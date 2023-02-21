The animated movie “Shrek” is known for its engaging storyline, charming characters, and memorable soundtrack. The film’s soundtrack, which includes a mix of original and popular songs, was a critical and commercial success. The songs are an integral part of the film’s plot and add depth and emotion to the characters and their relationships.

One of the most iconic songs from the movie is “All Star” by Smash Mouth. The upbeat and catchy tune perfectly captures the movie’s lighthearted and comedic tone. It is used in the film’s opening scene and sets the stage for the adventure that is about to unfold.

Another standout song from the movie is “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. This hauntingly beautiful song plays during a pivotal moment in the film, when the character Shrek realizes his true feelings for Princess Fiona. The song’s melancholic melody and poignant lyrics perfectly capture the emotion of the moment and add depth to the characters.

Other notable songs from the movie include “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees, which is used during the film’s closing credits, and “Stay Home” by Self, which is played during a memorable scene in which Shrek and Donkey travel to the kingdom of Duloc.

Overall, the songs from “Shrek” are an essential part of the movie’s success. They add depth, humor, and emotion to the story and have become beloved by audiences of all ages.

1. All Star – Smash Mouth

“All Star” is a high-energy, pop-rock song by the American band Smash Mouth. Released in 1999, it became a global hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and relatable lyrics about self-belief and perseverance. It has been used in a variety of films, TV shows, and sporting events, but it is perhaps best known for its inclusion in the opening scene of the animated movie “Shrek”. The song’s infectious energy and positive message have made it a timeless classic and a fan favorite.

2. I’m On My Way – The Proclaimers

“I’m On My Way” by The Proclaimers is an upbeat and infectious song that celebrates the journey of life and the adventures that await us. The lyrics speak to the excitement and anticipation that comes with setting out on a new path, and the driving rhythm, along with The Proclaimers’ energetic and distinctive vocals, create an atmosphere of excitement and joy that captures the spirit of this sentiment. This song has become a classic among fans of The Proclaimers’ music, and has served as a reminder of the limitless potential of life’s journey and the joy of experiencing new things.

3. I’m a Believer – Smash Mouth

“I’m a Believer” is a classic pop-rock song originally written and recorded by the Monkees in 1966. In 2001, the American band Smash Mouth recorded a cover of the song for the “Shrek” movie soundtrack, and it became a massive hit once again. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and uplifting lyrics about finding love and feeling euphoric. It perfectly captures the movie’s joyful and optimistic spirit and has become a beloved and timeless song that is played in countless events and occasions.

4. Like Wow! – Leslie Carter

“Like Wow!” by Leslie Carter is a fun and upbeat song that celebrates the joy of being young and free. The lyrics speak to the sense of wonder and excitement that comes with exploring the world around us, and the catchy melody, along with Carter’s lively and expressive vocals, create an atmosphere of exuberance and joy that captures the spirit of youth. This song has become a favorite among fans of Carter’s music, and has served as a reminder of the carefree nature of childhood and the joy of living life to the fullest.

5. It Is You (I Have Loved) – Dana Glover

“It Is You (I Have Loved)” is a soulful ballad by American singer Dana Glover. The song was featured in the movie “Shrek” and gained popularity for its romantic lyrics and beautiful melody. Glover’s powerful vocals convey a sense of longing and devotion as she sings about finding the one true love that completes her. The song’s simple yet profound message strikes a chord with listeners, making it a beloved classic for weddings and romantic occasions. “It Is You (I Have Loved)” is a timeless tribute to the power of love and the joy of finding that special someone who makes life complete.

6. Best Years of Our Lives – Baha Men

“Best Years of Our Lives” by Baha Men is a lively and energetic song that celebrates the joy of living in the present and making the most of every moment. The lyrics speak to the sense of freedom and excitement that comes with being young and unburdened, and the infectious beat, along with Baha Men’s exuberant and lively vocals, create an atmosphere of pure joy and happiness that captures the essence of this sentiment. This song has become a favorite among fans of Baha Men’s music, and has served as a reminder of the limitless potential of life and the joy of embracing every opportunity.

7. Bad Reputation – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is a rock anthem that embodies the spirit of rebellion and defiance. Released in 1980, the song features powerful guitar riffs and Jett’s distinct raspy vocals as she proclaims her refusal to conform to societal expectations and stereotypes. The lyrics touch on themes of individuality and non-conformity, as Jett sings about the criticisms she faces for being a woman in the male-dominated rock industry. The song’s infectious energy and empowering message have made it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and resonate with listeners today.

8. My Beloved Monster – Eels

“My Beloved Monster” by Eels is a hauntingly beautiful and introspective song that explores the complexities of love and relationships. The lyrics speak to the ups and downs of being in a committed relationship, and the raw and emotive melody, along with Eels’ soulful and heartfelt vocals, create an atmosphere of introspection and melancholy that captures the essence of this sentiment. This song has become a classic among fans of Eels’ music, and has served as a reminder of the depth and complexity of human emotion, and the struggle to balance the beauty and pain of love.

9. You Belong to Me – Jason Wade

“You Belong to Me” by Jason Wade is a heartfelt and emotive ballad that captures the essence of true love and devotion. The song begins with a simple acoustic guitar melody, which then builds into a powerful and soaring chorus. Jason’s rich and soulful voice conveys a sense of longing and passion, as he expresses the deep connection he shares with his lover. The lyrics are filled with poetic imagery and vivid descriptions, painting a picture of a love that is eternal and unbreakable. Overall, “You Belong to Me” is a moving and beautifully crafted love song that will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced the power of true love.

10. Hallelujah – Rufus Wainwright

“Hallelujah” by Rufus Wainwright is a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s iconic song. The track, released in 2001, showcases Wainwright’s soaring vocals and piano skills as he delivers a heartfelt and emotional performance. The song’s haunting melody and poetic lyrics speak to the complexities of love and the human condition, as it touches on themes of pain, longing, and redemption. Wainwright’s version has been hailed as one of the most moving interpretations of the song, with its stirring orchestral arrangement and raw, heartfelt delivery. “Hallelujah” continues to be a beloved classic, and a testament to the power of music to touch the soul.

11. I’m a Believer – Eddie Murphy

“I’m a Believer” by Eddie Murphy is a fun and energetic cover of the classic song originally performed by The Monkees. The lyrics speak to the joy and excitement of falling in love and the unexpectedness of the experience, and the upbeat rhythm, along with Murphy’s energetic and expressive vocals, create an atmosphere of pure delight and happiness that captures the essence of this sentiment. This song has become a fan favorite, and has served as a reminder of the magic of falling in love and the joy of embracing life’s unexpected surprises.

12. Stay Home – Self

“Stay Home” by Self is a catchy and fun song that celebrates the joys of being at home and enjoying the simple things in life. The lyrics speak to the pleasures of spending time alone, away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, and the upbeat melody, along with Self’s playful and carefree vocals, create an atmosphere of laid-back contentment and relaxation that captures the essence of this sentiment. This song has become a favorite among fans of Self’s music, and has served as a reminder of the importance of taking time to appreciate the little things in life.