As the air cools and the leaves begin to change, September marks the transition from summer to fall. It’s a time of reflection, change, and new beginnings. Music has the ability to capture the essence of a moment or season, and September is no exception. From nostalgic ballads to upbeat anthems, there are countless songs that celebrate the month of September in all its glory. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the top 25 songs about September that will have you feeling all the feels.

Some of the most iconic songs about September were written in the 70s and 80s. Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” has become a staple at weddings and parties, with its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm. Neil Diamond’s “September Morn” is a wistful ballad that captures the melancholy beauty of the season. Other songs on this list include Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” a haunting tribute to the September 11 attacks, and Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” which mentions September in the opening lines.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane or a new anthem to add to your fall playlist, these top 25 songs about September are sure to inspire and uplift. So, grab a cup of hot cider, cozy up by the fire, and let the music take you away.

1. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day

“Wake Me Up When September Ends” is a powerful ballad by Green Day, with emotional lyrics that deal with loss and grief. The song was inspired by the tragic events of September 11, and is a tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks. The video features a young couple separated by war and is a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict.

2. September Song – Frank Sinatra

“September Song” is a classic by Frank Sinatra that captures the melancholy beauty of autumn. The song is a reflection on the passing of time, and the bittersweet memories of lost love. Sinatra’s smooth vocals and the gentle melody make it a timeless favorite that perfectly captures the mood of September.

3. September – Earth, Wind & Fire

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire is a joyous celebration of the season, with its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm. The song has become a staple at parties and weddings, and its feel-good energy is infectious. With its memorable horn section and uplifting lyrics, “September” is a true classic that never fails to get people on their feet.

4. September When It Comes – Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash

“September When It Comes” is a haunting duet by Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash. The song is a reflection on the passing of time and the inevitability of death. The lyrics are deeply personal and emotional, and the stripped-down arrangement adds to the sense of intimacy and introspection. The combination of Johnny and Rosanne’s voices is a powerful reminder of the beauty of familial love, even in the face of mortality.

5. A Lonely September – Plain White T’s

“A Lonely September” by Plain White T’s is a heartfelt ballad that deals with the pain of a failed relationship. The song is a poignant reminder of the emotional toll of heartbreak, with the narrator lamenting a lost love and the feelings of isolation that come with it. The stripped-down arrangement and Tom Higgenson’s plaintive vocals add to the sense of vulnerability and raw emotion in the song, making it a powerful ode to lost love.

6. September Morn – Neil Diamond

“September Morn” is a classic ballad by Neil Diamond that captures the wistful beauty of the season. The song is a nostalgic reflection on lost love, with Diamond’s smooth vocals and the gentle melody perfectly capturing the mood of the changing seasons. The song has become a favorite of Diamond fans around the world, and is a testament to his enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

7. September – James Arthur

“September” by James Arthur is an emotive and soulful ballad that captures the spirit of new beginnings. The song is a celebration of the freedom and joy that come with letting go of the past and moving forward. Arthur’s powerful vocals and the soaring chorus make it an uplifting anthem that inspires listeners to embrace change and take chances. With its catchy melody and inspiring message, “September” is a song that resonates with audiences around the world.

8. September – Ryan Adams

“September” by Ryan Adams is a gentle, acoustic ballad that captures the bittersweet beauty of the season. The song is a reflection on love and the fleeting nature of time, with Adams’ delicate vocals and the sparse arrangement creating a sense of intimacy and introspection. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to Adams’ enduring talent as a songwriter and musician.

9. Pale September – Fiona Apple

“Pale September” by Fiona Apple is a haunting and introspective ballad that deals with the pain of heartbreak. The song is a raw and emotional portrait of loss, with Apple’s distinctive vocals and the stripped-down arrangement creating a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to Apple’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

10. Nightswimming – R.E.M.

“Nightswimming” by R.E.M. is a haunting and nostalgic ballad that captures the wistful beauty of youth. The song is a reflection on the innocence and freedom of childhood summers, with Michael Stipe’s distinctive vocals and the gentle piano melody creating a sense of intimacy and introspection. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to R.E.M.’s enduring talent as a band.

11. September – Daughtry

“September” by Daughtry is a powerful and uplifting ballad that celebrates the power of love and the beauty of new beginnings. The song is a reminder that life is full of possibility and that anything is possible if you have the courage to follow your heart. Chris Daughtry’s powerful vocals and the soaring chorus make it an inspiring anthem that inspires listeners to embrace change and take chances. With its catchy melody and uplifting message, “September” is a song that resonates with audiences around the world.

12. September 12 – Xavier Rudd

“September 12” by Xavier Rudd is a powerful and thought-provoking ballad that reflects on the events of September 11, 2001. The song is a tribute to the victims of the tragedy and a call for peace and understanding in the face of violence and hatred. Rudd’s emotive vocals and the haunting melody create a sense of empathy and compassion that is both inspiring and uplifting.

13. It Might as Well Rain Until September – Carole King

“It Might as Well Rain Until September” by Carole King is a catchy and upbeat pop song that captures the excitement and anticipation of young love. The song is a celebration of the joys and pains of teenage romance, with King’s distinctive vocals and the catchy melody creating a sense of fun and nostalgia. The song has become a classic of the genre and is a testament to King’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

14. Come September – Natalie Imbruglia

“Come September” by Natalie Imbruglia is a sweet and upbeat pop song that captures the joy and excitement of new love. The song is a celebration of the intensity and magic of falling in love, with Imbruglia’s infectious vocals and the catchy melody creating a sense of optimism and happiness. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to Imbruglia’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

15. September When I First Met You – Barry White

“September When I First Met You” by Barry White is a sultry and romantic ballad that captures the power of attraction and desire. The song is a celebration of the thrill of falling in love, with White’s deep and soulful vocals and the seductive arrangement creating a sense of intimacy and passion. The song has become a classic of the genre and is a testament to White’s enduring talent as a singer and songwriter.

16. September Skyline – Single File

“September Skyline” by Single File is a wistful and reflective ballad that captures the bittersweet nostalgia of growing up and moving on. The song is a meditation on the passing of time and the search for meaning in a world that is constantly changing, with Single File’s emotive vocals and the haunting melody creating a sense of longing and introspection. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to the band’s talent as musicians and songwriters.

17. Maybe September – Bill Evans and Tony Bennett

“Maybe September” by Bill Evans and Tony Bennett is a beautiful and soulful jazz ballad that captures the magic and romance of a perfect evening. The song is a celebration of the simple pleasures of life, with Evans’ exquisite piano playing and Bennett’s silky-smooth vocals creating a sense of warmth and intimacy. The song has become a classic of the genre and is a testament to the enduring power of jazz music.

18. See You in September – The Happenings

“See You in September” by The Happenings is a catchy and upbeat pop song that captures the excitement and anticipation of young love. The song is a celebration of the end of summer and the promise of a new school year, with The Happenings’ harmonies and the infectious melody creating a sense of fun and joy. The song has become a classic of the genre and is a testament to the enduring power of 1960s pop music.

19. Make It Stop (September’s Children) – Rise Against

“Make It Stop (September’s Children)” by Rise Against is a powerful and emotional punk rock anthem that addresses the issue of bullying and its tragic consequences. The song is a call to action for change, with Rise Against’s urgent and passionate vocals and the driving guitars creating a sense of anger and urgency. The song has become a fan favorite and is a testament to the band’s commitment to using music as a force for positive social change.

20. September Gurls – The Bangles

“September Gurls” by The Bangles is a timeless power-pop classic that features catchy hooks and jangly guitars. Originally recorded by the legendary rock band Big Star, The Bangles version of the song brings a fresh perspective to the lyrics, which describe the allure and mystery of September girls. With its upbeat melody and irresistible energy, the song has become a fan favorite and has been covered by numerous artists over the years, cementing its status as a beloved classic of the genre.

21. The Late September Dogs – Melissa Etheridge

“The Late September Dogs” by Melissa Etheridge is a soulful and introspective ballad that explores the complex emotions that arise as the seasons change. The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics speak to the passing of time and the inevitability of change, capturing the bittersweet beauty of autumn. With Etheridge’s signature raspy vocals and powerful guitar work, the song is a testament to her enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

22. September Song – JP Cooper

“September Song” by JP Cooper is a contemporary pop ballad that features lush production and heartfelt vocals. The song’s poignant lyrics describe the passing of time and the importance of making the most of the moments we have, serving as a reminder to cherish each day as it comes. With its infectious melody and heartfelt sentiment, “September Song” has become a popular anthem for those seeking to live life to the fullest and appreciate the beauty of the present moment.

23. Blue September – Al Stewart

“Blue September” is a melancholic ballad by British singer-songwriter Al Stewart. The song captures the bittersweet essence of the end of summer, and the arrival of autumn, symbolizing change, loss, and nostalgia. Stewart’s delicate acoustic guitar accompanies his gentle, introspective voice, evoking a sense of longing and reflection. The lyrics touch on themes of regret, the passage of time, and the inevitability of change, creating a wistful, poetic atmosphere. The chorus features a haunting melody, as Stewart sings of the “blue September” that lies ahead, hinting at the unknown and the uncertain future. “Blue September” is a beautifully crafted song that captures the beauty and pain of life’s transitions.

24. September Grass – James Taylor

“September Grass” is a soothing, reflective song by American singer-songwriter James Taylor. The song’s mellow acoustic guitar and Taylor’s signature warm vocals create a peaceful, contemplative mood. The lyrics speak of the transition from summer to autumn, using the metaphor of grass changing color as a reflection of life’s cycles. Taylor’s poetic language captures the beauty and fragility of the natural world, reminding us of the importance of cherishing each moment. The chorus features a simple, memorable melody, inviting the listener to join in and appreciate the present. “September Grass” is a timeless song that speaks to the human experience with both wisdom and tenderness.

25. The September of My Years – Frank Sinatra

“The September of My Years” is a poignant and introspective song by American singer and actor Frank Sinatra. With his rich, smooth vocals and the song’s lush orchestration, Sinatra reflects on the passing of time and the melancholy that comes with growing older. The lyrics capture the wisdom and perspective that can come with age, as well as the inevitable sense of loss that accompanies the passing of time. The chorus features a sweeping melody, inviting the listener to join Sinatra in contemplation and reflection. “The September of My Years” is a timeless classic that captures the poignancy and beauty of life’s transitions.