The name “Laura” has been a source of inspiration for many musicians throughout the decades, with countless songs being written in tribute to this timeless and evocative name. From classic pop and French chanson to haunting instrumental pieces and rousing punk rock anthems, the Top 20 Songs with Laura in the Title offer a wide variety of musical styles and emotional tones. Each of these songs tells a unique story about a woman named Laura, and together, they paint a rich and complex portrait of this mysterious and alluring name. Whether you’re a fan of romantic ballads, upbeat pop songs, or atmospheric instrumental pieces, there is sure to be a “Laura” song on this list that will speak to you and resonate with your musical tastes. So sit back, press play, and discover the many stories and emotions that have been inspired by the name “Laura.”

1. “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Rey Peterson

“Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson is a classic ballad that was released in 1960. The song tells the story of a young man who is in love with a girl named Laura and wants to express his love to her, but is unable to do so. The chorus of the song, in which the narrator pleads for Laura to hear his message of love, is particularly poignant and touching. Despite its melancholic and sad tone, “Tell Laura I Love Her” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the charts in several countries. The song remains a popular classic and is often considered a timeless example of heartbreak and unrequited love.

2. “Laura” by Girls

“Laura” by Girls is an indie rock song that was released in 2009. The song features a dreamy and nostalgic feel, with its hazy vocals, washed-out guitar riffs, and washed-out drums. The lyrics of the song are somewhat ambiguous and open to interpretation, but they seem to revolve around the narrator’s thoughts and feelings about a girl named Laura. The chorus is particularly catchy and memorable, with the refrain “Laura, Laura, can’t you see, you’re the only one for me.” Overall, “Laura” is a standout track that showcases Girls’ ability to craft emotionally resonant songs that are both introspective and catchy.

3. “Think of Laura” by Christopher Cross

“Think of Laura” by Christopher Cross is a soft rock ballad that was released in 1984. The song is a tribute to a lost love named Laura and is characterized by its sweeping melody, lush instrumentation, and tender vocals. The song’s lyrics express the narrator’s longing for Laura and the memories they shared together, and the chorus is particularly poignant with the line “Every time I see a shooting star, I wish that she’ll come back to me.” “Think of Laura” was a hit for Christopher Cross, reaching the top 40 on the charts and becoming one of his most recognizable songs. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Think of Laura” remains a beloved classic and an example of the best of 80s soft rock.

4. “Laura Palmer” by Bastille

“Laura Palmer” by Bastille is a haunting indie pop song that was released in 2013. The song was inspired by the television show “Twin Peaks” and specifically references the character of Laura Palmer, who is central to the show’s mystery. The song’s lyrics are cryptic and brooding, touching on themes of loss, guilt, and regret, and the music is characterized by its moody piano melody and atmospheric production. “Laura Palmer” showcases Bastille’s unique sound, which blends elements of pop, rock, and electronic music to create a haunting and captivating listening experience. The song has become one of Bastille’s most popular tracks and a standout example of their atmospheric and genre-defying style.

5. “Laura” by Jimmy Nail

“Laura” by Jimmy Nail is a ballad that was released in 1992. The song is a tender love letter to a woman named Laura, with the narrator expressing his deep love and affection for her. The song is characterized by its sweeping melody, lush instrumentation, and Nail’s emotional delivery. The lyrics are both romantic and personal, painting a vivid picture of the narrator’s feelings for Laura and the moments they have shared together. “Laura” was a hit for Jimmy Nail, reaching the top 10 on the charts in several countries, and remains one of his most recognizable and beloved songs. With its heartfelt lyrics and memorable melody, “Laura” is a timeless example of a classic love song.

6. “Laura Laurent” by Bright Eyes

“Laura Laurent” by Bright Eyes is a haunting indie folk song that was released in 2002. The song is characterized by its atmospheric production, featuring ethereal acoustic guitar, delicate piano, and Conor Oberst’s emotive vocals. The lyrics of “Laura Laurent” are cryptic and introspective, with the narrator seemingly reflecting on a past love or relationship. The song’s haunting melody and evocative lyrics have earned it a place as one of Bright Eyes’ most memorable tracks, and it continues to be a favorite among fans of the band. With its intricate production and deeply personal lyrics, “Laura Laurent” is a standout example of Bright Eyes’ ability to craft haunting and introspective songs that resonate with listeners on an emotional level.

7. “Laura” by One Of A Kind Song

“Laura” by One of a Kind Song is a gentle folk-inspired ballad that tells the story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman named Laura. The song is characterized by its tender acoustic guitar and simple, yet effective, lyrics. The narrator’s love for Laura is evident in each line, as he reflects on their relationship and the feelings he has for her. “Laura” is a simple and understated song, but it is also powerful and moving in its own way. With its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful melody, “Laura” is a timeless example of the power of love and the impact it can have on our lives. Whether you are in love or have experienced it before, “Laura” is a song that will resonate with you and leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

8. “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” by Kenny Rogers

“Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” by Kenny Rogers is a country-pop song that was released in 1979. The song is a lighthearted yet emotional plea from a man who is trying to win back the love of a woman named Laura. The narrator is filled with self-doubt as he compares himself to the man Laura is currently with, and wonders what he has that he doesn’t. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat arrangement, with Rogers delivering the lyrics in his signature smooth and emotional style. “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” was a hit for Kenny Rogers, reaching the top 10 on the country charts and becoming one of his most popular songs. With its infectious chorus and memorable melody, “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” is a classic example of the power of love and the lengths we will go to win it back.

9. “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Sha Na Na

“Tell Laura I Love Her” by Sha Na Na is a cover of the 1960 hit by Ray Peterson. This version features the classic doo-wop sound of Sha Na Na, with tight harmonies and upbeat arrangements. The song is about a young man who is deeply in love with a woman named Laura, but is facing a major obstacle in their relationship. Despite the tragedy that looms over the story, the song is upbeat and energetic, with a driving beat and catchy melody. Sha Na Na’s version of “Tell Laura I Love Her” has become a classic in its own right, capturing the energy and excitement of the original while adding a unique twist. Whether you are a fan of classic doo-wop or just enjoy upbeat and infectious music, “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Sha Na Na is a must-listen.

10. “Laura” by Billy Joel

“Laura” by Billy Joel is a ballad that was released in 1982. The song is a nostalgic and emotional tribute to a woman named Laura, who the narrator knew in his youth. The song features a tender piano melody and soulful, introspective lyrics as Joel reflects on the memories he has of Laura and the impact she had on his life. “Laura” is a beautiful and touching song that captures the longing and sadness that can come with memories of lost love. Billy Joel’s unique style and emotional delivery bring the lyrics to life, making “Laura” a standout track from his impressive body of work. Whether you are a fan of Billy Joel or just enjoy beautiful ballads, “Laura” is a song that will resonate with you and leave a lasting impression.

11. “Hey Laura” by Gregory Porter

“Hey Laura” by Gregory Porter is a soulful, romantic ballad about a man expressing his love for a woman named Laura. Porter’s smooth, velvety voice conveys the sentiment of the song beautifully, as he sings about how he wants to spend the rest of his life with Laura and how she brings happiness and light into his life. The song’s jazz-infused instrumentation adds to its romantic feel, creating a love-filled atmosphere that makes the listener feel as though they are a part of the love story being told.

12. “Lady Laura” by Robert Carlos

“Lady Laura” by Robert Carlos is a romantic ballad that tells the story of a man who is in love with a woman named Laura. With soft melodies and Carlos’ soulful voice, the song expresses the man’s admiration for Laura and how she brings light and beauty into his life. The lyrics describe Laura as the perfect woman, who he can’t help but love and cherish. The song’s simple yet beautiful instrumentals, combined with Carlos’ smooth vocals, make it a classic love song that will leave you feeling warm and nostalgic. Overall, “Lady Laura” is a timeless love song that is perfect for those who appreciate romantic ballads.

13. “Willie & Laura Mae Jones” by Dusty Springfield

“Willie & Laura Mae Jones” by Dusty Springfield is a soulful ballad about the ups and downs of a relationship. The song is characterized by its melancholic melody and Dusty Springfield’s powerful vocal performance, which conveys a deep sense of sadness and longing. The lyrics tell the story of Willie and Laura Mae, two people who are deeply in love but whose relationship is plagued by troubles and challenges. Despite the difficulties they face, the song ends on a hopeful note, suggesting that their love will endure and that they will eventually overcome their problems. Overall, “Willie & Laura Mae Jones” is a classic example of soul music and a timeless representation of the human experience of love and heartbreak.

14. “Laura And Marty” by Screaming Females

“Laura and Marty” by Screaming Females is a fast-paced, punk rock song that tells the story of two people who are in love but face opposition from their friends and family. The song’s driving rhythm and energetic guitar riffs set the tone for its rebellious lyrics, which celebrate the couple’s defiance of societal norms and their commitment to each other. Lead singer Marissa Paternoster’s raw, powerful vocals convey a sense of urgency and defiance, lending the song a sense of youthful energy and rebellious spirit. Overall, “Laura and Marty” is a rousing anthem for anyone who has ever fought for love against the odds and a testament to the power of the human spirit to overcome obstacles and follow their heart.

15. “Left on Laura, Left on Lisa” by The Avett Brothers

“Left on Laura, Left on Lisa” by The Avett Brothers is a folksy, upbeat song about the memories of a past love. The song’s cheerful melody and acoustic guitar riffs set the tone for its nostalgic lyrics, which recall the memories of a relationship that has long since ended. The song’s upbeat rhythm and cheerful melody create a sense of optimism and hope, suggesting that even though the relationship is over, the memories of it will always bring happiness and joy. The Avett Brothers’ close harmonies and catchy chorus add to the song’s upbeat energy, making “Left on Laura, Left on Lisa” a feel-good anthem for anyone who has ever fallen in love and lost.

16. “Laura’s Gone (feat. Finnlay K)” by Have A Word Pod

“Laura’s Gone (feat. Finnlay K)” by Have A Word Pod is a pop-infused electronic dance track about a love that has ended. The song’s upbeat electronic beats and synths set the stage for its emotional lyrics, which describe the feelings of heartbreak and loss after a relationship has ended. Featuring the soulful vocal stylings of Finnlay K, the song’s chorus builds to a powerful and cathartic release, as the singer laments the loss of the love they once shared. Overall, “Laura’s Gone” is an uplifting and danceable tribute to the power of love and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of loss and heartbreak.

17. “Laura’s Theme” by Nathan Johnson

“Laura’s Theme” by Nathan Johnson is a haunting, atmospheric instrumental piece that evokes a sense of mystery and intrigue. The song’s slow, mournful melody and ambient soundscape create a sense of unease and uneasiness, as if the listener is being drawn into a dark, unknown world. Nathan Johnson’s intricate and evocative sound design creates a rich and immersive soundscape that captivates the listener, painting a vivid picture of the titular Laura and her enigmatic story. Overall, “Laura’s Theme” is a masterful piece of atmospheric music that transports the listener to another world and tells a story through sound and emotion alone.

18. “Laura” by Johnny Hallyday

“Laura” by Johnny Hallyday is a classic French pop song that tells the story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman named Laura. The song’s upbeat melody and cheerful instrumentation set the stage for its romantic lyrics, which express the singer’s devotion to his beloved and his determination to win her heart. Johnny Hallyday’s charming delivery and crooner-style vocals add to the song’s retro charm, making “Laura” a timeless love song that will appeal to fans of classic pop and French chanson. Whether you’re a fan of Johnny Hallyday or just a lover of romantic pop music, “Laura” is a charming and unforgettable tune that celebrates the power of love and the beauty of the human heart.

19. “Laura” by Flogging Molly

“Laura” by Flogging Molly is a rousing, energetic Celtic punk tune that tells the story of a woman who has been wronged. The song’s fast-paced melody and driving beat set the stage for its impassioned lyrics, which describe the singer’s anger and frustration at the injustices suffered by the titular Laura. Flogging Molly’s signature Celtic punk sound, which blends traditional Irish instruments like the accordion and mandolin with driving punk rock riffs, creates a high-energy sound that is equal parts celebratory and cathartic. Whether you’re a fan of Celtic punk, or just appreciate a good, rebellious song, “Laura” is a rousing and unforgettable tune that will leave you feeling empowered and inspired.

20. “Laura Plays The Piano” by Akira Yamaoka

