instrumental arrangements that accompany them, making for a truly timeless listening experience. With its vintage charm and enduring appeal, Souvenir Album Volume Three is a must-have for fans of classic vocal group harmony.

24. American Folk Songs – Jo Stafford

“American Folk Songs” is a collection of traditional American folk songs performed by Jo Stafford, a popular vocalist known for her clear and soothing voice. Released in 1948, the album features classic songs such as “Shenandoah,” “Skip to My Lou,” and “Red River Valley.” Stafford’s interpretations of these timeless tunes are simple, yet soulful, and showcase her remarkable vocal range and ability to convey emotion through song. The album’s stripped-down arrangements, featuring primarily acoustic guitar and sparse percussion, lend a sense of authenticity and intimacy to the recordings, making it a must-listen for fans of traditional American music.

25. Choix de pieces pour clavier (Marcelle Meyer) – Jean-Philippe Rameau

“Choix de pieces pour clavier” is a beautiful album by Jean-Philippe Rameau, played by Marcelle Meyer. This album is a compilation of Rameau’s finest pieces for keyboard and showcases his extraordinary talent in composing delicate and intricate melodies. Meyer’s delicate touch on the piano perfectly captures the essence of Rameau’s compositions and brings them to life in a way that is both enchanting and uplifting. The listener is transported to another world with each piece, each one a unique exploration of melody, rhythm, and harmony. A must-listen for any lover of classical music.

26. Judy Garland Sings With… – Judy Garland

“Judy Garland Sings With…” is a timeless album showcasing the unmatched vocal talents of Judy Garland. The album features Garland performing duets with a range of talented artists including Bing Crosby, Dick Haymes, and Gene Kelly. The tracks include beloved classics such as “You’re Just in Love,” “A Couple of Swells,” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” The album perfectly captures Garland’s charm and charisma, and her effortless ability to connect with her fellow performers. Fans of classic Hollywood musicals and vocal jazz will delight in this iconic album from one of the greatest singers of all time.

27. Music for Romancing – Paul Weston

“Music for Romancing” is a romantic jazz album by Paul Weston, released in 1949. The album features beautiful arrangements of classic love songs, including “I Cover the Waterfront,” “Embraceable You,” and “All the Things You Are,” all performed with a lush orchestral sound. Weston’s piano work is delicate and expressive, and the vocalists on the album, including Jo Stafford and Margaret Whiting, deliver their lines with a tender, heartfelt quality. This album is perfect for anyone looking to set the mood for a romantic evening or simply wants to relax and listen to beautiful, timeless music.

28. Piano Selections – Errol Garner and His Trio

Errol Garner and His Trio’s “Piano Selections” is a stunning jazz album showcasing the virtuosic talents of pianist Errol Garner, bassist Wyatt Ruther, and drummer Fats Heard. The album, released in 1948, features a collection of jazz standards including “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Laura,” and “Don’t Blame Me,” all performed with Garner’s signature style of swinging rhythms and catchy melodies. Garner’s unique approach to improvisation is on full display throughout the album, with his creative use of chords and rhythm keeping the listener engaged and captivated. “Piano Selections” is a must-listen for any jazz enthusiast and a testament to Garner’s immense talent as a pianist and composer.

29. Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35 – Pyotr Tchaikovsky

The album “Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 35” features Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece composition performed by the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York and violin virtuoso Mischa Elman. The music exudes a romantic and emotional quality, which is a hallmark of Tchaikovsky’s work. The soaring violin passages and the orchestral harmonies blend together seamlessly, creating a rich and dynamic listening experience. The Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Artur Rodzinski, provides a lush and powerful accompaniment to Elman’s virtuosic performance. This album is a must-have for classical music enthusiasts and lovers of Tchaikovsky’s work.

30. Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 – Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Charles Muench / Édouard Nies-Berger

The 30th album on the list is a stunning performance of Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 by Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Charles Muench. Composed by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns, this symphony is also known as the “Organ Symphony” due to the inclusion of a prominent organ part in the final movement. The piece is rich with lush orchestration, dramatic contrasts, and melodic lyricism, showcasing the composer’s masterful craftsmanship. The Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York delivers a powerful and nuanced interpretation of the work, expertly navigating its intricate dynamics and bringing out its emotional depth. This album is a must-have for any lover of classical music.

31. Stan Getz Quartet – Stan Getz

The Stan Getz Quartet’s self-titled album is a must-have for any jazz enthusiast. Known as “The Sound,” Getz’s saxophone playing is smooth and sophisticated, perfectly matched by his fellow musicians, pianist Al Haig, bassist Gene Ramey, and drummer Stan Levey. The quartet seamlessly blends bebop and swing, resulting in a timeless sound that still resonates today. The album includes classics like “I Only Have Eyes for You” and “Stars Fell on Alabama,” as well as original compositions from the quartet. With its laid-back vibe and masterful musicianship, the Stan Getz Quartet’s album is a standout in the world of jazz.

32. King Cole for Kids – The King Cole Trio

“King Cole for Kids” is a charming and playful album by the King Cole Trio, featuring songs that are sure to delight both children and adults alike. The album showcases Nat King Cole’s smooth vocals and impeccable piano skills, accompanied by the steady bass and guitar of Johnny Miller and Oscar Moore. From familiar nursery rhymes like “This Old Man” and “The Alphabet Song,” to Cole’s original compositions like “Ballerina” and “Little Cowboy,” each song is performed with a sense of joy and whimsy that is infectious. With its mix of playful melodies and sophisticated jazz arrangements, “King Cole for Kids” is a timeless classic that will put a smile on any listener’s face.

33. New Movements in Be-Bop – Lionel Hampton

“New Movements in Be-Bop” by Lionel Hampton is a lively and upbeat album that captures the essence of the jazz scene in the mid-20th century. Released in 1946, the album showcases Hampton’s masterful vibraphone playing and features a talented lineup of musicians, including Illinois Jacquet on tenor saxophone and Howard McGhee on trumpet. The tracks on the album range from fast-paced bebop numbers like “Hey! Ba-Ba-Re-Bop” to more mellow ballads like “Memories of You.” With its swinging rhythms, intricate solos, and catchy melodies, “New Movements in Be-Bop” is a must-listen for fans of classic jazz.

34. Piano Concerto for the Left Hand – Maurice Ravel

The album “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand” features the incredible music of Maurice Ravel, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. The album includes a live recording of Ravel’s famous composition for piano and orchestra, performed by the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Artur Rodzinski, and featuring the renowned pianist Robert Casadesus. The piece is a stunning showcase of Ravel’s unique style, which blends classical and jazz influences to create a dynamic and rich sound. With its powerful rhythms and intricate melodies, this album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and lovers of musical innovation.

35. Symphony No.2 in D Op.36 – Ludwig van Beethoven / Carl Schuricht / Orchestre de la Suisse romande

The album features a remarkable performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 in D major, performed by Orchestre de la Suisse romande under the baton of the renowned conductor Carl Schuricht. The symphony is one of Beethoven’s earlier works, but already showcases his masterful command of melody, harmony, and structure. The orchestra performs with precision and energy, highlighting the symphony’s contrasting moods of brightness and dark intensity. Schuricht’s interpretation of the score is deeply expressive, emphasizing the symphony’s beauty and emotional depth. Overall, this album is a must-have for lovers of Beethoven’s music and classical symphonic music in general.

36. Kalaniot (Anemones) – Shoshana Damari

“Kalaniot (Anemones)” is a beautiful collection of traditional Israeli songs performed by Shoshana Damari, one of Israel’s most beloved singers. With her rich, expressive voice, Damari brings to life a variety of folk songs, ballads, and love songs, accompanied by a small ensemble of traditional instruments. The album captures the spirit and emotion of Israeli music, from the soaring melodies of “Hallelujah” to the gentle lullaby of “Dodi Li”. Damari’s passionate performance and the timeless beauty of these songs make “Kalaniot” a must-have for fans of Israeli music and world music enthusiasts alike.

37. Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 “Italian” – Felix Mendelssohn / Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell

The album “Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 ‘Italian'” showcases the masterful compositions of Felix Mendelssohn, performed by the Cleveland Orchestra under the direction of George Szell. The symphony’s Italian influences are evident in its lively rhythms and vivid melodies, capturing the essence of the country’s beauty and energy. The performances on this album are characterized by the orchestra’s precision and control, bringing out the nuances and intricacies of Mendelssohn’s music. From the grandeur of the opening movement to the exuberance of the finale, this album is a must-listen for classical music lovers and anyone seeking a musical journey through the beauty of Italy.

38. Masquerade Suite – Aram Khachaturian Арам Хачатурян / Boston Pops Orchestra / Arthur Fiedler

The “Masquerade Suite” album by Aram Khachaturian features the beloved classical work performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra conducted by Arthur Fiedler. The suite is comprised of five movements, each with its own distinctive character and charm, showcasing Khachaturian’s rich orchestrations and rhythmic vitality. The album captures the excitement and energy of the live performance, transporting the listener to the world of the masquerade ball. Fiedler’s masterful interpretation brings out the expressive nuances of the music, highlighting the composer’s playful and inventive spirit. This album is a must-have for classical music lovers and admirers of Khachaturian’s timeless music.

39. Tommy Dorsey’s Clambake Seven – Tommy Dorsey

Tommy Dorsey, one of the most popular bandleaders of the swing era, leads his Clambake Seven in this album, featuring a collection of lively and upbeat tunes. The album showcases the virtuosity of Dorsey’s ensemble, with lively arrangements and solos from top-notch musicians. The tracks range from swing standards to Dixieland jazz, with Dorsey’s trombone front and center throughout. The Clambake Seven was known for its tight harmonies, rhythmic precision, and engaging performances, and this album captures the band at its best. With its catchy melodies and infectious rhythms, Tommy Dorsey’s Clambake Seven is sure to get listeners dancing and tapping their toes.

40. Roses in Rhythm – Frankie Carle

“Roses in Rhythm” is a classic instrumental album by pianist and bandleader Frankie Carle. The album, released in 1951, features Carle and his orchestra performing a mix of popular tunes and original compositions. With Carle’s energetic and nimble piano playing, the album is a perfect example of the upbeat and joyful music that dominated the post-war era. Highlights of the album include the lively “Chopsticks Mambo,” the elegant “Moonlight Cocktail,” and Carle’s own composition “Sunrise Serenade,” which became a signature tune for the bandleader. “Roses in Rhythm” is a timeless showcase of Carle’s talent and the infectious rhythms of mid-century popular music.

41. Carnival Tropicana Ernesto Lecuona / Andre Kostelanetz and His Orchestra

The album “Carnival Tropicana” is a colorful and vibrant collection of music by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, performed by Andre Kostelanetz and his orchestra. The album captures the essence of the carnival atmosphere of Tropicana, one of Havana’s most famous nightclubs. The upbeat rhythms and exotic melodies of the boleros, rumbas, and cha-chas transport listeners to the sun-drenched streets of Cuba. Kostelanetz’s arrangements bring out the rich harmonies and lush textures of Lecuona’s music, creating a lively and engaging listening experience. This album is a celebration of Latin music and culture, and a must-have for fans of Cuban music and dance.

42. Sidney Bechet – Sidney Bechet

Sidney Bechet’s self-titled album is a timeless masterpiece that showcases the extraordinary talents of one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time. Released in 1952, the album features Bechet on both clarinet and soprano saxophone, accompanied by a talented group of musicians including pianist Art Hodes, guitarist George Thompson, bassist Pops Foster, and drummer Fred Moore.

The album is a vibrant showcase of Bechet’s virtuosity and range as a musician, with tracks that range from upbeat and energetic to slow and soulful. From the opening notes of “Summertime,” Bechet’s iconic soprano saxophone tone takes center stage, soaring above the rhythm section with effortless grace and power.

Throughout the album, Bechet’s improvisational skills are on full display, as he weaves intricate melodies and harmonies around the other musicians in the ensemble. Tracks like “High Society,” “Petite Fleur,” and “Blue Horizon” showcase Bechet’s ability to swing with a relentless energy and drive, while slower tracks like “Si Tu Vois Ma Mere” and “Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me” highlight Bechet’s emotional depth and soulful expression.

Bechet’s mastery of both the clarinet and soprano saxophone is evident on every track, as he seamlessly switches between instruments with ease and fluidity. His solos are breathtaking in their technical prowess and melodic inventiveness, pushing the boundaries of what was possible on these instruments at the time.

Overall, Sidney Bechet’s self-titled album is a must-listen for any fan of jazz music, and a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the genre’s greatest innovators. With its vibrant energy, soulful expression, and virtuosic performances, this album remains a timeless classic more than 70 years after its initial release.

“A Sentimental Date With Perry Como” is a timeless classic album released in 1958, featuring the soothing and velvety vocals of the legendary crooner, Perry Como. The album consists of 12 romantic ballads that evoke the feelings of love, longing, and nostalgia.

From the first track, “I Love You Truly,” Como’s smooth and mellow voice captures the listener’s attention, transporting them to a world of romance and sentimentality. The album features arrangements that perfectly complement Como’s voice, with lush string sections and gentle piano accompaniments.

Tracks like “Till the End of Time,” “If I Loved You,” and “My Love for You” showcase Como’s masterful interpretation of love songs, delivering each lyric with sincerity and heartfelt emotion. The album also includes two duets, “Long Ago (And Far Away)” with Jo Stafford and “I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)” with the Fontane Sisters, adding a touch of variety to the album.

Despite the album’s sentimental and romantic themes, it never veers into saccharine territory, thanks to Como’s understated and genuine vocal delivery. Each track feels like a personal love letter, with Como’s voice enveloping the listener in a warm embrace.

Overall, “A Sentimental Date With Perry Como” is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates classic romantic ballads and the unmatched artistry of one of the greatest vocalists of all time. With its timeless melodies, lush arrangements, and Como’s exquisite vocal performance, this album remains a classic and a staple of romantic music.

44. Symphony No 40 in G minor (K.550) – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra / Fritz Reiner

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor, performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Fritz Reiner, is a stunning and evocative masterpiece that continues to captivate classical music lovers around the world.

Composed in 1788, this symphony is considered to be one of Mozart’s most famous and revered works. The four movements of the symphony are a testament to Mozart’s musical genius, showcasing his ability to weave together complex harmonies, soaring melodies, and intricate instrumentation.

Under Reiner’s masterful direction, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra delivers a flawless and dynamic performance that brings Mozart’s music to life with passion and energy. The orchestra’s precision and skill are on full display throughout the symphony, creating a mesmerizing and immersive listening experience.

The first movement, marked by its ominous and intense opening theme, sets the tone for the symphony’s emotional depth and complexity. The second movement, a delicate and melancholic Andante, is a beautiful example of Mozart’s ability to evoke emotion through music.

The third movement, a lively and playful Minuet and Trio, showcases Mozart’s command of musical form and structure, while the fourth and final movement, a thrilling Allegro assai, is a triumph of musical energy and excitement.

Overall, Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Fritz Reiner is a true masterpiece of classical music. Its enduring popularity and emotional impact serve as a testament to Mozart’s genius and the incredible skill of the performers who bring his music to life.

45. Dinah Shore Sings – Dinah Shore

“Dinah Shore Sings” is a timeless album that showcases the stunning vocal talents of the iconic singer Dinah Shore. Released in 1956, the album features a collection of 12 tracks that highlight Shore’s incredible range and emotional depth as a performer.

From the moment the album opens with “Blues in the Night,” Shore’s smooth and sultry voice transports the listener to a world of romance and emotion. Tracks like “I’ll Walk Alone” and “My Funny Valentine” showcase Shore’s masterful interpretation of ballads, with her emotive phrasing and nuanced delivery capturing the heart of each lyric.

The album also features a variety of upbeat and swingin’ tracks, including “Sentimental Journey” and “It’s So Nice to Have a Man Around the House,” showcasing Shore’s versatility as a performer. The arrangements are expertly crafted, with lush strings and big band horns perfectly complementing Shore’s vocals.

Throughout the album, Shore’s effortless vocal style and charming personality shine through, making each track a joy to listen to. Her vocal range and control are on full display, with each note and inflection carefully crafted for maximum impact.

Overall, “Dinah Shore Sings” is a timeless classic that showcases the incredible talent and artistry of one of the greatest singers of the 20th century. With its romantic ballads, swingin’ tracks, and expertly crafted arrangements, this album remains a staple of vocal jazz and a must-listen for fans of classic music.

46. Mela – Naushad

“Mela” is a classic Bollywood soundtrack composed by Naushad, one of India’s most renowned film composers. The album features a collection of 10 songs that blend traditional Indian classical music with Western orchestration to create a truly unique and captivating sound.

The album opens with the lively and upbeat “Gham Diye Mustaqil,” featuring the dynamic vocals of Mohammed Rafi. The album also includes a variety of emotional and soulful ballads, including “Dilip Tu Jo Mera Hamdard Hai” and “Main Bhanwra Tu Hai Phool.”

Naushad’s masterful use of Indian classical instruments, such as the sitar and tabla, combined with Western orchestration creates a rich and layered sound that perfectly complements the film’s vibrant and colorful visuals. The album also features a variety of dance numbers, including the lively “Jhoom Jhoom Ke Nacho Aaj.”

Overall, “Mela” is a stunning example of the blending of traditional Indian music with Western musical styles. Naushad’s impeccable musical arrangements and use of vocals create a soundtrack that is both exciting and emotionally resonant. The album remains a beloved classic in the world of Bollywood music and a testament to Naushad’s enduring legacy as one of India’s greatest composers.

47. Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98 – Johannes Brahms / The Philadelphia Orchestra / Eugene Ormandy

Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Eugene Ormandy, is a stunning and powerful work that exemplifies the composer’s mastery of symphonic form.

The four movements of the symphony are rich with emotion and musical complexity, featuring lush orchestration and intricate counterpoint. The first movement, marked by its sweeping melodies and dramatic contrasts, sets the tone for the symphony’s emotional depth and complexity.

The second movement, a hauntingly beautiful Andante moderato, is a showcase for the orchestra’s lyrical abilities, with its lush strings and woodwinds evoking a sense of melancholy and longing. The third movement, a lively and energetic Allegro giocoso, provides a contrast to the more introspective second movement, showcasing Brahms’ command of musical form and rhythm.

The fourth and final movement, a powerful and triumphant Allegro energico e passionato, is a tour-de-force of musical energy and excitement. Ormandy’s direction of the orchestra is masterful, creating a stunning and dynamic performance that captures the emotional depth and complexity of Brahms’ music.

Overall, Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy is a true masterpiece of symphonic music. Its enduring popularity and emotional impact serve as a testament to Brahms’ genius and the incredible skill of the performers who bring his music to life.

48. Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major, Op. 5 No. 1 – Ludwig van Beethoven / Pierre Fournier / Artur Schnabel

Ludwig van Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major, Op. 5 No. 1, performed by cellist Pierre Fournier and pianist Artur Schnabel, is a sublime and emotionally rich work that showcases the depth and range of Beethoven’s musical genius.

The three movements of the sonata are marked by their intricate melodies, dynamic contrasts, and emotional intensity. The opening Allegro, marked by its lyrical cello melody and lively piano accompaniment, sets the tone for the rest of the work, showcasing Beethoven’s command of musical form and his ability to create compelling musical narratives.

The second movement, a soulful and expressive Adagio sostenuto, provides a contrast to the more upbeat first movement, with Fournier’s rich and sonorous cello tone perfectly complementing Schnabel’s delicate piano accompaniment.

The third and final movement, a playful and energetic Rondo, is a tour-de-force of musical virtuosity and energy, showcasing the incredible skill and artistry of both Fournier and Schnabel.

Throughout the sonata, Fournier and Schnabel’s musical partnership is on full display, with their performances perfectly complementing each other and bringing Beethoven’s music to life in a truly captivating way.

Overall, Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major, Op. 5 No. 1, performed by Pierre Fournier and Artur Schnabel, is a timeless masterpiece of chamber music, showcasing the emotional depth and musical complexity of one of the greatest composers in history.

49. Harvest Moon Album The Pied Pipers

The Pied Pipers’ “Harvest Moon” album is a delightful and charming collection of classic pop and jazz tunes, showcasing the impeccable vocal harmonies and musicianship of the legendary vocal group.

The album features a variety of tracks, ranging from upbeat swing numbers to romantic ballads, all performed with the Pied Pipers’ trademark style and grace. Standout tracks include the lively and infectious “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive,” the tender and heartfelt “I’ll Never Smile Again,” and the playful and romantic “Moonlight Becomes You.”

Throughout the album, the Pied Pipers’ vocal performances are top-notch, with their rich harmonies and impeccable timing creating a truly captivating listening experience. The arrangements and instrumentation are also top-notch, with the lively horns and swinging rhythms perfectly complementing the group’s vocal stylings.

Overall, “Harvest Moon” is a timeless classic that showcases the Pied Pipers’ incredible vocal talents and enduring appeal. Fans of classic pop and jazz music will no doubt find much to love in this charming and delightful album.

50. Road to Rio: Selections From the Paramount Picture – Bing Crosby with The Andrews Sisters

“Road to Rio: Selections From the Paramount Picture” is a delightful album featuring Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters performing a selection of songs from the classic film of the same name.

The album features a variety of upbeat and lively tunes, ranging from swing and jazz numbers to Latin rhythms and romantic ballads. Standout tracks include the catchy and infectious “You Don’t Have to Know the Language,” the playful and upbeat “But Beautiful,” and the tender and heartfelt “Experience Unnecessary.”

Throughout the album, Crosby and The Andrews Sisters’ vocal performances are superb, with their tight harmonies and effortless chemistry creating a truly captivating listening experience. The arrangements and instrumentation are also top-notch, with the lively horns and swinging rhythms perfectly complementing the group’s vocal stylings.

Overall, “Road to Rio” is a timeless classic that showcases the incredible talents of Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, and the enduring appeal of classic Hollywood musicals. Fans of swing, jazz, and classic pop music will no doubt find much to love in this charming and delightful album.

51. Rachel and the Stranger – Robert Mitchum

“Rachel and the Stranger” is a classic film soundtrack featuring actor Robert Mitchum singing a selection of traditional folk and country tunes.

The album features a variety of catchy and memorable songs, ranging from upbeat and lively tunes to soulful and melancholic ballads. Standout tracks include the upbeat and infectious “Whiskey, Take My Mind,” the tender and heartfelt “I’ve Got a Heart Full of Sunshine,” and the soulful and mournful “Rachel.”

Throughout the album, Mitchum’s vocal performances are raw and authentic, capturing the spirit and emotion of the songs with his gravelly voice and natural charisma. The arrangements and instrumentation are also top-notch, with the twangy guitars and rustic instrumentation perfectly complementing Mitchum’s vocals.

Overall, “Rachel and the Stranger” is a timeless classic that showcases the unexpected musical talents of Robert Mitchum and the enduring appeal of traditional folk and country music. Fans of classic Hollywood films and Americana music will no doubt find much to love in this charming and delightful album.

52. Down Memory Lane – Vaughn Monroe

“Down Memory Lane” is a classic album by Vaughn Monroe, featuring a collection of timeless standards and classic pop tunes.

The album features a variety of tracks, ranging from upbeat swing numbers to romantic ballads, all performed with Monroe’s trademark smooth baritone voice and impeccable musicianship. Standout tracks include the lively and infectious “Riders in the Sky,” the tender and heartfelt “Blue Moon,” and the playful and romantic “Let’s Get Lost.”

Throughout the album, Monroe’s vocal performances are top-notch, with his rich timbre and effortless phrasing creating a truly captivating listening experience. The arrangements and instrumentation are also top-notch, with the lush orchestration and sweeping strings perfectly complementing Monroe’s vocal stylings.

Overall, “Down Memory Lane” is a timeless classic that showcases Vaughn Monroe’s incredible vocal talents and enduring appeal. Fans of classic pop and jazz music will no doubt find much to love in this charming and delightful album.

53. The Rape of Lucretia – Benjamin Britten

“The Rape of Lucretia” is a powerful opera by the renowned English composer Benjamin Britten, featuring a stunning cast of vocal performers and a hauntingly beautiful score.

The opera tells the tragic story of Lucretia, a virtuous Roman noblewoman who is raped by the tyrannical Etruscan prince Tarquinius. The score is characterized by Britten’s signature blend of lyrical beauty and dissonant harmonies, creating a sense of intense emotional turmoil that perfectly captures the drama and tragedy of the story.

Throughout the opera, the vocal performances are superb, with the cast bringing a raw and emotional intensity to their roles. Standout moments include the poignant and heartbreaking “Give Him This Orchid,” sung by Lucretia in the aftermath of the assault, and the thrilling and dramatic “The Tarquins’ Ride,” which captures the tension and violence of the climactic scene.

Overall, “The Rape of Lucretia” is a masterful work of music and drama, showcasing Benjamin Britten’s incredible talents as a composer and storyteller. Fans of opera and classical music will no doubt find much to love in this haunting and powerful work.

54. Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73 – Johannes Brahms / Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York Artur Rodzinski

Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73, is a masterpiece of orchestral music that showcases the composer’s mastery of form and melody. This recording features the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York under the direction of a distinguished conductor, delivering a powerful and expressive performance of the work.

The symphony features four movements, each one marked by rich and lyrical melodies that are masterfully woven together to create a cohesive and emotionally impactful whole. From the joyful and uplifting first movement, to the haunting and melancholic second movement, to the bright and energetic third movement, and finally to the triumphant and powerful fourth movement, this symphony is a true tour de force of orchestral music.

Throughout the recording, the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York delivers a stunning performance, with each section of the orchestra playing with precision and passion. The result is a recording that captures the full range of emotion and beauty that Brahms’ symphony has to offer, making it a must-listen for fans of classical music and orchestral masterpieces.

55. Piano Rhythm – Jan August

Jan August’s “Piano Rhythm” is a lively and energetic album that showcases the pianist’s virtuosic skills and mastery of rhythm. Featuring a mix of classic standards and original compositions, the album is a delight from start to finish, with each track showcasing August’s incredible technique and flair for improvisation.

From the upbeat and infectious “Bumble Boogie,” to the playful and jazzy “Mambo Boogie,” to the tender and romantic “September Song,” each track on “Piano Rhythm” is a masterpiece of piano performance, with August’s fingers dancing across the keys with effortless grace and skill.

In addition to his impressive piano playing, August also shows off his talents as a composer, with original tracks like “Jan’s Tune” and “Lazy Lullaby” standing out as highlights of the album.

Overall, “Piano Rhythm” is a joyful and uplifting album that showcases Jan August’s incredible talents as a pianist and composer. With its infectious energy and virtuosic performances, this album is sure to delight fans of jazz and piano music alike.

56. Sonate en mi mineur pour flûte et basse continue BWV 1034 – Johann Sebastian Bach

Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Sonate en mi mineur pour flûte et basse continue” is a stunning example of the Baroque period’s emphasis on intricate and ornate musical structures. The work features a solo flute accompanied by a basso continuo, consisting of a harpsichord and a bass instrument such as a cello or double bass.

Throughout the sonata’s three movements, Bach masterfully weaves together complex and ornate melodies that showcase the flute’s virtuosic capabilities. From the fast and frenzied first movement, to the hauntingly beautiful second movement, to the lively and energetic third movement, each movement of the sonata is a masterpiece of Baroque musical structure and complexity.

In this recording, the flutist delivers a virtuosic and nuanced performance, capturing the full range of emotion and technical skill that Bach’s music demands. The accompanying basso continuo provides a rich and full foundation for the flute’s melodies, creating a seamless and harmonious blend of sound.

Overall, Bach’s “Sonate en mi mineur pour flûte et basse continue” is a stunning work of Baroque music, and this recording does justice to its complexity and beauty. Fans of Bach’s music, as well as lovers of classical flute music, are sure to be impressed by this masterful performance.

57. Sparky’s Magic Piano Henry Blair

“Sparky’s Magic Piano” is a charming and beloved children’s album from Henry Blair. Originally released in 1947, the album tells the story of a little boy named Sparky who discovers a magical piano that can play any song he wishes to hear.

The album features a mix of spoken word storytelling and musical interludes, with Sparky’s adventures and encounters with various musical characters bringing the story to life. The music is playful and catchy, with a range of different styles and genres represented, from jazz to classical to folk.

Blair’s storytelling is engaging and entertaining, and his use of different character voices and sound effects adds depth and dimension to the narrative. The album has a timeless quality that continues to enchant and delight children and adults alike, and its popularity has endured for decades.

Overall, “Sparky’s Magic Piano” is a delightful and whimsical album that captures the magic of childhood imagination and the joy of music. It’s a must-listen for anyone who appreciates classic children’s stories and music.

58. Symphony No. 6 – Pyotr Tchaikovsky Пётр Чайковский / New York Philharmonic / Artur Rodziński

Symphony No. 6 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, also known as the “Pathétique,” is a masterpiece of orchestral music that showcases the composer’s immense talent for melody and emotional depth. The album features a powerful performance by the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Artur Rodziński.

The first movement, marked “Adagio – Allegro non troppo,” begins with a somber introduction that gradually builds in intensity, leading to a lively and energetic main theme. The second movement, “Allegro con grazia,” is a graceful waltz that showcases Tchaikovsky’s gift for melody.

The third movement, “Allegro molto vivace,” is a fast and frenetic scherzo that features complex rhythms and intricate orchestration. The final movement, “Adagio lamentoso,” is a deeply emotional and tragic piece that conveys a sense of despair and hopelessness.

Throughout the symphony, Tchaikovsky demonstrates his skill in balancing melody and harmony, creating a rich and complex sound that is both powerful and beautiful. The New York Philharmonic delivers a masterful performance, capturing the depth and complexity of Tchaikovsky’s music.

Overall, Symphony No. 6 is a stunning work of art that showcases Tchaikovsky’s immense talent and the New York Philharmonic’s exceptional musicianship. This album is a must-listen for anyone who loves orchestral music and wants to experience the full emotional range of Tchaikovsky’s genius.

59. Four Saints in Three Acts Virgil Thomson

Four Saints in Three Acts is a unique and groundbreaking opera composed by Virgil Thomson. This album captures a rare live performance of the opera, featuring a talented cast of singers and musicians.

The opera’s libretto, written by Gertrude Stein, is known for its surreal and nonsensical language, which creates a dreamlike atmosphere that is both captivating and bewildering. The music is similarly experimental, incorporating elements of jazz, folk, and classical music into a vibrant and eclectic sound.

The opera tells the story of a group of saints, led by Saint Teresa of Avila, who come to life and embark on a series of fantastical adventures. The plot is secondary to the music, which takes center stage and transports the listener to a world of pure sound and sensation.

The performances on this album are exceptional, with the singers bringing a sense of spontaneity and playfulness to their roles. The musicians, led by conductor Leopold Stokowski, bring Thomson’s complex and challenging score to life with skill and precision.

Overall, Four Saints in Three Acts is a unique and unforgettable opera that challenges traditional notions of form and structure. This album captures a rare and exciting performance of the opera, showcasing the talent and creativity of Thomson, Stein, and the entire cast and crew.

60. The Emperor Waltz: Selections From Paramount Technicolor Picture – Bing Crosby

The Emperor Waltz is a classic film that features the legendary Bing Crosby in the lead role. This album collects some of the most memorable songs from the film, showcasing Crosby’s smooth vocals and effortless charm.

The music on this album is a mix of classic waltzes and upbeat dance numbers, all performed with Crosby’s trademark style and grace. From the romantic “I Kiss Your Hand, Madame” to the lively “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” the songs on this album capture the spirit and energy of the film.

Crosby is in top form throughout the album, delivering each song with his signature warmth and charisma. The lush orchestral arrangements, featuring the talents of the Victor Young Orchestra, provide the perfect backdrop for Crosby’s vocals, creating a rich and vibrant sound.

Overall, The Emperor Waltz: Selections From Paramount Technicolor Picture is a delightful album that showcases the timeless appeal of Bing Crosby’s music. Whether you’re a fan of classic Hollywood films or simply appreciate great music, this album is sure to please.

61. Le sacre du printemps – Igor Stravinsky / Eduard van Beinum / Concertgebouworkest

Le sacre du printemps, also known as The Rite of Spring, is one of the most groundbreaking and influential works in classical music history. This album features a powerful performance of the piece by the Concertgebouworkest, conducted by Eduard van Beinum.

The music of Le sacre du printemps is known for its complex rhythms and dissonant harmonies, which were shocking and revolutionary when the piece premiered in 1913. The piece tells the story of a pagan ritual in which a young girl is chosen to dance herself to death as a sacrifice to the gods of spring.

Van Beinum and the Concertgebouworkest capture the primal energy and intensity of the music, delivering a powerful and dynamic performance that is both exhilarating and unsettling. The orchestra’s precision and control are remarkable, navigating the difficult rhythms and unconventional harmonies with ease.

The album also includes Stravinsky’s Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra, which features a more traditional sound and structure than Le sacre du printemps, but is still infused with Stravinsky’s unique style and flair.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates innovative and boundary-pushing classical music. The Concertgebouworkest’s performance, under the expert guidance of van Beinum, brings Stravinsky’s groundbreaking music to life with all its power and complexity.

62. Guitar Boogie – Arthur Smith

Guitar Boogie is a classic album by the legendary guitarist Arthur Smith, featuring a collection of electrifying instrumental tracks that showcase his virtuosic playing and innovative style.

The music on this album blends elements of blues, country, and jazz into a unique sound that is all Smith’s own. His lightning-fast fingerpicking and dynamic rhythms are a marvel to behold, as he effortlessly navigates through intricate melodies and fiery solos.

The title track, “Guitar Boogie,” is one of the highlights of the album, a catchy and infectious tune that has become a guitar standard. Other standout tracks include “Banjo Boogie,” “Feudin’ Banjos,” and “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” each of which showcases Smith’s versatility and technical mastery.

Throughout the album, Smith is backed by a talented group of musicians, including his son and longtime collaborator, Clay Smith, on banjo. The interplay between the instruments is tight and precise, creating a seamless and exciting sound.

Overall, Guitar Boogie is a testament to Arthur Smith’s incredible talent as a guitarist and his influence on the genre of country and bluegrass music. This album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates great guitar playing and the rich history of American music.

63. Sonate en si mineur pour flûte et clavier BWV 1030. – Johann Sebastian Bach / Jean-Pierre Rampal / Robert Veyron-Lacroix

The Sonate en si mineur pour flûte et clavier BWV 1030 is a beloved piece of classical music composed by the legendary Johann Sebastian Bach. This album features a stunning performance of the sonata by flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal and harpsichordist Robert Veyron-Lacroix.

The music on this album is elegant and refined, with delicate melodies and intricate harmonies that showcase Bach’s genius. Rampal’s flute playing is masterful, with a light and airy tone that perfectly captures the spirit of the music. Veyron-Lacroix’s harpsichord playing is equally impressive, providing a rich and nuanced accompaniment to Rampal’s flute.

The sonata is divided into three movements, each of which showcases a different aspect of Bach’s composition style. The first movement is lively and energetic, with a playful and intricate flute melody. The second movement is slower and more contemplative, with a hauntingly beautiful flute melody set against a subtle harpsichord accompaniment. The final movement is fast and virtuosic, with both Rampal and Veyron-Lacroix showcasing their incredible technical skills.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of Bach’s music and lovers of classical flute music. Rampal and Veyron-Lacroix deliver a masterful performance that captures the beauty and complexity of Bach’s composition, making this album a true delight to listen to.

64. Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36 (Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy) – Pyotr Tchaikovsky

The Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky is a masterpiece of the Romantic era. This album features a stirring performance of the symphony by the Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy.

The symphony is divided into four movements, each of which showcases Tchaikovsky’s talent for creating rich and dramatic musical landscapes. The first movement begins with a somber and mournful melody, which builds to a powerful and triumphant climax. The second movement is a hauntingly beautiful waltz, with lush strings and delicate woodwinds. The third movement is a lively and energetic scherzo, filled with intricate rhythms and playful melodies. The final movement is a grand and sweeping finale, with soaring melodies and thunderous climaxes.

Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra bring Tchaikovsky’s music to life with a powerful and emotive performance. The orchestra’s precision and dynamic range are exceptional, capturing the full range of Tchaikovsky’s expressive writing. Ormandy’s interpretation of the symphony is thoughtful and nuanced, highlighting the intricate details of the music while also emphasizing its emotional impact.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for anyone who loves classical music and the Romantic era. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 is a true masterpiece, and this recording by the Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy is a stunning interpretation that showcases the power and beauty of the music.

65. Sea Shanties – Leonard Warren

Sea Shanties is a unique album by Leonard Warren, one of the most celebrated baritones of the 20th century. The album features Warren’s rich and powerful voice as he performs a collection of traditional sea shanties.

The music on this album is lively and energetic, with infectious rhythms and catchy melodies that are sure to get your toes tapping. Warren’s voice is a perfect fit for this type of music, with its rich and resonant quality that captures the spirit of the sea and the sailors who navigated its waters.

The album includes a variety of shanties, ranging from rousing work songs to mournful ballads. Warren’s performances are accompanied by a small ensemble of musicians, who provide a simple and understated backing that allows his voice to take center stage.

Overall, this album is a delightful listen for fans of traditional folk music and anyone who loves the sound of a powerful baritone voice. Warren’s performances are full of energy and emotion, bringing these timeless sea shanties to life in a way that is both authentic and engaging. Whether you’re a fan of sea shanties or just looking for something new to listen to, this album is sure to please.

66. La valse – Maurice Ravel / Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire / Ernest Ansermet

La valse is a stunning orchestral work by the French composer Maurice Ravel, and this album features a mesmerizing performance of the piece by the Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire, conducted by Ernest Ansermet.

The piece itself is a tribute to the waltz, a popular dance in the 19th century. Ravel’s composition is a whirlwind of sound, with a frenzied and almost chaotic pace that builds to a climactic finish. The music is both lush and disorienting, with unexpected shifts in tone and tempo that keep the listener on edge.

Ansermet and the orchestra capture the essence of Ravel’s composition with a masterful performance. The musicians are precise and dynamic, bringing out the full range of colors and textures in the music. Ansermet’s interpretation is thoughtful and nuanced, highlighting the intricate details of the score while also conveying the wild and unpredictable energy of the piece.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the power and beauty of orchestral music. Ravel’s La valse is a masterpiece of the genre, and Ansermet and the Orchestre de la Société des concerts du Conservatoire deliver a performance that does the piece justice. With its lush harmonies, frenzied rhythms, and thrilling conclusion, this album is a thrilling and unforgettable listening experience.

67. Bidú Sayão: Celebrated Operatic Arias – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Bidú Sayão: Celebrated Operatic Arias is a stunning album that showcases the breathtaking vocal talent of the Brazilian soprano, Bidú Sayão. The album features a selection of arias from operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the most renowned composers in the classical music canon.

Sayão’s performances are a tour de force, with her soaring voice capturing the emotional depth and complexity of Mozart’s music. From the playful and flirtatious “Deh vieni, non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro to the hauntingly beautiful “Dove sono i bei momenti” from The Marriage of Figaro, Sayão’s interpretation of these arias is both powerful and nuanced.

The orchestral accompaniment on this album is equally impressive, with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra providing a lush and dynamic backdrop for Sayão’s vocals. The musicians are precise and skillful, bringing out the full range of colors and textures in Mozart’s music.

Overall, Bidú Sayão: Celebrated Operatic Arias is a must-have album for anyone who loves classical vocal music. Sayão’s performances are nothing short of breathtaking, and the selection of arias from Mozart’s operas is a perfect showcase for her talent. Whether you’re a longtime fan of opera or simply looking to explore this genre, this album is a truly unforgettable listening experience.

68. Symphony No 35 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / NBC Symphony Orchestra / Arturo Toscanini

Symphony No. 35, also known as the Haffner Symphony, is one of Mozart’s most beloved orchestral works, and this album features a masterful performance by the NBC Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Arturo Toscanini.

The music is lively and energetic, with soaring melodies and intricate harmonies that showcase Mozart’s mastery of the classical form. The musicians of the NBC Symphony Orchestra are precise and dynamic, bringing out the full range of colors and textures in the score.

Toscanini’s interpretation of the music is both thoughtful and dynamic. He brings a sense of urgency and excitement to the piece, highlighting the dramatic contrasts in the music and emphasizing the emotional depth of Mozart’s compositions.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates classical music. Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 is a stunning example of his genius, and Toscanini and the NBC Symphony Orchestra deliver a performance that does the piece justice. With its lush harmonies, intricate melodies, and thrilling conclusion, this album is a truly unforgettable listening experience.

69. Shéhérazade – Maurice Ravel

Shéhérazade is a stunning album that showcases the lush, exotic music of French composer Maurice Ravel. The title track, a three-part song cycle based on the tales of One Thousand and One Nights, is a highlight of the album, with its rich orchestration and hauntingly beautiful melodies.

The album also features two other works by Ravel: the ballet Daphnis et Chloé and the suite Le tombeau de Couperin. These pieces are both characterized by Ravel’s signature use of lush harmonies and intricate textures, and they showcase his mastery of orchestration.

The performances on this album are truly remarkable, with conductor Charles Dutoit and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra bringing out the full range of colors and textures in Ravel’s music. The soloists on the Shéhérazade song cycle, in particular, are exceptional, with soprano Jessye Norman delivering a powerful and nuanced performance.

Overall, Shéhérazade is a must-have album for anyone who loves classical music. Ravel’s music is both exotic and familiar, and the performances on this album are truly exceptional. Whether you’re a longtime fan of classical music or simply looking to explore this genre, this album is sure to be a thrilling and unforgettable listening experience.

70. Four Sea Interludes; Passacaglia From Peter Grimes – Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam / Eduard van Beinum

The Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam’s performance of Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes” and “Passacaglia from Peter Grimes” is a stunning showcase of the composer’s unique style and the orchestra’s technical excellence.

The “Four Sea Interludes” are taken from Britten’s opera “Peter Grimes” and depict the changing moods of the sea. The orchestra’s performance is rich and dynamic, with powerful crescendos and subtle shifts in tone that bring the music to life.

The “Passacaglia” is a standalone piece that showcases Britten’s mastery of the form. The orchestra’s performance is precise and energetic, with a sense of urgency and drama that builds to a thrilling conclusion.

Conductor Eduard van Beinum leads the orchestra with skill and precision, bringing out the full range of colors and textures in the music. The musicians of the Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam are exceptional, delivering a performance that is both technically flawless and emotionally engaging.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and fans of Benjamin Britten in particular. The Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam’s performance of “Four Sea Interludes” and “Passacaglia from Peter Grimes” is a true masterpiece, showcasing the composer’s unique voice and the orchestra’s technical excellence.

71. Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden” – Franz Schubert / Fine Arts Quartet

The Fine Arts Quartet’s performance of Franz Schubert’s Quartet No. 14, also known as “Death and the Maiden,” is a powerful and moving interpretation of this masterpiece of chamber music.

Composed in 1824, “Death and the Maiden” is a haunting work that reflects Schubert’s preoccupation with mortality. The Fine Arts Quartet captures the dark, brooding atmosphere of the piece with a performance that is both technically precise and emotionally charged.

The quartet’s interpretation of the opening movement is particularly impressive, with the musicians building tension and intensity to create a sense of foreboding. The second movement, which features the famous “Death and the Maiden” theme, is achingly beautiful, with the quartet’s rich, sonorous sound bringing out the full emotional weight of the music.

The third and fourth movements are equally compelling, with the quartet navigating the complex harmonies and intricate rhythms of Schubert’s score with skill and sensitivity. The musicians of the Fine Arts Quartet play with a deep understanding of the music and a genuine love for the piece, resulting in a performance that is both technically impressive and deeply moving.

Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of chamber music and Schubert in particular. The Fine Arts Quartet’s performance of “Death and the Maiden” is a tour de force that showcases the power and beauty of this remarkable work.

72. Beryl by Candle-Light – Beryl Davis

“Beryl by Candle-Light” is a delightful album showcasing the talents of the British-American singer Beryl Davis. Released in 1955, the album features Davis’s lush, velvety vocals set against a backdrop of lush orchestral arrangements.

The album includes a mix of classic standards and lesser-known gems, all given a fresh new spin by Davis’s impeccable phrasing and emotive delivery. From the sultry “You Go to My Head” to the bittersweet “My One and Only Love,” Davis infuses each song with a sense of intimacy and vulnerability.

The standout track is the album’s title track, “Beryl by Candle-Light,” a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases Davis’s range and control. The song’s lush orchestration and dreamy lyrics perfectly complement Davis’s angelic vocals, creating a magical, otherworldly atmosphere.

Throughout the album, Davis proves herself to be a versatile and charismatic performer, equally at home with uptempo swing numbers and tender ballads. The album’s arrangements, by renowned bandleaders such as Ray Conniff and Percy Faith, are the perfect backdrop for Davis’s voice, adding depth and texture to each track.

Overall, “Beryl by Candle-Light” is a classic album that deserves a place in any jazz or pop music collection. Beryl Davis’s vocals are simply stunning, and the album’s mix of classic standards and lesser-known gems is sure to delight listeners of all ages.

73. Ariba Latin America – José Bethancourt / José Morand

“Ariba Latin America” is a lively and colorful album featuring the music of José Bethancourt and José Morand. Released in 1959, the album captures the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Latin American music, from the fiery beats of the mambo to the sultry sounds of the bolero.

Throughout the album, Bethancourt and Morand showcase their considerable talents as musicians and arrangers. The album features a mix of original compositions and classic standards, all given a fresh new spin by the duo’s inventive arrangements and electrifying performances.

From the percussive energy of “Cuban Mambo” to the romantic balladry of “Adiós,” the album’s tracks are a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Latin America. Bethancourt and Morand’s passionate playing and impeccable timing bring each track to life, transporting listeners to the sun-drenched streets and lively dance halls of the region.

With its infectious rhythms and upbeat melodies, “Ariba Latin America” is an album that’s sure to get listeners moving and grooving. Bethancourt and Morand’s mastery of Latin American music is on full display here, making this album a must-have for fans of the genre.

74. Symphony No.7 in A Op.92 Ludwig van Beethoven / National Symphony Orchestra London / Anatole Fistoulari

Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Op.92 is a masterpiece of classical music, and this recording by the National Symphony Orchestra London under the direction of Anatole Fistoulari captures its power and beauty perfectly. From the opening movement’s stately introduction to the triumphant finale, this album is a showcase for Beethoven’s genius as a composer.

The orchestra’s virtuosic playing and Fistoulari’s skilled direction bring out all the nuances of Beethoven’s score, from the thunderous brass fanfares to the delicate interplay of the strings. The second movement’s famous “Allegretto” is a particular highlight, with its mournful melody and haunting beauty.

Throughout the album, the National Symphony Orchestra London delivers a stirring and emotive performance that captures the essence of Beethoven’s music. With its soaring melodies and intricate harmonies, Symphony No. 7 is a true masterpiece of classical music, and this recording is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest composers of all time.

75. Incidental Music to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – The Cleveland Orchestra / Artur Rodzinski

The Cleveland Orchestra, conducted by Artur Rodzinski, brings Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to life with this beautiful recording of Felix Mendelssohn’s Incidental Music. This album is a musical journey through the fantastical world of the play, with each movement evoking the magic and whimsy of the story.

From the ethereal “Overture” to the lively and playful “Scherzo”, the orchestra’s precision and clarity perfectly capture the lightness and joy of the play. The famous “Wedding March” is a standout moment, with its regal trumpet fanfare and triumphant strings, while the more melancholic moments of the “Nocturne” and “Intermezzo” are infused with a bittersweet beauty.

Throughout the album, the Cleveland Orchestra’s performance is nothing short of exquisite, with each instrument and section blending seamlessly to create a cohesive and captivating whole. Mendelssohn’s music perfectly captures the spirit of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, and this recording is a testament to the enduring power of both the play and the music that accompanies it.

76. Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2 Ludwig van Beethoven / Pierre Fournier / Artur Schnabel

The album features one of the most significant works of the cello repertoire, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor. Renowned cellist Pierre Fournier showcases his virtuosity and artistry, while pianist Artur Schnabel provides an exquisite accompaniment. The piece’s four movements exhibit Beethoven’s mastery of form and melodic invention, with the intense and passionate opening movement leading into a graceful and lyrical second movement. The third movement is a light and charming scherzo, leading into a lively and dramatic finale. Fournier and Schnabel’s interpretation highlights the work’s emotional depth and intensity, making this a must-have recording for any classical music lover.

77. L’Arlésienne, Suites No. 1 & 2 – Georges Bizet / National Symphony Orchestra London / Sidney Beer

The album features Georges Bizet’s two suites of incidental music to the play “L’Arlésienne,” which he composed for the Parisian theater in 1872. The National Symphony Orchestra of London, conducted by Sidney Beer, delivers a captivating performance of the suites that showcases Bizet’s exceptional orchestration and melodic prowess. Suite No. 1 includes the beloved “Prelude,” which opens with a gentle, haunting melody on the oboe, followed by a soaring climax. It also features lively dances and tender pastoral scenes, all filled with irresistible charm and rhythmic vitality. Suite No. 2 offers a more varied and dramatic sound, with highlights such as the bold “Farandole” and the poignant “Adagietto.” The album is a must-have for lovers of Romantic music and a testament to Bizet’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest composers of his time.

78. Music of Cole Porter – Andre Kostelanetz

The “Music of Cole Porter” album by Andre Kostelanetz is a timeless classic featuring some of the greatest hits by the legendary American composer Cole Porter. Kostelanetz’s orchestral arrangements breathe new life into Porter’s timeless melodies, showcasing the composer’s unique blend of wit, humor, and sophistication. The album includes iconic songs like “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Easy to Love,” and “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To,” performed with Kostelanetz’s signature flair and style. With its lush orchestral arrangements and stunning musical performances, this album is a must-have for any fan of Cole Porter or classic American music.

79. Concerto In D Major, Op. 61 – Ludwig van Beethoven / Wilhelm Furtwängler

The album features a stunning performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Concerto In D Major, Op. 61” by the legendary conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler. The piece, known for its virtuosic violin solos, is masterfully interpreted by Furtwängler, who leads the orchestra with precision and sensitivity. The album is a testament to Furtwängler’s unique style, characterized by his deep musical understanding and ability to convey the emotional depth of the music. The accompanying orchestra provides a perfect backdrop to the violin soloist, creating a harmonious and memorable musical experience. This album is a must-have for classical music enthusiasts and Beethoven lovers alike.

80. Serenade In B Flat Major K.361 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / Wilhelm Furtwängler

The album features the enchanting Serenade in B Flat Major K.361 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, conducted by Wilhelm Furtwängler. The work, also known as the Gran Partita, is one of the most significant and loved works in the wind repertoire. The orchestra, consisting of 13 winds and double bass, delivers a vibrant and expressive performance that captures the work’s pastoral beauty and serenity. Furtwängler’s conducting brings out the subtle nuances of the work, balancing its various sections, and emphasizing the melody’s poignancy. The album is a must-have for Mozart enthusiasts and classical music lovers alike.

81. Old Time Piano – Frank Froeba and His Boys

“Old Time Piano” by Frank Froeba and His Boys is a delightful album that takes listeners back to the golden age of piano jazz. Featuring classic tunes from the 1920s and 1930s, this album showcases Froeba’s exceptional skills on the piano as well as his ability to bring to life the popular songs of the era. The tracks range from upbeat, toe-tapping numbers to slow and soulful ballads, each one capturing the essence of a time when jazz was king. With a swingin’ rhythm section and guest performances from some of the top musicians of the day, “Old Time Piano” is a must-listen for fans of traditional jazz and swing music.

82. Auld Lang Syne – Bing Crosby

“Auld Lang Syne” is a timeless classic, and Bing Crosby’s rendition of the traditional Scottish folk song is a must-have for any lover of holiday music. Released in 1947, this album features Crosby’s warm and comforting voice singing along with a chorus and orchestra, creating a festive and nostalgic atmosphere. From the title track to other holiday classics such as “Silent Night” and “The First Noel,” Crosby’s vocals are accompanied by a beautiful arrangement that will transport you back to a simpler time. This album is a perfect addition to any holiday playlist and will fill your home with joy and holiday spirit.

83. Mary Ann McCall Sings Mary Ann McCall

“Mary Ann McCall Sings Mary Ann McCall” is a delightful compilation album featuring the amazing vocal talents of Mary Ann McCall. This album showcases some of McCall’s most popular songs from her extensive career as a jazz vocalist, including “Detour Ahead,” “But Not for Me,” and “Willow Weep for Me.” McCall’s rich, soulful voice effortlessly glides over the smooth, jazzy arrangements, taking listeners on a captivating journey through the world of jazz. This album is a must-have for fans of McCall and jazz enthusiasts alike, as it captures the essence of McCall’s incredible talent and the magic of the jazz genre.

84. Les Paladins : première suite (Ensemble Orchestral de l’Oiseau-lyre ; Roger Désormière, dir.) – Jean-Philippe Rameau

This album features the premiere suite of Jean-Philippe Rameau’s acclaimed opera “Les Paladins” performed by the Ensemble Orchestral de l’Oiseau-lyre under the direction of Roger Désormière. The lively and complex compositions showcase Rameau’s signature style of blending Baroque and Classical elements to create a unique musical experience. The ensemble’s execution is flawless, with each instrument and section contributing to the grandeur and drama of the piece. Désormière’s conducting is skillful and precise, highlighting the intricate rhythms and harmonies of Rameau’s work. Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and Rameau’s oeuvre.

85. Symphony No. 41 in C major – Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Bruno Walter

The Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Bruno Walter, delivers a masterful performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final symphony, Symphony No. 41 in C major. Also known as the “Jupiter” Symphony, this work is widely regarded as one of Mozart’s greatest and most complex compositions. The orchestra’s rich and dynamic interpretation, coupled with Walter’s expert guidance, brings out the full range of emotions and textures in the music, from the sparkling energy of the opening movement to the contemplative depths of the finale. This album is a must-have for lovers of Mozart’s music and classical music enthusiasts in general.

86. Pianology – George Shearing

“Pianology” by George Shearing is a jazz piano album that showcases Shearing’s exceptional talent as a musician and arranger. The album features 11 tracks, including popular jazz standards such as “Blue Lou” and “Autumn Leaves,” as well as original compositions like “East of the Sun” and “Conception.” Shearing’s distinctive style of block chord playing is on full display throughout the album, with his smooth and sophisticated touch on the keys setting the tone for each track. With a rhythm section comprised of bassist Percy Heath and drummer Denzil Best, “Pianology” is a must-listen for fans of classic jazz piano.

87. Gayne, Ballet Suite No. 2 (Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York/Efrem Kurtz) – Aram Khachaturian

The Gayne Ballet Suite No. 2, conducted by Efrem Kurtz and performed by the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, showcases the music of Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian. The album features vibrant and lively rhythms, characterized by driving percussion and exotic woodwinds, evoking the color and energy of traditional Armenian dance. The suite includes familiar melodies, such as the popular “Sabre Dance,” as well as lesser-known pieces that demonstrate Khachaturian’s compositional range and versatility. Kurtz’s skillful conducting captures the spirit of the music, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience for fans of both classical and world music.

88. Chopin: Etudes, Op. 10 / Etudes, Op. 25 – Frédéric Chopin / Alexander Brailowsky

This album features Alexander Brailowsky’s beautiful performances of Chopin’s Etudes, Op. 10 and Op. 25. Known for his sensitivity and technical mastery, Brailowsky captures the essence of Chopin’s complex and virtuosic pieces with ease. The Etudes, Op. 10 and Op. 25 are among Chopin’s most challenging works, and Brailowsky navigates them with incredible precision and musicality. From the haunting melodies of “Etude No. 3 in E Major” to the fiery runs of “Etude No. 12 in C Minor,” Brailowsky delivers a breathtaking performance that is sure to captivate lovers of classical music and Chopin enthusiasts alike.

89. Gypsy Dreams – Jascha Datsko and His Gypsy Ensemble

“Gypsy Dreams” is a vibrant and captivating album by Jascha Datsko and his Gypsy Ensemble. Featuring a wide range of traditional Gypsy tunes and original compositions, the album showcases the group’s virtuosic playing and unique blend of Eastern European and Western influences. From the spirited opening track “Gypsy Fire” to the hauntingly beautiful “Dark Eyes,” each song is a showcase of the ensemble’s skillful musicianship and passion for this timeless music. Whether you’re a fan of Gypsy music or simply enjoy lively and emotive performances, “Gypsy Dreams” is a must-listen album that will transport you to another time and place.

90. Memories – Tony Martin

“Memories” is a charming collection of popular tunes from the 1930s and 1940s performed by the velvety-voiced crooner Tony Martin. The album features lush arrangements and orchestrations that complement Martin’s smooth, romantic style. Highlights include the ballads “When I’m With You” and “If It’s You”, as well as the upbeat swing numbers “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby” and “South of the Border”. Martin’s performances are both elegant and engaging, showcasing his impeccable phrasing and effortless charm. “Memories” is a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a delightful addition to any music lover’s collection.

91. Bozo Under the Sea [78rpm book set] – Pinto Colvig

“Bozo Under the Sea” is a 78rpm book set featuring the voice of Pinto Colvig, who was a popular voice actor, radio personality, and cartoonist in the mid-20th century. This unique set includes a storybook with illustrations and a series of 78rpm records that play out the story of Bozo, a beloved clown character. The story takes place underwater and follows Bozo’s adventures as he encounters various sea creatures. The records feature Colvig’s voice narrating the story and singing catchy songs that will delight children and adults alike. This charming and nostalgic set is a must-have for collectors of vintage children’s records and fans of classic storytelling.

92. Symphony No. 9, in D Minor, Op. 125 Choral – Ludwig van Beethoven / Boston Symphony Orchestra / Serge Koussevitzky

The epic “Choral” Symphony No. 9 by Ludwig van Beethoven is a monumental achievement in the world of classical music. This recording, performed by the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the great conductor Serge Koussevitzky, captures the grandeur and majesty of the piece in all its glory. From the driving rhythms and soaring melodies of the first movement to the delicate and introspective second movement and the triumphant finale, featuring the famous “Ode to Joy” chorus, this performance is a stunning interpretation of one of the most beloved symphonies of all time.

93. Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra Op. 77 – Johannes Brahms

The Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms is a masterful work of romantic-era music. This album features a stunning performance of the concerto by a virtuosic violinist, accompanied by a top-notch orchestra. The opening movement is grand and majestic, showcasing the violin’s expressive capabilities and the orchestra’s rich harmonies. The second movement is more introspective and contemplative, with the violin and orchestra engaging in a lyrical dialogue. The final movement is a dazzling display of technical prowess, with the soloist and orchestra trading virtuosic passages. Overall, this album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and violin performance alike.

94. Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 – Ludwig van Beethoven / Pierre Fournier / Artur Schnabel

The album features one of Beethoven’s masterpieces, the Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2, performed by renowned cellist Pierre Fournier and pianist Artur Schnabel. The work is a testament to Beethoven’s genius, displaying his mastery of both the cello and piano in a stunning interplay of melody and harmony. Fournier’s rich, expressive cello playing perfectly complements Schnabel’s nuanced and sensitive piano accompaniment. The duo’s virtuosity and musicality bring this beloved composition to life, capturing its many moods, from the playful and lively to the introspective and melancholic. This recording is a must-have for any fan of Beethoven’s music or classical chamber music in general.

95. Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, Op. 55 “Eroica” Ludwig van Beethoven / Wilhelm Furtwängler

The 95th album features Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, Op. 55, also known as “Eroica,” performed by Wilhelm Furtwängler. This recording captures the full depth and intensity of Beethoven’s revolutionary composition that signaled a new era in symphonic music. Furtwängler conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in a masterful interpretation of the symphony, bringing out its stirring melodies and dramatic contrasts. The recording quality is impressive, preserving the richness and clarity of the orchestra’s sound. Overall, this album is a must-have for any classical music enthusiast who wants to experience one of Beethoven’s most iconic works in all its glory.

96. Fiesta Time – Percy Faith

“Fiesta Time” is a lively and energetic album by Percy Faith, a master of easy listening music. The album features a mix of Latin rhythms, big band sounds, and pop melodies, creating a festive and upbeat atmosphere that is perfect for dancing and partying. From the opening track “Tico-Tico” to the closing number “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” the album is filled with catchy tunes and lively arrangements that will have listeners tapping their feet and humming along. With its exuberant rhythms and joyful melodies, “Fiesta Time” is a true celebration of the joy of music.

97. Sinfonies pour les soupers du Roi (l’Ensemble Orchestral de l’Oiseau-Lyre; R. Désormière) – Michel Richard de Lalande

The album “Sinfonies pour les soupers du Roi” is a collection of pieces by French Baroque composer Michel Richard de Lalande, performed by l’Ensemble Orchestral de l’Oiseau-Lyre and conducted by Roger Désormière. The pieces were originally composed for the private suppers of King Louis XIV and are a showcase of the lavish musical entertainment that was provided in the royal court of the 17th century. The delicate and graceful melodies are brought to life by the ensemble’s precise and elegant playing, capturing the splendor of the courtly festivities. This album is a perfect representation of the French Baroque era and a must-have for classical music enthusiasts.

98. I’ll See You in My Dreams – Carmen Cavallaro

“I’ll See You in My Dreams” is a beautiful collection of piano music by Carmen Cavallaro, the famous American pianist known for his elegant style and impeccable technique. This album features a variety of classic love songs, including the title track, which was originally written in 1924 by Isham Jones and Gus Kahn. Cavallaro’s piano playing is graceful and romantic, perfectly capturing the essence of each song. Whether you’re a longtime fan of his music or new to his work, this album is sure to delight and transport you to a world of timeless beauty and romance.

99. Interplay for Piano and Orchestra (American Concertette) – Morton Gould / Robin Hood Dell Orchestra of Philadelphia

Interplay for Piano and Orchestra (American Concertette) is a delightful album that features Morton Gould as both composer and pianist, along with the Robin Hood Dell Orchestra of Philadelphia. The album is a vibrant display of American music, showcasing the unique interplay between the soloist and orchestra. Gould’s compositions are a perfect blend of classical and popular music, offering listeners a taste of the American musical tradition. From the energetic “Blues” movement to the playful “Rag” movement, the album is a perfect demonstration of Gould’s versatility and creative genius. The album is a must-listen for anyone interested in American music and the intersection of classical and popular genres.

100. Messe de Beata Virgine – Antoine Brumel / Ensemble vocal Couraud

The album “Messe de Beata Virgine” features the beautiful choral works of the Renaissance composer Antoine Brumel, performed by the Ensemble vocal Couraud. The centerpiece of the album is Brumel’s “Missa Et ecce terrae motus,” a hauntingly beautiful mass setting that showcases the composer’s innovative use of polyphony and harmonic complexity. The ensemble’s expert vocal blend and nuanced phrasing bring out the full beauty and emotional depth of the music, creating a powerful and transcendent listening experience. Other works on the album, including Brumel’s “Lamentations,” further showcase the composer’s unique style and demonstrate why he is considered one of the most important and influential composers of the Renaissance era.