Music has the power to lift our spirits and bring a smile to our faces, even on the toughest of days. If you have a friend who is going through a tough time and could use a pick-me-up, a playlist of uplifting songs may be just what they need. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best songs to cheer up a friend. These tracks span a variety of genres and decades, so there’s something for everyone. Whether your friend is a fan of rock, pop, country, or R&B, you’ll find a song on this list that will bring a smile to their face. From upbeat anthems to feel-good ballads, these songs celebrate the joys of life and the power of friendship. They explore themes of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of the human soul. So if you’re looking to cheer up a friend, grab your headphones and read on to discover the best songs to do just that. These tracks are sure to brighten their day and bring a smile to their face.

1. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

“Happy” by Pharrell Williams is a feel-good, upbeat song that celebrates the simple joys of life. The catchy melody, coupled with Pharrell’s cheerful vocals, creates an infectious energy that is impossible to resist. The lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their worries and embrace positivity, reminding us that happiness is all around us if we only take the time to look. The song became a worldwide phenomenon upon its release, reaching number one on charts in numerous countries and becoming the best-selling single of 2014. “Happy” is a timeless tune that continues to spread joy and inspire people to dance and sing along. Whether you’re feeling down or simply need a pick-me-up, this song is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

2. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown & The Famous Flames

“I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown & The Famous Flames is a soulful, upbeat track that epitomizes the sound of 1960s funk and R&B. With its powerful horns, driving rhythm section, and James Brown’s electrifying vocals, this song is a testament to the godfather of soul’s undeniable talent and influence. The lyrics, which express confidence and self-assurance, have become an anthem for people all over the world, inspiring listeners to let loose and dance. Released in 1965, “I Got You (I Feel Good)” remains one of James Brown’s most beloved and enduring hits, and its impact continues to be felt in popular music today. Whether you’re looking for a shot of energy or just a fun, feel-good tune, “I Got You (I Feel Good)” is the perfect pick-me-up.

3. “The Remedy” by Jason Mraz

“The Remedy (I Won’t Worry)” by Jason Mraz is a cheerful, optimistic tune that showcases the singer-songwriter’s signature blend of folk, pop, and soul. The song’s upbeat melody, coupled with Mraz’s warm, soulful vocals, creates a positive, uplifting vibe that is impossible to resist. The lyrics offer a simple but powerful message of hope, reminding listeners that life’s challenges can be overcome with the right attitude and a little bit of faith. “The Remedy” became a hit for Mraz, reaching the top 40 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to brighten your day or simply need a reminder to focus on the positive.

4. “Good as Hell” by Lizzo

“Good as Hell” by Lizzo is a confident, empowering anthem that celebrates self-love and body positivity. With its sassy vocals, funky beat, and catchy chorus, this song is a celebration of feeling good in your own skin and embracing your unique qualities. The lyrics, which encourage listeners to ignore their haters and embrace their own greatness, have become a rallying cry for people all over the world, inspiring them to love themselves unconditionally. Released in 2016, “Good as Hell” quickly became a hit for Lizzo, reaching the top 40 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to boost your confidence or simply want to dance and feel good.

5. “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles is a beautiful, upbeat song that captures the essence of spring and the arrival of brighter days. The song’s bright melody and optimistic lyrics, combined with George Harrison’s sunny acoustic guitar playing, create an atmosphere of hope and joy that is impossible to resist. The lyrics express the singer’s longing for the end of a difficult period and the arrival of new beginnings, and have become a timeless tribute to the transformative power of hope and the changing of seasons. Released in 1969 as part of the iconic album “Abbey Road,” “Here Comes the Sun” remains one of The Beatles’ most beloved and enduring hits, and its impact continues to be felt in popular music today. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply need a reminder of the beauty of spring, “Here Comes the Sun” is the perfect choice.

6. “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World

“The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World is a classic alternative rock track that celebrates the simple joys of life. With its upbeat melody, driving rhythm, and catchy chorus, this song has become a staple of the early 2000s and a testament to Jimmy Eat World’s enduring popularity. The lyrics, which encourage listeners to embrace the beauty of life’s everyday moments, offer a powerful message of hope and positivity that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2001, “The Middle” quickly became a hit for Jimmy Eat World, reaching the top 5 on charts in numerous countries and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to rock out.

7. “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves is an upbeat, feel-good classic that has become one of the most iconic pop songs of the 1980s. The song’s cheerful melody, coupled with Katrina’s upbeat vocals, creates a vibe of pure joy and happiness that is impossible to resist. The lyrics express the singer’s sense of liberation and elation, as she celebrates the simple pleasures of life and the arrival of summer. Released in 1985, “Walking on Sunshine” quickly became a hit for Katrina and The Waves, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to brighten your day or simply want to dance and feel good.

8. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift is an upbeat, infectious pop song that celebrates the power of resilience and positivity. With its catchy chorus, upbeat melody, and irresistible rhythm, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to shake off their haters and embrace their own individuality. The lyrics, which encourage listeners to ignore their critics and embrace their own unique qualities, have become a rallying cry for people all over the world. Released in 2014, “Shake It Off” quickly became a hit for Taylor Swift, reaching the top of charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to boost your confidence or simply want to dance and feel good.

9. “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader is a joyful, upbeat song that celebrates the simple pleasures of life. With its catchy melody, driving rhythm, and infectious chorus, this song has become a staple of the late 1990s and early 2000s and a testament to Toploader’s enduring popularity. The lyrics, which express the singer’s desire to dance and feel alive under the light of the moon, offer a simple but powerful message of hope and positivity that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2000, “Dancing in the Moonlight” quickly became a hit for Toploader, reaching the top 10 on charts in numerous countries and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to dance and feel good.

10. “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers is a classic soul song that celebrates the power of optimism and positivity. With its upbeat melody, soulful vocals, and catchy chorus, this song is a testament to Bill Withers’ enduring talent and the timeless appeal of his music. The lyrics, which express the singer’s gratitude for each new day and his determination to make the most of every moment, offer a powerful message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1977, “Lovely Day” quickly became a hit for Bill Withers, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to experience the beauty of classic soul.

11. “Good Time” by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen

“Good Time” by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen is a lively, upbeat pop song that celebrates the joys of summer and the thrill of adventure. With its catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and cheerful chorus, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to make the most of life’s fleeting moments. The lyrics, which express the singers’ desire to enjoy the present and live life to the fullest, offer a message of positivity and hope that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2012, “Good Time” quickly became a hit for Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to dance and feel good.

12. “On Top Of The World” by Imagine Dragons

“On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons is a powerful and uplifting alternative rock song that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. With its driving beat, powerful chorus, and soaring vocals, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to overcome their obstacles and reach for the stars. The lyrics, which express the singer’s determination to rise above adversity and reach for success, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2012, “On Top of the World” quickly became a hit for Imagine Dragons, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to boost your confidence or simply want to experience the raw energy of alternative rock.

13. “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Beddingfield

“Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield is a upbeat pop song that celebrates the power of positivity and the importance of carrying a little bit of happiness with you wherever you go. With its cheerful melody, uplifting lyrics, and infectious chorus, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to brighten their day. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s desire to hold onto the sunshine and carry it with her always, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2008, “Pocketful of Sunshine” quickly became a hit for Natasha Bedingfield, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to experience the joy of pop music.

14. “Hey Ho” by The Lumineers

“Hey Ho” by The Lumineers is a folksy, upbeat song that celebrates the power of living life to the fullest and letting go of the things that hold you back. With its catchy melody, driving beat, and powerful chorus, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to break free from the chains of life and live life on their own terms. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s determination to leave behind the things that weigh him down, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2012, “Hey Ho” quickly became a hit for The Lumineers, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to boost your confidence or simply want to experience the raw energy of folk-rock.

15. “Cecilia” by Simon and Garfunkel

“Cecilia” by Simon and Garfunkel is a classic folk-rock song that celebrates the power of love and the importance of living life to the fullest. With its upbeat rhythm, cheerful melody, and memorable chorus, this song is a timeless anthem for anyone looking to embrace the joys of life. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s longing for a girl named Cecilia, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1970, “Cecilia” quickly became a hit for Simon and Garfunkel, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to experience the beauty of classic folk-rock, “Cecilia” is the perfect choice.

16. “Firework” by Katy Perry

“Firework” by Katy Perry is a high-energy pop song that celebrates the power of self-confidence and the importance of embracing your individuality. With its driving beat, explosive chorus, and uplifting lyrics, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone looking to ignite their inner spark and reach for the stars. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s desire to inspire others to believe in themselves and reach their full potential, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 2010, “Firework” quickly became a hit for Katy Perry, reaching the top of charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to boost your confidence or simply want to experience the energy of modern pop music, “Firework” is the perfect choice.

17. “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King

“You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King is a classic folk-pop song that celebrates the power of friendship and the comfort of knowing that someone is always there for you. With its gentle melody, soothing lyrics, and heartfelt message, this song is a timeless anthem for anyone in need of a shoulder to lean on. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s offer of support and comfort to a friend in need, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1971, “You’ve Got a Friend” quickly became a hit for Carole King, reaching the top of charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to bring comfort in times of need or simply want to experience the beauty of classic folk-pop, “You’ve Got a Friend” is the perfect choice.

18. “Happy Together” by The Turtles

“Happy Together” by The Turtles is a classic pop-rock song that celebrates the joys of love and companionship. With its upbeat melody, catchy lyrics, and cheerful chorus, this song is a timeless anthem for anyone looking to embrace the happiness of being in love. The lyrics, which describe a couple’s love and devotion to each other, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1967, “Happy Together” quickly became a hit for The Turtles, reaching the top of charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to capture the essence of true love or simply want to experience the energy of classic pop-rock.

19. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye is a classic soul song that celebrates the power of love and the strength of a committed relationship. With its upbeat tempo, powerful vocals, and inspirational lyrics, this song is a timeless anthem for anyone looking to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams. The lyrics, which describe a lover’s promise to do whatever it takes to be with their beloved, offer a message of hope and determination that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1967, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” quickly became a hit for Marvin Gaye, reaching the top of charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to inspire you to reach for the stars or simply want to experience the soulful power of classic R&B.

20. “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley & The Wailers

“Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley & The Wailers is a classic reggae song that celebrates the power of positive thinking and the joys of a carefree life. With its uplifting melody, cheerful lyrics, and soothing rhythm, this song is a timeless anthem for anyone looking to escape the worries of the world and embrace the beauty of life. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s belief that everything will be alright as long as they stay positive and keep the faith, offer a message of hope and inspiration that has resonated with fans around the world. Released in 1980, “Three Little Birds” quickly became a hit for Bob Marley & The Wailers, reaching audiences around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Whether you’re looking for a song to lift your spirits or simply want to experience the joyful sounds of classic reggae.