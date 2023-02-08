Songs with Tuesday in the title have been a popular theme in music for many decades, capturing the essence of this midweek day in a variety of musical styles. From upbeat pop and rock anthems to soulful ballads and country tunes, Tuesday has been celebrated in song by artists across the musical spectrum. Whether it’s a nostalgic ode to the day or a joyful celebration of the start of the week, songs with the Top 20 Tuesday in the title offer a glimpse into the emotions and experiences associated with this particular day of the week. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, contemporary pop, or anything in between, there is likely a song with Tuesday in the title that speaks to your musical taste and captures the spirit of this day. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular and enduring songs with Tuesday in the title, showcasing the diverse range of musical styles and emotions that this day has inspired.

1. “Tuesdays Gone” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Tuesdays Gone” is a classic rock ballad by Lynyrd Skynyrd, first released in 1973 on their album “Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd.” The song features a haunting melody and melancholic lyrics about the end of a relationship, with Tuesday symbolizing the end of the week and the end of the relationship. The song’s use of harmonica and steel guitar adds to the sense of sadness and loss, while the powerful vocals of Ronnie Van Zant convey the emotional weight of the lyrics. Despite its somber themes, “Tuesdays Gone” remains one of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s most popular and enduring songs, and continues to be a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

2. “Ruby Tuesday” by The Corrs

“Ruby Tuesday” is a cover of the classic Rolling Stones song, performed by Irish pop-rock band The Corrs. The song was released as a single in 2000, and was included on their album “In Blue.” The Corrs’ version of “Ruby Tuesday” features a folksy, acoustic arrangement, with prominent use of the band’s signature instruments: the violin, guitar, and bodhrán. The song’s lyrics mourn the loss of a relationship and the passing of time, with the titular “Ruby Tuesday” symbolizing the fleeting nature of life and love. The Corrs’ rendition of the song showcases their signature sound, blending traditional Irish instrumentation with pop-rock influences, and is a standout track on their “In Blue” album.

3. “Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones

“Ruby Tuesday” is a classic rock song by the legendary British band, The Rolling Stones. It was first released as a single in 1967 and later appeared on their album “Between the Buttons.” The song features mournful lyrics about the loss of a relationship, with the titular “Ruby Tuesday” symbolizing the fleeting nature of love and youth. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with prominent use of acoustic guitar, piano, and harmonica, but the melancholic lyrics give the song a bittersweet quality. “Ruby Tuesday” remains one of The Rolling Stones’ most popular and enduring songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song is a standout track on The Rolling Stones’ classic “Between the Buttons” album and continues to be a staple of classic rock radio today.

4. “Another Tuesday Morning” by Jim Brickman

“Another Tuesday Morning” is a soft, introspective instrumental song by American pianist and composer Jim Brickman. The song was included on his 1997 album “Picture This.” The song’s gentle piano melody, combined with strings and subtle use of percussion, creates a peaceful, contemplative mood. The song’s title, “Another Tuesday Morning,” suggests the feeling of the beginning of another week, and the sense of both the passage of time and the possibility of a new start. “Another Tuesday Morning” is a beautiful example of Jim Brickman’s signature style of piano-based instrumental music, and has become a staple of his live performances and albums. The song’s soft, introspective tone and use of melody make it a standout track on Jim Brickman’s “Picture This” album.

5. “Tuesday Afternoon” by The Moody Blues

“Tuesday Afternoon” is a classic rock song by the British band The Moody Blues, first released in 1968 on their album “Days of Future Passed.” The song features a soaring, anthemic melody and lyrics about the beauty and simplicity of everyday life. The song’s use of orchestral instrumentation, including strings and flutes, gives it a sweeping, epic quality. The song’s title, “Tuesday Afternoon,” suggests the mundanity of the day, but the lyrics and melody celebrate the small wonders of life and the passing of time. “Tuesday Afternoon” is considered a classic of the symphonic rock genre, and remains one of The Moody Blues’ most popular and enduring songs. The song continues to be a staple of classic rock radio, and is a standout track on The Moody Blues’ landmark album “Days of Future Passed.”

6. “Tuesday Morning” by The Pogues

“Tuesday Morning” is a folksy, upbeat track by the Irish-English punk band The Pogues. The song was released as a single in 1987 and later appeared on their album “If I Should Fall from Grace with God.” The song features driving acoustic guitar and mandolin, combined with the band’s signature mix of punk energy and traditional Irish instrumentation. The lyrics of “Tuesday Morning” are optimistic and celebratory, with references to drinking and carousing. The song’s title, “Tuesday Morning,” suggests the start of a new week, but the lyrics celebrate the joys of life and the pleasures of the moment. “Tuesday Morning” is a standout track on The Pogues’ album “If I Should Fall from Grace with God,” and is a prime example of the band’s unique blend of punk energy and traditional Irish influences.

7. “Groovy Tuesday” by The Smithereens

“Groovy Tuesday” is a power pop rock song by American band The Smithereens. The song was released as a single in 1991, and was included on their album “Blow Up.” The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar hooks, and upbeat lyrics about the joys of a carefree day. The song’s title, “Groovy Tuesday,” suggests the start of a new week, but the lyrics celebrate the pleasures of the moment and the desire to forget about responsibilities. The song is a prime example of The Smithereens’ signature sound, blending elements of power pop, classic rock, and punk energy. “Groovy Tuesday” is a standout track on The Smithereens’ album “Blow Up,” and remains a popular song among fans of the band and fans of power pop.

8. “Tuesday Maybe” by Way Out West

“Tuesday Maybe” is a downtempo, atmospheric electronic dance song by the Scottish duo Way Out West. The song was released in 1997, and was included on their album “Intensify.” The song features a lush, ethereal melody and ethereal vocals, combined with a pounding beat and intricate electronic production. The lyrics of “Tuesday Maybe” are cryptic and open-ended, with references to the passing of time and the uncertainty of the future. The song’s title, “Tuesday Maybe,” suggests the ambiguity of the day, with the future being uncertain. “Tuesday Maybe” is a standout track on Way Out West’s album “Intensify,” and is a prime example of the duo’s signature sound, blending elements of electronic dance music with atmospheric soundscapes. The song remains a popular choice among fans of electronic dance music and atmospheric electronica.

9. “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” by John Anderson feat. Blake Shelton

“Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” is a country duet by American singer John Anderson and Blake Shelton. The song was released as a single in 2014 and was a collaboration between the two artists. The song features a slow, melancholy melody, with lyrics about the end of a relationship and the inevitability of goodbye. The song’s title, “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone,” suggests the timeline of the end of the relationship, with Tuesday being the day that one person must leave. The song is a moving example of traditional country music, with a focus on storytelling and emotional lyrics. John Anderson and Blake Shelton’s vocal harmonies and chemistry add depth and emotion to the song, making “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” a standout track in both of their careers. The song remains a popular choice among fans of traditional country music.

10. “Tuesday Heartbreak” by Stevie Wonder

“Tuesday Heartbreak” is a soulful ballad by American musician Stevie Wonder. The song was released in 1972, and was included on his album “Talking Book.” The song features a tender melody and heartfelt lyrics about the pain of a relationship gone wrong, specifically the heartbreak that follows a failed romance. The song’s title, “Tuesday Heartbreak,” refers to the day of the week that the narrator experiences the end of the relationship. Stevie Wonder’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery add depth and soul to the song, making “Tuesday Heartbreak” a standout track on his album “Talking Book.” The song remains a popular choice among fans of Stevie Wonder and soul music, and is a classic example of the genre.

11. “Taco Tuesday” by Migos

“Taco Tuesday” is a high-energy rap song by the American hip-hop trio Migos. The song was released in 2019, and is a celebratory anthem about the joys of the titular day of the week. The song features a bouncy beat and infectious, catchy lyrics, with references to tacos, tequila, and having a good time. The song’s title, “Taco Tuesday,” refers to the tradition of eating tacos on Tuesdays and is used as a backdrop for the trio’s energetic rhymes. The song is a standout track on Migos’ album “Culture III,” and is a prime example of the group’s signature sound, blending elements of trap, hip-hop, and pop music. “Taco Tuesday” is a popular choice among fans of Migos and hip-hop music, and remains a fun and energetic anthem to this day.

12. “Tuesday’s Gone” by Hank Williams

“Tuesday’s Gone” is a melancholic country song by American musician Hank Williams. The song was released in 1949, and was included on his album “The Complete Hank Williams.” The song features a heart-wrenching melody and heartfelt lyrics about the end of a relationship, with references to the sadness of goodbye and the emptiness of a life without love. The song’s title, “Tuesday’s Gone,” refers to the day of the week that the narrator experiences the end of the relationship, but also serves as a metaphor for the end of a chapter in life. Hank Williams’ powerful vocal delivery and emotive style add depth and soul to the song, making “Tuesday’s Gone” a standout track on his album “The Complete Hank Williams.” The song remains a popular choice among fans of classic country music and is a timeless example of the genre.

13. “Tuesday’s Broken” by Sugarland

“Tuesday’s Broken” is a powerful country ballad by American duo Sugarland. The song was released in 2007 and features the distinctive harmonies of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. The song’s lyrics reflect on the end of a relationship and the pain of letting go, with references to broken dreams, shattered hopes, and the emptiness of life after heartbreak. The song’s title, “Tuesday’s Broken,” refers to the day of the week that the narrator experiences the end of the relationship and serves as a metaphor for the brokenness of the narrator’s heart. Sugarland’s stunning vocals, paired with a moving melody, make “Tuesday’s Broken” a standout track on their album “Enjoy the Ride.” The song remains a popular choice among fans of Sugarland and country music, and is a timeless example of the genre’s power to evoke emotions.

14. “Tuesday Morning” by Travis Haddix

“Tuesday Morning” is a soulful blues song by American musician Travis Haddix. The song was released on his album “Right Place, Right Time,” and features Haddix’s smooth vocal delivery and heartfelt lyrics. The song’s lyrics describe a lover’s regret after a one-night stand and the longing for a second chance. The song’s title, “Tuesday Morning,” refers to the day after the night of passion and serves as a metaphor for the aftermath of a fleeting encounter. Haddix’s bluesy guitar playing and powerful voice add soul and depth to the song, making “Tuesday Morning” a standout track on his album “Right Place, Right Time.” The song remains a popular choice among fans of blues music and is a timeless example of the genre’s power to evoke emotions.

15. “Tuesday” by I Love Makonnen feat. Drake

“Tuesday” is a funky hip-hop song by American artist I Love Makonnen featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song was released in 2014 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts and gaining critical acclaim. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joys of a carefree party lifestyle and the excitement of living life to the fullest. The song’s catchy chorus, “It’s just another mani-pedi day,” has become iconic and is often quoted by fans of the song. The addition of Drake’s smooth flow and confident delivery further elevated the song’s popularity and cemented its status as a classic hip-hop anthem. “Tuesday” remains a popular choice among fans of I Love Makonnen and Drake and is a timeless example of the genre’s power to create infectious party tracks.

16. “Love You Till Tuesday” by David Bowie

“Love You Till Tuesday” is a song by English singer-songwriter David Bowie, released in 1969. The song is a cheerful, upbeat tune that showcases Bowie’s unique vocal style and eclectic musical influences. With its playful melody and lighthearted lyrics, “Love You Till Tuesday” is a whimsical take on young love, with Bowie singing about the joys of a new romance. The song’s charming piano accompaniment and cheerful horns add to its cheerful atmosphere, making it a memorable and catchy tune. Despite being one of Bowie’s earlier works, “Love You Till Tuesday” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Bowie’s versatility as a musician and songwriter. It is a lighthearted and fun song that perfectly captures the excitement and optimism of young love.

17. “C U Next Tuesday” by Kesha

“C U Next Tuesday” is a song by American singer-songwriter Kesha, released in 2017. The song is a bold and unapologetic track that showcases Kesha’s powerful vocals and fearless attitude. With its upbeat dance-pop beats, the song is an anthem for female empowerment and independence, with Kesha singing about not being held back by the expectations of others. The song’s catchy chorus and driving rhythm make it a standout track that is sure to get listeners on their feet and dancing. “C U Next Tuesday” is a powerful declaration of independence, reminding listeners that they are in control of their own lives and can make their own choices. It’s a confident and empowering song that showcases Kesha’s unique musical style and her ability to create anthems that resonate with listeners.

18. “Tuesday’s Gone” by Metallica

“Tuesday’s Gone” by Metallica is a cover of the classic song originally performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd. The track is included on the album “Garage Inc.” which features covers and tribute songs by the heavy metal band. Metallica’s version of “Tuesday’s Gone” stays true to the original, but adds a heavier, more intense sound with thrashing guitar riffs and powerful drumming. James Hetfield’s distinctive voice brings a new energy to the classic song, while still preserving its melancholic and nostalgic feel. This version of “Tuesday’s Gone” has become a fan favorite, showcasing Metallica’s ability to pay homage to classic songs while still putting their own spin on them. The song is a testament to the versatility of the band and their love for different genres and styles of music.

19. “Tuesday Heartache” by Steve Perry

“Tuesday Heartache” is a song by American singer-songwriter Steve Perry. The song features a melancholic melody and emotive lyrics about the heartache and longing felt on a Tuesday. Perry’s powerful vocals convey the depth of the emotions portrayed in the song, making it a standout track. The song’s instrumentation includes piano, guitar, and drums, creating a beautiful and intricate soundscape that complements the lyrics. “Tuesday Heartache” showcases Perry’s ability to create deeply personal and moving music, making it a beloved song among fans of his work.

20. “Tuesday’s Child” by Steven Curtis Chapman

“Tuesday’s Child” is a song by contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman. The song features a soft and gentle acoustic guitar accompanied by Chapman’s smooth and emotive vocals. The lyrics describe the struggles and challenges of life and how they can be overcome through faith and hope in God. The song encourages listeners to trust in God’s plan and to find peace in the midst of life’s uncertainties. With its uplifting message and soothing melody, “Tuesday’s Child” is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of holding on to hope.