An ostinato is a repeating musical phrase that provides the foundation for a piece of music. This musical device can take many forms, from a simple bass line to a complex rhythm pattern, and it is a staple of many different musical styles. From classical to pop, rock to hip hop, ostinati have been used by composers and musicians for centuries to create memorable and impactful songs. In this list of the “Top 20 Songs with Ostinato“, we will be exploring some of the most iconic and enduring examples of this musical technique. Whether you are a seasoned music aficionado or simply a fan of great songs, this list is sure to have something for everyone. From timeless classics to modern hits, these songs demonstrate the versatility and power of the ostinato and how it can be used to create music that is both memorable and impactful. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover some of the greatest songs with ostinato in the world of music.

1. “Ice, Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

“Ice, Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice is a classic hip-hop song released in 1990. The song was Vanilla Ice’s debut single and was a huge commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a sample from Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” and has become one of the most recognizable hip-hop songs of all time. Vanilla Ice’s energetic rapping style, catchy beats, and fun lyrics make this song a staple of any party playlist.

2. “Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson

“Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson is a classic R&B pop song released in 1982. The song became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is widely considered one of the greatest pop songs of all time. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is confronted by a woman who claims that he is the father of one of her twins. The song is characterized by its smooth funk sound, Jackson’s unique vocal style, and its memorable hook. The music video for the song features Jackson’s iconic dance moves, solidifying his status as the “King of Pop”. “Billy Jean” remains one of Jackson’s most beloved and enduring hits, and continues to be widely played on radio and in popular culture today.

3. “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer is a classic hip-hop song that was released in 1990. It was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on charts across the world, and has since become an iconic piece of pop culture. The song features MC Hammer’s signature rapping style and energetic dance beats, accompanied by a prominent use of a sample from Rick James’s “Super Freak”. The catchy chorus, with its upbeat and motivational lyrics, has made this song a staple at parties and in sports arenas. MC Hammer’s high-energy performance and distinctive style have made “U Can’t Touch This” a timeless piece of music.

4. “Pompeii” by Bastille

“Pompeii” by Bastille is a song that was released in 2013 and became a massive hit worldwide. The song was a part of their first studio album “Bad Blood.” The song has a catchy pop beat with powerful lyrics and an anthemic chorus. The song is about the remnants of a failed relationship and how the singer is trying to move on and forget about it. The lyrics of “Pompeii” are both introspective and universal, and the song’s upbeat melody makes it a fun listen. Overall, “Pompeii” is a great example of Bastille’s unique style of mixing pop, rock, and electronic music to create a memorable, upbeat song.

5. “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve

“Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve is a classic alternative rock track from their album “Urban Hymns.” The song features a prominent sample from the Andrew Loog Oldham Orchestra’s rendition of “The Last Time” by The Rolling Stones, which adds to its haunting and melancholic atmosphere. The lyrics speak about the struggles and difficulties of life, with a message about how to keep going despite the setbacks. With its prominent strings, driving beat, and passionate vocals, “Bittersweet Symphony” is a powerful and timeless anthem that continues to be popular to this day.

6. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry

“Dark Horse” by Katy Perry is a upbeat pop song with a mix of hip-hop, trap, and electronic elements. The song features rapper Juicy J and was released in 2013. The lyrics talk about how the singer is a “dark horse” in love, and how her mysterious and unexpected qualities make her irresistible to her love interest. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning multiple awards and nominations. The music video features Katy Perry in a colorful, fantasy world filled with mythical creatures and magic, further emphasizing the song’s theme of being unpredictable and unique.

7. “Stayin’ Alive” by N-Trance

“Stayin’ Alive” by N-Trance is a dance floor classic and a high energy, upbeat track that is perfect for any party or dance occasion. The song is a cover of the Bee Gees hit of the same name and features a driving beat, soaring vocals and a catchy chorus that is sure to get the crowd moving. The song was a huge hit in the dance club scene in the late 90s and early 2000s and remains a popular choice for dance DJs to this day. With its infectious energy and upbeat vibe, “Stayin’ Alive” is sure to get you up and dancing no matter where you are.

8. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

“Superstition” is a classic funk and R&B song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1972. With its catchy bassline and prominent use of the clavinet, this song has become one of Wonder’s most iconic and beloved tracks. The lyrics touch on themes of superstition and belief, encouraging listeners to let go of their fears and embrace their own power. Over the years, “Superstition” has been covered and sampled by numerous artists across a variety of genres, solidifying its place as a timeless classic of popular music.

9. “Loser” by Beck

“Loser” is an alternative rock song by American musician Beck, released in 1994. With its lo-fi production, unconventional structures, and humorous lyrics, “Loser” helped to define the alternative music scene of the 1990s and established Beck as one of the most innovative and influential musicians of his generation. The song features a mixture of hip-hop, folk, and rock elements, blending together in a quirky and infectious manner that has earned it widespread praise and recognition. “Loser” remains one of Beck’s most popular and enduring tracks, cementing its place as a classic of alternative rock.

10. “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen

“Another One Bites the Dust” is a classic rock song by the legendary British band Queen, released in 1980. The song features a driving bassline and a catchy beat, with lyrics that touch on the theme of death and mortality. “Another One Bites the Dust” became one of Queen’s biggest hits, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning widespread critical acclaim. The song’s popularity has only continued to grow over the years, and it remains one of the band’s most beloved and well-known tracks. Its infectious groove and catchy chorus make it a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

11. “Boys and Girls” by Blur

“Boys and Girls” is a pop-rock song by the British band Blur, released in 1995. The song features catchy guitar hooks and upbeat, energetic vocals that capture the spirit of youth and rebellion. With its memorable chorus and upbeat energy, “Boys and Girls” quickly became one of Blur’s most popular tracks and helped to solidify their place as one of the leading bands of the Britpop movement. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of youthful innocence and the complexities of growing up, making it a timeless and relatable anthem for generations of fans. “Boys and Girls” remains a staple of Blur’s live shows and a fan favorite to this day.

12. “Duel of the Fates” by John Williams

“Duel of the Fates” is a epic orchestral piece composed by John Williams for the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The song is most associated with the character Darth Maul and his appearance in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”. With its sweeping melodies and powerful orchestration, “Duel of the Fates” has become one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of music from the Star Wars franchise. The song has been used in numerous other Star Wars media and has been performed live by symphony orchestras around the world. The song’s soaring themes and dramatic intensity make it a fan favorite and a standout track in the Star Wars soundtrack.

13. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” is a Latin pop song by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, released in 1999. The song became a worldwide hit and helped to propel Martin to international stardom. With its catchy chorus, upbeat energy, and fusion of Latin and pop music styles, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” quickly became one of the most popular and recognizable songs of the late 1990s. The song’s Spanish lyrics and energetic performance style made it a staple of Latin music and helped to popularize Latin pop music around the world. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” remains one of Ricky Martin’s most popular and enduring tracks, cementing its place as a classic of Latin pop music.

14. “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” is a Latin pop song by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, released in 1999. The song became a worldwide hit and helped to propel Martin to international stardom. With its catchy chorus, upbeat energy, and fusion of Latin and pop music styles, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” quickly became one of the most popular and recognizable songs of the late 1990s. The song’s Spanish lyrics and energetic performance style made it a staple of Latin music and helped to popularize Latin pop music around the world. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” remains one of Ricky Martin’s most popular and enduring tracks, cementing its place as a classic of Latin pop music.

15. “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega

“Mambo No. 5” is a pop song by German artist Lou Bega, released in 1999. The song is a cover of a 1950s mambo instrumental by Perez Prado and became a hit for Bega, reaching the top of charts around the world. With its catchy horns, upbeat rhythm, and playful lyrics, “Mambo No. 5” quickly became a staple of pop music and a popular party anthem. The song’s lighthearted and nostalgic vibe made it a hit with audiences of all ages, and its enduring popularity has made it a classic of modern pop music. Despite its simple structure and straightforward melody, “Mambo No. 5” remains one of the most memorable and catchy pop songs of recent decades.

16. “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Drivers License” is a pop song by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, released in 2021. The song became a massive hit, reaching number one on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. With its introspective lyrics, powerful vocal performance, and emotional intensity, “Drivers License” quickly became a fan favorite and established Rodrigo as a rising star in pop music. The song’s themes of heartbreak, longing, and personal growth have resonated with audiences, and its popularity has made it one of the defining songs of the early 21st century. With its memorable melody and powerful storytelling, “Drivers License” is a modern classic that continues to captivate audiences and inspire new generations of pop music fans.

17. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

“Livin’ on a Prayer” is a classic rock song by American band Bon Jovi, released in 1986. The song became one of the band’s biggest hits and a staple of 1980s rock music. With its upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and inspiring message, “Livin’ on a Prayer” quickly became a fan favorite and remains one of Bon Jovi’s most iconic songs. The song’s themes of perseverance, hope, and the power of love have made it a timeless classic, and its popularity has earned it a place in the pantheon of great rock songs. With its infectious energy, powerful vocals, and memorable melody, “Livin’ on a Prayer” continues to be a fan favorite and a staple of rock music playlists around the world.

18. “Tomorrow Never Knows” by The Beatles

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is a psychedelic rock song by The Beatles, released in 1966 on the album “Revolver”. The song is widely regarded as one of the earliest and most influential examples of psychedelic rock music and is considered one of the standout tracks from “Revolver”. “Tomorrow Never Knows” features a unique soundscape of tape loops, backward recordings, and various effects that were groundbreaking for the time and helped to establish The Beatles as experimental pioneers of popular music. With its trippy atmosphere, surreal lyrics, and avant-garde production, “Tomorrow Never Knows” remains a timeless classic and a testament to the enduring influence of The Beatles on popular music. To this day, the song continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans, and remains one of the defining tracks of The Beatles’ legendary career.

19. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Thriller” is a pop, R&B, and funk song by Michael Jackson, released in 1982. The song is one of the most iconic and recognizable songs in popular music and remains Jackson’s best-selling single to date. With its catchy beat, upbeat melody, and memorable chorus, “Thriller” quickly became a hit, reaching number one on charts around the world. The song’s accompanying music video, which featured a now-famous dance routine performed by Jackson and a cast of zombies, further popularized the song and helped to cement its place in pop culture. “Thriller” remains a timeless classic and a testament to the immense talent and creativity of Michael Jackson. The song continues to be a staple of radio playlists and dancefloors around the world, and its enduring popularity speaks to its universal appeal and enduring influence.

20. “Aerodynamic” by Daft Punk

“Aerodynamic” is an electronic dance music (EDM) song by Daft Punk, released in 2001. The song is a standout track from the duo’s critically acclaimed album “Discovery”. With its fast-paced beat, intricate production, and memorable melody, “Aerodynamic” quickly established itself as a dance floor classic. The song’s innovative use of electronic instruments and sound effects, combined with its upbeat energy, set a new standard for electronic dance music and helped to push the genre in new and exciting directions. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Daft Punk’s ability to create innovative and timeless music. Over two decades after its release, “Aerodynamic” remains a staple of EDM playlists and continues to inspire new generations of electronic musicians and fans alike.