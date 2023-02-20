Music has the power to move us in many ways, and one of the most powerful ways is through its bass. The thumping, rumbling vibrations of a good bass line can make us feel alive, energized, and ready to take on the world. Whether it’s a pulsing EDM track or a classic rock anthem, the right bass can take a song to the next level and make it truly unforgettable.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 25 songs with good bass. These are the tracks that get your heart pumping, your feet moving, and your body grooving. From hip-hop to pop, from classic rock to modern EDM, these songs all share one thing in common: they have a bass line that you won’t be able to resist.

Whether you’re a serious audiophile or just someone who loves to feel the beat, this list has something for you. So sit back, turn up the volume, and get ready to experience the power of a good bass line. From classic hits to modern favorites, these are the songs that will get you moving and make you feel truly alive.

1. Hysteria – Muse

“Hysteria” is an electrifying rock anthem from the British band Muse, featuring a pounding bass line, soaring vocals, and blistering guitar riffs. The song’s lyrics speak to the intensity of love and desire, with frontman Matt Bellamy’s passionate vocals conveying a sense of raw emotion and urgency.

The bass line of “Hysteria” is particularly noteworthy, with Chris Wolstenholme’s driving bass riff setting the tone for the entire track. The bass line is complex and dynamic, with intricate runs and unexpected melodic twists that keep the listener engaged and energized.

Overall, “Hysteria” is a powerhouse of a song, showcasing Muse’s talent for combining hard rock riffs with emotive, powerful vocals. Whether experienced in a live setting or on a pair of headphones, this song is sure to get your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping.

2. Another One Bites the Dust – Queen

“Another One Bites the Dust” is an iconic and instantly recognizable hit from the legendary British rock band Queen. The song’s bass line, played by John Deacon, is perhaps one of the most famous in all of rock music, featuring a distinctive and insistent rhythm that has become a staple of pop culture.

The lyrics of “Another One Bites the Dust” speak to the harsh realities of life, with frontman Freddie Mercury’s vocals conveying a sense of sardonic humor and irony. The music itself is catchy and upbeat, with a driving beat and catchy chorus that make it impossible not to sing along.

The song’s influence on popular culture cannot be overstated, with its bass line sampled and referenced in countless other tracks, movies, and TV shows. Whether experienced in its original context as part of Queen’s legendary discography or heard as a standalone track, “Another One Bites the Dust” remains a timeless classic that never fails to get people dancing and singing along.

3. Come Together – The Beatles

“Come Together” is a classic rock song from the legendary British band The Beatles, featuring a driving bass line and memorable guitar riffs. The song’s lyrics, penned by frontman John Lennon, are poetic and enigmatic, with imagery that evokes a sense of mystery and intrigue.

The bass line of “Come Together” is particularly noteworthy, with Paul McCartney’s groovy and infectious riff setting the tone for the entire track. The bass line is simple but effective, providing a steady foundation for the song’s other elements to build upon.

Overall, “Come Together” is a true classic of rock music, showcasing The Beatles’ unique blend of catchy hooks, poetic lyrics, and innovative musical arrangements. The song remains a favorite among fans and musicians alike, with its influence felt across multiple generations and genres. Whether experienced in its original context or heard as part of a modern cover or remix, “Come Together” is a song that never fails to capture the imagination and inspire the soul.

4. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

“Billie Jean” is a pop and funk classic from the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The song features a pulsing bass line that is instantly recognizable, providing the perfect foundation for Jackson’s soaring vocals and the song’s infectious beat.

The lyrics of “Billie Jean” are cryptic and mysterious, with Jackson’s vocals conveying a sense of both confidence and vulnerability. The song’s message speaks to the power of gossip and rumor, as well as the danger of becoming too wrapped up in one’s own success and fame.

Overall, “Billie Jean” is a masterclass in pop songwriting and production, with Jackson’s unparalleled talent on full display. The song’s infectious groove and catchy hook have made it a staple of radio playlists and dancefloors for decades, and its influence can be heard in countless other pop and R&B tracks. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a greatest hits collection, “Billie Jean” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain.

5. Come as You Are – Nirvana

“Come as You Are” is a grunge classic from the iconic Seattle band Nirvana. The song features a distinct and memorable bass line, with Krist Novoselic’s driving riff providing the perfect foundation for the song’s brooding atmosphere.

The lyrics of “Come as You Are” speak to themes of authenticity and individuality, with frontman Kurt Cobain’s vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and introspection. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its call to “come as you are” resonating with listeners who feel like outsiders or misfits.

Overall, “Come as You Are” is a testament to the power of grunge music, with its raw and unpolished sound capturing the angst and frustration of a generation. The song’s influence can be heard in countless other rock and alternative tracks, and its place in the Nirvana discography is cemented as one of their most enduring hits. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a modern playlist, “Come as You Are” remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire and resonate with audiences.

6. For Whom the Bell Tolls – Metallica

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” is a classic heavy metal track from the legendary band Metallica. The song features a powerful and driving bass line, with Cliff Burton’s thunderous riff providing the perfect foundation for the song’s intense and ominous atmosphere.

The lyrics of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” are inspired by the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name, with frontman James Hetfield’s vocals conveying a sense of desperation and urgency. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its anthemic call to “take a look to the sky just before you die.”

Overall, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” is a classic example of Metallica’s signature sound, with its combination of heavy riffs, intense vocals, and powerful lyrics capturing the spirit of heavy metal music. The song remains a favorite among fans and musicians alike, and its influence can be heard in countless other metal and hard rock tracks. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and thrill audiences.

7. Feel Good Inc – Gorillaz

“Feel Good Inc” is a funky and playful track from the virtual band Gorillaz. The song features a bouncy and infectious bass line, with its groovy rhythm providing the perfect foundation for the song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics.

The vocals of “Feel Good Inc” are shared between frontman Damon Albarn and guest rapper De La Soul, with their contrasting styles adding to the song’s sense of fun and energy. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its sing-along refrain of “feel good.”

Overall, “Feel Good Inc” is a testament to Gorillaz’s ability to blend different genres and styles into a cohesive and enjoyable whole. The song’s combination of funky bass, catchy melody, and playful lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of alternative and pop music, and its influence can be heard in countless other tracks across different genres. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a modern playlist, “Feel Good Inc” remains a timeless classic that continues to delight and entertain listeners.

8. Papercut – Linkin Park

“Papercut” is a high-energy and intense track from the nu-metal band Linkin Park. The song features a driving and rhythmic bass line, with its powerful riff providing the perfect foundation for the song’s hard-hitting vocals and aggressive lyrics.

The vocals of “Papercut” are shared between frontman Chester Bennington and rapper Mike Shinoda, with their contrasting styles adding to the song’s sense of urgency and intensity. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its haunting and melodic hook adding to the song’s sense of raw emotion.

Overall, “Papercut” is a classic example of Linkin Park’s signature sound, with its combination of heavy riffs, intense vocals, and powerful lyrics capturing the spirit of nu-metal music. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of rock and alternative radio stations, and its influence can be heard in countless other rock and metal tracks. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “Papercut” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and resonate with listeners.

9. So What – Miles Davis

“So What” is a jazz classic from the legendary trumpeter Miles Davis. The song features a laid-back and cool bass line, with its smooth rhythm providing the perfect foundation for Davis’s melodic and soulful trumpet playing.

The instrumental nature of “So What” allows the musicians to showcase their skills and improvisational abilities, with the song’s structure providing a platform for creative and inspired solos. The rhythm section is particularly notable, with the interplay between the bass, drums, and piano creating a sense of tension and release throughout the song.

Overall, “So What” is a testament to Miles Davis’s ability to push the boundaries of jazz music, and its influence can be heard in countless other jazz and fusion tracks. The song remains a favorite among fans of jazz music, and its impact on the genre continues to be felt to this day. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “So What” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate and inspire listeners.

10. Uh Uh – Thundercat

“Uh Uh” is a groovy and upbeat track from the multi-talented musician Thundercat. The song features a funky bass line, with Thundercat’s virtuosic bass playing providing the perfect foundation for the song’s colorful and eclectic instrumentation.

The vocals of “Uh Uh” are laid-back and cool, with Thundercat’s distinctive voice adding to the song’s sense of fun and irreverence. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its catchy and playful hook adding to the song’s sense of whimsy and joy.

Overall, “Uh Uh” is a testament to Thundercat’s musical prowess, and its influence can be heard in countless other funk and R&B tracks. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of alternative and experimental radio stations, and its infectious energy and catchy hooks make it a surefire hit for anyone looking to add a little groove to their day. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “Uh Uh” is a timeless classic that continues to delight and entertain listeners.

11. Burning Down the House – Talking Heads

“Burning Down the House” is a catchy and energetic song from the influential American rock band Talking Heads. The song features a driving rhythm section, with its funky bass line and upbeat drums creating a sense of urgency and excitement throughout.

The vocals of “Burning Down the House” are distinctive and memorable, with David Byrne’s quirky and charismatic singing style adding to the song’s sense of playfulness and rebellion. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its catchy hook and infectious energy making it an instant classic.

Overall, “Burning Down the House” is a testament to Talking Heads’ ability to combine elements of punk, funk, and art rock into a unique and compelling sound. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of alternative radio stations, and its infectious energy and catchy hooks make it a surefire hit for anyone looking to add a little rock and roll to their day. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “Burning Down the House” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate and inspire listeners.

12. Ramble On – Led Zeppelin

“Ramble On” is a classic rock song by the legendary English band Led Zeppelin. The song features a blend of folk and hard rock elements, with a groovy acoustic guitar riff providing the foundation for the song’s driving drums and electric guitar leads.

The vocals of “Ramble On” are soulful and emotive, with Robert Plant’s soaring voice conveying a sense of yearning and longing that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics about wanderlust and adventure. The song’s bridge and chorus are particularly memorable, with their catchy hooks and sing-along choruses adding to the song’s sense of joy and liberation.

Overall, “Ramble On” is a testament to Led Zeppelin’s ability to blend different musical genres and create something truly unique and timeless. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio stations, and its infectious energy and catchy hooks make it a surefire hit for anyone looking to add a little rock and roll to their day. Whether experienced as part of its original album or as part of a live performance, “Ramble On” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and captivate listeners.

13. Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

“Dreams” is a classic rock song by the British-American band Fleetwood Mac. The song features a distinctive and catchy piano riff that underpins the song’s soft rock sound, while the soulful vocals of Stevie Nicks provide the emotional depth and richness that makes the song so memorable.

The lyrics of “Dreams” are a reflection on the end of a relationship, with Nicks’ haunting vocals capturing the sadness and longing that comes with the realization that a love affair has run its course. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its soaring harmonies and sing-along lyrics creating a sense of connection and shared emotion that makes the song resonate with listeners of all ages.

Overall, “Dreams” is a testament to Fleetwood Mac’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich. The song’s timeless appeal is a testament to the band’s enduring popularity, and its popularity on streaming platforms like TikTok and Spotify has introduced a whole new generation of fans to its haunting beauty. Whether enjoyed as part of its original album or in a live performance, “Dreams” remains one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

14. Around the World – Daft Punk

“Around the World” is a classic dance track by French electronic music duo Daft Punk. The song features a repetitive and hypnotic bassline that is accompanied by a catchy synth melody and simple but effective vocal samples. The track is famous for its instantly recognizable music video, which features various dancers in costumes performing choreographed routines.

The song’s unique sound, with its blend of house, funk, and techno, made it an instant hit upon its release in 1997. It was a massive club hit and remains a dance floor staple to this day, with its infectious beat and groovy rhythm making it impossible not to dance along.

“Around the World” showcases Daft Punk’s signature sound, which combines elements of funk, disco, and techno with a futuristic twist. The song’s timeless appeal has made it one of the most iconic dance tracks of all time, and it continues to inspire and influence electronic music producers around the world.

15. Get Up I Feel Like Being Like a Sex Machine – James Brown

“Get Up I Feel Like Being Like a Sex Machine” is a classic funk and soul song by the legendary James Brown. Released in 1970, the song features Brown’s trademark energetic vocals and funky horn arrangements, alongside a tight and groovy rhythm section.

The song’s infectious groove, punctuated by Brown’s signature grunts and screams, makes it impossible not to dance along. It’s a prime example of Brown’s innovative and influential style, which helped to shape the sound of funk and soul music for years to come.

“Get Up I Feel Like Being Like a Sex Machine” is one of Brown’s most enduring and popular songs, and it remains a staple of his live performances even to this day. The song’s raw energy and irresistible beat have made it a favorite of DJs and dance music fans around the world, cementing its place as a true classic of funk and soul music.

16. Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) – Sly & The Family Stone

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” is a funk and soul classic by Sly & The Family Stone. Released in 1969, the song features a tight groove, catchy horn arrangements, and a memorable vocal performance from bandleader Sly Stone.

The song’s lyrics are a celebration of self-expression and individuality, with the playful spelling of the title serving as a call to “be yourself again.” This message of empowerment, combined with the song’s irresistible groove, has made it a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres.

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” is a prime example of the innovative and influential style of Sly & The Family Stone, who were known for blending elements of rock, funk, and soul into a unique and groundbreaking sound. The song’s catchy hook and danceable beat have made it a favorite of DJs and music lovers for generations, ensuring its place as a true classic of the genre.

17. Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

“Boom Boom Pow” is a high-energy, electronic dance pop hit by the Black Eyed Peas. Released in 2009, the song became an instant chart-topping hit, thanks to its infectious beat, catchy hook, and futuristic production style.

The song features a pulsing, synth-driven melody, with lyrics that showcase the group’s signature mix of hip-hop, pop, and electronic influences. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Boom boom pow,” quickly became a viral sensation, earning the song widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

“Boom Boom Pow” is a testament to the Black Eyed Peas’ ability to create upbeat, catchy pop hits with a fresh and modern sound. The song’s use of cutting-edge production techniques, along with the group’s high-energy performances, have made it a classic of the dance pop genre, and a favorite of fans around the world.

18. Age of Consent – New Order

“Age of Consent” is a synth-driven, post-punk classic by the British band New Order. Released in 1983, the song features driving rhythms, atmospheric synthesizers, and soaring vocals that showcase the band’s unique blend of electronic and rock influences.

The song’s opening riff, played on a pulsing synth, sets the tone for a propulsive, danceable track that has become a staple of alternative dance clubs and radio stations. The lyrics, which touch on themes of freedom, love, and rebellion, are delivered with a passionate intensity that captures the urgency and excitement of youth culture.

With its distinctive sound and powerful emotional impact, “Age of Consent” has become one of New Order’s most enduring and influential tracks. The song’s innovative use of synthesizers and electronic instrumentation helped to shape the sound of modern pop music, while its driving rhythms and catchy hooks continue to inspire generations of fans and musicians.

19. Give It Away – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Give It Away” is a funk rock anthem by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1991 as a single from their album “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.” The song features a strong bassline, provided by Flea, the band’s bassist, who drives the melody and rhythm with his trademark slap bass style. The guitar riff by John Frusciante and the energetic drumming by Chad Smith complement the bassline, creating a dynamic and catchy sound. The lyrics, written by lead singer Anthony Kiedis, are inspired by Kiedis’ practice of giving away his possessions to friends and strangers, and express a message of generosity, compassion, and freedom. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal in 1992 and has become one of the band’s most popular and enduring hits, frequently performed live and featured in numerous films, TV shows, and video games.

20. Titanium – David Guetta

“Titanium” is a dance-pop and electro-house song by French DJ and producer David Guetta, featuring vocals by Australian singer Sia. The song has a powerful and upbeat electronic sound, with driving synths, heavy bass, and a strong beat that gives it an energetic and catchy feel. Sia’s powerful and emotive vocals bring a sense of emotional depth and vulnerability to the track, making it a compelling combination of dance and pop music. The lyrics speak of resilience and strength in the face of adversity, with Sia’s powerful voice urging the listener to be strong and unbreakable like titanium. The song became a commercial success worldwide, topping the charts in several countries and receiving widespread critical acclaim for its infectious beat and memorable chorus. It has since become a staple of dance floors and workout playlists, with its high-energy sound and uplifting message inspiring listeners to push themselves to their limits.

21. Love Foolosophy – Jamiroquai

“Love Foolosophy” is a funky and groovy song by the British band Jamiroquai, known for their fusion of funk, soul, and electronic music. The track features a powerful bassline, tight drumming, and smooth guitar riffs that will get your body moving in no time. The dynamic and playful vocals of lead singer Jay Kay, combined with the catchy chorus and horn section, make it an upbeat and joyful experience that exudes positive vibes. The lyrics are all about the excitement and euphoria of falling in love and how it can be both exhilarating and confusing at the same time. The song was released in 2002 as the lead single from their album “A Funk Odyssey” and became a commercial success, reaching the top 20 in several countries. With its infectious energy and funky beats, “Love Foolosophy” has become a fan-favorite and a timeless classic in the Jamiroquai discography.

22. Longview – Green Day

“Longview” by Green Day is a classic song that features a steady and catchy bassline that perfectly complements the energetic and rebellious punk rock sound of the band. The song opens with a simple bass riff that sets the tone for the entire track, and then evolves into a more complex and dynamic groove that drives the song forward. The bassline is played with precision and power, providing a solid foundation for the rest of the band to build upon. The lyrics are full of angst and frustration, reflecting the restless energy of youth, and the catchy chorus invites listeners to sing along. “Longview” is a standout track in Green Day’s discography, and a testament to the power of a great bassline in a rock song.

23. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes

“Seven Nation Army” is a garage rock anthem by American duo The White Stripes, released in 2003. The song’s repetitive, catchy guitar riff has made it an instant classic and a fan favorite. It’s widely recognized and has been covered by numerous artists across different genres. The song’s lyrics are simple yet impactful, with the vocals delivered in Jack White’s signature aggressive, bluesy style. The minimalistic approach of the track with only guitar, drums, and vocals makes it a perfect showcase of the band’s raw energy and stripped-down aesthetic. “Seven Nation Army” has become a staple of rock music and has been used in various contexts from sports arenas to political campaigns, cementing its place in popular culture.

24. Wasted Times – The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s “Wasted Times” is a moody and seductive track that blends elements of R&B and pop. The song is characterized by its melancholic melody and atmospheric production, with The Weeknd’s signature falsetto vocals soaring over a haunting piano and synth instrumental. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak and lost love, with The Weeknd lamenting over a past relationship and the memories that continue to haunt him. The chorus is a catchy and emotive refrain that features The Weeknd’s vocals layered over each other, adding to the overall dreamy and surreal feel of the song. With its introspective and introspective lyrics and hypnotic melody, “Wasted Times” is a standout track from The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed album, “My Dear Melancholy.”

25. Town Called Malice – The Jam

“Town Called Malice” is a lively, upbeat track from The Jam’s 1982 album “The Gift”. The song is characterized by its energetic rhythm and catchy horn riffs, which give it a distinct ska and mod influence. The lyrics describe the monotony and frustrations of everyday life in a small town, with lines such as “Better stop dreaming of the quiet life, ’cause it’s the one we’ll never know”. The chorus provides an anthemic call for escape, urging the listener to “take me away from this big bad world and agree to marry me”. The song’s energetic and danceable groove, along with its relatable lyrics, make it a classic and enduring hit. It has been used in numerous movies and TV shows, including “Billy Elliot”, “The Dilemma”, and “The Walking Dead”, and remains a staple of rock and alternative radio stations.