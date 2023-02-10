Friendship is one of the most important relationships in our lives. It is a bond that is built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. But sometimes, our feelings for our friends can evolve into something more, leading to unrequited love or a complicated dynamic. Many artists have written songs about the experience of wanting more from a friendship, capturing the bittersweet emotions that come with this type of unfulfilled desire. The “Top 20 Songs About Just Being Friends but Wanting More” is a playlist that explores this theme in various genres of music. From pop and rock to soul and R&B, these songs are relatable and offer an emotional outlet for those who have experienced the feeling of wanting more from a friend. Through heartfelt lyrics and powerful melodies, each of these songs tells a unique story of longing and unrequited love, making them a must-listen for anyone who has been in this situation.

1. “I’ve Been Thinking About You” by Mariah Carey

“I’ve Been Thinking About You” by Mariah Carey is a smooth R&B ballad that showcases the singer’s powerful vocal range and emotional delivery. The song expresses the feeling of longing for someone and the thoughts that come to mind when missing them. The lyrics and melody work together to create a heartfelt and nostalgic atmosphere, capturing the essence of love and longing. Mariah’s powerful voice brings the song to life, making it an emotional and memorable listen. This song is a great example of Mariah’s ability to connect with listeners through her music and vocals.

2. “It Hurts” by Angels & Airwaves

“It Hurts” by Angels & Airwaves is an alternative rock ballad that delves into the emotional pain of heartbreak and lost love. The song’s introspective lyrics and soaring vocals paint a vivid picture of a broken heart, capturing the raw emotions of heartache. The driving drums and guitar riffs provide a powerful backdrop for the emotional lyrics, creating an intense and moving listening experience. The song is a powerful statement about the pain of lost love, and the message is further emphasized by the soaring chorus. Overall, “It Hurts” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases the band’s musical and lyrical abilities.

3. “Shiver” by Coldplay

“Shiver” by Coldplay is an alternative rock ballad that explores the themes of uncertainty and longing. The song’s gentle, finger-picked guitar and atmospheric production create a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere, while Chris Martin’s vocals convey a sense of hope and yearning. The song’s lyrics express a longing for connection and stability in the face of uncertainty, and the chorus is an uplifting anthem that encourages the listener to hold on to hope. “Shiver” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases Coldplay’s signature sound and emotional lyricism. The song is a powerful example of the band’s ability to craft poignant and memorable ballads.

4. “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon is a classic rock power ballad that captures the feeling of falling in love. The song’s upbeat melody, soaring vocals, and anthemic chorus create a celebratory atmosphere, while the lyrics express a sense of joy and wonder at the start of a new romance. The song’s upbeat vibe and catchy chorus make it an uplifting and memorable listen, and the powerful guitar solo only adds to its impact. “Can’t Fight This Feeling” is a true classic of the power ballad genre and a testament to REO Speedwagon’s musical prowess. This song remains a staple of classic rock radio and continues to be loved by audiences of all ages.

5. “Just A Friend” by Biz Markie

“Just A Friend” by Biz Markie is a classic hip hop/rap song that showcases the artist’s signature humor and storytelling skills. The song is built around a sample of Freddie Scott’s “You’re My Girl,” and Biz Markie’s playful, sing-song rap style is paired with catchy hooks and witty lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who realizes that the woman he’s been pursuing is just a friend, and the humorous take on this common scenario has made “Just A Friend” a classic of the hip hop genre. The song’s infectious energy and upbeat vibe make it a fun and memorable listen, and its lasting popularity speaks to Biz Markie’s artistic talent and timeless appeal.

6. “Baby” by Justin Bieber

“Baby” by Justin Bieber is a pop and R&B song that showcases the artist’s signature blend of catchy hooks and emotional lyrics. The song features a light, upbeat production that is paired with Justin Bieber’s smooth and soulful vocals, and the catchy chorus makes it an instantly memorable listen. The lyrics of “Baby” express feelings of love and longing, and the song’s relatable themes have made it a popular choice for fans of pop and R&B music. With its upbeat energy and emotional depth, “Baby” is a standout track from Justin Bieber’s early discography and continues to be a fan favorite to this day.

7. “Break My Heart Again” by FINNEAS

“Break My Heart Again” by FINNEAS is a melancholic and introspective pop song that explores the themes of heartbreak and loss. The song’s minimalist production, which features soft piano and delicate strings, creates a dreamy and introspective atmosphere, while FINNEAS’s soulful vocals convey a sense of longing and sadness. The lyrics of “Break My Heart Again” express a desire to have one’s heart broken again, despite the pain that follows, as the singer believes that it’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all. The song’s raw emotion and honest lyricism make it a powerful and relatable listen, and its poignant message is sure to resonate with listeners who have experienced heartbreak themselves.

8. “To Be With You” by Mr. Big

“To Be With You” by Mr. Big is a classic hard rock power ballad that showcases the band’s signature sound and melodic sensibilities. The song features a driving guitar riff, powerful vocals, and a soaring chorus that creates a celebratory atmosphere, while the lyrics express a desire to be with someone special. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy chorus make it an uplifting and memorable listen, and its lasting popularity speaks to Mr. Big’s musical prowess and timeless appeal. With its powerful riffs, soaring vocals, and emotional lyrics, “To Be With You” is a standout track from Mr. Big’s discography and remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

9. “Just a Friend” by Jamie Grace

“Just a Friend” by Jamie Grace is a pop and contemporary Christian song that showcases the artist’s signature style and upbeat energy. The song is built around a sample of Biz Markie’s classic hip hop track of the same name, and Jamie Grace’s reinterpretation of the song infuses it with a fresh, modern feel. The upbeat production and cheerful melody are paired with Jamie Grace’s sweet and soulful vocals, and the lyrics offer a message of hope and encouragement to listeners. The song’s positive energy and uplifting message make it a standout track from Jamie Grace’s discography, and its upbeat vibe and memorable chorus make it a popular choice for fans of contemporary Christian music.

10. “Dont Make Me Fall in Love” by Koi

“Don’t Make Me Fall in Love” by Koi is a pop and R&B song that showcases the artist’s smooth vocals and emotional lyricism. The song features a mid-tempo beat, smooth keyboards, and atmospheric synths, and the production creates a dreamy and introspective atmosphere. The lyrics of “Don’t Make Me Fall in Love” express the vulnerability and fear of falling in love and the risk of getting hurt, and Koi’s soulful vocals convey these emotions with raw authenticity. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and lush production make it a standout track, and its message of uncertainty and fear in the face of love is sure to resonate with listeners. “Don’t Make Me Fall in Love” is a powerful and memorable listen, and its universal themes and heartfelt performance make it a standout track from Koi’s discography.

11. “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus is a classic alternative rock song from 2000. The song tells the story of a misfit teenager who is made fun of by his classmates, but finds solace in his love for heavy metal music. The chorus of the song features the line “I’m just a teenage dirtbag, baby” which has become a widely recognized and often quoted lyric. The song has a catchy and upbeat melody, and its relatable lyrics about feeling like an outsider have made it a staple of modern rock radio.

12. “Falling for U” by Peachy! & MXMTOON

“Falling for U” by Peachy! & MXMTOON is a sweet and nostalgic love song. With a lighthearted, pop-infused beat and charming lyrics, the song captures the feeling of young love. The singers’ soft, harmonious voices blend together seamlessly, painting a picture of two people who are smitten with each other. The song is upbeat and cheerful, with a simple but memorable melody that will stay with listeners long after the song is over. Whether you’re young or just young at heart, “Falling for U” is sure to put a smile on your face and make you feel good about love.

13. “Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue

“Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue is a smooth R&B ballad about holding on to love even in the face of challenges. The smooth harmonies of the four female vocalists and the soulful instrumentation create a lush, emotional soundscape. The lyrics express a longing for a relationship that has hit a rough patch, but the singers are determined to work through it and not give up on the love they share. This song is a timeless tribute to the power of love and the importance of holding on to it, no matter what comes your way.

14. “Take This Longing” by Leonard Cohen

“Take This Longing” by Leonard Cohen is a poignant and soulful ballad that showcases the singer’s distinctive voice and insightful lyrics. The song reflects on a sense of longing and yearning, both for a person and for something more, and Cohen’s delivery is both sorrowful and beautiful. The simple acoustic guitar accompaniment provides a backdrop for Cohen’s emotive voice, making “Take This Longing” a standout track that showcases the singer’s unique style and sensitivity. Whether you’re a fan of Cohen’s work or simply appreciate a well-written and well-performed song, this track is definitely worth a listen.

15. “Teardrops on My Guitar” by Taylor Swift

“Teardrops on My Guitar” by Taylor Swift is a heartfelt and emotional ballad about unrequited love. The song paints a picture of a young woman pining for someone who doesn’t love her back, singing about the tears she sheds whenever she thinks of him. The song’s simple and stripped-down acoustic guitar accompaniment serves to highlight the raw emotion in Taylor’s voice, making it a powerful and memorable ballad that has become one of her signature songs. The song’s relatable themes of heartbreak and longing have made it a staple of contemporary pop music, and its popularity has helped to establish Taylor as one of the biggest stars of the 21st century.

16. “Back To You” by Selena Gomez

“Back to You” by Selena Gomez is a mid-tempo pop ballad that reflects on a past relationship. The song explores the singer’s longing to return to her former love, despite the pain and heartbreak that came with it. Selena’s emotional and vulnerable vocal delivery adds depth and intensity to the lyrics, making the song a powerful expression of love and regret. The song’s dreamy production, featuring gentle acoustic guitar and a soft beat, creates a soothing atmosphere that complements the message of the song. “Back to You” is a nostalgic love song that is sure to resonate with listeners who have experienced the ups and downs of relationships.

17. “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend'” is a classic duet between Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks. The song was released in 1978 and was a hit on the pop and adult contemporary charts. It features soft rock influences and a tender, emotional vocal delivery from both Loggins and Nicks. The lyrics speak to the strength and comfort of a close friendship, and the song remains a popular choice for special events and romantic moments. With its touching melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend'” is a timeless anthem of friendship and love.

18. “To Love Somebody” by Bee Gees

“To Love Somebody” by Bee Gees is a classic love ballad released in 1967. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s desire to be close to the person they love and to give them everything they need. The soulful melody, combined with the Bee Gees’ iconic harmonies, creates a melancholic and heartfelt atmosphere that perfectly conveys the song’s message of love and devotion. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, becoming a staple in the classic rock genre. Its timeless appeal continues to resonate with audiences, making “To Love Somebody” a classic love song that will always be cherished.

19. “Something To Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt

“Something To Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt is a soulful blues rock song that showcases Raitt’s powerful voice and impressive guitar skills. The lyrics are about the importance of communication in a relationship and the need to keep things interesting to avoid boredom. The upbeat and catchy chorus features the line “Give me something to talk about.” The song was released in 1991 and became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remains one of Raitt’s most popular songs and is a staple of her live performances. With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “Something To Talk About” is a fun and memorable song that is sure to get stuck in your head.

20. “Cornerstone” by Arctic Monkeys

“Cornerstone” by Arctic Monkeys is a powerful and introspective ballad that reflects on the complexities of relationships and personal growth. The lyrics paint a picture of a cornerstone that is missing, symbolizing the absence of a key component in the narrator’s life. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics, combined with the raw, gritty vocals of lead singer Alex Turner, make for a truly captivating listen. The Arctic Monkeys have become known for their ability to capture the essence of human experience in their music, and “Cornerstone” is no exception. This song is a standout track from their 2009 album, “Humbug,” and is a testament to the band’s incredible songwriting abilities.