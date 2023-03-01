Revenge is a common theme in music and has inspired some of the most powerful and memorable songs in history. From country to pop, rock to hip hop, many musicians have written and performed songs about seeking justice, vengeance and redemption. The songs about revenge are often relatable, telling stories of betrayal, heartbreak, and pain that listeners can identify with. Revenge songs can be a cathartic experience, allowing listeners to release their anger and frustration in a healthy way. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 21 songs about revenge, covering a wide range of genres and eras. These songs not only feature powerful lyrics but also some of the most memorable hooks and melodies in music history. From classic rock anthems to modern pop hits, the songs on this list are sure to ignite your passions and inspire you to seek revenge on those who have wronged you. So, whether you’re feeling angry, sad, or just in need of some motivation, these songs will help you channel your emotions and empower you to take control of your life.

1. “How Do You Sleep?” by John Lennon

“How Do You Sleep?” is a powerful and emotionally charged song by the late John Lennon. The track was released in 1971, a year after the Beatles disbanded, and is widely regarded as a response to his former bandmate, Paul McCartney. The song’s lyrics are scathing, with Lennon taking aim at McCartney’s songwriting and musical style, accusing him of being a fake and a fraud. The track’s driving guitar riff and pounding drums add to the sense of anger and frustration, while Lennon’s vocals are raw and filled with emotion. Despite the song’s confrontational nature, it remains a beloved classic, both for its musical excellence and its glimpse into the often-tumultuous relationships between the members of one of the greatest bands in music history. “How Do You Sleep?” is a testament to Lennon’s talent as a songwriter and musician, and a reminder of the passion and intensity that he brought to his craft.

2. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Elvis Costello

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is a bittersweet and poignant song by Elvis Costello. The track was released in 1980 and features Costello’s signature blend of rock, pop, and punk influences. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a relationship that has ended, with Costello singing about the pain and heartache that come with a breakup. Despite the sadness of the lyrics, the song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody give it a sense of optimism and hope. The track is a showcase for Costello’s songwriting skills, with its poignant lyrics and evocative imagery. It remains a favorite of Costello’s fans and is regarded as one of his finest works. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” is a testament to the power of music to express the complex emotions of love and loss, and a reminder of the enduring appeal of Costello’s unique sound and style.

3. “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks

“Goodbye Earl” is a sassy and irreverent song by the country music trio, The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks). The track was released in 2000 and tells the story of two best friends who plot to kill one of their abusive husbands, Earl. The song’s lyrics are darkly humorous, with the women discussing their plans to poison Earl’s black-eyed peas and make his death look like an accident. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it an unexpected singalong hit, despite the heavy subject matter. “Goodbye Earl” is a standout track for The Chicks, showcasing their unique blend of traditional country sounds and modern attitudes. It is also a testament to the power of music to tackle serious issues like domestic violence in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. The song remains a beloved classic and is a must-listen for fans of country and pop music alike.

4. “Brain Damage” by Eminem

“Brain Damage” is a powerful and emotional song by rapper Eminem. The track was released in 1999 and tells the story of Eminem’s troubled childhood and his experiences with bullying and abuse. The song’s lyrics are raw and honest, with Eminem recounting the pain and trauma that he suffered at the hands of his classmates and his mother’s boyfriend. The track’s haunting melody and atmospheric production add to the sense of unease and darkness. “Brain Damage” is a standout track for Eminem, showcasing his ability to use his music as a tool for catharsis and healing. It is also a powerful reminder of the devastating effects of childhood trauma and the importance of mental health awareness. The song remains a fan favorite and is regarded as one of Eminem’s most moving and personal works.

5. “Forget You” by Cee Lo Green

“Forget You” is a catchy and upbeat song by singer-songwriter Cee Lo Green. The track was released in 2010 and features a retro-inspired sound that draws from classic soul and R&B. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is trying to move on from a failed relationship, with Green singing about his determination to forget his ex-girlfriend and find someone new. Despite the subject matter, the song’s catchy hook and infectious melody make it a joyous and fun experience. “Forget You” is a standout track for Cee Lo Green, showcasing his impressive vocal range and his ability to create music that is both nostalgic and modern. The song remains a fan favorite and a pop culture phenomenon, with its clean version “F*** You” becoming a viral hit due to its relatable message and catchy tune.

6. “Songs For The Dumped” by Ben Folds Five

“Songs for the Dumped” is a witty and tongue-in-cheek song by alternative rock band Ben Folds Five. The track was released in 1997 and features a catchy piano riff that serves as the backbone of the song. The lyrics are a humorous take on the aftermath of a breakup, with Folds singing about selling off his ex-girlfriend’s possessions and refusing to be a doormat. Despite the song’s humorous tone, it has an underlying message of empowerment and self-respect. “Songs for the Dumped” is a standout track for Ben Folds Five, showcasing their unique sound and irreverent attitude. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to lift one’s spirits and provide a much-needed laugh during difficult times.

7. “Positively 4th Street” by Bob Dylan

“Positively 4th Street” is a classic song by singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The track was released in 1965 and features Dylan’s signature blend of folk and rock influences. The song’s lyrics are scathing, with Dylan singing about a former friend or lover who has betrayed him and become successful at his expense. Despite the bitterness of the lyrics, the song’s catchy melody and Dylan’s iconic vocals make it an unforgettable classic. “Positively 4th Street” is a standout track in Dylan’s discography, showcasing his ability to write powerful and poignant songs that are both personal and universal. It remains a fan favorite and a timeless reminder of the complexities of human relationships and the power of music to express the full range of human emotions.

8. The Mariner’s Revenge Song by The Decemberists

“The Mariner’s Revenge Song” is an epic and haunting song by indie rock band The Decemberists. The track was released in 2005 and tells the story of a sailor seeking revenge on a man who wronged his family. The song’s lyrics are vivid and cinematic, with the band’s frontman, Colin Meloy, singing in character as the vengeful mariner. The track’s sweeping melody and dramatic instrumentation make it a thrilling and unforgettable experience. “The Mariner’s Revenge Song” is a standout track for The Decemberists, showcasing their unique blend of storytelling and music. It remains a fan favorite and a highlight of their live shows, with audiences eagerly joining in on the song’s raucous chorus. The song is a testament to the power of music to transport listeners to another world and tell a compelling story that is both personal and universal.

9. Smile by Lily Allen

“Smile” is a catchy and empowering song by British singer-songwriter Lily Allen. The track was released in 2006 and features a bouncy pop sound that is infectious and fun. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who has just broken up with her cheating boyfriend and is determined to move on and find happiness. Despite the subject matter, the song’s upbeat tempo and Lily Allen’s confident vocals make it a joyful and uplifting experience. “Smile” is a standout track for Lily Allen, showcasing her ability to write music that is both relatable and empowering. It remains a fan favorite and a pop culture classic, with its memorable hook and infectious melody making it a staple of dance floors and sing-alongs. The song is a testament to the power of music to lift one’s spirits and provide a much-needed boost during difficult times.

10. “Better Than Revenge” by Taylor Swift

“Better Than Revenge” is a high-energy and defiant song by pop superstar Taylor Swift. The track was released in 2010 and features a catchy pop-rock sound that is both empowering and unapologetic. The song’s lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek response to a woman who has stolen Swift’s boyfriend, with Swift singing about her own success and the satisfaction of seeing her rival get her comeuppance. Despite the subject matter, the song’s infectious melody and Swift’s confident vocals make it a fun and enjoyable experience. “Better Than Revenge” is a standout track in Swift’s discography, showcasing her ability to write music that is both personal and relatable. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to express one’s feelings and provide a much-needed boost during difficult times.

11. “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

“You’re So Vain” is a classic song by singer-songwriter Carly Simon. The track was released in 1972 and features a memorable piano riff and Simon’s iconic vocals. The song’s lyrics are directed towards an egotistical lover who is vain and self-absorbed, with Simon singing about the man’s obsession with himself and his inability to see past his own reflection. Despite the bitter tone of the lyrics, the song’s catchy melody and Simon’s expressive voice make it an unforgettable classic. “You’re So Vain” is a standout track in Simon’s discography, showcasing her ability to write music that is both personal and universal. It remains a fan favorite and a timeless reminder of the pitfalls of vanity and the power of music to call out destructive behavior.

12. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

“Irreplaceable” is a powerful and empowering song by global icon Beyoncé. The track was released in 2006 and features a catchy R&B sound that is both catchy and relatable. The song’s lyrics are directed towards a man who has cheated on Beyoncé and are a stern warning that she can and will move on without him. Despite the subject matter, the song’s upbeat tempo and Beyoncé’s confident vocals make it an anthem for anyone who has experienced heartbreak and betrayal. “Irreplaceable” is a standout track in Beyoncé’s discography, showcasing her ability to write music that is both personal and empowering. It remains a fan favorite and a pop culture classic, with its memorable hook and empowering lyrics making it a staple of dance floors and sing-alongs. The song is a testament to the power of music to lift one’s spirits and provide a much-needed boost during difficult times.

13. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

“You Oughta Know” is a raw and emotional song by Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. The track was released in 1995 and features a powerful rock sound that is both anguished and cathartic. The song’s lyrics are directed towards an ex-lover and are a scathing indictment of his infidelity and emotional manipulation. Despite the subject matter, the song’s driving beat and Morissette’s intense vocals make it an unforgettable classic. “You Oughta Know” is a standout track in Morissette’s discography, showcasing her ability to write music that is both personal and searingly honest. It remains a fan favorite and a timeless reminder of the power of music to express one’s feelings and provide a release for pent-up emotions. The song is a testament to the enduring appeal of rock music and its ability to speak to a generation of fans who appreciate raw authenticity and emotional depth.

14. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

“Since U Been Gone” is an upbeat pop-rock anthem by American singer Kelly Clarkson. Released in 2004, the song is a fiery declaration of independence and empowerment after the end of a toxic relationship. The opening guitar riff sets the tone for the song’s energetic and confident vibe, as Clarkson’s powerful vocals declare that she’s “gone and done it, and so long” to her ex-partner.

The song’s catchy chorus is instantly recognizable, with Clarkson belting out the iconic line “since you’ve been gone, I can breathe for the first time.” The lyrics express a sense of liberation and newfound freedom, as the protagonist revels in the fact that she no longer has to deal with the drama and pain of her past relationship.

The bridge of the song builds up to an explosive crescendo, with Clarkson’s vocals soaring over the driving guitar and drums. The lyrics speak to the universal experience of moving on from a difficult relationship, as Clarkson declares that she’s “over it” and “can finally breathe again.”

Overall, “Since U Been Gone” is an infectious and empowering song that captures the feeling of breaking free from a toxic relationship and embracing a new sense of self. Its catchy melody, powerful vocals, and relatable lyrics have made it a timeless classic and a staple of pop music.

15. “I’ll Get Even” by Megadeth

“I’ll Get Even” is a heavy metal track by the American band Megadeth. Released in 1994, the song showcases the band’s signature thrash metal sound and dark, brooding lyrics. The track opens with a driving guitar riff that sets the tone for the aggressive and intense energy of the song.

Lyrically, “I’ll Get Even” is a song of revenge, with frontman Dave Mustaine’s vocals seething with anger and bitterness. The lyrics paint a picture of a protagonist who has been wronged, and is now seeking retribution. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Mustaine repeating the line “I’ll get even with you” over and over, driving home the theme of revenge.

Musically, the song features intricate guitar work, thunderous drumming, and Mustaine’s distinctive vocals. The solos in the song are particularly impressive, showcasing the band’s technical prowess and musical ability.

Overall, “I’ll Get Even” is a powerful and intense song that showcases Megadeth’s signature sound and uncompromising attitude. Its lyrics and music perfectly capture the anger and frustration of seeking revenge, making it a favorite among fans of heavy metal music.

16. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

“Before He Cheats” is a country-pop song by American singer Carrie Underwood. Released in 2005, the song tells the story of a woman who has been wronged by her partner, and is seeking revenge by vandalizing his car. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics make it a fan favorite and a signature song for Underwood.

The song’s opening guitar riff sets the tone for the song’s energetic and confident vibe, as Underwood’s powerful vocals declare that her partner has been unfaithful and that she’s taking matters into her own hands. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s actions in vivid detail, as she slashes her partner’s tires, carves her name into the leather seats, and smashes the headlights with a baseball bat.

The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Underwood belting out the iconic line “I dug my key into the side of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive, carved my name into his leather seats, I took a Louisville Slugger to both headlights, slashed a hole in all four tires.” The lyrics speak to the universal experience of being wronged in a relationship, and the cathartic release of seeking revenge.

Overall, “Before He Cheats” is a fun and empowering song that captures the spirit of female empowerment and taking control in the face of adversity. Its catchy melody, clever lyrics, and Underwood’s powerful vocals have made it a timeless classic and a staple of country and pop music.

17. “Having A Blast” by Green Day

“Having A Blast” is a punk rock song by American band Green Day, featured on their 1994 album “Dookie”. The song is known for its fast-paced tempo, aggressive guitar riffs and explosive drumming, typical of the band’s early punk sound.

Lyrically, “Having A Blast” paints a picture of a troubled protagonist, contemplating taking violent action against society. The song’s lyrics express feelings of anger and frustration, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s vocals filled with intense emotion as he sings “It’s one more time in the killing floor, I’m having a blast, I’m having a blast”. The song’s themes of isolation, disillusionment and explosive rage make it a quintessential punk rock track.

The song’s musical structure features an explosive opening and verses, culminating in a melodic chorus that serves as a brief respite from the frenetic energy of the track. The song’s structure is reflective of the chaos and emotional turmoil expressed in its lyrics, with the music serving as a vehicle for Armstrong’s potent vocals.

Overall, “Having A Blast” is a powerful punk rock song that captures the sound and spirit of Green Day’s early work. Its themes of alienation, frustration and anger resonate with listeners, making it a fan favorite and an important part of the band’s legacy.

18. “Don’t Get Mad, Get Even” by Aerosmith

“Don’t Get Mad, Get Even” is a hard rock song by American band Aerosmith, released in 1989 as a single from their album “Pump”. The song features a driving guitar riff, thunderous drums and the distinctive vocals of frontman Steven Tyler.

Lyrically, the song is an anthem for anyone who has been wronged, with Tyler singing about getting even with those who have done us harm. The song’s lyrics are empowering, with Tyler’s vocals exhorting listeners to take control of their lives and not be victims. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Tyler repeating the refrain “Don’t get mad, get even” over a pounding drumbeat and soaring guitar riffs.

The song’s musical structure is characteristic of Aerosmith’s hard rock sound, with the guitars and drums combining to create a high-energy, driving rhythm. The guitar solos in the song are particularly impressive, showcasing the band’s musical talent and technical proficiency.

Overall, “Don’t Get Mad, Get Even” is a powerful and empowering hard rock song that captures the sound and spirit of Aerosmith’s signature sound. Its themes of revenge, empowerment and taking control resonate with listeners, making it a fan favorite and an important part of the band’s legacy.

19. “Here Comes Revenge” by Metallica

“Here Comes Revenge” is a heavy metal song by American band Metallica, featured on their 2016 album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct”. The song’s driving guitar riffs, thunderous drums and the signature vocals of frontman James Hetfield make it a standout track on the album.

Lyrically, “Here Comes Revenge” is a dark and intense song, exploring themes of revenge, power and control. The song’s lyrics describe a protagonist seeking vengeance for a past wrong, with Hetfield’s vocals filled with raw emotion as he sings “Bang your head against the stage, like you never did before, make it ring, make it bleed, make it really sore”.

The song’s musical structure is characteristic of Metallica’s signature sound, with intricate guitar work and dynamic shifts in tempo and intensity. The guitar solos in the song are particularly impressive, showcasing the band’s musical talent and technical proficiency.

Overall, “Here Comes Revenge” is a powerful and intense heavy metal song that captures the sound and spirit of Metallica’s signature sound. Its themes of revenge, power and control resonate with listeners, making it a fan favorite and an important part of the band’s legacy.

20. “Your Time Is Gonna Come” by Led Zeppelin

“Your Time Is Gonna Come” is a blues rock song by British band Led Zeppelin, featured on their 1969 self-titled debut album. The song features a haunting organ melody, a driving rhythm section and the soulful vocals of frontman Robert Plant.

Lyrically, “Your Time Is Gonna Come” is a cautionary tale about the consequences of mistreating someone. The song’s lyrics describe a protagonist who has been wronged and who warns his betrayer that their time will come. Plant’s emotive vocals perfectly convey the anger and resentment of the protagonist, with the haunting organ melody underscoring the song’s dark tone.

The song’s musical structure is characteristic of Led Zeppelin’s blues rock sound, with a driving rhythm section and virtuosic guitar solos. The organ melody in the song is particularly memorable, creating an eerie and haunting atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics.

Overall, “Your Time Is Gonna Come” is a powerful and haunting blues rock song that captures the sound and spirit of Led Zeppelin’s early work. Its themes of revenge and karma resonate with listeners, making it a fan favorite and an important part of the band’s legacy.

21. “I Feel So Good” by Richard Thompson

“I Feel So Good” is a blues rock song by British singer-songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson, released in 1991 on his album “Rumor and Sigh”. The song features a driving guitar riff, a grooving bassline and Thompson’s distinctive vocals.

Lyrically, “I Feel So Good” is a celebration of life and love, with Thompson singing about feeling alive and joyful. The song’s lyrics describe a protagonist who has found happiness and is reveling in it, with Thompson’s emotive vocals perfectly conveying the joy and exuberance of the protagonist.

The song’s musical structure is characteristic of Thompson’s unique brand of folk and blues-infused rock, with a driving rhythm section and virtuosic guitar solos. The interplay between the guitar and bass in the song is particularly impressive, showcasing Thompson’s musical talent and technical proficiency.

Overall, “I Feel So Good” is a joyful and uplifting blues rock song that captures the sound and spirit of Richard Thompson’s unique musical style. Its themes of love and happiness resonate with listeners, making it a fan favorite and an important part of Thompson’s legacy.