Obsession is an intense and all-consuming feeling that can be both exhilarating and dangerous. It can fuel creativity and passion, but it can also lead to destructive behavior and unrequited love. Many artists have explored the theme of obsession in their music, creating some of the most iconic and memorable songs of all time. From the hauntingly beautiful to the dangerously addictive, these songs delve deep into the human psyche, exploring the dark corners of the mind where obsession resides. In this article, we will take a look at the top 26 songs about obsession, each one offering a unique perspective on this complex and often-compelling emotion. Whether you’re a music lover who’s fascinated by the intricacies of the human experience, or someone who’s experienced obsession in their own life, these songs are sure to resonate with you. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of obsession and explore the music that has captured its essence.

1. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

“Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez is a sultry pop song about the confusion and inner turmoil that comes with having an intense crush on someone. The song’s dreamy, minimalist production creates a hazy atmosphere that mirrors the narrator’s state of mind. Gomez’s smooth vocals draw out the song’s yearning lyrics, with a vocal hook that repeats the song’s central confession: “Oh, baby, let’s make reality, actuality, a reality.” The song’s lyrics are both poetic and direct, with Gomez playing with language and imagery to convey the all-consuming nature of her feelings. The chorus repeats the phrase “I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying,” as the narrator struggles to keep her feelings in check. Overall, “Bad Liar” captures the experience of being caught in the grip of an overpowering obsession, with all the desire, confusion, and uncertainty that entails.

2. The Creep – ft. Nicki Minaj & John Waters

“The Creep” is a fun and upbeat song that parodies the dance move of the same name. The song, which features Nicki Minaj and filmmaker John Waters, has a catchy beat that is sure to get listeners moving. The lyrics are humorous and playful, describing the strange dance moves that people do when they are trying to impress someone. The song also pokes fun at social norms and the pressure to fit in with the crowd. With its funky rhythm and entertaining lyrics, “The Creep” is a great song for anyone looking to let loose and have some fun.

3. Private Eyes – Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Private Eyes” is a classic pop-rock song by the American duo Daryl Hall & John Oates. Released in 1981, the track is a testament to their smooth, catchy, and danceable sound. It features an infectious beat, slick guitar riffs, and tight vocal harmonies. The lyrics of the song are about a detective who is hired to spy on a woman suspected of cheating. The detectives follow her every move and “are watching her every step.” The song’s catchy chorus “Private Eyes are watching you” has become an iconic catchphrase in popular culture. This upbeat song is perfect for dancing and singing along, and it is often played at parties and events. The song is a timeless classic that captures the fun, carefree vibe of the 80s pop-rock scene. It remains one of the most popular songs of Daryl Hall & John Oates, and a must-listen for any fan of the duo.

4. Run For Your Life – The Beatles

“Run For Your Life” by The Beatles is a song that captures the theme of jealousy and possessiveness. Released in 1965, the song features lyrics that warn a lover to stay faithful or else they will meet a gruesome end. With its upbeat melody and catchy chorus, the song contrasts the dark and sinister lyrics. The contrast between the music and the lyrics makes it a unique and powerful tune that keeps the listener hooked. The lyrics of the song have been criticized for being misogynistic due to the way they depict violence against women, and it stands out as a rare instance of a dark-themed song in the otherwise upbeat album, “Rubber Soul”.

5. Obsession – Animotion

“Obsession” by Animotion is a synth-pop classic that showcases the all-consuming nature of obsession. The song starts with a catchy synth riff and soon explodes into a driving beat that perfectly matches the lyrics’ intensity. Lead vocalist Astrid Plane’s sultry voice adds to the song’s seductive nature, and the lyrics describe the dark side of infatuation. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of the word “obsession,” is particularly memorable, and the entire track is an excellent example of ’80s pop at its best. “Obsession” was a massive hit for Animotion, reaching the top 10 in the US and UK charts, and it remains a beloved classic of the decade.

6. Stuck Like Glue – Sugarland

“Stuck Like Glue” is an upbeat and catchy country-pop song by Sugarland, released in 2010. The song is about a person’s obsessive love for someone, which is so strong that it’s like they’re “stuck like glue” to that person. The lyrics describe how the singer is willing to do anything for their lover, from staying up all night talking to sneaking around just to be near them. The melody is upbeat and playful, with a mix of pop and country elements. The chorus is particularly catchy, featuring a rhythmic vocal hook that sticks in the listener’s head long after the song is over. The song’s fun and lighthearted vibe makes it perfect for dancing or singing along to, while the lyrics speak to the intensity of love and the all-consuming nature of infatuation.

7. Hello – Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie’s 1984 classic, “Hello,” is a haunting and heart-wrenching ballad about unrequited love and obsession. Richie’s soulful voice is filled with longing and pain as he sings about a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman who doesn’t know he exists. The melancholic melody, which is punctuated by a simple piano riff and lush orchestral strings, perfectly captures the song’s emotional intensity. The lyrics are straightforward and poignant, with lines like “I long to see the sunlight in your hair / And tell you time and time again how much I care” and “I love you, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart.” “Hello” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time and remains a beloved ballad to this day.

8. Don’t You Want Me – The Human League

“Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League is a new wave synth-pop song that was released in 1981. The track tells the story of a love affair gone wrong and the desperation that follows a breakup. The lyrics explore the theme of unrequited love and the notion that one person can be totally devoted to another, while the other person may not reciprocate those feelings. The catchy melody and distinctive electronic sound made it an instant hit and one of the defining songs of the 1980s. The song’s popularity has endured and it is still played at parties, clubs, and on the radio. The song’s upbeat melody contrasts with its melancholic lyrics, creating a dynamic and powerful composition that captures the essence of unrequited love and obsession. “Don’t You Want Me” is a classic song that has stood the test of time and remains a popular and well-loved track to this day.

9. Black Widow – Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora



“Black Widow” is an electrifying collaboration between Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and British pop singer Rita Ora. Released in 2014, the song features an infectious beat and powerful vocals, with both artists delivering dynamic performances.

The song’s lyrics revolve around a poisonous relationship, with Iggy and Rita portraying two strong and independent women who have been betrayed by their partners. The chorus features the catchy and memorable line “I’m gonna love ya until you hate me,” highlighting the idea of revenge and getting even.

The music video for “Black Widow” takes inspiration from the Kill Bill movies and features Iggy and Rita as badass assassins seeking revenge against their former partners. The video is full of action-packed scenes and stylish visuals that perfectly match the song’s energy and vibe.

“Black Widow” was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 10 in several other countries. The song’s powerful message and empowering message have made it a popular choice for workouts, parties, and other events that require a boost of energy and confidence.

Overall, “Black Widow” is a high-octane and captivating song that showcases the talents of two of the music industry’s most exciting and dynamic artists. It’s a must-listen for anyone who loves pop and hip-hop music and enjoys songs that tell a compelling story.

10. Every Breath You Take – The Police

“Every Breath You Take” is a classic hit song by the British rock band The Police, released in 1983. The song is a ballad with a haunting melody and introspective lyrics that have become iconic in pop culture.

The song is about a possessive lover who is watching and monitoring their ex-partner’s every move, even after the relationship has ended. Sting, the lead singer of The Police, has stated that the song was inspired by his own experiences with stalking and obsession.

Despite the dark subject matter, the song’s melody is incredibly catchy, with a memorable guitar riff and a soothing, yet haunting vocal performance by Sting. The song’s simplicity and emotional depth have made it a timeless classic, and it remains one of The Police’s most popular songs to this day.

“Every Breath You Take” won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1984, cementing its place in music history. It has been covered by numerous artists and used in countless movies and TV shows, becoming a staple of pop culture.

Overall, “Every Breath You Take” is a haunting and emotional song that showcases the incredible talent of The Police. Its message about obsession and possessiveness has resonated with listeners for decades, making it a timeless classic that continues to be loved and appreciated by music fans around the world.

11. Invisible – Clay Aiken

“Invisible” is a power ballad by American singer Clay Aiken, released in 2003 as the lead single from his debut album, “Measure of a Man”. The song features a soaring melody and powerful vocals from Aiken, with emotional lyrics that speak to anyone who has ever felt overlooked or ignored.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who feels invisible and unnoticed by the people around them, yearning for someone to see and acknowledge their existence. Aiken’s heartfelt performance captures the emotion and vulnerability of the song’s message, resonating with listeners who can relate to the feeling of being unseen and unheard.

“Invisible” was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Aiken a large and dedicated fanbase. The song’s message of self-worth and validation has made it a popular choice for anyone struggling with feelings of loneliness or invisibility.

Overall, “Invisible” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Clay Aiken’s incredible vocal talent. Its message of hope and self-acceptance has resonated with fans for years, making it a beloved classic in the world of pop music.

12. Silver Springs – Fleetwood Mac

“Silver Springs” is a heartfelt ballad by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, released in 1977 as a B-side to their hit single “Go Your Own Way”. The song features a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Stevie Nicks, accompanied by the band’s signature blend of rock and pop sounds.

The song’s lyrics speak to the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship, with Nicks singing about the memories and regrets that haunt her. The chorus features the memorable line “Time casts a spell on you, but you won’t forget me”, showcasing the emotional depth and complexity of the song’s message.

“Silver Springs” was a fan favorite and became a staple of the band’s live performances, but it was not released as a single until 1997. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics have made it a classic in the Fleetwood Mac catalog, and it remains a beloved track among fans and critics alike.

Overall, “Silver Springs” is a beautiful and poignant song that showcases the incredible talent and emotional depth of Fleetwood Mac. Its message about love and loss has resonated with listeners for decades, making it a timeless classic that continues to be loved and appreciated by music fans around the world.

13. I’m Gonna Make You Love Me – The Temptations

“I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” is a classic soul song by American vocal group The Temptations, featuring fellow Motown artist Diana Ross of The Supremes. Released in 1968, the song features a joyful and upbeat melody, with the group’s signature harmonies and Ross’s powerful vocals.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is determined to win the heart of someone they love, promising to do whatever it takes to make them fall in love. The catchy chorus, “I’m gonna make you love me, yes I will, yes I will”, has become an iconic part of pop culture and is instantly recognizable to music fans of all generations.

“I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite. The song’s blend of soul and pop influences has made it a timeless classic in the world of music, and it continues to be loved and appreciated by listeners around the world.

Overall, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” is a joyful and upbeat song that showcases the incredible talent and harmony of The Temptations and Diana Ross. Its message about love and determination has resonated with listeners for decades, making it a beloved classic in the world of soul and pop music.

14. I Feel Like I’m Drowning – Two Feet

“I Feel Like I’m Drowning” is a hauntingly beautiful song by American singer-songwriter Two Feet, released in 2017. The song features a unique blend of indie rock and electronic music, with a distinctive guitar riff and pulsing bassline that give it an edgy and atmospheric feel.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who feels overwhelmed and suffocated by the pressures of life, struggling to stay afloat in a sea of uncertainty and despair. Two Feet’s soulful and emotive vocals capture the raw emotion of the song’s message, making it a powerful and moving piece of music.

“I Feel Like I’m Drowning” was a critical and commercial success, earning Two Feet a dedicated fanbase and garnering millions of streams online. The song’s honest and vulnerable portrayal of mental health struggles has made it a popular choice for anyone dealing with anxiety or depression, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” is a stunning and evocative song that showcases Two Feet’s incredible talent as a musician and songwriter. Its message of struggle and resilience has touched the hearts of many, making it a beloved and powerful piece of music in the world of indie rock and electronic music.

15. I Will Follow Him – Peggy March



“I Will Follow Him” is a classic pop song by American singer Peggy March, released in 1963. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody, with March’s clear and joyful vocals accompanied by a lively horn section and a driving rhythm.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is determined to follow the one they love, promising to be by their side no matter where life takes them. The memorable chorus, “I will follow him, follow him wherever he may go”, has become an iconic part of pop culture and is instantly recognizable to music fans of all generations.

“I Will Follow Him” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite. The song’s blend of pop and soul influences has made it a timeless classic in the world of music, and it continues to be loved and appreciated by listeners around the world.

Overall, “I Will Follow Him” is a joyful and uplifting song that showcases Peggy March’s incredible talent as a singer. Its message about love and determination has resonated with listeners for decades, making it a beloved classic in the world of pop music.

16. Shiver – Coldplay

“Shiver” is a stirring song by British rock band Coldplay, released in 2000 as part of their debut album “Parachutes”. The song features a melodic guitar riff, backed by Chris Martin’s emotive and soulful vocals, creating a powerful and anthemic sound.

The song’s lyrics describe the overwhelming feeling of being in love and how it can make a person feel vulnerable and powerless. The chorus, “So I look in your direction, but you pay me no attention, do you?” captures the frustration and longing of unrequited love.

“Shiver” was a critical and commercial success, earning Coldplay a dedicated fanbase and helping to establish them as one of the leading bands of the 2000s. The song’s raw and honest portrayal of love has resonated with listeners around the world, making it a beloved classic in the world of rock music.

Overall, “Shiver” is a passionate and powerful song that showcases Coldplay’s incredible talent as musicians and songwriters. Its message about love and vulnerability has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of rock music.

17. Lily (My One and Only) – The Smashing Pumpkins

“Lily (My One and Only)” is a hauntingly beautiful song by American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, released in 1994 as part of their album “Pisces Iscariot”. The song features a delicate guitar melody, accompanied by Billy Corgan’s emotive and soulful vocals, creating a powerful and atmospheric sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is mourning the loss of a loved one, desperately trying to come to terms with their grief and find a way to move on. The chorus, “Lily, my one and only, I can hardly wait till I see her, silly I know I’m silly, cause I’m hanging in this tree”, captures the sense of longing and pain that comes with loss.

“Lily (My One and Only)” was a critical success, earning The Smashing Pumpkins widespread acclaim for their emotional and powerful songwriting. The song’s haunting beauty and raw honesty have made it a fan favorite, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “Lily (My One and Only)” is a poignant and deeply moving song that showcases The Smashing Pumpkins’ incredible talent as musicians and songwriters. Its message about loss and grief has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of alternative rock music.

18. I Will Possess Your Heart – Death Cab for Cutie

“I Will Possess Your Heart” is a hauntingly beautiful song by American indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie, released in 2008 as part of their album “Narrow Stairs”. The song features a mesmerizing bassline, accompanied by Ben Gibbard’s brooding and introspective vocals, creating a moody and atmospheric sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is obsessed with the idea of possessing the one they love, becoming increasingly consumed by their desire and fixation. The repetitive chorus, “How I wish you belonged to me, I just want to be the one who loves you endlessly”, captures the intensity and desperation of the narrator’s feelings.

“I Will Possess Your Heart” was a critical and commercial success, earning Death Cab for Cutie widespread acclaim for their complex and introspective songwriting. The song’s hypnotic groove and haunting melodies have made it a fan favorite, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “I Will Possess Your Heart” is a moody and introspective song that showcases Death Cab for Cutie’s incredible talent as musicians and songwriters. Its message about obsession and desire has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of indie rock music.

19. I’m Your Boyfriend Now – They Might Be Giants

“I’m Your Boyfriend Now” is a quirky and playful song by American alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, released in 1992 as part of their album “Apollo 18”. The song features a bouncy and upbeat melody, accompanied by John Flansburgh’s cheeky and humorous vocals, creating a fun and energetic sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is trying to win over the object of their affection by declaring themselves as their new boyfriend, listing off all the things they can offer in the relationship. The chorus, “I’m your boyfriend now, your last boyfriend’s in the past”, captures the confident and playful tone of the narrator’s advances.

“I’m Your Boyfriend Now” was a critical and commercial success, earning They Might Be Giants widespread acclaim for their unique and quirky songwriting. The song’s infectious melodies and clever lyrics have made it a fan favorite, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “I’m Your Boyfriend Now” is a fun and lighthearted song that showcases They Might Be Giants’ ability to create catchy and memorable music. Its message about love and affection, delivered with a humorous twist, has made it a beloved classic in the world of alternative rock music.

20. You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

“You Oughta Know” is a powerful and emotive song by Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, released in 1995 as part of her album “Jagged Little Pill”. The song features a raw and passionate vocal performance from Morissette, accompanied by grungy guitars and driving drums, creating a forceful and intense sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is hurt and angry over a past relationship, expressing their frustration and pain in a direct and confrontational manner. The chorus, “And I’m here to remind you of the mess you left when you went away”, captures the narrator’s seething anger and desire for revenge.

“You Oughta Know” was a critical and commercial success, earning Morissette widespread acclaim for her honest and vulnerable songwriting. The song’s raw emotion and unfiltered lyrics have made it a cultural touchstone, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “You Oughta Know” is a cathartic and empowering song that showcases Morissette’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter. Its message about heartbreak and healing has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of alternative rock music.

21. I’m on Fire – Bruce Springsteen

“I’m on Fire” is a haunting and atmospheric song by American rock icon Bruce Springsteen, released in 1985 as part of his album “Born in the U.S.A.”. The song features a stripped-down and minimalistic arrangement, with Springsteen’s breathy vocals and a sparse guitar line, creating an intimate and introspective sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is consumed with desire for someone they cannot have, expressing their longing and frustration in a subtle and understated manner. The chorus, “Hey little girl is your daddy home, did he go away and leave you all alone”, captures the narrator’s intense yearning and vulnerability.

“I’m on Fire” was a critical and commercial success, earning Springsteen widespread acclaim for his poetic and evocative songwriting. The song’s sparse instrumentation and Springsteen’s delicate vocals have made it a fan favorite, resonating with listeners around the world.

Overall, “I’m on Fire” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases Springsteen’s ability to create evocative and intimate music. Its message about unrequited love and desire has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of rock music.

22. Obsessed – Mariah Carey

“Obsessed” is an upbeat and catchy song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, released in 2009 as part of her album “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel”. The song features a groovy and danceable beat, with Carey’s signature powerhouse vocals and a playful rap interlude, creating a fun and infectious sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is being pursued by someone who is obsessed with them, expressing their annoyance and disbelief in a sassy and confident manner. The chorus, “Why you so obsessed with me? Boy, I wanna know. Lying that you’re sexing me when everybody knows”, captures the narrator’s frustration and exasperation with the stalker.

“Obsessed” was a commercial success, earning Carey another hit single and cementing her status as a pop icon. The song’s infectious beat and catchy lyrics have made it a fan favorite, with many listeners singing along to the memorable chorus.

Overall, “Obsessed” is a fun and upbeat song that showcases Carey’s ability to create catchy and infectious pop music. Its message about dealing with unwanted attention and obsession has resonated with many, making it a timeless classic in the world of pop music.

23. Lonely Town – Brandon Flowers



“Lonely Town” is a melancholic and introspective song by American singer-songwriter Brandon Flowers, released in 2015 as part of his album “The Desired Effect”. The song features a driving beat and atmospheric synth lines, with Flowers’ emotive vocals and introspective lyrics creating a haunting and evocative sound.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who is feeling lost and alone in a big city, struggling to find a sense of connection and purpose. The chorus, “I’m in a lonely town, where the sky’s too high to see”, captures the narrator’s sense of isolation and disorientation.

“Lonely Town” was a critical success, earning Flowers praise for his poignant songwriting and powerful vocals. The song’s emotive and atmospheric sound has made it a fan favorite, with many listeners relating to its message about the challenges of modern urban life.

Overall, “Lonely Town” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases Flowers’ ability to create emotive and introspective music. Its message about the struggles of navigating a big city has touched the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in the world of indie rock.

24. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

“Somebody’s Watching Me” is a spooky and atmospheric song by American musician Rockwell, released in 1984 as part of his album of the same name. The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm, with Rockwell’s paranoid vocals and eerie sound effects creating a sense of unease and suspense.

The song’s lyrics describe a person who feels like they are constantly being watched and followed, expressing their fear and paranoia in a catchy and memorable chorus. The iconic hook, “I always feel like somebody’s watching me”, has become a staple of pop culture, with many people singing along to the catchy tune.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” was a commercial success, earning Rockwell a hit single and solidifying his place in the world of pop music. The song’s spooky and suspenseful sound has made it a fan favorite, with many listeners enjoying its unique blend of funk and horror themes.

Overall, “Somebody’s Watching Me” is a fun and spooky song that showcases Rockwell’s ability to create catchy and memorable pop music. Its message about the fear of being watched and followed has resonated with many, making it a timeless classic in the world of pop culture.

25. Hello, I Love You – The Doors

“Hello, I Love You” is a classic rock song by American band The Doors, released in 1968 as part of their album “Waiting for the Sun”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lead singer Jim Morrison’s distinctive vocals driving the song’s message of love and attraction.

The song’s lyrics describe a man who sees a beautiful woman and falls in love with her instantly, expressing his feelings through the catchy chorus of “Hello, I love you, won’t you tell me your name?”. The song’s themes of love and desire have made it a fan favorite, with many people singing along to its catchy tune.

“Hello, I Love You” was a commercial success, earning The Doors another hit single and cementing their place in the world of rock music. The song’s upbeat sound and catchy chorus have made it a staple of classic rock radio and popular culture.

Overall, “Hello, I Love You” is a fun and catchy rock song that showcases The Doors’ ability to create memorable and timeless music. Its message of love and attraction has resonated with many listeners, making it a classic in the world of rock music.

26. El Scorcho – Weezer

“El Scorcho” is a song by American rock band Weezer, released in 1996 as part of their second studio album, “Pinkerton”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lead singer Rivers Cuomo’s distinctive vocals driving the song’s message of unrequited love.

The song’s lyrics describe a man’s infatuation with an Asian woman, expressing his feelings through humorous and quirky lyrics such as “Goddamn you half-Japanese girls, do it to me every time”. The song’s themes of longing and unrequited love have made it a fan favorite, with many people relating to its quirky and relatable lyrics.

“El Scorcho” was not as commercially successful as some of Weezer’s other hits, but its catchy sound and quirky lyrics have made it a staple of their discography. The song’s fun and upbeat melody has also made it a popular choice for live performances and sing-alongs.

Overall, “El Scorcho” is a fun and quirky rock song that showcases Weezer’s ability to create memorable and relatable music. Its themes of unrequited love and quirky lyrics have resonated with many listeners, making it a fan favorite in the world of alternative rock music.