Throughout human history, the idea of the end of the world and the apocalypse has been a recurring theme in mythology, religion, literature, and art. The concept of a final catastrophic event that brings about the destruction of humanity and the end of the world has fascinated and terrified people for centuries. As a result, it is no surprise that the end of the world has also been a popular theme in music.

In this article, we will explore 18 songs about the end of the world and the apocalypse. These songs come from a range of genres, including rock, metal, pop, and hip-hop. They offer different perspectives on what the end of the world might look like, from environmental disasters to nuclear war to alien invasions.

Some of the songs on this list take a serious and introspective approach to the end of the world, reflecting on the existential questions that arise when faced with the possibility of total destruction. Others take a more irreverent or humorous tone, using the apocalypse as a backdrop for social commentary or dark humor.

Regardless of their specific approach, all of the songs on this list share a fascination with the end of the world and its potential implications for humanity. Whether we are drawn to these songs because of our own anxieties about the future, or simply because of their powerful and evocative imagery, they remind us of the fragility of human existence and the need to confront the existential questions that lie at the heart of our existence.

It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) – R.E.M.

“It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” by R.E.M. is a fast-paced, upbeat song that features a stream-of-consciousness style of lyrics, reflecting the chaos of the world in the late 1980s. It touches on various cultural and political events, including natural disasters, religion, and pop culture. Despite the apocalyptic tone, the song’s title and chorus suggest a sense of acceptance and even optimism about the impending change.

1999 – Prince

“1999” by Prince is a synth-driven dance track that imagines a future world on the brink of collapse, as the year 2000 approaches. The lyrics reference nuclear war, pollution, and a general sense of hedonism, but ultimately encourage living in the moment and enjoying life while it lasts.

Five Years – David Bowie

“Five Years” by David Bowie is a haunting track that imagines the end of the world as we know it, specifically the five years leading up to it. The lyrics describe the panic and despair of humanity, and the realization that nothing can be done to stop the impending doom.

The End – The Doors

“The End” by The Doors is a dark, psychedelic track that explores themes of death and rebirth. The lyrics feature graphic imagery of violence, and the song is often interpreted as a commentary on the Vietnam War.

One Last Time – Ariana Grande

“One Last Time” by Ariana Grande is a sentimental ballad that serves as a farewell to a relationship. The lyrics express gratitude for the time spent together and the hope that the memories will live on.

Everyday is Like Sunday – Morrissey

“Everyday is Like Sunday” by Morrissey is a melancholic track that paints a bleak picture of modern life. The lyrics describe a world where boredom and isolation are the norm, and Sundays (traditionally a day of rest) have lost their meaning.

A Hard Rains a Gonna Fall – Bob Dylan

“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” by Bob Dylan is a protest song that reflects the fears of nuclear war and environmental disaster during the Cold War era. The lyrics describe a world in crisis, with various natural and man-made disasters occurring. Despite the bleakness, the song ends with a message of hope, suggesting that there may still be a chance for redemption.

The Final Countdown – Europe

“The Final Countdown” by Europe is an energetic rock anthem featuring catchy hooks and a soaring guitar riff. The song is a call to action, encouraging listeners to rise up and face the challenges ahead with determination and courage.

Red Rain – Peter Gabriel

“Red Rain” by Peter Gabriel is a haunting and atmospheric track that explores themes of guilt and redemption. The lyrics describe a biblical flood that washes away the sins of humanity, leaving behind a world reborn.

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes – Ultravox

“Dancing With Tears In My Eyes” by Ultravox is a melancholic synth-pop ballad that tells the story of a love affair that has come to an end. The lyrics are filled with regret and nostalgia, capturing the bittersweet feeling of looking back on a relationship that has ended.

London Calling – The Clash

“London Calling” by The Clash is a punk rock classic that captures the political and social turmoil of late 1970s Britain. The lyrics describe a world on the brink of collapse, with references to war, famine, and political unrest.

Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is an upbeat rock track that disguises its dark message about impending disaster with a catchy melody. The lyrics describe a world on the brink of chaos, with ominous warnings of floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.

Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

“Two Tribes” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood is an electro-pop dance track that confronts the threat of nuclear war head-on. The lyrics describe a world divided into two opposing forces, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. The song’s urgent beats and soaring vocals capture the sense of desperation and urgency that defined the Cold War era.

Apocalypse Please – Muse

“Apocalypse Please” by Muse is an epic and dramatic track that imagines a world on the brink of destruction. The lyrics describe a world filled with chaos and violence, with the hope that the end will bring a new beginning. The song’s driving piano chords and soaring vocals capture the sense of desperation and urgency of the moment.

4 Minutes – Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

“4 Minutes” by Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake and Timbaland is a high-energy dance track that urges listeners to seize the moment and make the most of their time. The lyrics encourage living in the present, as time is running out.

Redemption Song – Bob Marley

“Redemption Song” by Bob Marley is a reggae classic that speaks to the human desire for freedom and liberation. The lyrics describe the struggle against oppression and injustice, and the hope for a better future. The song’s stripped-down acoustic guitar and powerful vocals capture the simplicity and urgency of the message.

We Will Become Silhouettes – The Postal Service

“We Will Become Silhouettes” by The Postal Service is a dreamy synth-pop track that explores the theme of human evolution. The lyrics describe a world in which humans evolve into silhouettes, shedding their physical form for something new and unknown.

2012 (It Ain’t the End) – Jay Sean ft. Nicki Minaj

“2012 (It Ain’t the End)” by Jay Sean ft. Nicki Minaj is an upbeat dance track that celebrates life and living in the moment. The lyrics encourage seizing the day and not worrying about the future, with a party anthem that’s perfect for the present.