The concept of reincarnation has long fascinated human beings, inspiring countless myths, religions, and philosophical traditions throughout history. Reincarnation is the idea that after we die, our souls are reborn into new bodies, allowing us to experience life and learn new lessons over and over again. This intriguing idea has captured the imagination of artists and musicians from all over the world, leading to the creation of numerous songs about reincarnation that explore its many facets.

From classic rock to indie pop, a diverse range of musical genres have delved into the theme of reincarnation, producing some of the most thought-provoking and emotionally resonant music of our time. Whether exploring the idea of past lives, exploring the cycles of life and death, or considering the ways in which we are all connected, songs about reincarnation have the power to move us and challenge our perceptions of the world.

In this collection of 20 Songs About Reincarnation, we will explore some of the most powerful and influential songs on this theme. From the haunting and ethereal sounds of BONZIE’s “Reincarnation” to the timeless classic rock of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” each song in this collection offers a unique perspective on the concept of reincarnation and the mysteries of life and death. Join us on a journey of introspection, contemplation, and discovery as we explore the rich and varied world of music inspired by this fascinating topic.

1. “Past Lives” by Kesha

“Past Lives” by Kesha is a reflective and introspective song about the idea of reincarnation and the possibility that we may have lived past lives. The lyrics explore the concept of déjà vu, with Kesha questioning whether these feelings are remnants of experiences from a previous life. The song is an emotional ballad with a haunting melody, featuring Kesha’s signature raspy vocals. The production is minimalistic, allowing the lyrics and Kesha’s voice to take center stage. Overall, “Past Lives” encourages listeners to reflect on their own lives and consider the possibility of their existence beyond this current one.

2. “Circle” by Harry Chapin

“Circle” by Harry Chapin is a touching and poignant song that explores the cyclical nature of life and the connections between different generations. The song is a narrative that tells the story of a father and son, with each verse depicting a different stage in their lives, from the son’s birth to the father’s eventual passing. Throughout the song, Chapin emphasizes the interconnectedness of these different stages, with each generation passing on their experiences and lessons to the next. The melody is gentle and reflective, with Chapin’s warm vocals adding an emotional depth to the lyrics. Overall, “Circle” is a beautiful and moving tribute to the power of family and the enduring nature of love.

3. “Spirit Slips Away” by Thin Lizzy

“Spirit Slips Away” by Thin Lizzy is a haunting and melancholic song about the inevitability of death and the fleeting nature of life. The lyrics paint a vivid portrait of a person facing their own mortality and reflecting on the things that have given their life meaning. The melody is mournful and atmospheric, with Phil Lynott’s emotive vocals adding to the somber tone of the song. The guitar work is also notable, with the solos adding a sense of yearning and sadness. Overall, “Spirit Slips Away” is a powerful and poignant meditation on the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

4. “I’ve Been This Way Before” by Neil Diamond

“I’ve Been This Way Before” by Neil Diamond is a reflective and introspective song about the cyclical nature of life and the sense of deja vu that can come with it. The lyrics explore the idea that we may have lived through certain experiences before, and that our current circumstances are simply a repetition of events from our past. The melody is mellow and contemplative, with Diamond’s smooth vocals adding to the reflective tone of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the orchestral arrangements adding a sense of grandeur and depth. Overall, “I’ve Been This Way Before” is a thought-provoking and introspective meditation on the complexities of life and the experiences that shape us.

5. “The Afterlife” by Paul Simon

“The Afterlife” by Paul Simon is a lively and upbeat song that imagines what the afterlife might be like. The lyrics are playful and humorous, with Simon describing a fantastical world where people dance, sing, and eat delicious food all day long. The melody is cheerful and infectious, with the lively percussion and horns adding to the celebratory feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the eclectic mix of sounds and instruments creating a joyful and playful atmosphere. Overall, “The Afterlife” is a fun and entertaining exploration of the mysteries of the beyond, and a celebration of the joy and wonder of life.

6. “I’ve loved you before” by Melissa Etheridge

“I’ve Loved You Before” by Melissa Etheridge is a powerful and emotional song about the intense connection and familiarity that can come with a deep love. The lyrics describe a relationship where two people feel as though they have known each other for years, despite only just meeting. The melody is soulful and passionate, with Etheridge’s raw vocals adding to the intensity of the song. The guitar work is also notable, with the powerful riffs and solos adding to the emotional impact of the lyrics. Overall, “I’ve Loved You Before” is a moving and heartfelt exploration of the power of love and the depth of human connection.

7. “Reincarnation Song” by Toad the Wet Sprocket

“Reincarnation Song” by Toad the Wet Sprocket is a contemplative and introspective song about the idea of reincarnation and the cyclical nature of life. The lyrics explore the concept of past lives and the possibility of coming back to earth in a different form. The melody is mellow and reflective, with Glen Phillips’ gentle vocals adding to the introspective tone of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the acoustic guitar and piano adding to the understated beauty of the track. Overall, “Reincarnation Song” is a thought-provoking and introspective exploration of the mysteries of life and the enduring nature of the soul.

8. “The Art of Dying” by George Harrison

“The Art of Dying” by George Harrison is a thought-provoking and philosophical song that explores the concept of death as a natural part of life. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace the inevitability of death and to live life to the fullest in the time that they have. The melody is vibrant and upbeat, with Harrison’s distinctive vocals adding to the positive energy of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the electric guitar and organ adding a sense of urgency and vitality. Overall, “The Art of Dying” is a powerful and life-affirming song that encourages listeners to celebrate the preciousness of life.

9. “Déjà Vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

“Déjà Vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is a haunting and introspective song that explores the idea of familiar experiences and the sense of having been in a situation before. The lyrics describe the eerie feeling of déjà vu and the unease that can come with it. The melody is melodic and wistful, with the intricate harmonies and acoustic guitar adding to the introspective tone of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of piano and electric guitar adding a sense of depth and richness. Overall, “Déjà Vu” is a thought-provoking and atmospheric exploration of the mysteries of memory and the strange workings of the human mind.

10. “Twist of Fate” by Olivia Newton John

“Twist of Fate” by Olivia Newton John is a lively and upbeat song that explores the unpredictable nature of love and the sudden twists and turns that can occur in relationships. The lyrics describe a passionate and intense love affair that takes the protagonist by surprise, leaving her reeling with emotion. The melody is infectious and energetic, with Newton John’s powerful vocals adding to the joyful and celebratory feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of synthesizers and electric guitar creating a vibrant and dynamic sound. Overall, “Twist of Fate” is a fun and entertaining exploration of the highs and lows of love.

11. “Reincarnation” by Beyond The Black

“Reincarnation” by Beyond the Black is a powerful and emotive song that explores the concept of reincarnation and the cyclical nature of life. The lyrics describe the journey of the soul through multiple lives and the transformative power of death and rebirth. The melody is dramatic and sweeping, with Jennifer Haben’s soaring vocals adding to the emotional impact of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of heavy guitars and pounding drums creating a sense of urgency and power. Overall, “Reincarnation” is a compelling and profound exploration of the mysteries of life and the enduring nature of the soul.

12. “The Reincarnation of Benjamin Breeg” by Iron Maiden

“The Reincarnation of Benjamin Breeg” by Iron Maiden is an epic and atmospheric song that tells the story of a man who is reincarnated after his death. The lyrics describe the confusion and disorientation that Breeg experiences as he struggles to understand the nature of his new existence. The melody is brooding and intense, with Bruce Dickinson’s powerful vocals adding to the dramatic and mysterious feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of heavy guitars and pounding drums adding to the dark and ominous sound. Overall, “The Reincarnation of Benjamin Breeg” is a haunting and evocative exploration of the mysteries of death and rebirth.

13. “I Might Have Been Queen” by Tina Turner

“I Might Have Been Queen” by Tina Turner is a soulful and introspective song that explores the possibilities and opportunities that the protagonist might have had in life if circumstances had been different. The lyrics describe the regret and wistfulness that the protagonist feels as she imagines a life of power and success that might have been hers. The melody is melancholy and reflective, with Turner’s powerful vocals adding to the poignant and introspective tone of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of synthesizers and electric guitar creating a dreamy and atmospheric sound. Overall, “I Might Have Been Queen” is a poignant and introspective exploration of the roads not taken in life.

14. “Journey to the Past” by Aaliyah

“Journey to the Past” by Aaliyah is a beautiful and emotional song that captures the idea of looking back and reconnecting with one’s roots and history. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s journey to the past as she seeks to uncover the truth about her family and heritage. The melody is soaring and powerful, with Aaliyah’s beautiful vocals adding to the emotional and reflective feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of orchestral strings and piano creating a sense of grandeur and beauty. Overall, “Journey to the Past” is a moving and inspiring exploration of the power of personal history and family ties.

15. “The Spirit Carries On” by Dream Theater

“The Spirit Carries On” by Dream Theater is a beautiful and inspiring song that explores the idea of the afterlife and the enduring power of the human spirit. The lyrics describe the journey of a soul as it transitions from life to death and the experiences and emotions that accompany that process. The melody is sweeping and majestic, with James LaBrie’s powerful vocals adding to the uplifting and spiritual feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of symphonic orchestration and intricate guitar work creating a sense of grandeur and beauty. Overall, “The Spirit Carries On” is a moving and uplifting exploration of the mysteries of life and death.

16. “Reincarnation” by Susanne Sundfør

“Reincarnation” by Susanne Sundfør is a haunting and ethereal song that explores the idea of life and death and the possibility of rebirth. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s experience of being reborn and the confusion and disorientation that come with it. The melody is atmospheric and otherworldly, with Sundfør’s ethereal vocals adding to the dreamlike and haunting feel of the song. The instrumentation is also notable, with the use of electronic beats and synths creating a sense of mystery and unease. Overall, “Reincarnation” is a mesmerizing and atmospheric exploration of the cyclical nature of life and the mysteries of the afterlife.

17. “Reincarnate” by Motionless In White

“Reincarnate” by Motionless In White is a high-energy, heavy metal song that explores the concept of rebirth and transformation. The lyrics are filled with powerful, aggressive imagery and a sense of defiance, as the lead vocalist Chris Motionless roars about rising up from the ashes and defying death. The guitar riffs are intense and driving, while the drumming is forceful and precise, creating a sense of relentless momentum throughout the song. With its fierce sound and bold message, “Reincarnate” is a track that is sure to get the blood pumping and inspire listeners to push themselves to new heights.

18. “Reincarnation” by Roger Miller

“Reincarnation” is a playful and whimsical song by American country musician Roger Miller, released in 1966 as part of his album “Words and Music.” The song presents a humorous take on the concept of reincarnation, describing various scenarios in which the narrator imagines being reincarnated as various animals or objects, such as a bird, a fish, a chair, or a book. The lyrics are clever and witty, full of wordplay and clever rhymes that showcase Miller’s skill as a songwriter. With its lighthearted melody and clever lyrics, “Reincarnation” is a charming and entertaining song that has become a beloved classic in the country music genre.

19. “Pyramid Song” by Radiohead

“Pyramid Song” is a hauntingly beautiful track by the British rock band Radiohead, released in 2001 as part of their album “Amnesiac.” The song is characterized by its hypnotic, slow tempo and intricate, melancholic melody. It features a unique combination of instruments, including a somber piano, mournful strings, and a hypnotic drumbeat that gives the impression of a funeral procession. The lyrics are enigmatic and full of vivid imagery, referencing themes of death, rebirth, and the afterlife. “Pyramid Song” is a deeply emotional and introspective piece of music that showcases Radiohead’s signature style of atmospheric, cerebral rock that has made them one of the most influential bands of their time.

20. “Reincarnation” by BONZIE

“Reincarnation” is a haunting and atmospheric track by American indie pop artist BONZIE, released in 2017 as part of her album “Zone on Nine.” The song is characterized by its dreamy, ethereal sound and BONZIE’s haunting vocals that lend an otherworldly quality to the lyrics. The song explores the theme of reincarnation, presenting a surreal and introspective take on the concept that speaks to the cyclical nature of life and death. With its dreamlike melody, lush instrumentation, and thought-provoking lyrics, “Reincarnation” is a beautiful and introspective piece of music that showcases BONZIE’s unique style and artistry.