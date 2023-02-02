There’s nothing quite like the feeling of coming home after a long journey. The comfort of familiar surroundings, the warmth of loved ones, and the feeling of safety and security are all part of what makes home such a special place. Music has long been a powerful medium for expressing these emotions and many songs have been written about the experience of coming home. From uplifting anthems to nostalgic ballads, the best songs about coming home tap into our deepest feelings of longing and belonging. In this article, we’ll be exploring the top 20 songs about coming home, each of which captures a different aspect of this universal experience. Whether you’re a fan of country, rock, pop, or any other genre, there’s sure to be a song on this list that resonates with you. So, put your feet up, grab a cup of tea, and let’s start exploring the best tunes about coming home.

1. “Let Me Take You Home Tonight” by Boston

“Let Me Take You Home Tonight” by Boston is a classic rock ballad that showcases the band’s signature sound. The song opens with a melodic guitar intro that sets the tone for the upbeat and romantic vibe of the track. Lead singer Brad Delp’s powerful voice is front and center, as he sings about wanting to take someone home and share a special moment with them. The song features a catchy chorus, driven by upbeat drums and soaring guitars, which encourages the listener to dance and sing along. The song’s lyrics are relatable and touch on themes of love, desire, and the need for human connection. Overall, “Let Me Take You Home Tonight” is an upbeat, cheerful, and romantic anthem that has stood the test of time and remains a classic in the Boston canon.

2. “I’m Coming Home” by The Spinners

“I’m Coming Home” by The Spinners is a soulful ballad that showcases the band’s smooth vocal harmonies and signature sound. The song opens with a mellow instrumental introduction, featuring a sweet piano melody and soft percussion. Lead singer Philippe Wynne’s voice is smooth and soulful, as he sings about his longing to return home to the one he loves. The song’s lyrics are emotional and heartfelt, capturing the feelings of homesickness and the desire to be reunited with loved ones. The Spinners’ signature harmonies are prominent throughout the song, adding depth and richness to the vocals. The song features a soulful mid-tempo groove that makes it easy to sway and dance along.

3. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is a classic southern rock anthem that celebrates the state of Alabama and its rich musical heritage. The song opens with a driving guitar riff that sets the tone for the upbeat and energetic sound of the track. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant’s voice is strong and powerful, as he sings about the beauty and charm of the state of Alabama. The song’s lyrics pay tribute to the state’s history, its people, and its culture. The song features a fast-paced rock and roll beat that makes it irresistible to sing along to. The guitar work is outstanding, with intricate solos and riffs that showcase the band’s virtuosity and musical prowess. The song’s upbeat energy and positive message make it an anthem of pride and celebration for the people of Alabama.

4. “My Hometown” by Bruce Springsteen

“My Hometown” by Bruce Springsteen is a powerful and emotional ballad that reflects on the singer’s childhood memories and experiences growing up in his hometown. The song opens with a haunting and nostalgic piano melody, which sets the tone for the contemplative and introspective mood of the song. The lyrics are evocative and poetic, as Springsteen reflects on his life as a young boy and the events and experiences that shaped his childhood. He sings about the people and places he knew, and the sense of belonging and community that he felt growing up in his hometown. The song’s melody is simple and beautiful, with a folksy and down-to-earth feel that highlights Springsteen’s storytelling skills and emotional connection to the subject matter. The song builds in intensity as it progresses, with Springsteen’s powerful and passionate vocals driving the song to its emotional climax.

5. “In the Stars” by Icona Pop

“In the Stars” by Icona Pop is an upbeat, energetic pop anthem that is sure to get you on your feet and dancing. The song opens with a pulsing electronic beat, which sets the stage for the high-energy, fast-paced vibe of the song. The lyrics are catchy and upbeat, with Icona Pop singing about the joys of life and the thrill of chasing your dreams. The song’s melody is infectious and memorable, with a catchy chorus that will have you singing along in no time. The production is slick and polished, with a big, bold sound that fills the room and makes you feel like you’re at a massive pop concert. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Icona Pop’s soaring vocals soaring over the top of the pounding beat, creating an unforgettable moment that will stay with you long after the song has ended.

6. “Coming Home” by Enrique Iglesias

“Coming Home” by Enrique Iglesias is a heartwarming ballad that expresses the feelings of someone who is longing to return to the place where they feel loved and at peace. The song opens with a tender piano melody that sets the stage for the emotional journey of the lyrics. The lyrics are heartfelt and genuine, with Enrique singing about how he’s been away from home for too long, and how he just wants to be surrounded by the people and places that he loves. The melody is haunting and beautiful, with Enrique’s voice sounding rich and full of emotion. The production is delicate and understated, allowing the emotional power of the lyrics to shine through. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Enrique singing the words “coming home” with a sense of longing and desperation that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt the need to return to a place where they feel loved and at peace.

7. “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

“Georgia on My Mind” is a classic soul and R&B song originally written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell. The song was first recorded by Ray Charles in 1960 and has since become one of his most famous and well-known hits. This song is a nostalgic love letter to the state of Georgia, expressing the singer’s longing for his hometown and the memories he has of the place. The melody is smooth and soulful, with a lush orchestration of strings and horns accompanying Charles’s powerful and emotional vocal performance. Overall, “Georgia on My Mind” is a timeless classic that continues to evoke feelings of warmth and homesickness with every listen.

8. “Our House” by Madness

“Our House” is a cheerful and upbeat pop/ska song by the British band Madness. The song was released in 1982 and quickly became a hit, reaching number five on the UK singles chart. The song features a catchy, sing-along chorus and upbeat instrumentation that includes ska-style horns and a lively rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a young couple living in a modest house, enjoying the simple pleasures of life together. The narrator reflects on how content he is with his life, surrounded by the people he loves in his own little world. With its upbeat tempo and positive lyrics, “Our House” is a song that is sure to put a smile on your face and lift your spirits.

9. “Take the Long Way Home” by Roger Hodgson

“Take the Long Way Home” is a soft rock song written and performed by Roger Hodgson, former co-frontman of the band Supertramp. The song was released as a single in 1979 and was a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. It features Hodgson’s signature vocal style and a simple but elegant piano melody, accompanied by a soft rhythm section and orchestral arrangements. The lyrics are about a traveler who takes the scenic route instead of the fastest one, relishing the journey and taking time to appreciate the beauty along the way. The song’s message is one of optimism and positivity, encouraging listeners to slow down, relax and enjoy life’s journey, even if it takes a little longer. With its uplifting melody and memorable lyrics, “Take the Long Way Home” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and bring joy to listeners around the world.

10. “I Feel Home” by O.A.R

“I Feel Home” is a song by American alternative rock band O.A.R. The song has a warm and emotional tone, with the lead singer’s powerful vocals carrying the message of feeling at home and belonging. The music is a mix of folk, rock, and reggae, with a catchy chorus and a steady rhythm. The lyrics speak to the idea of finding comfort and a sense of belonging in the people and places that we love. Overall, “I Feel Home” is a feel-good song that is perfect for those looking to tap into their emotions and connect with their sense of home.

11. “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

“House of the Rising Sun” is a traditional folk song originating from the United States, made famous by The Animals in 1964. This classic ballad features emotive vocals, with powerful storytelling lyrics describing life in the “House of the Rising Sun”, which is a metaphor for a life of sin and trouble. The instrumentation includes a soulful guitar, driven by the upbeat rhythms of the drums and the organ. The harmonica provides a melancholic feel to the song, making it a timeless masterpiece that has stood the test of time. The song has been covered by numerous artists, reflecting its popularity and enduring legacy.

12. “Home” by Daughtry

“Home” by Daughtry is a powerful rock ballad that was released in 2006. With its emotionally charged lyrics and soaring vocal delivery, the song is a testament to the longing for home and the comfort that it brings. The song begins with a simple acoustic guitar riff before building into a full-fledged rock anthem with driving drums and a big chorus. Lead singer Chris Daughtry delivers the lyrics with passion and conviction, singing about the longing for home and the memories that are connected to it. The song also features a soaring guitar solo that adds to its emotional intensity.

13. “Look into the Future” by Journey

“Look into the Future” by Journey is a classic rock song that was released in 1976 on the album of the same name. This song showcases the band’s musical versatility and showcases their ability to combine elements of hard rock and progressive rock. The driving rhythm section and catchy guitar riffs are complemented by Steve Perry’s soaring vocals, which deliver a powerful and emotional message. The lyrics of “Look into the Future” speak about hope, optimism and the desire for a brighter future. The song has become a staple of Journey’s live performances and remains a favorite among fans of classic rock music. With its timeless energy and powerful delivery, “Look into the Future” is a must-listen for any rock music fan.

14. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” is a rock ballad by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1991 as the lead single from his album “No More Tears.” The song is about a man who is reflecting on his life and his mistakes, and expressing his desire to return home to the love and comfort of his mother. The lyrics are emotional and heartfelt, and the music is characterized by a slow, melodic guitar riff that provides a warm and comforting soundscape. The song became a hit for Osbourne, reaching the top 40 on the US rock charts and earning widespread critical acclaim. The powerful and personal nature of the song has made it a fan favorite and a timeless classic of the rock genre.

15. “I’m Already There” by Lonestar

“I’m Already There” by Lonestar is a country ballad that tells a touching story of a man who is far from home but always with his loved one in his heart. The song’s upbeat melody, coupled with the lead singer’s emotive delivery, creates a sense of longing and nostalgia for the man’s home and family. The lyrics express the man’s yearning for his home and the people he loves, and his unwavering commitment to being there for them, even when he’s far away. With its relatable themes of homesickness and love, “I’m Already There” has become a popular and timeless classic in the country music genre.

16. “New York City’s Killing Me” by Ray LaMontagne

“New York City’s Killing Me” by Ray LaMontagne is a haunting, soulful ballad that reflects on the harsh, fast-paced life of the big city. Ray’s rich, soulful voice brings a sense of longing and regret to the lyrics, which describe the struggles and hardships of city life. Despite its melancholic tone, the song has a beautiful, uplifting chorus that offers a glimmer of hope and a reminder of the simple, peaceful pleasures of home. With its combination of powerful vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and heartfelt emotion, “New York City’s Killing Me” is a standout track that will resonate with listeners everywhere.

17. “Our House” by Crosby, Nash, and Young

“Our House” by Crosby, Nash, and Young is a folk rock song that was released in 1970. The song was written by Graham Nash of the band and features his smooth, high-pitched vocals. The song tells the story of a simple life, lived in a small cottage, surrounded by nature and love. The lyrics are full of nostalgia and longing for a simpler time and place. The acoustic guitar, harmonica, and gentle drums provide a warm, comforting background to the story being told. The song’s upbeat melody and optimistic lyrics make it an uplifting and feel-good tune that has been beloved by fans for decades.

18. “Moonlight Mile” by Rolling Stones

“Moonlight Mile” is a song by the Rolling Stones, released in 1971 on their album “Sticky Fingers.” The song is a melancholic ballad that showcases lead singer Mick Jagger’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics describe a journey, both physically and emotionally, as the narrator reflects on the past and considers the road ahead. The song features a beautiful acoustic guitar and piano, backed by a haunting choir that adds a touch of mystery to the song. “Moonlight Mile” has been widely acclaimed for its timeless quality and its ability to evoke a range of emotions. It’s a classic example of the Stones’ ability to blend rock and roll with more introspective ballads.

19. “Lord, I’m Coming Home” by Don Gibson

“Lord, I’m Coming Home” is a country ballad performed by Don Gibson. The song was released in 1960 and is considered one of Gibson’s classic pieces. The song’s lyrics are about a man’s longing to return home and be close to the Lord. The slow and soulful melody, combined with Gibson’s emotive delivery, make this song a timeless classic. The song’s themes of faith, family, and the longing for home resonate with listeners, making it a staple in the country and gospel music genres.

20. “Lights” by Journey

“Lights” is a rock ballad by American band Journey, from their 1978 album “Infinity”. The song features a catchy melody backed by guitar and keyboard riffs. Lead vocalist Steve Perry sings about a restless spirit searching for meaning in life and a desire to escape the dark. The lyrics are filled with imagery of the city lights and the longing for something brighter. The power ballad builds towards a climax with powerful vocals, driving drums, and soaring guitar solos. The song is a classic example of Journey’s blend of hard rock and pop, and its uplifting message has made it a timeless hit.