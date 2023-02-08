Roses are one of the most iconic and beloved flowers in the world, and it’s no wonder that they’ve inspired countless songs throughout music history. From classic ballads to hard-hitting rock anthems, roses have served as a symbol of love, beauty, and life itself. Whether used as a metaphor for a fleeting moment of happiness or as a symbol of enduring love, roses have played an important role in the lyrical landscape of popular music. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the Top 20 Songs about Roses. From timeless classics to modern-day masterpieces, these songs span generations and musical genres, showcasing the enduring appeal of this beautiful flower. Whether you’re a longtime fan of these songs or a newcomer discovering them for the first time, there’s no denying that the themes of love, beauty, and life that roses evoke have left a lasting impression on the music world.

1. “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal

“Kiss From a Rose” is a romantic ballad by British singer-songwriter Seal. It was released as a single in 1994 and was later included on his second studio album, “Seal II.” The song features Seal’s distinctive soulful voice, backed by a simple piano melody and orchestral strings. The lyrics describe the narrator’s journey from feeling lost and alone to finding love and happiness with his partner. The song’s tender and emotional delivery has made it a timeless love song and a staple of romantic music playlists.

2. “La Vie en Rose” by Edith Piaf

“La Vie en Rose” is a French song originally recorded by Edith Piaf in 1945. The song has since become one of the most famous and enduring French chansons of all time. The lyrics describe the singer’s idealized view of love, in which the world around them is seen in a rosy, romantic light. The melody is simple and mournful, carried by Piaf’s powerful, emotional delivery. Despite being written in French, the song has been translated into multiple languages and continues to be widely covered and performed today, making it a classic of popular music.

3. “Desert Rose” by Sting

“Desert Rose” is a 1999 song by British musician Sting. It features Middle Eastern instrumentation, including the use of a ney flute, combined with contemporary pop production. The song has a dreamy, atmospheric quality, with Sting’s signature smooth vocals floating over the exotic instrumental backdrop. The lyrics evoke images of a desolate, lonely desert landscape, and suggest a longing for a lost love. “Desert Rose” was well received upon its release and remains a popular song in Sting’s discography, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend different musical styles and cultures.

4. “A Rose by Any Name” by Blondie

“A Rose by Any Name” is a song by the American rock band Blondie, released in 2013. The song is characterized by its upbeat, pop-rock sound and features Debbie Harry’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics explore the idea that love transcends all boundaries, and that a rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. With its catchy chorus and upbeat energy, “A Rose by Any Name” is a classic example of Blondie’s ability to blend rock, pop, and new wave influences into a unique and timeless sound. The song was well received by fans and critics alike and helped solidify Blondie’s place as one of the defining bands of the new wave era.

5. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” is a power ballad by American glam metal band Poison. It was released in 1988 and became one of their biggest hits, reaching the top of the charts in the US. The song features emotive guitar work and Brett Michaels’ soulful vocals, delivering lyrics about the difficulties of love and relationships. The song’s melancholic, yet hopeful tone has resonated with listeners for decades, making it one of the defining power ballads of the 1980s. Despite being a classic of the hair metal genre, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” continues to be a staple of rock radio and a beloved ballad by fans of the band.

6. “Love Is A Rose” by Linda Ronstadt

“Love Is A Rose” is a song by American singer Linda Ronstadt, released in 1975. The song is a soft rock ballad that showcases Ronstadt’s powerful, versatile voice. The lyrics compare love to a rose, delicate and beautiful, but also capable of causing pain if not handled carefully. The song’s simple arrangement, featuring acoustic guitar and gentle harmonies, allows Ronstadt’s voice to take center stage and deliver the emotional message of the song. “Love Is A Rose” has become one of Ronstadt’s signature songs, a timeless expression of the ups and downs of romantic love.

7. “English Rose” by Motorhead

“English Rose” is a song by the English heavy metal band Motorhead. It was released in 1980 and has since become one of their most beloved tracks. The song is a straightforward rocker, featuring Lemmy Kilmister’s growling vocals, driving guitar riffs, and a pounding rhythm section. The lyrics pay homage to England, depicting it as a land of hard-working, rough-edged people, proud of their heritage. Despite being a departure from Motorhead’s typical heavier sound, “English Rose” is a powerful tribute to the band’s roots and a testament to their versatility as musicians. The song remains a favorite among Motorhead fans and is a classic of the early heavy metal genre.

8. “Rose Tattoo” by Dropkick Murphys

“Rose Tattoo” is a song by the American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys. It was released in 2005 and has since become one of their most popular tracks. The song is an energetic, hard-hitting punk anthem, characterized by its driving drums, powerful guitars, and fierce vocals. The lyrics deal with themes of working-class pride, determination, and the challenges of life in the city. With its rousing chorus and infectious energy, “Rose Tattoo” is a classic example of the Dropkick Murphys’ signature sound, blending punk, Celtic, and traditional American music influences into a powerful, anthemic style. The song remains a live favorite for fans and has helped establish the Dropkick Murphys as one of the leading voices in the Celtic punk genre.

9. “Last of the English Roses” by Pete Doherty

“Last of the English Roses” is a song by English singer-songwriter Pete Doherty. It was released in 2009 and is one of his most well-known solo tracks. The song is a folk-inspired ballad, featuring Doherty’s distinctive, often raw vocals, and a delicate acoustic guitar accompaniment. The lyrics paint a nostalgic picture of England, evoking images of a bygone era and romanticizing the country’s history and traditions. With its melancholic, yet hopeful tone, “Last of the English Roses” showcases Doherty’s songwriting skills and his ability to evoke a sense of time and place through his music. The song remains a standout track in Doherty’s solo career and has helped establish him as one of the leading voices of the British indie-rock scene.

10. “Mother Rose” by Patti Smith

“Mother Rose” is a song by American singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith. It was released in 1996 and is one of her more introspective and personal tracks. The song is a slow, atmospheric ballad, featuring Smith’s distinctive, often spoken-word vocals and sparse acoustic guitar. The lyrics address the relationship between a mother and daughter, touching on themes of love, sacrifice, and the complex bonds between family members. With its powerful imagery and emotive delivery, “Mother Rose” is a standout track in Smith’s discography and showcases her unique artistic vision. The song remains a favorite among fans and continues to be recognized as one of Smith’s greatest works.

11. “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” by Kathy Mattea

“Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” is a song by American country music singer Kathy Mattea. It was released in 1988 and quickly became one of her biggest hits. The song is a ballad about a truck driver and his wife, touching on themes of love, sacrifice, and the challenges of life on the road. With its upbeat melody and powerful vocals, “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” is a classic example of Mattea’s style, blending traditional country music influences with a contemporary sound. The song’s success helped establish Mattea as one of the leading voices in the country music scene and remains a staple of her live performances to this day.

12. “The Rose” by Bette Midler

“The Rose” is a song by American singer and actress Bette Midler. It was released in 1979 and became one of her most famous and well-loved tracks. The song is a ballad about perseverance and the power of love, set to a sweeping, emotional melody. With its powerful lyrics and Midler’s soaring vocals, “The Rose” is a standout track in her discography and remains one of her most beloved songs. The song was featured in the eponymous film “The Rose,” which starred Midler in the lead role, and went on to become a critical and commercial success. To this day, “The Rose” is considered one of the greatest power ballads of all time and remains a staple of Midler’s live performances.

13. “Run for the Roses” by Dan Fogelberg

“Run for the Roses” is a song by American singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg. It was released in 1982 and became one of his most well-known tracks. The song is an upbeat, folksy ballad about the joys and challenges of life, set to a catchy, upbeat melody. With its positive lyrics and upbeat melody, “Run for the Roses” is a classic example of Fogelberg’s signature sound, blending elements of folk, rock, and pop music. The song was well-received by audiences and helped to establish Fogelberg as one of the leading voices in the American music scene. Today, “Run for the Roses” remains a beloved song and is considered one of Fogelberg’s greatest works.

14. “Rose of Sharon” by Mumford & Sons

“Rose of Sharon” is a song by the British folk rock band Mumford & Sons. It was released in 2015 as part of their album “Wilder Mind.” The song is a haunting, folk-inspired ballad with intricate acoustic guitar work, delicate mandolin lines, and soaring vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a young woman and her journey through life, with themes of hope and perseverance woven throughout. “Rose of Sharon” showcases the band’s unique sound, blending traditional folk influences with contemporary rock and pop elements. The song was well-received by audiences and has become one of the band’s most beloved tracks, frequently performed live and hailed as a standout moment on the “Wilder Mind” album.

15. “For The Roses” by Joni Mitchell

“For the Roses” is a song by Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. It was released in 1972 and is widely regarded as one of her most acclaimed works. The song features a gentle, fingerpicked acoustic guitar and Mitchell’s distinctive, soaring vocals. The lyrics are introspective and introspective, with themes of change, growth, and the passage of time. “For the Roses” is often praised for its honesty, vulnerability, and poignancy, and is considered one of the defining tracks of Mitchell’s career. Today, the song is regarded as a classic of the singer-songwriter genre and remains a beloved part of Mitchell’s discography, appreciated by audiences and critics alike for its timelessness and enduring appeal.

16. “Monarchy of Roses” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Monarchy of Roses” is a song by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. It was released in 2011 as the lead single from their album “I’m With You.” The song features a fast-paced, energetic beat, driving basslines, and aggressive guitar riffs, combined with the band’s signature funk-infused style. The lyrics are politically charged, with themes of power and rebellion, and a call to overthrow the status quo. “Monarchy of Roses” showcases the band’s musical prowess, blending elements of rock, punk, and funk into a distinctive sound that has earned them a dedicated following. With its high-energy rhythm, powerful vocals, and insightful lyrics, “Monarchy of Roses” is a standout track that remains a fan favorite among Red Hot Chili Peppers’ discography.

17. “Rose Red Violent Blue” by Stone Sour

“Rose Red Violent Blue” is a song by American rock band Stone Sour. It was released in 2017 as part of their sixth studio album “Hydrograd.” The song features a hard-hitting guitar riff, driving drum beats, and powerful vocals from lead singer Corey Taylor. The lyrics describe the struggles of dealing with mental health and the emotions that come with it, including anger and frustration. “Rose Red Violent Blue” is a standout track on the album, showcasing the band’s musical range and versatility. With its heavy sound and emotionally charged lyrics, the song is a powerful anthem that resonates with listeners who have also struggled with mental health issues. Overall, “Rose Red Violent Blue” is a high-energy and impactful track that demonstrates the strength and creativity of Stone Sour’s music.

18. “Black Roses Red” by Alana Grace

“Black Roses Red” by Alana Grace is a haunting and emotional ballad. Alana’s powerful vocals are backed by an intricate guitar melody, creating an atmosphere of longing and sadness. The lyrics explore the theme of lost love and the pain of broken relationships. The chorus builds to a powerful climax, with Alana’s voice rising above the instrumentation to deliver a powerful message of heartbreak and resilience. With its powerful vocal performance and melancholic melody, “Black Roses Red” is a song that will stay with listeners long after it has ended.

19. “Roses from My Friends” by Ben Harper

“Roses from My Friends” by Ben Harper is a song about appreciation for the people in one’s life. The lyrics describe the speaker’s gratitude for friends who have been there for them and shown love and support, represented by the image of roses. The song has a folksy, soulful sound with acoustic guitar, harmonica, and bluesy vocals. The message is one of hope and thankfulness, reminding us of the value of our relationships and the beauty they bring to our lives.

20. “Smell the Roses” by Roger Waters

“Smell the Roses” by Roger Waters is a melancholic and introspective track that reflects on the importance of appreciating life’s simple pleasures. The song is characterized by its moody guitar work and Roger’s haunting vocals, as he sings about the need to slow down and take the time to enjoy the world around us. The lyrics are thought-provoking and encourage listeners to live in the moment, smell the roses and find happiness in the present. The song is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, and the importance of making the most of every moment.