Greek mythology has captured the imaginations of people for centuries, providing a rich source of inspiration for literature, art, and even music. Many musicians have drawn from the colorful cast of gods and goddesses, heroes and monsters, to create songs that celebrate or explore the themes of ancient Greek mythology. From epic ballads to modern pop tunes, there are a plethora of songs that have been inspired by the myths and legends of ancient Greece. In this article, we will explore the top 20 songs about Greek mythology, from the classic rock anthems to the contemporary hits.

1. “Zeus In The Architecture” by Art versus Science

“Zeus In The Architecture” by Art versus Science is an energetic and eclectic track that blends together elements of rock, electronic and dance music. The song’s driving beat is propelled by pounding drums and buzzing synths, while the vocals range from whispered verses to soaring choruses. The lyrics touch on themes of power, control and the role of gods in human affairs, creating a sense of tension and drama that builds throughout the song.

2. “Venus” by Lady Gaga

“Venus” by Lady Gaga is an infectious and upbeat pop song that showcases the singer’s signature blend of catchy hooks and theatrical flair. The track’s electronic instrumentation is anchored by a pulsing beat and shimmering synths, while Gaga’s vocals range from sultry whispers to powerful belting. The lyrics draw on the mythology of the Roman goddess Venus to explore themes of love, desire and self-expression, creating a celebration of individuality and freedom that is both uplifting and empowering.

3. “God of Thunder” by KISS

“God of Thunder” by KISS is a hard-hitting rock anthem that features the band’s signature theatrics and larger-than-life persona. The song’s heavy guitar riffs and pounding drums create a thunderous energy, while frontman Gene Simmons delivers the vocals in his trademark growl. The lyrics evoke the image of a powerful and god-like figure, creating a sense of epic grandeur that is further accentuated by the song’s bombastic instrumentation and dramatic arrangements.

4. “Zeus” by Eminem

“Zeus” by Eminem is a hard-hitting rap track that showcases the rapper’s lyrical prowess and intense delivery. The song’s beat is anchored by a driving bassline and frantic hi-hats, while Eminem’s flow is characterized by rapid-fire rhymes and sharp wordplay. The lyrics touch on themes of power, influence, and dominance, using the image of the Greek god Zeus as a metaphor for strength and authority. The song’s intense energy and aggressive tone make it a standout track on Eminem’s catalogue.

5. “Flight of Icarus” by Iron Maiden

“Flight of Icarus” by Iron Maiden is an epic heavy metal track that features the band’s signature dual guitar harmonies and soaring vocals. The song’s driving rhythm section and powerful instrumentation create a sense of momentum and urgency, while Bruce Dickinson’s vocals add a theatrical dimension to the track. The lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Icarus, exploring themes of ambition, risk-taking, and the consequences of defying authority. The song’s dramatic arrangements and anthemic chorus make it a classic example of Iron Maiden’s progressive and theatrical approach to metal music.

6. “Ulysses” by Franz Ferdinand

“Ulysses” by Franz Ferdinand is a high-energy indie rock track that features the band’s trademark angular guitar riffs and infectious hooks. The song’s driving rhythm section and catchy melodies create a sense of urgency and excitement, while the lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Ulysses to explore themes of adventure, temptation and perseverance. The song’s anthemic chorus and dynamic arrangements make it a standout track on the band’s third album, “Tonight: Franz Ferdinand”.

7. “Venus” by Frankie Avalon

“Venus” by Frankie Avalon is a classic pop ballad that showcases the singer’s smooth vocals and romantic crooning. The song’s lush orchestration and gentle melody create a dreamy and romantic atmosphere, while the lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of the titular Roman goddess. The song’s timeless quality and sentimental tone make it a classic example of the early 1960s pop era.

8. “Orpheus” by Sara Bareilles

“Orpheus” by Sara Bareilles is a soulful and introspective piano ballad that showcases the singer’s emotive vocals and poignant songwriting. The song’s delicate piano arrangement and melancholic melody create a sense of vulnerability and introspection, while the lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Orpheus to explore themes of loss, grief and regret. The song’s emotional depth and heartfelt delivery make it a standout track on Bareilles’ fourth studio album, “Amidst the Chaos”.

9. “Cassandra” by ABBA

“Cassandra” by ABBA is a disco-tinged pop track that features the band’s signature catchy melodies and infectious hooks. The song’s upbeat tempo and driving rhythm section create a sense of energy and momentum, while the lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Cassandra to explore themes of foresight, prophecy and the consequences of inaction. The song’s danceable beat and sing-along chorus make it a classic example of ABBA’s pop sensibilities and enduring appeal.

10. “Isis” by Bob Dylan

“Isis” by Bob Dylan is a folk rock classic that features the singer’s distinctive drawl and poetic lyricism. The song’s acoustic guitar riff and steady drumbeat create a sense of earthy and organic groove, while the lyrics draw on the Egyptian myth of Isis to explore themes of love, devotion and sacrifice. The song’s narrative structure and vivid imagery make it a standout track on Dylan’s 1976 album “Desire”, and a fan favorite for its blend of storytelling and musical artistry.

11. “Daedalus” by Thrice

“Daedalus” by Thrice is a powerful and dynamic rock song that showcases the band’s intricate guitar work and soaring vocals. The song’s driving rhythm section and complex harmonies create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Daedalus to explore themes of ambition, ingenuity and hubris. The song’s epic scope and progressive arrangements make it a standout track on Thrice’s 2018 album “Palms”.

“Faust, Midas, and Myself” by Switchfoot is an introspective and introspective rock ballad that showcases the band’s emotional range and poetic songwriting. The song’s haunting piano melody and delicate vocals create a sense of vulnerability and introspection, while the lyrics draw on the literary figures of Faust and Midas to explore themes of ambition, greed, and the search for meaning. The song’s emotive delivery and profound lyricism make it a standout track on Switchfoot’s 2009 album “Hello Hurricane”.

13. “Mother Of Muses” by Bob Dylan

“Mother of Muses” by Bob Dylan is a melancholic and reflective folk song that showcases the singer’s iconic vocals and timeless songwriting. The song’s gentle acoustic guitar and plaintive harmonica create a sense of intimacy and introspection, while the lyrics draw on the classical figure of the Muse to explore themes of inspiration, creativity, and the passage of time. The song’s poetic depth and heartfelt delivery make it a standout track on Dylan’s 2020 album “Rough and Rowdy Ways”.

14. “Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream

“Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream is a psychedelic blues rock track that features the band’s virtuosic instrumental performances and innovative soundscapes. The song’s driving bassline and hypnotic guitar riffs create a sense of otherworldly groove, while the lyrics draw on the Greek myth of Ulysses to explore themes of adventure, danger, and the pursuit of knowledge. The song’s experimental production and eclectic influences make it a classic example of Cream’s innovative and boundary-pushing style.

15. “Midas Shadow” by Al Stewart

“Midas Shadow” by Al Stewart is a poignant and introspective folk rock ballad that showcases the singer’s emotive vocals and poetic lyricism. The song’s delicate acoustic guitar and gentle melody create a sense of contemplation and introspection, while the lyrics draw on the myth of King Midas to explore themes of wealth, power, and the dangers of greed. The song’s emotive delivery and powerful lyricism make it a standout track on Stewart’s 1980 album “24 Carrots”.

16. “Ataegina” by Moonspell

“Ataegina” is a hauntingly beautiful song by the Portuguese metal band Moonspell, named after the mother goddess of the ancient Iberian culture. The song has a sense of mystery, with an atmospheric and ethereal sound that draws you in. The lyrics explore the themes of rebirth, transformation, and the power of the feminine. The melody is haunting and melancholic, blending the sounds of acoustic guitars, orchestral strings, and melancholic vocals. The song has a cinematic quality that transports the listener to another world, making it a true gem in the metal genre.

17. “Sisyphus Parts 1-4” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s “Sisyphus Parts 1-4” is a four-part instrumental composition that showcases the band’s experimental and psychedelic sound. The song is based on the Greek myth of Sisyphus, who was punished by the gods to roll a boulder up a hill, only to see it roll down again. The track features an eerie and haunting sound, with electronic soundscapes and distorted vocals. The repetitive and hypnotic sound reflects the struggle and futility of Sisyphus’ task, making it a surreal and mesmerizing listening experience.

18. “Medusa” by Anthrax

Anthrax’s “Medusa” is a classic thrash metal song that features driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and aggressive vocals. The lyrics are inspired by the Greek myth of Medusa, the gorgon with snakes for hair who could turn people to stone with her gaze. The song has a dark and menacing tone that captures the terror and dread of encountering Medusa. The frenetic pace of the music adds to the sense of danger and urgency, making “Medusa” a thrilling and intense listening experience.

19. “Pandora’s Box” by Procol Harum

Procol Harum’s “Pandora’s Box” is a haunting and enigmatic song that explores the themes of temptation, curiosity, and the consequences of our actions. The song is based on the Greek myth of Pandora, who was given a box by the gods that contained all the evils of the world. The music has a brooding and mysterious quality, with atmospheric keyboards, haunting vocals, and evocative lyrics that draw the listener in. The song has a timeless quality that makes it a classic of the progressive rock genre.

20. “Achilles Last Stand” by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s “Achilles Last Stand” is a monumental rock epic that features soaring guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and epic vocals. The song takes its inspiration from Greek mythology, with the title referencing the legendary warrior Achilles. The music has a grandiose and bombastic quality, with a driving rhythm and a sense of unstoppable momentum. The lyrics are impressionistic and poetic, evoking images of distant lands and epic battles. “Achilles Last Stand” is a masterpiece of classic rock, showcasing the power and range of Led Zeppelin’s sound.