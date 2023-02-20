Music has always been a powerful tool to help us navigate life’s ups and downs. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, there’s a song out there that can perfectly capture the essence of the moment. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 20 songs about life that are guaranteed to resonate with anyone who’s ever felt the full spectrum of emotions that come with being human.

Our list features tracks from a variety of genres, ranging from classic rock to modern pop and everything in between. Each song is a celebration of life in all its complexities, from the joyous moments of love and success to the heart-wrenching experiences of loss and pain. Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up or a cathartic release, these songs are sure to hit the spot. So turn up the volume, grab some tissues if you need them, and let the music carry you through this beautiful, messy, and endlessly fascinating thing we call life.

1. “Good Life” by G-Eazy featuring Kehlani

Good Life” is a song by American rapper G-Eazy featuring singer Kehlani, released in 2017 as part of the soundtrack for the film The Fate of the Furious. The song is a celebration of the good life and the success that comes with hard work and dedication. The beat is upbeat and catchy, with a melody that’s easy to sing along to. The lyrics are optimistic and empowering, encouraging listeners to keep pushing through obstacles and living their best lives. Kehlani’s soulful vocals complement G-Eazy’s rap verses perfectly, adding a touch of emotion to the otherwise lively track. Overall, “Good Life” is an uplifting and motivational song that’s sure to get listeners feeling inspired and ready to take on the world.

2. “True Colors” by Zedd & Kesha

“True Colors” is a 2016 collaboration between German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd and American singer Kesha. The song is a powerful and emotional ballad about staying true to oneself, even in the face of adversity. The track features Zedd’s signature electronic beats and synths, layered with Kesha’s emotive vocals. The lyrics are uplifting and inspiring, with Kesha singing about being brave enough to show her true colors and not hide behind a mask. The music video, featuring a colorful and surreal landscape, complements the message of the song perfectly. “True Colors” is a beautiful and moving song that encourages listeners to be true to themselves and to embrace their individuality.

3. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

“Unwritten” is a 2004 song by British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. The track became an instant hit, and has since become an anthem for living life to the fullest. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and inspiring lyrics encourage listeners to seize the day and take chances, even if they don’t know what the future holds. The music video features Bedingfield walking through the streets of Los Angeles, singing and dancing with joy, which perfectly complements the uplifting tone of the song. “Unwritten” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to embrace life with open arms and to never be afraid to chase their dreams.

4. “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash

“I Can See Clearly Now” is a classic 1972 song by American singer Johnny Nash. The track is known for its uplifting and optimistic message, with lyrics that encourage listeners to look past their troubles and embrace the bright side of life. The song’s reggae-inspired beats and catchy melody are instantly recognizable and have made it a beloved classic for generations. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, cementing its place in the popular consciousness. “I Can See Clearly Now” is a timeless anthem for anyone who’s ever needed a little boost of positivity and hope in their lives.

5. “Life Changes” by Thomas Rhett

“Life Changes” is a 2017 song by American country singer Thomas Rhett. The track is a heartwarming tribute to the ups and downs of life, and how each stage brings its own joys and challenges. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are complemented by Rhett’s smooth vocals and the relatable lyrics, which touch on everything from marriage and parenthood to career changes and personal growth. The music video, which features Rhett’s own family, adds an extra layer of sentimentality to the song. “Life Changes” is a reminder that even when life takes unexpected turns, there’s always something to be grateful for.

6. “One More Light” by Linkin Park

“One More Light” is a 2017 song by American rock band Linkin Park. The track is a poignant and emotional tribute to the late Chester Bennington, the band’s lead singer who tragically passed away in the same year. The song’s gentle melody, piano accompaniment, and Bennington’s soulful vocals create a hauntingly beautiful sound that’s both melancholic and uplifting. The lyrics touch on the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the people we love, with the chorus serving as a reminder that every life is precious. “One More Light” is a touching tribute to a talented musician and a poignant meditation on the value of human life.

7. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“Don’t Stop Believin'” is a classic 1981 song by American rock band Journey. The track has become an anthem for perseverance and optimism, with its upbeat tempo and inspiring lyrics encouraging listeners to keep pushing through tough times. The song’s iconic melody and catchy chorus have made it a timeless classic, with its popularity only growing in the years since its release. “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been covered by numerous artists and has become a staple of karaoke nights and sporting events around the world. It’s a song that celebrates the human spirit and the power of determination and hope.

8. “How to Save a Life” by ‎The Fray

“How to Save a Life” is a 2005 song by American rock band The Fray. The track is a powerful and emotional examination of the complex dynamics of personal relationships and the struggles of communication and understanding. The song’s haunting melody and lead singer Isaac Slade’s stirring vocals create a poignant sound that’s both moving and introspective. The lyrics touch on themes of regret, forgiveness, and loss, with the chorus serving as a reminder that it’s never too late to try and save a struggling relationship. “How to Save a Life” is a timeless track that continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

9. “Time Of Our Lives” by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo

“Time of Our Lives” is a 2014 song by Cuban-American rapper Pitbull featuring American singer Ne-Yo. The track is an upbeat celebration of life and living in the moment, with its catchy chorus and infectious beat encouraging listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy the present. The song’s party atmosphere and danceable rhythm make it a perfect addition to any playlist, while the lyrics about friendship and togetherness add an extra layer of meaning. “Time of Our Lives” is a fun and uplifting track that celebrates the joy of living and the power of connection, making it a perfect anthem for any good time.

10. “Live Your Life” by T.I. featuring Rihanna

“Live Your Life” is a collaboration between American rapper T.I. and Barbadian singer Rihanna. The song was released in 2008 and quickly became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song is an upbeat anthem that encourages listeners to live their lives to the fullest and not let anyone bring them down. The catchy chorus, performed by Rihanna, is a call to action for people to take control of their own lives and be true to themselves. T.I.’s verses add a dose of motivation, urging listeners to work hard and pursue their dreams. Overall, “Live Your Life” is an energetic and inspiring track that has become a beloved classic.

11. “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra

“That’s Life” is a timeless classic by the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra. The song was released in 1966 and has since become one of his most iconic hits. The song is an upbeat and lively jazz-infused track that celebrates the ups and downs of life. Sinatra’s powerful and emotive vocals take center stage, delivering lyrics that resonate with listeners of all ages. The song’s catchy melody and catchy chorus make it an instant sing-along favorite, while its inspirational message about perseverance and resilience continues to inspire generations. “That’s Life” is a true classic that has stood the test of time and will continue to be a beloved song for years to come.

12. “Foreverglow” by Lindsey Stirling

“Foreverglow” is a beautiful instrumental track by the talented musician and dancer Lindsey Stirling. The song was released in 2020 and features Stirling’s signature style of blending classical violin with modern electronic beats. The track is a melodic and uplifting composition that transports listeners on a journey through different emotions. The music video, which features stunning visuals of Stirling performing in a snowy forest, perfectly captures the magical and ethereal atmosphere of the song. “Foreverglow” is a reminder to embrace the beauty of life and to find joy in the small things. The track is a testament to Stirling’s exceptional talent and creativity, making it a must-listen for fans of instrumental music.

13. “Don’t Panic” by Coldplay

“Don’t Panic” is a song by the British rock band Coldplay, released in 2000 as the opening track on their debut album, “Parachutes”. The song is a slow, introspective ballad that showcases the band’s signature style of blending emotional lyrics with simple and beautiful melodies. The track features Chris Martin’s poignant vocals and gentle guitar riffs, creating a haunting and melancholic atmosphere. The song’s lyrics deal with themes of anxiety and uncertainty, with the title itself serving as a mantra to calm the nerves. “Don’t Panic” is a timeless classic that perfectly captures the band’s early sound and serves as a testament to their enduring popularity.

14. “Invisible” by Hunter Hayes

“Invisible” is a song by American country music artist Hunter Hayes, released in 2014. The song is an uplifting and empowering anthem that encourages listeners to find strength and confidence within themselves. The track features Hayes’ soulful vocals and a powerful chorus that celebrates the uniqueness and individuality of each person. The song’s lyrics, which touch on themes of self-acceptance and perseverance, have resonated with many listeners and made it a fan favorite. “Invisible” is a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift, making it a must-listen for anyone in need of a boost of positivity.

15. “Imagine” by John Lennon

“Imagine” is an iconic song by the legendary musician and peace activist John Lennon, released in 1971. The song is a powerful and poignant call for unity and peace, with lyrics that imagine a world free from divisions and conflict. The track features Lennon’s soothing vocals and a simple, yet beautiful, piano melody that perfectly complements the song’s message of hope and compassion. “Imagine” has become an anthem for generations of people who have been moved by its message of love and acceptance, and it continues to be an enduring classic that inspires and uplifts.

16. “7 Years” by Lukas Graham

“7 Years” is a poignant and introspective song by the Danish pop band Lukas Graham, released in 2015. The song is a reflection on life and the passage of time, with lyrics that take the listener through the different stages of the singer’s life, from childhood to adulthood. The track features lead singer Lukas Forchhammer’s emotive vocals and a catchy melody that has made it a commercial success. The song’s poignant message and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with listeners, making it an anthem for anyone who has ever pondered the fleeting nature of time and the meaning of life.

17. “Man In The Mirror” by Michael Jackson

“Man In The Mirror” is a timeless classic by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, released in 1988. The song is an introspective and inspiring track that encourages listeners to take a look at themselves and make a change for the better. The track features Jackson’s powerful vocals and a gospel-inspired melody that adds to the song’s emotional depth. The song’s lyrics, which deal with themes of self-improvement and social change, have resonated with fans across generations and made it a fan favorite. “Man In The Mirror” is a testament to Jackson’s exceptional talent and his commitment to using his music as a force for positive change.

18. “Circle of Life” by Elton John

“Circle of Life” is a beautiful and powerful song from the 1994 Disney movie “The Lion King”, with music composed by Elton John and lyrics written by Tim Rice. The song is an uplifting and inspiring celebration of the cycle of life, with lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace the wonders of the natural world. The track features John’s soaring vocals and a stirring choral arrangement that captures the majesty and grandeur of the African savanna. “Circle of Life” has become an enduring classic and a beloved anthem for generations of fans of the movie, and it continues to inspire and uplift audiences of all ages.

19. “Beautiful Day” by U2

“Beautiful Day” is a euphoric and uplifting song by the Irish rock band U2, released in 2000. The song is a celebration of hope and optimism, with lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace the present moment and appreciate the beauty of life. The track features Bono’s soaring vocals and a catchy guitar riff that has made it a commercial success. “Beautiful Day” has become an iconic U2 song and a fan favorite, with its message of joy and gratitude resonating with audiences around the world.

20. “Living in the Moment” by Jason Mraz

“Living in the Moment” is a song by American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, released in 2012. The song is a joyful and exuberant celebration of life and the power of living in the present moment. The track features Mraz’s signature upbeat vocals and a catchy melody that captures the song’s playful and carefree spirit. The song’s lyrics, which encourage listeners to let go of their worries and savor the joys of life, have resonated with fans and made it a popular feel-good anthem. “Living in the Moment” is a reminder to embrace the present and make the most of every day.