Jackson is a popular name that has been immortalized in song by various artists over the years. From Michael Jackson to Alan Jackson, the name has inspired a wide range of songs in different genres, including pop, rock, country, and hip-hop. In this collection of the top 20 songs with the name Jackson in the title, we explore some of the most iconic and memorable tracks that celebrate the name and the people who bear it.

The songs in this collection offer a diverse range of perspectives on the name Jackson. Some are playful and light-hearted, like “Dance Like Michael Jackson” by Far East Movement, while others are more emotional and poignant, like “Irma Jackson” by Merle Haggard. Many of the songs pay tribute to famous Jacksons, like “Michael Jackson” by the Mitchell Brothers and “2300 Jackson Street” by The Jacksons, while others use the name as a symbol of broader themes, like freedom and social justice in “George Jackson” by Steel Pulse.

Through this collection, we see how the name Jackson has become a part of our cultural lexicon, and how it has been used by songwriters to express a wide range of emotions and ideas. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, country, or pop, there’s something for everyone in this collection of 20 songs with the name Jackson in the title.

1. “Miss Jackson” by Panic at the Disco

“Miss Jackson” is a song by the American rock band Panic at the Disco, released in 2013 as the lead single from their fourth studio album “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!”. The song features a fusion of pop, rock and electronic elements, and is characterized by a catchy chorus and driving beats.

Lyrically, the song tells the story of a relationship gone wrong, with the narrator addressing the mother of his former lover and apologizing for his behavior. The lyrics are poignant and introspective, conveying a sense of regret and the desire for reconciliation.

Overall, “Miss Jackson” is a high-energy, emotionally charged song that showcases Panic at the Disco’s ability to blend different genres and deliver powerful, relatable lyrics.

2. “Don’t Jackson My Pollock” by The Wyatt Act

“Don’t Jackson My Pollock” by The Wyatt Act is a fast-paced, punk-influenced protest song that takes aim at the gentrification and commodification of art. The lyrics reference iconic painters Jackson Pollock and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and express frustration with the way their work has been appropriated and commercialized. The song’s driving rhythm and distorted guitar riffs create a sense of urgency and anger, while the lead singer’s snarling vocals drive home the song’s message. “Don’t Jackson My Pollock” is a bold and confrontational statement about the commercialization of art and the need to preserve its authenticity and meaning.

3. “Jackson Pollock” by Douglas Widick

“Jackson Pollock” by Douglas Widick is a whimsical, upbeat song that celebrates the life and work of the iconic American painter Jackson Pollock. The lyrics describe Pollock’s artistic process and style, referencing his famous drip paintings and the way he would dance around his canvas while creating. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm evoke the joy and energy of Pollock’s work, while the playful lyrics and use of sound effects (such as the sound of dripping paint) add to the whimsical feel. “Jackson Pollock” is a fun and lighthearted tribute to one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century.

4. “Jackson Park Express” by Weird Al Yankovic

“Jackson Park Express” by Weird Al Yankovic is a humorous parody of the tropes and clichés found in many romantic ballads. The song takes the form of a love letter written by a passenger on a train to a woman he has just met on the Jackson Park Express. The lyrics are full of over-the-top declarations of love and elaborate descriptions of the train’s features, such as the snack car and the bathroom. The song’s slow, melodramatic melody and Yankovic’s exaggerated vocal delivery add to the comedic effect. “Jackson Park Express” is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the power of infatuation and the ridiculousness of love songs.

5. “Jackson” by Flatt & Scruggs

“Jackson” by Flatt & Scruggs is a classic bluegrass song that tells the story of a man named Jackson who falls in love with a woman named Marie. The lyrics describe Jackson’s pursuit of Marie and his determination to win her heart, despite the obstacles that stand in his way. The song’s upbeat tempo, driving banjo and guitar rhythms, and tight harmonies capture the energy and spirit of traditional bluegrass music. “Jackson” is a timeless ode to love and perseverance that has become a beloved classic in the bluegrass canon, and has been covered by many other artists over the years.

6. “Jackson” by Johnny Cash

“Jackson” by Johnny Cash is a classic country duet featuring the iconic singer and his wife at the time, June Carter Cash. The song tells the story of a man named Jackson who is planning to leave town with his girlfriend, but is warned by the narrator, Marie, that she’s seen his kind before and knows he won’t be able to settle down. The song’s catchy melody and Cash’s distinctive vocals, combined with the playful banter between Johnny and June, make for a memorable and engaging performance. “Jackson” is a quintessential Johnny Cash song that showcases his unique talent and personality, and has become a beloved classic in the country music canon.

7. “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast

“Ms. Jackson” by OutKast is a soulful and introspective hip-hop song that explores the emotional complexities of romantic relationships and family dynamics. The song addresses the mother of Andre 3000’s ex-girlfriend, apologizing for the way things ended between him and her daughter, and expressing his desire to maintain a positive relationship with her despite their differences. The song’s slow, melancholic melody and Andre 3000’s heartfelt delivery add to the emotional weight of the lyrics, while the catchy chorus and rhythmic beat create a memorable and danceable groove. “Ms. Jackson” is a timeless and deeply personal track that showcases OutKast’s unique blend of musical and lyrical artistry.

8. “Jackson Hole” by C.W. McCall

“Jackson Hole” by C.W. McCall is a classic country song that celebrates the natural beauty and rugged spirit of the American West. The song describes the journey of a truck driver as he drives through the stunning landscape of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, encountering cowboys, wildlife, and other travelers along the way. The song’s twangy guitars and upbeat tempo evoke the energy and spirit of country music, while McCall’s distinctive vocals and vivid storytelling create a sense of adventure and nostalgia. “Jackson Hole” is a timeless ode to the majesty of the American West and the freedom of the open road, and has become a beloved classic in the country music canon.

9. “Pretty Boy Jackson (feat. Yung Twix)” by Juicy Syrup

“Pretty Boy Jackson” by Juicy Syrup featuring Yung Twix is a modern rap song that celebrates the flashy lifestyle and success of the artists. The song’s lyrics describe their wealth, fashion sense, and romantic exploits, with Yung Twix boasting about his expensive cars and Juicy Syrup proclaiming himself the “king of the city.” The song’s catchy beat and melodic flow create a danceable groove, while the artists’ confident and playful delivery add to the overall appeal. “Pretty Boy Jackson” is a fun and energetic track that embodies the braggadocious spirit of contemporary rap music and highlights the artists’ personalities and talents.

10. “Jackson” by Lucinda Williams

“Jackson” by Lucinda Williams is a poignant and melancholic country ballad that tells the story of a woman who is struggling to come to terms with a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s longing for her former lover, Jackson, and her attempts to move on with her life despite her deep emotional pain. Williams’ soulful and emotive vocals, combined with the sparse and haunting instrumentation, create a sense of profound sadness and longing. “Jackson” is a powerful and deeply personal track that showcases Williams’ unique ability to convey complex emotions through her music, and has become a beloved classic in the country and folk music canon.

11. “Michael Jackson Is Online” by FreshMoon

“Michael Jackson Is Online” by FreshMoon is a techno-pop song that pays homage to the late pop icon, Michael Jackson. The song’s lyrics describe a fantastical scenario where Jackson is still alive and interacting with his fans online, sharing his music and his memories with the world. The song’s upbeat tempo, electronic beats, and catchy melody create a danceable and energetic groove, while the nostalgic and celebratory lyrics celebrate the enduring legacy of Jackson’s music and his impact on popular culture. “Michael Jackson Is Online” is a fun and imaginative tribute to one of the most influential and beloved pop stars of all time.

12. “Jackson Cage” by Bruce Springsteen

“Jackson Cage” by Bruce Springsteen is a powerful rock song that explores themes of confinement, disillusionment, and the struggle for personal freedom. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s sense of being trapped in a metaphorical cage, surrounded by the expectations and limitations of the world around him. Springsteen’s gritty vocals, driving guitar riffs, and pounding rhythm section create a sense of urgency and defiance, as the song’s protagonist fights to break free from the constraints that hold him back. “Jackson Cage” is a timeless and emotionally charged track that showcases Springsteen’s unique ability to capture the struggles and aspirations of the working class and the dispossessed.

13. “2300 Jackson Street” by The Jacksons

“2300 Jackson Street” by The Jacksons is a groovy and upbeat pop song that pays homage to the family’s childhood home in Gary, Indiana. The song’s lyrics describe the joy and nostalgia of growing up in a close-knit family and community, surrounded by music, love, and support. The song features the distinctive harmonies and vocal stylings of the Jackson family, as well as a catchy chorus and funky instrumentation. “2300 Jackson Street” is a fun and celebratory track that showcases the unique talent and charisma of one of the most iconic families in the history of popular music.

14. “Noah Jackson’s House” by Parzival and Solid State Survivors

“Noah Jackson’s House” by Parzival and Solid State Survivors Parzival is a German progressive rock band that has been active since the 1970s, known for their experimental and psychedelic sound.

15. “Dance Like Michael Jackson” by Far East Movement

“Dance Like Michael Jackson” by Far East Movement is an energetic and upbeat dance-pop song that pays tribute to the late pop icon and his iconic dance moves. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance with abandon, channeling the spirit and energy of Jackson’s legendary performances. The song’s catchy beat, synth-driven melody, and upbeat vocals create a fun and infectious party atmosphere, while the references to Jackson’s music and style add a nostalgic and celebratory dimension. “Dance Like Michael Jackson” is a catchy and fun track that embodies the joyful and timeless spirit of pop music and its ability to bring people together.

16. “Slow Down Jackson” by Olivia Newton-John

“Slow Down Jackson” by Olivia Newton-John is a romantic and playful country-pop song that tells the story of a young woman who falls for a charming and charismatic man named Jackson. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s growing infatuation with Jackson, as well as her desire for him to take things slow and not rush into anything. Newton-John’s smooth and soulful vocals, combined with the song’s catchy melody and upbeat instrumentation, create a sense of joy and playful energy that perfectly captures the excitement and uncertainty of falling in love. “Slow Down Jackson” is a charming and romantic track that showcases Newton-John’s unique talent and versatility as a performer.

17. “George Jackson” by Steel Pulse

“George Jackson” by Steel Pulse is a powerful and socially conscious reggae song that tells the story of the African-American political prisoner and activist who was killed in San Quentin State Prison in 1971. The song’s lyrics pay tribute to Jackson’s life and legacy, as well as the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in America. Steel Pulse’s distinctive sound and impassioned vocals create a sense of urgency and passion that perfectly captures the political and social context of the time. “George Jackson” is a timeless and powerful track that embodies the spirit of resistance, resilience, and hope in the face of oppression and injustice.

18. “Jackson” by Craig Finn

“Jackson” by Craig Finn is a haunting and introspective indie rock song that explores themes of memory, loss, and identity. The song’s lyrics describe a journey through the narrator’s hometown, as he reflects on the people and places that have shaped his life. Finn’s distinctive vocals and the song’s understated instrumentation create a sense of melancholy and reflection, while the sparse and poetic lyrics invite listeners to contemplate their own sense of place and belonging. “Jackson” is a haunting and evocative track that captures the beauty and complexity of human experience, as well as the power of music to connect us to our past and present.

19. “Irma Jackson” by Merle Haggard

“Irma Jackson” by Merle Haggard is a poignant and emotional country ballad that tells the story of an interracial couple in a time when such relationships were not socially accepted. The song’s lyrics describe the deep love and mutual respect between the narrator, a white man, and his African American partner, Irma Jackson. Haggard’s soulful and expressive vocals, combined with the song’s gentle instrumentation, create a sense of tenderness and vulnerability that perfectly captures the beauty and tragedy of their love story. “Irma Jackson” is a powerful and moving tribute to the resilience and dignity of those who have overcome prejudice and discrimination in the pursuit of love and happiness.

20. “Michael Jackson” by Mitchell Brothers

“Michael Jackson” by the Mitchell Brothers is a fast-paced and humorous UK hip-hop song that pays tribute to the late pop icon and his impact on popular culture. The song’s lyrics describe the influence of Michael Jackson on the narrator’s life, from his childhood memories of dancing to Jackson’s music, to his later experiences as a performer and fan. The Mitchell Brothers’ playful and irreverent style, combined with the song’s catchy beat and pop culture references, create a sense of lighthearted fun that perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of being a fan. “Michael Jackson” is a fun and upbeat track that celebrates the power of music to bring people together and inspire creativity.