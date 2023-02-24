Circles have been a ubiquitous symbol throughout human history, representing notions of wholeness, completeness, and infinity. From the cosmic circles of the sun and moon to the circular shapes of our daily lives, circles continue to fascinate and inspire us in countless ways. And as it turns out, circles have also played a significant role in music, with numerous songs featuring them in their lyrics, titles, or themes. In this article, we will explore the top 24 songs about circles, showcasing the diverse ways in which musicians have utilized this powerful symbol in their music. From classic rock anthems to indie pop ballads, these songs offer a unique perspective on the meaning and significance of circles in our lives. Whether you’re a fan of catchy hooks, poetic lyrics, or innovative compositions, there is sure to be a song on this list that speaks to you. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the top 24 songs about circles, and the powerful messages they have to offer.

1. Circles – Post Malone

“Circles” is a melancholic yet infectious song by American rapper and singer Post Malone. The track features a unique blend of genres, including pop, rock, and hip-hop, and showcases Malone’s signature blend of introspective lyrics and catchy hooks. The song’s lyrics center around the theme of moving on from a toxic relationship, with Malone expressing his frustration and sadness at being stuck in a cycle of love and loss. The instrumentation is minimal yet powerful, with a driving drumbeat and soaring guitar riffs providing a fitting backdrop to Malone’s emotive vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a cathartic release, with Malone’s voice rising to new heights as he delivers the song’s poignant message of self-discovery and growth. “Circles” is a testament to Post Malone’s incredible talent as a songwriter and performer, and it is a must-listen for anyone looking for a powerful and emotionally resonant musical experience.

2. Circle of Life – Carmen Twillie and Lebo M

“Circle of Life” is an iconic song from the Disney classic movie “The Lion King,” originally performed by Carmen Twillie and Lebo M. The track is a powerful and uplifting anthem that celebrates the beauty and majesty of the natural world. The song’s lyrics are poetic and inspiring, with lines like “It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all” capturing the essence of the film’s message of unity, harmony, and interconnectedness. The instrumentation is grand and majestic, with sweeping orchestral arrangements and traditional African instruments creating a rich and vibrant soundscape. As the song reaches its climax, Twillie and Lebo M’s vocals soar to new heights, delivering the song’s powerful message with a sense of joy and wonder that is impossible to ignore. “Circle of Life” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and delight audiences of all ages, and it is a shining example of the power of music to capture the beauty and wonder of the world around us.

3. Going in Circles – The Friends of Distinction

“Going in Circles” is a soulful and introspective song by American R&B group The Friends of Distinction. The track is a melancholic ballad that explores the complexities of love and heartbreak, with the lyrics expressing a sense of frustration and confusion at being stuck in a cycle of emotional turmoil. The instrumentation is sparse yet effective, with a gentle piano melody and understated bassline providing a fitting backdrop to the song’s emotive vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a powerful crescendo, with the group’s harmonies adding a layer of depth and complexity to the track. “Going in Circles” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today, and it is a testament to the enduring power of soul music to capture the complexities and nuances of the human experience.

4. Will It Go Round in Circles – Billy Preston

“Will It Go Round in Circles” is a funky and upbeat song by American musician Billy Preston. The track is a catchy and infectious anthem that showcases Preston’s unique blend of soul, funk, and rock influences. The song’s lyrics center around the theme of indecision and uncertainty, with Preston expressing his frustration at not knowing which way to turn. The instrumentation is lively and energetic, with a driving bassline and infectious guitar riffs providing a fitting backdrop to Preston’s soulful vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a joyful release, with Preston’s voice soaring to new heights as he delivers the song’s message of perseverance and determination. “Will It Go Round in Circles” is a classic example of Preston’s incredible talent as a musician and songwriter, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of funk and soul music to this day.

5. Life is a Circle – Damian Marley

“Life is a Circle” is a thought-provoking and introspective song by Jamaican reggae artist Damian Marley. The track is a soulful and contemplative meditation on the cyclical nature of life and the interconnectedness of all things. The lyrics are poetic and insightful, with Marley drawing on themes of spirituality and mindfulness to explore the deeper meaning of human existence. The instrumentation is stripped-back and organic, with a gentle guitar melody and subtle percussion providing a fitting backdrop to Marley’s emotive vocals. As the song progresses, Marley’s voice grows in intensity, building to a powerful climax that leaves a lasting impression on the listener. “Life is a Circle” is a testament to Marley’s incredible talent as a songwriter and performer, and it is a must-listen for anyone looking for a profound and thought-provoking musical experience.

6. Circle in the Sand – Belinda Carlisle

“Circle in the Sand” is a timeless pop classic by American singer Belinda Carlisle. The track is an upbeat and catchy song that showcases Carlisle’s powerful vocals and infectious energy. The lyrics are romantic and dreamy, with lines like “We’ll make a wish and then we’ll kiss the night away” capturing the sense of youthful excitement and optimism that is the hallmark of Carlisle’s music. The instrumentation is upbeat and cheerful, with a bright guitar melody and lively percussion providing a fitting backdrop to Carlisle’s uplifting vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a joyful release, with Carlisle’s voice soaring to new heights as she delivers the song’s message of hope and positivity. “Circle in the Sand” is a beloved favorite among fans of 80s pop music, and it remains a testament to Carlisle’s incredible talent as a performer and songwriter.

7. Circle – Marques Houston

“Circle” is a smooth and sensual R&B track by American singer Marques Houston. The song is a seductive ballad that explores the themes of intimacy and passion, with Houston’s lyrics describing the experience of being lost in the moment with a lover. The instrumentation is understated yet effective, with a slow and steady beat and a sultry guitar melody providing a fitting backdrop to Houston’s smooth and silky vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a satisfying release, with Houston’s voice reaching new heights of intensity and passion. “Circle” is a testament to Houston’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of R&B and soul music to this day.

8. The Width of a Circle – David Bowie

“The Width of a Circle” is an experimental and psychedelic track by British musician David Bowie. The song is a complex and multi-layered piece of music that showcases Bowie’s incredible talent as a songwriter and innovator. The lyrics are surreal and enigmatic, with Bowie exploring themes of spirituality and identity in his signature cryptic style. The instrumentation is equally complex and intricate, with a driving guitar riff and swirling organ providing a fitting backdrop to Bowie’s emotive vocals. As the song progresses, the music builds to a frenzied and chaotic climax, with Bowie’s voice reaching new levels of intensity and passion. “The Width of a Circle” is a testament to Bowie’s incredible creativity and vision, and it remains a favorite among fans of experimental and avant-garde music.

9. Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles) – Jazmine Sullivan

“Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles)” is a powerful R&B track by American singer Jazmine Sullivan. The song is an anthem for self-empowerment and self-love, with Sullivan’s lyrics describing the experience of breaking free from toxic relationships and negative self-talk. The instrumentation is dynamic and energetic, with a catchy beat and a lively horn section providing a fitting backdrop to Sullivan’s strong and soulful vocals. As the song progresses, the chorus builds to a powerful release, with Sullivan’s voice soaring to new heights as she sings the refrain “I’m holding you down, I’m holding you down, you’re going in circles.” “Holding You Down” is a testament to Sullivan’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter, and it remains a favorite among fans of contemporary R&B music.

10. Spin the Black Circle – Pearl Jam

“Spin the Black Circle” is an energetic and hard-hitting rock track by American band Pearl Jam. The song is a tribute to the power of vinyl records and the joy of listening to music on a turntable. The instrumentation is raw and powerful, with a driving guitar riff and pounding drums providing a fitting backdrop to Eddie Vedder’s intense and passionate vocals. As the song progresses, the music builds to a frenzied and chaotic climax, with Vedder’s voice reaching new levels of intensity and emotion. “Spin the Black Circle” is a testament to Pearl Jam’s incredible energy and musicianship, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of alternative rock and grunge music.

11. Circles – Pierce The Veil

“Circles” is a haunting and emotive track by American rock band Pierce The Veil. The song is a heartfelt exploration of the pain and confusion that can come with the end of a relationship. The instrumentation is dynamic and powerful, with a driving beat and intense guitar riffs providing a fitting backdrop to Vic Fuentes’ passionate and vulnerable vocals. As the song progresses, the music builds to a cathartic and emotional release, with Fuentes’ voice reaching new heights of intensity and pain. “Circles” is a testament to Pierce The Veil’s incredible talent as musicians and songwriters, and it remains a favorite among fans of alternative and emo rock music.

12. Circle – Harry Chapin

“Circle” is a poignant and reflective track by American singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. The song is a contemplative exploration of the cyclical nature of life, and the importance of finding meaning and purpose in our time on earth. The instrumentation is understated and delicate, with Chapin’s gentle acoustic guitar and warm vocals providing a fitting backdrop to the song’s introspective lyrics. As the song progresses, Chapin’s voice becomes more impassioned and emotional, building to a powerful and cathartic release. “Circle” is a testament to Chapin’s incredible ability to capture the complexities and contradictions of the human experience in his music, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of folk and acoustic music.

“Circle of Steel” is a haunting and melancholic track by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. The song is a poignant meditation on the isolation and loneliness that can come with a life lived on the margins of society. The instrumentation is spare and delicate, with Lightfoot’s acoustic guitar and plaintive vocals providing a fitting backdrop to the song’s poignant lyrics. As the song progresses, the music becomes more atmospheric and haunting, with a sense of darkness and foreboding creeping in. “Circle of Steel” is a testament to Lightfoot’s incredible ability to craft poignant and evocative songs, and it remains a favorite among fans of folk and acoustic music.

14. Circles – Jana Kramer

“Circles” is an upbeat and catchy track by American country singer Jana Kramer. The song is a playful and flirtatious exploration of the early stages of a romantic relationship, and the excitement and anticipation that come with getting to know someone new. The instrumentation is bright and sunny, with Kramer’s energetic vocals and driving beats creating a fun and upbeat vibe. As the song progresses, the music builds to a lively and celebratory chorus, with Kramer’s voice soaring over the infectious melody. “Circles” is a testament to Kramer’s incredible talent as a performer, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of country and pop music.

15. The Circle Game – Joni Mitchell

“The Circle Game” is a beautiful and poignant track by Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. The song is a reflective and nostalgic exploration of the passing of time and the impermanence of life. The instrumentation is sparse and haunting, with Mitchell’s gentle acoustic guitar and ethereal vocals creating a haunting and ethereal atmosphere. As the song progresses, the music becomes more intricate and layered, with a sense of melancholy and longing creeping in. “The Circle Game” is a testament to Mitchell’s incredible ability to capture the complexities and contradictions of the human experience in her music, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of folk and acoustic music. The song’s message of the cyclical nature of life and the importance of savoring each moment resonates just as powerfully today as it did when it was first released.

16. Dancin’ in Circles – Lady Gaga

“Dancin’ in Circles” is a catchy and infectious track by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. The song is a sultry and seductive exploration of desire and attraction, with Gaga’s vocals and lyrics conveying a sense of raw passion and intensity. The instrumentation is lively and upbeat, with a driving beat and funky bass line that make it impossible to resist dancing along. As the song progresses, the music becomes more frenetic and intense, with Gaga’s voice soaring over the infectious melody. “Dancin’ in Circles” is a testament to Gaga’s incredible ability to craft songs that are both catchy and meaningful, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of pop and dance music. The song’s message of losing oneself in the moment and giving in to temptation is a universal one, and it resonates just as powerfully today as it did when it was first released.

17. Crazy Circles – Bad Company

“Crazy Circles” is a classic rock track by British band Bad Company. The song is a driving and energetic exploration of the ups and downs of life, with powerful guitar riffs and soaring vocals conveying a sense of determination and resilience. The instrumentation is classic rock at its best, with a hard-hitting beat and catchy melodies that make it impossible to resist tapping your foot along. As the song progresses, the music becomes more frenzied and intense, with a sense of urgency and excitement building until the final notes. “Crazy Circles” is a testament to Bad Company’s incredible ability to craft songs that are both powerful and memorable, and it remains a beloved favorite among fans of classic rock. The song’s message of persevering through life’s challenges and never giving up is one that is still relevant today, and it continues to inspire listeners to keep pushing forward in the face of adversity.

18. Can the Circle Be Unbroken – Carter Family

“Can the Circle Be Unbroken” is a classic folk song originally recorded by the Carter Family in 1935. The song is a poignant and beautiful meditation on death and the hope for eternal life, with the Carter Family’s signature harmonies and acoustic instrumentation lending a sense of warmth and intimacy to the track. The melody is simple yet haunting, with a sense of melancholy and nostalgia that makes it impossible not to be moved. As the song progresses, the lyrics become more introspective and spiritual, with a sense of peace and acceptance shining through even in the face of death. “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today, serving as a reminder of the power of music to bring comfort and solace in even the darkest of times.

“Circles” is a song by the American alternative rock band Switchfoot. The track features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and lead singer Jon Foreman’s passionate vocals. The lyrics are introspective and poetic, exploring themes of change and the cyclical nature of life. The chorus is particularly anthemic, with Foreman singing, “We’re running in circles again / I’m running to catch my breath / Can’t keep my head in the clouds / Gotta keep my feet on the ground.” The song’s energy and uplifting message make it a favorite among Switchfoot fans, and it has become a staple of the band’s live shows. “Circles” is a powerful reminder to embrace the journey of life and all of its ups and downs, and to keep moving forward even when it feels like we’re going in circles.

20. Going in Circles – Isaac Hayes

“Going in Circles” is a soulful track by the legendary musician Isaac Hayes. The song features Hayes’ trademark deep, smooth vocals and a slow, grooving instrumental arrangement. The lyrics are introspective and melancholy, exploring the feeling of being stuck in a rut and unable to break free. Hayes’ emotive delivery captures the sense of frustration and resignation that comes with this experience. The song’s haunting melody and soulful instrumentation create a powerful atmosphere that draws the listener in and keeps them engaged from start to finish. “Going in Circles” is a poignant reminder that sometimes in life, we can get caught up in patterns that feel impossible to escape, but that with time and perseverance, we can find our way out and break free.

21. Circles – Mariah Carey

“Circles” by Mariah Carey is a soothing and introspective ballad that showcases her signature vocal range and emotive delivery. The song is about the cycle of life and relationships, and how patterns can repeat themselves if we don’t take steps to break free. Carey’s vocals are delicate and vulnerable, perfectly capturing the song’s contemplative mood. The instrumentation is simple yet effective, with a gentle piano melody and subtle electronic flourishes that enhance the emotional impact of the song. “Circles” is a poignant reminder that growth and change are essential for personal development, and that breaking free from harmful patterns is an important step in achieving happiness and fulfillment. The song is a standout on Carey’s extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of her music.

22. Circle Round the Sun – James Taylor

“Circle Round the Sun” by James Taylor is a reflective and introspective folk song that explores themes of time and mortality. The song features Taylor’s signature soothing vocals and intricate acoustic guitar work, creating a meditative atmosphere that encourages the listener to contemplate their place in the world. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, painting vivid images of the natural world and the passage of time. “Circle Round the Sun” is a beautiful and thought-provoking song that showcases Taylor’s talent as a songwriter and musician. It’s a perfect addition to any folk or singer-songwriter playlist and a testament to the enduring appeal of Taylor’s music.

23. Circle Sky – The Monkees

“Circle Sky” by The Monkees is a high-energy rock song with catchy guitar riffs and pounding drums. The song was originally featured in the Monkees’ psychedelic movie “Head” and has since become a fan favorite. The lyrics are enigmatic and abstract, hinting at deeper meaning while remaining open to interpretation. “Circle Sky” is a quintessential example of the Monkees’ unique blend of pop sensibilities and experimentalism, and its driving energy and infectious hooks make it a standout track in their catalog.

24. Circle Game – P!nk

“Circle Game” by P!nk is a reflective, piano-driven ballad that explores the passage of time and the cyclical nature of life. P!nk’s powerful vocals imbue the song with a sense of nostalgia and longing, as she sings about the inevitability of change and the bittersweet memories of youth. The song’s sparse instrumentation allows P!nk’s voice to take center stage, with haunting harmonies and soaring melodies that lend an emotional depth to the lyrics. “Circle Game” is a poignant and introspective song that showcases P!nk’s versatility as an artist and her ability to connect with her audience on a deeply personal level.