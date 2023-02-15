Marijuana has been a popular topic in music for decades, with countless songs written about its effects, its use, and its cultural significance. Among these songs, there is a subcategory that is especially devoted to the plant itself, with lyrics that reference it directly and pay homage to its influence. These songs, often referred to as “Mary Jane” songs, capture the spirit of the drug and the culture surrounding it. From classic rock to hip hop, and from reggae to pop, artists from a variety of genres have contributed to the vast collection of Mary Jane songs. In this article, we’ll explore the top 20 songs about Mary Jane, examining the history, meaning, and impact of each of these tracks. Whether you’re a long-time smoker or simply a lover of music, this list will provide an entertaining and informative look at the best songs about Mary Jane ever recorded. So sit back, roll up, and enjoy as we delve into the world of Mary Jane music.

1. “Mary Jane Shoes” by Fergie

“Mary Jane Shoes” is a playful and energetic song by Fergie, featuring a catchy beat and Fergie’s sultry vocals. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and freedom of dancing and having a good time, with a nod to the classic style of Mary Jane shoes. The catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it a perfect party anthem, while the retro-inspired music video adds to the song’s fun and vibrant vibe.

2. “Mary Jane” by Major Lazer

“Mary Jane” by Major Lazer is a laid-back and smooth reggae-inspired track, featuring the soulful vocals of guest artist Mr. Evil. The song’s lyrics center on the singer’s love for “Mary Jane,” a nickname for marijuana, and the relaxed and carefree feelings it brings. The mellow groove and Mr. Evil’s soulful voice create a chilled-out atmosphere, perfect for kicking back and relaxing. The song’s simple yet infectious melody and repetitive chorus make it a standout track on Major Lazer’s debut album.

3. “MARY JANE” by SAMI FEAT LIL LANO

“MARY JANE” by SAMI FEAT LIL LANO is a smooth and soulful track that fuses elements of rap and R&B. The song’s lyrics revolve around the artists’ love for Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it brings relaxation and relief. Lil Lano’s verse adds a playful and light-hearted touch to the track, while Sami’s vocals provide a soulful and melodic chorus. The song’s slow and steady beat and soothing melody make it a perfect track to chill out and relax to.

4. “Mary Jane” by Rick James

“Mary Jane” by Rick James is a classic funk track that showcases James’ unique style and personality. The song’s lyrics are a playful ode to Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it brings pleasure and happiness. James’ iconic voice and lively instrumentation create a funky and groovy atmosphere, with a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song’s upbeat and infectious energy makes it a timeless classic that has remained popular through the years.

5. “MARY JANE” by King Sinister (feat. Samboyy)

“MARY JANE” by King Sinister (feat. Samboyy) is a dark and moody track that blends elements of hip-hop and R&B. The song’s lyrics describe the artists’ love for Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it provides escape and relief from life’s difficulties. The dark and heavy beat creates a somber and melancholic atmosphere, with King Sinister’s gritty vocals and Samboyy’s haunting melody adding to the overall feeling of despair. The track is a poignant reflection on the ways in which substance use can be a coping mechanism for some.

6. “Mary Jane Holland” by Lady Gaga

“Mary Jane Holland” by Lady Gaga is an upbeat and catchy pop track that features Gaga’s signature vocals and electronic beats. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who is searching for freedom and escape, with Mary Jane representing a symbol of that liberation. The song’s infectious chorus and lively melody create an energetic and fun atmosphere, while the bridge and interlude showcase Gaga’s unique and theatrical style. The track is a standout on Gaga’s album ARTPOP and demonstrates her ability to blend electronic and pop music in a creative and innovative way.

7. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers is a classic rock track that showcases Petty’s distinctive voice and the band’s musical prowess. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with Mary Jane, a metaphor for marijuana, and the ways in which it provides solace and comfort. The song’s memorable melody and upbeat tempo create an infectious and catchy tune, with a standout guitar solo that has become iconic. The track is a testament to Petty’s talent as a songwriter and his ability to create timeless and relatable music.

8. “Mary Jane” by Tha Alkaholiks

“Mary Jane” by Tha Alkaholiks is a laid-back and smooth hip-hop track that features the group’s signature beats and playful lyrics. The song’s lyrics describe the artists’ love for Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it enhances their creativity and enjoyment. The track’s mellow groove and easygoing rhythm create a chilled-out and relaxed atmosphere, with a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song is a testament to Tha Alkaholiks’ unique and humorous style and their ability to blend humor and social commentary in their music.

9. “Mary Jane” by Tori Amos

“Mary Jane” by Tori Amos is a haunting and emotional ballad that showcases Amos’ raw and vulnerable vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s complicated relationship with Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it has impacted her life. The track’s slow and melancholic melody creates a somber and reflective atmosphere, with Amos’ haunting vocals adding to the overall feeling of sadness and regret. The song is a testament to Amos’ ability to create deeply personal and emotive music.

10. “Mary Jane’s Goin’ Out Tonight” by Ringo’s Raiders

“Mary Jane’s Goin’ Out Tonight” by Ringo’s Raiders is a fun and upbeat rock track that features catchy riffs and energetic vocals. The song’s lyrics describe Mary Jane, a nickname for a girl, and the ways in which she is ready to go out and have a good time. The track’s lively tempo and infectious chorus create a fun and lively atmosphere, with a standout guitar solo that adds to the overall feeling of excitement and energy. The song is a classic example of 1960s rock and roll and a testament to Ringo’s Raiders’ ability to create catchy and memorable tunes.

11. “Mary Jane” by DJ Vigilante

“Mary Jane” by DJ Vigilante is an upbeat and energetic hip-hop track that features a blend of electronic and African-inspired beats. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s love for Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it enhances his creativity and enjoyment. The track’s lively tempo and catchy chorus create a fun and lively atmosphere, with a standout rap verse that adds to the overall feeling of excitement and energy. The song is a testament to DJ Vigilante’s unique and innovative style and his ability to blend different musical genres.

12. “Sweet Mary Jane” by Ed Sheeran

“Sweet Mary Jane” by Ed Sheeran is a soulful and melodic ballad that showcases Sheeran’s smooth and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s love for Mary Jane, a metaphor for marijuana, and the ways in which it provides solace and comfort. The track’s slow and melancholic melody creates a reflective and contemplative atmosphere, with Sheeran’s heartfelt vocals adding to the overall feeling of sadness and longing. The song is a testament to Sheeran’s ability to create deeply personal and emotive music.

13. “The Thoughts of Mary Jane” by Nick Drake

“The Thoughts of Mary Jane” by Nick Drake is a haunting and introspective folk song that showcases Drake’s intricate guitar playing and gentle vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s musings on Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it affects his thoughts and emotions. The track’s delicate melody and soft vocals create a somber and reflective atmosphere, with Drake’s poetic lyrics adding to the overall feeling of introspection and introspective reflection. The song is a testament to Drake’s talent as a songwriter and his ability to create timeless and emotionally resonant music.

14. “Bottle And Mary Jane” by Jelly Roll

“Bottle and Mary Jane” by Jelly Roll is a powerful and emotional rap song that showcases the artist’s raw and honest lyrics. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s struggles with addiction to both alcohol and Mary Jane, and the ways in which they have affected his life. The track’s somber melody and emotive vocals create a reflective and contemplative atmosphere, with Jelly Roll’s personal and vulnerable lyrics adding to the overall feeling of sadness and regret. The song is a testament to Jelly Roll’s ability to create deeply personal and emotive music.

15. “Me and Mary Jane” by Black Stone Cherry

“Me and Mary Jane” by Black Stone Cherry is a high-energy and electrifying rock song that features heavy guitar riffs and powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the artist’s love for Mary Jane, a nickname for marijuana, and the ways in which it enhances their creativity and enjoyment. The track’s fast tempo and energetic chorus create a fun and lively atmosphere, with a standout guitar solo that adds to the overall feeling of excitement and energy. The song is a testament to Black Stone Cherry’s talent as a rock band and their ability to create catchy and memorable tunes.

16. “What’s the New Mary Jane?” by The Beatles

“What’s the New Mary Jane?” by The Beatles is a strange and experimental track that was never officially released by the band. The song is part of their famous “White Album” sessions, and it reflects the band’s increasing interest in experimental music and the psychedelic era of the late 1960s. The track features unconventional lyrics that are open to interpretation, a jarring mix of sound effects and unconventional instrumentation, including a tape loop of Yoko Ono’s voice. Overall, the song is a bizarre but fascinating artifact of The Beatles’ innovative and boundary-pushing approach to music.

17. “Mary Jane” by Vector

“Mary Jane” by Vector is a Nigerian hip hop track that was released in 2016. The song is an ode to marijuana, which is often referred to as “Mary Jane” in popular culture. Vector’s flow is smooth and melodic, and the beat is a laid-back mix of horns and drums that gives the song a relaxed and carefree vibe. The lyrics celebrate the joys of smoking weed and the sense of escape and freedom it provides. Overall, “Mary Jane” is a catchy and well-produced track that has become a popular anthem among fans of Nigerian hip hop.

18. “Mary Jane” by The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers’ “Mary Jane” is a classic rock and roll tune with upbeat rhythms and melodic harmonies. The song is about a woman named Mary Jane and the love she brings to the singer’s life. The lyrics are simple but effective, expressing the joy and happiness that the singer experiences when he’s with her.

19. “Mary Jane (All Night Long)” by Mary J Blige

In “Mary Jane (All Night Long),” Mary J. Blige combines her soulful voice with a funky R&B beat to create a sensual, danceable track. The song is about spending a night with Mary Jane, who is a metaphor for marijuana. Mary J. Blige’s powerful vocals and the groovy instrumentation make this an irresistible track.

20. “Mary Jane (feat. 50 Cent) (Remix)” by Joe

Joe’s “Mary Jane (feat. 50 Cent) (Remix)” is a smooth R&B track with a hip-hop edge. The song is about a woman named Mary Jane who has captured the singer’s heart. Joe’s silky vocals, along with 50 Cent’s rap verse, create a unique blend of styles. The song’s mellow groove and romantic lyrics make it a great choice for a chill evening or a slow dance.