Time is a precious commodity that we all have in limited supply, and it’s something that we can never get back once it’s gone. It’s no wonder, then, that so many artists have been inspired to write songs about the fleeting nature of time and the sense of urgency that comes with knowing that time is running out. From rock and pop to hip-hop and country, musicians across genres have explored the theme of time running out in their music, crafting songs that range from introspective ballads to catchy anthems. In this collection of 20 songs, we’ll explore some of the most powerful and thought-provoking tracks that deal with the concept of time running out, examining the different perspectives and emotions that are evoked by this universal theme. Whether you’re in the mood for reflective ballads or high-energy rockers, there’s sure to be something on this list that will resonate with you and remind you of the importance of making the most of the time you have. So let’s dive in and explore the top 20 Songs About Time Running Out, and see what insights and inspiration we can glean from these timeless tunes.

1. “Time Is Running Out” by Muse

“Time Is Running Out” by Muse is an intense and dynamic rock song that showcases the band’s signature blend of heavy guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and electronic elements. The song starts with a driving bassline and builds up to a powerful chorus, with lead singer Matt Bellamy delivering urgent lyrics about the fleeting nature of time and the need to seize the moment before it’s too late. The track also features a prominent piano riff and a dramatic instrumental bridge that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and drama. “Time Is Running Out” is a standout track on Muse’s 2003 album “Absolution” and remains a fan favorite to this day.

2. “Time Is Running Out” by Apollo 440

“Time Is Running Out” by Apollo 440 is an upbeat and energetic dance track that combines electronic and rock elements to create a unique sound. The song features a driving beat, catchy hooks, and distorted guitars that give it a high-energy feel. The vocals are delivered in a spoken-word style and are layered with electronic effects, adding to the futuristic vibe of the track. “Time Is Running Out” also includes a memorable guitar solo and a breakdown that features a sample from the classic film “The Terminator.” Overall, the song is a prime example of Apollo 440’s ability to blend different genres and styles to create a sound that is both innovative and accessible.

3. “Running Out Of Time” by Simple Plan

“Running Out of Time” by Simple Plan is a powerful and emotive rock ballad that deals with themes of mortality and the fleeting nature of time. The song features a haunting piano melody, soaring vocals, and powerful drum beats that build to a crescendo in the chorus. The lyrics speak to the listener’s fears of not accomplishing everything they want to in life and the realization that time is running out. The band’s signature pop-punk sound is toned down in this track, allowing the emotional weight of the lyrics to take center stage. “Running Out of Time” is a poignant and reflective addition to Simple Plan’s discography.

4. “Running Out of Time” by Poets of the Fall

“Running Out of Time” by Poets of the Fall is a powerful and atmospheric rock song that showcases the band’s unique blend of alternative and progressive rock elements. The song features haunting melodies, intricate guitar work, and a driving beat that creates a sense of urgency and tension. The lyrics speak to the inevitability of time and the struggles that come with trying to hold onto moments that are slipping away. The band’s emotive vocals and dynamic instrumentation are on full display in this track, making it a standout on their 2016 album “Clearview.” “Running Out of Time” is a poignant and reflective exploration of the human condition.

5. “Time Is Running Out” by Steve Winwood

“Time Is Running Out” by Steve Winwood is a soulful and groovy track that incorporates elements of funk, jazz, and rock. The song features a lively drum beat, funky bassline, and prominent horn section that give it a lively and upbeat feel. Winwood’s soulful vocals are layered over the top, adding to the song’s infectious energy. The lyrics speak to the need to seize the moment and make the most of the time we have, encouraging the listener to live in the present and enjoy life to the fullest. “Time Is Running Out” is a fun and uplifting addition to Winwood’s discography.

6. “Time Is Running Out” by Papa Roach

“Time Is Running Out” by Papa Roach is a high-energy and hard-hitting rock song that showcases the band’s signature blend of heavy guitar riffs and catchy hooks. The song starts with a driving bassline and builds up to a powerful chorus, with lead singer Jacoby Shaddix delivering urgent lyrics about the fleeting nature of time and the need to make the most of every moment. The track also features a dramatic guitar solo and a breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and aggression. “Time Is Running Out” is a standout track on Papa Roach’s 2009 album “Metamorphosis” and remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. “Running Out of Time” by ONLAP (ft. @Silver End)

“Running Out of Time” by ONLAP featuring @Silver End is an energetic and anthemic rock song that blends heavy guitar riffs and soaring vocals with electronic elements. The song features a driving beat, catchy hooks, and a powerful chorus that builds to a crescendo, with the two vocalists trading off lines and harmonizing together. The lyrics speak to the listener’s fears of not accomplishing everything they want to in life and the realization that time is running out. The track also includes a memorable guitar solo and electronic breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and intensity. “Running Out of Time” is a dynamic and exciting addition to ONLAP’s discography.

8. “Time Is Running Out Fast” by James Brown

“Time Is Running Out Fast” by James Brown is a funky and soulful track that features the Godfather of Soul’s signature energetic vocals and groovy instrumentation. The song starts with a catchy guitar riff and driving bassline, building up to a funky and upbeat chorus that’s impossible not to dance to. The lyrics speak to the urgency of making the most of the time we have and living life to the fullest, with Brown imploring the listener to “get up and get into it.” “Time Is Running Out Fast” is a classic example of Brown’s ability to blend different genres and styles to create a sound that is both timeless and infectious.

9. “Running Out Of Time” by MxPx

“Running Out of Time” by MxPx is a fast-paced and energetic punk rock song that showcases the band’s signature blend of catchy melodies, driving guitar riffs, and upbeat drum beats. The song features a memorable chorus that’s easy to sing along to, with lead vocalist Mike Herrera delivering urgent lyrics about the struggles of feeling like time is slipping away. The track also includes a memorable guitar solo and a breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and intensity. “Running Out of Time” is a standout track on MxPx’s 2018 album “MxPx”, and a fan favorite that embodies the band’s unique blend of punk rock and pop sensibilities.

10. “Time’s Running Out On Me” by Third Day

“Time’s Running Out on Me” by Third Day is a contemplative and emotional Christian rock song that showcases the band’s ability to blend faith-based themes with introspective lyrics and powerful instrumentation. The song features a melodic guitar riff and steady drum beat, with lead singer Mac Powell delivering heartfelt lyrics about the struggles of feeling like time is slipping away and the need to live life with purpose and intention. The track also includes a memorable guitar solo and a stirring chorus that highlights Powell’s emotive vocals. “Time’s Running Out on Me” is a standout track on Third Day’s 2005 album “Wherever You Are” and a moving example of the band’s ability to combine spirituality with raw emotion.

11. “Running Out Of Time” by Amos Lee

“Running Out of Time” by Amos Lee is a soulful and introspective track that features Lee’s signature blend of folk, rock, and R&B. The song starts with a simple acoustic guitar riff and builds up to a lush and melodic chorus, with Lee’s emotive vocals at the forefront. The lyrics speak to the struggles of feeling like time is running out and the need to live life to the fullest, with Lee delivering poignant lines about the fragility of existence and the importance of cherishing every moment. “Running Out of Time” is a standout track on Lee’s 2018 album “My New Moon” and a moving testament to the beauty and complexity of life.

12. “Running Out of Time” by Beyond Unbroken

“Running Out of Time” by Beyond Unbroken is a powerful and intense rock song that showcases the band’s ability to blend heavy guitar riffs, driving drums, and passionate vocals. The song features a driving beat and a memorable chorus that builds to a crescendo, with lead singer Daniel Scope delivering urgent lyrics about the struggles of feeling like time is slipping away and the need to take control of one’s life. The track also includes a dramatic guitar solo and a breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and intensity. “Running Out of Time” is a standout track on Beyond Unbroken’s 2020 album “Don’t Wake the Dead” and a powerful example of the band’s dynamic and aggressive sound.

13. “Running out of Time” by Ozzy Osbourne

“Running out of Time” by Ozzy Osbourne is a classic hard rock song that showcases the iconic vocalist’s ability to blend catchy melodies, powerful guitar riffs, and emotive lyrics. The song features a driving beat and a memorable chorus that highlights Osbourne’s soaring vocals, with lyrics that speak to the fragility of existence and the need to make the most of the time we have. The track also includes a memorable guitar solo and a breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and intensity. “Running out of Time” is a standout track on Osbourne’s 2020 album “Ordinary Man” and a testament to the enduring power of his music.

14. “Running Out Of Time” by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Running Out of Time” by Lin-Manuel Miranda is a haunting and introspective track from the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Hamilton”. The song features a minimalistic piano accompaniment and Miranda’s emotive spoken-word vocals, with lyrics that speak to the fragility of life and the inevitability of death. The track is a pivotal moment in the musical’s narrative, serving as a moment of introspection and reflection for Alexander Hamilton as he contemplates his own mortality and the legacy he will leave behind. “Running Out of Time” is a standout moment in the “Hamilton” soundtrack and a testament to Miranda’s ability to craft emotionally resonant and thought-provoking musical theater.

15. “Out of Time” by The Weeknd

“Out of Time” by The Weeknd is a moody and atmospheric R&B track that showcases the artist’s signature blend of introspective lyrics, sultry vocals, and haunting melodies. The song features a pulsing beat and a dreamy synthesizer riff, with The Weeknd delivering emotive lyrics about the fleeting nature of relationships and the pain of heartbreak. The chorus builds to a cathartic crescendo, with The Weeknd’s voice soaring over the lush instrumentation. “Out of Time” is a standout track on the artist’s 2020 album “After Hours” and a moving example of his ability to blend personal reflection with catchy and memorable pop hooks.

16. “Timebomb Zone” by The Prodigy

“Timebomb Zone” by The Prodigy is a high-energy and aggressive electronic dance track that showcases the band’s signature blend of breakbeats, distorted guitar riffs, and fierce vocal samples. The song features a driving beat and a memorable hook, with lead vocalist Keith Flint delivering intense lyrics about the thrill of danger and the rush of living life on the edge. The track also includes a blistering guitar solo and a breakdown that adds to the song’s overall sense of urgency and intensity. “Timebomb Zone” is a standout track on The Prodigy’s 2018 album “No Tourists” and a testament to the band’s ability to push the boundaries of electronic music while staying true to their roots.

17. “While I’m Still Here” by Nine Inch Nails

“While I’m Still Here” by Nine Inch Nails is a haunting and introspective track that showcases frontman Trent Reznor’s ability to blend emotional vulnerability with raw sonic power. The song features a minimalistic piano accompaniment and Reznor’s emotive vocals, with lyrics that speak to the fragility of existence and the need to appreciate life’s fleeting moments. The track builds to a cathartic climax, with Reznor’s voice soaring over a sweeping string arrangement. “While I’m Still Here” is a standout moment on the band’s 2013 album “Hesitation Marks” and a testament to Reznor’s ability to craft emotionally resonant and musically diverse compositions.

18. “Get It Now (Remix)” by Tiwa Savage

“Get It Now (Remix)” by Tiwa Savage is an upbeat and infectious Afrobeats track that showcases the artist’s sultry vocals and catchy melodies. The song features a pulsing beat and a catchy synth riff, with Savage’s voice soaring over the infectious instrumentation. The remix version of the song also features a guest verse from American rapper Omarion, adding a touch of international flair to the track. “Get It Now (Remix)” is a standout moment on Savage’s 2018 EP “Sugarcane” and a testament to her ability to fuse contemporary R&B and pop sensibilities with traditional African rhythms and melodies.

19. “Time Is Running Out” by Brand Nubian

“Time Is Running Out” by Brand Nubian is a socially conscious and politically charged hip-hop track that showcases the group’s lyrical prowess and message-driven approach to the genre. The song features a funky beat and a catchy vocal sample, with each member of the group delivering impassioned verses about the struggles faced by marginalized communities and the urgent need for societal change. The track also includes a memorable chorus that emphasizes the song’s overarching theme of time slipping away and the need to take action in the face of injustice. “Time Is Running Out” is a standout moment on the group’s 1992 album “In God We Trust” and a testament to their commitment to using music as a tool for social change.

20. “Better Hurry Up” by Caleb Caudle

“Better Hurry Up” by Caleb Caudle is a rootsy and introspective country ballad that showcases the artist’s knack for heartfelt storytelling and emotional songcraft. The song features a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment and Caudle’s plaintive vocals, with lyrics that speak to the fleeting nature of time and the need to make the most of life’s opportunities. The track builds to a soaring chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of urgency and the importance of seizing the moment. “Better Hurry Up” is a standout moment on Caudle’s 2018 album “Crushed Coins” and a testament to his ability to connect with listeners through his honest and relatable songwriting.