Confidence is a vital quality that can have a profound impact on our lives. It helps us to pursue our goals, tackle challenges, and live life to the fullest. Music has the power to inspire and uplift us, and there are countless songs that celebrate the power of confidence. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best songs about confidence. These tracks span a variety of genres and decades, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, country, or R&B, you’ll find a song about confidence that speaks to you on this list. From empowering anthems to introspective ballads, these songs celebrate the strength and resilience of the human spirit. They explore themes of self-belief, determination, and the power of positive thinking. So if you’re looking for inspiration or just want to enjoy some great music, read on to discover the top 20 songs about confidence. These tracks are sure to uplift your spirits and help you to find the confidence to face any challenge.

1. “Confident” by Demi Lovato

“Confident” by Demi Lovato is a bold and empowering anthem that celebrates self-assurance and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality. The song features a catchy, up-tempo beat and Demi’s powerful vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of self-love and self-acceptance, with Demi singing about being confident in who she is and not letting others bring her down. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that confidence is not about perfection, but about embracing one’s flaws and being proud of who you are. Whether you’re dancing along to the beat or singing along with Demi, “Confident” is sure to fill you with a sense of strength and self-assurance.

2. “I’ve Got The Music In Me” by Kiki Dee Band

“I’ve Got the Music in Me” by Kiki Dee Band is a joyful and upbeat celebration of the power of music. The song features a funky and catchy beat, driving horns, and Kiki’s soulful vocals, creating a high-energy and lively sound. The lyrics are a declaration of the joy and liberation that music can bring, with Kiki singing about the power of music to bring people together and lift their spirits. The song’s upbeat and joyful energy is sure to get audiences on their feet and dancing, making it a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Kiki Dee or just discovering her music, “I’ve Got the Music in Me” is sure to fill you with a sense of joy and happiness.

3. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey is a classic rock anthem that has inspired generations of music lovers. The song features a driving beat, soaring guitar riffs, and Steve Perry’s powerful vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a celebration of hope and determination, with Perry singing about holding onto one’s dreams and never giving up. The song’s catchy chorus, with the memorable line “Don’t stop believin’, hold on to that feeling”, has become one of the most recognizable and memorable hooks in the history of popular music. Whether you’re singing along at a karaoke bar or jamming out in your car, “Don’t Stop Believin'” is sure to fill you with a sense of hope and inspiration.

4. “Electric Youth” by Debbie Gibson

“Electric Youth” by Debbie Gibson is a timeless and nostalgic pop anthem that celebrates the energy and optimism of youth. The song features upbeat synths, catchy melodies, and Gibson’s smooth and confident vocals, creating a joyful and energetic sound. The lyrics are a celebration of the limitless possibilities of youth, with Gibson singing about the power of dreams and the importance of staying true to oneself. The song’s upbeat energy and positive message make it a perfect anthem for young people everywhere, reminding them to embrace their individuality and never give up on their dreams. Whether you’re a fan of 80s pop or just discovering Gibson’s music, “Electric Youth” is sure to fill you with a sense of energy and optimism.

5. “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj

“Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj is a bold and confident hip-hop anthem that celebrates self-love and empowerment. The song features a heavy beat, catchy hooks, and Nicki’s smooth and playful vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of self-confidence, with Nicki singing about embracing her individuality and feeling her best. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that self-love and self-acceptance are the keys to feeling confident and in control, no matter what life throws your way. Whether you’re dancing along to the beat or singing along with Nicki, “Feeling Myself” is sure to fill you with a sense of confidence and power.

6. “Own It” by Bailey Bryan

“Own It” is a powerful, uplifting song by Bailey Bryan. With a contagious beat and inspiring lyrics, the track encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and take control of their lives. Bryan’s soulful vocals and confident delivery convey a message of self-love and determination. The song inspires listeners to let go of their insecurities and embrace their unique qualities, reminding them that they are worthy and capable of achieving their goals. Overall, “Own It” is a celebration of self-discovery and the journey towards becoming one’s best self.

7. “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato

“I Love Me” by Demi Lovato is a powerful and self-affirming pop anthem that celebrates self-love and self-acceptance. The song features a upbeat beat, catchy hooks, and Demi’s strong and confident vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of self-worth, with Demi singing about embracing her individuality and loving herself, despite her flaws and imperfections. The song’s positive message serves as a reminder that self-love is the key to feeling confident and in control, and encourages listeners to embrace their own unique qualities and never give up on themselves. Whether you’re dancing along to the beat or singing along with Demi, “I Love Me” is sure to fill you with a sense of confidence and self-love.

8. “Let Them Know” by Mabel

“Let Them Know” by Mabel is a soulful and empowering pop anthem that encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and speak their truth. With its upbeat and infectious melody, the song inspires self-confidence and encourages listeners to take control of their lives. Mabel’s dynamic vocals bring the lyrics to life, reminding listeners to never be afraid to assert themselves and stand up for what they believe in. The message of the song is one of resilience and determination, encouraging people to rise above negativity and stay true to themselves. “Let Them Know” is a powerful reminder to live life on your own terms and never let anyone dull your shine.

9. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson is an empowering pop rock ballad that celebrates resilience and the ability to overcome adversity. With its soaring chorus and uplifting message, the song encourages listeners to use their struggles as a source of strength. Clarkson’s powerful vocals convey a message of determination and the importance of persevering through difficult times. The song has become an anthem for anyone who has faced challenges and come out the other side even stronger. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” is a reminder that life’s hardships can make us stronger and more resilient, and that we have the power to overcome anything that comes our way.

10. “Confident” by Justin Bieber

“Confident” by Justin Bieber is a bold and confident pop anthem that celebrates self-assuredness and self-belief. The song features an energetic beat, catchy hooks, and Bieber’s smooth and charismatic vocals, creating a lively and upbeat sound. The lyrics are a declaration of self-assuredness, with Bieber singing about embracing his individuality and feeling confident in himself. The song’s positive message is a reminder that confidence is key to feeling in control and living life to the fullest, and encourages listeners to embrace their own unique qualities and never give up on themselves. Whether you’re dancing along to the beat or singing along with Justin, “Confident” is sure to fill you with a sense of self-assuredness and self-belief.

11. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga is a dance-pop anthem that celebrates individuality and the importance of embracing one’s unique qualities. With its uplifting lyrics and driving beat, the song encourages listeners to be proud of who they are and never apologize for being themselves. Lady Gaga’s powerful vocals convey a message of self-love and acceptance, reminding listeners that they were born exactly as they are supposed to be. The song has become an LGBTQ+ anthem and a symbol of hope and acceptance for those who have faced discrimination or struggled to find acceptance. “Born This Way” is a celebration of diversity and a reminder to always love and accept yourself just the way you are.

12. “Unstoppable” by Sia

“Unstoppable” by Sia is a powerful and uplifting pop anthem that celebrates resilience and determination. The song features a driving beat, soaring vocals, and Sia’s powerful and emotive voice, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of perseverance, with Sia singing about facing challenges head-on and never giving up. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that no matter what life throws your way, you have the strength and determination to overcome any obstacle and come out even stronger. Whether you’re listening to the song to lift your spirits or dancing along to the beat, “Unstoppable” is sure to fill you with a sense of strength and determination.

13. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift is a lighthearted and upbeat pop anthem that celebrates self-confidence and positivity. The song features a catchy beat, upbeat melodies, and Taylor’s charming and playful vocals, creating a joyful and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of self-confidence, with Taylor singing about embracing her individuality and shrugging off criticism and negativity. The song’s positive message is a reminder that the best way to deal with life’s challenges is to focus on the good things and keep a positive attitude, no matter what. Whether you’re dancing along to the beat or singing along with Taylor, “Shake It Off” is sure to fill you with a sense of confidence and positivity.

14. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen is an upbeat, high-energy rock song that encourages listeners to keep moving forward and never give up. With its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, the song is a celebration of life and the joy of living. Freddie Mercury’s soaring vocals convey a message of determination and the importance of living life to the fullest. The song has become an iconic anthem for anyone who has faced challenges and come out the other side even stronger. “Don’t Stop Me Now” is a reminder to keep pushing forward and to never let anything hold you back from pursuing your dreams and living life to the fullest.

15. “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

“Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera is a soulful ballad that encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and recognize their own beauty and worth. With its touching lyrics and powerful vocal performance, the song conveys a message of self-love and acceptance. Aguilera’s emotive delivery speaks directly to listeners, reminding them that despite the criticism and negativity they may face, they are worthy of love and happiness. The song has become an anthem for anyone who has struggled with self-doubt or self-esteem issues, offering a message of hope and inspiration. “Beautiful” is a reminder that everyone is unique and special in their own way, and that true beauty comes from within.

16. “Rise” by Katy Perry

“Rise” by Katy Perry is an uplifting and empowering pop anthem that celebrates perseverance and resilience. The song features a soaring beat, anthemic melodies, and Katy’s powerful and emotive vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of determination, with Katy singing about overcoming adversity and never giving up. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that no matter what life throws your way, you have the strength and resilience to rise above it and keep pushing forward. Whether you’re listening to the song for inspiration or dancing along to the beat, “Rise” is sure to fill you with a sense of hope and determination.

17. “Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Rise Up” by Andra Day is a soulful and uplifting anthem that encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and never give up. With its powerful vocals and upbeat melody, the song inspires confidence and determination. Day’s soulful delivery conveys a message of hope and perseverance, reminding listeners that they have the strength to overcome adversity and achieve their goals. The song has become a popular soundtrack for overcoming challenges, both big and small. “Rise Up” is a celebration of resilience and the power of the human spirit, encouraging listeners to always keep pushing forward, no matter what obstacles they may face.

18. “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys

“Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys is an empowering and uplifting R&B/pop anthem that celebrates self-discovery and personal strength. The song features a driving beat, emotive piano, and Alicia’s soulful and powerful vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of personal empowerment, with Alicia singing about breaking free from her fears and discovering her own inner strength. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that we all have the power within us to overcome adversity and become the best version of ourselves. Whether you’re listening to the song for inspiration or dancing along to the beat, “Girl on Fire” is sure to fill you with a sense of strength and self-discovery.

19. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin is a soulful and powerful song that became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement and women’s rights in the 1960s. With its upbeat melody and bold lyrics, the song demands that listeners show respect and acknowledge the value of all people, regardless of race, gender, or background. Franklin’s legendary voice conveys a message of strength and determination, reminding listeners to never give up in their fight for equality and justice. The song has become an iconic classic, and its message of respect and dignity continues to resonate with audiences today. “Respect” is a reminder to always treat others with kindness and to stand up for what is right.

20. “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood

“The Champion” by Carrie Underwood is an upbeat and empowering country/pop anthem that celebrates perseverance and determination. The song features a driving beat, anthemic melodies, and Carrie’s powerful and emotive vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are a declaration of resilience, with Carrie singing about overcoming adversity and never giving up. The song’s empowering message is a reminder that no matter what life throws your way, you have the strength and determination to rise above it and become a champion. Whether you’re listening to the song for inspiration or dancing along to the beat, “The Champion” is sure to fill you with a sense of hope and determination.