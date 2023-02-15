Miracles have long been a source of inspiration for artists, and music is no exception. From gospel hymns to contemporary pop songs, music has been used to celebrate and contemplate the miraculous events and experiences that shape our lives. In this article, we will explore the top 20 songs about miracles that span a range of genres and perspectives. These songs will take us on a journey of faith, hope, and wonder, exploring the many different ways that people have experienced and expressed the miraculous in their lives. Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, these songs are sure to touch your heart and open your mind to the incredible power of the miraculous. So sit back, relax, and let these songs take you on a journey of musical discovery, exploring the many different ways that we have experienced and expressed the miraculous in our lives.

1. “Miracle” by Bon Jovi

“Miracle” is a powerful ballad by Bon Jovi, released in 2000. The song speaks of the struggles and hardships that people face in life, but it also highlights the hope and resilience that can be found within us all. The lyrics encourage us to believe in the power of miracles, even in the face of adversity, and to have faith that things will get better in the end. The song’s soft, soaring melody and heartfelt vocals are a testament to the emotional impact of the lyrics, making it a powerful and moving tribute to the strength of the human spirit. “Miracle” is a timeless reminder that even in the darkest of moments, there is always the possibility of hope and change.

2. “All I Need Is a Miracle” by Mike + The Mechanics

“All I Need is a Miracle” by Mike + The Mechanics is a classic rock song that was released in 1986. It’s an upbeat, catchy tune that tells the story of someone who’s feeling down and is searching for a sign of hope. The lyrics describe how this person is feeling lost and in need of a change, and how they believe that a miracle could be just what they need to turn things around. The song’s driving beat and upbeat energy make it a fun and energetic listen, while the powerful chorus stays with you long after the music has stopped. Overall, “All I Need is a Miracle” is a hopeful and uplifting anthem that encourages us to believe in the power of a little bit of magic, even when life seems tough.

3. “The Miracle” by Shawna Edwards

Of all the marvelous acts the Savior of the World performed, the greatest miracle is the one that saves us all—His Atonement. This is the life-changing message joyfully proclaimed in the timeless words of Shawna Edwards’s beloved song “The Miracle.” Presented for the first time in a striking pictorial format, this song helps readers discover the true depth of this miraculous act when viewed alongside stunning gospel artwork from beloved Latter-day Saint artists Sandra Rast and JulieRogers. Also featuring sheet music for “The Miracle” and a QR code to a music video, this beautiful keepsake is a tender reminder of the Savior’s infinite love, grace, and redemptive power.

4. “No Small Miracle” by Kenny Chesney

“No Small Miracle” is a song by country music artist Kenny Chesney. The song was released in 2004 and is a touching tribute to the simple things in life that can bring us joy and make us feel grateful. The lyrics describe how the small miracles in our lives can help us get through even the toughest times, and how they can bring a sense of hope and optimism even in the darkest of moments. The song’s tender melody and Chesney’s emotional performance make it a truly moving and powerful listen. Overall, “No Small Miracle” is a beautiful celebration of the small things in life that can make a big difference, and a reminder of the power of gratitude and hope.

5. “Never Saw a Miracle” by Peabo Bryson

“Never Saw a Miracle” is a soulful ballad by the talented R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson. The song was released in 1991 and is a heartfelt reflection on the power of love and the amazing things that it can achieve. The lyrics describe how love can perform miracles and transform our lives, bringing us happiness and fulfillment even in the face of adversity. The song’s smooth melody and Bryson’s powerful vocals make it a touching and emotional listen, capturing the essence of love and its ability to make the impossible possible. Overall, “Never Saw a Miracle” is a beautiful tribute to the transformative power of love and a reminder of the incredible things that it can achieve.

6. “When You Believe” by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston

“When You Believe” is a powerful duet between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, released in 1998. The song is from the soundtrack of the animated film “The Prince of Egypt.” The lyrics are a hopeful and uplifting message about the power of belief and the ability of faith to help us through difficult times. The song encourages us to have faith in ourselves and to believe in our ability to make a difference, no matter how tough things may seem. The two legendary voices of Carey and Houston come together to create a truly unforgettable performance, full of emotion and power. “When You Believe” is a timeless tribute to the transformative power of belief and a reminder that anything is possible when we have faith.

7. “Miracles” by Jefferson Starship

“Miracles” is a classic rock song by Jefferson Starship, released in 1975. The song is an upbeat and energetic tribute to the power of love and the amazing things that it can achieve. The lyrics describe how love can perform miracles and bring happiness into our lives, even in the face of adversity. The song’s driving beat and upbeat energy make it a fun and energetic listen, capturing the joy and excitement of falling in love. Jefferson Starship’s powerful performance, combined with the song’s infectious melody, make “Miracles” a true classic of the rock genre. Overall, “Miracles” is a beautiful celebration of the transformative power of love and a reminder of the incredible things that it can achieve.

8. “Miracle of Love” by Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, and Eurythmics

“Miracle of Love” is a soulful ballad by Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, and the band Eurythmics. The song was released in 1991 and is a touching tribute to the power of love and the amazing things that it can achieve. The lyrics describe how love can perform miracles and bring happiness into our lives, even in the face of adversity. Lennox’s powerful vocals, combined with the song’s emotional melody, make “Miracle of Love” a truly moving and powerful listen. The song is a timeless reminder of the transformative power of love and a celebration of the incredible things that it can achieve. Overall, “Miracle of Love” is a beautiful tribute to the power of love and a reminder of its ability to bring joy and happiness into our lives.

9. “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle

“Heaven Is a Place on Earth” is a classic pop song by Belinda Carlisle, released in 1987. The song is a joyful and upbeat celebration of the power of love and the happiness that it can bring into our lives. The lyrics describe how love can create a heaven on earth, full of happiness and joy, even in the face of adversity. The song’s infectious melody and upbeat energy make it a fun and energetic listen, capturing the joy and excitement of falling in love. Belinda Carlisle’s powerful performance, combined with the song’s upbeat energy, make “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” a true classic of the pop genre. Overall, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” is a beautiful celebration of the transformative power of love and a reminder of the happiness that it can bring into our lives.

10. “God of Miracles” by Planetshakers

“God of Miracles” is a contemporary worship song by Planetshakers, a Christian worship band from Australia. The song was released in 2019 and is a powerful tribute to the transformative power of God’s love and the amazing things that it can achieve. The lyrics describe how God performs miracles in our lives and brings us happiness and fulfillment, even in the face of adversity. The song’s upbeat melody and the band’s passionate performance make it a joyful and energetic listen, capturing the excitement and joy of praising God. “God of Miracles” is a timeless reminder of the transformative power of God’s love and a celebration of the incredible things that it can achieve in our lives. It is a powerful expression of faith and a beautiful tribute to the power of God’s love.

11. “It’s A Miracle” by Barry Manilow

“It’s a Miracle” is a pop ballad by Barry Manilow, released in 1975. The song is a touching tribute to the power of love and the amazing things that it can achieve. The lyrics describe how love can perform miracles and bring happiness into our lives, even in the face of adversity. Manilow’s powerful vocals, combined with the song’s emotional melody, make “It’s a Miracle” a truly moving and powerful listen. The song is a timeless reminder of the transformative power of love and a celebration of the incredible things that it can achieve. Overall, “It’s a Miracle” is a beautiful tribute to the power of love and a reminder of its ability to bring joy and happiness into our lives. With its powerful message and emotional delivery, it remains a timeless classic in Barry Manilow’s discography.

12. “Ready for a Miracle” by LeAnn Rimes

“Ready for a Miracle” is a country ballad by LeAnn Rimes, released in 2003. The song is a powerful expression of hope and faith, as the lyrics describe the singer’s longing for a miracle to come into her life and bring happiness and peace. Rimes’ beautiful and emotional vocals, combined with the song’s heartfelt melody, make “Ready for a Miracle” a truly moving and powerful listen. The song is a testament to the power of hope and the transformative effect that it can have on our lives, reminding us to keep our hearts open to the possibility of a miracle. Overall, “Ready for a Miracle” is a beautiful expression of hope and a reminder of the power of faith to bring joy and happiness into our lives. With its powerful message and emotional delivery, it remains a timeless classic in LeAnn Rimes’ discography.

13. “I Need a Miracle” by Third Day

“I Need a Miracle” is a contemporary Christian rock song by Third Day, released in 2005. The song is a powerful expression of faith and a plea for God’s help in times of need. The lyrics describe the singer’s struggles and how they are in need of a miracle to overcome them. Third Day’s passionate performance, combined with the song’s upbeat rock melody, make “I Need a Miracle” a joyful and energetic listen. The song is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of faith and the amazing things that it can achieve in our lives. “I Need a Miracle” is a beautiful expression of faith and a reminder of the power of God’s love to bring happiness and joy into our lives, even in the face of adversity. With its powerful message and upbeat delivery, it remains a timeless classic in Third Day’s discography.

14. “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle” by The Royalettes

“It’s Gonna Take a Miracle” is a classic R&B song by The Royalettes, released in 1965. The song is a powerful ballad that showcases the group’s soulful harmonies and the emotional depth of their lyrics. The lyrics describe the singer’s longing for a miracle to come into their life and bring happiness and peace. The Royalettes’ beautiful and emotional vocals, combined with the song’s heartfelt melody, make “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle” a truly moving and powerful listen. The song is a timeless reminder of the power of hope and the transformative effect that it can have on our lives. Overall, “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle” is a beautiful expression of hope and a reminder of the power of love to bring joy and happiness into our lives. With its powerful message and emotional delivery, it remains a classic R&B song in The Royalettes’ discography.

15. “Miracles” by Coldplay

“Miracles” is a hit song by the British rock band Coldplay, released in 2014. The song is a mid-tempo, anthemic track that showcases Coldplay’s signature blend of soaring melodies and uplifting lyrics. The lyrics describe the singer’s belief in the power of love and the transformative effect that it can have on our lives. Coldplay’s heartfelt performance, combined with the song’s upbeat melody, make “Miracles” a truly inspiring and powerful listen. The song is a celebration of the miracle of love and a reminder of the amazing things that it can achieve in our lives. “Miracles” is a standout track in Coldplay’s discography and a testament to their ability to create powerful and inspiring songs that resonate with audiences around the world. With its uplifting message and emotional delivery, “Miracles” remains a fan favorite among Coldplay fans.

16. “Love Is a Miracle” by Maverick City Music

“Love Is a Miracle” is a contemporary gospel song by Maverick City Music, released in 2021. The song is an upbeat and joyful celebration of love, both as a feeling and as an action. The lyrics describe the power of love to transform lives and bring hope and happiness to the world. Maverick City Music’s dynamic performance, combined with the song’s catchy melody, make “Love Is a Miracle” a truly uplifting listen. The song is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of love and the amazing things that it can achieve in our lives. “Love Is a Miracle” is a beautiful expression of faith and a reminder of the power of God’s love to bring happiness and joy into our lives, even in the face of adversity. With its upbeat message and dynamic delivery, it remains a standout track in Maverick City Music’s discography.

17. “Some Kind of Miracle” by Kelly Clarkson

“Some Kind of Miracle” is a song by American singer Kelly Clarkson, released in 2015. The song is a powerful ballad that showcases Kelly’s soulful vocals and emotional delivery. The lyrics describe the singer’s search for hope and comfort in the face of adversity, and her belief that some kind of miracle can bring her the peace and happiness she so desires. The song’s emotional performance, combined with its haunting melody, make “Some Kind of Miracle” a truly touching and powerful listen. The song is a testament to Kelly’s ability to connect with listeners through her music and a reminder of the transformative power of hope and belief. “Some Kind of Miracle” remains a standout track in Kelly Clarkson’s discography and a beloved song among her fans. With its emotional delivery and uplifting message, “Some Kind of Miracle” continues to inspire and touch the hearts of listeners everywhere.

18. “Miracle of Love” by Chris Tomlin

“Miracle of Love” is a song by American contemporary Christian musician Chris Tomlin, released in 2018. The song is a powerful worship ballad that celebrates the love and grace of God. The lyrics describe the singer’s gratitude for the miracle of God’s love in his life and his desire to share this love with others. Chris Tomlin’s emotive performance, combined with the song’s uplifting melody, make “Miracle of Love” a truly inspiring and powerful listen. The song is a testament to Chris Tomlin’s ability to create worship music that connects with audiences on a deep emotional level. With its heartfelt delivery and message of hope, “Miracle of Love” remains a fan favorite among Chris Tomlin fans and continues to be a staple of contemporary Christian music. The song is a reminder of the amazing things that God’s love can achieve in our lives and an invitation to experience its transformative power for ourselves.

19. “It’s A Miracle” by Culture Club

“It’s A Miracle” is a song by the English new wave band Culture Club, released in 1983. The song is a upbeat and celebratory dance-pop track that showcases the band’s unique blend of pop, funk, and soul. The lyrics describe the singer’s amazement at the way love has changed his life, and his belief that it’s a true miracle. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make “It’s A Miracle” a true dancefloor classic, and a standout track in Culture Club’s discography. The song is also notable for its upbeat and positive message, which encourages listeners to embrace love and celebrate life’s simple pleasures. With its upbeat energy and infectious hooks, “It’s A Miracle” remains a beloved song among Culture Club fans and a true 80s classic. The song is a testament to Culture Club’s ability to create memorable and danceable pop music that remains fresh and relevant decades after its release.

20. “Believe in Miracles” by Fearless Soul

“Believe in Miracles” is a song by the motivational and self-help group Fearless Soul. The song was released in 2020 and is part of their mission to inspire and uplift listeners through positive and empowering messages set to music. The song’s lyrics are a powerful call to action, urging listeners to believe in the power of their own thoughts and dreams and to never give up on their goals. The music is an upbeat and uplifting blend of pop, soul, and hip-hop, and the vocals are confident and soulful. “Believe in Miracles” is a motivational anthem that celebrates the power of positive thinking and encourages listeners to have faith in themselves and their abilities. The song’s message of hope and positivity is a powerful reminder that anything is possible when we believe in ourselves and never give up on our dreams. With its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics, “Believe in Miracles” is a song that is sure to inspire and uplift listeners of all ages.