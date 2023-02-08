Music and money have long been intertwined, and it’s no surprise that many songs have been written about the almighty dollar. From Pink Floyd’s classic “Money” to Lady Gaga’s recent “Money Honey,” songs with money in the title have captured the public imagination for decades. Whether it’s a celebration of wealth, a commentary on its corrupting influence, or simply a catchy hook, these songs have left a lasting impact on the music world. To mark this connection between music and money, we’ve compiled a list of the top 20 songs with money in the title. From classic rock and pop tunes to hip-hop anthems, these songs span a variety of genres and offer a glimpse into the complex relationship between music and finance. Whether you’re a fan of old school classics or modern hits, this list has something for everyone. So, sit back, turn up the volume, and get ready to hear some of the most memorable tunes about money.

1. “Money” by Pink Floyd

“Money” by Pink Floyd is a classic rock masterpiece from the album “The Dark Side of the Moon”. With its iconic saxophone riff and introspective lyrics, the song critiques the materialistic nature of society and the pursuit of wealth. The mesmerizing rhythm and soulful vocals deliver a powerful message about the emptiness of money and its impact on people’s lives. The musical arrangement and instrumental interplay between guitar, keyboards, and drums showcase Pink Floyd’s masterful musicianship and creative genius. “Money” remains a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners with its thought-provoking message and unforgettable sound.

2. “Money Song” by Monty Python

“Money Song” by Monty Python is a humorous and upbeat track from the soundtrack of their film “The Life of Brian”. With catchy lyrics and a lively rhythm, the song pokes fun at the idea of money and its influence on people’s lives. The upbeat melody and lively vocals add to the comical effect, making it a lighthearted and entertaining tune. The song is a prime example of Monty Python’s trademark absurdity and wit, combining humor with a catchy tune and memorable lyrics. A fan-favorite, “Money Song” is a must-listen for fans of the comedy troupe and anyone looking for a good laugh.

3. “Got Money” by Lil’ Wayne and T. Pain

“Got Money” by Lil’ Wayne and T-Pain is a hip-hop banger from Lil’ Wayne’s album “Tha Carter III”. With its catchy hook and upbeat production, the song celebrates the luxury and excess that come with having money. T-Pain’s signature auto-tune vocals and Lil’ Wayne’s smooth flow blend seamlessly over the energetic beat, creating a party anthem that’s sure to get listeners hyped. The song’s upbeat, energetic tone and materialistic lyrics embody the flashy, over-the-top style of hip-hop in the late 2000s. “Got Money” remains a classic in Lil’ Wayne’s discography and a staple of any hip-hop party playlist.

4. “Free Money” by Patti Smith

“Free Money” by Patti Smith is a punk rock anthem from her album “Horses”. With its raw energy and rebellious lyrics, the song critiques the societal obsession with money and the search for freedom and individuality. Patti Smith’s powerful vocals and punk attitude bring a sense of urgency and emotion to the track, making it a standout track in her discography. The driving beat and aggressive guitar riff add to the rebellious tone, creating a anthem that still resonates with listeners today. “Free Money” is a classic of punk rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre and fans of Patti Smith’s powerful voice and message.

5. “Mo Money Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“Mo Money Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G. is a classic hip-hop track from his album “Life After Death”. Featuring Sean Combs and Ma$e, the song explores the theme of wealth and success, but also the negative consequences that come with it. With its catchy hook and smooth flow, the song has become one of B.I.G’s most well-known and beloved tracks. The laid-back production and smooth delivery of the lyrics, combined with B.I.G’s storytelling ability, make the track a standout in his discography and a classic of 1990s hip-hop. “Mo Money Mo Problems” is a must-listen for fans of hip-hop and fans of The Notorious B.I.G.’s larger-than-life persona and influence on the genre.

6. “Money For Nothing [Explicit]” by Dire Straits

“Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits is a classic rock hit from the album “Brothers in Arms”. With its distinctive guitar riff and sarcastic lyrics, the song critiques the shallow and materialistic nature of modern society and the music industry. Mark Knopfler’s signature finger-picking style and distinctive voice bring a sense of irony and humor to the track, making it a standout in Dire Straits’ discography. The song’s success helped cement Dire Straits’ place as one of the most successful and influential rock bands of the 1980s. “Money for Nothing” remains a classic of 80s rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre and fans of Mark Knopfler’s distinctive sound.

7. “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summer

“She Works Hard for the Money” by Donna Summer is a soulful and empowering disco hit from her album of the same name. With its upbeat rhythm and inspiring lyrics, the song celebrates the hardworking women of the world and the struggles they face. Donna Summer’s powerful vocals and infectious energy bring a sense of excitement and positivity to the track, making it a standout in her discography. The driving beat and uplifting message of the song helped to establish Donna Summer as a leading voice in disco music and a trailblazer for female artists in the genre. “She Works Hard for the Money” remains a classic of disco and a must-listen for fans of the genre and fans of Donna Summer’s soulful and empowering sound.

8. “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar

“Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar is a standout track from his critically acclaimed album “good kid, m.A.A.d city”. With its introspective lyrics and smooth production, the song reflects on the false promises of wealth and the importance of finding happiness in oneself. Kendrick Lamar’s storytelling abilities and introspective flow bring a sense of depth and thoughtfulness to the track, making it a standout in his discography. The haunting beat and Kendrick Lamar’s vulnerable delivery help to create a sense of unease and introspection, reflecting the struggles of inner-city life and the search for meaning in a materialistic world. “Money Trees” is a must-listen for fans of Kendrick Lamar and fans of hip-hop that explores themes of inner-city life and the search for happiness.

9. “For The Love Of Money” by The O’Jays

“For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays is a classic soul hit from their album “Ship Ahoy”. With its smooth rhythm and upbeat energy, the song critiques the corrupting influence of wealth and the dangers of obsession with material success. The O’Jays’ smooth harmonies and infectious energy bring a sense of fun and positivity to the track, making it a standout in their discography. The upbeat production and memorable hook of the song have made it a staple of 1970s soul and R&B music and a must-listen for fans of the genre. “For the Love of Money” remains a classic of 1970s soul and R&B and a must-listen for fans of The O’Jays’ smooth harmonies and upbeat sound.

10. “Money Machine” by James Taylor

“Money Machine” by James Taylor is a folksy and introspective track from his album “Before This World”. With its acoustic guitar and contemplative lyrics, the song reflects on the pressures of modern life and the search for contentment in an increasingly materialistic world. James Taylor’s signature voice and understated musicality bring a sense of warmth and sincerity to the track, making it a standout in his discography. The gentle instrumentation and introspective lyrics of “Money Machine” help to create a sense of introspection and reflection, making it a must-listen for fans of James Taylor’s folk-inspired sound and introspective themes.

11. “Money, Cash, Hoes” by Jay-Z & DMX

“Money, Cash, Hoes” by Jay-Z and DMX is a hard-hitting hip-hop track from Jay-Z’s album “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life”. With its aggressive beats and confrontational lyrics, the song celebrates the fast life of the streets and the pursuit of wealth and power. Jay-Z and DMX’s forceful delivery and energetic flow bring a sense of excitement and intensity to the track, making it a standout in their discographies. The dark and brooding production of “Money, Cash, Hoes” helps to create a sense of danger and uncertainty, reflecting the struggles of inner-city life and the search for success in a hostile world. The track is a must-listen for fans of Jay-Z and DMX and fans of hardcore hip-hop that explores themes of inner-city life and the pursuit of power.

12. “Love Or Money” by Sammy Hager

“Love or Money” by Sammy Hagar is a classic rock hit from his album “Standing Hampton”. With its upbeat energy and memorable guitar riffs, the song reflects on the timeless struggle between love and wealth and the importance of following your heart. Sammy Hagar’s powerful vocals and energetic guitar playing bring a sense of fun and excitement to the track, making it a standout in his discography. The upbeat production and catchy hook of “Love or Money” have made it a classic of 1980s rock and roll and a must-listen for fans of the genre. The track is a celebration of the power of love and the importance of following your heart, making it a timeless anthem for fans of Sammy Hagar and classic rock.

13. “Easy Money ” by Billy Joel

“Easy Money” by Billy Joel is a upbeat, rock-infused track from his album “An Innocent Man”. With its catchy melodies and upbeat energy, the song reflects on the ups and downs of life and the importance of living in the moment. Billy Joel’s powerful voice and catchy piano playing bring a sense of fun and excitement to the track, making it a standout in his discography. The upbeat production and memorable hook of “Easy Money” have made it a classic of 1980s pop rock and a must-listen for fans of the genre. The track is a celebration of life and the importance of living in the moment, making it a timeless anthem for fans of Billy Joel and upbeat pop rock.

14. “Make The Money” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

“Make the Money” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is a thought-provoking hip-hop track from their album “The Heist”. The song reflects on the impact of money on people’s lives and the importance of living a fulfilling life, rather than just chasing wealth. Macklemore’s introspective lyrics and smooth delivery paint a vivid picture of the obsession with money in modern society, while Ryan Lewis’s dynamic production elevates the song to new heights. The catchy hook and upbeat energy of “Make the Money” make it a standout track in the duo’s discography and a must-listen for fans of hip-hop and thought-provoking music. The song is a powerful message about the importance of living a fulfilling life, rather than just chasing wealth, making it a timeless anthem for fans of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

15. “Money Honey” by Lady Gaga

“Money Honey” by Lady Gaga is an upbeat, dance-pop track from her album “Chromatica”. With its catchy melodies and high-energy beats, the song is a celebration of the joys of life and the importance of living in the moment. Lady Gaga’s powerful vocals and sultry delivery bring a sense of fun and excitement to the track, making it a standout in her discography. The upbeat production and memorable hook of “Money Honey” have made it a classic of modern pop music and a must-listen for fans of the genre. The track is a celebration of life and the importance of living in the moment, making it a timeless anthem for fans of Lady Gaga and dance-pop.

16. “Money Changes Everything” by Cyndi Lauper

“Money Changes Everything” by Cyndi Lauper is a melancholic ballad from her album “She’s So Unusual”. The song reflects on the impact that money can have on people’s relationships, highlighting the ways in which wealth can create a rift between friends and loved ones. Cyndi Lauper’s emotional vocals and raw delivery bring a sense of heartbreak and sadness to the track, making it a standout in her discography. The song’s simple production and memorable melody have made it a classic of 80s pop and a must-listen for fans of the genre. The track is a powerful message about the destructive nature of wealth and the importance of staying true to oneself, making it a timeless anthem for fans of Cyndi Lauper and melancholic ballads.

17. “I Don’t Care Where The Money Is” by Diana Ross

“I Don’t Care Where The Money Is” is a soulful ballad by legendary artist Diana Ross. The track, which was released in the early 1980s, showcases Ross’s powerful voice as she sings about the importance of love and happiness over material wealth. With its smooth production and upbeat melody, “I Don’t Care Where The Money Is” is an upbeat love song that is sure to get audiences tapping their feet and singing along. Ross’s confident delivery and emotive vocals make the track a standout in her discography, and a must-listen for fans of soul and R&B music. The song’s positive message about the importance of love and happiness has made it a timeless classic and a favorite among Diana Ross fans.

18. “Easy Money” by King Crimson

“Easy Money” is a classic progressive rock track by the legendary British band King Crimson. The song was originally released on their 1981 album “Discipline” and features a complex musical arrangement with intricate rhythms and quirky instrumentation. The track opens with a fast-paced and complex drum beat, which sets the tone for the rest of the song. King Crimson’s distinctive style is evident throughout “Easy Money”, with its bold and adventurous musical direction, layered instrumentation, and vocal harmonies. The lyrics, which are sung in a bold and powerful voice, paint a vivid picture of the corruption and greed of modern society. With its inventive musical arrangements and powerful message, “Easy Money” is a standout track in King Crimson’s discography, and a must-listen for fans of progressive rock.

19. “Money (That’s What I Want)” by The Flying Lizards

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by The Flying Lizards is a quirky and upbeat take on the classic Motown song of the same name. The song features repetitive, simplistic lyrics that drive home the message of the song’s title. The music is driven by a steady beat and a playful, almost circus-like, keyboard melody. The song’s tongue-in-cheek attitude and playful approach to the topic of money make it a unique and entertaining listen.

20. “Money Money Money” by ABBA

“Money Money Money” by ABBA is a lively and upbeat disco-pop song about the importance of having financial stability. The song features playful lyrics sung by the band’s female vocalists, with a catchy and danceable melody. The upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and upbeat production make “Money Money Money” a classic dancefloor filler. The song’s upbeat and celebratory tone make it an anthem for those who believe that having money can lead to happiness and a better life.