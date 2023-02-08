The color purple has long been associated with royalty, luxury, and mystery. It’s no surprise then that so many musicians have written songs inspired by the regal hue. From classic rock to contemporary R&B, the color purple has been a muse for generations of musicians. In this article, we’ll be exploring the Top 20 Songs with Purple in the Title. From Prince’s iconic hit “Purple Rain” to “Purple Heather” by Rod Stewart, these tracks capture the essence of the color through their lyrics, melodies, and instrumentation. These songs range from upbeat party anthems to introspective ballads and offer a fascinating glimpse into how different artists have interpreted the color. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the artists on this list or simply looking for some fresh tunes to add to your playlist, you’re sure to find something you’ll love among these Top 20 Songs with Purple in the Title.

1. “Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

“Purple Haze” is a classic psychedelic rock song by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. It was released in 1967 and quickly became one of Hendrix’s signature tracks. With its distinctive guitar riff, trippy lyrics and powerful vocals, “Purple Haze” captures the essence of the counterculture movement of the 60s. The song is considered one of the greatest guitar performances of all time and has been covered by countless artists in various genres. Despite its age, “Purple Haze” continues to be a popular tune, embodying the spirit of experimentation and rebellion that defined an era.

2. “Purple Snowflakes” by Marvin Gaye

“Purple Snowflakes” is a soulful ballad recorded by the legendary Marvin Gaye. The song was released in 1964 and showcases Gaye’s smooth, emotive vocals and his ability to convey complex emotions through song. With its touching lyrics and soulful melody, “Purple Snowflakes” is a timeless classic that remains popular to this day. The song has been widely praised for its ability to evoke feelings of nostalgia and longing, and is widely regarded as one of Gaye’s finest works. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Gaye or just discovering his music for the first time, “Purple Snowflakes” is a must-listen.

3. “The Witch Doctor Meets The Purple People Eater” by The Big Bopper

“The Witch Doctor Meets The Purple People Eater” is a novelty song recorded by The Big Bopper. The song was released in 1958 and is a humorous mashup of two popular tunes of the time, “The Witch Doctor” and “Purple People Eater”. With its catchy, upbeat melody and silly lyrics, “The Witch Doctor Meets The Purple People Eater” became an instant hit, reaching the top 20 on the pop charts. The song is considered a classic example of the novelty genre, and is still remembered today for its playful spirit and infectious energy. If you’re in the mood for some lighthearted fun, “The Witch Doctor Meets The Purple People Eater” is sure to bring a smile to your face.

4. “Purple Heather” by Van Morrison

“Purple Heather” is a folksy ballad recorded by Van Morrison. The song was included on his 1997 album “The Healing Game” and is known for its warm, nostalgic feel. With its simple yet poignant lyrics and haunting melody, “Purple Heather” has been praised for its ability to evoke feelings of longing and reminiscence. The song’s title refers to the Scottish heather, a symbol of home and familiarity for Morrison, and the purple hue adds to the melancholic, romantic atmosphere of the track. If you’re a fan of Morrison’s soulful and introspective music, “Purple Heather” is a must-listen.

5. “Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

“Purple People Eater” is a novelty song recorded by Sheb Wooley. The song was released in 1958 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the pop charts. With its catchy melody and absurd lyrics about a purple alien creature, “Purple People Eater” is a classic example of the novelty genre. Despite its silly subject matter, the song has been widely praised for its upbeat energy and infectious sense of humor. To this day, “Purple People Eater” remains a beloved pop culture staple, and its catchy tune continues to be a favorite among music fans of all ages. If you’re looking for a fun, lighthearted tune, “Purple People Eater” is sure to bring a smile to your face.

6. “Purple Heather” by Rod Stewart

“Purple Heather” is a touching ballad recorded by Rod Stewart. The song was included on his 2002 album “Human” and is known for its emotional delivery and heartfelt lyrics. The song’s title references the purple heather, a symbol of Scotland, and the lyrics reflect on memories of home and the people who have made an impact on our lives. With its poignant melody and powerful vocals, “Purple Heather” is a touching tribute to the people and places we hold dear. If you’re a fan of Stewart’s soulful and introspective music, “Purple Heather” is a must-listen.

7. “Deep Purple” by Donny and Marie Osmond

“Deep Purple” is a classic pop standard recorded by Donny and Marie Osmond. The song was originally written in 1939 and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Donny and Marie’s version, released in 1974, showcases their tight harmonies and upbeat, energetic delivery. With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “Deep Purple” is a feel-good song that has been a favorite of music fans for decades. Whether you’re a fan of the Osmonds or just looking for a classic tune to brighten your day, “Deep Purple” is sure to bring a smile to your face.

8. “Purple Reindeer” by Steve Altman

“Purple Reindeer” is a playful holiday song recorded by Steve Altman. The song was included on his 2005 album “A Very Steve Christmas” and is known for its whimsical lyrics and upbeat melody. The song tells the story of a purple reindeer who is determined to join Santa’s team and spread holiday cheer. With its catchy chorus and cheerful spirit, “Purple Reindeer” is a fun and lighthearted addition to any holiday playlist. If you’re a fan of holiday music and enjoy a good laugh, “Purple Reindeer” is sure to put you in the festive spirit.

9. “Purple Stain” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Purple Stain” is a funky rock song recorded by The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The song was included on their 1999 album “Californication” and is known for its energetic beats and driving guitar riffs. The lyrics are abstract and open to interpretation, but the overall mood of the song is one of defiance and determination. With its aggressive instrumentation and powerful vocals, “Purple Stain” is a standout track that showcases the Chili Peppers’ unique blend of punk, funk, and rock. If you’re a fan of the band’s eclectic sound, “Purple Stain” is a must-listen.

10. “Purple Rain” by Prince

“Purple Rain” is a legendary power ballad recorded by the late, great musician Prince. The song was included on the soundtrack to the 1984 film of the same name, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest musical compositions of all time. The song’s emotive melody and powerful vocals convey a sense of longing, heartache, and resilience, making it a timeless classic. With its iconic guitar solo and unforgettable chorus, “Purple Rain” remains a testament to Prince’s musical genius. Whether you’re a fan of the artist or just appreciate great music, “Purple Rain” is a must-listen.

11. “Pale Purple” by Ani DiFranco

“Pale Purple” is a soulful and introspective song recorded by Ani DiFranco. The song was included on her 2002 album “Evolve” and is known for its haunting melody and introspective lyrics. The song reflects on the fragility of life and the beauty of nature, painting a vivid picture of the world around us. With its acoustic guitar and gentle, evocative vocals, “Pale Purple” is a moving and introspective track that showcases Ani DiFranco’s unique musical style. If you’re a fan of introspective and thought-provoking music, “Pale Purple” is a must-listen.

12. “Purple Sky” by Kid Rock

“Purple Sky” is a high-energy rock song recorded by Kid Rock. The song was included on his 2007 album “Rock N Roll Jesus” and is known for its driving beats and rebellious spirit. The lyrics embody Kid Rock’s signature blend of rap, rock, and country, and the track features his signature raspy vocals and powerful guitar riffs. With its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, “Purple Sky” is a perfect example of Kid Rock’s unique musical style and appeals to fans of all genres. Whether you’re a fan of rock, rap, or country, “Purple Sky” is a must-listen.

13. “Voices Green And Purple” by The Bees

“Voices Green and Purple” is a sunny, upbeat song recorded by The Bees. The song was included on their 2003 album “Free The Bees” and is known for its catchy melody and vibrant rhythms. The song’s upbeat sound is paired with whimsical lyrics that paint a picture of a carefree, summer day. With its upbeat tempo and upbeat lyrics, “Voices Green and Purple” is the perfect track to get you in a good mood and feeling ready to take on the world. If you’re a fan of upbeat, feel-good music, “Voices Green and Purple” is a must-listen.

14. “A Man in a Purple Dress” by The Who

“A Man in a Purple Dress” is a rock song recorded by The Who. The song was included on their 2006 album “Endless Wire” and is known for its driving beats and powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics address the theme of societal judgment and conformity, and the title “A Man in a Purple Dress” serves as a metaphor for individuality and nonconformity. With its heavy guitar riffs and driving rhythm, “A Man in a Purple Dress” is a classic example of The Who’s powerful, driving rock sound. If you’re a fan of classic rock and powerful anthems, “A Man in a Purple Dress” is a must-listen.

15. “Start Wearing Purple” by Gogol Bordello

“Start Wearing Purple” is a high-energy, punk-infused song recorded by Gogol Bordello. The song was included on their 2002 album “Multi Kontra Culti vs. Irony” and is known for its frenetic energy and upbeat, danceable rhythm. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to be proud of their individuality and embrace their unique qualities, no matter how unconventional they may be. With its fast pace and infectious energy, “Start Wearing Purple” is the perfect track to get you pumped up and moving. If you’re a fan of high-energy music and upbeat, danceable rhythms, “Start Wearing Purple” is a must-listen.

16. “Purple Kisses” by The-Dream

“Purple Kisses” is a smooth, sensual R&B track recorded by The-Dream. The song was included on his 2007 album “Love vs. Money” and is known for its slow, seductive beats and romantic lyrics. The song’s vocals are delivered in The-Dream’s signature smooth, falsetto style, and the lyrics describe the intense, passionate feelings of desire and love. With its slow, sensual rhythm and seductive vocals, “Purple Kisses” is the perfect track for setting the mood for a romantic evening. If you’re a fan of R&B music and love songs, “Purple Kisses” is a must-listen.

17. “Purple Rain” by Etta James

“Purple Rain” is a soulful rendition of the classic track originally recorded by Prince. Etta James’ version of the song was released in 1997 and features her powerful, soulful vocals over a backdrop of bluesy instrumentation. Her passionate delivery of the lyrics conveys the emotion behind the song, and her soulful voice brings a new depth and soul to the already iconic track. This cover is a testament to Etta James’ legendary status as one of the greatest blues and soul singers of all time. If you’re a fan of classic soul and blues music, “Purple Rain” by Etta James is a must-listen.

18. “Biff the Friendly Purple Bear” by Mac Davis

“Biff the Friendly Purple Bear” is a playful and whimsical song by Mac Davis. The song features a fun, upbeat melody and a cheerful, sing-along chorus. The lyrics tell the story of Biff, a friendly purple bear, who is loved by all the children in the forest. Biff’s joyful personality and kind heart make him a beloved friend to everyone he meets, and the song celebrates his unique qualities and the happiness he brings to others. This song is perfect for children and families, and is sure to bring a smile to your face and a skip to your step. If you’re looking for a cheerful and uplifting tune, “Biff the Friendly Purple Bear” is a must-listen!

19. “Purple Stuff [Remix]” by Big Moe

“Purple Stuff [Remix]” by Big Moe is a laid-back, slow-paced rap track with a smooth and soulful melody. The song’s lyrics are filled with playful references to the rapper’s favorite drink, purple lean, a combination of codeine-based cough syrup and soda. The song’s mellow, hypnotic beat and Big Moe’s smooth, raspy vocals create a relaxed and hypnotic vibe, making it perfect for late-night listening or winding down after a long day. The remix version of the song adds a modern twist to the classic track, with updated production elements and a fresh, contemporary sound. Overall, “Purple Stuff [Remix]” is a standout track from Big Moe, showcasing his unique style and smooth delivery.

20. “Purple Rain” by Dwight Yoakam

“Purple Rain” by Dwight Yoakam is a country-style rendition of Prince’s iconic ballad. Yoakam’s deep, soulful voice paired with his signature twangy guitar sound creates a unique version of the classic song. The song’s message of love, loss, and heartbreak remains the same, but Yoakam puts his own spin on it, showcasing his versatility and musical range. With a steady beat and heartfelt lyrics, “Purple Rain” showcases Yoakam’s signature sound and his ability to take on a classic and make it his own.