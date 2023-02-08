The name Mary is a timeless classic and has been a popular name for centuries. It is not surprising that many musicians have used the name Mary as inspiration for their songs. From classic ballads to upbeat pop songs, Mary has been the subject of countless hit tunes. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 songs with Mary in the title. From timeless classics like “Oh Mary Don’t You Weep” to modern hits like “Mary, Did You Know?” we have compiled a list of the most popular and enduring songs that mention this timeless name. Whether you are a fan of classic rock, folk, or contemporary pop, you are sure to find a few favorites on this list. So, sit back, relax, and let’s take a musical journey through the history of Mary in song.

1. “Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Proud Mary” is a classic rock n’ roll song by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The song features upbeat, driving guitar riffs and powerful vocals that tell the story of a riverboat worker who is proud of the work he does. The catchy chorus is memorable and will have listeners singing along in no time. The song is a perfect anthem for anyone who wants to feel proud of their hard work and their place in the world.

2. “Take a Message to Mary” by Everly Brothers

“Take a Message to Mary” is a classic ballad by the Everly Brothers. The song features beautiful harmonies and heartwarming lyrics about a man delivering a message to a woman named Mary. The song’s mellow and tender atmosphere creates a touching and nostalgic feel that will resonate with listeners of all ages. The simple instrumentation, consisting of just acoustic guitar and vocals, highlights the raw emotion of the song and allows the powerful harmonies of the Everly Brothers to shine. Overall, “Take a Message to Mary” is a timeless love song that will always be remembered for its charming delivery and touching message.

3. “The Wind Cries Mary” by Jimi Hendrix

“The Wind Cries Mary” is a psychedelic rock masterpiece by Jimi Hendrix. The song features Hendrix’s signature guitar virtuosity, with his emotive and soaring solos leading the way. The lyrics, inspired by a tumultuous time in Hendrix’s personal life, are enigmatic and open to interpretation, but the mournful tone of the song is undeniable. The song’s haunting and atmospheric production adds to its ethereal feel, making it a standout track in Hendrix’s legendary discography. With its powerful guitar work and evocative storytelling, “The Wind Cries Mary” is a timeless classic that showcases the incredible talent of one of rock’s most influential musicians.

4. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” is a upbeat rock hit by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The song features catchy guitar riffs, a driving beat, and Petty’s distinctive, raspy vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a fleeting love affair and a desire to escape to a simpler time, and the catchy chorus is sure to get stuck in listeners’ heads. The song’s memorable melody and upbeat energy make it a staple of classic rock radio, and a fan favorite. With its classic rock n’ roll sound and catchy chorus, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” is a timeless classic that is sure to get audiences dancing and singing along.

5. “Mary, Don’t You Weep” by Aretha Franklin

“Mary, Don’t You Weep” is a soulful gospel hymn performed by the legendary Aretha Franklin. The song features Franklin’s powerful and soulful vocals, accompanied by lush gospel arrangements and a choir. The lyrics, inspired by a biblical story, offer comfort and encouragement to listeners and tell the story of a woman who is overcome with grief but finds solace in her faith. Franklin’s soulful delivery and powerful voice convey the deep emotions of the song, making it a standout performance in her illustrious career. With its stirring gospel arrangement and powerful vocals, “Mary, Don’t You Weep” is a timeless classic that continues to uplift and inspire audiences to this day.

6. “Sweet Lady Mary” by The Small Faces

“Sweet Lady Mary” is a upbeat and catchy rock tune by The Small Faces. The song features upbeat, driving guitar riffs and soulful vocals that are sure to get audiences moving. The lyrics pay tribute to a sweet and beautiful woman, and the song’s memorable chorus is sure to stick with listeners long after it’s over. The song’s upbeat energy and classic rock sound make it a standout track in The Small Faces’ discography, and a fan favorite. With its catchy melody and upbeat feel, “Sweet Lady Mary” is a timeless classic that is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

7. “Mary” by Kings of Leon

“Mary” is a powerful and emotional rock ballad by Kings of Leon. The song features soaring guitar riffs, deep bass lines, and raw, emotional vocals that convey the feelings of longing and sadness. The lyrics, inspired by personal experiences, tell the story of a relationship that has gone wrong, and the deep pain and regret that comes with it. The song’s atmospheric production and powerful instrumentation create an intense and moving experience that will resonate with listeners. With its deep and emotional delivery, “Mary” is a standout track in Kings of Leon’s discography, and a powerful tribute to the struggles of love and relationships.

8. “Mary Long” by Deep Purple

“Mary Long” is a hard-hitting rock track by Deep Purple. The song features driving guitar riffs, heavy drum beats, and powerful vocals that are sure to get audiences pumped up. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who has wronged the narrator, and the song’s catchy chorus is sure to get stuck in listeners’ heads. The song’s classic rock sound and energetic delivery make it a standout track in Deep Purple’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its heavy sound and powerful vocals, “Mary Long” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among hard rock fans.

9. “Now Mary” by The White Stripes

“Now Mary” is an energetic and upbeat rock and roll tune by The White Stripes. The song features driving guitar riffs, a pounding beat, and raw, soulful vocals that are sure to get audiences moving. The lyrics tell the story of a chance encounter with a woman named Mary, and the song’s catchy chorus is sure to get stuck in listeners’ heads. The song’s classic rock and roll sound and energetic delivery make it a standout track in The White Stripes’ discography, and a fan favorite. With its upbeat energy and classic sound, “Now Mary” is a timeless rock and roll anthem that is sure to get audiences dancing and singing along.

10. “Cross Eyed Mary” by Jethro Tull

“Cross Eyed Mary” is a whimsical and upbeat folk rock tune by Jethro Tull. The song features flute-led melodies, lively acoustic guitar, and Ian Anderson’s unique vocals that deliver the song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics. The song tells the story of a woman named Mary who frequents a local pub and is known for her eccentric behavior. The catchy chorus and upbeat instrumentation make “Cross Eyed Mary” a standout track in Jethro Tull’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its lively and playful sound, “Cross Eyed Mary” is a timeless classic that continues to bring a smile to listeners’ faces.

11. “The Thoughts Of Mary Jane” by Nick Drake

“The Thoughts of Mary Jane” is a haunting and melancholic folk song by Nick Drake. The song features delicate acoustic guitar and Nick’s soft, introspective vocals, which convey the song’s wistful and contemplative lyrics. The song’s lyrics paint a picture of a woman lost in thought, musing on the events of her life and the world around her. The song’s introspective mood and delicate instrumentation make “The Thoughts of Mary Jane” a standout track in Nick Drake’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its beautiful melodies and introspective lyrics, “The Thoughts of Mary Jane” is a timeless classic that continues to touch listeners’ hearts.

12. “Mary Of The Wild Moor” by Johnny Cash

“Mary of the Wild Moor” is a haunting and evocative folk ballad by Johnny Cash. The song features sparse acoustic guitar and Johnny’s rich, deep voice, which delivers the song’s heart-wrenching lyrics. The song tells the story of a young woman named Mary who is lost in the wilderness and the sorrowful search for her by the people of the moor. The song’s emotional delivery and simple instrumentation make “Mary of the Wild Moor” a standout track in Johnny Cash’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its haunting melody and heart-wrenching lyrics, “Mary of the Wild Moor” is a timeless classic that continues to touch listeners’ hearts.

13. “Mary Goes ‘Round” by Mr. Big

“Mary Goes ‘Round” is a high-energy rock song by Mr. Big. The song features fast-paced guitar riffs, driving drums, and Eric Martin’s distinctive vocals, which deliver the song’s catchy and upbeat lyrics. The song tells the story of a woman named Mary, who seems to be the life of the party and always leaves a lasting impression on those she meets. The song’s energetic sound and upbeat lyrics make “Mary Goes ‘Round” a standout track in Mr. Big’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its catchy melody and upbeat energy, “Mary Goes ‘Round” is a timeless classic that continues to get audiences moving.

14. “Mary from the Dairy” by Max Miller

“Mary from the Dairy” is a charming and playful song by Max Miller. The song features lighthearted piano accompaniment and Max’s upbeat vocal delivery, which convey the song’s humorous lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love with a young woman who works on a dairy farm, and his attempts to win her heart. The song’s whimsical melody and humorous lyrics make “Mary from the Dairy” a standout track in Max Miller’s discography, and a fan favorite. With its playful energy and upbeat mood, “Mary from the Dairy” is a timeless classic that continues to bring a smile to listeners’ faces.

15. “Cousin Mary” by John Coltrane

“Cousin Mary” is a powerful jazz composition by legendary saxophonist John Coltrane. The song features Coltrane’s signature saxophone playing, accompanied by a tight rhythm section that creates a complex and dynamic musical landscape. The song’s driving beat, dissonant harmonies, and virtuosic solos showcase Coltrane’s unique approach to jazz, and his ability to create emotionally intense and captivating music. With its intricate melodies, complex harmonies, and powerful solos, “Cousin Mary” is a standout track in Coltrane’s discography and a true example of his mastery of the jazz genre. The song continues to be a favorite among jazz fans and musicians, and is considered a classic of the genre.

16. “Mary of Silence” by Mazzy Star

“Mary of Silence” is a haunting and atmospheric song by the alternative rock band, Mazzy Star. The song features the ethereal vocals of Hope Sandoval, layered over a delicate acoustic guitar and soft, atmospheric production. The lyrics paint a dream-like picture of a person yearning for someone or something unattainable, creating a sense of longing and emptiness. The song’s slow tempo and atmospheric production create a mood of introspection, inviting the listener to reflect on their own emotions and experiences. With its melancholic melody, introspective lyrics, and ethereal vocals, “Mary of Silence” is a standout track in Mazzy Star’s discography and a true example of their unique blend of alternative rock and dream pop.

17. “Old Mary” by The Dead Weather

“Old Mary” is a high-energy rock and roll track by The Dead Weather. This song features Jack White’s explosive vocals, complemented by a pounding drum beat, heavy guitar riffs, and a pulsing bass line. The song’s lyrics are cryptic, telling a story of a mysterious woman named Mary and the dangerous power she wields. The music creates a sense of urgency, driving forward with an relentless energy that is both captivating and intense. “Old Mary” is a standout track that showcases The Dead Weather’s raw energy, rock and roll swagger, and their ability to create music that is both dangerous and thrilling. With its powerful vocals, pounding rhythms, and raw energy, “Old Mary” is a perfect anthem for fans of high-octane rock and roll music.

18. “Blind Mary” by Gnarls Barkley

“Blind Mary” is a soulful and atmospheric track by Gnarls Barkley. This song features smooth vocals, dreamy keyboards, and a steady beat, creating a haunting and otherworldly feel. The lyrics describe a man’s longing for a lost love, who he refers to as “Blind Mary.” The song’s mellow and introspective vibe is heightened by the mournful horns, giving the track a melancholic and soulful feeling. The music is both intimate and expansive, creating a sense of mystery and longing that is both beautiful and moving. “Blind Mary” showcases Gnarls Barkley’s ability to craft songs that are both soulful and atmospheric, blending elements of R&B, soul, and psychedelic music to create something truly unique. With its touching lyrics, soulful vocals, and beautiful music, “Blind Mary” is a standout track from Gnarls Barkley that is sure to touch the hearts of all who hear it.

19. “Ave Mary A” by P!nk

“Ave Mary A” by P!nk is a powerful ballad that showcases the singer’s emotional vocals and poignant lyrics. The song is about letting go of the past and finding peace and solace in the present. The haunting melody and soaring chorus create a sense of uplifting sadness, as P!nk sings about embracing life’s ups and downs with grace and courage. The song’s tender and intimate tone, combined with P!nk’s raw, soulful delivery, make it a touching tribute to Mary and a testament to the power of resilience and hope.

20. “If My Mary Were Here” by Harry Chapin

“If My Mary Were Here” is a song by Harry Chapin, released on his posthumous album “Harry Chapin: The Gold Medal Collection.” The song is a tribute to his lost love, Mary. It’s a nostalgic and emotional ballad, as Chapin sings of missing Mary and reflects on the memories they shared. The song features Chapin’s powerful vocals and acoustic guitar, backed by gentle orchestral instrumentation. This beautiful and moving ballad is a testament to the lasting impact that love and memories can have on our lives.