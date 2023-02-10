Time is a subject that has been explored in music for many decades. Whether it’s about the passage of time in a person’s life or the changing of the seasons, time is a constant reminder of our own mortality. The “Top 20 Songs About Time Passing” highlights some of the most poignant and thought-provoking songs that have been written about this timeless subject. From the upbeat and danceable “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper to the introspective “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart, these songs cover a wide range of styles and emotions. Some of the songs are about the nostalgia of a simpler time, while others reflect on the regrets of a life that has passed too quickly. Regardless of the specific message, these songs all evoke a sense of longing and reflection, encouraging listeners to take a moment to think about the preciousness of time and how they want to spend it.

1. “Yesterday” by The Beatles

“Yesterday” by The Beatles is a timeless classic from the legendary band. The song features a simple yet powerful melody, accompanied by lead singer Paul McCartney’s emotional vocals. The song’s lyrics express feelings of regret and longing, making it a touching tribute to lost love. The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, cementing its place as one of the most beloved songs of all time. “Yesterday” showcases The Beatles’ ability to create powerful, emotional music that transcends time and speaks to people of all ages.

2. “A Hazy Shade of Winter” by Simon and Garfunkel

“A Hazy Shade of Winter” by Simon & Garfunkel is a folk-rock song that was originally released in 1966. The song features Paul Simon’s distinctive vocals and intricate acoustic guitar work, complemented by Art Garfunkel’s harmonies. The song’s melancholic lyrics reflect on the passing of time and the beauty of memories, making it a nostalgic and introspective piece of music. “A Hazy Shade of Winter” showcases Simon & Garfunkel’s unique blend of folk, rock, and pop influences, and highlights their exceptional songwriting skills. The song remains a popular choice for cover artists and has been featured in several films and television shows.

3. “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce

“Time in a Bottle” is a classic ballad by Jim Croce, released in 1972. It’s a melancholic and nostalgic song about the singer’s longing for more time with someone he loves, and his regret over the fleeting nature of life. The song’s lyrics capture the bittersweet feeling of wanting to hold onto the past and wishing for more time. The song’s tender melody and Croce’s emotive voice create a warm and nostalgic atmosphere that stays with the listener long after the song is over. “Time in a Bottle” became one of Croce’s biggest hits, and its themes of love and the passage of time continue to resonate with audiences today.

4. “Good Old Days” by Macklemore feat Kesha

“Good Old Days” is a song by American rapper Macklemore and singer Kesha. This nostalgic track reflects on simpler times and the longing for the good old days. The upbeat, sing-along chorus and catchy melody make it a feel-good hit that is sure to get stuck in your head. With lyrics about memories and reminiscing, the song evokes a sense of longing for the past while still appreciating the present. Macklemore’s flow and Kesha’s emotive vocals combine to create a song that is both upbeat and introspective, making it a standout in their respective discographies.

5. “Anticipation” by Carly Simon

“Anticipation” by Carly Simon is a classic pop song that was released in 1971. The song’s lyrics are about the feelings of excitement and anticipation that come with the start of a new romantic relationship. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm create a lively and joyful atmosphere, making this song a classic feel-good tune. Simon’s soulful voice and confident delivery bring the lyrics to life, making this song a timeless hit that continues to be popular even today. With its upbeat tempo and catchy melody, “Anticipation” is a perfect song to play during the early stages of a romantic relationship, or anytime you want to feel the excitement of falling in love.

6. “While We’re Young” by April Kry

“While We’re Young” by April Kry is a fun and upbeat country-pop song about the joys of youth and making the most of life’s opportunities. The song has a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm that will have you tapping your feet along with the beat. April Kry’s vocals are strong and full of energy, perfectly capturing the carefree and optimistic spirit of the song. With lyrics that encourage listeners to make the most of their time, “While We’re Young” is a great anthem for anyone looking to take a break from the stresses of life and simply have fun. Whether you’re young or old, this song is sure to bring a smile to your face and fill you with a sense of excitement and hope for the future.

7. “Who Wants To Live Forever” by Queen

“Who Wants To Live Forever” by Queen is a powerful ballad that explores the theme of immortality. With Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals and Brian May’s haunting guitar riffs, the song transports listeners to a fantastical world where living forever might not be as glamorous as it sounds. The song is an anthem of defiance, asking the question of who would want to endure the pain and loss that come with an endless life. It’s a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners with its haunting melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Whether you’re a die-hard Queen fan or just someone who appreciates a well-crafted song, “Who Wants To Live Forever” is a must-listen.

8. “Eastside” by Halsey & Khalid

“Eastside” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Halsey and American singer-songwriter Khalid. It was released in 2018 and features a catchy melody and smooth vocals from both artists. The song’s lyrics describe a passionate love affair and the desire to spend more time with the loved one. The chill and mellow production creates a relaxing and intimate atmosphere, making it a perfect choice for a late-night drive or a date. The music video features Halsey and Khalid in different moods and colors, showing off their strong on-screen chemistry. With its memorable chorus and relatable lyrics, “Eastside” became a hit song and is still popular today.

9. “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash

10. “Airplanes” by BOB

“Airplanes” by BOB (featuring Hayley Williams) is a popular rap song released in 2010. The track features melancholic lyrics about lost love and a longing for a simpler time. The chorus, sung by Hayley Williams, is catchy and memorable, making it a fan favorite. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing BOB’s place as a prominent figure in the rap industry. The music video for “Airplanes” is also well-regarded, showcasing the rapper’s talent for storytelling through music and visually compelling visuals.

11. “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

“Time After Time” is a classic pop song written and performed by Cyndi Lauper. It was released as a single from her 1983 album “She’s So Unusual”. The song features a slow and emotional melody, accompanied by gentle keyboard and guitar sounds. The lyrics reflect on the singer’s longing for a lover who has gone away and her belief that they will return to each other someday. With its relatable message and powerful vocals, “Time After Time” has become one of Cyndi Lauper’s most beloved songs and a staple of 1980s pop music.

12. “Fast” by Luke Bryan

13. “Grew Up Slower” by Dylan Schneider

“Grew Up Slower” by Dylan Schneider is a country pop song that reflects on the singer’s childhood and the experiences that shaped him into the person he is today. The song has a upbeat melody and catchy chorus that makes it a perfect tune for listeners to sing along to. Schneider’s vocals are full of emotion and his storytelling ability is showcased in this song as he takes the listener on a journey through his life. With relatable lyrics, “Grew Up Slower” is a nostalgic tune that speaks to listeners of all ages, reminding them of their own childhood memories.

14. “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart

“Forever Young” is a classic power ballad by Rod Stewart. This upbeat and optimistic song reflects on the fleeting nature of youth and encourages listeners to hold on to the memories and moments that make life worth living. The song features a catchy melody and an upbeat beat, making it a perfect anthem for anyone who wants to hold on to the memories of their own youth. The song’s positive message, memorable melody, and upbeat rhythm have helped it to become one of Stewart’s most enduring and beloved hits. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Rod Stewart or a newcomer to his music, “Forever Young” is a timeless classic that is sure to bring a smile to your face and a bounce to your step.

15. “Ever Changing Times” by Aretha Franklin

“Ever Changing Times” by Aretha Franklin is a soulful ballad that reflects on the constant changes in life and the struggles that come with it. Franklin’s powerful vocals soar over the piano-driven instrumental, delivering a message of resilience and hope. The song is a testament to Franklin’s ability to communicate complex emotions with just her voice and highlights her position as one of the greatest soul singers of all time. Whether you’re experiencing the ups and downs of life or simply looking for an inspiring song to uplift your spirits, “Ever Changing Times” is an excellent choice.

16. “Only Time” by Enya

“Only Time” is a song by the Irish singer Enya, released in 2000. It features her signature blend of new age, Celtic, and world music styles, with a gentle and soothing melody accompanied by lush keyboard and vocal harmonies. The song’s lyrics reflect on the passage of time and the uncertain future, but also express hope and comfort, with the refrain “Who can say where the road goes / Where the day flows, only time.” “Only Time” became one of Enya’s biggest hits and is often used in films, TV shows, and commercials to evoke a serene, contemplative mood.

17. “Changing Times” by Iwan Rheon

“Changing Times” by Iwan Rheon is an upbeat pop-rock track that reflects on the idea of change and its effects on our lives. The song features an energetic and catchy melody accompanied by Rheon’s emotional and powerful vocals. The lyrics are introspective, exploring the idea of moving forward from past experiences and embracing new beginnings. This song will resonate with listeners who are looking for a motivational anthem to help them navigate their own changing times. The upbeat instrumentals and catchy chorus make this song perfect for a road trip or a pick-me-up on a rough day.

18. “Unbelievable” by Owl City

“Unbelievable” by Owl City is a joyful and upbeat song that celebrates the wonders of life. The singer marvels at the beauty of the world around him, including the changing seasons, the stars in the sky, and the laughter of children. The electronic pop sound of the song adds to its uplifting and optimistic mood, making it a great choice for those who want to inject a bit of positivity into their day. The lyrics of “Unbelievable” remind listeners to take a moment to appreciate the simple things in life and to find joy in their surroundings.

19. “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles is a melodic rock ballad that showcases the singer’s emotive vocal range and ability to convey deep, introspective lyrics. The song’s message is one of hope, reminding listeners that they are not alone in their struggles and that they can overcome life’s challenges. The driving beat and uplifting chorus provide a source of comfort and optimism, making “Sign of the Times” a powerful and inspiring anthem. The music video features stunning visuals and showcases Harry’s energetic stage presence, making it a must-watch for fans.

20. “Through The Years” by Kenny Rogers

“Through The Years” is a classic ballad by Kenny Rogers. Released in 1981, the song is a nostalgic look back at the ups and downs of a long-standing relationship, with Rogers singing about the memories and love that have kept him and his partner together through the years. The song’s heartfelt lyrics, combined with Rogers’ smooth and soulful voice, make it a timeless love song that remains popular to this day. Whether you’re looking for a romantic ballad to dance to at your wedding or just a touching reminder of the power of love, “Through The Years” is an excellent choice.