The name Luna, derived from Latin for “moon,” has become a popular name for girls in recent years. But beyond being a name, Luna has also been a popular topic in music, with numerous songs dedicated to the moon or using Luna in the title. From romantic ballads to catchy pop tunes, the moon has been a muse for songwriters for decades. In this article, we will explore the top 20 songs with the name Luna in the title, showcasing the diversity of musical styles and genres that have been inspired by the moon. Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, or indie, there’s a Luna song for you. Some of the songs on this list are romantic and dreamy, while others are energetic and upbeat, but all capture the magic and mystery of the moon. Join us as we explore the celestial world of Luna in music, and discover the stories behind the songs that have been inspired by one of the most awe-inspiring sights in the night sky.

1. “Luna” by Up Dharma Down

“Luna” by Up Dharma Down is a hauntingly beautiful song that captures the feeling of longing and searching for something beyond reach. The mesmerizing vocals of lead singer Armi Millare, backed by the band’s intricate instrumentation, creates a dreamy atmosphere that draws the listener in. The lyrics speak of a journey to find oneself, with the moon as a guiding light, a constant presence in the dark. The song builds to a climactic finish, with Millare’s voice soaring over the intricate rhythms and harmonies of the band, leaving the listener with a sense of hope and wonder.

2. “LA LUNA” by LUNA

“LA LUNA” by LUNA, on the other hand, is a fun and upbeat track that mixes elements of pop and Latin music. The infectious melody and catchy chorus make it impossible not to dance along, while the playful lyrics speak of a night out on the town and the excitement of being young and free. The driving percussion, pulsing bassline, and energetic vocals create a party atmosphere that will have listeners singing and dancing along. It’s a feel-good song that celebrates life and the joy of living in the moment.

3. “Luna” by The Weasel King

“Luna” by The Weasel King is a haunting and atmospheric track that combines elements of indie rock and electronic music. The song features a sparse, minimalistic arrangement that allows the haunting vocals to take center stage. The lyrics speak of a love that is out of reach, with the moon as a constant reminder of what could have been. The haunting melody, ethereal synths, and driving rhythm create a sense of yearning and longing that will stay with listeners long after the song has ended.

4. “Love Me Luna” by Swish and Flick

“Love Me Luna” by Swish and Flick is a catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun, retro vibe. The song features a lively melody and playful lyrics that speak of falling in love under the light of the moon. The catchy chorus and infectious beat make it impossible not to dance along, while the bright production and shimmering synths create a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. It’s a fun, feel-good song that celebrates the joy of falling in love.

5. “Mi Sol, Mi Luna” by Elvis Crespo

“Mi Sol, Mi Luna” by Elvis Crespo is a vibrant and passionate Latin pop song that features a driving beat and infectious melody. The lyrics speak of a deep and intense love that is all-encompassing, with the sun and the moon as symbols of the power of that love. The song features a mix of traditional Latin instruments and modern production, creating a unique and dynamic sound. Crespo’s powerful vocals and the pulsing rhythm of the song will have listeners moving and feeling the intensity of the emotion conveyed in the lyrics.

6. “Luna” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“Luna” by The Smashing Pumpkins is a dreamy and ethereal song that combines elements of alternative rock and shoegaze. The song features a lush, atmospheric sound with layers of shimmering guitars and a hypnotic, repetitive rhythm. Billy Corgan’s haunting vocals add to the dreamlike quality of the song, while the lyrics speak of a journey through darkness in search of light. The song builds to a climactic finish, with a soaring guitar solo that captures the feeling of transcendence.

7. “La Luna” by Belinda Carlisle

“La Luna” by Belinda Carlisle is a classic 80s pop song with a catchy melody and infectious beat. The song features a driving rhythm, bright synths, and Carlisle’s powerful vocals. The lyrics speak of the power of the moon to bring people together, with a sense of celebration and joy. The song’s upbeat tempo and joyful energy make it a perfect party anthem that will have listeners singing and dancing along.

8. “Right By You (for Luna)” by John Legend

“Right By You (for Luna)” by John Legend is a heartfelt and emotional ballad that speaks of the bond between a father and daughter. The song features a simple, stripped-down arrangement with Legend’s soulful vocals taking center stage. The lyrics speak of the importance of being there for those you love, even in the darkest of times. The song’s raw emotion and vulnerability make it a powerful tribute to the strength of love and the bond between family members.

9. “Bella Luna” by Jason Mraz

“Bella Luna” by Jason Mraz is a romantic and uplifting song that celebrates the beauty of the night sky. The song features a bouncy rhythm, catchy melody, and Mraz’s trademark playful lyrics. The song’s upbeat tempo and joyful energy create a sense of optimism and hope, with the lyrics speaking of the power of love to light up even the darkest of nights. The song’s sunny disposition and catchy melody make it a perfect soundtrack for any summertime adventure.

10. “LUNA” by ONEUS

“LUNA” by ONEUS is a dynamic and energetic K-pop song that features a driving beat, catchy chorus, and complex vocal harmonies. The song’s lyrics speak of a desire to reach the moon and experience the world from a different perspective. The song’s production features a mix of traditional Korean instruments and modern electronic sounds, creating a unique and dynamic sound. The song’s vibrant energy and catchy melody make it a perfect example of the infectious and addictive nature of K-pop music.

11. “Luna” by Shinigami

“Luna” by Shinigami is a haunting and introspective lo-fi hip hop track that blends a melancholic melody with introspective lyrics. The song features a laid-back beat, atmospheric synths, and delicate piano chords that create a dreamy and introspective atmosphere. Shinigami’s introspective lyrics speak of a sense of loneliness and isolation, with a desire to escape the darkness and reach for the light of the moon. The song’s melancholic energy and introspective tone make it a perfect example of the emotive and introspective nature of lo-fi hip hop.

12. “Vaga luna che inargenti” by Cecilia Bartoli

“Vaga luna che inargenti” is a classical art song by Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini, beautifully performed by mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli. The song is a stunningly beautiful example of the bel canto style, with its graceful, flowing melody and delicate piano accompaniment. Bartoli’s rich, expressive voice brings out the emotional depth of the lyrics, which speak of the moon shining down on a deserted landscape. The song’s simple yet elegant beauty captures the essence of the romantic era, making it a timeless masterpiece.

13. “Luna” by HEO

“Luna” by HEO is an emotive and passionate rock ballad that combines driving guitars, soaring vocals, and a powerful beat. The song’s anthemic chorus and passionate vocals capture the intensity of the lyrics, which speak of a desire to escape the darkness and reach for the light of the moon. The song’s dynamic energy and emotional intensity make it a powerful example of the emotive and cathartic nature of rock music.

14. “Verde Luna” by Mariana

“Verde Luna” by Mariana is a beautiful and atmospheric song that blends elements of indie pop and folk music. The song features a delicate acoustic guitar melody, lush harmonies, and a dreamy atmosphere that captures the essence of a moonlit night. Mariana’s soulful vocals and poetic lyrics speak of a longing for connection and a sense of wonder at the natural beauty of the world. The song’s wistful energy and poetic lyrics make it a perfect soundtrack for a romantic and introspective evening.

15. “Luna” by Gus Benson

“Luna” by Gus Benson is a smooth and jazzy instrumental track that blends elements of jazz and R&B. The song features a mellow groove, lush chords, and a soulful saxophone melody that creates a relaxed and intimate atmosphere. The song’s smooth energy and laid-back vibe capture the essence of a moonlit night, with its sense of relaxation and introspection. The song’s smooth energy and soulful melody make it a perfect example of the emotive and intimate nature of jazz music.

16. “Luna” by DonWilson

“Luna” by DonWilson is a hauntingly beautiful song that blends elements of folk and indie rock. The soft guitar chords and DonWilson’s hushed vocals create an introspective and contemplative atmosphere, while the chorus featuring lush harmonies brings a sense of emotional release. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of loneliness, the passage of time, and the search for meaning in life. The music video, shot in black and white, showcases the stunning natural scenery of the Pacific Northwest, perfectly complementing the song’s introspective and dreamy mood. “Luna” is a captivating and moving piece of music that leaves a lasting impression.

17. “La Luna” by Pablo

“La Luna” by Pablo is a groovy Latin pop track that showcases the singer’s smooth vocals and catchy melodies. The song’s lively percussion, funky basslines, and bright horns make it a perfect tune for dancing and celebrating life. The lyrics, which speak about the beauty and power of the moon, add a touch of poetic and romantic flair to the track, while the accompanying music video featuring beautiful dancers adds to the joyful and festive atmosphere. Overall, “La Luna” is a feel-good and upbeat song that is sure to put a smile on your face and get your body moving.

18. “LUNA” by Diljit Dosanjh

“LUNA” by Diljit Dosanjh is a soulful Punjabi love song that features the singer’s signature blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. The song’s mellow acoustic guitar and soft percussion create a gentle and soothing atmosphere, while Diljit’s emotive vocals bring a sense of longing and passion to the track. The lyrics, which express the narrator’s devotion and adoration for his love interest, are heartfelt and romantic, making the song a perfect choice for a slow dance or a romantic evening. “LUNA” is a beautiful and touching song that showcases Diljit’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth.

19. “Nova Luna” by Mhiko

“Nova Luna” by Mhiko is an atmospheric and ethereal instrumental track that blends elements of ambient, new age, and electronic music. The song’s dreamy synths, haunting piano melodies, and soft percussion create a sense of calm and relaxation, making it a perfect choice for meditation, yoga, or relaxation. The track’s slow and steady pace and repetitive structure make it easy to lose oneself in the music and drift off into a peaceful state of mind. Overall, “Nova Luna” is a beautiful and introspective piece of music that is sure to soothe and inspire the listener.

20. “Luna Mezzo Mare” by Lou Monte

“Luna Mezzo Mare” by Lou Monte is a lively and humorous Italian-American song that tells a story about a fisherman’s attempts to catch a mermaid. The song’s upbeat and catchy melody, accompanied by traditional Italian-style instrumentation, creates a festive and playful atmosphere that is perfect for dancing and singing along. The lyrics, which are sung in both English and Italian, are humorous and lighthearted, adding to the song’s charm and whimsy. “Luna Mezzo Mare” is a fun and joyful tune that is sure to lift the spirits and bring a smile to the listener’s face.