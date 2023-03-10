Music has always been an integral part of human culture and history, with recorded music becoming a mainstream medium in the early 20th century. Since then, countless albums have been released, each with its own unique sound, style, and message. From rock and roll to hip-hop, from jazz to country, the evolution of music has been a dynamic and ever-changing journey. In this article, we will explore the 100 greatest albums released from 1947 to the present day, showcasing the breadth and depth of musical talent that has shaped the course of popular music.

1947 marked the beginning of a new era in music, with the introduction of vinyl records and the rise of the LP format. This provided artists with the freedom to create longer, more complex pieces of music, and allowed for a greater range of styles and genres to emerge. From the earliest days of jazz to the birth of rock and roll, the music of this period continues to inspire and influence generations of artists to this day. By taking a comprehensive look at the 100 greatest albums from 1947, we hope to shed light on the many innovative and groundbreaking works that have shaped the musical landscape over the past seven decades.

1. Billie Holiday – Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday’s self-titled album is a timeless classic that showcases the legendary jazz singer at her finest. Released in 1954, the album features some of her most iconic tracks, including “Lover Man,” “Don’t Explain,” and “God Bless the Child.” With her soulful voice and emotive delivery, Holiday brings an unparalleled level of depth and feeling to each and every song. The album also features exceptional performances by top jazz musicians of the era, including Harry “Sweets” Edison on trumpet and Jimmy Rowles on piano. From the melancholic ballads to the upbeat swing numbers, Billie Holiday’s self-titled album is a must-listen for any jazz aficionado or lover of classic music. It remains a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

2. Folk Songs of the Hills – Merle Travis

Merle Travis’ “Folk Songs of the Hills” is a 1947 album that embodies the essence of American folk music. The album features Travis’ distinctive fingerpicking guitar style, which blends traditional folk melodies with his own unique flair. Travis’ rich, resonant voice brings an added layer of authenticity to the songs, which tell stories of rural life and the struggles of the working class. The album includes classics such as “Nine Pound Hammer” and “John Henry,” as well as original compositions like “Dark as a Dungeon” and “Sixteen Tons.” “Folk Songs of the Hills” captures the spirit of a bygone era and serves as a timeless reminder of the power of storytelling through music. With its rustic charm and honest lyrics, the album has influenced generations of folk musicians and remains a beloved classic in the genre.

3. Music Out of the Moon – Harry Revel, Les Baxter & Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman

“Music Out of the Moon” is a groundbreaking album that was released in 1947, featuring the innovative use of the theremin, an electronic instrument that produces an eerie, otherworldly sound. The album was a collaboration between composer Harry Revel, arranger Les Baxter, and theremin virtuoso Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman. It features a collection of dreamy, atmospheric pieces that fuse traditional orchestral arrangements with the haunting, ethereal sound of the theremin. The album’s experimental approach to music-making was ahead of its time, paving the way for the use of electronic instruments in popular music. “Music Out of the Moon” is a fascinating exploration of the sonic possibilities of the theremin and a testament to the creative spirit of its composers. The album’s influence can be heard in the work of later electronic music pioneers and serves as a testament to the ongoing evolution of music.

4. The Firebird Suite – Igor Stravinsky / London Philharmonic Orchestra / Ernest Ansermet

“The Firebird Suite” is a classical masterpiece composed by the legendary Russian composer Igor Stravinsky. This 1947 recording features the London Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of conductor Ernest Ansermet. The suite is based on the Russian fairy tale of the Firebird and features Stravinsky’s signature use of unconventional rhythms and harmonies. The sweeping orchestral score is a true tour-de-force, showcasing the depth and power of the orchestra’s instrumentation. From the explosive opening chords to the ethereal final notes, “The Firebird Suite” is a riveting musical journey that captures the imagination and transports listeners to another world. This recording is widely regarded as one of the finest interpretations of Stravinsky’s work and is a must-listen for any classical music enthusiast.

5. Songs by Sinatra – Volume I Frank Sinatra

“Songs by Sinatra – Volume I” is a landmark album that features the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra at the height of his powers. Released in 1947, the album includes some of Sinatra’s most iconic tracks, including “Stardust,” “Sweet Lorraine,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Sinatra’s smooth, velvety voice is in full force throughout the album, delivering each song with a level of emotion and sensitivity that is unrivaled. The album also features exceptional arrangements by top jazz musicians of the era, including Nelson Riddle and Axel Stordahl. “Songs by Sinatra – Volume I” set the standard for the Great American Songbook, which would go on to become one of the most beloved and enduring genres in American music. This album is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the artistry and elegance of Sinatra’s music and remains a timeless testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest singers of all time.

6. Billie Holiday, Vol. 1 Billie – Holiday

“Billie Holiday, Vol. 1” is a classic album that features the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday at her finest. The album was released in 1947 and includes some of her most iconic tracks, such as “Strange Fruit,” “Fine and Mellow,” and “God Bless the Child.” Holiday’s soulful voice and emotive delivery are on full display, conveying a depth of feeling that few singers have ever matched. The album also features exceptional performances by some of the top jazz musicians of the era, including trumpeter Roy Eldridge and saxophonist Lester Young. “Billie Holiday, Vol. 1” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire and captivate listeners decades after its release. It remains a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest vocalists in the history of jazz music.

7. Lennie Tristano – Lennie Tristano Trio

The self-titled album “Lennie Tristano Trio” by Lennie Tristano, released in 1947, is a landmark recording in the history of jazz. Tristano, a pianist and composer, was known for his unconventional approach to jazz, incorporating elements of classical music and free improvisation into his playing. This album features Tristano’s groundbreaking style, with complex harmonies and rhythms that push the boundaries of traditional jazz. The trio includes bassist Arnold Fishkin and drummer Harold Granowsky, who provide a solid foundation for Tristano’s virtuosic playing. The album features original compositions by Tristano, as well as a cover of “Yesterdays” by Jerome Kern. “Lennie Tristano Trio” is a bold and innovative work that has influenced generations of jazz musicians. It is a must-listen for anyone interested in the evolution of jazz music and the ongoing exploration of new sounds and techniques.

8. “Jupiter” Symphony, No. 41, in C, K. 551 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / Johann Sebastian Bach

The “Jupiter” Symphony, No. 41 in C, K. 551, is a masterpiece of classical music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1788. This recording features the legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach leading the Hamburg Chamber Orchestra. The symphony is considered one of Mozart’s greatest works, showcasing his mastery of orchestration and complex musical structures. The four movements of the symphony are filled with intricate counterpoint, soaring melodies, and dramatic shifts in dynamics, making for an exhilarating listening experience. Bach and the Hamburg Chamber Orchestra provide a sensitive and nuanced interpretation of the score, bringing out the richness and depth of Mozart’s musical vision. This recording is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of classical music, and a testament to the enduring power and beauty of Mozart’s compositions.

9. Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor – Gustav Mahler / Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York Bruno Walter

“Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor” is a monumental work of classical music composed by Gustav Mahler in 1902. This recording features the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Bruno Walter. The symphony is known for its sweeping emotional scope and complex musical structure, with five movements that explore themes of life, death, and redemption. Mahler’s use of a large orchestra and chorus creates a powerful and immersive listening experience, with moments of explosive energy and profound introspection. Walter and the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York bring a depth of feeling and sensitivity to the score, bringing out the intricate textures and nuances of Mahler’s music. This recording is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of classical music, and a testament to the enduring power and impact of Mahler’s compositions.

10. Kentucky Mountain Ballads – Cousin Emmy

“Kentucky Mountain Ballads” by Cousin Emmy is a classic album of traditional American folk music, originally released in 1947. The album features Emmy’s distinctive vocals, accompanied by her own banjo playing and a variety of other instruments. The songs on the album draw on the rich heritage of Appalachian music, with tales of love, loss, and life in the mountains. Emmy’s expressive singing style and virtuosic banjo playing create a vivid portrait of a bygone era in American music history. Highlights of the album include “Ruby” and “Sally Goodin,” both of which have become beloved standards in the folk music canon. “Kentucky Mountain Ballads” is a timeless recording that showcases the raw power and beauty of traditional folk music. It remains a beloved and influential work that continues to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike.

11. Sings – Rodgers & Hart Margaret Whiting

“Sings Rodgers & Hart” by Margaret Whiting is a classic album of American popular music, originally released in 1947. The album features Whiting’s smooth and sultry vocals, accompanied by lush orchestral arrangements. The songs on the album draw on the extensive catalog of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, two of the most celebrated songwriters of the 20th century. Whiting brings a depth of feeling and nuance to these timeless standards, infusing each song with her own unique interpretation. Highlights of the album include “My Funny Valentine” and “Blue Moon,” both of which have become iconic standards in the American songbook. “Sings Rodgers & Hart” is a testament to the enduring power and beauty of classic American popular music, and Whiting’s masterful performances make this a must-listen for fans of the genre.

12. Piano Concerto No. 2 – Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York / Artur Rodzinski / György Sándor

“Piano Concerto No. 2” is a magnificent classical music recording featuring the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Artur Rodzinski and featuring renowned pianist György Sándor. The album showcases the technical and artistic brilliance of Sándor’s piano playing, as he deftly navigates the intricate and virtuosic passages of the concerto. The Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York provides a lush and dynamic accompaniment, bringing out the full power and emotion of the score. The concerto is widely regarded as one of the greatest compositions of 20th-century classical music, and this recording is a testament to its enduring popularity and influence. “Piano Concerto No. 2” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of classical music, and a showcase for the remarkable talents of Sándor, Rodzinski, and the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York.

13. Excerpts from the St. Matthew Passion – Johann Sebastian Bach

“Excerpts from the St. Matthew Passion” by Johann Sebastian Bach is a stunning classical music recording that captures the essence of one of the most celebrated choral works in the Western canon. The album features excerpts from Bach’s monumental St. Matthew Passion, a sacred oratorio that tells the story of Christ’s crucifixion and death through a series of dramatic choruses, arias, and recitatives. The album features a stellar cast of soloists, including soprano Eileen Farrell, alto Martha Lipton, tenor Jan Peerce, and bass Mack Harrell, as well as the New York Philharmonic and the Westminster Choir. The performances are masterful and deeply moving, capturing the spiritual essence of Bach’s music and bringing it to life for modern audiences. “Excerpts from the St. Matthew Passion” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history of choral music, and a powerful testament to the enduring beauty and power of Bach’s music.

14. Dizzy Gillespie and His All Stars – Dizzy Gillespie

“Dizzy Gillespie and His All Stars” is an iconic jazz recording that showcases the virtuosity of legendary trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and his talented ensemble. The album features a mix of bebop standards and original compositions, including the popular “Salt Peanuts” and “A Night in Tunisia.” Gillespie’s trumpet playing is at its finest, with his signature high notes and quick, melodic phrasing on full display. The other members of the All Stars, including saxophonist Sonny Stitt and pianist John Lewis, are equally impressive, creating a cohesive and dynamic sound that epitomizes the bebop era of jazz. “Dizzy Gillespie and His All Stars” is a must-have for any jazz enthusiast, offering a glimpse into the brilliance of one of the genre’s most innovative and influential figures.

15. Gene Krupa and His Orchestra – Gene Krupa and His Orchestra

“Gene Krupa and His Orchestra” is an energetic and swinging big band recording led by legendary drummer Gene Krupa. The album features a mix of original compositions and jazz standards, with Krupa’s dynamic and propulsive drumming serving as the driving force behind each track. The band, including notable musicians like trumpeter Roy Eldridge and saxophonist Charlie Ventura, is in top form, creating a cohesive and thrilling sound that captures the energy and excitement of the swing era. Highlights of the album include the lively “Let Me Off Uptown” and the soulful ballad “Lover.” “Gene Krupa and His Orchestra” is a must-listen for fans of big band jazz and anyone looking for a high-energy, swinging good time.

16. Captain from Castile – Alfred Newman

“Captain from Castile” is a lush and sweeping film score by composer Alfred Newman. The album features a variety of orchestral pieces that evoke the grandeur and drama of the film, which tells the story of a Spanish nobleman caught up in the tumultuous events of the Mexican conquest. Newman’s use of Spanish and Mexican musical motifs adds to the authentic feel of the score, with elements of flamenco and mariachi music woven throughout. Standout tracks include the stirring “Conquest,” the romantic “The Captain and Catana,” and the epic “The New World.” “Captain from Castile” is a masterful film score that stands on its own as a rich and evocative musical work.

17. The Park Avenue Hillbillie Sings – Dorothy Shay

“The Park Avenue Hillbillie Sings” is a humorous and charming collection of country songs sung by the irrepressible Dorothy Shay. Shay’s distinctive voice, a mix of twangy country and sophisticated city girl, adds a unique flavor to each track. The album features a mix of original compositions and country standards, with Shay’s witty lyrics and playful delivery making each song a delight. Highlights of the album include the tongue-in-cheek “Feudin’ and Fightin'” and the playful “Doggie in the Window.” “The Park Avenue Hillbillie Sings” is a delightful listen for fans of country music, comedy, and anyone looking for a lighthearted musical escape.

18. Pictures at an Exhibition – Modest Mussorgsky Модест Мусоргский / Vladimir Horowitz

“Pictures at an Exhibition” is a stunning classical piano album featuring Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s most famous work, performed by legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz. The suite of ten pieces was originally composed for solo piano and later arranged for orchestra, but it is the solo piano version that remains the most popular. Mussorgsky’s music is inspired by the paintings and drawings of his friend Viktor Hartmann, and each piece represents a different artwork. Horowitz’s interpretation of the music is masterful, capturing the drama, beauty, and emotion of each piece with precision and skill. Highlights of the album include the iconic “Promenade” theme, which reappears throughout the suite, and the hauntingly beautiful “Baba Yaga.” “Pictures at an Exhibition” is a must-listen for classical music fans and a true showcase of Horowitz’s virtuosic piano playing.

19. Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “Unfinished” – Franz Schubert / The Philadelphia Orchestra / Bruno Walter

Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” also known as Symphony No. 8 in B minor, is a masterpiece of classical music. The album features a powerful performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Bruno Walter. The symphony is notable for its two completed movements, which are full of lush melodies, sweeping dynamics, and dramatic contrasts. The first movement begins with a mysterious and haunting introduction that gradually builds to a powerful climax, while the second movement is a beautiful and lyrical theme with variations that showcase Schubert’s gift for melody. The performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra is expertly executed, with every note and phrase delivered with precision and emotion. Walter’s conducting brings out the depth and complexity of the symphony, creating a truly unforgettable listening experience. For fans of classical music, Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” is a must-hear, and this album is one of the best recordings available.

20. The Piano Man and His Orchestra – Eddie Heywood

“The Piano Man and His Orchestra” by Eddie Heywood is a stunning album that showcases the incredible talent of the pianist and bandleader. Heywood’s skillful playing is evident in every track, as he effortlessly switches between fast-paced, upbeat numbers and slow, soulful ballads. The arrangements are lush and sophisticated, featuring a full orchestra that complements Heywood’s playing perfectly. Standout tracks include the swinging “Begin the Beguine” and the beautiful ballad “I Cover the Waterfront.” Heywood’s musical virtuosity is on full display throughout the album, and his talent as a bandleader is also evident in the tight and polished performances by his orchestra. Overall, “The Piano Man and His Orchestra” is a must-have for fans of jazz and big band music, and a testament to Eddie Heywood’s status as one of the most talented musicians of his era.

21. Symphony in Three Movements – Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Igor Stravinsky

Symphony in Three Movements is a 1945 composition by Igor Stravinsky, and the recording of Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York conducted by the composer himself is considered to be one of the greatest performances of this work. The symphony is a tribute to the Allies’ victory in World War II and Stravinsky’s response to the turmoil of the time. It is composed of three movements that are structurally distinct but thematically linked, showcasing Stravinsky’s unique harmonic language, rhythmic complexity, and brilliant orchestration. The first movement is a lively and energetic sonata form, the second a deeply expressive and slow theme with variations, and the third a rhythmic and powerful dance-like finale. The performance by Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York under Stravinsky’s baton is marked by its precision, clarity, and sheer excitement, making this recording a timeless classic of the 20th-century symphonic repertoire.

22. Blues – Lonnie Johnson

Lonnie Johnson’s album “Blues” is a timeless classic that showcases his masterful guitar skills and soulful vocals. The album features a collection of blues tracks that are characterized by their emotional depth and raw authenticity. Johnson’s guitar playing is both intricate and effortless, and his voice carries a weight of experience that can only come from a lifetime of playing the blues. The tracks range from slow and melancholic ballads to upbeat and danceable numbers, each one telling a unique story of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life. Overall, “Blues” is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the power and beauty of this quintessentially American genre of music.

23. Rhapsody in Blue – Paul Whiteman Orchestra

The “Rhapsody in Blue” is a landmark composition of George Gershwin, one of America’s most influential and innovative composers. This particular recording is performed by the Paul Whiteman Orchestra, featuring Gershwin himself on piano. The album captures the essence of Gershwin’s signature style, blending elements of jazz and classical music into a unique and timeless sound. The famous opening clarinet solo is played by Ross Gorman, and the orchestra’s performance is both dynamic and expressive, showcasing the range of Gershwin’s musical vision. This album is considered one of the most important in the history of American music, and a cornerstone of the Jazz Age. It features other Gershwin classics such as “An American in Paris” and “Concerto in F”, which highlight his ability to infuse popular and classical forms. Overall, “Rhapsody in Blue” is an essential album for anyone interested in the evolution of jazz and classical music in America.

24. Woody Herman and His Woodchoppers – Woody Herman and His Woodchoppers

Woody Herman and His Woodchoppers is a swing jazz album featuring the renowned clarinetist and bandleader Woody Herman, released in 1947. The album showcases Herman’s dynamic musicianship and the tight harmonies and rhythmic syncopations of his ensemble, known as the Woodchoppers. The album features some of Herman’s most popular tracks, including “Apple Honey,” “Keeper of the Flame,” and “The Golden Wedding,” all of which are masterfully arranged and executed with precision and flair. The Woodchoppers were known for their tight arrangements and superb musicianship, and this album is a testament to their musical prowess. The album’s energetic swing rhythms and catchy melodies make it a classic of the big band era and a must-have for jazz enthusiasts.

25. All Time Hits From the Hills – Eddy Arnold

“All Time Hits From the Hills” is a classic country album by Eddy Arnold, released in 1947. The album features Arnold’s signature smooth and mellow voice, accompanied by a mix of acoustic and electric instrumentation. The tracks range from sentimental ballads to upbeat honky-tonk numbers, all rooted in the traditional country sound. Highlights include the classic ballad “The Cattle Call” and the up-tempo “It’s a Sin.” Arnold’s masterful delivery and storytelling ability shine throughout the album, making it a must-listen for fans of classic country music. Overall, “All Time Hits From the Hills” is a timeless gem that showcases Arnold’s talent and the enduring appeal of traditional country music.

26. Carle Comes Calling – Frankie Carle

“Carle Comes Calling” is a swing-era album from pianist and bandleader Frankie Carle, featuring a mix of popular tunes and original compositions. Carle’s virtuosic playing is on full display throughout the album, as he leads his orchestra through lively arrangements of songs like “The Breeze and I” and “When Your Lover Has Gone.” The album also features several vocal tracks, including “Sweet Lorraine” and “I’ll Get By,” which showcase Carle’s talent for accompanying singers. With its upbeat rhythms and playful melodies, “Carle Comes Calling” is a delightful snapshot of the swing era, and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

27. The Day I Drank a Glass of Water – Temperance Lecture W.C. Fields

“The Day I Drank a Glass of Water” is a unique and humorous album featuring the famous comedian W.C. Fields delivering a temperance lecture. The album was recorded in 1946, during a time when the temperance movement was gaining momentum in America. Fields, known for his comedic acting and quick wit, delivers a serious message about the dangers of alcohol, while still managing to inject his signature humor into the lecture. The album serves as a time capsule of the era and showcases Fields’ talent as both a comedian and a public speaker. Overall, “The Day I Drank a Glass of Water” is a must-listen for fans of comedy and those interested in the history of the temperance movement.

28. Ted Lewis and His Orchestra – Ted Lewis

Ted Lewis was a popular bandleader, clarinetist, and vocalist during the early 20th century. This album features his orchestra, known for their energetic and entertaining performances. The album includes some of Lewis’s biggest hits, such as “Me and My Shadow” and “When My Baby Smiles at Me,” as well as other popular tunes of the time. Lewis’s trademark high-pitched vocal style and dynamic arrangements make for a lively and enjoyable listening experience. Fans of early swing music and big band jazz will appreciate the high-quality performances and infectious melodies on this album.

“A Date With Dinah” is a charming album by Dinah Shore, the popular American singer and actress of the mid-20th century. The album features a selection of her best-loved hits, including “Blues in the Night”, “Skylark”, and “Yes, My Darling Daughter”, all of which showcase her smooth and sultry vocal style. The arrangements are lush and romantic, with lush strings and big band accompaniment, giving the album a classic and timeless feel. Shore’s voice is the centerpiece, however, and she delivers each song with poise and passion, capturing the heart of every listener. This is a must-have for fans of classic vocal jazz and pop.

30. Alec Wilder Octet Alec Wilder 3.44 7 1947 – Chamber MusicChamber Jazz playfulchamber musicacousti

The Alec Wilder Octet’s self-titled album is a delightful blend of chamber music and jazz, highlighted by the playful interplay between the group’s talented musicians. Released in 1947, the album features nine original compositions by Wilder, showcasing his knack for crafting intricate arrangements that incorporate elements of classical and popular music. From the swinging opening track “Air for Oboe” to the wistful “Seranade for Winds” and the lively “Bagatelle #3,” this album offers a variety of moods and textures that demonstrate Wilder’s versatility as a composer. With its infectious melodies and dynamic performances, the Alec Wilder Octet is a true gem of mid-century jazz.

31. Samson et Dalila – Chœur & orchestre de l’Opéra de Paris / Louis Fourestier / José Luccioni / Hélène Bouvier / Paul Cabanel

The album “Samson et Dalila” features the passionate and dramatic opera by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. The recording captures the performance of the Chœur & orchestre de l’Opéra de Paris under the baton of Louis Fourestier, with a cast of talented soloists including José Luccioni, Hélène Bouvier, and Paul Cabanel. The opera tells the biblical story of the seductive Philistine Dalila and the Israelite hero Samson, exploring themes of betrayal, love, and redemption through powerful vocal performances and lush orchestration. This album is a must-have for fans of grand opera and those who appreciate the art of storytelling through music.

32. Souvenir Album – Al Jolson

“Souvenir Album” by Al Jolson is a compilation of some of the most popular songs of his career. Jolson was a highly influential singer and performer of the early 20th century and this album showcases his unique style and charisma. The album features classic songs such as “April Showers”, “Swanee”, and “Toot, Toot, Tootsie (Goodbye)” that helped to make Jolson a household name. The album is a delightful trip down memory lane and a wonderful way to experience the music of one of the most important and beloved figures in the history of popular music.

33. Dorothy Shay Goes to Town – Dorothy Shay

“Dorothy Shay Goes to Town” is an album by the American singer and comedienne Dorothy Shay, released in 1947. Known for her humorous lyrics and distinctive “hillbilly” style, Shay delivers a delightful collection of songs in this album. The tracks include covers of popular songs like “Sentimental Journey” and “You Made Me Love You,” as well as original compositions such as “Feudin’ and Fightin'” and “I’m in Love with a Married Man.” Throughout the album, Shay’s charming and often sassy delivery is accompanied by a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, and fiddle, adding to the down-home feel of the record.

34. Concerto No. 2 in D minor for Violin and Orchestra – Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York / Efrem Kurtz / Isaac Stern

The album “Concerto No. 2 in D minor for Violin and Orchestra” features the Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York, conducted by Efrem Kurtz, and the acclaimed violinist Isaac Stern. The centerpiece of the album is Dmitri Shostakovich’s second violin concerto, a work that is renowned for its technical challenges and emotional depth. Stern’s virtuosic playing is on full display, as he navigates the concerto’s intricate passages and poignant melodies with ease. The album also includes Shostakovich’s hauntingly beautiful Romance for violin and orchestra, as well as Sergei Prokofiev’s playful Scherzo from the ballet “The Love for Three Oranges.” Overall, this album is a must-listen for lovers of classical music and showcases the incredible talent of both the orchestra and the soloist.

35. Lecuona Cuban Boys Band – Lecuona Cuban Boys

The Lecuona Cuban Boys Band’s self-titled album is a lively and upbeat collection of Latin jazz and dance music. Led by Cuban pianist and composer Ernesto Lecuona, the band showcases their skillful musicianship and infectious rhythms on tracks such as “Tabou,” “The Breeze and I,” and “Mambo No. 5.” The album features a variety of instrumental arrangements, including saxophones, trumpets, and percussion, as well as occasional vocal performances by the band’s members. The overall sound is a delightful blend of Cuban and American musical styles, perfect for dancing or simply enjoying on a sunny afternoon.

36. Ten Settings of Lyrics by Li Po Harry Partch

The album “Ten Settings of Lyrics by Li Po” by Harry Partch is a unique and innovative work that blends elements of classical and world music. Partch, a composer and instrument maker, created an original microtonal system that allows for a wider range of notes than the traditional Western scale. This system is on full display in this album, which features Partch’s own instruments and the intricate vocal harmonies of the Gate 5 Ensemble. The lyrics are based on translations of Chinese poetry by Li Po, and the music captures the spirit of the poetry with its dreamy, otherworldly quality. This album is a must-listen for fans of experimental music and world music.

37. Ballads and Blues: Volume II Josh White

“Ballads and Blues: Volume II” by Josh White is a stunning collection of blues and folk songs that showcase White’s unique and powerful voice. The album features a mix of traditional and original compositions, with White accompanying himself on guitar. Each track is imbued with a raw emotion and honesty that draws the listener in, from the haunting ballad “John Henry” to the powerful protest song “One Meat Ball.” White’s ability to tell a story through song is on full display here, making this album a timeless classic in the folk and blues genres.

38. Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite, Op. 60 (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Fritz Reiner) – Richard Strauss

The album “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite, Op. 60” features the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra conducted by Fritz Reiner. The album presents the delightful suite composed by Richard Strauss, based on the play by Molière. The suite captures the charm and wit of the 17th-century French society through its elegant and playful melodies, expertly arranged by Strauss. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Fritz Reiner, delivers a brilliant performance, showcasing their virtuosity and musical sensitivity. The album is a must-have for fans of Strauss and classical music enthusiasts who appreciate the timeless beauty and refinement of 17th-century French music.

39. Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15 – Johannes Brahms

This album features a stunning performance of Johannes Brahms’ Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15. Composed in 1858, this piece is a true masterpiece of the Romantic era, showcasing Brahms’ signature style of blending traditional forms with innovative harmonies and rhythms. The soloist on this recording is a virtuoso pianist, whose technical mastery and expressive depth bring out the full beauty and power of Brahms’ music. Accompanied by a world-class orchestra, the soloist navigates through the concerto’s three movements, each one a showcase of the composer’s inventiveness and emotional depth. This album is a must-have for lovers of classical music, and a testament to Brahms’ enduring legacy.

40. Frankie Laine Sings – Frankie Laine

“Frankie Laine Sings” is a classic album by the American singer Frankie Laine, released in 1950. The album features Laine’s signature style of powerful vocals and dramatic flair, showcasing his versatility in various genres including pop, jazz, and country. Some of the standout tracks include “Jezebel,” “Mule Train,” and “That Lucky Old Sun,” which became some of Laine’s most iconic songs. The album was a commercial success, cementing Laine’s status as a prominent figure in popular music of the time. Laine’s dynamic voice and emotive performances continue to captivate listeners to this day, making “Frankie Laine Sings” a timeless classic.

41. La bohème Chorus and Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera Association / Giuseppe Antonicelli / Bidu Sayão / Richard Tucker / Salvatore Baccaloni / Mimi Benzell / Francesco Valentino / George Cehanovsky / Nicola Moscona / Lodovico Oliviero

The album “La bohème” features the Chorus and Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera Association, conducted by Giuseppe Antonicelli, and stars Brazilian soprano Bidu Sayão in the role of Mimì. This 1946 recording captures the passion, heartbreak, and musical beauty of Puccini’s beloved opera, which tells the story of a group of impoverished bohemians living in Paris and the tragic love affair between Mimì and the poet Rodolfo. Sayão’s performance is particularly noteworthy for its emotional depth and vocal purity, while the orchestra and chorus provide a rich and nuanced musical backdrop that brings the opera’s world to life.

42. New Orleans Jazz – Kid Ory and His Creole Jazz Band

“New Orleans Jazz” is a classic album by Kid Ory and His Creole Jazz Band, featuring some of the best jazz musicians of the time. Originally released in 1944, the album is a tribute to the rich musical heritage of New Orleans, with Ory’s trombone leading the way through a lively collection of traditional jazz tunes. The band’s energetic and expressive playing captures the spirit of the city, with Ory’s fluid solos and the band’s intricate interplay showcasing their mastery of the genre. From the lively opening track “Muskrat Ramble” to the soulful “Tiger Rag,” “New Orleans Jazz” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of early jazz.

43. Sweet and Low – The Charioteers

“Sweet and Low” is a charming and soulful album by the vocal group The Charioteers. Released in 1947, the album features a blend of jazz, gospel, and pop music with smooth harmonies and dynamic arrangements. The Charioteers’ lead vocalists, Billy Williams and Tom Waring, deliver heartfelt performances on tracks such as “The Nearness of You” and “I’m in the Mood for Love,” while the group’s tight harmonies shine on the upbeat numbers like “Ooh! Looka There Ain’t She Pretty” and “Jingle Bells.” “Sweet and Low” is a delightful album that captures the essence of the vocal group harmony sound of the 1940s.

44. Let’s Dance – Benny Goodman

“Let’s Dance” is a swing jazz album by legendary clarinetist and bandleader Benny Goodman. Released in 1939, the album features some of the biggest hits of Goodman’s career, including the title track “Let’s Dance,” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” and “Stompin’ at the Savoy.” Goodman’s virtuosic clarinet playing is accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians, including Gene Krupa on drums, Teddy Wilson on piano, and Lionel Hampton on vibraphone. The album captures the energy and excitement of the swing era, with its infectious rhythms and dynamic arrangements. “Let’s Dance” remains a classic of the genre and a must-have for any jazz collection.

45. Holiday for Strings – David Rose

David Rose’s “Holiday for Strings” is a classic album that showcases the American composer and arranger’s talent for creating lush, sophisticated orchestrations. Released in 1944, the album features Rose’s signature style of arranging, which combines strings, woodwinds, and brass to create a rich, romantic sound. The album’s title track, “Holiday for Strings,” became a huge hit and has since become a standard in the easy listening genre. Other standout tracks include “In a Sentimental Mood,” “Laura,” and “Serenade in Blue.” With its elegant melodies and impeccable arrangements, “Holiday for Strings” remains a beloved classic of the Big Band era.

46. Coming ‘Round the Mountain – Dorothy Shay

“Coming ‘Round the Mountain” by Dorothy Shay is a delightful album that features the singer’s signature humor and country style. The album is a mix of humorous and heartwarming songs, with Shay’s unique voice shining throughout. The title track is a fun, upbeat tune that will have listeners tapping their feet and singing along. Other standout tracks include the comical “Kissin’ Bug Boogie” and the touching ballad “I Wish I Had a Sweetheart.” Shay’s delivery is both charming and sincere, making this album a must-listen for fans of classic country music with a sense of humor.

47. Plays Tchaikovsky Melodies for Dancing – Tommy Dorsey

“Plays Tchaikovsky Melodies for Dancing” by Tommy Dorsey is a timeless album that showcases the legendary trombonist’s ability to blend classical music with swing. The album features a collection of Tchaikovsky’s most famous melodies arranged in Dorsey’s signature style, making it an accessible and enjoyable listen for both jazz and classical music lovers. With his masterful trombone playing, Dorsey breathes new life into the timeless pieces, infusing them with a lively and infectious energy. The result is a delightful album that seamlessly blends two distinct musical genres, creating a one-of-a-kind listening experience that is sure to please.

48. The Three Suns Present – The Three Suns

“The Three Suns Present” is a classic album by the American pop and jazz group, The Three Suns. Known for their unique and innovative sound, the group features a combination of guitar, accordion, and organ. This album includes a variety of popular tunes and standards, such as “Deep Purple,” “Autumn Leaves,” and “Cocktails for Two.” The arrangements are tasteful and expertly performed, showcasing the group’s trademark harmonies and virtuosic instrumental skills. “The Three Suns Present” is a timeless example of the group’s genre-defying music, blending traditional pop and jazz elements with a touch of the avant-garde.

49. Souvenir Album – Machito & His Afro-Cubans

The Souvenir Album by Machito & His Afro-Cubans is a classic Latin jazz album that showcases the band’s masterful fusion of Afro-Cuban rhythms with jazz sensibilities. Led by the legendary bandleader and percussionist Frank “Machito” Grillo, the group presents a dynamic and energetic sound that is both sophisticated and danceable. The album features a mix of original compositions and standards, with standout tracks including “Mambo Inn,” “Tanga,” and “Congo Mulence.” The band’s tight arrangements and virtuosic playing create a vibrant and infectious atmosphere that will transport listeners to the vibrant streets of Havana. This is a must-have album for fans of Latin jazz and anyone looking for a lively and upbeat musical experience.

50. Orpheus and Eurydice: A Concise Version Sung in Italian – Christoph Willibald Gluck

This album presents a concise version of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s famous opera, “Orpheus and Eurydice,” sung in Italian. The story follows the mythological tale of Orpheus, a talented musician, and his beloved Eurydice, who dies tragically. Orpheus ventures into the underworld to retrieve her, but his journey is fraught with challenges and obstacles. The music is beautiful and haunting, capturing the emotions and drama of the story. The singers are exceptional, bringing the characters to life and conveying the passion and heartache of their love. This album is a must-have for opera lovers and anyone who appreciates classical music.

51. New 52nd Street Jazz – Dizzy Gillespie / Coleman Hawkins

“New 52nd Street Jazz” is a classic album that showcases the incredible talents of jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie and Coleman Hawkins. The album features a mix of upbeat and mellow jazz tunes, all played with impressive technical skill and a deep understanding of the genre. The chemistry between Gillespie and Hawkins is palpable, with each musician bringing their own unique style and energy to the table. Standout tracks include the fast-paced “Bean and the Boys” and the soulful “Woody ‘n’ You.” This album is a must-listen for any jazz enthusiast looking to explore the rich history of the genre.

52. Songs by… Charles Trenet

“Songs by… Charles Trenet” is a captivating album that showcases the remarkable talent of the French singer-songwriter Charles Trenet. The album, released in the early 1950s, features a collection of some of Trenet’s most popular songs, including “La Mer,” “Douce France,” “Que Reste-t-il de Nos Amours,” and “Y’a d’la Joie.” Trenet’s unique voice and poetic lyrics transport the listener to the picturesque landscapes of France, painting vivid images of the country’s natural beauty, culture, and people. The album is a delightful tribute to Trenet’s musical legacy and a must-have for lovers of French chanson music.

53. Sonata in B-Flat Minor, Op. 35 – Frédéric Chopin / Artur Rubinstein

“Sonata in B-Flat Minor, Op. 35” by Frédéric Chopin, performed by Artur Rubinstein, is a stunning classical piano album that showcases Chopin’s virtuosic writing style. Rubinstein’s masterful playing breathes life into Chopin’s emotional and dramatic work. The first movement, the famous funeral march, is a highlight of the album with its melancholic yet powerful melody. The second movement, a scherzo, provides a light and playful contrast, while the third movement, a beautiful and lyrical trio, offers a peaceful respite. The final movement, a thrilling and energetic tarantella, showcases Rubinstein’s dexterity and virtuosity. Overall, this album is a must-have for lovers of classical music and fans of Chopin’s work.

54. El Bingo: A Collection of Latin American Favorites – Bing Crosby

“El Bingo: A Collection of Latin American Favorites” is an album by Bing Crosby that showcases his talents in singing Spanish and Latin American songs. The album features a mix of traditional Latin American songs, such as “La Paloma” and “Cielito Lindo,” as well as some original compositions by Crosby and his collaborators. Crosby’s smooth and charming voice blends well with the upbeat rhythms of the songs, creating an enjoyable listening experience that transports the listener to the heart of Latin America. Overall, “El Bingo” is a delightful album that showcases Crosby’s versatility and his ability to sing in multiple languages and styles.

55. Chaconne – Johann Sebastian Bach / Andrés Segovia

“Chaconne” by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by legendary Spanish classical guitarist Andrés Segovia, is a stunningly beautiful album that showcases the immense talent of both the composer and the performer. The album features Segovia’s virtuosic guitar playing, bringing the hauntingly beautiful melodies of Bach to life with precision and sensitivity. The chaconne, originally written for solo violin, is a complex and demanding piece, but Segovia’s flawless technique and musicality make it sound effortless. This album is a must-listen for classical guitar enthusiasts and anyone who appreciates the timeless beauty of Bach’s music.

56. Boogie Woogie – Will Bradley and His Orchestra feat. Ray McKinley

The album “Boogie Woogie” by Will Bradley and His Orchestra feat. Ray McKinley captures the essence of the boogie woogie craze that swept through America in the 1940s. Featuring energetic and infectious rhythms, this album is full of upbeat and catchy tunes that will have you tapping your feet and dancing along. Ray McKinley’s drumming is particularly noteworthy, driving the band with a relentless energy that is impossible to resist. With songs like “Down the Road Apiece” and “Scrub Me Mama with a Boogie Beat,” this album is a must-have for fans of swing, jazz, and boogie woogie music.

57. Welcome Stranger: Selections From the Paramount Picture – Bing Crosby

“Welcome Stranger” is a collection of songs from the 1947 Paramount Picture of the same name, starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald. The album features Crosby’s signature smooth vocals, backed by an orchestra and chorus, and includes classic hits such as “Swanee River” and “Shenandoah.” The songs are a mix of upbeat numbers and sentimental ballads, all performed with the effortless charm and charisma that made Crosby a beloved figure in American music. “Welcome Stranger” is a delightful listen that transports the listener back to a simpler time and offers a glimpse into the golden age of Hollywood musicals.

58. Let’s Put Out the Lights – Jane Russell

“Let’s Put Out the Lights” is an album featuring the sultry and captivating voice of Jane Russell. The album features a collection of songs that showcase her versatile singing ability, including jazz and ballads. The title track, “Let’s Put Out the Lights,” is a standout with its smooth and seductive melody. Other notable tracks include “Love Is Like a Whisper,” “You Kill Me,” and “Do It Again.” Russell’s voice is accompanied by a full orchestra, creating a lush and atmospheric sound. The album is a must-listen for fans of classic jazz and those who appreciate the talents of one of Hollywood’s iconic actresses.

59. Concerto for Piano and Orchestra – Aram Khachaturian

The album “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” features the powerful compositions of the Armenian composer, Aram Khachaturian. The album includes one of his most popular works, the Piano Concerto, a dynamic and evocative piece that blends classical and folk elements of Armenian music. The music is performed by the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gennady Rozhdestvensky, and features the talented pianist, Lev Oborin. The concerto is a captivating journey that showcases Khachaturian’s unique style and masterful use of rhythm, harmony, and melody. The album is a must-listen for classical music enthusiasts and fans of Khachaturian’s work.

60. Artie Shaws’s Pied Piper – Artie Shaw

“Artie Shaw’s Pied Piper” is a classic swing album featuring the legendary bandleader and clarinetist Artie Shaw. Released in 1945, this album captures Shaw and his orchestra at their peak, with high-energy performances of classic swing tunes such as “Stardust” and “Begin the Beguine”. Shaw’s virtuosic clarinet playing takes center stage throughout the album, with his dazzling solos and masterful control of the ensemble. The album also features some notable vocal performances, including a swinging rendition of “Accentuate the Positive” sung by Mel Tormé. Overall, “Artie Shaw’s Pied Piper” is a must-listen for any fan of swing and big band music.

61. Songs of Many Lands Marais and Miranda

“Songs of Many Lands” is a charming album by Marais and Miranda that showcases the duo’s exceptional vocal talents. The album features songs from various countries, including Brazil, France, Spain, and Italy, each performed in its original language. Marais and Miranda’s harmonies are delightful and beautifully complement the unique rhythms and melodies of each song. The arrangements are simple yet effective, emphasizing the richness of the vocal performances. The duo’s interpretation of each song is imbued with passion and authenticity, transporting listeners to the very heart of each culture. “Songs of Many Lands” is a delightful celebration of diversity and musical excellence.

62. Elijah Op. 70 – The Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra / Huddersfield Choral Society / Sir Malcolm Sargent / Isobel Baillie / Gladys Ripley / James Johnston / Harold Williams

Elijah Op. 70 is a masterpiece oratorio by Felix Mendelssohn, featuring the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Huddersfield Choral Society, and conducted by Sir Malcolm Sargent. The stunning vocals of the choir are led by the baritone soloist, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, whose voice delivers an emotional depth to the piece. The powerful and intricate compositions are brought to life through the skilled performances of the musicians, creating an immersive listening experience that transports the listener to the time and place of the story. This album is a must-have for lovers of classical music, showcasing the brilliance of Mendelssohn’s work and the exceptional talent of the performers.

63. Apollo Presents…Hawaiian Music…by the Mary Ka’aihue Trio The Mary Kaye Trio

“Apollo Presents…Hawaiian Music…by the Mary Ka’aihue Trio” is a delightful album featuring the music of the Mary Kaye Trio, a group that played a significant role in the development of Hawaiian music in the 1950s. The album features a variety of traditional Hawaiian tunes, including “Aloha Oe” and “Hawaiian War Chant,” as well as more modern pieces like “Blue Hawaii” and “Sweet Leilani.” The group’s beautiful harmonies and skillful musicianship create an atmosphere of tropical paradise, transporting listeners to the beaches and jungles of Hawaii. This album is a must-have for any fan of Hawaiian music or anyone looking to add a little island flavor to their music collection.

64. The Man Without a Country – Bing Crosby

“The Man Without a Country” is a soundtrack album featuring Bing Crosby’s narration of Edward Everett Hale’s famous short story. The story follows a young American naval officer named Philip Nolan, who, after becoming embittered with the United States, is sentenced to spend the rest of his life aboard Navy ships without ever setting foot on American soil again. The album includes several patriotic songs, such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” as well as musical interludes featuring the John Scott Trotter Orchestra. Crosby’s voice is commanding and powerful as he brings this classic American tale to life.

65. Campus Classics – Various Artists

Campus Classics is a collection of popular songs from the 1930s and 1940s performed by various artists, including the Andrews Sisters, Bob Crosby, and Artie Shaw. The album features upbeat and nostalgic tracks, such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “In the Mood”, as well as more romantic ballads like “Stardust” and “Moonlight Serenade”. The music on Campus Classics reflects the energy and spirit of a bygone era, capturing the essence of the big band sound that defined the swing era. This album is perfect for those who enjoy the classic sounds of the swing and big band eras.

66. Saxaphone Improvisations by Don Byas Don Byas Quartet

The album “Saxaphone Improvisations by Don Byas” features the masterful jazz saxophonist, Don Byas, accompanied by a quartet of talented musicians. The tracks on the album showcase Byas’s virtuosity and creativity on the saxophone, as he effortlessly improvises and weaves intricate melodies. The quartet’s accompaniment adds depth and richness to the sound, creating a harmonious blend of instruments. The album is a great representation of the bebop era of jazz, with its complex rhythms, fast tempos, and emphasis on improvisation. Fans of jazz saxophone will appreciate the artistry and skill displayed on this album by Don Byas and his quartet.

67. Sorry, Wrong Number – Agnes Moorehead

“Sorry, Wrong Number” is a thrilling and suspenseful radio drama featuring Agnes Moorehead. The story follows the wealthy and bedridden Leona Stevenson, who accidentally overhears a conversation on the phone that reveals a murder plot against her. As she desperately tries to find help, she uncovers the shocking truth about her husband and her past. Moorehead delivers a riveting performance, capturing the fear and desperation of the protagonist as she unravels the dark secrets of her life. The drama is accompanied by eerie music and sound effects that heighten the tension and create a truly immersive listening experience.

68. Sonata in D major (Szymon Goldberg; Gerald Moore) – Georg Friedrich Händel

The album “Sonata in D major” features acclaimed violinist Szymon Goldberg and pianist Gerald Moore performing works by Georg Friedrich Händel. The album showcases Goldberg’s virtuosity and Moore’s impeccable accompaniment skills as they perform Händel’s Sonata in D major. The duo’s interpretation of Händel’s sonata is characterized by their seamless interplay and their ability to bring out the emotional depth of the piece. Listeners are treated to an inspiring and captivating performance of this classic work that showcases the talents of two great musicians. This album is a must-have for fans of Händel’s music and for those who appreciate masterful violin and piano performances.

69. Afro Cuban Music – Miguelito Valdés With Machito’s Afro Cubans

The album “Afro Cuban Music” features the iconic Miguelito Valdés with Machito’s Afro Cubans, showcasing the best of Afro-Cuban rhythms and sounds. The tracks are infused with traditional Cuban music that has been influenced by African and European cultures. The album highlights the rhythmic and percussive elements that form the backbone of Afro-Cuban music, including the congas, bongos, and timbales. Miguelito Valdés’s rich and powerful voice takes center stage in many of the tracks, delivering emotionally charged performances that capture the spirit of Cuban music. This album is a must-listen for anyone interested in experiencing the vibrant and infectious sounds of Afro-Cuban music.

70. Esquire’s All American Hot Jazz, Vol. 2 – Various Artists

“Esquire’s All American Hot Jazz, Vol. 2” is a lively and spirited album that showcases some of the best jazz musicians of the time. Featuring a range of performers and styles, the album includes tracks by Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, and Artie Shaw, among others. From the swinging rhythm section to the virtuosic soloists, the album captures the energy and excitement of the jazz scene during this era. Whether you’re a die-hard jazz fan or just love great music, “Esquire’s All American Hot Jazz, Vol. 2” is sure to get your toes tapping and leave you wanting more.

71. The Messiah – Georg Friedrich Händel / Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra / Malcolm Sargent

“The Messiah” by Georg Friedrich Händel is a masterpiece of choral music, and this album featuring the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Malcolm Sargent presents a stunning rendition. The choir’s voices blend beautifully with the orchestra’s instrumentation, creating an emotional and powerful listening experience. Händel’s music conveys the story of the life and death of Jesus Christ, and the performances on this album capture the drama and beauty of the work. From the majestic “Hallelujah” chorus to the tender “He Shall Feed His Flock,” this recording of “The Messiah” is sure to stir the soul.

72. Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69 – Ludwig van Beethoven / Pierre Fournier / Artur Schnabel

The Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69, by Ludwig van Beethoven is a masterpiece of classical chamber music, and this recording by cellist Pierre Fournier and pianist Artur Schnabel is a classic interpretation that captures the full emotional range of this extraordinary work. The sonata is comprised of four movements that explore different moods and textures, from the lively and playful opening Allegro vivace to the deeply introspective Adagio cantabile.

Fournier’s cello playing is elegant and expressive, with a warm tone and impeccable technique, while Schnabel’s piano accompaniment is sensitive and nuanced, providing the perfect foil for the cello’s lyrical melodies. The duo’s chemistry is evident throughout the recording, with each musician responding to the other’s phrasing and dynamics to create a seamless musical conversation.

Beethoven’s music is known for its intellectual depth and emotional power, and this sonata is no exception. The duo’s performance captures the tension and drama of the first movement, the beauty and pathos of the second, the virtuosity and exuberance of the third, and the profound spirituality of the fourth. This is music that demands both technical skill and emotional depth from its performers, and Fournier and Schnabel deliver on both counts.

Overall, this recording is a must-listen for any fan of classical chamber music, and a testament to the enduring power and beauty of Beethoven’s music. Fournier and Schnabel’s interpretation of this sonata is a masterclass in musical collaboration, and a shining example of the heights that can be reached when great musicians come together to create something truly special.

73. The Plow That Broke the Plains – Virgil Thomson / Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra / Leopold Stokowski

“The Plow That Broke the Plains” is a groundbreaking musical work by American composer Virgil Thomson that vividly captures the spirit of the Great Plains region of the United States. Originally written as a film score for a documentary about the Dust Bowl, the music combines elements of classical composition with traditional American folk music to create a powerful and evocative sound.

This recording, performed by the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Leopold Stokowski, brings Thomson’s music to life with all the richness and depth it deserves. From the plaintive melodies of the opening “Pastoral” to the sweeping, majestic strains of the final “Cattle,” Stokowski and his orchestra imbue each movement with a sense of urgency and vitality.

Thomson’s score is full of memorable themes and striking textures, from the mournful harmonica solo that opens the “Prairie Fire” movement to the stirring brass fanfares that close out the “Cattle” finale. Throughout the work, Thomson employs a wide range of orchestral colors and textures to evoke the wide open spaces and rugged beauty of the Great Plains, as well as the hardship and resilience of the people who lived there.

Overall, this recording of “The Plow That Broke the Plains” is a powerful and poignant tribute to a uniquely American landscape, and a testament to the enduring power of music to capture the essence of a time and place. Stokowski and his orchestra bring Thomson’s music to life with all the passion and artistry it deserves, creating a timeless recording that is sure to delight and inspire listeners for generations to come.

“Prom Date” is a classic album by American jazz saxophonist and bandleader Tex Beneke, originally released in 1958. The album showcases Beneke’s signature sound, which combines elements of swing, big band, and R&B to create a unique and infectious style that is both timeless and distinctly of its era.

The album opens with the upbeat and catchy title track, “Prom Date,” which features Beneke’s smooth, soulful saxophone playing set against a lively and swinging rhythm section. From there, the album moves seamlessly between uptempo dance numbers like “Hop, Skip and Jump” and “No Name Jive” and slow, romantic ballads like “Time After Time” and “All the Way.”

Beneke’s band is tight and dynamic throughout, with expert musicianship on display in every track. The horn arrangements are lush and expressive, with soaring melodies and intricate harmonies that add depth and richness to the music. Meanwhile, the rhythm section provides a solid foundation for the music, with tight bass lines, swinging drums, and tasteful piano and guitar accompaniment.

Beneke’s saxophone playing is the standout feature of the album, however, and it is easy to see why he was one of the most popular bandleaders of his time. His sound is warm, rich, and soulful, with a natural sense of phrasing and dynamics that make every note count. Whether he is playing a slow, romantic ballad or a fast-paced dance number, Beneke’s saxophone is the star of the show.

Overall, “Prom Date” is a classic album that showcases the best of Tex Beneke’s unique and infectious style. From the upbeat swing of the title track to the lush romanticism of “All the Way,” this album is a must-listen for any fan of classic jazz and big band music.

75. Gaité parisienne (Boston “Pops” Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler) – Jacques Offenbach / Boston Pops Orchestra / Arthur Fiedler

“Gaité Parisienne” is a delightful album that brings the spirit of Parisian dance music to life through the works of French composer Jacques Offenbach. The album features the renowned Boston Pops Orchestra under the direction of conductor Arthur Fiedler, who bring their signature style and energy to every track.

The album opens with the lively “Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld,” which sets the tone for the rest of the album with its jaunty rhythms and playful melodies. From there, the album moves through a series of waltzes, polkas, and other dance tunes that capture the spirit of the Parisian nightlife.

One of the highlights of the album is the suite of music from Offenbach’s “Gaité Parisienne,” a popular ballet that celebrates the music and culture of Paris. The Boston Pops Orchestra’s interpretation of this music is lively and vibrant, with a sense of fun and playfulness that perfectly captures the spirit of the city.

Throughout the album, the Boston Pops Orchestra’s playing is tight and dynamic, with expert musicianship on display in every track. The horn and string sections are especially impressive, with soaring melodies and intricate harmonies that add depth and richness to the music. Meanwhile, Fiedler’s conducting is energetic and lively, providing a sense of direction and momentum to the music that keeps the listener engaged from start to finish.

Overall, “Gaité Parisienne” is a charming and enjoyable album that captures the essence of Parisian dance music in all its glory. The Boston Pops Orchestra and Arthur Fiedler are the perfect interpreters of this music, bringing their unique style and energy to every track and creating a recording that is sure to delight fans of classical music and dance alike.

76. Blue Skies [OST] – Irving Berlin

“Blue Skies” is an original soundtrack album that features the music of legendary American composer Irving Berlin. The album includes recordings of some of Berlin’s most famous songs, including the title track “Blue Skies,” as well as “Heat Wave,” “Puttin’ On The Ritz,” and “How Deep Is The Ocean.”

The album is a testament to Berlin’s incredible talent as a songwriter, with each track showcasing his unique style and gift for melody. His songs are both timeless and distinctly of their era, capturing the spirit and energy of America in the early 20th century.

The performances on the album are excellent, with top-notch musicianship and singing throughout. The orchestra is tight and dynamic, with lush strings and expressive horns that bring out the beauty and complexity of Berlin’s music. Meanwhile, the vocalists are all excellent, with a range of styles and voices that bring different dimensions to the songs.

One of the highlights of the album is Bing Crosby’s rendition of “Blue Skies,” which is both heartfelt and uplifting. Crosby’s smooth, mellow voice is the perfect match for the song, and his performance captures the optimism and hopefulness that the song embodies.

Overall, “Blue Skies” is a classic album that showcases the enduring appeal of Irving Berlin’s music. From the upbeat swing of “Puttin’ On The Ritz” to the tender balladry of “How Deep Is The Ocean,” this album is a must-listen for anyone who loves great American music.

77. Favorite Rumba Rhythms – Noro Morales

“Favorite Rumba Rhythms” is a vibrant and energetic album from the legendary Latin jazz pianist Noro Morales. The album is a celebration of the rumba, a Cuban dance style that originated in the late 19th century and quickly spread throughout Latin America and beyond.

The album features Morales and his orchestra performing a selection of classic rumba tunes, including “Amapola,” “Maria Elena,” and “Besame Mucho.” The music is a mix of traditional Cuban rhythms and modern jazz influences, with Morales’ piano work providing a virtuosic and dynamic centerpiece to each track.

The performances on the album are outstanding, with Morales and his orchestra bringing a sense of energy and excitement to every track. The percussion is especially impressive, with driving rhythms and complex syncopations that create a sense of forward momentum and excitement.

One of the highlights of the album is the title track “Favorite Rumba Rhythms,” which showcases Morales’ virtuosic piano playing and the tight interplay between the members of his orchestra. The song is a tour-de-force of Latin jazz that perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the rumba.

Overall, “Favorite Rumba Rhythms” is a must-listen for fans of Latin jazz and anyone who loves infectious rhythms and virtuosic performances. Noro Morales and his orchestra are at the top of their game on this album, and the result is a recording that is both timeless and thrilling.

78. Tales of Uncle Remus: From Walt Disney’s “Song of the South” (featuring Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers)

“Tales of Uncle Remus” is a delightful album that features music and stories from the classic Walt Disney film “Song of the South.” The album is a collection of folk tales and songs that tell the story of Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and other beloved characters from African American folklore.

The album features the charming and talented Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers, who bring a sense of warmth and whimsy to each track. The songs are a mix of classic American folk tunes and original compositions, all of which capture the spirit of the film and the timeless appeal of the stories.

One of the highlights of the album is the song “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and has since become a beloved classic. The Pied Pipers’ rendition of the song is lively and upbeat, capturing the sense of joy and wonder that is at the heart of the film.

The album also features several spoken-word segments in which Mercer and other performers narrate the tales of Br’er Rabbit and his friends. These segments are full of humor and wit, and they bring the stories to life in a way that is both entertaining and educational.

Overall, “Tales of Uncle Remus” is a charming and entertaining album that is sure to delight both children and adults. With its mix of music, storytelling, and humor, it is a perfect introduction to the world of “Song of the South” and the enduring appeal of African American folk tales.

79. Concerto No. 3 for Piano and Orchestra – Béla Bartók

Béla Bartók’s “Concerto No. 3 for Piano and Orchestra” is a stunning masterpiece of modern classical music. Composed during the composer’s final years, this concerto is a breathtakingly original work that blends the traditional elements of classical music with Bartók’s signature style of dissonant harmonies, complex rhythms, and unique instrumentation.

The concerto is performed by a virtuoso pianist and a full symphony orchestra, and together they create a thrilling and dynamic listening experience. The piano solo is both challenging and beautiful, with intricate runs and dramatic flourishes that showcase the skill and artistry of the soloist.

The orchestra provides a lush and complex backdrop for the piano, with sweeping melodies, bold harmonies, and intricate rhythms that add depth and richness to the piece. The result is a truly stunning performance that highlights the best of both classical and modern music.

One of the most impressive aspects of the concerto is its sense of unity and coherence. Despite its complexity and modernity, the piece has a clear structure and sense of direction that guides the listener through its many twists and turns.

Overall, “Concerto No. 3 for Piano and Orchestra” is a masterpiece of modern classical music that showcases the genius of Béla Bartók and the skill and artistry of the performers. With its thrilling piano solos, lush orchestration, and complex harmonies and rhythms, it is a must-listen for fans of classical music and anyone looking for a truly extraordinary musical experience.

80. Song of the South – Tony Pastor

“Song of the South” is a classic album by Tony Pastor, featuring a collection of upbeat and catchy songs that capture the spirit of American popular music in the 1940s. The album is a joyful celebration of life, love, and good times, with lyrics that are both uplifting and relatable.

The songs on the album range from upbeat swing numbers to romantic ballads, with each track showcasing Pastor’s smooth and charming vocals. The arrangements are lush and energetic, with lively horn sections and swinging rhythms that are sure to get listeners tapping their toes.

One of the highlights of the album is the title track, “Song of the South,” which features a catchy melody and an infectious chorus that is impossible not to sing along with. Other standout tracks include the romantic ballad “Somebody Loves You” and the lively swing tune “You’re the Sweetest in the Land.”

Overall, “Song of the South” is a delightful album that captures the spirit of a bygone era in American popular music. With its upbeat rhythms, catchy melodies, and charming vocals, it is a perfect soundtrack for dancing, singing, or just enjoying a sunny day.

81. Concerto No. 1 in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15 – Johannes Brahms

Johannes Brahms’ “Concerto No. 1 in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15” is a masterpiece of the Romantic era. Written when Brahms was just in his twenties, the concerto is a stunning display of his prodigious talent and innovative musical vision.

The concerto is composed for a solo piano and full symphony orchestra, and features three movements that showcase Brahms’ unique style of melody and harmony. The opening movement is dark and brooding, with the piano and orchestra trading haunting melodies that build to a powerful climax. The second movement is a dreamy and lyrical adagio, with the piano taking center stage and weaving a beautiful melody over a lush and flowing orchestral accompaniment. The final movement is a lively and energetic rondo that brings the concerto to a thrilling conclusion.

Throughout the concerto, Brahms’ unique approach to melody and harmony is on full display, with complex rhythms, rich harmonies, and intricate textures that create a truly immersive and breathtaking listening experience. The solo piano is a virtuosic tour de force, with intricate runs and dramatic flourishes that showcase the skill and artistry of the performer.

Overall, “Concerto No. 1 in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15” is a masterpiece of Romantic music that captures the genius and creativity of Johannes Brahms. With its haunting melodies, rich harmonies, and virtuosic piano solos, it is a must-listen for fans of classical music and anyone looking for a truly extraordinary musical experience.

82. Swan Lake Ballet Suite (National Symphony Orchestra/Sidney Beer) Pyotr Tchaikovsky National Symphony Orchestra

The “Swan Lake Ballet Suite” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, performed by the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sidney Beer, is a stunning collection of musical highlights from one of the most beloved ballets of all time. The suite features some of Tchaikovsky’s most iconic melodies, including the famous “Dance of the Swans” and “Waltz” movements.

The suite is composed of four movements, each with its own unique character and mood. The opening “Scene” sets the stage for the story of the ballet, with its ominous and foreboding tone. The second movement, “Waltz,” is a graceful and elegant dance that captures the enchanting beauty of the swans. The third movement, “Dance of the Swans,” is a hauntingly beautiful piece that features a solo violin playing a melancholic melody over a delicate and shimmering orchestral accompaniment. The final movement, “Finale,” is a triumphant and uplifting piece that brings the suite to a thrilling conclusion.

Throughout the suite, Tchaikovsky’s masterful orchestration and use of melody and harmony create a magical and immersive listening experience. The National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Sidney Beer, brings the music to life with their powerful and expressive playing, capturing the drama and emotion of the ballet in every note.

Overall, the “Swan Lake Ballet Suite” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting melodies, powerful orchestration, and evocative storytelling. It is a must-listen for fans of classical music, ballet, and anyone who appreciates the beauty and power of great art.

83. Fantastic Symphony, Op. 14 – The Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam / Eduard van Beinum

The Fantastic Symphony, Op. 14, performed by The Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam conducted by Eduard van Beinum, is a thrilling and visionary work of music by French composer Hector Berlioz. The symphony consists of five movements that showcase Berlioz’s innovative and dramatic approach to orchestration and composition.

The first movement, “Reveries-Passions,” is a dreamy and emotional introduction that sets the tone for the entire symphony. The second movement, “Un Bal,” is a lively and energetic dance that captures the spirit of a festive ball. The third movement, “Scene in the Fields,” is a serene and pastoral interlude that transports the listener to the idyllic countryside.

The fourth movement, “March to the Scaffold,” is a thrilling and dramatic piece that depicts the imagined execution of the symphony’s protagonist. The final movement, “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath,” is a dark and eerie conclusion that features eerie melodies, grotesque rhythms, and frenzied orchestral effects.

Throughout the symphony, Berlioz’s mastery of orchestration and use of musical motifs create a cohesive and immersive listening experience. The Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, under the direction of Eduard van Beinum, brings the music to life with their dynamic and expressive playing, capturing the drama and emotion of the music in every note.

Overall, the Fantastic Symphony is a groundbreaking work of music that showcases Berlioz’s unique and visionary approach to orchestral composition. The Concertgebouw Orchestra’s performance under van Beinum is a true masterpiece, and this album is a must-listen for fans of classical music and anyone interested in the evolution of orchestral music.

84. The Small One – Bing Crosby

“The Small One” is a delightful and heartwarming Christmas album by legendary crooner Bing Crosby. Released in 1964, the album features 10 tracks of classic holiday tunes that showcase Crosby’s signature warm and soothing voice.

The album’s title track, “The Small One,” tells the story of a small and humble donkey who carries Mary to Bethlehem to give birth to baby Jesus. The song is a touching reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of humility and kindness.

Other standout tracks on the album include “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” a stirring and powerful hymn that reminds us of the hope and peace that Christmas brings, and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” a festive and upbeat tune that celebrates the joy and wonder of the season.

Throughout the album, Crosby’s rich and velvety voice is accompanied by lush orchestral arrangements, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that is perfect for cozy winter evenings and holiday gatherings.

Overall, “The Small One” is a timeless and classic Christmas album that showcases Bing Crosby’s unparalleled talent as a singer and storyteller. It is a must-listen for anyone who loves the magic and spirit of the holiday season.

85. Artur Rubinstein Plays Selections From the Music of Schumann / Brahms / Liszt Robert Schumann / Artur Rubinstein

“Artur Rubinstein Plays Selections From the Music of Schumann/Brahms/Liszt” is a classical piano album featuring the masterful playing of the renowned Polish-American pianist, Artur Rubinstein. Released in 1961, the album features some of the most famous and beloved works of Schumann, Brahms, and Liszt.

Rubinstein’s interpretations of the pieces are nothing short of brilliant, with his virtuosic technique and musical sensitivity shining through in every note. From the soaring melodies of Schumann’s “Kinderszenen” to the hauntingly beautiful “Liebestraum” by Liszt, Rubinstein brings a depth and emotional resonance to each piece.

The album also includes some of Brahms’ most famous works, including the “Intermezzo in A Major” and the “Rhapsody in G Minor,” both of which Rubinstein plays with a nuanced and sensitive touch.

Overall, “Artur Rubinstein Plays Selections From the Music of Schumann/Brahms/Liszt” is a stunning showcase of Rubinstein’s talent and musicality, as well as a tribute to the enduring beauty and power of classical piano music. It is a must-listen for anyone who loves the artistry and elegance of classical music.

86. Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat, Op. 11 – (Dennis Brain, Philharmonia Orchestra, Alceo Galliera) Richard Strauss

The Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat, Op. 11, performed by the legendary British French horn player Dennis Brain, is a sublime album that showcases the brilliance and virtuosity of Richard Strauss’ composition. Released in 1954, the album features Brain’s exquisite playing accompanied by the Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Alceo Galliera.

Brain’s performance is a masterclass in the art of French horn playing, with his precise and nuanced technique bringing out the full range of colors and dynamics of Strauss’ music. From the opening fanfare of the first movement to the playful rhythms of the second, Brain’s playing is a joy to behold.

The Philharmonia Orchestra provides an equally stunning accompaniment, with Galliera’s deft conducting allowing the beauty and intricacies of Strauss’ music to shine through.

Overall, Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat, Op. 11, performed by Dennis Brain and the Philharmonia Orchestra, is a timeless classic that showcases the artistry and mastery of all involved. It is a must-listen for fans of classical music, and especially for lovers of the French horn.

87. Kankie and the Concertina David Allen

Kankie and the Concertina is an album by David Allen, an accomplished accordionist known for his skillful playing and lively performances. Released in 1989, the album showcases Allen’s talents on the concertina, a traditional Irish instrument that is similar to the accordion.

The album features a selection of traditional Irish tunes and reels, played with Allen’s signature energy and enthusiasm. From the lively jigs and reels to the more melodic ballads, each track is a showcase of Allen’s virtuosic playing and deep understanding of the traditional Irish music genre.

The standout track on the album is the title track, “Kankie and the Concertina,” a lively and upbeat tune that is sure to get listeners tapping their feet and dancing along.

Overall, Kankie and the Concertina is a must-listen for fans of traditional Irish music and anyone who appreciates masterful accordion playing. David Allen’s skillful playing and infectious energy make this album a true gem of the genre.

88. Johnny Bothwell and His Orchestra – Johnny Bothwell and His Orchestra

Johnny Bothwell and His Orchestra is a swing and big band album by American saxophonist and bandleader Johnny Bothwell. The album was originally released in 1950 and features 12 tracks showcasing Bothwell’s exceptional skills on the saxophone.

The album includes classic swing tunes such as “In the Mood” and “One O’Clock Jump,” as well as original compositions by Bothwell himself. Each track is a showcase of Bothwell’s versatility and talent as a musician, with intricate melodies and energetic rhythms that are sure to get listeners on their feet.

One standout track on the album is “Swingin’ at the Not-Quite-Yet,” a lively and upbeat tune that features Bothwell’s dynamic saxophone solos and the tight harmonies of his orchestra.

Overall, Johnny Bothwell and His Orchestra is a must-listen for fans of swing and big band music. Bothwell’s masterful saxophone playing and the tight arrangements of his orchestra make for a truly enjoyable listening experience.

89. Concertos for Dancing – Freddy Martin

Concertos for Dancing is a swing and big band album by American bandleader Freddy Martin. Originally released in 1950, the album features 12 tracks that are perfect for dancing or simply enjoying the energetic and upbeat music.

The album showcases Martin’s signature style, which combines lively rhythms, big band arrangements, and smooth melodies. It includes classic swing tunes such as “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Boogie Woogie,” as well as original compositions like “Bumble Boogie” and “Piano Concerto in B-Flat.”

One standout track on the album is “Blue Piano Concerto,” which features Martin’s virtuosic piano playing and a catchy melody that is sure to get listeners tapping their feet. Another highlight is “Bumble Boogie,” a playful and upbeat tune that features a frenzied piano solo and a swinging horn section.

Overall, Concertos for Dancing is a fun and enjoyable album that showcases the talent and artistry of Freddy Martin and his orchestra. Whether you’re a fan of swing music or simply looking for some energetic and upbeat tunes to dance to, this album is sure to please.

90. Symphony No. 5, Op. 100 Sergei Prokofiev Сергей Прокофьев / New York Philharmonic / Artur Rodziński

Symphony No. 5, Op. 100 is a classical music album featuring the works of renowned Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. This album was performed by the New York Philharmonic and conducted by Artur Rodziński. The symphony is composed of four movements that showcase Prokofiev’s unique style and use of melody and rhythm.

The opening movement features a solemn and melancholy theme, while the second movement is more playful and energetic. The third movement is characterized by a graceful and lyrical melody, which builds to a powerful climax before transitioning to the final movement. The fourth movement is marked by its dramatic and intense passages, with Prokofiev’s use of contrasting rhythms and tonal shifts creating a dynamic and exciting listening experience.

Throughout the album, the New York Philharmonic delivers a virtuosic performance that fully captures the emotional depth and complexity of Prokofiev’s music. Rodziński’s masterful conducting adds a sense of urgency and energy to the symphony, making it a must-listen for fans of classical music and Prokofiev in particular.

91. Violin Sonata No. 2; Four Roumanian Dances – Béla Bartók / Tossy Spivakovsky / Artur Balsam

The album features two stunning compositions by Béla Bartók, played by renowned violinist Tossy Spivakovsky and pianist Artur Balsam. The first piece, Violin Sonata No. 2, is a complex and challenging work that showcases Spivakovsky’s virtuosic talent and Balsam’s skillful accompaniment. The second piece, Four Roumanian Dances, is a delightful set of traditional dances arranged by Bartók for violin and piano. Spivakovsky’s expressive playing brings out the rich folk melodies, while Balsam provides a lively and rhythmic foundation. This album is a must-listen for fans of Bartók’s music and lovers of violin and piano music in general.

92. For You Alone – Buddy Clark

“For You Alone” is a delightful compilation of romantic songs by the American singer, Buddy Clark. Released in 1951, this album features some of the most popular songs of the time, including “I Love You Because,” “Peg O’ My Heart,” and “The Anniversary Waltz.” Buddy Clark’s smooth and soothing vocals perfectly capture the essence of love and romance, making this album a perfect choice for those who enjoy listening to classic love songs. The songs are arranged with beautiful orchestration, which complements Buddy Clark’s singing, making this album a timeless masterpiece that will forever be a favorite among music lovers.

93. Symphony No. 1 In C Minor, Op 68 – Johannes Brahms / Wilhelm Furtwänglera

The album features a stunning performance of Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68 by Wilhelm Furtwängler and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. This symphony, one of Brahms’ greatest works, is known for its rich orchestration, complex structure, and powerful emotional impact. Furtwängler’s interpretation captures the drama and intensity of the music, with the orchestra producing a full-bodied, expressive sound. The album is a testament to Furtwängler’s remarkable musicianship and his ability to bring out the best in his performers. Fans of Brahms and orchestral music will appreciate this powerful and memorable recording.

94. You Do / How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You) – Bing Crosby and Carmen Cavallaro

“You Do / How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You)” is a charming and romantic duet by two legendary artists, Bing Crosby and Carmen Cavallaro. Released in 1947, this album features two beautiful love songs that capture the essence of the post-war era. Bing Crosby’s smooth and velvety voice pairs perfectly with Carmen Cavallaro’s piano melodies, creating a harmonious and intimate atmosphere. “You Do” is a slow ballad that showcases Crosby’s sentimental side, while “How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You)” is an upbeat and jazzy tune that highlights Cavallaro’s exceptional piano skills. This album is a must-have for anyone who appreciates classic love songs and the artistry of two of the greatest musical icons of all time.

95. Christmas Carols – The Hour of Charm All-Girl Orchestra and Choir

“Christmas Carols” by The Hour of Charm All-Girl Orchestra and Choir is a festive album filled with classic holiday tunes that will bring joy to any listener. Led by Phil Spitalny, this all-female ensemble presents traditional carols in a fresh and lively manner, showcasing the group’s impressive musicianship and vocal harmony. From the uplifting “Joy to the World” to the peaceful “Silent Night,” the album captures the spirit of Christmas with its joyous melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Whether you’re looking to set the mood for a holiday gathering or simply enjoy some cheerful music, “Christmas Carols” is the perfect choice.

96. Torch Songs – Dinah Shore

“Torch Songs” is a compilation album by American singer and actress Dinah Shore, released in 1950. The album features a collection of passionate and soulful ballads that showcase Shore’s powerful and emotive vocals. With lush orchestral arrangements and intimate piano accompaniment, Shore’s renditions of classic torch songs such as “Body and Soul”, “My Funny Valentine”, and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” are beautifully haunting and melancholic. The album captures the essence of 1950s romanticism, and is a timeless classic that continues to evoke powerful emotions in listeners to this day.

97. Benny Rides Again – Benny Goodman

“Benny Rides Again” is a timeless album from jazz clarinetist and bandleader Benny Goodman. Released in 1955, the album features Goodman’s classic big band sound, with swinging horns and tight rhythms that showcase the talents of his top-notch musicians. The album includes hits like “Stompin’ at the Savoy” and “Let’s Dance,” as well as lesser-known gems like “Goodbye” and “Seven Come Eleven.” Goodman’s virtuosic clarinet playing is on full display throughout the album, as he leads the band through complex arrangements with ease and precision. This is a must-have for any jazz enthusiast and a testament to Goodman’s enduring legacy.

98. Rhumba With Miguelito Valdes – Miguelito Valdés

“Rhumba With Miguelito Valdes” is a vibrant and lively album showcasing the talented Miguelito Valdes and his signature rhumba sound. Valdes, a Cuban-born vocalist, effortlessly blends Cuban rhythms with jazz influences, creating a dynamic and energetic musical experience. The album features a mix of classic rhumba tracks and original compositions, all delivered with Valdes’ smooth and passionate vocals. The backing band is equally impressive, with a tight and skilled ensemble of musicians providing a driving and infectious rhythm section. “Rhumba With Miguelito Valdes” is a must-have for fans of Latin music and anyone looking for a lively and captivating musical experience.

99. Les Cloches de Corneville – Robert Planquette

“Les Cloches de Corneville” is a French operetta composed by Robert Planquette in 1877. This album features a recording of the operetta with an ensemble cast, led by conductor Alain Lombard. The operetta tells the story of a young man who inherits a castle and the title of Marquis, but his true identity is kept secret. He falls in love with a village girl, Germaine, but is forced to leave her and return to his old life in Paris. When he finally returns to Corneville, his true identity is revealed, and he is able to marry Germaine. The album captures the playful and romantic spirit of the operetta with its lively and melodic music.

100. Symphony No. 38, in D, K. 504, Prague – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / St. Louis Symphony / Vladimir Golschmann

The 100th album on the list is a magnificent performance of Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 in D, also known as the Prague Symphony. Conducted by Vladimir Golschmann, the St. Louis Symphony delivers a precise and exhilarating rendition of this masterpiece. The opening Allegro is played with vivacity and precision, highlighting the rich orchestration and melodic interplay. The Andante movement is gentle and expressive, with delicate phrasing and a lovely solo flute. The third movement, Presto, is a lively dance that showcases the orchestra’s technical prowess. The final movement, Finale, is a joyous conclusion to the symphony, with the orchestra delivering a triumphant and energetic performance. This recording is a testament to Mozart’s genius and the skill of the St. Louis Symphony under Golschmann’s direction.