Soccer, also known as football in many parts of the world, is a sport that has captured the hearts and minds of people all over the globe. With its high energy, passion, and drama, soccer has become a major part of popular culture, and has inspired countless artists to create music that celebrates the sport and its fans. From anthems that rally crowds and players alike, to songs that capture the joy and excitement of the game, there are countless examples of music that celebrates soccer and its place in our lives.

“20 Songs About Soccer” is a collection of some of the most iconic and beloved songs that pay tribute to this beloved sport. From classic rock anthems to modern pop hits, these songs showcase the diverse ways that soccer has influenced and inspired artists from all genres. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply appreciate the energy and passion of the game, these songs are sure to get you moving and feeling the spirit of soccer in all its glory. So put on your favorite jersey, grab a ball, and get ready to dive into the world of soccer-inspired music.

1. “Soccer Field” by Dev Hynes

“Soccer Field” by Dev Hynes is a hauntingly beautiful instrumental track that uses an array of instruments to create a sense of nostalgia and melancholy. The song starts with a gentle guitar riff, which is joined by a soft piano melody and the distant sound of a trumpet. The music slowly builds in intensity, with the addition of a string section, creating a feeling of both longing and hope. The combination of different musical elements produces a dreamy atmosphere that invites the listener to contemplate their own memories and emotions. Overall, “Soccer Field” is a stunning piece of music that showcases Hynes’ talent as a composer and musician.

“World in Motion” by the England National Football Team and New Order is an iconic football anthem that captures the spirit and excitement of the 1990 FIFA World Cup. The song starts with a pulsing electronic beat that’s soon joined by a catchy guitar riff and a driving bassline, creating an energetic and uplifting atmosphere. The lyrics, which celebrate the joy of football and the power of teamwork, are delivered with enthusiasm by the England players and are complemented by a memorable rap verse by New Order’s Keith Allen. “World in Motion” has become a classic sports anthem, loved by football fans all around the world, and is a perfect soundtrack to the excitement of the beautiful game.

3. “The Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin

“The Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin is a vibrant and infectious Latin pop song that was written as the official anthem for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and Martin’s powerful vocals, which exude energy and passion. The lyrics are a call to action, urging listeners to seize the moment and live life to the fullest. “The Cup of Life” became an instant hit, propelling Martin to international fame and earning him numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award. The song remains a beloved anthem of the World Cup and an enduring symbol of the power of music to bring people together.

“Football In The Snow” by Soccer Hooligans is a high-energy ode to the beautiful game played in wintery conditions. The song begins with a driving drum beat and gritty guitar riffs, setting the tone for the rowdy, passionate performance to come. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of players braving the elements, their breath visible in the cold air as they chase the ball across the snow-covered field. The chorus is a rousing call to action, urging fans to come together and support their team no matter the weather. Overall, “Football In The Snow” captures the fierce dedication and love of the game that defines true soccer hooligans.

5. “You Would Give Me Kiss If I Were On Soccer Team” by Gröûp X

“You Would Give Me Kiss If I Were On Soccer Team” by Gröûp X is a comedic, tongue-in-cheek song that pokes fun at the popularity and social status that come with being a successful athlete. The song features a catchy beat and silly lyrics, with the vocalist lamenting that they’re not attractive enough to receive attention from a romantic interest, unless they were a member of a popular soccer team. The chorus is repetitive and humorous, with the vocalist begging for a kiss and asserting that they would be more desirable if only they had that coveted soccer player status. Overall, the song is a playful take on the way sports can impact social hierarchies and the importance placed on athletic achievement.

6. “Ole Ole Ole (The Name of The Game)” by The Fans

“Ole Ole Ole (The Name of The Game)” by The Fans is a classic sports anthem that captures the excitement and passion of fans cheering on their team. The song begins with a catchy chant of “Ole Ole Ole”, which quickly becomes an infectious crowd sing-along. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, but effective in their celebration of the game and the energy of the fans. The chorus is a rousing call to action, urging everyone to get on their feet and join in the excitement of the moment. Overall, “Ole Ole Ole” is an upbeat and energetic song that perfectly captures the spirit of fandom and the thrill of competition.

7. “Soccer Practice” by Gay Pimp

“Soccer Practice” by Gay Pimp is a humorous and irreverent song that combines elements of pop and hip-hop to create a tongue-in-cheek anthem about the joys and frustrations of playing soccer. The song features a bouncy beat, catchy hooks, and hilarious lyrics that poke fun at the various aspects of the sport. The vocalist describes the challenges of playing with a bad team, dealing with annoying parents on the sidelines, and feeling the thrill of scoring a goal. The overall tone is playful and lighthearted, with a dash of sass and attitude that adds to the song’s overall charm. “Soccer Practice” is a fun and entertaining tribute to the world’s most popular sport.

8. “Dar Um Jeito” by Santana, Wyclef Jean

“Dar Um Jeito” is a dynamic collaboration between music legends Santana and Wyclef Jean, along with Brazilian singer Alexandre Pires and Brazilian percussion group Olodum. The song was recorded as the official anthem for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted in Brazil, and features a vibrant mix of Latin and African rhythms. The lyrics, which are in both English and Portuguese, celebrate the global unity and spirit of competition that define the World Cup. The song builds to a powerful climax, with soaring guitar riffs and a driving beat that perfectly capture the energy and excitement of the world’s most-watched sporting event. “Dar Um Jeito” is a testament to the power of music and sports to bring people together from all corners of the world.

9. “Volvo Driving Soccer Mom” by Everclear

“Volvo Driving Soccer Mom” by Everclear is a satirical and provocative song that takes aim at the modern suburban lifestyle and the cultural expectations placed on middle-class mothers. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a typical soccer mom driving her luxury SUV, juggling her responsibilities and conforming to societal norms, while the upbeat rock music creates a sense of irony and tension. The vocalist sings with a sense of both empathy and mockery, highlighting the contradictions and pressures that come with living up to the perfect suburban image. Overall, “Volvo Driving Soccer Mom” is a biting commentary on the demands and expectations placed on women in contemporary society.

10. “Ole Ole” by DJ Antoine

“Ole Ole” by DJ Antoine is a high-energy dance track that draws inspiration from Latin rhythms and World Cup football anthems. The song features a driving beat, catchy synth melodies, and a simple but infectious chorus that encourages listeners to join in the celebration. The vocals, which are in both English and Spanish, create a festive and inclusive atmosphere that is perfect for dancefloors and sports events alike. The song’s lyrics are repetitive and upbeat, with a focus on having fun and letting go of inhibitions. Overall, “Ole Ole” is a fun and lively party anthem that captures the spirit of international sports and cross-cultural joy.

11. “Live It Up” by Nicky Jam, Will Smith, Era Istrefi

“Live It Up” is a vibrant and upbeat collaboration between Nicky Jam, Will Smith, and Era Istrefi, recorded as the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The song features a catchy beat, lively horns, and a chorus that urges listeners to let go of their worries and embrace the moment. The lyrics, which are sung in both English and Spanish, are optimistic and empowering, celebrating the joy of coming together to watch the world’s biggest soccer tournament. The vocal performances by all three artists are lively and engaging, creating a sense of excitement and anticipation that perfectly captures the spirit of the World Cup. Overall, “Live It Up” is an energetic and inspiring anthem that celebrates the power of global sports to bring people together.

12. “Soccer Practice” by Jonny McGovern

“Soccer Practice” by Jonny McGovern is a fun and campy pop song that celebrates the thrill and drama of playing soccer. The song features a catchy beat, funky guitar riffs, and a chorus that urges listeners to “do it at soccer practice”. The lyrics are playful and irreverent, poking fun at the various aspects of the sport, from dealing with pushy coaches to getting caught up in the drama of the game. The overall tone is tongue-in-cheek and upbeat, with a sense of humor that makes the song a perfect choice for a lighthearted soccer playlist. “Soccer Practice” is a fun and playful tribute to the beautiful game.

13. “La La La (Brazil 2014)” by Shakira

“La La La (Brazil 2014)” by Shakira is a high-energy pop song recorded as the official anthem for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The song features a catchy beat, lively horns, and Shakira’s signature vocals, creating an infectious and upbeat atmosphere that is perfect for sports events. The lyrics, which are in both English and Spanish, celebrate the spirit of global competition and the power of football to bring people together from all corners of the world. The music video features famous footballers and celebrities dancing and celebrating, further emphasizing the joy and excitement of the World Cup. Overall, “La La La (Brazil 2014)” is a fun and uplifting anthem that captures the spirit of international sports and cultural exchange.

14. “Superstar” by Pitbull ft Becky G

“Superstar” is a dynamic collaboration between Pitbull and Becky G, featuring an upbeat mix of Latin and pop music. The song features a catchy beat, high-energy synths, and the vocal performances of both artists, which are full of charisma and attitude. The lyrics are focused on living life to the fullest and being a superstar, with both artists exuding confidence and positivity. The chorus is catchy and uplifting, with a hook that is easy to sing along to. Overall, “Superstar” is a fun and engaging song that is perfect for dancefloors and workouts, and it showcases the energy and charisma of both Pitbull and Becky G.

15. “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” by Shakira

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is a joyous and upbeat pop song by Shakira, recorded as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The song features a lively beat, cheerful horns, and Shakira’s energetic vocals, which blend English and African languages. The lyrics celebrate the power of football to bring people together and inspire hope, with a focus on the beauty and resilience of Africa. The music video features a diverse group of people dancing and celebrating, creating a sense of unity and joy. Overall, “Waka Waka” is a powerful and uplifting anthem that captures the spirit of international sports and cultural exchange.

16. “The Time of Our Lives” by Toni Braxton, Il Divo

“The Time of Our Lives” is a heartfelt and uplifting ballad by Toni Braxton and Il Divo, recorded as the official song for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. The song features a beautiful blend of Braxton’s soulful vocals and Il Divo’s operatic harmonies, with sweeping strings and a powerful chorus. The lyrics celebrate the spirit of international sports and the joy of coming together, with a focus on the excitement and passion of the World Cup. The overall tone is inspiring and uplifting, making “The Time of Our Lives” a perfect anthem for sports events and other moments of celebration.

17. “We’re on the Ball” by Ant & Dec

“We’re on the Ball” is a lively and catchy pop song by Ant & Dec, recorded as the official anthem for the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. The song features a driving beat, energetic horns, and the vocal harmonies of the British duo, which are full of enthusiasm and spirit. The lyrics celebrate the spirit of global competition and the excitement of the World Cup, with a focus on the thrill of supporting a team and the joy of being a part of the action. Overall, “We’re on the Ball” is a fun and engaging anthem that captures the energy and passion of international sports.

18. “Futbol Y Rumba” by Anuel AA and Enrique Iglesias

“Futbol Y Rumba” is a high-energy Latin pop song by Anuel AA and Enrique Iglesias, featuring a catchy blend of reggaeton and flamenco influences. The song features a driving beat, a mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, and the charismatic vocal performances of both artists, who sing in Spanish. The lyrics celebrate the joy of soccer and the party atmosphere of sports events, with a focus on dancing and enjoying life to the fullest. The overall vibe is upbeat and celebratory, making “Futbol Y Rumba” a perfect anthem for sporting events and other occasions where people come together to have fun.

19. “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams

“Let Me Entertain You” is an iconic pop-rock song by Robbie Williams, featuring a blend of rock, dance, and electronic influences. The song features a driving beat, electric guitar riffs, and Williams’ charismatic and powerful vocals, which are full of energy and attitude. The lyrics are focused on Williams’ persona as an entertainer and his desire to captivate and engage his audience, with a playful and provocative tone. The overall effect is energetic and engaging, with a catchy chorus that is perfect for singing along and getting pumped up for a night out or a big event.

20. “This Is Our Time (Agora é a nossa hora)” by MAGIC!

“This Is Our Time” is an upbeat and optimistic pop song by MAGIC!, featuring a blend of pop, reggae, and Latin influences. The song features a driving beat, cheerful horns, and the bright vocals of the Canadian band, who sing in English and Portuguese. The lyrics celebrate the spirit of international sports and the joy of coming together to support a team, with a focus on the idea that this is the time to shine and enjoy the moment. The overall effect is joyful and uplifting, with a vibe that is perfect for sports events and other occasions of celebration.