The word “Sunday” evokes a range of emotions and memories for many people, from lazy days spent relaxing to religious reflection and renewal. This sentiment is reflected in the music world, where many artists have chosen to use “Sunday” in their song titles. From classic ballads to upbeat pop songs, these tracks explore the many different moods and emotions associated with Sundays. Whether you’re looking for a sentimental ballad to accompany a reflective moment, or a fun and energetic tune to help you shake off the Sunday blues, there are best songs with “Sunday” in the title to suit your mood. Some of the most memorable examples include “Sunday Bloody Sunday” by U2, “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5, “Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon” by Queen, and “Everyday is Like Sunday” by Morrissey, to name just a few. These 20 songs with “Sunday” in the title provide a rich and diverse musical tapestry, showcasing the many different emotions that the day of the week can evoke.

1. “Sunday” by David Bowie

“Sunday” is a melancholic ballad by the legendary artist David Bowie, released in 2003 as part of his album “Reality.” The song’s introspective lyrics reflect on the passing of time, aging, and the bittersweet memories of youth. Bowie’s signature crooning vocals are accompanied by a simple yet haunting melody played on a piano, creating a tender and nostalgic atmosphere. “Sunday” has a nostalgic quality that captures the essence of Bowie’s later works, and showcases his ability to touch the hearts of listeners with his art. The song has been widely praised for its lyrical depth and emotional impact, cementing its place as a classic in Bowie’s discography.

2. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” by U2

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” is a powerful rock song by the Irish band U2, released in 1983 as part of their album “War.” The song was written in response to the conflict in Northern Ireland and addresses the issue of violence and sectarian conflict. With its driving rhythm and anthemic chorus, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is one of U2’s most well-known and politically charged songs. The song’s powerful lyrics and Bono’s impassioned vocals convey a sense of anger and urgency, urging listeners to strive for peace and understanding. Over the years, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” has become a staple of U2’s live performances and remains a powerful protest song that continues to resonate with audiences today.

3. “Sunday Sunday” by Blur

“Sunday Sunday” is an upbeat, Britpop-style rock song by the English band Blur, released in 1994 as part of their album “Parklife.” The song is a playful celebration of lazy Sunday mornings, with its jangly guitars, catchy melody, and upbeat lyrics capturing the relaxed, carefree feeling of a Sunday spent lounging around. The song’s energetic chorus and upbeat tempo have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Blur’s live performances. With its quirky, playful lyrics and upbeat sound, “Sunday Sunday” is a testament to Blur’s ability to craft catchy, memorable pop songs that capture the essence of British life and culture. Whether you’re enjoying brunch with friends or just taking it easy, “Sunday Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing day.

4. “Sunday Morning” by No Doubt

“Sunday Morning” is a laid-back, ska-influenced rock song by the American band No Doubt, released in 2003 as part of their album “The Singles 1992-2003.” The song features a sunny, reggae-inspired rhythm and breezy vocals from lead singer Gwen Stefani, capturing the relaxed, carefree feeling of a lazy Sunday morning. With its infectious melody and upbeat lyrics, “Sunday Morning” has become a fan favorite and a staple of No Doubt’s live performances. The song is a playful celebration of the simple pleasures of life and the joys of just kicking back and taking it easy. Whether you’re having brunch with friends or just soaking up the sun, “Sunday Morning” is the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing day.

5. “Sunday” by Sonic Youth

“Sunday” is a dreamy, atmospheric rock song by the American alternative band Sonic Youth, released in 2004 as part of their album “Sonic Nurse.” The song features a slow, ethereal melody, haunting vocals, and a wall of sound created by the band’s experimental use of guitars. “Sunday” is a meditation on the passage of time, with its lyrics exploring themes of aging, memory, and the search for meaning. The song’s dreamlike quality and atmospheric soundscapes create a sense of introspection and introspection, making it a standout track in Sonic Youth’s discography. With its experimental approach to music and its introspective lyrics, “Sunday” is a testament to Sonic Youth’s ability to craft unique and thought-provoking music that continues to captivate listeners.

6. “Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon” by Queen

“Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon” is a lighthearted, whimsical rock song by the legendary British band Queen, released in 1975 as part of their album “A Night at the Opera.” The song is a playful celebration of lazy Sunday afternoons, with its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and whimsical lyrics capturing the relaxed, carefree feeling of a Sunday spent lounging around. Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals and the band’s tight musicianship bring the song to life, making it a standout track in Queen’s discography. With its upbeat energy and playful lyrics, “Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon” is a testament to Queen’s ability to craft memorable, catchy pop songs that continue to delight listeners to this day. Whether you’re lazing in the sun or just kicking back with friends, this song is the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing Sunday.

7. “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5

“Sunday Morning” is a pop-infused, soulful rock song by the American band Maroon 5, released in 2002 as part of their album “Songs About Jane.” The song features a smooth, mellow melody and Adam Levine’s distinctive vocals, capturing the relaxed, easygoing feeling of a lazy Sunday morning. With its catchy chorus and upbeat energy, “Sunday Morning” has become a fan favorite and a staple of Maroon 5’s live performances. The song’s lyrics reflect the joys of taking it easy and spending time with loved ones, making it the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing Sunday spent with friends and family. With its infectious melody and upbeat energy, “Sunday Morning” is a testament to Maroon 5’s ability to craft catchy, memorable pop songs that continue to captivate audiences.

8. “Blue Sunday” by The Doors

“Blue Sunday” is a bluesy, psychedelic rock song by the legendary American band The Doors, released in 1972 as part of their album “Full Circle.” The song features a moody, atmospheric melody and Jim Morrison’s haunting vocals, capturing the feeling of a lonely Sunday spent in contemplation. With its introspective lyrics and atmospheric soundscapes, “Blue Sunday” is a standout track in The Doors’ discography, showcasing the band’s ability to create powerful, introspective music that connects with listeners on a deep emotional level. Whether you’re feeling down or just looking for a introspective moment, “Blue Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a quiet, introspective moment. With its haunting melody and introspective lyrics, this song is a testament to The Doors’ lasting impact on the rock music genre.

9. “A Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James

“A Sunday Kind of Love” is a soulful, bluesy ballad by the legendary American singer Etta James, released in 1960. The song features James’ powerful, emotional vocals and a slow, soulful melody that captures the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent in the arms of someone you love. With its heartfelt lyrics and soulful sound, “A Sunday Kind of Love” is a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists over the years. James’ powerful vocals and emotional delivery bring the song to life, making it a standout track in her discography. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday with your loved ones or just enjoying a quiet moment to yourself, “A Sunday Kind of Love” is the perfect soundtrack for a relaxed, romantic moment. With its soulful sound and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to Etta James’ lasting impact on the blues and R&B genres.

10. “Feelin’ Kinda Sunday” by Nancy/Frank Sinatra

“Feelin’ Kinda Sunday” is a lively, upbeat jazz song by the famous American singer Frank Sinatra and his wife, Nancy Sinatra. The song was released in 1967 and features the Sinatras’ energetic vocals and a swinging, upbeat melody that captures the carefree feeling of a Sunday spent with friends and family. With its playful lyrics and upbeat energy, “Feelin’ Kinda Sunday” is a lighthearted celebration of life and love, making it a standout track in Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s joint discography. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday with friends or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “Feelin’ Kinda Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its upbeat sound and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to the Sinatras’ lasting impact on the jazz and pop music genres.

11. “Everyday is Like Sunday” by Morrissey

“Everyday is Like Sunday” is a melancholic, introspective song by the iconic British singer Morrissey, released in 1988 as a single. The song features a sparse, atmospheric melody and Morrissey’s distinctive baritone vocals, capturing the feeling of a lonely Sunday spent in contemplation. With its introspective lyrics and atmospheric sound, “Everyday is Like Sunday” is a standout track in Morrissey’s discography, showcasing his ability to create powerful, introspective music that connects with listeners on a deep emotional level. Whether you’re feeling down or just looking for a moment of introspection, “Everyday is Like Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a quiet, introspective moment. With its haunting melody and introspective lyrics, this song is a testament to Morrissey’s lasting impact on the alternative rock music genre.

12. “Sunday Papers” by Joe Jackson

Sunday Papers” is a catchy, upbeat pop song by the British singer-songwriter Joe Jackson, released in 1979 as a single. The song features a lively, energetic melody and Jackson’s witty, observational lyrics, capturing the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent reading the newspaper and enjoying a cup of coffee. With its upbeat sound and playful lyrics, “Sunday Papers” is a lighthearted celebration of the simple pleasures of life, making it a standout track in Joe Jackson’s discography. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday reading the newspaper or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “Sunday Papers” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its catchy melody and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to Joe Jackson’s lasting impact on the pop and rock music genres.

13. “My Sunday Feeling” by Jethro Tull

“My Sunday Feeling” is a upbeat, folky song by the British progressive rock band Jethro Tull, released in 1968 on their debut album “This Was.” The song features a bouncy, folk-inspired melody and lead singer Ian Anderson’s playful, whimsical vocals, capturing the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent outdoors and enjoying nature. With its cheerful, lighthearted sound and playful lyrics, “My Sunday Feeling” is a standout track in Jethro Tull’s discography, showcasing their ability to blend traditional folk music with progressive rock elements. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday in the countryside or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “My Sunday Feeling” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its folk-inspired sound and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to Jethro Tull’s lasting impact on the progressive rock music genre.

14. “Sunday Morning Call” by Oasis

“Sunday Morning Call” is a upbeat, melodic rock song by the British rock band Oasis, released in 2000 on their fifth studio album “Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.” The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and lead singer Liam Gallagher’s distinctive, raspy vocals, capturing the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent recovering from a wild weekend. With its cheerful, energetic sound and upbeat lyrics, “Sunday Morning Call” is a standout track in Oasis’s discography, showcasing their ability to craft upbeat, melodic rock anthems. Whether you’re recovering from a wild weekend or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “Sunday Morning Call” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its catchy melody and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to Oasis’s lasting impact on the British rock music scene.

15. “Will You Be Staying After Sunday” by Peppermint Rainbow

“Will You Be Staying After Sunday” is a cheerful, upbeat pop song by the American sunshine pop band Peppermint Rainbow, released in 1969. The song features a bright, energetic melody and the band’s distinctive, high-pitched vocals, capturing the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent in the company of someone special. With its cheerful, upbeat sound and lighthearted lyrics, “Will You Be Staying After Sunday” is a standout track in Peppermint Rainbow’s discography, showcasing their ability to craft upbeat, joyful pop songs. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday with someone special or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “Will You Be Staying After Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its cheerful sound and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to Peppermint Rainbow’s lasting impact on the sunshine pop music genre.

16. “Loving You Sunday Morning” by Scorpions

“Loving You Sunday Morning” is a classic power ballad by the German rock band Scorpions, released in 1979 on their album “Lovedrive.” The song features a soaring, emotional melody and lead singer Klaus Meine’s distinctive, powerful vocals, capturing the feeling of a deep, abiding love that lasts even through the ups and downs of life. With its heartfelt, emotional sound and powerful lyrics, “Loving You Sunday Morning” is a standout track in Scorpions’s discography, showcasing their ability to craft timeless, classic rock ballads. Whether you’re feeling the love on a lazy Sunday morning or just looking for a powerful, emotional ballad, “Loving You Sunday Morning” is the perfect soundtrack for a heartfelt, romantic moment. With its timeless appeal and enduring popularity, this song is a testament to Scorpions’s lasting impact on the classic rock music genre.

17. “Raining on Sunday” by Keith Urban

“Raining on Sunday” is a poignant country ballad by Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban, released in 2002 on his album “Golden Road.” The song features a haunting, emotional melody and Urban’s distinctive, smooth vocals, capturing the feeling of a rain-soaked Sunday spent reflecting on a lost love. With its mellow, introspective sound and powerful lyrics, “Raining on Sunday” is a standout track in Urban’s discography, showcasing his ability to craft heartfelt, emotional country ballads. Whether you’re feeling down on a rainy Sunday or just looking for a powerful, introspective ballad, “Raining on Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a contemplative, emotional moment. With its timeless appeal and enduring popularity, this song is a testament to Keith Urban’s lasting impact on the contemporary country music scene.

18. “Sunday Girl” by Blondie

“Sunday Girl” is a classic New Wave pop song by American rock band Blondie, released in 1978 on their album “Parallel Lines.” The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and lead singer Debbie Harry’s distinctive, sultry vocals, capturing the feeling of a Sunday spent searching for love. With its upbeat, danceable sound and lighthearted lyrics, “Sunday Girl” is a standout track in Blondie’s discography, showcasing their ability to craft fun, upbeat pop songs. Whether you’re spending a Sunday looking for love or just looking for a catchy, upbeat tune, “Sunday Girl” is the perfect soundtrack for a fun-filled, dance-filled moment. With its timeless appeal and enduring popularity, this song is a testament to Blondie’s lasting impact on the New Wave and pop music genres.

19. “Another Park, Another Sunday” by Doobie Bros

“Another Park, Another Sunday” is a cheerful, upbeat rock song by the American rock band The Doobie Brothers, released in 1974 on their album “What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits.” The song features a bright, energetic melody and the band’s distinctive, tight harmonies, capturing the feeling of a lazy Sunday spent enjoying the simple pleasures of life. With its upbeat, cheerful sound and lighthearted lyrics, “Another Park, Another Sunday” is a standout track in The Doobie Brothers’ discography, showcasing their ability to craft upbeat, joyful rock songs. Whether you’re spending a lazy Sunday in the park or just looking for a cheerful, upbeat tune, “Another Park, Another Sunday” is the perfect soundtrack for a lighthearted, fun-filled moment. With its cheerful sound and timeless appeal, this song is a testament to The Doobie Brothers’ lasting impact on the classic rock music genre.

20. “Sunday Morning Coming Down” by Kris Kristofferson

“Sunday Morning Coming Down” is a poignant country ballad by American singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, released in 1970 on his album “Kristofferson.” The song features a haunting, emotional melody and Kristofferson’s distinctive, rugged vocals, capturing the feeling of a hungover Sunday spent reflecting on life’s struggles. With its mellow, introspective sound and powerful lyrics, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” is a standout track in Kristofferson’s discography, showcasing his ability to craft heartfelt, emotional country ballads. Whether you’re feeling down on a Sunday morning or just looking for a powerful, introspective ballad, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” is the perfect soundtrack for a contemplative, emotional moment. With its timeless appeal and enduring popularity, this song is a testament to Kris Kristofferson’s lasting impact on the contemporary country music scene.