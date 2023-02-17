Throughout the history of music, there have been countless songs that have been inspired by people, places, or events. One such name that has been used as inspiration for many songs is Amelia. This name has a certain charm and elegance to it that has caught the attention of many songwriters, and has resulted in a variety of songs being written with Amelia in the title. These songs range in genre from folk to jazz, country to pop, and everything in between. Each of these songs has a unique perspective on the name Amelia, whether it be a personal connection to someone with that name, a tribute to a historical figure, or simply a catchy word that fits into a melody. These songs allow us to explore the many facets of Amelia, and to appreciate the beauty and power of a name that has inspired so many artists over the years. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 20 songs with the name Amelia in the title, and explore the different ways that this name has been used in music.

1. “Amelia” by Cocteau Twins

“Amelia” by Cocteau Twins is a dreamy and ethereal track that captures the band’s signature sound of atmospheric and otherworldly music. The song features Elizabeth Fraser’s distinctive and haunting vocals, which are layered and blended seamlessly with Robin Guthrie’s shimmering guitar riffs and Simon Raymonde’s melodic basslines. The lyrics of “Amelia” are abstract and poetic, exploring themes of longing, loss, and memory. The music itself is built around a repetitive guitar motif, which serves as the backbone of the song, while the overall atmosphere is lush, immersive, and evocative. “Amelia” is a standout track in Cocteau Twins’ discography and a perfect example of their unique and captivating sound.

2. “Sweet Amelia” by Aaron Neville

“Sweet Amelia” by Aaron Neville is a soulful and heartfelt ballad that showcases the singer’s powerful and emotive voice. The song is a tribute to a woman named Amelia, and Neville sings about her with tenderness and admiration. The music is understated, with a simple and gentle melody that allows Neville’s vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are romantic and poetic, expressing the singer’s love and devotion to Amelia. Neville’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, as he effortlessly conveys the song’s emotional depth and captures the listener’s attention with his soulful delivery. “Sweet Amelia” is a beautiful and moving song that showcases Neville’s talent as a singer and storyteller.

3. “Amelia” by Andy Milne

“Amelia” by Andy Milne is a contemplative and introspective piano piece that features Milne’s exceptional musicianship and improvisational skills. The song is characterized by its melancholic and wistful melody, which is accompanied by delicate and intricate harmonies that evoke a sense of longing and nostalgia. Milne’s playing is expressive and nuanced, with subtle variations in dynamics and tempo that create a sense of organic movement and flow. The overall mood of the song is reflective and pensive, with an introspective quality that invites the listener to join in the artist’s musings. “Amelia” is a beautiful and haunting composition that showcases Milne’s talent as a composer and pianist.

4. “Amelia” by Besa

“Amelia” by Besa is an upbeat and energetic pop song that features the artist’s powerful vocals and a catchy and danceable beat. The song is characterized by its upbeat and optimistic mood, with lyrics that express a sense of joy and celebration. The music is driven by a pulsing electronic rhythm, with colorful and dynamic instrumentation that includes synths, drums, and bass. Besa’s vocals are confident and expressive, with a range that moves from soulful verses to soaring choruses. “Amelia” is a fun and infectious pop song that showcases Besa’s talent as a singer and performer, and is sure to get listeners moving and grooving.

5. “Amelia” by B.F.G

“Amelia” by B.F.G is a mellow and introspective indie folk song that features the band’s unique blend of acoustic instrumentation and ethereal vocal harmonies. The song is characterized by its gentle and understated melody, with delicate acoustic guitar picking and subtle percussion providing a foundation for the vocal harmonies. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of loss, memory, and longing. The vocals are soft and emotive, with a sense of vulnerability and intimacy that draws the listener in. “Amelia” is a haunting and evocative song that showcases B.F.G’s talent as songwriters and musicians, and is sure to resonate with fans of indie folk and acoustic music.

6. “Amelia” by Tommy Nilsson

“Amelia” by Tommy Nilsson is a beautiful and emotional ballad that showcases the artist’s powerful and soulful voice. The song is characterized by its sweeping and melodic instrumentation, with a lush and orchestral arrangement that creates a sense of grandeur and drama. The lyrics are romantic and poetic, expressing the singer’s love and devotion to Amelia. Nilsson’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, as he effortlessly conveys the song’s emotional depth and captures the listener’s attention with his passionate delivery. “Amelia” is a timeless and classic ballad that showcases Nilsson’s talent as a singer and storyteller, and is sure to resonate with fans of pop and ballad music.

7. “Amelia” by Joni Mitchell

“Amelia” by Joni Mitchell is a poignant and introspective folk-rock song that showcases the artist’s talent as a songwriter and lyricist. The song is characterized by its intricate and delicate guitar picking, which provides a foundation for Mitchell’s emotive and nuanced vocals. The lyrics are deeply personal and introspective, exploring themes of travel, self-discovery, and loss. Mitchell’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, as she delivers the lyrics with a sense of raw emotion and vulnerability. “Amelia” is a haunting and beautiful song that showcases Mitchell’s talent as an artist and is sure to resonate with fans of folk and singer-songwriter music.

8. “Waiting For Amelia” by Gretchen Peters

“Waiting for Amelia” by Gretchen Peters is a poignant and evocative country ballad that showcases the artist’s talent as a storyteller and songwriter. The song is characterized by its simple and heartfelt melody, with acoustic guitar and piano providing a gentle and understated accompaniment to Peters’ emotive vocals. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of love, loss, and hope. Peters’ vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, as she conveys the song’s emotional depth and captures the listener’s attention with her tender delivery. “Waiting for Amelia” is a beautiful and moving song that showcases Peters’ talent as a singer and songwriter, and is sure to resonate with fans of country and Americana music.

9. “Amelia” by Bell X1

“Amelia” by Bell X1 is an atmospheric and haunting alternative rock song that showcases the band’s talent for creating an immersive and cinematic soundscape. The song is characterized by its brooding and ethereal melody, with swirling synths, electric guitars, and driving percussion providing a dense and powerful instrumentation. The lyrics are introspective and poetic, exploring themes of love, loss, and identity. The vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of urgency and intensity that matches the song’s overall mood. “Amelia” is a beautiful and haunting song that showcases Bell X1’s talent as musicians and songwriters, and is sure to resonate with fans of alternative and indie rock.

10. “Amelia” by Lyonheart

“Amelia” by Lyonheart is a dreamy and atmospheric synthpop song that features the artist’s delicate and emotive vocals and a lush and dynamic production. The song is characterized by its ethereal and nostalgic melody, with shimmering synths and electronic beats providing a rich and textured soundscape. The lyrics are introspective and poetic, exploring themes of longing, memory, and self-discovery. The vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of vulnerability and intimacy that draws the listener in. “Amelia” is a beautiful and introspective song that showcases Lyonheart’s talent as a singer and producer, and is sure to resonate with fans of synthpop and dream pop music.

11. “Amelia” by Otto

“Amelia” by Otto is an upbeat and groovy Brazilian pop song that features the artist’s smooth and rhythmic vocals and a dynamic and infectious production. The song is characterized by its lively and catchy melody, with samba-inspired percussion and electric guitar providing a vibrant and energetic instrumentation. The lyrics are playful and romantic, celebrating the joy and happiness of love. The vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of passion and charisma that perfectly captures the song’s joyful spirit. “Amelia” is a fun and feel-good song that showcases Otto’s talent as a singer and musician, and is sure to get listeners dancing and smiling.

12. “Amelia’s Waltz” by At The Racket

“Amelia’s Waltz” by At The Racket is a charming and whimsical instrumental piece that showcases the band’s talent as musicians and composers. The song is characterized by its lilting and melodic waltz rhythm, with accordion and fiddle providing a lively and joyful instrumentation. The melody is playful and upbeat, with a sense of warmth and nostalgia that captures the listener’s attention. The musicianship is particularly noteworthy, with each instrument complementing and enhancing the others to create a rich and dynamic soundscape. “Amelia’s Waltz” is a delightful and cheerful tune that showcases At The Racket’s talent as a folk band and is sure to put a smile on the listener’s face.

13. “Amelia De Voce” by Ângela Maria

“Amelia De Voce” by Ângela Maria is a beautiful and emotive Brazilian bolero that showcases the artist’s talent as a singer and interpreter of music. The song is characterized by its gentle and romantic melody, with acoustic guitar and strings providing a soft and delicate instrumentation. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and longing. Ângela Maria’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of passion and intensity that perfectly conveys the song’s emotional depth. “Amelia De Voce” is a heartfelt and nostalgic song that showcases Ângela Maria’s talent as a singer and is sure to resonate with fans of Brazilian music.

14. “Amelia Earhart’s Last Ride” by Anne Freeney

“Amelia Earhart’s Last Ride” by Anne Freeney is a poignant and haunting folk song that pays tribute to the pioneering aviator and adventurer, Amelia Earhart. The song is characterized by its spare and melancholy melody, with acoustic guitar and fiddle providing a mournful and reflective instrumentation. The lyrics are evocative and powerful, using Earhart’s story to explore themes of courage, determination, and the cost of pursuing one’s dreams. Freeney’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of intimacy and empathy that makes the listener feel as though they are on Earhart’s final flight. “Amelia Earhart’s Last Ride” is a moving and thought-provoking song that pays tribute to a remarkable woman and is sure to resonate with fans of folk and Americana music.

15. “Amélia Dos Olhos Doces” by Apolo

“Amélia Dos Olhos Doces” by Apolo is a charming and romantic Brazilian samba that features the artist’s smooth and soulful vocals and a lively and upbeat production. The song is characterized by its catchy and melodic rhythm, with percussion, guitar, and horns providing a rich and dynamic instrumentation. The melody is sweet and romantic, with a sense of joy and passion that captures the listener’s attention. The lyrics are playful and romantic, celebrating the beauty and charm of a woman named Amélia. Apolo’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of charisma and warmth that perfectly captures the song’s joyful spirit. “Amélia Dos Olhos Doces” is a delightful and uplifting song that is sure to get listeners dancing and smiling.

16. “Amelia” by Beach Patrol

“Amelia” by Beach Patrol is a dreamy and atmospheric indie rock song that features the band’s hazy and ethereal soundscapes and thoughtful lyrics. The song is characterized by its mellow and contemplative melody, with shimmering guitars, smooth basslines, and ethereal synths providing a lush and immersive instrumentation. The vocals are soft and introspective, with a sense of melancholy and nostalgia that perfectly captures the song’s wistful mood. The lyrics explore themes of memory, loss, and the passage of time, with a particular focus on the bittersweet nostalgia for a past love. “Amelia” is a beautiful and introspective song that showcases Beach Patrol’s talent as musicians and songwriters, and is sure to resonate with fans of dream pop and shoegaze.

17. “Amelia” by Ben Bedford

“Amelia” by Ben Bedford is a haunting and evocative folk song that tells the story of the legendary American aviator, Amelia Earhart. The song is characterized by its spare and intimate melody, with acoustic guitar and fiddle providing a subtle and emotional instrumentation. The vocals are soulful and expressive, with a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth. The lyrics are poetic and contemplative, using Earhart’s story to explore themes of adventure, determination, and the human desire for freedom. “Amelia” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases Bedford’s talent as a songwriter and storyteller, and is sure to resonate with fans of folk and Americana music.

18. “Amelia” by Ben Patton

“Amelia” by Ben Patton is a soulful and melodic country-pop ballad that features the artist’s smooth and emotive vocals and a gentle and heartfelt production. The song is characterized by its sweet and romantic melody, with acoustic guitar and piano providing a simple and stripped-down instrumentation. The vocals are warm and expressive, with a sense of vulnerability and tenderness that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth. The lyrics are heartfelt and romantic, celebrating the beauty and charm of a woman named Amelia. Patton’s vocal performance is particularly noteworthy, with a sense of sincerity and passion that perfectly conveys the song’s emotional resonance. “Amelia” is a beautiful and uplifting song that is sure to resonate with fans of contemporary country and pop music.

19. “Grey Young Amelia” by B.C. Camplight

“Grey Young Amelia” by B.C. Camplight is a moody and atmospheric indie rock song that features the artist’s dark and introspective soundscapes and poetic lyrics. The song is characterized by its brooding and melancholic melody, with ethereal synths, guitar, and piano providing a haunting and immersive instrumentation. The vocals are soulful and expressive, with a sense of raw emotion and vulnerability that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth. The lyrics explore themes of loss, regret, and the passage of time, with a particular focus on the bittersweet nostalgia for a past love. “Grey Young Amelia” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases Camplight’s talent as a songwriter and musician, and is sure to resonate with fans of indie and alternative rock.

20. “Amelia” by Akiko Pavolka

“Amelia” by Akiko Pavolka is a beautiful and melodic jazz composition that features the artist’s elegant and sophisticated soundscapes and intricate arrangements. The song is characterized by its complex and intricate melody, with the piano, saxophone, and trumpet providing a sophisticated and nuanced instrumentation. The solos are inventive and virtuosic, with a sense of improvisation and spontaneity that perfectly captures the song’s musical depth. The composition is dedicated to the jazz pianist Amelia Burton, and the music reflects her talent, creativity, and passion for jazz music. “Amelia” is a captivating and mesmerizing song that showcases Pavolka’s talent as a composer and musician, and is sure to delight fans of jazz and improvisational music.